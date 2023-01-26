A viral YouTube video of a 2022 traffic stop involving two Cleveland Heights police officers has led to an internal review of the department.
On Sept. 22, 2022, Demetirus Kern was handcuffed and ticketed for obstruction of official police business after claiming his car was almost hit by a police cruiser that was attempting to pull over another vehicle that was in front of him.
The case was dismissed Oct. 3 by a Cleveland Heights Municipal Court judge, with records showing a prosecutor checked a box on a motion indicating the city didn’t have enough evidence for a conviction. The prosecutor also checked a box citing “additional evidence” that raised reasonable doubt of Kern’s guilt.
Although the charge was dismissed months ago and the incident happened in September, a video titled, “I’m Just Following Orders, I’m Just Doing What My Supervisor Said,” was posted Jan. 23 by the YouTube channel The Battousai featuring officer body camera footage of the incident. The video has since gone viral, amassing about 216,000 views and 3,261 comments as of Jan. 26.
In the video, Kern, 37, claims he was cut off by officer Carley Lewis while driving on Mayfield Road, with Lewis stating she turned on her flashing lights and siren before pulling out in front of him. Lewis initiates the traffic stop and tells Kern to wait while she deals with the other driver which he does. She also calls for back-up.
Lewis is shown on the video apologizing for cutting him off, but insists that she on had her siren and lights. Kern refutes the claim as a second officer, identified as Sgt. Naftali Wolf, arrives on the scene and begins to engage Kern. Lewis said in the video she is willing to let Kern go, and asks for his name, but Kern refuses to provide it. Wolf then threatens to arrest Kern for obstruction, and Kern says he has no obligation to share his name as he didn’t commit a crime. Both officers then say that refusing to identify himself is obstruction, with Wolf putting Kern in handcuffs and placing him in the back of his police vehicle. After being arrested, Kern shares his name with the officers.
Lewis again said she is willing to let Kern go, but Wolf tells her to write him a ticket for obstruction.
“I’m not going to sit out here and argue with somebody for an hour the legalities of it,” Wolf said in the video. “He can come to court.”
Lewis can then be heard apologizing to Kern later in the video, but said she had to write the ticket because the order came from Wolf. Kern said she should have challenged the order because he didn’t do anything wrong.
“You swore an oath to the Constitution and you know what’s right and wrong, and sometimes you got to stand up to people and say, ‘No,’” Kern said before being allowed to drive away from the scene.
In addressing the viral video, the city of Cleveland Heights sent the Cleveland Jewish News a statement Jan. 26 indicating an internal police review was launched soon after the incident and the results are “currently under review.”
“In Cleveland Heights, we work to keep our community safe and enforce the law while treating everyone with dignity and respect,” the statement read. “We take situations like this very seriously. Following Mr. Kern’s complaint about the September 22, 2022 incident, Cleveland Heights Police Chief Chris Britton immediately launched a full investigation to determine what happened, why, and what steps the City of Cleveland Heights should take in response. The results of this investigation are currently under review, and any information produced in this investigation will be open and available to the public.”