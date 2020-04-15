Thursday, April 16
Coffee with Rabbi Shana Nyer
Suburban Temple Rabbi Shana Nyer will guide weekly conversation over coffee accessible through Zoom 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. April 16. Visit bit.ly/2xRDFiD for the Zoom link.
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning service
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus festival morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 9 a.m. April 16. Evening services will be accessible through Zoom at 5:30 p.m. April 16. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
Daily virtual story time with Heights Public Libraries
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will have virtual story time for children accessible through Facebook and Instagram at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Visit bit.ly/2waQR1G for the Facebook page.
Temple Beth Shalom Passover Yizkor service
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany Passover Yizkor service will be accessible through Zoom at 10 a.m. April 16. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 16. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 16. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
All-levels yoga
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will team up with Bottoms Up Yoga & Brew to host an all-levels virtual yoga event accessible through Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. April 16. Visit bit.ly/3dUo8iT for Bottoms Up’s Facebook page.
Mimouna: An End of Passover Celebration
jHUB Communications and Events Manager Samia Mansour and Community Slicha Li-or Gersht will lead a Mimouna-themed end of Passover cooking demo on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. April 16. Visit bit.ly/2ybmHw0 for jHub’s Facebook page.
Friday, April 17
Barre with Megan
Barre fitness is a hybrid workout class – combining ballet-inspired moves with elements of Pilates, dance, yoga and strength training. The JCC of Greater Columbus presents this program at 5 p.m. April 17. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening services
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 7:30 a.m. April 17. Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 6 p.m. April 17. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom links and meeting IDs.
Shabbat songs with Marc Rossio
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany Marc Rossio will perform Shabbat songs accessible through Zoom at 9:30 a.m. April 17. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Daily virtual story time with Heights Public Libraries
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will have virtual story time for children accessible through Facebook and Instagram at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Visit bit.ly/2waQR1G for the Facebook page.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 17. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 17. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
Family Fitness with Brian
Join Brian with his kids, Willa and Gus, in a fun family workout, presented by the JCC of Greater Columbus at 3 p.m. April 17. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
The Future of U.S.-China Relations or U.S.-China Relations in a post-COVID-19 World
At the beginning of 2020, U.S.-China relations were already in a precarious position. Now, with the onset of the coronavirus and a permanently changed world, what comes next for U.S.-China relations? Join AJC at noon April 17 for a conversation on what the future holds with the Director of the Center for Strategic and International Studies China Power Project Bonnie Glaser; Founder and CEO of CHINADebate and former investment banker, diplomat, lawyer, and CIA spy Malcolm Riddell; and Chair of the UC San Diego 21st Century China Center and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Susan Shirk. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_i9Wmxz95Rg680bZAEO_bEQ.
Queer Love & Belonging In A Fractured World: A Digital Talk by Pamela Dodds
Artist Pamela Dodds in conjunction with the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland will present a digital artist talk about her art work and the complexities of human relationships accessible through Zoom at 11 a.m. April 17. Visit bit.ly/34nqr9Q to RSVP.
Senior Fit with Beth on Zoom
Senior Fit is designed to help you get and stay healthy by increasing your flexibility, strength and muscle endurance through exercise. The JCC of Greater Columbus presents this program at noon April 17 through Zoom at zoom.us/j/5169138804. Meeting ID is 516 913 8804.
TBX Workout with Carlie
TBX Workouts combine aerobic intervals with resistance training for a total-body workout. The JCC of Greater Columbus will stream the program at 9 a.m. April 17. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Temple Beth Shalom Shabbat service
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany Shabbat service will be accessible through Zoom at 6:30 p.m. April 17. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Virtual Shabbat services
Join the JCC of Greater Columbus for Virtual Shabbat services at 10 a.m. April 17. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.