Tuesday, April 28
‘Ratzim Lezichram’ Run/Walk/Bike in Memory of Fallen Israeli Soldiers
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Young Leadership Division’s second annual “Ratzim Lezichram” Run/Walk/Bike in Memory of Fallen Israeli Soldiers will take place all day April 28. YLD encourages participants to run, walk, bike or do some form of exercise during the day, while reflecting on Israel’s fallen soldiers. Upon registration, a biography of a fallen soldier will be shared. Then, that evening from 8 to 9 p.m., Cleveland shlicha will share via a Zoom webinar how the tradition started as a local Israeli experience and became an international event, as well as honor soldiers who died defending the country. Those interested can register at bit.ly/2JK3aFx.
Coffee with Rabbi Allison Vann
Suburban Temple Rabbi Allison Vann will guide weekly conversation over coffee accessible through Zoom 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. April 28. Visit bit.ly/2xRDFiD for the Zoom link.
Perek Yomi
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus Rabbi Hillel Skolnik will lead Perek Yomi accessible through Zoom or Facebook Live at 8:30 a.m. April 28. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom access or facebook.com/CTIcbus for the Facebook Live video.
Yoga with Ellie Cohen
Park Synagogue’s Ellie Cohen will host a virtual yoga class at 8:45 a.m. April 28. Visit www.parksynagogue.org for more information.
‘How to Effectively Manage Remote Teams’ webinar
Cuyahoga Community College’s Corporate College will host “How to Effectively Manage Remote Teams” webinar at 9 a.m. April 28. Janine Sergay will present new preparation tips, how to build relationships, strengthen connectivity and share proven methods to keep your team focused and productive. Advance registration is required at corporatecollege.com/webinar.
TRX with Carlie
TRX Workouts combine aerobic intervals with resistance training for a total-body workout. The JCC of Greater Columbus program is at 9 a.m. April 28. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Family Activity
Make Israeli salad for Yom Ha’atzmaut with the JCC of Greater Columbus at 10 a.m. April 28. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Baking with David Kleppel
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will feature a rugelach instructional baking class with David Kleppel accessible through Zoom at 10:30 a.m. April 28. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Torah Study with Susan Wyner
Join in at 10:30 a.m. April 28 for a close reading of the Torah as we make our way through our most central text. We are currently studying the book of Deuteronomy. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 28. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 28. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Parshat Hashavua with Professor Doron Kalir, CSU
Join from noon at 1 p.m. April 28 discuss the weekly Torah portion from a liberal viewpoint. In particular, we will examine implications of the text for today's community and the meaning of Emunah (faith) in the 21st century. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
CLEvent: Virtual Lunch with Kevin Adelstein, Publisher & CEO of Cleveland Jewish News
Engage! Cleveland has planned CLEvent: Virtual Leader Chats to provide the opportunity to grab virtual lunch or coffee and chat with our community's top leaders about career advancement, professional development tips and navigating these uncertain times. Join Engage! Cleveland from noon to 12:45 p.m. April 28 for a virtual lunch with Kevin Adelstein, Publisher & CEO of Cleveland Jewish News. Register at engagecleveland.org/calendar/kevinadelstein.
Massillon Museum’s brown bag lunch program
The Massillon Museum’s April Brown Bag Lunch program, “The Autobiographical Tradition in Comics and Graphic Novels” with Mark C. Rogers, a professor of communication at Walsh University, will be presented virtually at noon April 28. It will be aired on MCTV channels 21 and 621 and on the museum’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/massillonmuseum.
Pilates with Kyle
Pilates strengthens the core, stretches the body and corrects posture through mindful breathing and disciplined movements. The JCC of Greater Columbus program at noon April 28. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Stronger Together on Yom HaZikaron
Join The Jewish Agency for Israel Shlichim at noon April 28 for Yom HaZikaron, Israel’s Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers. Learn more at bit.ly/3cEIzid.
