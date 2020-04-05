Monday, April 6
Passover Brick Building Challenge
jHUB will announce a new Passover Brick Building Challenge for kids and families on its Facebook page each Monday at facebook.com/jHUBCle. Winners will be announced on Friday of each week. The challenges will be posted until Monday, April 13.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation morning, afternoon services
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation morning service will be accessible through livestream, Zoom or telephone call 7:15 a.m. April 6. Afternoon service will be accessible through livestream, Zoom or telephone call 6:00 p.m. April 6. Visit bit.ly/3dBnMgW for the Zoom links, livestream portal and phone number options.
Congregation Torat Emet morning, evening services
Congregation Torat Emet in Columbus morning services will be accessible through Zoom at 7:25 a.m. April 6. Evening service will be at 6:20 p.m. April 6. Visit toratemet.org for the Zoom links.
Park Synagogue morning, evening services
Park Synagogue morning minyan will be accessible through Zoom 7:30 a.m. April 6. Evening minyan will be accessible through Zoom 6 p.m. April 6. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom links.
Daily virtual story time with Heights Public Libraries
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will have virtual story time for children accessible through Facebook and Instagram at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Visit bit.ly/2waQR1G for the Facebook page.
What’s NU? with Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria will guide a weekly text study and discussion on relevant and current Jewish topics accessible through Zoom and telephone call at 10 a.m. April 6. Visit bit.ly/2WYNtSE for the Zoom link, telephone number and Meeting ID.
CMNH@HOME: Museum Mondays
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be uploading a weekly “Museum Monday” episode, a virtual science class for children instructed by museum educators in the museum’s galleries and collection areas, at noon March 30. The episodes are a part of its new digital series, CMNH@HOME, uploaded on its website at CMNH.org/HOME.
‘The Brilliance of Virginia Woolf’ course
Cleveland State University Professor Emeritus of English Daniel Melnick will virtually instruct “The Brilliance of Virginia Woolf” course with Case Western Reserve University Siegal Lifelong Learning accessible through Zoom 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays, April 6 to May 11. The course is $96 for members and $116 for nonmembers. Visit bit.ly/3bH5NUu to register for the course.
NOT YOUR CLASSROOM: LIVE
The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes will release educational nature programming and answer questions through an online series “NOT YOUR CLASSROOM: LIVE” through Facebook Live at noon April 6. The programming will go live every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until April 10. Visit bit.ly/2QXCc0X for the center’s Facebook page.
Neffesh Ha-Chayyim - The Mystical Secrets of God, Life, the Universe & Everything with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Rabbi Stephen Weiss will present a weekly dive into “Neffesh Ha-Chayyim” by Rabbi Chaim of Volozhin accessible through Zoom and telephone call 8 to 9 p.m. April 6. Required materials: “The Soul of Life: The Complete Neffesh Ha-Chayyim,” by Rabbi Chaim of Volozhin, translated by Eliezer Lipa (Leonard) Moskowitz, published by New Davar Publications. Available on Amazon. Visit bit.ly/2WYNtSE for the Zoom link, telephone number and Meeting ID.
Tuesday, April 7
ADL Fighting Hate from Home webinar
ADL’s weekly Fighting Hate from Home webinar accessible through Zoom April 7. Visit bit.ly/2xFdlbG to register for future webinars.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation morning, afternoon services
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation morning service will be accessible through livestream, Zoom or telephone call 7:15 a.m. April 7. Afternoon service will be accessible through livestream, Zoom or telephone call 6:00 p.m. April 7. Visit bit.ly/3dBnMgW for the Zoom links, livestream portal and phone number options.
Congregation Torat Emet morning, evening services
Congregation Torat Emet in Columbus morning services will be accessible through Zoom at 7:25 a.m. April 7. Evening service will be at 6:20 p.m. April 7. Visit toratemet.org for the Zoom links.
Park Synagogue morning, evening services
Park Synagogue morning minyan will be accessible through Zoom 7:30 a.m. April 7. Evening minyan will be accessible through Zoom 6 p.m. April 7. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom links.
Coffee with Rabbi Allison Vann
Suburban Temple Rabbi Allison Vann will guide weekly conversation over coffee accessible through Zoom 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. April 7. Visit bit.ly/2xRDFiD for the Zoom link.
Daily virtual story time with Heights Public Libraries
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will have virtual story time for children accessible through Facebook and Instagram at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Visit bit.ly/2waQR1G for the Facebook page.
Torah study with Susan Wyner
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Jewish educator Susan Wyner will lead a weekly Torah study on the book of Deuteronomy accessible through Zoom or telephone call 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 7. Materials required for class include Devarim Torah Text and Commentary by JTS Chancellor Eisen. Visit bit.ly/2WYNtSE for the Zoom link, telephone number and Meeting ID.
Parashat Hashavua with CSU Professor Doron Kalir
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation and Cleveland State University Professor Doron Kalir will lead a weekly Torah study from a liberal viewpoint accessible through Zoom or telephone call noon to 1 p.m. April 7. Visit bit.ly/2WYNtSE for the Zoom link, telephone number and Meeting ID.
Conversational Hebrew with Rabbi Josh Foster
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Rabbi Josh Foster will teach conversational Hebrew in conjunction with Hebrew video clips accessible through Zoom or telephone call 2 to 3 p.m. April 7. Visit bit.ly/2WYNtSE for the Zoom link, telephone number and Meeting ID.
Men’s Club happy hour
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will host a virtual Men’s Club happy hour discussing all things sports this meeting accessible through Zoom or telephone call at 5 p.m. April 7. Visit bit.ly/2R3ylzu for the Zoom link. To dial into the discussion, call 929-205-6099 and enter Meeting ID: 492 196 420.
Nobel Laureate Peace: Promotion Of Peace In Ethiopia
Avidan Y. Cover, associate professor of law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law and director of the Institute for Global Security Law & Policy, will present a free lecture apart of CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning’s Nobel Laureates Lecture Series on the promotion of peace in Ethiopia accessible through Zoom 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 7. Visit bit.ly/2R99A56 to register for the lecture.
Seder stories with Deena Nyer Mendlowitz and friends
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage will host a pre-Passover comedy event featuring local comedian Deena Nyer Mendlowitz and special guests author Ken Schneck and Rabbi Scott Roland from Congregation Shaarey Tikvah accessible through Facebook Live at 7:30 p.m. April 7. Visit bit.ly/2UH0VJg for the museum’s Facebook page.
Jewish Meditation for Calm and Resilience
The Institute for Jewish Spirituality and JPRO Network will host a weekly virtual meditation session led by Aviva Chernick accessible through Zoom 8 to 8:45 p.m. April 7. Sessions continue until April 28. Register at bit.ly/2JwX3E8.