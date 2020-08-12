Thursday, August 13
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit .bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
NCJW/CLE: Free yoga at home
Johanna Goldfarb, NCJW/CLE member and certified yoga instructor, leads us through mat and chair yoga poses to keep us calm and flexible from 10 to 11 a.m. every Thursday in August. Tune in on Facebook Live at facebook.com/NCJWCleveland.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Ethical & Ritual Issues Through the Lens of Conservative Jewish Law with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
Noon to 1 p.m. Through the study of responsa (Jewish law papers) from the Law Committee of the Rabbinical Assembly, we will explore what Jewish tradition has to say about the most pressing and significant issues of our day. Class is always lively, filled with text study and discussion. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Jews of Color in Pop Culture
From 3 to 4:10 p.m. with guest instructor Professor Shaina Hammerman of the Taube Center for Jewish Studies at Stanford University. Sponsored on Zoom for $20 per person by the Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix. To register and for more info contact bjephoenix.org or 480-634-8050.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Mission to Israel
4 p.m. daily through Aug. 14. It's not too late to join us for the remaining days. View the itinerary, read our guide's bio and register at bnaijeshurun.org/virtualisrael#. This program is made possible through the generosity of the Dobres-Berkowitz Israel Programming Fund.
CAPA’s ApART Together Concert Series extended
Columbus Association for the Performing Arts will host its third installment of the ApART Together Concert Series, a free, online series featuring concerts from local artists. For three consecutive weekends, a 30-minute set from one of the nine featured artists will be streamed on CAPA’s Facebook page at facebook.com/capacolumbus. Donna Mogavero Music will be featured at 7 p.m. Aug. 13.
Park Synagogue Virtual School for Adults
The Ashrei prayer is part of so many services at Park. Do you have trouble reciting the Ashrei – whether correctly, completely, or at all? Do you marvel at how our bar/bat mitzvah students “wiz” through it so quickly? Maybe you never learned the prayer as a child or have forgotten the words. Let Valerie Levinsohn come to the rescue! Val will review Hebrew letters and vowels before helping the class become comfortable and proficient in reciting the Ashrei. At the end of the three sessions, the class will all be Ashrei achievers! Basic knowledge of Hebrew is required. From 7 to 8 p.m. Register at https://parksyn.payquiq.com/index.cfm?event=forms.view&embedform=1&contentid=048F3DF5-5C9A-4239-B8008E3EDC26A170.
Omanut: Jewish Uptown Arts online film festival
Omanut: Jewish Uptown Arts will present The (Online) Uptown Jewish Film Festival 2020 on Aug. 13, 16 and 20. “Outback Rabbis” will be shown Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $3 per film and available at juarts.org/uptown-jewish-film. Zoom link will be provided upon ticket purchase.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly The Rebbe's Tisch
The Rebbe's Tisch is Thursdays at 9 p.m. Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters. A special guest is featured each week. zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389.
The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies Virtual Conference
The IAJGS 40th International Conference on Jewish Genealogy will be a virtual conference for the first time, held Aug. 10-13, 2020. www.iajgs2020.org.
Friday, August 14
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
7:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Kinder Shabbat
10:30 a.m. Have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as we livestream Kinder Shabbat. Enjoy your favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy, too.
Greater Cleveland Food Bank Virtual Town Hall
Kristin Warzocha, Greater Cleveland Food Bank president & CEO, will lead a virtual Town Hall event at 9 a.m. Aug. 14. She’ll be joined by Dwayne Brake, VP of Operations, and Jess Morgan, VP of Agency Programs and Services, as well as a Rick Kemm from May Dugan Center, one of our many partner agencies. Tune in for special updates on COVID-19 response efforts, including plans for reaching kids during the upcoming school year and welcoming volunteers back to the facility. Attendees will be able to participate in a Q&A session. Visit greaterclevelandfoodbank.org/townhall.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Mission to Israel
4 p.m. daily through Aug. 14. It's not too late to join us for the remaining days. View the itinerary, read our guide's bio and register at bnaijeshurun.org/virtualisrael#. This program is made possible through the generosity of the Dobres-Berkowitz Israel Programming Fund.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC
Temple Emanu El
This week’s readings: Re'eh ~ Deuteronomy 11:26-16:17 & Isaiah 54:11-55:55:45 pm ~ 5:45 p.m. “On Top of Shabbat” Wine & Cheese Pre-Reception. 6:15 p.m. Shabbat Service via Zoom, livestream and Facenook Live. Our topic: "Makin’ it Happen.” Contact Renee Higer at rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom links.
TTTI Kabbalat Shabbat
The Temple-Tifereth Israel will livestream Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m Aug. 14 on its Roku channel and Facebook Page. To watch the livestream visit, bit.ly/tttilivestreaming.
CAPA’s ApART Together Concert Series extended
Columbus Association for the Performing Arts will host its third installment of the ApART Together Concert Series, a free, online series featuring concerts from local artists. For three consecutive weekends, a 30-minute set from one of the nine featured artists will be streamed on CAPA’s Facebook page at facebook.com/capacolumbus. Sean Carney will be featured at 7 p.m. Aug. 14.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly Kabbalat Shabbat services
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat each Friday at 6 p.m. Join at zoom.us/j/955142707, or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707
Saturday, August 15
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon: 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers at 9 a.m. Rabbi Peter Haas will lead the discussion this week. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Shabbat Morning Torah Study with Rabbi Klein
Rabbi Klein will host a Shabbat morning Torah study live-streamed from the Hartzmark Room. To allow participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi. The class starts at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 15 and can be live-streamed at bit.ly/tttilivestreaming
Virtu(al)oso Jury Roundtable Event
Five of our six illustrious jury members will join in conversation with Yaron Kohlberg at the piano at 11 a.m. to discuss their experience judging in a virtual competition, their advice for developing pianists, and the future of the performing arts in these challenging times. For more information visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=115583.
CAPA’s ApART Together Concert Series extended
Columbus Association for the Performing Arts will host its third installment of the ApART Together Concert Series, a free, online series featuring concerts from local artists. For three consecutive weekends, a 30-minute set from one of the nine featured artists will be streamed on CAPA’s Facebook page at facebook.com/capacolumbus. Willie Phoenix will be featured at 7 p.m. Aug. 15.
Temple Emanu El slime party
7 p.m. Grades 6-8 JYTEE "Slime Making Party" via Zoom. Contact Renee Higer at rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom links.
Temple Emanu El whodunnit
7 p.m. Grades 9-12 NFTY-NEL Subregional "Who Dunnit Havdalah" via Zoom. Contact Renee Higer at rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly Havdalah services
We will come together for Havdalah at 9 p.m. this week. Join at zoom.us/j/121196610, or by calling 1-646-558-8656 and entering Meeting ID:121 196 610.
Radio on the Lake to perform “War of the Worlds” scene
Radio on the Lake will perform the alien invasion scene from “War of the Worlds” on Aug. 15. Attendees will get in their car and experience multiple performances at locations throughout the greater Cleveland area. Each journey will take around 2 hours, including travel time. Starting times vary by location. For more information and tickets, visit www.thecityisourstage.com/
8th Annual Run for Recovery
Virtual run will benefit Recovery Resources. Visit recres.org/RunforRecovery.
Gift of Life Walk & Run
Virtual run will benefit Lifebanc. Visit give.lifebanc.org/event/2020-gift-of-life-walk-and-run/e274793.
Sunday, August 16
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
8 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Virtual Israel Tour
@akiva is offering a free virtual Israel tour on Aug. 16. The tour will include Israel experts, Israeli culture, live cooking demonstrations, discussions about security issues, and visits to the northern border and Jerusalem. Visit akivacleveland.org/summer-2020-virtual-israel-tour.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
LaBlast with Robert via Facebook Live is at noon Sunday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Omanut: Jewish Uptown Arts online film festival
Omanut: Jewish Uptown Arts presents The (Online) Uptown Jewish Film Festival 2020. “The Light of Fire” will be shown at noon Aug. 16. Tickets are $3 per film and available at juarts.org/uptown-jewish-film. Zoom link will be provided upon ticket purchase.
Sacred Earth Judaism: Readings, Reflections, and Rituals with the Rhythm of the Jewish Year
Lake Erie Institute is offering a 10-month online course “Sacred Earth Judaism: Readings, Reflections, and Rituals with the Rhythm of the Jewish Year,” from August 2020 to June 2021, facilitated by Dr. Nurete Brenner and special guest teachers including Itzhak Beery, Rabbi Ellen Bernstein, Rabbi Noga Brenner, Rabbi Zelig Golden and Rabbi David Seidenberg. The course includes two 2-hour Zoom meetings per month, an online private discussion group on Facebook, and readings, guided reflections, and rituals to expand the experience of holidays and other meaningful aspects of the Jewish calendar. Meetings are from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sundays: Aug. 16, Aug. 30, Sept. 6, Oct. 11, Oct. 25, Nov. 8, Nov. 22, Dec. 13, Dec. 27, Jan. 17, Jan. 31, Feb. 14, Feb. 28, March 21, March 21, April 11, April 25, May 9 and May 23. For more information and to register, visit lakeerieinstitute.org/sacred-earth-judaism.