‘Your Ideal Self’ webinar
Cuyahoga Community College’s Corporate College will host a ‘Your Ideal Self’ webinar at noon April 28. Attendees will learn how to use intentional change to re-imagine your best self, presented by Sarah Bartlett. Advance registration is required at corporatecollege.com/webinar.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Sisterhood Lunch & Learn
Enjoy your own lunch at home at 12:30 p.m. April 28 and we'll provide the speaker as Rafi Simon, B'nai Jeshurun's Librarian leads the following discussion: Sit back, relax, avoid the flight: how Jewish books are repositioned throughout the world. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: A Conversation with H.E. Philippe Etienne, Ambassador of France to the United States
France has the fourth most COVID-19 infections in the world. As one of the principal leaders in the EU, France is a key partner for the United States, an important player in Europe’s ties with Israel, and a permanent member of the UN Security Council. It is also home to the largest Muslim and Jewish communitites in Europe. Join at 1 p.m. April 28 for a conversation with H.E. Philippe Etienne, Ambassador of France to the U.S., on these issues and more. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wjzFxe54RfitpPcL4ixmcg.
Movie Review with Emily
The JCC of Greater Columbus program is at 1 p.m. April 28. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Conversational Hebrew with Rabbi Josh Foster
Join from 2 to 3 p.m. April 28 for Hebrew conversation and learning with Rabbi Josh. We will watch and practice through a variety of Hebrew video clips. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Basketball games grades 7/8 with Jeanna
Boys and girls: Play virtual basketball with your friends and Coach Jeanna at 3 p.m. April 28. Join the JCC of Greater Columbus program at zoom.us/j/95562442737?pwd=cUxQdlZBSlRPZDM3aForTDkyek1aZz09.
‘Tiger King’ appreciation hour
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will offer an hour to appreciate the Netflix series, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” accessible through Zoom at 3 p.m. April 28. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Basketball games high school with Jeanna
Boys and girls: Play virtual basketball with your friends and Coach Jeanna at 3 p.m. April 28. Join the JCC of Greater Columbus program at zoom.us/j/94335450035?pwd=K28vK3YraTdmN2ZMVEM5SkNRU1Axdz09.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club Happy Hour
Everyone is invited at 5 p.m. April 28 to discuss topics of current interest along with a little comedy on the side. Our topic this week is: “Is It Time To Put Cash in the Mattress?” Open table discussion of shared optimism and/or concerns about the financial future for us and the rest of America. These discussions are open to everyone and drinks are optional. We're looking forward to seeing you! Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
HIIT with Chelsea
The high intensity interval training program uses cardio, weight training and body movement exercises designed in a circuit format. The JCC of Greater Columbus program is at 5 p.m. April 28. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Virtual Trivia Tuesday
The Benjamin Rose Young Professional Council will host a Virtual Trivia Tuesday from 6 -7p.m. April 28. Prizes of Amazon and Visa gift cards will be awarded to the top three teams. Registration is $5 per household, and funds raised will support the significant funding gap created by COVID-19. The demand for home-delivered meals has increased and will continue to grow throughout this crisis. The event will raise funds to ensure that the Rose Centers for Aging Well can continue to provide vital meals and services to nearly 1,000 older adults each day. Register at benrose.org/-/triviatuesday.
‘How to Protect Yourself: Topics in Consumer Protection’ lecture
Jon Miller Steiger, director of the Federal Trade Commission’s East Central Region, will present a lecture on “How To Protect Yourself: Topics in Consumer Protection” as part of the Jewish Studies Program with Case Western Reserve University- Siegal Lifelong Learning at 7 p.m. April 28. The lecture is free. Visit maltzmuseum.org/event/how-to-protect-yourself-topics-in-consumer-protection for more information and to register. This lecture is offered in collaboration with the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage.
‘Modern Varieties of Judaism’ course
Case Western Reserve University- Siegal Lifelong Learning Director Brian Amkraut will instruct a virtual course on “Modern Varieties of Judaism” 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, starting April 28 until May 26. The course is $64 for members and $79 for nonmembers. Visit bit.ly/2VN5f9m for more info and to register.
