Thursday, April 23
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Morning minyan: 7:15 a.m./ Evening minyan: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening services
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 7:30 a.m. April 23. Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 5:30 p.m. April 23. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom links and meeting IDs.
Coffee with Rabbi Shana Nyer
Suburban Temple Rabbi Shana Nyer will guide weekly conversation over coffee accessible through Zoom 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. April 23. Visit bit.ly/2xRDFiD for the Zoom link.
Rashi+
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus will host a Rashi and other medieval Torah commentators reading and discussion accessible through Zoom at 8:30 a.m. April 23. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
Returning to Work: What is it Going to Take?
Join the Solon Chamber of Commerce from 9 to 10 a.m. April 22 for a discussion on the role we can all play as a business and an individual through guidance from Swagelok, Partners Environmental Consulting and more. Register at web.solonchamber.com/events/Returningto%20Work%20What%20is%20it%20Going%20to%20Take-6678/details.
Crafting with Lesley Thompson
Temple Beth Shalom Engagement Coordinator Lesley Thompson will lead a crafting class accessible through Zoom at 10:30 a.m. April 23. Visit facebook.com/tbsohio.
‘Carrying Remembrance into the Future’ Yom HaShoah programming
The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center in Cincinnati in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, Jewish Family Service and the Mayerson JCC will host Dr. Michael Meyer where he will give an oral history interview and provide his experience fleeing the Holocaust accessible through the humanity center’s Facebook and Vimeo pages at 11 a.m. April 23. Poems and essays written and performed by students inspired to tell the stories of Holocaust survivors will also be posted to the humanity center’s Facebook page throughout the day April 23. The speaker and students’ poems and essays are a part of a week of free Yom HaShoah online programming. Visit facebook.com/CincyHHC to see the speaker and students’ content and vimeo.com/user33825826 for another way to access the speaker’s video.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 23. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 23. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Ethical & Ritual Issues Through the Lens of Conservative Jewish Law with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
Through the study of responsa (Jewish law papers) from the Law Committee of the Rabbinical Assembly, join B’nai Jeshurun from noon to 1 p.m. April 23 to explore what Jewish tradition has to say about the most pressing and significant issues of our day. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: India and the Coronavirus: A Conversation with H.E. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the United States
As India’s 1.3 billion people endure an extended national lockdown against the coronavirus, the Modi government wrestles with what is now a globally familiar dilemma: keeping a country safe amid contagion without jeopardizing its long-term economic survival. How has the pandemic affected the world’s most populous democracy? What has been the impact for its social cohesion; its growing pharmaceutical and medical devices industries; its relations with neighboring states; its growing ties to both the United States and Israel; and its bonds with Indian Americans? Joining AJC at 1 p.m. April 23 to discuss these issues and more will be H.E. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the United States. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fmJ6kOKiTjCz79eazDCdOQ.
‘Jewish Musical Life in Berlin 1933–1938’ course
Case Western Reserve University- Siegal Lifelong Learning Instructor Larry Josefovitz will lead a virtual course in collaboration with the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage on “Jewish Musical Life in Berlin 1933–1938” 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays starting April 23 until May 14. The course is $64 for Siegal Lifelong Learning members and $79 for nonmembers. Museum members also receive a select member rate. Visit bit.ly/2yFbVOD for more info and to register.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: The Day After: The Economy of a Public Health Crisis
Renowned economist and Professor Leo Leidermann, Chief Economist, Bank Hapoalim and professor of comparative economics at Tel Aviv University, will discuss the economic realities and opportunities during and after COVID19, at 1:30 p.m. April 23. Moderated by ACCESS Israel leader, Tal Tochner, Principal at PICO Venture Partners. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JAawUys_TIeovqITXgDMrQ.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: Advocacy Abroad: Jewish Student Leadership Around the World
Join Jewish student leaders from Europe, Israel and Latin America for an engaging exploration of Jewish student leadership abroad, at 3 p.m. April 23. Participants will discuss the organization of student leadership around the world and the successful advocacy initiatives these dedicated campus leaders drive at the local, national and international level. AJC will be joined by the presidents of the World Union of Jewish Students, the European Union of Jewish Students, the Union of Jewish Students of France, and the Federation of Young Jews of Latin America. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XcSmQWbdS92QO0NhN8HPLA.
Israeli Cooking Workshop/Hummus, Babaganush and Schug
Join the Livneh-Dill family at 5 p.m. April 23 at the JewishColumbus Facebook page for “make you own Hummus” workshop. They will also prepare Babaganush (Fried Eggplant) and Schug (Spicy Yemenite “Salsa”). Visit facebook.com/events/526280038259220/ for more information and to learn what ingredients you will need to cook along with the demonstration.
Conversation with Commissioner Boyce
Franklin County Commissioner Kevin L. Boyce will discuss changed the county has made to provide better assistance for seniors during COVID-19 at 6 p.m. April 23. He will be joined by Amy Funk, acting director of Franklin County Office on Aging, and key members of her staff, along with Kenna Smith, Franklin County deputy administrator. Visitfacebook.com/FranklinCountyBoardofCommissioners to participate.