Massillon Museum to offer virtual Q&A with filmmaker
The Massillon Museum will present a Facebook Live Q&A with documentary filmmaker diane estelle Vicari on the subject of her film in progress, “Shadowman: The Sammy Nestico Story.” The free event will be broadcast on the Massillon Museum's Facebook page live, facebook.com/MassillonMuseum, at 7 p.m. Aug. 16. Vicari will screen the extended trailer for her film, then entertain questions from viewers.
Omanut: Jewish Uptown Arts online film festival
Omanut: Jewish Uptown Arts presents The (Online) Uptown Jewish Film Festival 2020. “In Between” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16. Tickets are $3 per film and available at juarts.org/uptown-jewish-film. Zoom link will be provided upon ticket purchase.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Muamin Collective will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 16.
Monday, August 17
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Letters to My Palestinian Neighbor: What an Israeli Writer Learned from Reaching Out to Palestinians
Yossi Klein Halevi, an Israeli Jew who believes in a two-state solution, published a series of letters in 2018 in Arabic and English, addressed to his Palestinian neighbors, attempting to explain the Jewish and Israeli narrative and inviting Palestinians to respond with their narratives. In this session, Halevi will share his experiences and what he's learned from the two sides, including his reflections on the viability of the two-state solution. Starts at 1 p.m. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/letters-my-palestinian-neighbor-what-israeli-writer-learned-reaching-out-palestinians-remote.
NCJW/CLE Explore Fashions of the ’40s: How History Shaped Styles
Sara Hume, curator, Kent State Fashion Museum, will closely examine the variety of looks that typified the tumultuous 1940s, including uniforms, suits, underwear, outerwear, swimwear, and even glamorous evening dresses, through images from the Museum’s collection from 1 to 2 p.m. via Zoom. She’ll tell us how American designers began to break free of rigidly following European fashion. Register at http://www.wizevents.com/register/7462.
Meditation for individuals and families coping with cancer
1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Aug. 17 and 31. Presenter: Eileen Coan, MA, MLS. Visit touchedbycancer.org/calendar for information and to register.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Meditation Mondays with Rabbi Schlein
The Temple-Tifereth Israel will host a spiritual 30-minute text study and meditation at 5 p.m. Aug. 3 Each week will feature a different form of meditation through song, writing, or silence. Those who wish, may stay for a few additional minutes to connect and debrief with one another. Email Rabbi Schlein if you would like to join the session at sschlein@ttti.org.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Meg Cabot & Tessa Bailey
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Meg Cabot and Tessa Bailey. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/cabotbailey.
jHUB Book Club
Join jHUB Young Adults (ages 22-40ish) for a monthly book club where we will discuss books about Jewish themes, identity and experiences. The book for August is "Fleishman is in Trouble: A Novel" by Taffy Brodesser-Akner. The book club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. to discuss the book and choose the next book. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/jhub-book-club-august-tickets-113412822806.
Temple Emanu El High Holy Day webinar series
7 p.m. Preparing for a Different High Holy Days: Creating a Sacred Space via Zoom. Presented by Rabbi Peter Haas & Executive Director Renee Higer. Contact Renee Higer at rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom links.
Tuesday, August 18
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Representing the Holocaust: From Night to Maus (Remote)
Join Anthony Wexler to delve into two powerful, and very different, works of Holocaust literature: Elie Wiesel’s iconic first-person testimony, “Night” (1960), and Art Spiegelman’s remarkable graphic novel, “Maus” (1991). These works can help us reflect on the meaning of eyewitness testimony, the adequacy of historical accounts, and the evolution of Holocaust memory. By discussing the books in this way, we will better understand how they fit into the larger story of the Holocaust in American life. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 18 through Sept. 8. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/representing-holocaust-night-maus.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Torah Study with Susan Wyner
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Join in for a close reading of the Torah as we make our way through our most central text. We are currently studying the book of Deuteronomy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Pilates with Kyle via Facebook Live is at noon Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Virtual tours of Israel
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany and Temple Shir Shalom in West Bloomfield, Mich., have come together with an Israeli tour guide to provide five weeks of live, virtual tours of Israel from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays. The tours are led by TBS’ Rabbi Benjy Bar-Lev, Temple Shir Shalom’s Rabbi Daniel Schwartz and tour guide Beni Levin. Participants will explore the West Bank and peace plans on Aug. 18. Visit bit.ly/2OMiNii to register.
Temple Emanu El Talk Trope Tuesdays with Cantor Dave
1 p.m. Aug. 18 and 25, and Sept. 1 and 8. Review special melodies for the High Holy Day Torah Trope. No prior knowledge is required. Class place will follow student abilities. Email Cantor Dave Malecki to register and for Zoom link.
NCJW/CLE human trafficking webinar: Discover the impact of the pandemic on human trafficking
An expert panel discussion from 2 to 3 p.m. will provide information on the impact of COVID 19 on survivors of human trafficking, legal issues of human trafficking and law enforcement’s involvement in ending this crime in our communities. Panelists’ presentations will be time-limited to allow for an interactive Q&A and discussion period. Panel Members include: Renee Jones, President, CEO, Renee Jones Empowerment Center; Melanie GiaMaria, Adjunct Professor and Lecturer, Human Trafficking Law Clinic, Milton A. Kramer Law Clinic Center, Case Western Reserve University School of Law; John Morgan, Detective, Cuyahoga County Human Trafficking Task Force. Register at http://www.wizevents.com/register/7465.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club Happy Hour
5 to 6 p.m. Jewish Big Brothers and Jewish Big Sisters. Join for a stimulating presentation and open table conversation about the impact of this organization on young Jewish lives in our community. Jewish Big Brother and B'nai Jeshurun member Alan Lipp, his "Little" and social worker Jill Sadowski will discuss the many activities conducted by the organization, the visible progress of the "Littles" and the real value of this program. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Kent State University presents a Conversation with Connie Schultz
Join at 7 p.m. for a conversation with Connie Schultz, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Kent State alumna and professional-in-residence. She will discuss her New York Times bestselling debut novel, “The Daughters of Erietown,” along with her writing career and her advice for students and alumni. Register at https://secure2.convio.net/ksu/site/SSurvey;jsessionid=00000000.app20113a?ACTION_REQUIRED=URI_ACTION_USER_REQUESTS&SURVEY_ID=6586&NONCE_TOKEN=4FA68998B683EC2F64EF40BC1A03CD07.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning From the 19th Amendment to the Occupy Movement and Black Lives Matter: 100 Years Of Women's Social Movement Activism
This talk will explore the range of social movement activism that women have engaged in since the passage of the 19th Amendment. Topics include the pursuit of racial and gender equality, women in environmental movements, feminists in the Occupy movement and Black Lives Matter, and more. Since suffrage, women have continued to fight for equality within a variety of progressive movements. Offered in collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland. From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/19th-amendment-occupy-movement-and-black-lives-matter-100-years-womens-social-movement-activism-remote.
Israel Bonds High Holy Days International Celebration of Heritage and Unity
A spectacular international celebration of heritage and unity from 8 to 9 p.m. Featuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ambassador Ron Dermer. Register at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eh7eea951056a19d&oseq=&c=&ch=.
Wednesday, August 19
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - Midweek Mishnah Classes
Our in-person class with Rabbi Roland is now online. If you've ever considered joining an adult learning group, now is a great time to try it out. Login Wednesdays at 10 a.m. by visiting https://zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners welcome.
Creating a Successful Video Résumé
Join #WorkforceWednesdays as Cuyahoga County Public Library’s Cuyahoga Works career counselors and coaches share effective job search strategies and answer your questions. At 11 a.m. Aug. 19, find out which local companies are likely to ask you to submit a video résumé, and then learn how to make yours stand out from the crowd. Learn tips on how to accentuate your key selling points and deliver a compelling value proposition that will make you a top contender for your next position. Register at crowdcast.io/e/xy1loek6/register.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Aug. 19 workshop runs from 2 to 5 p.m.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly Teen Hangout
Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland/Rabbi Rachel 4 to 4:30 p.m. https://zoom.us/j/994856324. Email Rabbi Rachel for the password for the Teen meetings at rbrown@shaareytikvah.org.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Light for the Dead in Ancient Egypt
This presentation will employ archaeological, textual and art historical sources to discuss the practicalities of making and using light sources in ancient Egypt and the significance of providing illumination in the afterlife. From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/monthly-lecture-series/edu1uc/edu1uc-light-dead-ancient-egypt.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Jason Reynolds & Ibram X. Kendi
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 for a conversation with Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi, as part of One Community Reads. Limited spots available. To register and for more information, visit beyondbookjackets.com/reynolds.
Fairmount Center for the Arts Presents the Art of Picasso
Fairmount Center for the Arts presents a live streamed event on Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 7 to 8 p.m. As part of its commitment to arts education to lifelong learners, Fairmount is proud to present its “Pull Back the Curtain” series and an upcoming program about the art of Pablo Picasso. This one-hour program is free thanks to the generous support of Toby and Melanie Maloney. Though the program is free, participants do need to register in order to receive the link to join this live-streamed event. Register at fairmountcenter.org/special-events. For questions, call 440-338-3171.
