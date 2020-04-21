Wednesday, April 22
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening services
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 7:30 a.m. April 22. Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 5:30 p.m. April 22. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom links and meeting IDs.
Boxing HIIT with Chelsea
This is a high intensity interval training uses cardio, weight training, and body movement exercises designed in a circuit format. The JCC of Greater Columbus program is at 9 a.m. April 22 at facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Baking with Amanda
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will present a challah baking class led by Amanda Cohen, director of marketing and communication, accessible through Zoom at 10:30 a.m. April 22. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 22. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 22. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
Holocaust Survivor Testimony
The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center in Cincinnati in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, Jewish Family Service and the Mayerson JCC will host Holocaust survivor Zahava Rendler who will share her story of living as a child in hiding accessible through Zoom at 11 a.m. April 22. The testimony series is a part of a week of free Yom HaShoah online programming. Register at bit.ly/2xx6FfV.
Senior Fit with Beth on Zoom
Senior Fit is designed to help you get and stay healthy by increasing your flexibility, strength and muscle endurance through exercise. The program is at noon April 22. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: Ramadan and Muslim-Jewish Relations in the Age of Coronavirus
Join AJC at 12:30 p.m. April 22 for a conversation with two prominent American Muslim voices and members of the AJC-led Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council for a dynamic conversation about challenges and innovations of celebrating the month of Ramadan, which begins the evening of April 23, during the pandemic crisis. The panelists, Imam Mohamed Magid, spiritual leader of ADAMS Center, a mosque community serving 25,000 Muslims in the Washington, DC area, and Rabia Chaudry, an attorney, advocate, podcaster and author of the New York Times bestseller, Adnan’s Story: The Search for Truth and Justice After Serial, will also discuss the role of Muslim-Jewish relations in the current moment. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J3Unq_4ESimUO8bhYRR6lw.
Earth Day celebration
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will celebrate Earth Day accessible through Zoom at 3 p.m. April 22. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Squats and Tots with Lindsay on Zoom
Burn off some of that cooped up kid energy with this fun workout for the whole family. The program is at 3 p.m. April 22. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Pilates Barre with Megan
This Barre class combines ballet-inspired moves with elements of Pilates, dance, yoga and strength training. The JCC of Greater Columbus program is at 5 p.m. April 22 at facebook.com/columbusjcc.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: A Conversation with Sofia Gross, Global Public Policy Manager, Snap Inc.
How do platforms like Snapchat play a role in global public policy? In this session at 6 p.m. April 22, ACCESS leaders will learn from Sofia Gross, Global Public Policy Manager, Snap Inc. about how Snap handles crises such as COVID19, engaging young voters in elections, and serving as a medium for change. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c_ZVA5pCSiOXuRiolZ37hQ.
‘Coping with COVID-19: Tools to Manage Stress, Build Resilience and Stay Connected’ event
The Gathering Place will host Francoise Adan, MD, director of University Hospitals Connor Integrative Health Network, for a “Coping with COVID-19: Tools to Manage Stress, Build Resilience and Stay Connected” event a part of its Coping During COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall Series accessible through Zoom 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 22. Visit conta.cc/2z1FEl7 to register.
Thursday, April 23
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening services
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 7:30 a.m. April 23. Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 5:30 p.m. April 23. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom links and meeting IDs.
Coffee with Rabbi Shana Nyer
Suburban Temple Rabbi Shana Nyer will guide weekly conversation over coffee accessible through Zoom 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. April 23. Visit bit.ly/2xRDFiD for the Zoom link.
Rashi+
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus will host a Rashi and other medieval Torah commentators reading and discussion accessible through Zoom at 8:30 a.m. April 23. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
Returning to Work: What is it Going to Take?
Join the Solon Chamber of Commerce from 9 to 10 a.m. April 22 for a discussion on the role we can all play as a business and an individual through guidance from Swagelok, Partners Environmental Consulting and more. Register at web.solonchamber.com/events/Returningto%20Work%20What%20is%20it%20Going%20to%20Take-6678/details.
