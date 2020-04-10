Saturday, April 11
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Shabbat morning, afternoon services
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Shabbat morning service will be accessible through livestream, Zoom or telephone call 9 a.m. April 11. Afternoon service will be accessible through livestream, Zoom or telephone call 6:00 p.m. April 11. Visit bit.ly/3dBnMgW for the Zoom links, livestream portal and phone number options.
Congregation Tifereth Israel Shabbat morning service
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus Shabbat morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 9 a.m. April 11. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
Parshat HaShavua
Temple Emanu El will host Parshat HaShavua class accessible through Zoom at 9 a.m. April 11. The password to the Torah study was sent out via email. Those who did not receive the password should contact rhiger@teecleve.org.
Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will lead insight into the Torah accessible through Zoom and telephone call 9 to 10 a.m. April 11. Visit bit.ly/2WYNtSE for the Zoom link, telephone number and Meeting ID.
Torah study with Rabbi Allison Vann
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami Rabbi Allison Vann will host Torah study accessible through Zoom at 9:15 a.m. April 11. Email Vann at avann@suburbantemple.org
Park Synagogue morning, evening services
Park Synagogue morning services will be accessible through Zoom at 10:05 a.m. April 11. Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 6 p.m. April 11. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom links.
CMNH@HOME: Scientist Saturdays
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be uploading a weekly “Scientist Saturdays” episode, a rotation of recorded scientific lectures, research findings and collection spotlights, at noon April 11. The episodes are a part of its new digital series, CMNH@HOME, uploaded on its website at CMNH.org/HOME.
Rabbi Joshua Skoff’s Shabbat class
Park Synagogue Rabbi Joshua Skoff will lead a Shabbat class accessible through Zoom at 4 p.m. April 11. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link.
Havdalah with the Bar-Lev family
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have Havdalah with the Bar-Lev family accessible through Zoom at 6:45 p.m. April 11. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Park Synagogue Havdalah
Park Synagogue Havdalah will be accessible through Zoom at 8:30 p.m. April 11. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link.
‘Bayn Kodesh L’Hol Hamoed: Havdalah and Learning about the Song of Songs’
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host a virtual Pesach event titled “Bayn Kodesh L’Hol Hamoed: Havdalah and Learning about the Song of Songs” accessible through Zoom or telephone call at 8:45 p.m. April 11. Visit the congregation’s Facebook page at facebook.com/shaareytikvah for the Zoom link, telephone number and for additional Pesach events.
Sunday, April 12
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation morning, afternoon services
B’nai Jeshurun morning minyan will be accessible through livestream, Zoom or phone call 8 a.m. April 12. Evening service will be accessible through livestream, Zoom or phone call 6:00 p.m. April 12. Visit bit.ly/3dBnMgW for the livestream portal, Zoom links phone number options.
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening services
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 9 a.m. April 12. Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 5:30 p.m. April 12. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom links and meeting IDs.
Temple Beth Shalom virtual religious school
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will present virtual religious school accessible through Zoom at 9 a.m. April 12. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Temple Beth Shalom doctors, nurses affinity group
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will offer an affinity group for healthcare professionals fighting COVID-19 a part of the congregation to connect with one another and to recharge over Zoom at 11 a.m. April 12. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Rabbi Joshua Skoff’s Bible class
Park Synagogue Rabbi Joshua Skoff’s Bible class will be accessible through Zoom at 11 a.m. April 12. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link.
Boker Tov Zoom
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus Rabbi Alex Braver and Youth and Family Director Morgan Levin will lead a weekly virtual program for children and their parents featuring songs and stories accessible through Zoom at 11:30 a.m. April 12. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
Library with Cheryl
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus religious schools librarian Cheryl will lead library time with students and their parents with stories, talks and games accessible through Zoom noon to 12:45 p.m. April 12. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
Temple Beth Shalom essential workers affinity group
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will offer an affinity group for essential workers working during COVID-19 a part of the congregation to connect with one another and to recharge over Zoom at 2 p.m. April 12. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Temple Beth Shalom healing service
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will guide a healing service accessible through Zoom at 4 p.m. April 12. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Moshiach Seudah Farbrengen
Chabad of Cleveland will have an event titled “Moshiach Seudah Farbrengen” accessible through Zoom at 8 p.m. April 12. Visit bit.ly/2V8dXi1 for the Zoom link. Email RabbiShmuli@ChabadofCleveland.com with “Moshiach Seudah Farbrengen” in the subject line of the email to receive the Zoom password.