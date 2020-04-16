Friday, April 17
Barre with Megan
Barre fitness is a hybrid workout class – combining ballet-inspired moves with elements of Pilates, dance, yoga and strength training. The JCC of Greater Columbus presents this program at 5 p.m. April 17. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening services
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 7:30 a.m. April 17. Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 6 p.m. April 17. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom links and meeting IDs.
Shabbat songs with Marc Rossio
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany Marc Rossio will perform Shabbat songs accessible through Zoom at 9:30 a.m. April 17. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Daily virtual story time with Heights Public Libraries
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will have virtual story time for children accessible through Facebook and Instagram at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Visit bit.ly/2waQR1G for the Facebook page.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 17. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 17. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
Family Fitness with Brian
Join Brian with his kids, Willa and Gus, in a fun family workout, presented by the JCC of Greater Columbus at 3 p.m. April 17. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
The Future of U.S.-China Relations or U.S.-China Relations in a post-COVID-19 World
At the beginning of 2020, U.S.-China relations were already in a precarious position. Now, with the onset of the coronavirus and a permanently changed world, what comes next for U.S.-China relations? Join AJC at noon April 17 for a conversation on what the future holds with the Director of the Center for Strategic and International Studies China Power Project Bonnie Glaser; Founder and CEO of CHINADebate and former investment banker, diplomat, lawyer, and CIA spy Malcolm Riddell; and Chair of the UC San Diego 21st Century China Center and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Susan Shirk. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_i9Wmxz95Rg680bZAEO_bEQ.
Queer Love & Belonging In A Fractured World: A Digital Talk by Pamela Dodds
Artist Pamela Dodds in conjunction with the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland will present a digital artist talk about her art work and the complexities of human relationships accessible through Zoom at 11 a.m. April 17. Visit bit.ly/34nqr9Q to RSVP.
Senior Fit with Beth on Zoom
Senior Fit is designed to help you get and stay healthy by increasing your flexibility, strength and muscle endurance through exercise. The JCC of Greater Columbus presents this program at noon April 17 through Zoom at zoom.us/j/5169138804. Meeting ID is 516 913 8804.
TBX Workout with Carlie
TBX Workouts combine aerobic intervals with resistance training for a total-body workout. The JCC of Greater Columbus will stream the program at 9 a.m. April 17. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Temple Beth Shalom Shabbat service
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany Shabbat service will be accessible through Zoom at 6:30 p.m. April 17. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Virtual Shabbat services
Join the JCC of Greater Columbus for Virtual Shabbat services at 10 a.m. April 17. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Saturday, April 18
Congregation Tifereth Israel Shabbat Warmup: ShabbaTunes, morning service
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus Shabbat Warmup: ShabbaTunes will be accessible through Zoom at 9 a.m. April 18. Shabbat morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 9:30 a.m. April 18. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom links and meeting IDs.
Jewish Meditation with Rabbi Sharon Mars
Temple Israel in Columbus Rabbi Sharon Mars will guide Jewish meditation accessible through Zoom at 10 a.m. April 18. Visit templeisrael.org for the Zoom link.
Shabbat Morning Ahhh with Rabbi Jessica K. Shimberg
Kehilat Sukkat Shalom in Columbus Rabbi Jessica K. Shimberg will host “Shabbat Morning Ahhh” accessible through Zoom at 11 a.m. April 18. Contact Shimberg at jkshimberg@gmail.com for Zoom details.
CMNH@HOME: Scientist Saturdays
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be uploading a weekly “Scientist Saturdays” episode, a rotation of recorded scientific lectures, research findings and collection spotlights, at noon April 18. The episodes are a part of its new digital series, CMNH@HOME, uploaded on its website at CMNH.org/HOME.
Torah study
Kehilat Sukkat Shalom in Columbus will host Torah study accessible through Zoom at 2 p.m. April 18. Contact Cheryl at cheryl.mls@gmail.com for Zoom details.
Adult Hebrew learning
Kehilat Sukkat Shalom in Columbus will host an adult Hebrew instructional class accessible through Zoom at 3 p.m. April 18. Contact Lori at lori.sachs02@gmail.com for Zoom details.
Virtual Teva Travelers and Makhela kids’ activities
Kehilat Sukkat Shalom in Columbus will have virtual Teva Travelers and Makhela kids’ activities accessible through Zoom 4 to 6 p.m. April 18. Visit bit.ly/2WGkPpg to access the Zoom link.
Youth Hebrew Zoom Room Breakouts
Kehilat Sukkat Shalom in Columbus will host an event titled “Youth Hebrew Zoom Room Breakouts” accessible through Zoom at 5 p.m. April 18.
Havdalah with the Bar-Lev family
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have Havdalah with the Bar-Lev family accessible through Zoom at 6:45 p.m. April 18. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Virtual communal Havdalah
Kehilat Sukkat Shalom in Columbus Rabbi Jessica K. Shimberg will guide a virtual communal Havdalah accessible through Zoom at 8 p.m. April 18. Contact Shimberg at jkshimberg@gmail.com for Zoom details.
Melaveh Malkah
Chabad of Cleveland will have Melaveh Malkah featuring the Torah, song, story and community accessible through Zoom at 9:30 p.m. April 18. Visit bit.ly/2V8dXi1 for the Zoom link. Interested participants should email RabbiShmuli@ChabadofCleveland.com to request the password using “Melaveh Malkah” in the subject of the email.