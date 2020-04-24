Saturday, April 25
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers from 9-10 a.m. April 25. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Congregation Tifereth Israel Shabbat morning service
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus Shabbat morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 9:30 a.m. April 25. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Youth Service
Rabbi Josh will lead Bessie Hershey Religious School students and Day School families in a Shabbat morning service at 11 a.m. April 25 that will involve many prayers that your children are learning. All youth are welcome. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Stay at Home Ball
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will be throwing its first “Stay at Home Ball” featuring musical entertainment and live auction prizes 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 25. The ball will feature musical entertainment and live auction prizes. “Snuggly-tie” attire is preferred. More details are soon to come. Visit tbsohio.org for updates.
Sunday, April 26
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening services
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 9 a.m. April 26. Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 5:30 p.m. April 26. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom links and meeting IDs.
Temple Beth Shalom virtual religious school
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will present virtual religious school accessible through Zoom at 9 a.m. April 26. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Religious school: music with Linda Schottenstein
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus music specialist Linda Schottenstein will instruct holiday, Jewish values and Torah-based selections weekly accessible through Zoom at 9:30 a.m. April 26. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland Virtual Forum: The Economy and COVID-19 – What’s Next?
The spread of Covid-19 poses evolving risk and impact to the economy – local, national and global. How serious might be the "economic impact" of COVID-19? What steps are being taken by government and policymakers to support the economy? Speaker: Mark Sniderman, former executive vice president, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, currently at CWRU Weatherhead School of Management. The forum is from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. April 26 at https://zoom.us/j/99492120531?pwd=TVRPc2YrQU1lVm1Tb0dVUnI3emVMUT09; password is Covid19.
Religious school: Boker Or
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus will offer weekly religious school featuring tefillah, songs and more accessible through Zoom 10 to 10:30 a.m. April 26. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
Temple-Tifereth Israel live stream “How To Live: Insights from Prophets, Philosophers, Poets, Physicians, and Coaches” led by Rabbi Roger Klein
April 26 at 10:30 a.m. Free and open to the public. Visit ttti.org for additional information.
Boker Tov Zoom
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus Rabbi Alex Braver and Family Director Morgan Levin will guide a weekly program for children and their parents accessible through Zoom at 11:30 a.m. April 26. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
Library with Cheryl Agranoff
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus religious schools librarian Cheryl Agranoff will lead library time with students and their parents with stories, talks and games accessible through Zoom noon to 12:45 p.m. April 26. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
Temple Beth Shalom healing service
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will guide a healing service accessible through Zoom at 4 p.m. April 26. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Columbus chef Ben Lieberman to offer an Instagram live cooking demonstration at 5 p.m.
Visit Chef Lieberman’s Instagram page for a grocery list and additional details as he prepares Streak Au Poivre and Rosemary Roasted-Potatoes. @bjlieberman.
FIDF Midwest Region Exclusive Donor Appreciation Zoom Experience
Friends of the Israel Defense Forces Midwest Region – Ohio Chapter invites donors to an exclusive donor appreciation Zoom experience at 7:30 p.m. April 26. The event will feature performances by Yaron Kohlberg, international Israeli pianist and president of the Cleveland International Piano Competition, and Israeli singer-songwriter Moran Arad. The event will include a special briefing on COVID-19 in Israel. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_agThsqYnTvCZD6zGxerCqQ.