The Values-in-Action Foundation will host its 2020 Celebration of Goodness event with a live, virtual award ceremony and video presentation at noon Sept. 10, which will include singer-song writer John Legend.
The celebration, started 20 years ago by late philanthropist and businessman Sam Miller, honors individuals and organizations that have demonstrated kindness, with the hope that the event would spread the giving spirit to others, said Stuart Muszynski, Values-in-Action CEO, president and co-founder.
“Sam’s theory was that if we profile goodness, because people copy one another, then goodness will happen,” said Muszynski, a resident of Lyndhurst and member of Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai, also in Lyndhurst.
The Sam Miller Goodness Award will be given to individuals or organizations that represent integrity in the community and the Arnold R. Pinkney Award for Civic Leadership will be presented to an individual or organization that makes an impact in the urban community. Award recipients are nominated by a Values-in-Action committee, community and business leaders, and former award recipients. The nominated candidates then go through a vetting process.
This year, the recipients of the Sam Miller Goodness Award are Fran DeWine, first lady of Ohio; Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati; Michael R. White, former mayor of Cleveland; and the Hebrew Free Loan Association of Northeast Ohio.
Kristin Warzocha, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, will be awarded the Arnold R. Pinkney Award for Civic Leadership.
A Sam Miller Goodness Award will also be given posthumously to Mikey George, a Lakewood St. Edward High School student with Down syndrome who passed away from leukemia in June 2019.
“Mikey exuded kindness in everything he did,” Muszynski said. “In the process, he transformed the high school: he made the high school kinder; students were doing acts of kindness for one another. That’s what kindness does.”
In Mikey’s honor, Values-in-Action created the Mikey George Kindland Award that will be given at every annual Celebration of Kindness to “somebody who tips the culture of our community towards kindness and goodness,” Muszynski said.
The 2020 celebration also marks Values-in-Action’s launch of its Kindland initiative tasked to make Cleveland friendlier.
By using #Kindland on social media, Values-in-Action urges Clevelanders to document acts of kindness every day with the goal to reach one million total acts in Greater Cleveland by 2021.
“This is the vision that Sam Miller outlined for us 20 years ago: He said, ‘I want a community of goodness and kindness,’” Muszynski said. “In order to have this community, we have to push it every single day and remind people every single day. That’s what the Celebration of Goodness is meant to do.”
To kick off Kindland with a bang, Muszynski said Legend will speak at the virtual event. “Love One Another,” a song released in 2020 by Legend’s nephew, rapper and Springfield, Ohio-native, Tay Da Prince, and featuring Legend, will serve as the official song of Kindland.
“In many ways, this broadcast event is going to be more inspiring than the in-person event, because we’ve been able to incorporate other elements that are not normally incorporated,” Muszynski said. “I suspect there will be thousands of people tuning in.”
Values-in-Action, a 501(c)(3) foundation, aims to empower students and adults to create communities of values including respect, kindness, integrity and love through various programs and campaigns like Project Love, which educates children and teenagers in school on life lessons for free since 1994, according to its website.