MassMu “Cut Up/Cut Out” exhibition virtual artist talk
Three artists – Donna Ruff (Miami Beach), Francesca Pastine (San Francisco) and Brian Singer (San Francisco) – whose work is currently displayed in the Massillon Museum’s “Cut Up/Cut Out” exhibition will present a virtual artist talk at 7 p.m. Aug. 19. The free program, including a question and answer session, can be viewed live on Facebook at facebook.com/MassillonMuseum.
VoiceOver and Beyond: A Conversation with Nancy Cartwright
The Greater Cleveland Film Commission presents VoiceOver and Beyond: A Conversation with Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson, from 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 on Zoom. Visit clevelandfilm.com/events/vob-nancy-cartwright for more information and to register.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Sisterhood Book Club
7:30 to 8:30 p.m. All are welcome to join in the third Wednesday of each month for a book discussion. August book is “Naamah” by Sarah Blake. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Becky Boyd & The Groove Train will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 19.
Thursday, August 20
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
NCJW/CLE Free Yoga at Home via Facebook Live
Johanna Goldfarb, NCJW/CLE member and certified yoga instructor, leads us through mat and chair yoga poses to keep us calm and flexible. From 10 to 11 a.m. Every Thursday morning in August at facebook.com/NCJWcleveland.
Women’s Connection: Digital Marketing and Social Media for the Small Business
The event will run from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20. The event is free but registration is required at http://public.beachwood.org/events/details/women-s-connection-digital-marketing-and-social-media-for-the-small-business-8369
12 Under 36 Virtual Awards Ceremony
The Cleveland Jewish News and Classic Lexus present 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe, a virtual awards ceremony to recognize 12 members of the community under the age of 36, impacting Jewish Cleveland and Northeast Ohio. Registration is free but required to have access to the virtual awards ceremony at 6 p.m. Aug. 20. Please note: This is normally a ticketed event. In lieu of requiring ticket purchases, the CJPC appreciates your consideration in purchasing a $54 ticket for this unique virtual event during the pandemic, which includes a one year print and e-edition subscription to the Cleveland Jewish News ($63.95 value). For more information and to register, visit cjn.org/12under36.
Virtual townhall meeting to discuss Solon Connects Plan
The City of Solon will hold a virtual townhall meeting to discuss its Solon Connects Plan, which aims to build stronger bike and pedestrian connections between existing civic, commercial and open space assets, creating equitable and safer transportation connections for residents. The virtual townhall will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 20. At this meeting, the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission will kick off the process and present all of the information gathered to date. There will be a short, moderated question-and-answer session after the presentation. All residents are encouraged to attend via YouTube (youtube.com/user/solonohiogovchannel) or view on the public access channel, Spectrum Channel 1020 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99.
Park Synagogue Virtual School for Adults
The Ashrei prayer is part of so many services at Park. Do you have trouble reciting the Ashrei – whether correctly, completely, or at all? Do you marvel at how our bar/bat mitzvah students “wiz” through it so quickly? Maybe you never learned the prayer as a child or have forgotten the words. Let Valerie Levinsohn come to the rescue! Val will review Hebrew letters and vowels before helping the class become comfortable and proficient in reciting the Ashrei. At the end of the three sessions, the class will all be Ashrei achievers! Basic knowledge of Hebrew is required. From 7 to 8 p.m. Register at https://parksyn.payquiq.com/index.cfm?event=forms.view&embedform=1&contentid=048F3DF5-5C9A-4239-B8008E3EDC26A170.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Paula McLain, Patti Callahan Henry & Beth Howard
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 on Facebook Live for a conversation with three authors. Paula McLain is the author of the New York Times best-sellers “Love and Ruin,” “Circling the Sun” and “The Paris Wife.” Patti Callahan Henry is the author of the USA Today best-seller “Becoming Mrs. Lewis” and “The Favorite Daughter,” among others. Beth Howard is the author of the memoirs “Hausfrau Honeymoon: Love, Language, and Other Misadventures in Germany” and “Making Piece: A Memoir of Love,” “Loss and Pie.” Visit beyondbookjackets.com/mclain-henry-howard.
Omanut: Jewish Uptown Arts online film festival
Omanut: Jewish Uptown Arts presents The (Online) Uptown Jewish Film Festival 2020. “The Unorthodox” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Tickets are $3 per film and available at juarts.org/uptown-jewish-film. Zoom link will be provided upon ticket purchase.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly The Rebbe's Tisch
Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters. Special guests are featured each week. Every Thursday at 9 p.m. zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389
Friday, August 21
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
7:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. (Shabbat Rocks!) B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Kinder Shabbat
10:30 a.m. Have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as we livestream Kinder Shabbat. Enjoy your favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy, too.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Is That Photo for Real?
In the age of Photoshop and other photo editing software, people viewing professional and fine art often question the authenticity of photographs. Is that photo manipulated? How do they do that? Photographer Michael Weil will examine the impact of photo editing on the field of photography. Noon to 1 p.m. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/monthly-lecture-series/eastside-conversations/eastside-conversations-photo-real.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
jHUB Tie Dye Shabbat Weekend
Celebrate Shabbat with jHUB Kids and Families. Pick up a special package with all the fixings to celebrate Shabbat: candles, juice, challah, a tie dye Kiddush cup craft activity. There will be an east side and a west side pick-up location: pick-up details to be shared after sign-up. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/jhub-tie-dye-shabbat-tickets-115746080643. At 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Shabbat blessings with jHUB staff; wear the tie dye shirt you made with jHUB this summer or come in your favorite special shirt.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly Kabbalat Shabbat services
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat each Friday at 6 p.m. Join using this link: https://zoom.us/j/955142707, or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707.
TTTI Kabbalat Shabbat
The Temple-Tifereth Israel will livestream Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 on its Roku channel and Facebook Page. To watch the livestream visit, bit.ly/tttilivestreaming.
Virtual Tri-C JazzFest
A virtual festival showcasing Cleveland’s deep reservoir of jazz talent will stream across various online platforms over two nights. The tunes start at 7 p.m. Aug. 21, 22 and 23. The online event will be free, though viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Cuyahoga Community College’s Student Emergency Fund. Money raised will specifically benefit creative arts students experiencing unforeseen financial challenges with the potential to derail their studies. Visit tri-cjazzfest.com for more information.
Saturday, August 22
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
9 to 10 a.m. Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers! Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Shabbat Morning Torah Study with Rabbi Klein
Rabbi Klein will host a Shabbat morning Torah study live-streamed from the Hartzmark Room. To allow participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi. The class starts at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 22 and can be live-streamed at bit.ly/tttilivestreaming
jHUB Tie Dye Shabbat Weekend: Shabbat All-Natural Tie Dye Pasta Making
Join jHUB from 10 to 11 a.m. for a family-friendly pasta making program where we will learn how to make all-natural dyed pasta. We will be making the pasta together and learning how to mix the pasta to look like it is tie dyed. We will also learn how to make polka-dot pasta and some other fun designs. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/shabbat-all-natural-tie-dye-pasta-making-tickets-115785971959.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Youth & Family Service
11 a.m. Rabbi Josh will lead our Bessie Hershey Religious School students and Day School families in a Shabbat morning service that will involve many prayers that your children are learning. All youth are welcome. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/learn-with-us-religious-school for Zoom links and more information.
Sneaking in More Vegetables for Those Coping with Cancer
11:30 a.m. Aug. 22. Presenter: Stephanie Hopkins, MS, RDN, LD. Visit touchedbycancer.org/calendar for information and to register.
jHUB Tie Dye Shabbat Weekend: Tie Dye Kiddush Cup Making
Join jHUB from 3 to 3:40 p.m. for a hands-on workshop making tie dye Kiddush cups for Shabbat. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/tie-dye-kiddush-cup-making-tickets-115793075205.
Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
Rabbi Cohen will discuss Jewish time, text, memory and identity during this adult learning session at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 22. For the Zoom link, email jmendelson@ttti.org.
Virtual Tri-C JazzFest
A virtual festival showcasing Cleveland’s deep reservoir of jazz talent will stream across various online platforms over two nights. The tunes start at 7 p.m. Aug. 22 and 23. The online event will be free, though viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Cuyahoga Community College’s Student Emergency Fund. Money raised will specifically benefit creative arts students experiencing unforeseen financial challenges with the potential to derail their studies. Visit tri-cjazzfest.com for more information.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly Havdalah services
We will come together for Havdalah at 9 p.m. this week. Join using the link: https://zoom.us/j/121196610, or by calling 1-646-558-8656 and entering Meeting ID:121 196 610.
Sunday, August 23
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
8 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly TODA Programs
Hanukah-in-August from 10 to 10:45 a.m. We could all use a party around now! Join us for a Zoom Hanukah-in-August party, with games and party fun! Everyone who RSVPs will get a small Hanukah-in-August gift. Please RSVP to rbrown@shaareytikvah.org.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
LaBlast with Robert via Facebook Live is at noon Sunday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: ATID, Zoom, Sip & Paint
4 to 5:30 p.m. This event is open to 20s and 30s. Join ATID on Zoom as we prepare for the New Year by painting with Denyse from "Artist at Heart Paint Party," sip on wine and schmooze. Everyone will receive all the materials they need for the event from the canvas, paint, brushes and even the wine. We will deliver everything to you for an additional $5 fee or work it out for you to pick it up at B'nai Jeshurun. This program is free thanks to the support in part by a Jewish Federation of Cleveland Young Leadership Division Microgrant. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming to register and for more information.
