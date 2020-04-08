Thursday, April 9
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple Passover study, minyan
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple Passover study will be accessible through Zoom at 7:30 a.m. April 9. Following minyan accessible through Zoom will be at 8:15 a.m. April 9. Contact Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org to receive Zoom information for Passover study and minyan.
Coffee with Rabbi Shana Nyer
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami Rabbi Shana Nyer will guide weekly conversation over coffee accessible through Zoom 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. April 9. Visit bit.ly/2xRDFiD for the Zoom link.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Passover service
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Passover service will be live-streamed 9:30 a.m. to noon April 9. Visit bit.ly/2WYNtSE for the live-stream portal.
Daily virtual story time with Heights Public Libraries
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will have virtual story time for children accessible through Facebook and Instagram at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Visit bit.ly/2waQR1G for the Facebook page.
Temple Beth Shalom Passover Service
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany Passover service will be accessible through Zoom at 10:30 a.m. April 9. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation virtual Seder
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will host a virtual Seder at 6:30 p.m. April 9. For more info, visit bit.ly/3blRzrK.
All-levels yoga
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will team up with Bottoms Up Yoga & Brew to host an all-levels virtual yoga event accessible through Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. April 9. Visit bit.ly/3dUo8iT for Bottoms Up’s Facebook page.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple virtual Seder
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple will host a virtual “Second Night Seder” accessible on its website at 7 p.m. April 9. Visit bit.ly/2wUHfIG for a list of the needed materials and to watch the live-stream.
‘Prince of Egypt’ watch party
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will host a “Prince of Egypt” watch party accessible through Zoom at 7 p.m. April 9. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Music for MedWish
MedWish International will host a free, virtual Music for MedWish event featuring Northeast Ohio-native Broadway performers from their own homes accessible through Facebook Live at 8 p.m. April 9. The event aims to raise donations to support MedWish International’s mission providing medical supplies, equipment and humanitarian efforts. Visit bit.ly/3bMkiGz for the Facebook page.
Friday, April 10
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Passover service
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Passover service will be live-streamed 9:30 a.m. to noon April 10. Visit bit.ly/2WYNtSE for the live-stream portal.
Shabbat songs with Marc Rossio
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany Marc Rossio will perform Shabbat songs accessible through Zoom at 9:30 a.m. April 10. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.
Daily virtual story time with Heights Public Libraries
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will have virtual story time for children accessible through Facebook and Instagram at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Visit bit.ly/2waQR1G for the Facebook page.
Park Synagogue morning, evening services
Park Synagogue morning services will be accessible through Zoom at 10:15 a.m. April 10. Evening service will be accessible through Zoom at 6 p.m. April 10. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom links.
Passover-friendly Shabbat dinner lesson
jHUB Rabbi Chase Foster and Community Shlicha Li-or Gersht will instruct a Passover-friendly Shabbat dinner lesson on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. April 10. Visit bit.ly/2ybmHw0 for jHub’s Facebook page.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. April 10. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. April 10. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
Share stories with Rabbi Shana Nyer
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami Rabbi Shana Nyer will lead a weekly story sharing opportunity accessible through Zoom at 11 a.m. April 10. Visit bit.ly/2xRDFiD for the Zoom link.
NOT YOUR CLASSROOM: LIVE
The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes will release educational nature programming and answer questions through an online series “NOT YOUR CLASSROOM: LIVE” through Facebook Live at noon April 10. The programming will go live every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until April 10. Visit bit.ly/2QXCc0X for the center’s Facebook page.
jHUB celebrates Shabbat: Passover edition
jHUB staff will welcome Shabbat and lead the Shabbat blessings on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. April 10. Visit bit.ly/2ybmHw0 for jHub’s Facebook page.
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami Shabbat service
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami Shabbat services will be accessible through Zoom at 6 p.m. April 10. Visit bit.ly/3bWSoHW for the Zoom link.
The Temple Tifereth Israel Kabbalat Shabbat service
The Temple Tifereth Israel Kabbalat Shabbat service will be accessible through live-stream at 6 p.m. April 10. Visit bit.ly/2RpZDAu for the live-stream portal.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple Shabbat service
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple Shabbat service will be accessible through live-stream at 6:15 p.m. April 10. Visit bit.ly/2wUHfIG for the live-stream portal.
Temple Emanu El Shabbat service
Temple Emanu El Shabbat service will be accessible through live-stream at 6:15 p.m. April 10. Visit bit.ly/2JPxMVY for the live-stream portal.
Temple Beth Shalom Shabbat service
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany Shabbat service will be accessible through Zoom at 6:30 p.m. April 10. All Zoom links and passwords are sent via email.