Tuesday, April 14
10 Plagues of Egypt workout with Carlie
The JCC of Greater Columbus will be streaming the workout at 9 a.m. April 14. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
ADL Fighting Hate from Home webinar
ADL’S weekly Fighting Hate from Home webinar accessible through Zoom on April 14. Visit bit.ly/2xFdlbG to register for future webinars.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: The Post-Corbyn Labour: A New Era?
On April 4, Keir Starmer was elected leader of Britain’s Labour Party, replacing Jeremy Corbyn as the official head of the opposition. Soon after his election, Starmer made a public apology to the British Jewish community for the failure to address rising anti-Semitism within the party’s ranks and in the United Kingdom. Join Lord John Mann, Independent Adviser to the UK Government on Anti-Semitism, at noon April 14 for a discussion on the future of a post-Corbyn Labour Party, efforts to combat the rise of antisemitism in the UK, and whether or not British Jews can regain trust under Starmer’s leadership. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EKyINupTSDCvLrpS1dG2Mg.
Children’s Pesach story and activity
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host a virtual children’s Pesach story and activity event accessible through Zoom or telephone call at 9:30 a.m. April 14. Visit the congregation’s Facebook page at facebook.com/shaareytikvah for the Zoom link, telephone number and for additional Pesach events.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 14. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 14. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
Coffee with Rabbi Allison Vann
Suburban Temple Rabbi Allison Vann will guide weekly conversation over coffee accessible through Zoom 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. April 14. Visit bit.ly/2xRDFiD for the Zoom link.
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening services
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 7:15 a.m. April 14. Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 5:30 p.m. April 14. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom links and meeting IDs.
Daily virtual story time with Heights Public Libraries
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will have virtual story time for children accessible through Facebook and Instagram at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Visit bit.ly/2waQR1G for the Facebook page.
HIIT with Chelsea
The High Intensity Interval Training with the JCC of Greater Columbus uses cardio, weight training, and body movement exercises designed in a circuit format. The program is at 5 p.m. April 14. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Hoppy Passover
Debra Kellner reads “Hoppy Passover,” a cozy story just right for children first learning about this holiday, at 10 a.m. April 14. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Interfaith dialogue with Rabbi Lenette, Pastor Doug Warburton
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany’s Rabbi Lenette J. Herzog and Peace Lutheran’s Pastor Doug Warburton will have an interfaith dialogue accessible through Zoom at 7 p.m. April 14. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Jewish Meditation for Calm and Resilience
The Institute for Jewish Spirituality and JPRO Network will host a weekly virtual meditation session led by Aviva Chernick accessible through Zoom 8 to 8:45 p.m. April 14. Sessions continue until April 28. Register at bit.ly/2JwX3E8.
Mat Pilates with Beth
The JCC of Greater Columbus will be streaming the workout at noon April 14. Pilates strengthens the core, stretches the body and corrects posture through mindful breathing and disciplined movements. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Matza Brei
Follow along with the JCC of Greater Columbus as they make Matza Brei at 1 p.m. April 14. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Men’s Club happy hour
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will host a virtual Men’s Club happy hour discussing nursing homes this meeting accessible through Zoom or telephone call at 5 p.m. April 14. Visit bit.ly/2R3ylzu for the Zoom link. To dial into the discussion, call 929-205-6099 and enter Meeting ID: 492 196 420.
‘Origins Science Scholars: Biology and Human-machine Relationships in the Present’
Case Western Reserve University Kent H. Smith II Professor of Biomedical Engineering Dustin Tyler will give a free lecture about the modern relationships human bodies and machines share accessible through Zoom 6 to 7 p.m. April 14. The lecture is a part of CWRU’s Siegal Lifelong Learning’s Origins Science Scholars Program. Visit bit.ly/3b3as3j to register.
Parents: 6th-8th chat
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have an event titled “Parents: 6th-8th” where parents of the congregation with children of that age can connect with one another and recharge at 11 a.m. April 14. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Parents: 9th-12th chat
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have an event titled “Parents: 9th-12th” where parents of the congregation with children of that age can connect with one another and recharge at noon April 14. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Songs with Rabbi Benjy Bar-Lev
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will present a musical event with Rabbi Benjy Bar-Lev accessible through Zoom at 10:30 a.m. April 14. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Squats and Tots with Lindsay on Zoom
Squats and Tots is a group fitness class where adults and young children partner up and exercise through play with the JCC of Greater Columbus. The program is at 3 p.m. April 14. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Understanding the CARES Act and get your questions answered
Join the Solon Chamber of Commerce and the Eastern Lake County Chamber of Commerce on Zoom at 9 a.m. April 14 to get answers to your questions regarding the COVID-19 Stimulus CARES Act with the help of Ryan Gleason, the manager of Congressional and Public Affairs for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Great Lakes Region that encompasses Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky. Prior to working at the Chamber, Gleason worked at a government affairs firm working with clients on a broad range of issues such as taxation, banking issues and financial services issues in all 50 states and the federal government. RSVP at bit.ly/3cfEDo4.
Zecher L’Yizkor: Memorial practices in loving memory
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host a virtual Pesach event titled “Zecher L’Yizkor: Memorial practices in loving memory” accessible through Zoom or telephone call at 6:30 p.m. April 14. Visit the congregation’s Facebook page at facebook.com/shaareytikvah for the Zoom link, telephone number and for additional Pesach events.
Wednesday, April 15
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
CMNH@HOME: Wildlife Wednesdays
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be uploading a weekly “Wildlife Wednesdays” episode, virtual profiles of the native Ohio animal species that inhabit the museum and its Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center & Woods Garden, at noon April 15. The episodes are a part of its new digital series, CMNH@HOME, uploaded on its website at CMNH.org/HOME.
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning service
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus festival morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 9 a.m. April 15. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
DIY show and tell
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have a DIY show and tell accessible through Zoom at 11:30 a.m. April 15. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
The Gathering Place Finances & COVID-19
Learn what you need to know to manage our finances, access resources and understand the stimulus package during COVID-19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 15. This installment in the virtual town hall series will feature Robert Valente, retired financial adviser. Visit touchedbycancer.org to register.
‘Reading the Brain: The Fiction of Lisa Genova’
Instructor of Lifelong Learning Carli Leone will instruct “Reading the Brain: The Fiction of Lisa Genova” with Case Western Reserve University Siegal Lifelong Learning accessible through Zoom 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, April 15, April 29 and May 13. The course is $60 for members and $90 for nonmembers. Visit bit.ly/2xckkJ1 to visit the course.
Spring cleaners, organizers
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have an event titled “Spring cleaners and organizers” where congregants will come together to discuss spring cleaning methods accessible through Zoom at 9:30 a.m. April 15. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.