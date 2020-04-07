Wednesday, April 8
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation morning, afternoon services
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation morning service will be accessible through livestream, Zoom or telephone call at 7:15 a.m. April 8. Afternoon service will be accessible through livestream, Zoom or telephone call at 6:00 p.m. April 8. Visit bit.ly/3dBnMgW for the Zoom links, livestream portal and phone number options.
Torah study
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple will host a weekly Torah study accessible through Zoom 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. April 8. Contact Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org to be added to the group list to receive Zoom information.
‘Siyyum Bechorot: Learning in Place of the Fast of the First Born’
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host a virtual Pesach event titled “Siyyum Bechorot: Learning in Place of the Fast of the First Born” accessible through Zoom or telephone call at 8 a.m. April 8. Visit the congregation’s Facebook page at facebook.com/shaareytikvah for the Zoom link, telephone number and for additional Pesach events.
Solon Chamber of Commerce weekly member information Zoom meeting
Navigating Funding Opportunities & Protecting Your Business Webinar, 9 to 10 a.m. April 8. Register at solonincoc.wliinc35.com//events/Navigating-Funding-Opportunities-Protecting-Your-Business-Webinar-6676/details.
Daily virtual story time with Heights Public Libraries
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will have virtual story time for children accessible through Facebook and Instagram at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Visit bit.ly/2waQR1G for the Facebook page.
Holocaust Speaker Series at The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center
The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center in Cincinnati will present Cheryl Hecht telling the story of her father, David Hochstein, a Holocaust survivor from Cologne, Germany, accessible through Zoom at 11 a.m. April 8. The event is apart of its weekly virtual Holocaust Speaker Series. Register at bit.ly/2UVyiqG.
CMNH@HOME: Wildlife Wednesdays
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be uploading a weekly “Wildlife Wednesdays” episode, virtual profiles of the native Ohio animal species that inhabit the museum and its Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center & Woods Garden, at noon April 8. The episodes are a part of its new digital series, CMNH@HOME, uploaded on its website at CMNH.org/HOME.
NOT YOUR CLASSROOM: LIVE
The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes will release educational nature programming and answer questions through an online series “NOT YOUR CLASSROOM: LIVE” through Facebook Live at noon April 8. The programming will go live every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until April 10. Visit bit.ly/2QXCc0X for the center’s Facebook page.
How Swagelok has Managed COVID-19 as an Essential Business
Swagelok vice president of operations, Ward Dumm, and his team Hannah Delis, director, Global HR Business Partnership, and Wayne Ostrosky, director of Fitting Service Group, will share how they responded in managing this pandemic accessible through Zoom at 3 p.m. April 8. This will be an overview on how they prepared, put guidelines in place, communicated with associates, modified their operations and continue to manage change to combat COVID-19. Register at bit.ly/3c0bKfn.
Congregation Tifereth Israel virtual seder
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus will host a virtual seder accessible through Zoom and telephone call at 6 p.m. April 8. Visit bit.ly/2ykNvdk for the Zoom link. To dial into the seder, call 929-205-6099 or 312-626-6799 and enter Meeting ID: 458 662 031.
Temple Beth Shalom virtual seder
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will host a virtual seder accessible through Zoom at 6 p.m. April 8. Visit bit.ly/2yI6H4U for the Zoom link.
The Temple Tifereth Israel virtual seder
The Temple Tifereth Israel will host a virtual version of its annual Tifereth Israel Family Passover Seder accessible through Zoom April 8. To RSVP, visit conta.cc/3dwItub.
Thursday, April 9
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple Passover study, minyan
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple Passover study will be accessible through Zoom at 7:30 a.m. April 9. Following minyan accessible through Zoom will be at 8:15 a.m. April 9. Contact Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org to receive Zoom information for Passover study and minyan.
Coffee with Rabbi Shana Nyer
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami Rabbi Shana Nyer will guide weekly conversation over coffee accessible through Zoom 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. April 9. Visit bit.ly/2xRDFiD for the Zoom link.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Passover service
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Passover service will be livestreamed 9:30 a.m. to noon April 9. Visit bit.ly/2WYNtSE for the livestream portal.
Daily virtual story time with Heights Public Libraries
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will have virtual story time for children accessible through Facebook and Instagram at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Visit bit.ly/2waQR1G for the Facebook page.
Temple Beth Shalom Passover Service
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany Passover service will be accessible through Zoom at 10:30 a.m. April 9. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation virtual seder
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will host a virtual seder at 6:30 p.m. April 9. For more info, visit bit.ly/3blRzrK.
All-levels yoga
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will team up with Bottoms Up Yoga & Brew to host an all-levels virtual yoga event accessible through Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. April 9. Visit bit.ly/3dUo8iT for Bottoms Up’s Facebook page.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple virtual seder
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple will host a virtual “Second Night Seder” accessible on its website at 7 p.m. April 9. Visit bit.ly/2wUHfIG for a list of the needed materials and to watch the livestream.
‘Prince of Egypt’ watch party
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will host a “Prince of Egypt” watch party accessible through Zoom at 7 p.m. April 9. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Music for MedWish
MedWish International will host a free, virtual Music for MedWish event featuring Northeast Ohio-native Broadway performers from their own homes accessible through Facebook Live at 8 p.m. April 9. The event aims to raise donations to support MedWish International’s mission providing medical supplies, equipment and humanitarian efforts. Visit bit.ly/3bMkiGz for the Facebook page.