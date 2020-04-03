Friday, April 3
Park Synagogue morning, evening services
Evening family Shabbat services will be accessible through Zoom 6 p.m. April 3. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom links.
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami Shabbat
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami Shabbat service will be accessible through Zoom at 5 p.m. April 3. Visit bit.ly/2QTJC5h for the Zoom link.
JCC of Greater Columbus virtual yoga
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus instructor Heather will lead a virtual yoga class accessible through Facebook Live at 5 p.m. April 3. Visit bit.ly/2UzDCjo to access the video, where it will be posted upon going live.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah evening service
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Kabbalat Shabbat led by Rabbi Scott Roland will be accessible through Zoom or telephone call at 6 p.m. April 3. Visit shaareytikvah.org for Zoom meeting ID and phone number.
Temple Emanu El Shabbat evening service
Temple Emanu El Shabbat evening service will be accessible through livestream, Zoom and Facebook Live at 6:15 p.m. April 3. Visit teecleve.org for the livestream portal and Zoom meeting ID. The Facebook Live is accessible through bit.ly/2wzJS2z.
Saturday, April 4
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation morning, afternoon services
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation morning Shabbat will be accessible through livestream or telephone call at 9 a.m. April 4. Afternoon minyan will be accessible through livestream, Zoom or phone call 6:00 p.m. April 4. Zoom meeting ID: 200 230 834. Visit bit.ly/3dBnMgW for the livestream portal and phone number options.
Parshat HaShavua
Temple Emanu El will host Parshat HaShavua class accessible through Zoom at 9 a.m. April 4. Visit teecleve.org for the Zoom meeting ID.
Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will lead insight into the Torah accessible through Zoom and telephone call 9 to 10 a.m. April 4. Visit bit.ly/2WYNtSE for the Zoom link, telephone number and Meeting ID.
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning service
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus Shabbat service will be accessible through Zoom or telephone call at 9:30 a.m. April 4. Visit bit.ly/3dwizqC to access the Zoom link. To dial into the service, call 929-205-6099 or 312-626-6799 and enter Meeting ID: 628 202 612.
Mandel JCC virtual boot camp class
A Mandel Jewish Community Center instructor will lead a virtual boot camp class accessible through Facebook Live 10 a.m. April 4. Visit bit.ly/3brmUJA to access to the video, where it will be posted following it going live.
Park Synagogue morning, evening services
Park Synagogue morning Shabbat services will be accessible through Zoom 10 a.m. April 4. Evening minyan will be accessible through Zoom 6 p.m. April 4. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom links.
Passover Music & Movement with jHUB
jHUB will virtually celebrate Passover with stories, movement and songs in a program geared toward children 5-years-old and younger accessible through Zoom 10 to 11 a.m. April 4. RSVP at bit.ly/2QNvnzg.
Kehilat Sukkat Shalom Shabbat service
Kehilat Sukkat Shalom in Clintonville, a neighborhood of Columbus, will have Shabbat service and meditative chant led by Rabbi Jessica Shimberg followed by Kiddush and a virtual beginning to Shabbat lunch accessible through Zoom at 11 a.m. April 4. Visit bit.ly/3dBPaLR to access the Zoom link.
CMNH@HOME: Scientist Saturdays
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be uploading a weekly “Scientist Saturdays” episode, a rotation of recorded scientific lectures, research findings and collection spotlights, at noon April 4. The episodes are a part of its new digital series, CMNH@HOME, uploaded on its website at CMNH.org/HOME.
Right Plant | Right Place
The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes will host a free program titled “Right Plant | Right Place” featuring natural resources specialist Nick Mikash who will speak about native planting and gardening accessible through Zoom 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 4. The program is limited to the first 100 registrants, and those interested can register at shakerlakes.org.
Kehilat Sukkat Shalom adult Torah study
Kehilat Sukkat Shalom in Clintonville, a neighborhood of Columbus, will have an adult-focused communal conversation about the Torah accessible through Zoom at 2 p.m. April 4. Visit the kehilah’s Facebook page at bit.ly/2JfOdux for the Zoom link.
Kehilat Sukkat Shalom adult Hebrew learning class
Kehilat Sukkat Shalom in Clintonville, a neighborhood of Columbus, will have an adult Hebrew learning class accessible through Zoom at 3 p.m. April 4. Visit the kehilah’s Facebook page at bit.ly/2JfOdux for the Zoom link.
Virtual Makhela and Teva Travelers’ story time
Kehilat Sukkat Shalom in Clintonville, a neighborhood of Columbus, will have a virtual Makhela and Teva Travelers’ story time for children led by Joanie Calem accessible through Zoom at 4 p.m. April 4. Visit bit.ly/2WGkPpg to access the Zoom link.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Havdalah
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Havdalah will be accessible through Zoom or telephone call at 8:30 p.m. April 4. Visit shaareytikvah.org for Zoom meeting ID and phone number.
