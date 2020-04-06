Tuesday, April 7
ADL Fighting Hate from Home webinar
ADL’s weekly Fighting Hate from Home webinar accessible through Zoom April 7. Visit bit.ly/2xFdlbG to register for future webinars.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation morning, afternoon services
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation morning service will be accessible through livestream, Zoom or telephone call 7:15 a.m. April 7. Afternoon service will be accessible through livestream, Zoom or telephone call 6:00 p.m. April 7. Visit bit.ly/3dBnMgW for the Zoom links, livestream portal and phone number options.
Congregation Torat Emet morning, evening services
Congregation Torat Emet in Columbus morning services will be accessible through Zoom at 7:25 a.m. April 7. Evening service will be at 6:20 p.m. April 7. Visit toratemet.org for the Zoom links.
Park Synagogue morning, evening services
Park Synagogue morning minyan will be accessible through Zoom 7:30 a.m. April 7. Evening minyan will be accessible through Zoom 6 p.m. April 7. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom links.
Coffee with Rabbi Allison Vann
Suburban Temple Rabbi Allison Vann will guide weekly conversation over coffee accessible through Zoom 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. April 7. Visit bit.ly/2xRDFiD for the Zoom link.
Daily virtual story time with Heights Public Libraries
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will have virtual story time for children accessible through Facebook and Instagram at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Visit bit.ly/2waQR1G for the Facebook page.
Torah study with Susan Wyner
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Jewish educator Susan Wyner will lead a weekly Torah study on the book of Deuteronomy accessible through Zoom or telephone call 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 7. Materials required for class include Devarim Torah Text and Commentary by JTS Chancellor Eisen. Visit bit.ly/2WYNtSE for the Zoom link, telephone number and Meeting ID.
Parashat Hashavua with CSU Professor Doron Kalir
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation and Cleveland State University Professor Doron Kalir will lead a weekly Torah study from a liberal viewpoint accessible through Zoom or telephone call noon to 1 p.m. April 7. Visit bit.ly/2WYNtSE for the Zoom link, telephone number and Meeting ID.
Conversational Hebrew with Rabbi Josh Foster
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Rabbi Josh Foster will teach conversational Hebrew in conjunction with Hebrew video clips accessible through Zoom or telephone call 2 to 3 p.m. April 7. Visit bit.ly/2WYNtSE for the Zoom link, telephone number and Meeting ID.
Men’s Club happy hour
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will host a virtual Men’s Club happy hour discussing all things sports this meeting accessible through Zoom or telephone call at 5 p.m. April 7. Visit bit.ly/2R3ylzu for the Zoom link. To dial into the discussion, call 929-205-6099 and enter Meeting ID: 492 196 420.
Nobel Laureate Peace: Promotion Of Peace In Ethiopia
Avidan Y. Cover, associate professor of law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law and director of the Institute for Global Security Law & Policy, will present a free lecture apart of CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning’s Nobel Laureates Lecture Series on the promotion of peace in Ethiopia accessible through Zoom 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 7. Visit bit.ly/2R99A56 to register for the lecture.
Seder stories with Deena Nyer Mendlowitz and friends
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage will host a pre-Passover comedy event featuring local comedian Deena Nyer Mendlowitz and special guests author Ken Schneck and Rabbi Scott Roland from Congregation Shaarey Tikvah accessible through Facebook Live at 7:30 p.m. April 7. Visit bit.ly/2UH0VJg for the museum’s Facebook page.
Jewish Meditation for Calm and Resilience
The Institute for Jewish Spirituality and JPRO Network will host a weekly virtual meditation session led by Aviva Chernick accessible through Zoom 8 to 8:45 p.m. April 7. Sessions continue until April 28. Register at bit.ly/2JwX3E8.
The Gathering Place: Cancer & COVID-19 Town Hall
Learn what you need to know to navigate through cancer during the COVID-19 health crisis from 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 7. This installment in the virtual town hall series will feature Ted Teknos, MD, President, University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center. Visit touchedbycancer.org to register.
AJC’s Personal Protective Equipment and the Coronavirus: An Insider’s Update
One of the world’s largest distributors of these critical medical supplies is Henry Schein, which plays a critical role in getting PPE where it is needed most. Join AJC at 1:30 p.m. for an exclusive briefing with Henry Schein CEO Stanley Bergman, an AJC Honorary President, on the work that goes into the distribution of these crucial supplies, and how global business leaders are responding to this crisis. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ed-VU1wdSJSsAHOlRttg0Q.
