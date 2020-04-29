The Cleveland Jewish News has compiled a list of organizations and businesses that are creating online content due to the stay-at-home order in Ohio. Email information about your virtual classes, services and offerings to digital@cjn.org with the word "Virtual" in the subject line.
Suburban Temple Rabbi Shana Nyer will guide weekly conversation over coffee accessible through Zoom 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. April 30. Visit bit.ly/2xRDFiD for the Zoom link.
Rashi+
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus will host a Rashi and other medieval Torah commentators reading and discussion accessible through Zoom at 8:30 a.m. April 30. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
“Opening up for Business: What does it Mean?”
Solon Chamber of Commerce will host a panel discussion on preliminary opening plans titled, “Opening up for Business: What does it Mean?” at 9 a.m. April 29. Business experts on the panel include Dianne Grote Adams of SafeX, Amanda Hinton of Club Pilates and Bill Oler of Innovest Global, Inc. Register for the Zoom meeting at bit.ly/3bKGRvz.
Crafting with Lesley II
Temple Beth Shalom Engagement Coordinator Lesley Thompson will lead a crafting class accessible through Zoom at 10:30 a.m. April 30. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 30. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 30. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
AJC Academy: Hebrew 101
Join AJC at noon April 30 for a Hebrew 101 session, to learn useful and fun words and phrases that you can use during your next trip to Israel or in daily conversation with your colleagues, family, and community. This AJC Academy class will be taught by Avi Mayer, AJC Managing Director of Global Communications and Myra Clark-Siegel, Director of Communications and Senior Strategic Counsel for AJC Project Interchange. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nWzB4I2ST2u3z5jhoU-pBg.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Ethical & Ritual Issues Through the Lens of Conservative Jewish Law with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
Through the study of responsa (Jewish law papers) from the Law Committee of the Rabbinical Assembly, join B’Nai Jeshurun from noon to 1 p.m. April 30 to explore what Jewish tradition has to say about the most pressing and significant issues of our day. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: Remote ACCESS: Israel Unfiltered
Join AJC at 1 p.m. April 30 for a conversation with Yael Mizrahi-Arnaud, Council on Foreign Relations, and Doreen Rosenblum, AJC Jerusalem, on their work in the Middle East region, and taking questions from ACCESS leaders about all things Israel. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Mz6EROjiQCCyb3UyFH2Crw.
ADl will host a webinar titled “Viruses and Violence: Addressing Antisemitism in the Shadow of COVID-19” at 2:30 p.m. April 30. Deborah Lipstadt, author of “Antisemitism: Then and Now,” and Jonathan Sarna, author of “American Judaism,” will discuss the rise of anti-Semitism as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. Register for the webinar at adl.zoom.us/webinar/register/3915875102348/WN_vD8FxWlNS3yfIFnFhhry2w.
Jewish Federation of Cleveland
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland will have a two-day virtual celebration of Israel's 72nd birthday. The celebration continues at 2:30 p.m. April 30. Visit jewishcleveland.org/israel72.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: A Conversation with H.E. Emily Haber, German Ambassador to the United States
Germany, the only G-20 country whose leader is a scientist, has been an outlier in Europe with a particularly low mortality rate from COVID-19. As a central player in the transatlantic relationship, a key ally of Israel, and an economic powerhouse, Germany plays a critical role on the global stage. Join AJC at 3 p.m. April 30 for a discussion with H.E. Emily Haber, German Ambassador to the United States and a dear friend of AJC, on these issues and more.
All-levels yoga
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will team up with Bottoms Up Yoga & Brew to host an all-levels virtual yoga event accessible through Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. April 30 at facebook.com/BottomsUpYoga.Cle.
B’nai Jeshurun Cooking with Murray featuring Tova Cohen
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will present a Hannah Rossio concert accessible through Zoom at 8 p.m. April 30. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Friday, May 1
Book group with Rabbi Alex Braver
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus Rabbi Alex Braver will lead a weekly book group featuring “How to Read the Jewish Bible,” by Marc Brettler accessible through Zoom at 8:15 a.m. May 1. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
Yoga with Ellie Cohen
Park Synagogue’s Ellie Cohen will host a virtual yoga class at 8:45 a.m. April 28. Visit www.parksynagogue.org for more information.
Managing virtual projects webinar
Cuyahoga Community College’s Corporate College will host a webinar presented by Joe Anastasi on how to manage projects virtually at 9 a.m. May 1. Advance registration is required at corporatecollege.com/webinar.
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. May 1. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. May 1. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
AJC Academy: AJC Diplomacy and the Arab World
Join AJC’s Jason Isaacson, Chief Policy and Political Affairs Officer, and Benjamin Rogers, Associate Director for Policy and Middle East Initiatives, for a wide-ranging discussion on the changing dynamics in the Middle East and AJC’s work to build trust and understanding among Americans, Israelis, and Arabs. The pair will also examine how the formation of the new Israeli government could affect future relations with key Arab states. The discussion at noon May 1 will be moderated by Melanie Pell, AJC Managing Director of Regional Offices. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_g4LI0CM1QRK12yIB3_OZuA.
Transforming your Setbacks into your Superpowers with Matt Ode
Join LaunchHouse at noon May 1 for a virtual lunch and learn with Matt Ode, a Stage 3C testicular cancer survivor who has faced multiple near-death experiences. He is now a keynote inspirational speaker sharing his message to help individuals transform their setbacks into their superpowers. Visit meetup.com/LaunchHouse/events/270244387 for more info and to register.
Welcome Shabbat Mindfulness Practice
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus will host a Welcome Shabbat Mindfulness Practice event through Zoom at noon May 1. Visit bit.ly/2KFKCXf for the Zoom meeting.
‘Getting to Know What Lean/Lean Six Sigma is All About’
Cuyahoga Community College’s Corporate College will host a “Getting to Know What Lean/Lean Six Sigma is All About” webinar at noon May 1. Presented by Jim Odom, participants will learn how these methodologies help organizations solve complex challenges and create efficient methods to improvement. Advance registration is required at corporatecollege.com/webinar.
Temple Israel’s Erev Shabbat Services
Join Rabbi Sharon Mars and Cantor Bat-Ami Moses at 6 p.m. May 1 for our Celebration Shabbat evening services via Zoom and streaming on Facebook Live. Visit www.templeisrael.org for more info.
Kehilat Sukkat Shalom Shabbat evening programming
Rabbi Jessica will start Shabbat at 7 p.m. May 1 with music and a special Shabbat tale for all generations. This will be followed by a more formal service at 7:30 p.m., Kehilah Tefilah - Kabbalat Shabbat Service with Rabbi Jessica. Contact rabbi@sukkatshalomcolumbus.org for details.