Sunday, April 5
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation morning, afternoon services
B’nai Jeshurun morning minyan will be accessible through livestream, Zoom or phone call 8 a.m. April 5. Zoom meeting ID: 298 657 543. Evening service will be accessible through livestream, Zoom or phone call 6:00 p.m. April 5. Zoom meeting ID: 200 230 834. Visit bit.ly/3dBnMgW for the livestream portal and phone number options.
Congregation Torat Emet to hold online services, classes
Congregation Torat Emet in Bexley will hold various services and classes online via Zoom. At 8:25 a.m.. April 5, Shacharit can be found on Zoom at bit.ly/2UzWrD4. Mincha/maariv will be at 6:10 p.m. at bit.ly/2wBmAtb.
Park Synagogue morning, evening services
Park Synagogue morning Shabbat services will be accessible through Zoom at 8:30 a.m. April 5. Evening minyan will be accessible through Zoom 6 p.m. April 5. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom links.
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening services
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus morning services will be accessible through Zoom or telephone call at 9 a.m. April 5. Visit bit.ly/33PqU4f for the Zoom link. Evening services will be accessible through Zoom or telephone call at 5:30 p.m. April 5. Visit bit.ly/3amMbVb for the Zoom link. To dial into the services, call 929-205-6099 or 312-626-6799 and enter Meeting ID: 777 187 544 for the morning service and Meeting ID: 744 444 213 for the evening service.
JCC of Greater Columbus virtual strength cardio class
A Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus instructor will lead a virtual strength cardio class accessible through Facebook Live at 9 a.m. April 5. Visit bit.ly/2UzDCjo to access to the video, where it will be posted following it going live.
Video Forum: The 2020 Census Confronting Facts and Impact
Shaker Heights residents will have the opportunity to tune into a video forum highlighting the importance of the 2020 Census accessible through Zoom 9 to 11 a.m. April 5. The forum will feature panelists Betty J. Halliburton, Census Bureau Partnership specialist; Kate Warren, research associate, Center for Community Solutions; and Daniel Ortiz, outreach director, Policy Matters Ohio and member, Cuyahoga Counts Committee. Visit bit.ly/33Y566H for the Zoom link.
Congregation Tifereth Israel tefillah, songs
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus will host weekly tefillah, songs and more for religious school students accessible through Zoom or telephone call 10 to 10:30 a.m. April 5. Visit bit.ly/2QXiBhp for the Zoom link. To dial into the tefillah, call 929-205-6099 or 312-626-6799 and enter Meeting ID: 526 281 467.
JCC of Greater Columbus virtual mat pilates class
A Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus instructor will lead a virtual mat pilates class accessible through Facebook Live at 10 a.m. April 5. Visit bit.ly/2UzDCjo to access to the video, where it will be posted following it going live.
Mandel JCC virtual power sculpt class
A Mandel Jewish Community Center instructor will lead a virtual power sculpt class accessible through Facebook Live at 10 a.m. April 5. Visit bit.ly/3brmUJA to access to the video, where it will be posted following it going live.
Rabbi Skoff’s Bible Class
Park Synagogue Rabbi Joshua Skoff will lead a weekly Bible class accessible through Zoom at 11 a.m. April 5. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link.
Boker Tov Zoom
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus Rabbi Alex Braver and Youth and Family Director Morgan Levin will lead a weekly virtual program for children and their parents featuring songs and stories accessible through Zoom or telephone call at 11:30 a.m. April 5. Visit bit.ly/39AdvOU to access the Zoom link. To dial into the event, call 929-205-6099 or 312-626-6799 and enter Meeting ID: 526 873 863.
Make Your E-Seder a Reality with Rabbi Chase Foster
jHUB Rabbi Chase Foster will guide a discussion on how to plan a virtual seder, including new recipes and new traditions accessible through Zoom 1 to 2:15 p.m. April 5. RSVP at bit.ly/2xux2m9.
JCC of Greater Columbus virtual Latin dance class
A Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus instructor will lead a virtual Latin dance class accessible through Facebook Live at 3 p.m. April 5. Visit bit.ly/2UzDCjo to access to the video, where it will be posted following it going live.
Passover crafting with jHUB
jHUB will host a Passover crafting event where families can craft three types of matzah holders alone using provided instructions or along with staff during a virtual crafting session accessible through Zoom 3 to 4 p.m. April 5. RSVP at bit.ly/2UmDwfS.
JCC of Greater Columbus virtual kickboxing class
A Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus instructor will lead a virtual kickboxing class accessible through Facebook Live at 5 p.m. April 5. Visit bit.ly/2UzDCjo to access to the video, where it will be posted following it going live.
Green Road Synagogue to hold Halacha class
Green Road Synagogue Rabbi Binyamin Blau will hold his regular Halacha class, which occurs between mincha and maariv, at 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays via Zoom. To participate, visit bit.ly/2UBxebh and follow the directions on the pop-up screen.