Park Synagogue Gesher Group Happy Hour
Grab your favorite beverage from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and join Gesher on Zoom of the Cleveland Heights NOW, the new exhibit on display at the Foothill Galleries on Cedar Hill. Cleveland Heights NOW reveals 38 photo and video representations of this historic inner-ring suburb. Sixteen local artists, ranging from high school students to among the most accomplished photographers in the region, focused their lenses upon their neighborhoods, landscapes, architecture, family and friends to show us this unique community in an expansive, genuine and genius fashion. Join us on August 23 as Michael Weil shows and discusses a number of the images in the show. Free and open to all Park members and friends. RSVP required by Aug. 21st to receive the Zoom link. Register at parksynagogue.org, through the link in the Weekly Wrap, or by calling Ellen Petler at 216-371-2244, ext. 122. Sponsored by the Gesher Group, Park’s group for baby-boomer age members and their guests.
Temple Emanu El Shabbat Sprouts
5:20 p.m. Getting ready for the High Holy Days via Zoom. Contact Renee Higer at rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom links.
Temple Emanu El Brotherhood presents Cello and Piano Concert
Temple Emanu El Brotherhood is honored to present a Cello and Piano Concert with Cleveland Orchestra cellist Martha Baldwin and Cleveland Institute of Music pianist Alicja Basinska at 7 p.m. Aug. 23. This event is open to the public. A Q&A session will focus on the pandemic’s effects on the orchestra and musicians in general. Additionally, they will discuss the history of studying this music with mentors who escaped Germany in the 1930s and helped shape the world of classical music in 20th century America. Contact Len Gold, VP of Programming, gonzo11@roadrunner.com, for Zoom login.
Virtual Tri-C JazzFest
A virtual festival showcasing Cleveland’s deep reservoir of jazz talent will stream across various online platforms over two nights. The tunes start at 7 p.m. Aug. 23. The online event will be free, though viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Cuyahoga Community College’s Student Emergency Fund. Money raised will specifically benefit creative arts students experiencing unforeseen financial challenges with the potential to derail their studies.Visit tri-cjazzfest.com for more information.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. The Shootouts will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 23.
Monday, August 24
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Lake Erie Ink: Flash Fiction and Poetry
From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 24 through Sept. 28, for grades 6+. Write something new, from flash fiction to poetry. Register at lakeerieink.org/evening-ink-2020.
Lake Erie Ink: Comic Jam Sesh
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 24 through Sept. 28, for grades 6+. Create zany stories and collaborative comics. Register at lakeerieink.org/evening-ink-2020.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Kristin Harmel & Fiona Davis
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 on Facebook Live for a special "Libraries in Fiction" conversation with Kristin Harmel and Fiona Davis. Harmel is the author of “The Winemaker’s Wife” and “The Room on Rue Amelie.” Her latest is “The Book of Lost Names.” Inspired by actual events from World War II, The Book of Lost Names tells the story of how a young woman helped hundreds of children flee the Nazis. Davis is the author of “The Chelsea Girls,” “The Dollhouse,” “The Address” and “The Masterpiece.” In her latest, “The Lions of Fifth Avenue,” a series of book thefts roils the iconic New York Public Library, leaving two generations of strong-willed women to pick up the pieces. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/harmel-davis.
Temple Emanu El High Holy Day webinar series
7 p.m. Biblical Readings for the High Holy Days: Which One & Why via Zoom. Presented by Rabbi Steven Denker. Contact Renee Higer at rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom links.
Tuesday, August 25
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Pilates with Kyle via Facebook Live is at noon Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
MassMu Brown Bag Lunch Program: "A German Prince on the Ohio & Erie Canal"
Joe Hannibal, a Cleveland geologist and paleontologist, will present the Massillon Museum’s August Brown Bag Lunch program, “Natural History Observations of a German Prince along the Ohio Canal in 1834” virtually. It will be aired at noon Aug. 25 on MCTV Channels 21 and 621, and posted on the Museum’s YouTube channel that afternoon. For additional information about viewing the presentation, visit massillonmuseum.org.
Temple Emanu El Talk Trope Tuesdays with Cantor Dave
1 p.m. Aug. 25, and Sept. 1 and 8. Review special melodies for the High Holy Day Torah Trope. No prior knowledge is required. Class place will follow student abilities. Email Cantor Dave Malecki to register and for Zoom link.
Lake Erie Ink: Inside Out: Queer Creators Connect
From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 25 through Sept. 29, for grades 6+. LGBTQ+ teen writers and allies will share their stories. Register at lakeerieink.org/evening-ink-2020.
Lake Erie Ink: Comedic Writing
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 25 through Sept. 29, for grades 6+. Explore and create humorous works of fiction. Register at lakeerieink.org/evening-ink-2020.
Shaker Library Yiddish book discussion: “A Jewish Refugee Refugee in New York” by Kadya Molodovsky
7 p.m. Aug. 25. In this fictionalized daily journal, a young Polish woman details her struggles to learn the language and find her place in the New York City immigrant community while worrying about her family back in Poland. Call the Shaker Library at 216-991-2030 to register.
Wednesday, August 26
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Midweek Mishnah Classes
Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class at 10 a.m. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. https://zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248.
Mastering Virtual Interviews
Join #WorkforceWednesdays as Cuyahoga County Public Library’s Cuyahoga Works career counselors and coaches share effective job search strategies and answer your questions. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, Mastering Virtual Interviews. Register at crowdcast.io/e/tw9fld7r/register.
Heights-Hillcrest Regional Chamber of Commerce Key Benefits for Self-Employed & Independent Contractors
Join at 9 a.m. for a webinar to learn how the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation can help you through these trying times! Hear from speaker HRCC Member and Sponsor, Peter Young, Senior Healthcare Consultant from Paramount Preferred Solutions, as he helps fit together the puzzle pieces by explaining how BWC insurance can provide a valuable business benefits solution, save time and money, and control your business risk. For more information visit hrcc.org/events/key-benefits-for-self-employed-independent-contractors.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly Teen Hangout
Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland/Rabbi Rachel from 4 to 4:30 p.m. at zoom.us/j/994856324. Email Rabbi Rachel for the password for the Teen meetings at rbrown@shaareytikvah.org.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Lake Erie Ink: Art School
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 26 through Sept. 30, for grades 6+. Learn the ins and outs of illustration. Register at lakeerieink.org/evening-ink-2020.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Emily Levesque
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 on Facebook Live for a conversation with award-winning astronomer Emily Levesque. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/levesque.
Temple Emanu El: Get Out the Vote: A Zoom Panel Discussion on Engaging Congregants & Parishioners
7 p.m. Aug. 26. Co-sponsored by Church of the Resurrection. Panelists include: Jeremy Paris, Principal at The Raben Group, a national public policy and strategic communication firm; Erika Anthony, Executive Director of the Transformation Fund & Co-Founder of Cleveland Votes, a nonpartisan voter mobilization initiative; and Jeremy Cronig, Program Manager for the MitzVote Civic Engagement Initiative at Hillel International. Moderated by David Sperling, President of Temple Emanu El. Register by emailing dhershey@teecleve.org. Zoom ID/password will be sent after registration.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Alex Bevan will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 26.
Thursday, August 27
NCJW/CLE Free Yoga at Home via Facebook Live
Johanna Goldfarb, NCJW/CLE member and certified yoga instructor, leads us through mat and chair yoga poses to keep us calm and flexible. From 10 to 11 a.m. Every Thursday morning in August at facebook.com/NCJWcleveland.
Path to Empowerment
JFSA Cleveland is offering a free webinar for domestic violence survivors, their loved ones, and the community, from noon to 1:30 p.m. If you or someone you know is or has been faced with domestic violence, join the live webinar to learn about domestic violence, common dynamics of abusive relationships, identifying warning signs of abuse, supporting survivors of relationship abuse, and resources for those experiencing relationship abuse. For more information, contact Hayley Yocum at 216-378-3461. Register at zoom.us/meeting/register/tJclfu2hqDkiHdPVMhi9I0nBh87mqTG2Hw2c.
Kol Israel reveals redesigned educational experience
Kol Israel will have its Face to Face Reveal, which will showcase the Holocaust edcuation program with redesigned banners, personal stories and updated information relevant to today’s social climate. The free online program is at 7 p.m. Aug. 27. Call 216-831-3754 or visit www.kifcle.org/reveal for more information and to register.
Park Synagogue Virtual School for Adults
The Ashrei prayer is part of so many services at Park. Do you have trouble reciting the Ashrei – whether correctly, completely, or at all? Do you marvel at how our bar/bat mitzvah students “wiz” through it so quickly? Maybe you never learned the prayer as a child or have forgotten the words. Let Valerie Levinsohn come to the rescue! Val will review Hebrew letters and vowels before helping the class become comfortable and proficient in reciting the Ashrei. At the end of the three sessions, the class will all be Ashrei achievers! Basic knowledge of Hebrew is required. From 7 to 8 p.m. Register at https://parksyn.payquiq.com/index.cfm?event=forms.view&embedform=1&contentid=048F3DF5-5C9A-4239-B8008E3EDC26A170.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly The Rebbe's Tisch
9 p.m. Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters. Special buests are featured each week. zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389
Friday, August 28
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly Kabbalat Shabbat services
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat each Friday at 6 p.m. Join at zoom.us/j/955142707, or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707.