All-levels yoga
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will team up with Bottoms Up Yoga & Brew to host an all-levels virtual yoga event accessible through Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. April 23. Visit bit.ly/3dUo8iT for Bottoms Up’s Facebook page.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Cooking in the Kitchen with Murray
Join Murray Berkowitz in his kitchen at 7 p.m. April 23 as he prepares Mamalee’s Tea Biscuits and Healthy Microwave Potato Chips. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Diversity in the Jewish Experience: The Impact of Covid-19
Join jHUB, Mitsui Collective, Jewish Lakewood Alliance, Bend the Arc: Cleveland, and EDOT for a panel conversation about the impact of COVID-19 from diverse Jewish perspectives, moderated by jHUB Communications and Events Manager, Samia Mansour. Email Samia with any questions here. The event is 7 p.m. April 23 live on the jHUB Facebook page, facebook.com/jHUBCle.
Ask the Doctor with Dr. Paul Been
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have an event where people are able to ask Dr. Paul Been questions about COVID-19 accessible through Zoom at 8 p.m. April 23. Visit facebook.com/tbsohio.
Friday, April 24
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Morning minyan: 7:15 a.m./ Evening minyan: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening services
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 7:30 a.m. April 24. Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 6 p.m. April 24. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom links and meeting IDs.
Book group with Rabbi Alex Braver
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus Rabbi Alex Braver will lead a weekly book group featuring “How to Read the Jewish Bible,” by Marc Brettler accessible through Zoom at 8:15 a.m. April 24. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
Shabbat songs with Marc Rossio
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany Marc Rossio will perform Shabbat songs accessible through Zoom at 9:30 a.m. April 24. Visit facebook.com/tbsohio.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The How & Why of Jewish Ritual With Cantor Aaron Shifman
Join B’nai Jeshurun Congregation from 10 to 11 a.m. April 24 to discusskaddish, mikvah, tallit and tzizit, brit milah, Shabbat and havdallah to name a few using Medrashim and Talmudic resources. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Plato’s Republic
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage has partnered with CWRU – Siegal Lifelong Learning to offer this remote learning class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 24 through May 29. The class will consist of directed readings and in-depth discussions of Plato’s Republic. Visit maltzmuseum.org/event/platos-republic for more information and to register.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Kinder Shabbat
Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families will livestream Kinder Shabbat at 10:30 a.m. April 24 at facebook.com/groups/449040288470529. Enjoy favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy. You can also watch the livestream video at venue.streamspot.com/f590694a.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 24. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 24. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: Middle East Update: COVID-19 and Prospects for Peace with Nickolay Mladenov, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process
Join AJC at 11 a.m. April 24 for a briefing with Nickolay Mladenov, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process. There are few people today anywhere more knowledgeable about what is going on in Israel, in the West Bank, and in Gaza, as well as the surrounding region. Mladenov will assess the latest developments in the region three months after President Donald Trump unveiled a detailed “Vision for Peace,” as well as prospects for post-pandemic progress. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LMT-5dhCQba0a4vfW1qLDA.
‘Immigration Legislation In America: Who Gets In, Who Doesn’t And Why?’ lecture
Case Western Reserve University- Siegal Lifelong Learning Instructor Barbara Greenberg will lead a virtual lecture on “Immigration Legislation In America: Who Gets In, Who Doesn’t And Why?” noon to 1 p.m. April 24. The lecture is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Visit bit.ly/2VpyD6h for info and to register.
DANCECleveland Facebook Live event for children
Children ages 3-6 are invited to DANCECleveland’s Facebook Live session of its movement and literacy program, “Read to Learn…Dance to Move.” The 30-minute program will be at 1:30 p.m. April 24. “Read to Learn…Dance to Move” is a curriculum-based program that promotes language, literacy and movement by engaging students through tactile learning, creative thinking and imagination. Instructor Connie Laettner will guide children through movement and incorporate the children’s book “Giraffes Can’t Dance,” written by Giles Andreae. Visit facebook.com/DANCECleveland.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Learn Torah Trope with Rabbi Josh Foster
Have you ever wanted to learn to chant from the Torah? Join B’nai Jeshurun Congregation from 2 to 3 p.m. April 24 as we learn the melodies of the cantillation notes so that you can take on this sacred role in our services. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
New Reality Networking
Grab a snack or a cocktail and join the Solon Chamber of Commerce on Zoom for its first virtual after-hours from 4 to 5 p.m. April 24. Connect with friends at the Solon Chamber through polls, trivia and more. Register at web.solonchamber.com/events/NewReality%20Networking-6685/details.
Temple Beth Shalom Shabbat service
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany Shabbat service will be accessible through Zoom at 6:30 p.m. April 24. Visit facebook.com/tbsohio.