AJC’s Coronavirus on the Eve of Easter and Passover: A Catholic-Jewish Conversation on Faith and Interreligious Cooperation in Trying Times
Featuring Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York and recipient of AJC’s Isaiah Award for Exemplary Interreligious Leadership, in conversation with AJC’s Director of Interreligious and Intergroup Relations Rabbi Noam Marans. The webinar begins at 4 p.m.; register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QEaGutL6QkqkPjdhzMxU2A.
AJC’s Culinary Diplomacy with Chef Alon Shaya
Featuring Chef, Restaurateur, and Author Alon Shaya. Moderated by Julia Levy, ACCESS Atlanta Board Member. The program begins at 5 p.m.; register at www.eventbrite.com/e/remote-access-culinary-diplomacy-live-with-chef-alon-shaya-tickets-101654477278.
Wednesday, April 8
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation morning, afternoon services
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation afternoon service will be accessible through livestream, Zoom or telephone call 6:00 p.m. April 8. Visit bit.ly/3dBnMgW for the Zoom links, livestream portal and phone number options.
Torah study
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple will host a weekly Torah study accessible through Zoom 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. April 8. Contact Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org to be added to the group list to receive Zoom information.
‘Siyyum Bechorot: Learning in Place of the Fast of the First Born’
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host a virtual Pesach event titled “Siyyum Bechorot: Learning in Place of the Fast of the First Born” accessible through Zoom or telephone call at 8 a.m. April 8. Visit the congregation’s Facebook page at facebook.com/shaareytikvah for the Zoom link, telephone number and for additional Pesach events.
Solon Chamber of Commerce weekly member information Zoom meeting
Navigating Funding Opportunities & Protecting Your Business Webinar, 9 to 10 a.m. April 8. Register at solonincoc.wliinc35.com//events/Navigating-Funding-Opportunities-Protecting-Your-Business-Webinar-6676/details.
Daily virtual story time with Heights Public Libraries
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will have virtual story time for children accessible through Facebook and Instagram at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Visit facebook.com/heightslibrary.
Holocaust Speaker Series at The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center
The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center in Cincinnati will present Cheryl Hecht telling the story of her father, David Hochstein, a Holocaust survivor from Cologne, Germany, accessible through Zoom at 11 a.m. April 8. The event is apart of its weekly virtual Holocaust Speaker Series. Register at bit.ly/2UVyiqG.
CMNH@HOME: Wildlife Wednesdays
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be uploading a weekly “Wildlife Wednesdays” episode, virtual profiles of the native Ohio animal species that inhabit the museum and its Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center & Woods Garden, at noon April 8. The episodes are a part of its new digital series, CMNH@HOME, uploaded on its website at CMNH.org/HOME.
NOT YOUR CLASSROOM: LIVE
The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes will release educational nature programming and answer questions through an online series “NOT YOUR CLASSROOM: LIVE” through Facebook Live at noon April 8. The programming will go live every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until April 10. Visit bit.ly/2QXCc0X for the center’s Facebook page.
How Swagelok has managed COVID-19 as an essential business
Wondering if you could be doing more to manage COVID-19? Swagelok VP of Operations, Ward Dumm, and his team Hannah Delis, Director, Global HR Business Partnership and Wayne Ostrosky, Director of Fitting Service Group will share how they responded in managing this pandemic. This will be an overview on how they prepared, put guidelines in place, communicated with associates, modified their operations and continue to manage change to combat COVID-19. The webinar is at 3 p.m. April 8; register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KhLYEkVoT92h49rLgacAKg.
Congregation Tifereth Israel virtual seder
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus will host a virtual seder accessible through Zoom and telephone call at 6 p.m. April 8. Visit bit.ly/2ykNvdk for the Zoom link. To dial into the seder, call 929-205-6099 or 312-626-6799 and enter Meeting ID: 458 662 031.
Park Synagogue virtual seder
Park Synagogue will host its first of two virtual seders accessible through FaceTime, Skype and Zoom at 6:30 p.m. April 8. Visit bit.ly/2JdJp99 for the Zoom link. Park Synagogue will host a second virtual seder accessible through FaceTime, Skype and Zoom at 6:30 p.m. April 9.
The Temple Tifereth Israel virtual seder
The Temple Tifereth Israel will host a virtual version of its annual Tifereth Israel Family Passover Seder accessible through Zoom April 8. Additional details are soon to come. To RSVP, visit conta.cc/3dwItub.