TTTI Kabbalat Shabbat
The Temple-Tifereth Israel will livestream Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m Aug. 28 on its Roku channel and Facebook Page. To watch the livestream visit, bit.ly/tttilivestreaming.
Saturday, August 29
Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
Rabbi Cohen will discuss Jewish time, text, memory and identity during this adult learning session at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 29. For the Zoom link, email jmendelson@ttti.org.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly Havdalah services
We will come together for Havdalah at 8:50 p.m. this week. Join at zoom.us/j/121196610, or by calling 1-646-558-8656 and entering Meeting ID:121 196 610.
Sunday, August 30
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly TODA Programs
10 to 10:45 a.m.: Oh the Drama of It All! Everyone who RSVPs will get a copy of a script and a part to play for our Zoom reader’s theater session. RSVP to rbrown@shaareytikvah.org
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
LaBlast with Robert via Facebook Live is at noon Sunday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Park’s Greatest Show
Join Park Synagogue from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 30 on Zoom for Park’s Greatest Show. Free and open to the community, the event will feature a thrill show, a magic show and Revolution Pie, a Beatles cover band. Pre-registration is required at https://bit.ly/3gESKFT.
Beth Jacob Congregation testimonial dinner
Beth Jacob Congregation in Columbus will host its 2020 Celebration and Testimonial Event at 6 p.m. Aug. 30 in a virtual format. The celebration and dinner will honor Robert Shapiro with the Shofar Award, Alan Levine with the Parness Award and Gerry Robins with the Kesser Shem Tov Award. Guests may register by ordering dinner, or by making a donation of $18 or more to receive a link for the event. The link to the event will be emailed the evening prior to those who RSVP. The deadline for purchasing an ad in the testimonial journal is Aug. 13. Registration is available at bethjacobcolumbus.org. For any questions, email hilary@bjcolumbus.org or call 614-237-8641.
Temple Emanu El High Holy Day webinar series
7 p.m. Foods for a New Year: The Familiar & The Foreign via Zoom. Presented by Rabbi Steven Denker, Education Vice-President Pam Richards, & Executive Director Renee Higer. Contact Renee Higer at rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom links.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Cellocentric will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 30.
Monday, August 31
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Meditation for individuals and families coping with cancer
1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Aug. 31. Presenter: Eileen Coan, MA, MLS. Visit touchedbycancer.org/calendar for information and to register.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Tuesday, September 1
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Pilates with Kyle via Facebook Live is at noon Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
The Gathering Place Group for Young Women with Breast Cancer (20s, 30s, & 40s)
Times are noon to 1 p.m. or 6:30 to 8 p.m. Please contact Susan Marinac, LISAW to register at 216-455-1512. Visit touchedbycancer.org for more information.
Temple Emanu El Talk Trope Tuesdays with Cantor Dave
1 p.m. Sept. 1 and 8. Review special melodies for the High Holy Day Torah Trope. No prior knowledge is required. Class place will follow student abilities. Email Cantor Dave Malecki to register and for Zoom link.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Tiffany McDaniel
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Tiffany McDaniel, author of “Betty.” Visit beyondbookjackets.com/mcdaniel.
Wednesday, September 2
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - Midweek Mishnah Classes
Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class at 10 a.m. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Temple Emanu El Brotherhood Lunch Bunch via Zoom
Noon. Contact Larry Mattes at larryj18@ma-marketing.net for Zoom link.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly Teen Hangout
Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland/Rabbi Rachel at 4 p.m. at zoom.us/j/994856324. Email Rabbi Rachel for the passwords for the Teen meetings. rbrown@shaareytikvah.org.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Case Western Reserve University-Siegal Lifelong Learning Fall Kick-Off
The 7 p.m. program includes the following remote lecture along with a preview of courses and lectures this fall: Isaac, Ishmael, and Jesus: Jews, Christians, and Muslims on the Binding of Isaac; Aaron Koller, Professor of Near Eastern Studies; Chair, Robert M. Beren Department of Jewish Studies, Yeshiva University. Free and open to all. For more information and registration, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/koller.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Uno Lady will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 2.
Thursday, September 3
The Jewish Sermon on the Mount
The Jewish Sermon on the Mount compares the universal ethics of Judaism and Christianity. The class will analyze "Judeo-Christian" ethics showing the similarities as well as differences between the two faiths. Was Jesus a universalist Jew? Find out in this in-depth discussion with instructor Todd Rosenberg. From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 3-24. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jewish-sermon-mount.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly The Rebbe's Tisch
9 p.m. Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters. Special guests are featured each week. zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389
Friday, September 4
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly Kabbalat Shabbat services
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat each Friday at 6 p.m. Join at zoom.us/j/955142707, or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707.
Sunday, September 6
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
LaBlast with Robert via Facebook Live is at noon Sunday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Circle Food Tour with Pastry Chef Kevin Shlappal of The Coffee House at University Circle
During the Circle Food Tour, each featured restaurant will create a food kit filled with the ingredients needed to follow the cooking demonstration recipe, plus special surprises for the kids at home. The kits can be purchased and picked up at the restaurant the week prior to the demonstration. An ingredients list will be provided the Friday prior to each demonstration if you prefer to buy your own. Pastry Chef Kevin Shlappal of The Coffee House at University Circle will lead a demonstration at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 on French Macarons. Visit universitycircle.org/circle-connects for information and to purchase meal kit.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Smith Taylor will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 6.
Monday, September 7
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Tuesday, September 8
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Pilates with Kyle via Facebook Live is at noon Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Temple Emanu El Talk Trope Tuesdays with Cantor Dave
1 p.m. Sept. 8. Review special melodies for the High Holy Day Torah Trope. No prior knowledge is required. Class place will follow student abilities. Email Cantor Dave Malecki to register and for Zoom link.
Wednesday, September 9
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
The Nineteenth Amendment: 100 Years of Women in Politics (REMOTE)
The year 2020 celebrates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment and the story behind the struggle to extend voting rights is both intriguing and inspiring. The lecture will also highlight some of the events and leaders in the century of women in politics, including a look at women who have run for the presidency. At 7 p.m. with lecturer Robert Watson, historian, author, political commentator and professor at Lynn University. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/nineteenth-amendment-100-years-women-politics-remote.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Radio on the Lake Theatre will perform “Double Indemnity” at 8 p.m. Sept. 9.
Temple Emanu El High Holy Day webinar series
8:30 p.m. Family Activities/Resources for Parents of Preschool & School Aged Children via Zoom. Presented by Education Director Eileen Sadowsky & Early Childhood Education Director Katie Theobald. Contact Renee Higer at rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom links.
Thursday, September 10
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Sept. 10 workshop runs from 3 to 6 p.m.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Philip Metres
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 on Facebook Live for a virtual event with Philip Metres, whose fourth book of poems – “Shrapnel Maps” – was released earlier this year. He will be in conversation with Karen Long of the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/metres.
Encourage Voting: Educate All Communities, A Zoom Panel Discussion on Learning What You Can do to Support & Increase Voting in the 2020 Election
7 p.m. Event is co-sponsored by National Council of Jewish Women, Cleveland and Temple Emanu El. An expert panel will offer community leaders and concerned citizens the means to support and increase voting in November 2020. Please join us to learn how you and the community around you can work towards ensuring voter turnout. Information will be provided about voting options and issues. To register, go to www.ncjwcleveland.org/events
Friday, September 11
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Saturday, September 12
The Gathering Place Support for a Child or Teen with Cancer Including Siblings and Parents
From 10 to 11 a.m. on GoToMeeting. Contact Casey Durkin to register at 215-455-1523 or durkin@touchedbycancer.org.
Sunday, September 13
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
LaBlast with Robert via Facebook Live is at noon Sunday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
FIDF Virtual National Gala
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces will hold its 2020 National Gala virtually. The first-ever online FIDF National Gala, a coast-to-coast celebration, will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 13. The evening is themed “A Night of Heroes.” Register at fidf.org/events/2020-national-gala.
Temple Emanu El Women's Book Group
Women's Book Group will discuss “They May Not Mean To, But They Do,” by Cathleen Schine at 9 p.m. Contact Sue Maier suemaier365@gmail.com for Zoom login.
Monday, September 14
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Temple Emanu El Men’s Book Club
3 p.m. Contact Stan Levy at shakerstan@gmail.com for Zoom link.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Wendy Walker, Rachel Howzell Hall & Julie Clark
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 on Facebook Live for a virtual event with three authors. Wendy Walker is the best-selling author of “All Is Not Forgotten,” “Emma In the Night” and “The Night Before,” with rights sold in 23 foreign languages as well as options in film and television. Her next thriller, “Don’t Look for Me,” will be published in September. Rachel Howzell Hall is the author of the acclaimed Lou Norton series and the stand-alone thriller “They All Fall Down.” She is the co-author of “The Good Sister” with James Patterson, which appeared in the New York Times best-selling anthology “The Family Lawyer.” Her latest stand-alone thriller, “And Now She's Gone,” is due out in September. Novelist Julie Clark’s 2018 debut, “The Ones We Choose,” was published in 2018 and has been optioned for television by Lionsgate. “The Last Flight,” published in June, is a thrilling book about two women, two flights and one last chance to disappear. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/walker-hall-clark.
