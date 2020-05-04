The 50th commemoration of the May 4, 1970, shootings took place virtually this year, beginning with the Kent State University Chorale’s rendition of “Find the Cost of Freedom” by Stephen Stills recorded in their homes.
“I have said many times that you do not have to be a historian to understand the place of Kent State University in the history of modern America,” said Kent State University President Todd Diacon. “But I am a historian and I do appreciate both the seminal place of our university in our nation’s history and our ongoing responsibility to share this history and the lessons of May 4, 1970.”
Diacon used the 50-minute video to announce four new scholarships in honor of Allison B. Krause, Sandra Lee Scheuer, Jeffrey Glenn Miller and William Knox Schroeder, who were killed by the Ohio National Guard on May 4, 1970. Krause, Scheuer and Miller were Jewish.
Noting the May 4, 1970, 50th commemoration advisory committee generated “an entire year’s worth of meaningful programs,” Diacon said the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted its plans, “but once again, we came together to generate this virtual May 4 event.”
He thanked viewers for their role in keeping the memory of May 4 alive and drawing attention to the importance of free speech and the dangers of polarization and division.
“I will finish with an observation connecting 1970 to 2020: in the aftermath of the shootings, our faculty acted in ways big and small, immediate and longterm to protect our students and insure that these students finish the academic quarter, even though campus was closed,” Diacon said. “2020 our faculty likewise came together, acting in ways big and small to swiftly move to remote instruction in the face of a pandemic, thereby insuring that our current students will finish this academic semester, even though campus is closed.”
The video included a timeline of events that occurred leading up to May 4. On April 30, President Richard M.Nixon announced plans to invade Cambodia. On May 1, campuses nationwide erupt in protest and Kent Police ordered students out of the downtown bars and into the streets. As a result, students broke windows and protested in anger. The night of May 2, students gathered to voice their protest, the campus ROTC building went up in flames and Ohio Gov. James A. Rhodes called in the Ohio National Guard. On May 3, Rhodes visited Kent State and vilified the students. When they gathered to meet with the university president, they were attacked with tear gas and bayonets.
“On the morning of Monday, May 4, when I awoke in my dorm I was awaking with the realization that the soilders that were outside and guarding the doors of my dorm were not there to protect me,” recalled May 4 student protester Chic Canfora. “I kept seeing that noon rally on Monday as the moment when we wouldn’t just be students at Kent State. We would be students across the country, all at the same time, at noon, with a concerted call to end the war in Vietnam.”
Nine students were wounded that day: Alan Michael Canfora, John R. Cleary, Thomas Mark Grace, Dean R. Kahler, Joseph Lewis Jr., Donald Scott MacKenzie, James Dennis Russell, Robert Follis Stamps and Douglas Alan Wrentmore.
In the video, Canfora, Lewis and Cleary reflected on the events of May 4.
“I was shot in the chest near the iron sculpture next to Taylor Hall,” Cleary said in the video.
He was not a protestor, but a student going to class. He said curiosity brought him to the commons to watch the noon rally. He saw the guardsmen keal and aim their rifles at students in the parking lot and lingered, hoping to get a photo.
“Suddenly, they turned and fired directly into the parking lot without any warning,” Cleary said. “I was caught in the line of fire, falling immediately after being shot. My next recollection was in the hospital awaiting treatment. I was roommates with Joe Lewis and Dean Kahler, witnessing their pain and agony as they struggled with their wounds.”
Cleary described commemorating the event this year as especially difficult, “because we are unable to come together as a family on this milestone date.”
Cleary said he’s often asked about the significance of May 4.
“It was the first time that the U.S. military was sent onto an American college campus where lives were taken and not protected,” he said. “It polarized campuses across the nation to express their outrage over the Kent State killings and shut down many college campuses in response to the killings.”
He said he now attends the commemorations to show his respect and remember the other wounded students, witnesses, those that actively put on the commemorations and those whose lives were cut short.
“It is up for us who were there to keep the memory of May 4th alive and hopefully teach a new generation of students never to forget the historical import of what occurred that day so that it will never happen again,” Cleary said.
In honor of those killed and injured on May 4, 1970, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered that all United States and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all state-owned buildings throughout the state and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes Tower from12:24 p.m. until sunset.