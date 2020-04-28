The Cleveland Jewish News has compiled a list of organizations and businesses that are creating online content due to the stay-at-home order in Ohio. Email information about your virtual classes, services and offerings to digital@cjn.org with the word "Virtual" in the subject line.
The high intensity interval training program uses cardio, boxing moves and body weight exercises designed in a circuit format. The JCC of Greater Columbus program is at 9 a.m. April 29. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
‘Calm or Crazy: Communication in Crisis’ webinar
Cuyahoga Community College’s Corporate College will host a webinar titled, ‘Calm or Crazy: Communication in Crisis’ at 9 a.m. April 29. Sandra Vogel will present information on how to understand brain science and techniques that work to calm yourself, improve listening skills and help stay afloat through a tough situation. Advance registration is required at corporatecollege.com/webinar.
Solon Chamber of Commerce Opening Up for Business: What Does it Mean?
Join the Solon Chamber of Commerce at 9 a.m. April 29 for a free Zoom panel discussion on preliminary opening plans from their business experts. RSVP at caelin@solonchamber.com. For additional information visit solonchamber.com.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mishnah: The New Scripture with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
Most Jewish institutions and values, while based on the Bible, were created by the ancient rabbis. The Mishnah and its expansion into the full Talmud are the core texts for our Jewish foundations. The program is 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 29. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Superheroes Part II with Rabbi Lenette J. Herzog
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany Rabbi Lenette J. Herzog will discuss Jewish superheroes accessible through Zoom at 10:30 a.m. April 29. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 29. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 29. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
AJC Academy: AJC as a Jewish Organization with Dr. Steven Bayme
AJC has long believed that Jewish security presupposes active Jewish identification and interest in leading a creative and vibrant Jewish life. In this session at noon April 29, Dr. Steven Bayme, AJC’s long-time Director of Contemporary Jewish Life will reflect on AJC’s distinctive ethos as a Jewish organization and how that has expressed itself over his four-decade long tenure with the agency. What has it meant to be a Jewish organization throughout AJC’s history? Is AJC an American-Jewish organization or a Jewish-American organization? How have the Holocaust and the State of Israel factored into AJC’s Jewish identity and work? How has AJC balanced individual Jewish identity versus Jewish communal life? Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_q2HyU05iToCBYBPSyGKH1g.
Congregation Tifereth Israel lunch and learn
Congregation Tifereth Israel will host a lunch and learn event called “Honoring the Elderly from Leviticus to Coronavirus” at noon April 29 through Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/83839100609.
‘Managing Stress and Anxiety’ webinar
Cuyahoga Community College’s Corporate College will host a webinar title, ‘Managing Stress and Anxiety’ at noon April 29. Kathryn Hall will present ideas to achieve a higher quality of life, personally and professionally, by learning how to better manage stress and anxiety. Advance registration is required at corporatecollege.com/webinar.
Burn off some of that cooped-up kid energy with this fun workout for the whole family. The JCC of Greater Columbus program is at 1 p.m. April 29. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Yom Ha’atzmaut celebration
Celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut with the Jewish Federations of North America via a digital celebration from 2 to 3 p.m. April 29. More information is available at facebook.com/events/609280006321567.
Intro to guitar II with Angelo Dunlap
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany Religious School Administrator/ Junior Youth Groups Coordinator Angelo Dunlap will provide intro guitar lessons accessible through Zoom at 3 p.m. April 29. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Shema & Tell
Join at 6:30 p.m. April 29 for a virtual goodnight in your pajamas! Say hello to friends and get ready for bedtime. Bring a special friend (teddy bear, doll, etc.) to share, hear a story, and say the Shema. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Flattening the curve event
The Gathering Place will host Nick Dreher, MD, chief medical officer of Population Health Metrohealth Medical Center for an event about flattening the curve and what that means accessible through Zoom 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 29. Visit conta.cc/2V9Y0Ji to register.
Summer Camp Trip to Israel Week
Learn about Tel Aviv’s open market with Ariana and Sofiya. The JCC of Greater Columbus program is at 7 p.m. April 29. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Thursday, April 30
Coffee with Rabbi Shana Nyer
Suburban Temple Rabbi Shana Nyer will guide weekly conversation over coffee accessible through Zoom 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. April 30. Visit bit.ly/2xRDFiD for the Zoom link.
Rashi+
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus will host a Rashi and other medieval Torah commentators reading and discussion accessible through Zoom at 8:30 a.m. April 30. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
'Opening up for Business: What does it Mean?'
Solon Chamber of Commerce will host a panel discussion on preliminary opening plans titled, “Opening up for Business: What does it Mean?” at 9 a.m. April 29. Business experts on the panel include Dianne Grote Adams of SafeX, Amanda Hinton of Club Pilates and Bill Oler of Innovest Global, Inc. Register for the Zoom meeting at bit.ly/3bKGRvz.
Crafting with Lesley II
Temple Beth Shalom Engagement Coordinator Lesley Thompson will lead a crafting class accessible through Zoom at 10:30 a.m. April 30. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 30. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 30. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
AJC Academy: Hebrew 101
Join AJC at noon April 30 for a Hebrew 101 session, to learn useful and fun words and phrases that you can use during your next trip to Israel or in daily conversation with your colleagues, family, and community. This AJC Academy class will be taught by Avi Mayer, AJC Managing Director of Global Communications and Myra Clark-Siegel, Director of Communications and Senior Strategic Counsel for AJC Project Interchange. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nWzB4I2ST2u3z5jhoU-pBg.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Ethical & Ritual Issues Through the Lens of Conservative Jewish Law with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
Through the study of responsa (Jewish law papers) from the Law Committee of the Rabbinical Assembly, join B’Nai Jeshurun from noon to 1 p.m. April 30 to explore what Jewish tradition has to say about the most pressing and significant issues of our day. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: Remote ACCESS: Israel Unfiltered
Join AJC at 1 p.m. April 30 for a conversation with Yael Mizrahi-Arnaud, Council on Foreign Relations, and Doreen Rosenblum, AJC Jerusalem, on their work in the Middle East region, and taking questions from ACCESS leaders about all things Israel. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Mz6EROjiQCCyb3UyFH2Crw.
ADL’s 'Viruses and Violence' webinar
ADL will host a webinar titled “Viruses and Violence: Addressing Antisemitism in the Shadow of COVID-19” at 2:30 p.m. April 30. Deborah Lipstadt, author of “Antisemitism: Then and Now,” and Jonathan Sarna, author of “American Judaism,” will discuss the rise of anti-Semitism as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. Register for the webinar at adl.zoom.us/webinar/register/3915875102348/WN_vD8FxWlNS3yfIFnFhhry2w.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: A Conversation with H.E. Emily Haber, German Ambassador to the United States
Germany, the only G-20 country whose leader is a scientist, has been an outlier in Europe with a particularly low mortality rate from COVID-19. As a central player in the transatlantic relationship, a key ally of Israel, and an economic powerhouse, Germany plays a critical role on the global stage. Join AJC at 3 p.m. April 30 for a discussion with H.E. Emily Haber, German Ambassador to the United States and a dear friend of AJC, on these issues and more.
All-levels yoga
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will team up with Bottoms Up Yoga & Brew to host an all-levels virtual yoga event accessible through Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. April 30 at facebook.com/BottomsUpYoga.Cle.
B’Nai Jeshurun Cooking with Murray featuring Tova Cohen