Tuesday, September 15
HRCC Strategies for Promoting Collaboration in a Crisis
Presented by Professor Robert E. Chalfant, of HRCC Member Notre Dame College from 8 to 9 a.m. This presentation will discuss seven actionable steps you can take to foster collaboration and reduce business risks. Register at hrcc.org/events/strategies-for-promoting-collaboration-in-a-crisis.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Pilates with Kyle via Facebook Live is at noon Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Gramercy Books owner Linda Kass launches ‘A Ritchie Boy’
Join Gramercy Books owner Linda Kass for the official book launch of her second novel, “A Ritchie Boy,” a compelling narrative inspired by true events. Kass will be in conversation with noted Ohio State University historian Dr. Robin Judd on Zoom Webinar. 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 15. Register at eventbrite.com/e/gramercy-books-owner-linda-kass-launches-a-ritchie-boy-tickets-101426722056.
Online book club with Maureen Corrigan
Our fall Benefactors and Subscribers are invited to join an online book club with Maureen Corrigan, book critic for NPR’s Fresh Air and the author of the literary memoir Leave Me Alone, I’m Reading: Finding and Losing Myself in Books. She investigated “the Great American Novel we all think we’ve read, but really haven’t” in her book So We Read On: How the Great Gatsby Came to Be and Why It Endures. An associate editor of and contributor to Mystery and Suspense Writers, Corrigan won the 1999 Edgar Award for Criticism and served as a juror for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. Starts at 7 p.m. Register at https://www.cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx
Wednesday, September 16
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with John Scalzi & Terry Virts
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 on Facebook Live for a conversation with former International Space Station Commander and Air Force Colonel Terry Virts and Hugo Award-winning author John Scalzi. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/scalzi-virts.
Temple Emanu El High Holy Day webinar series
7 p.m. Music of the High Holy Days via Zoom. Presented by Cantor David Malecki & Incoming Rabbinical Student Julia Ullman. Contact Renee Higer at rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom links.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Piano Cleveland will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 16.
Thursday, September 17
The William N. Skirball Writers Center Stage Virtual Series: Madeline Miller
With vivid characters, mesmerizing language and page-turning suspense, Madeline Miller’s Circe is an epic celebration of indomitable female strength in a man’s world. Now in development as an HBO Max series, the novel won the Indies Choice Best Adult Fiction of the Year Award and was shortlisted for the 2019 Women’s Prize for Fiction. Miller has taught and tutored Latin, Greek and Shakespeare to high school students for more than 15 years. Her first novel, The Song of Achilles, won the 2012 Orange Prize for Fiction. Begins at 7 p.m. Register at https://www.cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx.
Friday, September 18
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Sunday, September 20
Circle Food Tour with Chef Doug Katz of Provenance
During the Circle Food Tour, each featured restaurant will create a food kit filled with the ingredients needed to follow the cooking demonstration recipe, plus special surprises for the kids at home. The kits can be purchased and picked up at the restaurant the week prior to the demonstration. An ingredients list will be provided the Friday prior to each demonstration if you prefer to buy your own. Chef Doug Katz of Provenance will lead a demonstration at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 on grilled Peruvian chicken aji sauce, cucumber, green onion; basmati rice annatto, sofrito, lentils; and Mexican spiced brownie. Visit universitycircle.org/circle-connects for information and to purchase meal kit.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Christopher Paolini
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 for a conversation with Christopher Paolini, moderated by John Scalzi. This is a ticketed virtual event. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/paolini.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Diana Chittester will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 20.
Monday, September 21
The Gathering Place Meditation for Individuals and Families Coping with Cancer
From 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. on GoToMeeting. Presenter is Eileen Coan, MS, MLS. Call 216-595-9546 to register.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Robert P. Madison & Carlo Wolff
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Robert P. Madison and Carlo Wolff. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/madison.
Tuesday, September 22
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Sept. 22 workshop runs from 6 to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, September 23
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Ariel Clayton Karas, violin & Marina Kerze, piano will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 23.
Friday, September 24
The Gathering Place Young Adults Surviving Cancer (ages 18 to 40)
A virtual support group from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Contact Casey Durkin to register at 216-455-1523 or durkin@touchedbycancer.org.
Saturday, September 26
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Worry Stone will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 26.
Wednesday, September 30
Shaker Library Yiddish book discussion: “The Leavers” by Lisa Ko
7 p.m. Sept. 30. A young boy must learn to adapt when he is adopted by a white couple after his mother abandons him while his mother must come to terms with the mistakes of her past. Set in New York City and China and told from two perspectives, this story highlights issues of migration, adoption, belonging, and the need to chart one’s own destiny. Call the Shaker Library at 216-991-2030 to register.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. OPUS 216 will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 30.
Tuesday, October 6
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Oct. 6 workshop runs from 2 to 5 p.m.
Monday, October 12
Lake Erie Ink: NaPoWriMo
From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 12 through Nov. 16, for grades 6+. Write a novel in a month. Register at lakeerieink.org/evening-ink-2020.
Lake Erie Ink: Comic Jam Sesh
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 12 through Nov. 16, for grades 6+. Create zany stories and collaborative comics. Register at lakeerieink.org/evening-ink-2020.
Tuesday, October 13
Lake Erie Ink: Comedic Writing
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 13 through Nov. 17, for grades 6+. Explore and create humorous works of fiction. Register at lakeerieink.org/evening-ink-2020.
Lake Erie Ink: In Other Worlds
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 13 through Nov. 17, for grades 6+. Write sci-fi and fantasy stories. Register at lakeerieink.org/evening-ink-2020.
Wednesday, October 14
Lake Erie Ink: Art School
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 14 through Nov. 18, for grades 6+. Learn the ins and outs of illustration. Register at lakeerieink.org/evening-ink-2020.
Thursday, October 15
The William N. Skirball Writers Center Stage Virtual Series: Josh Malerman
Before he became an acclaimed novelist, Josh Malerman toured the country as the singer/songwriter of the rock band The High Strung. He wrote rough drafts for many of his novels while on tour – but never shopped any of them. It wasn’t until a friend sent some of his writing to contacts in the book business that Malerman became a published author. He is best known for the post-apocalyptic novel Bird Box, which was adapted into a feature film starring Sandra Bullock. Malerman’s other novels include the horror-western Unbury Carol and the dystopian thriller Inspection. Starts at 7 p.m. Register at https://www.cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx.
Wednesday, October 21
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Oct. 21 workshop runs from 5 to 8 p.m.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Maggie Smith & Dave Lucas
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Maggie Smith and Dave Lucas. Smith is the award-winning writer of the viral poem “Good Bones” and the author of Keep Moving, which celebrates the beauty and strength on the other side of loss. Lucas is poet laureate for the state of Ohio and a full-time lecturer in Case Western Reserve’s Department of English. He is known for his difficult and highly stylized modern poetry and is recognized as one of the most influential poets of the 21st century. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/smith-lucas.
Thursday, October 22
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Dr. Michael Roizen
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 on Facebook Live when Cleveland Clinic Chief Wellness Officer and author Dr. Michael Roizen will discuss his cookbook/strategic eating plan – the sequel to the wildly popular “What to Eat When.” Visit beyondbookjackets.com/roizen.
Tuesday, November 3
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Nov. 3 workshop runs from 5 to 8 p.m.
Thursday, November 19
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Nov. 19 workshop runs from 3 to 6 p.m.
The William N. Skirball Writers Center Stage Virtual Series: Susan Choi
Susan Choi is the author of five novels, including The Foreign Student, for which she won the Asian-American Literary Award for fiction; American Woman, which was a finalist for the 2004 Pulitzer Prize; A Person of Interest, which was a finalist for the 2009 PEN/Faulkner Award; and, My Education, for which she received a 2014 Lammy Award. Choi’s fifth novel, Trust Exercise, won the 2019 National Book Award for Fiction. A recipient of fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Guggenheim Foundation, she teaches fiction writing at Yale University. Starts at 7 p.m. Register at cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx.
Monday, November 23
Online book club with Maureen Corrigan
Our fall Benefactors and Subscribers are invited to join an online book club with Maureen Corrigan, book critic for NPR’s Fresh Air and the author of the literary memoir Leave Me Alone, I’m Reading: Finding and Losing Myself in Books. She investigated “the Great American Novel we all think we’ve read, but really haven’t” in her book So We Read On: How the Great Gatsby Came to Be and Why It Endures. An associate editor of and contributor to Mystery and Suspense Writers, Corrigan won the 1999 Edgar Award for Criticism and served as a juror for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. Starts at 7 p.m. Register at cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx
Tuesday, December 1
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Dec. 1 workshop runs from 2 to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, December 16
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Dec. 16 workshop runs from 5 to 8 p.m.
Ongoing programs
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Shabbat (Friday) Evening Service
Every Shabbat (Friday) evening, Fairmount Temple offers a Shabbat service led by our clergy at 6:15 p.m. that you can stream at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Wednesday Morning Torah Study
Every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., Morning Torah Study will be held via Zoom conferencing. To be added to the group list and receive the information on Zoom for the Wednesday Morning Torah Study, please contact Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org.
