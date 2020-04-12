Monday, April 13
Passover Brick Building Challenge
jHUB will announce a new Passover Brick Building Challenge for kids and families on its Facebook page each Monday at facebook.com/jHUBCle. Winners will be announced on Friday of each week. The challenges will be posted until Monday, April 13.
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening services
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 7:15 a.m. April 13. Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 5:30 p.m. April 13. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom links and meeting IDs.
‘Quarantine Alone’ chat
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have an event titled “Quarantine Alone” where congregants feeling lonely and isolated by the stay-at-home order can chat with one another accessible through Zoom at 9:30 a.m. April 13. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Daily virtual story time with Heights Public Libraries
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will have virtual story time for children accessible through Facebook and Instagram at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Visit bit.ly/2waQR1G for the Facebook page.
What’s NU? with Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria will guide a weekly text study and discussion on relevant and current Jewish topics accessible through Zoom and telephone call at 10 a.m. April 13. Visit bit.ly/2UQKklf for the Zoom link. To dial into the study, call 929-205-6099 and enter Meeting ID: 665 686 986.
Yoga with Rachel Murray
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have yoga led by yoga instructor Rachel Murray accessible through Zoom at 10:30 a.m. April 13. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 13. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 13. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
NCJW/CLE yoga class
The National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland will host a free Facebook Live yoga sessions with NCJW/CLE member and certified yoga instructor Johanna Goldfarb at 11 a.m. April 13. Visit facebook.com/NCJWCleveland to watch the 60-minute livestream.
‘The Brilliance of Virginia Woolf’ course
Cleveland State University Professor Emeritus of English Daniel Melnick will virtually instruct “The Brilliance of Virginia Woolf” course with Case Western Reserve University Siegal Lifelong Learning accessible through Zoom 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays, April 6 to May 11. The course is $96 for members and $116 for nonmembers. Visit bit.ly/3bH5NUu to visit the course.
Parents: Pre-K chat
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have an event titled “Parents: Pre-K” where parents of the congregation with children of that age can connect with one another and recharge at 2 p.m. April 13. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Parents: 1st-5th chat
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have an event titled “Parents: 1st-5th” where parents of the congregation with children of that age can connect with one another and recharge at 3 p.m. April 13. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Israel trivia night
jHUB and YLD CLE will host an Israel trivia night accessible through Zoom at 8 p.m. April 13. RSVP and Zoom link info will be posted to jHUB’s Facebook page at bit.ly/2ybmHw0.
Tuesday, April 14
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening services
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 7:15 a.m. April 14. Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 5:30 p.m. April 14. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom links and meeting IDs.
Coffee with Rabbi Allison Vann
Suburban Temple Rabbi Allison Vann will guide weekly conversation over coffee accessible through Zoom 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. April 14. Visit bit.ly/2xRDFiD for the Zoom link.
Children’s Pesach story and activity
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host a virtual children’s Pesach story and activity event accessible through Zoom or telephone call at 9:30 a.m. April 14. Visit the congregation’s Facebook page at facebook.com/shaareytikvah for the Zoom link, telephone number and for additional Pesach events.
Daily virtual story time with Heights Public Libraries
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will have virtual story time for children accessible through Facebook and Instagram at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Visit bit.ly/2waQR1G for the Facebook page.
Songs with Rabbi Benjy Bar-Lev
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will present a musical event with Rabbi Benjy Bar-Lev accessible through Zoom at 10:30 a.m. April 14. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 14. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 14. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
Parents: 6th-8th chat
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have an event titled “Parents: 6th-8th” where parents of the congregation with children of that age can connect with one another and recharge at 11 a.m. April 14. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Parents: 9th-12th chat
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have an event titled “Parents: 9th-12th” where parents of the congregation with children of that age can connect with one another and recharge at noon April 14. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
ADL Fighting Hate from Home webinar
ADL’S weekly Fighting Hate from Home webinar accessible through Zoom on April 14. Visit bit.ly/2xFdlbG to register for future webinars.
Men’s Club happy hour
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will host a virtual Men’s Club happy hour discussing nursing homes this meeting accessible through Zoom or telephone call at 5 p.m. April 14. Visit bit.ly/2R3ylzu for the Zoom link. To dial into the discussion, call 929-205-6099 and enter Meeting ID: 492 196 420.
‘Origins Science Scholars: Biology and Human-machine Relationships in the Present’
Case Western Reserve University Kent H. Smith II Professor of Biomedical Engineering Dustin Tyler will give a free lecture about the modern relationships human bodies and machines share accessible through Zoom 6 to 7 p.m. April 14. The lecture is a part of CWRU’s Siegal Lifelong Learning’s Origins Science Scholars Program. Visit bit.ly/3b3as3j to register.
Zecher L’Yizkor: Memorial practices in loving memory
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host a virtual Pesach event titled “Zecher L’Yizkor: Memorial practices in loving memory” accessible through Zoom or telephone call at 6:30 p.m. April 14. Visit the congregation’s Facebook page at facebook.com/shaareytikvah for the Zoom link, telephone number and for additional Pesach events.
Interfaith dialogue with Rabbi Lenette, Pastor Doug Warburton
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany’s Rabbi Lenette J. Herzog and Peace Lutheran’s Pastor Doug Warburton will have an interfaith dialogue accessible through Zoom at 7 p.m. April 14. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Jewish Meditation for Calm and Resilience
The Institute for Jewish Spirituality and JPRO Network will host a weekly virtual meditation session led by Aviva Chernick accessible through Zoom 8 to 8:45 p.m. April 14. Sessions continue until April 28. Register at bit.ly/2JwX3E8.