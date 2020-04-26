Monday, April 27
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening services
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 7:30 a.m. April 27 Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 5:30 p.m. April 27. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom links and meeting IDs.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: What’s NU? With Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria
Topical text study and discussion on the most relevant Jewish topics of the day from 10 to 11 a.m. April 27. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Yoga with Rachel Murray
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will have yoga led by yoga instructor Rachel Murray accessible through Zoom at 10:30 a.m. April 27. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 27. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 27. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
JewishColumbus Yom Hazikaron commemoration
JewishColumbus will commemorate Yom Hazikaron with a live-streamed global ceremony accessible through Facebook Live at 12:50 p.m. April 27. The event is run through Masa Israel Journey. Register for the live-stream at join.masaisrael.org/LastWords. The ceremony will be broadcast in English at facebook.com/masaisrael.
Intro to guitar with Angelo Dunlap
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany Religious School Administrator/ Junior Youth Groups Coordinator Angelo Dunlap will provide intro guitar lessons accessible through Zoom at 3 p.m. April 27. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Jewish Federation of Cleveland Yom Hazikaron commemoration
Jewish Federation of Cleveland will commemorate Yom Hazikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day, via an online ceremony to honor civilian victims of terror and those who died protecting Israel at 7 p.m. April 27. It will be observed in Hebrew and English, and offer opportunities to pay tribute with prayers and personal stories. Register at jewishcleveland.org.
‘There by the Grace of God Did They Go: The Kisch Family Experience in Shanghai and Beyond’ lecture
Kevin Ostoyich, professor of history at Valparaiso University, will present a lecture on “There by the Grace of God Did They Go: The Kisch Family Experience in Shanghai and Beyond” as part of the Jewish Studies Program with Case Western Reserve University- Siegal Lifelong Learning at 7 p.m. April 27. The lecture is free. Visit bit.ly/2KmcwaT for more info and to register. This lecture is offered in collaboration with the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Neffesh Ha-Chayyim – The Mystical Secrets of God, Life, the Universe and Everything with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
This book by Rabbi Chaim of Volozhindelves deep into Kabbalah, Biblical texts and Rabbinic teachings to expound on the most fundamental questions of Jewish belief and practice. Among the topics explored during this program from 8 to 9 p.m. April 27 will be the nature of God, the relationship of God, the human soul and the universe, the power of prayer and mitzvot, the source of evil and suffering, the nature of repentance, achieving union with the Divine and bringing about redemption. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Tuesday, April 28
‘Ratzim Lezichram’ Run/Walk/Bike in Memory of Fallen Israeli Soldiers
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Young Leadership Division’s second annual “Ratzim Lezichram” Run/Walk/Bike in Memory of Fallen Israeli Soldiers will take place all day April 28. YLD encourages participants to run, walk, bike or do some form of exercise during the day, while reflecting on Israel’s fallen soldiers. Upon registration, a biography of a fallen soldier will be shared. Then, that evening from 8 to 9 p.m., Cleveland shlicha will share via a Zoom webinar how the tradition started as a local Israeli experience and became an international event, as well as honor soldiers who died defending the country. Those interested can register at bit.ly/2JK3aFx.
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening services
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus morning service will be accessible through Zoom at 7:30 a.m. April 28 Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 5:30 p.m. April 28. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom links and meeting IDs.
Coffee with Rabbi Allison Vann
Suburban Temple Rabbi Allison Vann will guide weekly conversation over coffee accessible through Zoom 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. April 28. Visit bit.ly/2xRDFiD for the Zoom link.