Beth Jacob Congregation shifts minyamin, classes to digital platform
Beth Jacob Congregation is offering virtual services and classes. They daven Shachris on Sundays at 8:30; Monday, Thursday and Friday at 6:45; and Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/daily-tefillah. Amud Yomi is 6:15 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Daf Yomi is at 6 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan. Lox & Learn is at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Kinyan Mesechta is at 9:20 p.m. Mondays and 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; followed by Maariv; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Daily services, Monday through Friday; morning minyan, 7:15 a.m.; evening minyan, 6 p.m. Shabbat Services, Saturday; Shabbat morning, 9 a.m.; Shabbat afternoon, 6 pm. Daily services, Sunday; morning minyan, 8 a.m.; evening minyan: 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Chabad of Cleveland
Use this Zoom link for all events: https://zoom.us/j/7262247760?status=success
Chassidus Chaburah: Freshen up your morning with a daily dose of Chassidus. Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.
Talmud with Machshava: Every Sunday, Halacha and Chassidus, 11:30 am, with Rabbi Chaikin
Women’s Tanya: Every Tuesday at 11 a.m., take a tour through the most spiritual realms, collecting some relevant keepsakes along the way with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760.
Women’s Chassidus Insights into the weekly Torah Portion: Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. with Rabbi Chaikin
The Sichos Project with Rabbi Gancz: Every Wednesday at 8 p.m. Join the discussion using this link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/524211947
Men’s Timely Tanya: Every Thursday at 8 p.m., study selections from the Tanya to help bolster your faith and get you through these trying days with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760
Erev Shabbos Avos - 12 minutes of Ethics: From 5 to 5:15 p.m. listen to others share their favorite Pirkei Avot messages. If you would like to share your own, contact Rabbi Shmuli via their website (chabadofcleveland.com/tools/feedback.htm) to get a spot in the rotation. Join the discussion using this link: http://zoom.us/j/4876378020
The Kollel
Contemporary Issues with Rabbi Fried: (For Men and Women on Sundays from 11 a.m. to noon) Rabbi Fried with explore why we're here, where we're heading and how we're getting there. We will keep in mind that we travel step by step in order to get there in 120 years! Check with info@thekollel.org for schedule changes. https://zoom.us/j/715158425
Leap of Trust: Discovering faith and living with trust in G-d with Rabbi Yaakov Kirschbaum
(For men and women on Sundays from 8-9 p.m.) To join online, click the link and your computer/phone will take care of the rest! https://zoom.us/j/91056933101. Check with info@thekollel.org for any schedule changes.
The Mitzvah in the Parsha: ZOOM: Join Mrs. Chaya Morris on Mondays from 5-6 p.m. as we explore weekly parsha and mitzvot that tie to the weekly portion. https://zoom.us/j/94541740851
Parsha Brew: (For Men & Women, Tuesdays from 8:40-9:40am): Rabbi Morris offers an overview and an in-depth analysis of the weekly Torah portion. Start your Tuesday with a mug of coffee and a cupful of Torah brew. https://zoom.us/j/98190279352
Women of the Bible with Mrs. Nechama Fried: ZOOM: Wednesdays from 7-8pm, share Torah with other women in an open and insightful setting. https://zoom.us/j/96026013550
Chavrusah Learning Program: Chavrusah Learning Program is offering a class every Wednesday from 8-9 p.m. that consists of a night of dynamic one-on-one learning and facilitated group discussions. For more information or for technical questions, call 512-758-2144 or email info@TheKollel.org. Use bit.ly/learn_face2face to sign in.
The Book of Genesis: ZOOM: (For Men & Women from Thursdays from 8:45-9:45am): Rabbi Zuckerman offers an in-depth textual exploration of the Book of Genesis. https://zoom.us/j/930007718
The Siddur: ZOOM: Thursdays from 8-9pm, join Rabbi Greenspan as he explores the parameters of Rabbinic authority. https://zoom.us/j/308005366
City Club of Cleveland offering recordings of past virtual forums
The City Club of Cleveland has a backlog of virtual and in-person forums at cityclub.org. All forums are available in video as well as podcast form. To view archives of past forums, visit cityclub.org/archives.
Cleveland Cinemas’ virtual screening room
Cleveland Cinemas opened its virtual screening room to the public where people can watch a range of films for a fee. Visit clevelandcinemas.com.
Cleveland City Dance offering virtual dance classes
Cleveland City Dance is living streaming dance classes so dancers can continue to grow in their art. Find a schedule of classes at clevelandcitydance.com/virtualclasses.html.
Cleveland Institute of Music opening virtual showcase
The Cleveland Institute of Music is releasing an online showcase of student and faculty talent consisting of video recordings of its most iconic ensemble, opera and solo performances on its Facebook page. Visit facebook.com/ClevelandInstituteofMusic.
The Cleveland Museum of Art online resources
Explore the wealth of digital resources CMA has to offer by visiting clevelandart.org/home-where-art-stay-connected.
The Cleveland Orchestra, WCLV Classical 104.9 ideastream weekday broadcasts
Created to provide musical nourishment for Northeast Ohio community, Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra includes highlights from Orchestra recordings and past concerts – running from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday on the radio and online. In addition to weekday Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra broadcasts, WCLV will continue running Cleveland Orchestra concerts at 8 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays on the radio and online. Details of the existing broadcast schedule of previously recorded and on-demand concerts are available at ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra, wclv.ideastream.org/topics/lunchtime-with-the-cleveland-orchestra and ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra-broadcasts.
Cleveland Orchestra Musicians on social media
With Severance Hall dark during the COVID-19 crisis, many Cleveland Orchestra musicians are recording performances at their homes and posting them on the Orchestra’s social media channels (facebook.com/clevelandorchestra, twitter.com/CleveOrchestra, instagram.com/cleveorch and youtube.com/clevelandorchestra). In addition, the Orchestra has adapted its school-based Mindful Music Moments program to reach community members of all ages across all of its social media platforms and website. This daily online initiative combines classical music with mindfulness prompts in an attempt to help reduce stress and anxiety, providing an accessible tool to boost social and emotional well-being.
College Now of Greater Cleveland
Those with concerns about how the pandemic will impact student loans or college admission status can contact College Now of Greater Cleveland and schedule a free virtual counseling session. collegenowgc.org
Columbus Museum of Art online resources
Join the CMA online as they experiment with new ways of virtually gathering, cultivating creativity and play, and building community resilience and connection together. Visit columbusmuseum.org/stay-connected for more information.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah to host college student meet-ups
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host opportunities for college students to meet through Zoom for a check-in and learning with the date and time to be determined.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah ongoing programs
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m. every Friday; zoom.us/j/955142707 or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707. Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland is at 4 p.m. every Wednesday; zoom.us/j/994856324, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. Children are invited to join for Virtual T.O.D.A (The Open Dor Academy, our Shabbat morning children’s program) on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. for 30 minutes of fun with Holly and Rabbi Brown; us04web.zoom.us/j/78073937917, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. The Rebbe's Tisch is a new program at 9 p.m. Thursdays, and Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters; zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389. Midweek Mishnah classes continue virtually and are at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248; no Hebrew needed, all adult learners welcome.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning offers an array of remote courses and lectures that provide an opportunity for live exchange of ideas with expert faculty. case.edu/lifelonglearning
Daily Digital Inspiration
Rabbi Avi Goldstein of Beth Jacob Congregation in Columbus is offering a relevant and inspirational D'Var Torah every day that is no more than 3 minutes long in a WhatsApp group. To join, visit chat.whatsapp.com/Bj60wOyqqQA2lYv6MCFLuB.
Delicious Israel Virtual Israeli Food Tours
Delicious Israel offers virtual Israeli food tours, virtual Israeli cooking classes, and virtual Israeli wine or whisky tastings. For more information, visit deliciousisrael.com/virtual-tours.
Federation offering therapy during COVID-19 pandemic
In partnership with Jewish Family Services Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Access Jewish Cleveland Help Hotline is offering a therapist from JSFA to be available and on call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at accessjewishcleveland.org or 216-292-INFO (4636).
Fine Arts Association in Willoughby going Virtual for summer 2020 session
All Fine Arts Association summer 2020 camps, classes, and private music lessons will take place remotely. Summer 2020 registrations are open now. Learn more and register by visiting fineartsassociation.org or calling 440-951-7500, ext. 100.
The Gathering Place Exercise Classes for Those Currently Coping with Cancer
Through Sept. 29. Mondays from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays 6:30 to 7 p.m., via GoToMeeting; Instructor: Michael Ciccarello, GFI, PT. Tuesdays from 12:30 to 1 p.m., via Zoom; Instructor: Stephen Cerne, BS, NSCA-CPT,ACSM/ACS-CET. Advanced registration required at 216-595-9546.
Great Lakes Science Center releases virtual early childhood programming
The Great Lakes Science Center has released a series of free early childhood STEM programming videos catered to families with children ages 5 and younger on its website. The videos feature a book families can read along with followed by a related experiment they can complete at home with common household items. Visit greatscience.com/engage/early-childhood-resources to watch the videos.
