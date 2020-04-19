Monday, April 20
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening services
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 7:15 a.m. April 13. Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 5:30 p.m. April 20. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom links and meeting IDs.
Daily virtual story time with Heights Public Libraries
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will have virtual story time for children accessible through Facebook and Instagram at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Visit bit.ly/2waQR1G for the Facebook page.
‘Introduction To Reading Latin Poetry — An Authentic Approach’
Janice Vitullo will virtually instruct “Introduction To Reading Latin Poetry — An Authentic Approach” with Case Western Reserve University Siegal Lifelong Learning accessible through Zoom 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, April 20 to June 1. The course is $96 for members and $116 for nonmembers. Visit bit.ly/3cbcoqD to visit the course.
Yoga with Rachel Murray
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have yoga led by yoga instructor Rachel Murray accessible through Zoom at 10:30 a.m. April 20. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 20. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 20. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
Guy Braunstein musical performance
The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center in Cincinnati in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, Jewish Family Service and the Mayerson JCC will host violinist and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s 2019-2020 Artist-in-Residence Guy Braunstein to perform meaningful musical selections accessible on the humanity center’s Facebook and Vimeo pages at noon April 20. The performance is a part of a week of free Yom HaShoah online programming. Visit facebook.com/CincyHHC or vimeo.com/user33825826 to access the video.
2020 annual Yom Hashoah V’Hagvurah
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Kol Israel will sponsor the 2020 annual Yom Hashoah V’Hagvurah, Cleveland’s commemoration of the Holocaust, 7 to 8 p.m. April 20. The commemoration’s theme is “75 Years Since Liberation: What Have We Learned?” and will feature remarks by Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s Rabbi Joshua L. Caruso, a local survivor, Kol Israel’s 75th anniversary of liberation video and more. Register for free at bit.ly/3colxfc.
Let’s Talk: Financial
Temple Israel in Columbus will host a financial discussion featuring financial professionals where congregants can ask questions accessible through Zoom at 7 p.m. April 20. Visit templeisrael.org for the Zoom link.
Community Yom HaShoah observance, film screening
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus will be screening “A Loss of Innocents: The Nazi Murders at Bullenhuser Damm,” a 30-minute film about the atrocities committed against a group of children aged 12 and under, accessible through Zoom at 7:30 p.m. April 20. The film was produced locally by ScreenPlay, Inc. owned by Sam Nahem, co-chair of the JewishColumbus Holocaust Education Committee, and includes performances by the congregation’s Cantor Jack Chomsky and Temple Israel’s Bat Ami Moses. The screening is sponsored by JewishColumbus’ Jewish Community Relations Council and the Columbus Board of Rabbis. The Zoom link is zoom.us/j/949365957. The dial-in numbers are 929-205-6099 or 312-626-6799, and meeting ID is 949365957.
‘Foodies in the Time of Corona’
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have an event titled “Foodies in the Time of Corona” where food-loving congregants can connect over food accessible through Zoom at 7:30 p.m. April 20. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Tuesday, April 21
NFL Draft Preview 2020
Temple Emanu El Brotherhood will host a 2020 NFL Draft preview event led by Andy Baskin, co-host of Baskin and Phelps on 92.3 FM TheFan, and Aaron Goldhammer, co-host of “The Really Big Show” on ESPN 850 AM Cleveland, accessible through Zoom at 7 p.m. April 21. Contact Len Gold at gonzo11@roadrunner.com for the Zoom link, Meeting ID and password.
Cuyahoga Community College’s Encore On-the-Go program
Cuyahoga Community College’s Encore Learning for those 55 years and older will now be available virtually with Encore On-the-Go consisting of 90-minute sessions every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at either 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. starting April 21 through May 29. Classes will be instructed through Webex and cover a wide variety of subjects. Enrollment is $8 per class, and individuals can sign up at any time before each class. Visit bit.ly/2VbpLRT for more info.
Coffee with Rabbi Allison Vann
Suburban Temple Rabbi Allison Vann will guide weekly conversation over coffee accessible through Zoom 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. April 21. Visit bit.ly/2xRDFiD for the Zoom link.
Perek Yomi
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus Rabbi Hillel Skolnik will lead Perek Yomi accessible through Zoom or Facebook Live at 8:30 a.m. April 21. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom access or facebook.com/CTIcbus for the Facebook Live video.
Songs with Rabbi Benjy Bar-Lev
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will present a musical event with Rabbi Benjy Bar-Lev accessible through Zoom at 10:30 a.m. April 21. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
NCJW/CLE chair yoga class
National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland will host a free Facebook Live chair yoga sessions with NCJW/CLE member and certified yoga instructor Johanna Goldfarb at 11 a.m. April 21. Visit facebook.com/NCJWCleveland to watch livestream.
Virtual Holocaust commemoration, communal silence
The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center in Cincinnati in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, Jewish Family Service and the Mayerson JCC will host a virtual Holocaust commemoration and communal moment of silence accessible through Zoom at noon April 21. The commemoration is a part of a week of free Yom HaShoah online programming. Register at bit.ly/2wIKfrN.
Virtual Mahj game
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have a virtual Mahj game accessible through Zoom at 3 p.m. April 21. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
‘Origins Science Scholars: Human-machine Relationships: Engineering the Future’ lecture
Case Western Reserve University Kent H. Smith II Professor of Biomedical Engineering Dustin Tyler will lead a free lecture titled “Origins Science Scholars: Human-machine Relationships: Engineering the Future” accessible through Zoom 6 to 7 p.m. April 21. Visit bit.ly/2K66NG4 to register.