Crafting with Lesley Thompson
Temple Beth Shalom Engagement Coordinator Lesley Thompson will lead a crafting class accessible through Zoom at 10:30 a.m. April 23. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
‘Carrying Remembrance into the Future’ Yom HaShoah programming
The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center in Cincinnati in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, Jewish Family Service and the Mayerson JCC will host Dr. Michael Meyer where he will give an oral history interview and provide his experience fleeing the Holocaust accessible through the humanity center’s Facebook and Vimeo pages at 11 a.m. April 23. Poems and essays written and performed by students inspired to tell the stories of Holocaust survivors will also be posted to the humanity center’s Facebook page throughout the day April 23. The speaker and students’ poems and essays are a part of a week of free Yom HaShoah online programming. Visit facebook.com/CincyHHC to see the speaker and students’ content and vimeo.com/user33825826 for another way to access the speaker’s video.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 23. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 23. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: India and the Coronavirus: A Conversation with H.E. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the United States
As India’s 1.3 billion people endure an extended national lockdown against the coronavirus, the Modi government wrestles with what is now a globally familiar dilemma: keeping a country safe amid contagion without jeopardizing its long-term economic survival. How has the pandemic affected the world’s most populous democracy? What has been the impact for its social cohesion; its growing pharmaceutical and medical devices industries; its relations with neighboring states; its growing ties to both the United States and Israel; and its bonds with Indian Americans? Joining AJC at 1 p.m. April 23 to discuss these issues and more will be H.E. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the United States. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fmJ6kOKiTjCz79eazDCdOQ.
‘Jewish Musical Life In Berlin 1933–1938’ course
Case Western Reserve University- Siegal Lifelong Learning Instructor Larry Josefovitz will lead a virtual course on “Jewish Musical Life In Berlin 1933–1938” 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday starting April 23 until May 14. Visitmaltzmuseum.org/event/jewish-musical-life-in-berlin-1933-1938.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: The Day After: The Economy of a Public Health Crisis
Renowned economist and Professor Leo Leidermann, Chief Economist, Bank Hapoalim and professor of comparative economics at Tel Aviv University, will discuss the economic realities and opportunities during and after COVID19, at 1:30 p.m. April 23. Moderated by ACCESS Israel leader, Tal Tochner, Principal at PICO Venture Partners. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JAawUys_TIeovqITXgDMrQ.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: Advocacy Abroad: Jewish Student Leadership Around the World
Join Jewish student leaders from Europe, Israel and Latin America for an engaging exploration of Jewish student leadership abroad, at 3 p.m. April 23. Participants will discuss the organization of student leadership around the world and the successful advocacy initiatives these dedicated campus leaders drive at the local, national and international level. AJC will be joined by the presidents of the World Union of Jewish Students, the European Union of Jewish Students, the Union of Jewish Students of France, and the Federation of Young Jews of Latin America. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XcSmQWbdS92QO0NhN8HPLA.
Israeli Cooking Workshop/Hummus, Babaganush and Schug
Join the Livneh-Dill family at 5 p.m. April 23 at the JewishColumbus Facebook page for “make you own Hummus” workshop. They will also prepare Babaganush (Fried Eggplant) and Schug (Spicy Yemenite “Salsa”). Visit facebook.com/events/526280038259220/ for more information and to learn what ingredients you will need to cook along with the demonstration.
Conversation with Commissioner Boyce
Franklin County Commissioner Kevin L. Boyce will discuss changed the county has made to provide better assistance for seniors during COVID-19 at 6 p.m. April 23. He will be joined by Amy Funk, acting director of Franklin County Office on Aging, and key members of her staff, along with Kenna Smith, Franklin County deputy administrator. Visitfacebook.com/FranklinCountyBoardofCommissioners to participate.
All-levels yoga
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will team up with Bottoms Up Yoga & Brew to host an all-levels virtual yoga event accessible through Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. April 23. Visit bit.ly/3dUo8iT for Bottoms Up’s Facebook page.
Diversity in the Jewish Experience: The Impact of Covid-19
Join jHUB, Mitsui Collective, Jewish Lakewood Alliance, Bend the Arc: Cleveland, and EDOT for a panel conversation about the impact of COVID-19 from diverse Jewish perspectives, moderated by jHUB Communications and Events Manager, Samia Mansour. Email Samia with any questions here. The event is 7 p.m. April 23 live on the jHUB Facebook page, facebook.com/jHUBCle.
Ask the Doctor with Dr. Paul Been
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have an event where people are able to ask Dr. Paul Been questions about COVID-19 accessible through Zoom at 8 p.m. April 23. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.