Summer Camp Trip to Israel week
Learn about Jerusalem with Raeann during a JCC of Greater Columbus program at 7 p.m. April 28. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Wednesday, April 29
Boxing HIIT with Chelsea
The high intensity interval training program uses cardio, boxing moves and body weight exercises designed in a circuit format. The JCC of Greater Columbus program is at 9 a.m. April 29. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
‘Calm or Crazy: Communication in Crisis’ webinar
Cuyahoga Community College’s Corporate College will host a webinar titled, ‘Calm or Crazy: Communication in Crisis’ at 9 a.m. April 29. Sandra Vogel will present information on how to understand brain science and techniques that work to calm yourself, improve listening skills and help stay afloat through a tough situation. Advance registration is required at corporatecollege.com/webinar.
Solon Chamber of Commerce Opening Up for Business: What Does it Mean?
Join the Solon Chamber of Commerce at 9 a.m. April 29 for a free Zoom panel discussion on preliminary opening plans from their business experts. RSVP at caelin@solonchamber.com. For additional information visit solonchamber.com.
Cake for Israeli Independence Day
The JCC of Greater Columbus program is at 10 a.m. April 29. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mishnah: The New Scripture with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
Most Jewish institutions and values, while based on the Bible, were created by the ancient rabbis. The Mishnah and its expansion into the full Talmud are the core texts for our Jewish foundations. The program is 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 29. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Superheroes Part II with Rabbi Lenette J. Herzog
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany Rabbi Lenette J. Herzog will discuss Jewish superheroes accessible through Zoom at 10:30 a.m. April 29. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 29. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 29. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
AJC Academy: AJC as a Jewish Organization with Dr. Steven Bayme
AJC has long believed that Jewish security presupposes active Jewish identification and interest in leading a creative and vibrant Jewish life. In this session at noon April 29, Dr. Steven Bayme, AJC’s long-time Director of Contemporary Jewish Life will reflect on AJC’s distinctive ethos as a Jewish organization and how that has expressed itself over his four-decade long tenure with the agency. What has it meant to be a Jewish organization throughout AJC’s history? Is AJC an American-Jewish organization or a Jewish-American organization? How have the Holocaust and the State of Israel factored into AJC’s Jewish identity and work? How has AJC balanced individual Jewish identity versus Jewish communal life? Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_q2HyU05iToCBYBPSyGKH1g.
Congregation Tifereth Israel lunch and learn
Congregation Tifereth Israel will host a lunch and learn event called “Honoring the Elderly from Leviticus to Coronavirus” at noon April 29 through Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/83839100609.
‘Managing Stress and Anxiety’ webinar
Cuyahoga Community College’s Corporate College will host a webinar title, ‘Managing Stress and Anxiety’ at noon April 29. Kathryn Hall will present ideas to achieve a higher quality of life, personally and professionally, by learning how to better manage stress and anxiety. Advance registration is required at corporatecollege.com/webinar.
Senior Fit with Beth on Zoom
Senior Fit is designed to help you get and stay healthy by increasing your flexibility, strength and muscle endurance through exercise. The JCC of Greater Columbus program is at noon April 29. Register at zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEocOqtrT0tHtQwD5pskETR9ndCri75OybH.
Squats and Tots with Lindsay on Zoom
Burn off some of that cooped-up kid energy with this fun workout for the whole family. The JCC of Greater Columbus program is at 1 p.m. April 29. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Yom Ha’atzmaut celebration
Celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut with the Jewish Federations of North America via a digital celebration from 2 to 3 p.m. April 29. More information is available at facebook.com/events/609280006321567.
Intro to guitar II with Angelo Dunlap
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany Religious School Administrator/ Junior Youth Groups Coordinator Angelo Dunlap will provide intro guitar lessons accessible through Zoom at 3 p.m. April 29. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Shema & Tell
Join at 6:30 p.m. April 29 for a virtual goodnight in your pajamas! Say hello to friends and get ready for bedtime. Bring a special friend (teddy bear, doll, etc.) to share, hear a story, and say the Shema. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Flattening the curve event
The Gathering Place will host Nick Dreher, MD, chief medical officer of Population Health Metrohealth Medical Center for an event about flattening the curve and what that means accessible through Zoom 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 29. Visit conta.cc/2V9Y0Ji to register.
Summer Camp Trip to Israel Week
Learn about Tel Aviv’s open market with Ariana and Sofiya. The JCC of Greater Columbus program is at 7 p.m. April 29. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.