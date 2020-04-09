Friday, April 10
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening services
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus festival morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 9 a.m. April 10. Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 6 p.m. April 10. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom links and meeting IDs.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Passover service
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Passover service will be live-streamed 9:30 a.m. to noon April 10. Visit bit.ly/2WYNtSE for the livestream portal.
Shabbat songs with Marc Rossio
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany Marc Rossio will perform Shabbat songs accessible through Zoom at 9:30 a.m. April 10. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Daily virtual story time with Heights Public Libraries
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will have virtual story time for children accessible through Facebook and Instagram at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Visit bit.ly/2waQR1G for the Facebook page.
Park Synagogue morning, evening services
Park Synagogue morning services will be accessible through Zoom at 10:15 a.m. April 10. Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 6 p.m. April 10. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom links.
Passover-friendly Shabbat dinner lesson
jHUB Rabbi Chase Foster and Community Shlicha Li-or Gersht will instruct a Passover-friendly Shabbat dinner lesson on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. April 10. Visit bit.ly/2ybmHw0 for jHub’s Facebook page.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 10. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 10. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
Share stories with Rabbi Shana Nyer
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami Rabbi Shana Nyer will lead a weekly story sharing opportunity accessible through Zoom at 11 a.m. April 10. Visit bit.ly/2xRDFiD for the Zoom link.
NOT YOUR CLASSROOM: LIVE
The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes will release educational nature programming and answer questions through an online series “NOT YOUR CLASSROOM: LIVE” through Facebook Live at noon April 10. The programming will go live every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until April 10. Visit bit.ly/2QXCc0X for the center’s Facebook page.
jHUB celebrates Shabbat: Passover edition
jHUB staff will welcome Shabbat and lead the Shabbat blessings on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. April 10. Visit bit.ly/2ybmHw0 for jHub’s Facebook page.
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami Shabbat service
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami Shabbat services will be accessible through Zoom at 6 p.m. April 10. Visit bit.ly/3bWSoHW for the Zoom link.
The Temple Tifereth Israel Kabbalat Shabbat service
The Temple Tifereth Israel Kabbalat Shabbat service will be accessible through live-stream at 6 p.m. April 10. Visit bit.ly/2RpZDAu for the live-stream portal.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple Shabbat service
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple Shabbat service will be accessible through live-stream at 6:15 p.m. April 10. Visit bit.ly/2wUHfIG for the live-stream portal.
Temple Emanu El Shabbat service
Temple Emanu El Shabbat service will be accessible through live-stream at 6:15 p.m. April 10. Visit bit.ly/2JPxMVY for the live-stream portal.
Temple Beth Shalom Shabbat service
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany Shabbat service will be accessible through Zoom at 6:30 p.m. April 10. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Saturday, April 11
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Shabbat morning, afternoon services
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Shabbat morning service will be accessible through livestream, Zoom or telephone call 9 a.m. April 11. Afternoon service will be accessible through livestream, Zoom or telephone call 6:00 p.m. April 11. Visit bit.ly/3dBnMgW for the Zoom links, livestream portal and phone number options.
Congregation Tifereth Israel Shabbat morning service
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus Shabbat morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 9 a.m. April 11. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
Parshat HaShavua
Temple Emanu El will host Parshat HaShavua class accessible through Zoom at 9 a.m. April 11. The password to the Torah study was sent out via email. Those who did not receive the password should contact rhiger@teecleve.org.
Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will lead insight into the Torah accessible through Zoom and telephone call 9 to 10 a.m. April 11. Visit bit.ly/2WYNtSE for the Zoom link, telephone number and Meeting ID.
Torah study with Rabbi Allison Vann
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami Rabbi Allison Vann will host Torah study accessible through Zoom at 9:15 a.m. April 11. Email Vann at avann@suburbantemple.org
Park Synagogue morning, evening services
Park Synagogue morning services will be accessible through Zoom at 10:05 a.m. April 11. Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 6 p.m. April 11. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom links.
CMNH@HOME: Scientist Saturdays
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be uploading a weekly “Scientist Saturdays” episode, a rotation of recorded scientific lectures, research findings and collection spotlights, at noon April 11. The episodes are a part of its new digital series, CMNH@HOME, uploaded on its website at CMNH.org/HOME.
Rabbi Joshua Skoff’s Shabbat class
Park Synagogue Rabbi Joshua Skoff will lead a Shabbat class accessible through Zoom at 4 p.m. April 11. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link.
Havdalah with the Bar-Lev family
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have Havdalah with the Bar-Lev family accessible through Zoom at 6:45 p.m. April 11. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Park Synagogue Havdalah
Park Synagogue Havdalah will be accessible through Zoom at 8:30 p.m. April 11. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link.
‘Bayn Kodesh L’Hol Hamoed: Havdalah and Learning about the Song of Songs’
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host a virtual Pesach event titled “Bayn Kodesh L’Hol Hamoed: Havdalah and Learning about the Song of Songs” accessible through Zoom or telephone call at 8:45 p.m. April 11. Visit the congregation’s Facebook page at facebook.com/shaareytikvah for the Zoom link, telephone number and for additional Pesach events.