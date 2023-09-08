Violet Spevack, whose “Cavalcade” column graced the pages of the Cleveland Jewish News for nearly 50 years, died Sept. 7. She was 107.
Spevack, who started writing her popular society column on March 5, 1965 – six months after the creation of the CJN – wrote more than 2,500 columns and hundreds more feature stories on her manual typewriter until her retirement in January 2015. She was one of the longest continuously published columnists in the country.
Spevack’s weekly descriptions of events in Greater Cleveland brought her fame and recognition. It’s been said that unless your name has appeared in bold letters in “Cavalcade,” you haven’t made the CJN. Celebrities included in her column were Don Rickles, George Burns, Milton Berle, Monty Hall, Buddy Hackett, Joan Rivers and Henny Youngman.
Spevack was inducted into the Cleveland Press Club Journalism Hall of Fame in November 2014.
The CJN also honored her at an event in 2011 called, “Vi-Vi-Vi-vacious! A Cavalcade of Memories in Celebration of Violet Spevack’s 95th Birthday” at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. TV entertainment pioneer Rona Barrett was the guest speaker, with 730 people attending.
“Violet, you put all of us to shame,” Barrett said. “If I ever reach 95, I hope to look as great and feel as good as you do tonight.”
Spevack also was recognized at an ice-cream social in commemoration of her retirement in May 2015 at Temple Emanu El.
“I’ve had the time of my life covering our Jewish community through the lens of my society column, first called Cleveland Cavalcade and then just Cavalcade. I’ve had the great fortune of chronicling events throughout the Jewish community over six decades, rubbing elbows with local dignitaries as well as national celebrities who came to town,” she wrote in her farewell column.
“I will tell you there’s no community like the Jewish community in Cleveland. There’s nothing like our institutions – the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, the JCC, Siegal College, to name a few – and our synagogues. The Hebrew Academy is truly outstanding. I greatly admired the Desslers, and I became friendly with them.
“I remember Rabbi Abba Hillel Silver, Rabbi Israel Porath, Rabbi Barnett Brickner and his wife Rebecca, Rabbi Armond Cohen and Libby Braverman. They were some of our great leaders, brilliant people. Cantor Saul Meisels was one of the great cantors. He taught many young people who became cantors, and we haven’t seen a cantor like him since. He was so special.”
The CJN has an editorial internship named for her – the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern.
Spevack began her career writing “Green’s Pasture,” a column for Temple Emanu El, and also wrote for her high school newspaper, The Glenville Torch, at Glenville High School in Cleveland. The CJN’s first editor, Arthur Weyne launched her professional career.
“He hired me on the spot,” Spevack said in 2015. “I think I got $6 per column, maybe $5. I worked for every editor the paper has had – Arthur Weyne, Jerry Barach, the incomparable Cindy Dettelbach, Michael Bennett, and now Bob Jacob.”
Spevack and her husband, Dave, who died in 2013 at 101, were founding members of Temple Emanu El. They were married 72 years. He and Evel Barcus, a longtime friend who died in September 2016 at 99, accompanied Spevack to many events.
Those in the newsroom remember the days when Spevack used to bring her typewritten columns into the office, and then in later years, she had someone send her columns via email. Even though she no longer came into the office, her desk remained a remembrance for someone who blessed our readers for 50 years
Spevack, whose maiden name was Goldhammer, was born in Denver. Her paternal grandparents came from Austria-Hungary in the 1860s to look for gold.
Spevack grew up in the Glenville area in the 1930s, which was then considered a middle-class Jewish neighborhood. She learned Hebrew and how to be a proud Jew at The Jewish Center, now Cory United Methodist Church.