Great Lakes Science Center virtual STEM summer camp options
Great Lakes Science Center’s Camp Curiosity program is offering new Camps@Home virtual STEM summer camp options this year. Every one of the previously scheduled summer day camps for kids in grades K-8 will have a corresponding home version. Visit greatscience.com/camps/summer-day-camps.
Hiram College Art and Design program’s Juried Student Art Show
Featuring the work of students from diverse art disciplines, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and video, the exhibition is open to the public and can be accessed through the College’s website at www.hiram.edu/artshow. Guests can also read the gallery director’s welcome, the juror’s statement, and sign the guest book.
InMotion offers virtual Parkinson’s assistance
InMotion, a Cleveland nonprofit that assists those with Parkinson’s disease, will continue its efforts through free virtual classes, support groups over teleconference calls and connecting with its clients and carepartners to guarantee they have access to proper care. Visit beinmotion.org.
JCC of Greater Columbus offers virtual personal training at home
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus is offering clients the ability to purchase virtual home workout sessions. One hour-long session is $60, one 45-minute session is $48 and one 30-minute session is $33. Three 30-minute home written workouts is $30, and there’s a special where four 30-minute virtual sessions is $99. Clients are required to have access to some equipment at home. If interested, contact JCC Fitness Director Carlie Synder at csnyder@columbusjcc.org.
Jewish Family Services COVID-19 Support Group
If you would like to connect with others in the community, get some new ideas for building resilience, and talk through concerns related to COVID-19, join this virtual support group. We will share experiences, challenges, and coping tools in a safe, welcoming, and confidential space facilitated by two Jewish Family Services clinicians. This group meets every Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. It’s open registration so participants don’t have to commit to attending every Wednesday. Register at bit.ly/JFSGroup
Jewish Federations of North America provides daily content
The Jewish Federations of North America caters to the Jewish community with daily videos, resources, virtual meet-ups and nonprofit loans through its website at jewishtogether.org.
jHUB Tie Dye at Your House
Sign up for a jHUB tie dye project brought to your house! Schedule a socially distant one-on-one program with Danya who will bring all the materials to make a special jHUB tie dye shirt connected to the value of Hiddur Mitzvah, the beautification of a mitzvah (commandment).After you sign up, a calendar link will be sent to you to pick a day and time that works for your family's schedule. Sign up at eventbrite.com/e/jhub-tie-dye-at-your-house-tickets-108258070804.
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is taking a tour of the world and all of its offerings to curate cultural connections aligned with the museum’s mission and values. Explore exhibits, art, film, literature, lectures and more through their weekly blog posts. You can also sign up to receive a weekly e-newsletter that brings the cultural content into your home. Visit maltzmuseum.org/connect to learn more.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland
Stay connected with The J’s online community by visiting their following Facebook Pages and Groups: Mandel JCC Facebook Page, Mandel JCC Fitness Group, Mandel JCC Family Place Group, Mandel JCC J-Day Camps Facebook Page and Camp Wise Facebook Page.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland: Summer With The J
The Mandel JCC is offering virtual programs to entertain, educate and inspire your children this summer. Led by your favorite teachers and camp counselors, there is something for everyone. We have provided a variety of scheduling options to help you make the most of your summer. Visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
MassMu to offer virtual gallery yours
The Massillon Museum presents Cut Up/Cut Out, a traveling exhibition organized by the Bedford Gallery at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, California, featuring more than 70 2D and 3D works created by international artists exploring decorative piercing and cutting in a variety of media ranging from paper to metal. The exhibition, sponsored by Greif Paper Mill, Massillon, Ohio, will continue through Aug. 23. Educators or individuals who wish to view the virtual tour can contact education@massillonmuseum.org or call 330-833-4061, ext. 104, and ask for Stephanie Toole.
Nature Center at Shaker Lakes Transitions to Virtual Summer Outdoor Adventure Camp
Amid continued concerns of COVID-19, the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes’ popular summer Outdoor Adventure Camp will transition to a virtual at-home camp experience. For more information, frequently asked questions, and to register children grades preK-9 for virtual Outdoor Adventure Camps, visit shakerlakes.org/camp.
NCJW/CLE ask Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe
National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe will be answering questions when it comes to thrifting and what her and her staff have been up to. Questions can be sent to her at thriftiqueshowroom@gmail.com and will be answered at facebook.com/ThriftiqueShowroom/.
The Park Synagogue Services
All Shabbat, as well as morning and evening minyans will now be conducted virtually through Zoom until further notice. Visit parksynagogue.org for more information.
PJ Library offers interactive virtual content
The PJ Library features virtual activities and live content available for children and at facebook.com/PJLibrary.
Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools online database
The Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools has various webinars and videos available featuring advice on how Jewish day schools can navigate through this period of online learning. Visit prizmah.org/gatherings to learn more.
Ramah offering programs to view at home
Ramah’s Ba-Bayit is a compilation of programs from Ramah camps and Israel programs. Interested individuals can access these videos from Zoom and Facebook Live to view at home. For more information, visit campramah.org/ramah-ba-bayit.
Solon Center for the Arts
Take virtual arts classes at discounted rates. Visit solonarts.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx.
Solon Chamber offering various resources through pandemic
Solon Chamber of Commerce will be offering a number of resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find information and resources at solonchamber.com. In partnership with the city of Solon and the Solon Senior Center, the chamber compiled a list of Solon restaurants open for delivery and take-out to help support local businesses. For the full list, visit solonchamber.com/stay-safe--shop-local.html.
Stories and Yoga with jHUB
Check out our interactive videos with easy to follow yoga stretches and stories for children. Learn about the Jewish value of Shimirat Ha’adamah (Protecting the Earth) while Danya reads "The Earth Book" by Todd Parr at youtu.be/U4UAWTeuVYY. Learn about the Jewish value of Hakarat HaTov (Recognizing the Good) while Danya reads "The Little, Little House" by Jessica Souhami at youtu.be/m5PKjvDq3WM.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Coffee with Rabbi Vann
Get your day started with Rabbi Vann on Tuesdays from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Log in to Zoom with your coffee or tea and your breakfast to connect with each other and catch up with Rabbi Vann. Visit zoom.us/s/335898534.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Coffee with Rabbi Shana
Get your day started with Rabbi Shana on Thursdays from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Log in to Zoom with your coffee or tea and your breakfast to connect with each other and catch up with Rabbi Shana. Visit zoom.us/j/97976447041.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Storytime with Rabbi Shana
Every Friday at 5 p.m. Adults and kids are invited to get comfortable in your favorite chair or find your special spot on the floor and join Rabbi Shana for a story to welcome Shabbat. Visit zoom.us/s/718705451
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Our Tent Café and T’filah
Every Sunday at 10 a.m., bring your bagel and cream cheese and favorite drink and catch up with friends Then join Rabbi Shana and Deb Rogers at 10:30 for T’filah. Visit zoom.us/j/96635845936
Talespinner Children’s Theatre provides online content
Talespinner Children’s Theatre, a theater company based in Cleveland, has posted videos made by its educational staff to its YouTube channel and Facebook page for families and children to learn theater games, activities and crafts while at home. Visit youtube.com/channel/UCpmh1tWSlKfkinTWqUxksOQ and facebook.com/TCT4kids.
The Temple Tifereth Israel
Join with others to enjoy great poems together with Rabbi Roger Klein. Every Thursday afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m., Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. Please email Jennifer Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up. No need to commit to every Thursday, but it is useful to know how many are interested in the adventures in poetry.
Thrive at Work offering free resources for remote work shift
Thrive at Work, a workplace consulting practice based in Cleveland, released a remote work toolkit and virtual community to help organizations and businesses tackle remote work, leadership, communication and juggling work and kids at home. The free resources include a virtual community for leaders; virtual office hours at 1 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; leadership coaching; and articles and guides to jumpstart remote work. All of the Thrive at Work resources can be accessed at thriveatworkteam.com/thrive-remotely.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue hosting podcast
Congregation Torat Emet’s Rabbi Ari Neuman is hosting a podcast, “The Characters You Do Not Know,” at anchor.fm/ari-neuman. He will cover the stores of minor characters in Tanach. The podcast is also available on Spotify, which is linked on the podcast’s homepage. Congregation Torat Emet is in Bexley.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue service times and classes
Shacharit 8:25 a.m. Sunday and 7:25 a.m. Monday-Friday. Mincha/Maariv: 6:50 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6:55 p.m. Friday (following Pre-Shabbat Ruach at 6:25 p.m.). The Book of Amos with Rabbi Neuman: restarting Aug. 16, Sunday morning, 9 a.m. Contemporary Halacha: Restarting Aug. 11, Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. Insights from the Weekly Parsha with Rabbi Zack: Monday and Wednesday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mesillat Yesharim: The Path of the Just with Rabbi Neuman: Tuesday and Thursday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Visit toratemet.org.
YMCA offering free classes, childcare for medical personnel, nursing home employees
The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is offering free, on-demand exercise videos for YMCA members and nonmembers accessible on its website at clevelandymca.org. The YMCA is also offering childcare for medical personnel, first responders, nursing home/assisted living employees and children services employees. Additional info can be found at bit.ly/2QJ5ZdO or the YMCA Payment Registrar Office by calling 216-263-6860.