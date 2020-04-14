Wednesday, April 15
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening service
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus festival morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 9 a.m. April 15. Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 5:30 p.m. April 15. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
Spring cleaners, organizers
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have an event titled “Spring cleaners and organizers” where congregants will come together to discuss spring cleaning methods accessible through Zoom at 9:30 a.m. April 15. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Daily virtual story time with Heights Public Libraries
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will have virtual story time for children accessible through Facebook and Instagram at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Visit bit.ly/2waQR1G for the Facebook page.
‘Reading the Brain: The Fiction of Lisa Genova’
Instructor of Lifelong Learning Carli Leone will instruct “Reading the Brain: The Fiction of Lisa Genova” with Case Western Reserve University Siegal Lifelong Learning accessible through Zoom 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, April 15, April 29 and May 13. The course is $60 for members and $90 for nonmembers. Visit bit.ly/2xckkJ1 to visit the course.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 15. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 15. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
DIY show and tell
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have a DIY show and tell accessible through Zoom at 11:30 a.m. April 15. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
CMNH@HOME: Wildlife Wednesdays
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be uploading a weekly “Wildlife Wednesdays” episode, virtual profiles of the native Ohio animal species that inhabit the museum and its Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center & Woods Garden, at noon April 15. The episodes are a part of its new digital series, CMNH@HOME, uploaded on its website at CMNH.org/HOME.
The Gathering Place Finances & COVID-19
Learn what you need to know to manage our finances, access resources and understand the stimulus package during COVID-19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 15. This installment in the virtual town hall series will feature Robert Valente, retired financial adviser. Visit touchedbycancer.org to register.
‘The Connections Between Sleep and Cancer: What You Need to Know’
Case Western Reserve University’s Cheryl Thompson, school of medicine assistant dean of Educational Initiatives and Case Comprehensive Cancer Center department of nutrition associate professor, will lead a free lecture titled “The Connections Between Sleep and Cancer: What You Need to Know” accessible through Zoom 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 15. Visit bit.ly/2xu90Z4 to register.
Dinner, Drinks & Drash
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus will have an event named “How Does Your Rabbi Know What to Say: Jewish Pastoral Care” with Rabbi Alex Braver and special guest Rabbi Diane Tract, volunteer coordinator of Jewish Family and Career Services in Louisville, KY, accessible through Zoom at 6 p.m. April 15. Zoom Meeting ID: 409 239 375.
Thursday, April 16
Coffee with Rabbi Shana Nyer
Suburban Temple Rabbi Shana Nyer will guide weekly conversation over coffee accessible through Zoom 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. April 16. Visit bit.ly/2xRDFiD for the Zoom link.
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning service
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus festival morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 9 a.m. April 16. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
Daily virtual story time with Heights Public Libraries
Temple Beth Shalom Passover Yizkor service
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany Passover Yizkor service will be accessible through Zoom at 10 a.m. April 16. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
All-levels yoga
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will team up with Bottoms Up Yoga & Brew to host an all-levels virtual yoga event accessible through Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. April 16. Visit bit.ly/3dUo8iT for Bottoms Up’s Facebook page.
Mimouna: An End of Passover Celebration
jHUB Communications and Events Manager Samia Mansour and Community Slicha Li-or Gersht will lead a Mimouna-themed end of Passover cooking demo on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. April 16. Visit bit.ly/2ybmHw0 for jHub’s Facebook page.