Perek Yomi
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus Rabbi Hillel Skolnik will lead Perek Yomi accessible through Zoom or Facebook Live at 8:30 a.m. April 28. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom access or facebook.com/CTIcbus for the Facebook Live video.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Torah Study with Susan Wyner
Join in at 10:30 a.m. April 28 for a close reading of the Torah as we make our way through our most central text. We are currently studying the book of Deuteronomy. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Baking with David Kleppel
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will feature a rugelach instructional baking class with David Kleppel accessible through Zoom at 10:30 a.m. April 28. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 28. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 28. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
CLEvent: Virtual Lunch with Kevin Adelstein, Publisher & CEO of Cleveland Jewish News
Engage! Cleveland has planned CLEvent: Virtual Leader Chats to provide the opportunity to grab virtual lunch or coffee and chat with our community's top leaders about career advancement, professional development tips and navigating these uncertain times. Join Engage! Cleveland from noon to 12:45 p.m. April 28 for a virtual lunch with Kevin Adelstein, Publisher & CEO of Cleveland Jewish News. Register at engagecleveland.org/calendar/kevinadelstein.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Parshat Hashavua with Professor Doron Kalir, CSU
Join from noon at 1 p.m. April 28 discuss the weekly Torah portion from a liberal viewpoint. In particular, we will examine implications of the text for today's community and the meaning of Emunah (faith) in the 21st century. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Massillon Museum’s brown bag lunch program
The Massillon Museum’s April Brown Bag Lunch program, “The Autobiographical Tradition in Comics and Graphic Novels” with Mark C. Rogers, a professor of communication at Walsh University, will be presented virtually at noon April 28. It will be aired on MCTV channels 21 and 621 and on the museum’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/massillonmuseum.
Stronger Together on Yom HaZikaron
Join The Jewish Agency for Israel Shlichim at noon April 28 for Yom HaZikaron, Israel’s Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers. Learn more at bit.ly/3cEIzid.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Sisterhood Lunch & Learn
Enjoy your own lunch at home at 12:30 p.m. April 28 and we'll provide the speaker as Rafi Simon, B'nai Jeshurun's Librarian leads the following discussion: Sit back, relax, avoid the flight: how Jewish books are repositioned throughout the world. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Conversational Hebrew with Rabbi Josh Foster
Join from 2 to 3 p.m. April 28 for Hebrew conversation and learning with Rabbi Josh. We will watch and practice through a variety of Hebrew video clips. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
‘Tiger King’ appreciation hour
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will offer an hour to appreciate the Netflix series, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” accessible through Zoom at 3 p.m. April 28. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club Happy Hour
Everyone is invited at 5 p.m. April 28 to discuss topics of current interest along with a little comedy on the side. Our topic this week is: “Is It Time To Put Cash in the Mattress?” Open table discussion of shared optimism and/or concerns about the financial future for us and the rest of America. These discussions are open to everyone and drinks are optional. We're looking forward to seeing you! Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Virtual Trivia Tuesday
The Benjamin Rose Young Professional Council will host a Virtual Trivia Tuesday from 6 -7p.m. April 28. Prizes of Amazon and Visa gift cards will be awarded to the top three teams. Registration is $5 per household, and funds raised will support the significant funding gap created by COVID-19. The demand for home-delivered meals has increased and will continue to grow throughout this crisis. The event will raise funds to ensure that the Rose Centers for Aging Well can continue to provide vital meals and services to nearly 1,000 older adults each day. Register at benrose.org/-/triviatuesday.
All-levels yoga
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will team up with Bottoms Up Yoga & Brew to host an all-levels virtual yoga event accessible through Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. April 28 at facebook.com/BottomsUpYoga.Cle.
‘How to Protect Yourself: Topics in Consumer Protection’ lecture
Jon Miller Steiger, director of the Federal Trade Commission’s East Central Region, will present a lecture on “How To Protect Yourself: Topics in Consumer Protection” as part of the Jewish Studies Program with Case Western Reserve University- Siegal Lifelong Learning at 7 p.m. April 28. The lecture is free. Visit maltzmuseum.org/event/how-to-protect-yourself-topics-in-consumer-protection for more information and to register. This lecture is offered in collaboration with the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage.
‘Modern Varieties of Judaism’ course
Case Western Reserve University- Siegal Lifelong Learning Director Brian Amkraut will instruct a virtual course on “Modern Varieties of Judaism” 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, starting April 28 until May 26. The course is $64 for members and $79 for nonmembers. Visit bit.ly/2VN5f9m for more info and to register.