Jewish Learning Connection hosted its 34th anniversary dinner honoring Seth Vilensky Jan. 15 at Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood. The program was hosted by Dr. Scott Peters, with remarks by JLC Director Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum, student Josh Murdakheiv, JLC associate director Rabbi Moshe Stoll and acknowledgments by the honoree.
The event featured guest speaker Rabbi Ephraim Eliyahu Shapiro of North Miami Beach, Fla.. who has lectured in many countries, including Australia, South Africa and throughout Europe.
Vilensky began his business career as a health care consultant in Chicago and London, then moved back to Cleveland in 2006 to work for Cleveland Clinic. In 2015, he was appointed president and CEO of Montefiore in Beachwood and then became vice president of business development and community health at Menorah Park upon their affiliation. In early 2022, he left Menorah Park to lead operations for Medically Home, a company that partners with large hospitals systems to provide hospital-level care to patients in their homes.
Vilensky and his twin brother, Michael Vilensky, were also involved with JLC since before their bar mitzvahs and have learned with Rabbi Moshe Stoll for years.
1 of 15
Seth Vilenaksy receives is award from Rabbi Moshe Stoll at the Jewish Learning Connection’s 34th anniversary dinner Jan. 15 at Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood.