Tuesday, April 21
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: A Conversation with H.E. Dr. Martin Weiss, Ambassador of Austria to the United States
After one month of lockdown due to COVID-19, Austria was one of the first European countries to begin easing restrictions. Compared to other countries on the continent, its coronavirus cases and deaths have been quite low. Austria has also been at the forefront of increasing its ties with Israel, both well before and during the pandemic. The event at 4 p.m. April 21 wil feature H.E. Dr. Martin Weiss, ambassador of Austria to the United States; and David Harris, AJC CEO. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8qkqe6OGS1a5Kb8ccXcjEQ.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: An Intergenerational Yom HaShoah Commemoration: Together We Bear Witness
2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the liberation of Jews from Nazi concentration camps across Europe. As the ranks of Holocaust survivors recede, there is limited, precious time to hear their stories firsthand. The event at 1 p.m. April 21 will feature Halina Peabody, Holocaust survivor; Marian Turski, Holocaust survivor; Cherrie Daniels, U.S. special envoy for Holocaust issues, United States Department of State; and Rabbi Andrew Baker, AJC director of International Jewish Affairs. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UGLpD6ThSZu9Np28B4LHZg.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 21. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 21. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
Coffee with Rabbi Allison Vann
Suburban Temple Rabbi Allison Vann will guide weekly conversation over coffee accessible through Zoom 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. April 21. Visit bit.ly/2xRDFiD for the Zoom link.
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening services
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 7:30 a.m. April 21. Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 5:30 p.m. April 21. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom links and meeting IDs.
Cuyahoga Community College’s Encore On-the-Go program
Cuyahoga Community College’s Encore Learning for those 55 years and older will now be available virtually with Encore On-the-Go consisting of 90-minute sessions every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at either 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. starting April 21 through May 29. Classes will be instructed through Webex and cover a wide variety of subjects. Enrollment is $8 per class, and individuals can sign up at any time before each class. Visit bit.ly/2VbpLRT for more info.
NCJW/CLE chair yoga class
National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland will host a free Facebook Live chair yoga sessions with NCJW/CLE member and certified yoga instructor Johanna Goldfarb at 11 a.m. April 21. Visit facebook.com/NCJWCleveland to watch livestream.
NFL Draft Preview 2020
Temple Emanu El Brotherhood will host a 2020 NFL Draft preview event led by Andy Baskin, co-host of Baskin and Phelps on 92.3 FM TheFan, and Aaron Goldhammer, co-host of “The Really Big Show” on ESPN 850 AM Cleveland, accessible through Zoom at 7 p.m. April 21. Contact Len Gold at gonzo11@roadrunner.com for the Zoom link, Meeting ID and password.
‘Origins Science Scholars: Human-machine Relationships: Engineering the Future’ lecture
Case Western Reserve University Kent H. Smith II Professor of Biomedical Engineering Dustin Tyler will lead a free lecture titled “Origins Science Scholars: Human-machine Relationships: Engineering the Future” accessible through Zoom 6 to 7 p.m. April 21. Visit bit.ly/2K66NG4 to register.
Perek Yomi
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus Rabbi Hillel Skolnik will lead Perek Yomi accessible through Zoom or Facebook Live at 8:30 a.m. April 21. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom access or facebook.com/CTIcbus for the Facebook Live video.
Songs with Rabbi Benjy Bar-Lev
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will present a musical event with Rabbi Benjy Bar-Lev accessible through Zoom at 10:30 a.m. April 21. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Virtual Holocaust commemoration, communal silence
The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center in Cincinnati in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, Jewish Family Service and the Mayerson JCC will host a virtual Holocaust commemoration and communal moment of silence accessible through Zoom at noon April 21. The commemoration is a part of a week of free Yom HaShoah online programming. Register at bit.ly/2wIKfrN.
Virtual Mahj game
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have a virtual Mahj game accessible through Zoom at 3 p.m. April 21. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Wednesday, April 22
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: A Conversation with Sofia Gross, Global Public Policy Manager, Snap Inc.
How do platforms like Snapchat play a role in global public policy? In this session at 6 p.m. April 22, ACCESS leaders will learn from Sofia Gross, Global Public Policy Manager, Snap Inc. about how Snap handles crises such as COVID19, engaging young voters in elections, and serving as a medium for change. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c_ZVA5pCSiOXuRiolZ37hQ.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: Ramadan and Muslim-Jewish Relations in the Age of Coronavirus
Join AJC at 12:30 p.m. April 22 for a conversation with two prominent American Muslim voices and members of the AJC-led Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council for a dynamic conversation about challenges and innovations of celebrating the month of Ramadan, which begins the evening of April 23, during the pandemic crisis. The panelists, Imam Mohamed Magid, spiritual leader of ADAMS Center, a mosque community serving 25,000 Muslims in the Washington, DC area, and Rabia Chaudry, an attorney, advocate, podcaster and author of the New York Times bestseller, Adnan’s Story: The Search for Truth and Justice After Serial, will also discuss the role of Muslim-Jewish relations in the current moment. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J3Unq_4ESimUO8bhYRR6lw.
Baking with Amanda
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will present a challah baking class led by Amanda Cohen, director of marketing and communication, accessible through Zoom at 10:30 a.m. April 22. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening services
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 7:30 a.m. April 22. Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 5:30 p.m. April 22. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom links and meeting IDs.
‘Coping with COVID-19: Tools to Manage Stress, Build Resilience and Stay Connected’ event
The Gathering Place will host Francoise Adan, MD, director of University Hospitals Connor Integrative Health Network, for a “Coping with COVID-19: Tools to Manage Stress, Build Resilience and Stay Connected” event a part of its Coping During COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall Series accessible through Zoom 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 22. Visit conta.cc/2z1FEl7 to register.
Earth Day celebration
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will celebrate Earth Day accessible through Zoom at 3 p.m. April 22. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Holocaust Survivor Testimony
The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center in Cincinnati in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, Jewish Family Service and the Mayerson JCC will host Holocaust survivor Zahava Rendler who will share her story of living as a child in hiding accessible through Zoom at 11 a.m. April 22. The testimony series is a part of a week of free Yom HaShoah online programming. Register at bit.ly/2xx6FfV.
Returning to Work: What is it Going to Take?
Join the Solon Chamber of Commerce from 9 to 10 a.m. April 22 for a discussion on the role we can all play as a business and an individual through guidance from Swagelok, Partners Environmental Consulting and more. Register at web.solonchamber.com/events/Returningto%20Work%20What%20is%20it%20Going%20to%20Take-6678/details.