Friday, April 24
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Morning minyan: 7:15 a.m./ Evening minyan: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening services
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 7:30 a.m. April 24. Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 6 p.m. April 24. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom links and meeting IDs.
Book group with Rabbi Alex Braver
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus Rabbi Alex Braver will lead a weekly book group featuring “How to Read the Jewish Bible,” by Marc Brettler accessible through Zoom at 8:15 a.m. April 24. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
Shabbat songs with Marc Rossio
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany Marc Rossio will perform Shabbat songs accessible through Zoom at 9:30 a.m. April 24. Visit facebook.com/tbsohio.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The How & Why of Jewish Ritual With Cantor Aaron Shifman
Join B’nai Jeshurun Congregation from 10 to 11 a.m. April 24 to discusskaddish, mikvah, tallit and tzizit, brit milah, Shabbat and havdallah to name a few using Medrashim and Talmudic resources. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
‘Plato’s Republic’ course
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage has partnered with CWRU – Siegal Lifelong Learning to offer this remote learning class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 24 through May 29. The class will consist of directed readings and in-depth discussions of Plato’s Republic. Visit maltzmuseum.org/event/platos-republic for more information and to register.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Kinder Shabbat
Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families will livestream Kinder Shabbat at 10:30 a.m. April 24 at facebook.com/groups/449040288470529. Enjoy favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy. You can also watch the livestream video at venue.streamspot.com/f590694a.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 24. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 24. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: Middle East Update: COVID-19 and Prospects for Peace with Nickolay Mladenov, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process
Join AJC at 11 a.m. April 24 for a briefing with Nickolay Mladenov, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process. There are few people today anywhere more knowledgeable about what is going on in Israel, in the West Bank, and in Gaza, as well as the surrounding region. Mladenov will assess the latest developments in the region three months after President Donald Trump unveiled a detailed “Vision for Peace,” as well as prospects for post-pandemic progress. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LMT-5dhCQba0a4vfW1qLDA.
Beachwood Chamber of Commerce Message from the Mayor
Mayor Martin S. Horwitz will address Beachwood’s business community from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Register at beachwoodchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/8347.
‘Immigration Legislation In America: Who Gets In, Who Doesn’t And Why?’ lecture
Case Western Reserve University- Siegal Lifelong Learning Instructor Barbara Greenberg will lead a virtual lecture on “Immigration Legislation In America: Who Gets In, Who Doesn’t And Why?” noon to 1 p.m. April 24. The lecture is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Visit bit.ly/2VpyD6h for info and to register.
DANCECleveland Facebook Live event for children
Children ages 3-6 are invited to DANCECleveland’s Facebook Live session of its movement and literacy program, “Read to Learn…Dance to Move.” The 30-minute program will be at 1:30 p.m. April 24. “Read to Learn…Dance to Move” is a curriculum-based program that promotes language, literacy and movement by engaging students through tactile learning, creative thinking and imagination. Instructor Connie Laettner will guide children through movement and incorporate the children’s book “Giraffes Can’t Dance,” written by Giles Andreae. Visit facebook.com/DANCECleveland.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Learn Torah Trope with Rabbi Josh Foster
Have you ever wanted to learn to chant from the Torah? Join B’nai Jeshurun Congregation from 2 to 3 p.m. April 24 as we learn the melodies of the cantillation notes so that you can take on this sacred role in our services. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
New Reality Networking
Grab a snack or a cocktail and join the Solon Chamber of Commerce on Zoom for its first virtual after-hours from 4 to 5 p.m. April 24. Connect with friends at the Solon Chamber through polls, trivia and more. Register at web.solonchamber.com/events/NewReality%20Networking-6685/details.
Temple Beth Shalom Shabbat service
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany Shabbat service will be accessible through Zoom at 6:30 p.m. April 24. Visit facebook.com/tbsohio.
Saturday, April 25
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Morning minyan: 7:15 a.m./ Evening minyan: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers from 9-10 a.m. April 25. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Congregation Tifereth Israel Shabbat morning service
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus Shabbat morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 9:30 a.m. April 25. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Youth Service
Rabbi Josh will lead Bessie Hershey Religious School students and Day School families in a Shabbat morning service at 11 a.m. April 25 that will involve many prayers that your children are learning. All youth are welcome. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Stay at Home Ball
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will be throwing its first “Stay at Home Ball” featuring musical entertainment and live auction prizes 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 25. The ball will feature musical entertainment and live auction prizes. “Snuggly-tie” attire is preferred. More details are soon to come. Visit tbsohio.org for updates.