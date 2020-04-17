The Cleveland Jewish News has compiled a list of organizations and businesses that are creating online content due to the stay-at-home order in Ohio. If you are offering a video class, email the information to Staff Reporter McKenna Corson at mcorson@cjn.org and put “Video Class” in the subject line.
Congregation Tifereth Israel Shabbat Warmup: ShabbaTunes, morning service
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus Shabbat Warmup: ShabbaTunes will be accessible through Zoom at 9 a.m. April 18. Shabbat morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 9:30 a.m. April 18. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom links and meeting IDs.
Jewish Meditation with Rabbi Sharon Mars
Temple Israel in Columbus Rabbi Sharon Mars will guide Jewish meditation accessible through Zoom at 10 a.m. April 18. Visit templeisrael.org for the Zoom link.
Shabbat Morning Ahhh with Rabbi Jessica K. Shimberg
Kehilat Sukkat Shalom in Columbus Rabbi Jessica K. Shimberg will host “Shabbat Morning Ahhh” accessible through Zoom at 11 a.m. April 18. Contact Shimberg at jkshimberg@gmail.com for Zoom details.
CMNH@HOME: Scientist Saturdays
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be uploading a weekly “Scientist Saturdays” episode, a rotation of recorded scientific lectures, research findings and collection spotlights, at noon April 18. The episodes are a part of its new digital series, CMNH@HOME, uploaded on its website at CMNH.org/HOME.
Fairmount Young Professionals’ Havdallah & Chametz on Zoom
Spend Saturday night after Pesach grabbing and eating your chametz, catching up with friends, and enjoying a short Havdallah service by Rabbi Josh Caruso. Havdallah & Chametz on Zoom is from 7 to 10 p.m. April 18. Due to security issues, you must register to participate; find details at facebook.com/events/1177182905960066.
Torah study
Kehilat Sukkat Shalom in Columbus will host Torah study accessible through Zoom at 2 p.m. April 18. Contact Cheryl at cheryl.mls@gmail.com for Zoom details.
Adult Hebrew learning
Kehilat Sukkat Shalom in Columbus will host an adult Hebrew instructional class accessible through Zoom at 3 p.m. April 18. Contact Lori at lori.sachs02@gmail.com for Zoom details.
Virtual Teva Travelers and Makhela kids’ activities
Kehilat Sukkat Shalom in Columbus will have virtual Teva Travelers and Makhela kids’ activities accessible through Zoom 4 to 6 p.m. April 18. Visit bit.ly/2WGkPpg to access the Zoom link.
Youth Hebrew Zoom Room Breakouts
Kehilat Sukkat Shalom in Columbus will host an event titled “Youth Hebrew Zoom Room Breakouts” accessible through Zoom at 5 p.m. April 18.
Havdalah with the Bar-Lev family
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have Havdalah with the Bar-Lev family accessible through Zoom at 6:45 p.m. April 18. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Virtual communal Havdalah
Kehilat Sukkat Shalom in Columbus Rabbi Jessica K. Shimberg will guide a virtual communal Havdalah accessible through Zoom at 8 p.m. April 18. Contact Shimberg at jkshimberg@gmail.com for Zoom details.
Melaveh Malkah
Chabad of Cleveland will have Melaveh Malkah featuring the Torah, song, story and community accessible through Zoom at 9:30 p.m. April 18. Visit bit.ly/2V8dXi1 for the Zoom link. Interested participants should email RabbiShmuli@ChabadofCleveland.com to request the password using “Melaveh Malkah” in the subject of the email.
Sunday, April 19
Park Synagogue telethon
Park Synagogue will run a live telethon event titled “The Park Telethon - 10 Hours of Making a Difference” to raise funds to buy protective gear for local hospitals accessible through Zoom 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 19. The telethon will be hosted by Rabbi Joshua Skoff and will feature special guests, cooking demonstrations, sing-a-longs, exercise classes, yoga, current event discussions, sports and more. Visit parksynagogue.org to donate.
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening service
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 9 a.m. April 19. Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 5:30 p.m. April 19. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom links and meeting IDs.
Temple Beth Shalom virtual religious school
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will present virtual religious school accessible through Zoom at 9 a.m. April 19. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Religious school: music with Linda Schottenstein
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus music specialist Linda Schottenstein will instruct holiday, Jewish values and Torah-based selections weekly accessible through Zoom at 9:30 a.m. April 19. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
Scholar in Residence: Dr. Aimee Sanders
Temple Israel in Columbus will feature Dr. Aimee Sanders to provide history of women in the military, their transition to veteran status and some of the unique healthcare needs of female veterans accessible through Zoom at 9:30 a.m. April 19. Visit templeisrael.org for the Zoom link.
Religious school: Boker Or
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus will offer weekly religious school featuring tefillah, songs and more accessible through Zoom at 10 a.m. April 19. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
Boker Tov Zoom
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus Rabbi Alex Braver and Family Director Morgan Levin will guide a weekly program for children and their parents accessible through Zoom at 11:30 a.m. April 19. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
Library with Cheryl Agranoff
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus religious schools librarian Cheryl Agranoff will lead library time with students and their parents with stories, talks and games accessible through Zoom noon to 12:45 p.m. April 19. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
‘Facing Absence’ webinar
The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center in Cincinnati in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, Jewish Family Service and the Mayerson JCC will host speaker Dr. Rachel Korazim for a webinar, “Facing Absence,” about the lingering memories of the places and personal legacies of Jewish life that existed in Europe before the Holocaust accessible through Zoom at 1 p.m. April 19. Visit bit.ly/3cn0Ala to register. The webinar is a part of a week of free Yom HaShoah online programming.
JewishColumbus medical update event
JewishColumbus will host Dr. Avi Cooper of The Ohio State University Medical Center, Dr. Dan Cohen of Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Dr. Hadas Yechiam and Dr. Eliaz Miller of Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba for an update regarding the fight against COVID-19 accessible through Zoom at 2:30 p.m. April 19. Contact heather@jewishcolumbus.org to register for the event.
Temple Beth Shalom healing service
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will guide a healing service accessible through Zoom at 4 p.m. April 19. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.