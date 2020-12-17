Friday, December 18
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Livestream Kinder Shabbat
10:30 a.m. Have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as we livestream Kinder Shabbat. Enjoy your favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy, too.
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote lecture: Celebrating Beethoven
Noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 18. Don Rosenberg, Editor of EMAg, The Magazine of Early Music America, and former music critic of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/celebrating-beethoven-remote.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Kabbalat Shabbat
4 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org
Bexley Public Library Author visit with Benny Zelkowicz
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Join local Bexley author and illustrator Benny Zelkowicz, of The “Books of Ore” trilogy, as he talks about his career as an animator on projects like “The LEGO Movie” and “The Simpsons”, his love of monster movies, and his new book, “The Golem's Gift,” including the sand painting technique used to illustrate the book. For more information and to register visit bexley.libnet.info/event/4688241.
Temple Emanu El Shabbat Miketz
This week’s readings: Genesis 41:1-44:17 & Haftarah Reading: I Kings 3:15-4:1. 5:30 p.m. Chanukah Candle Lighting at Pinecrest via Facebook Live. 5:45 p.m. Wine & Cheese Virtual Reception. 6:15 p.m. Shabbat Service. Reception and Shabbat Service are via Zoom, livestream and Facebook Live. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Kabbalat Shabbat & Erev Sukkot Service
6 p.m. Livestreamed from the chapel or Roku channel (TTTI Chapel), or watch live on THe Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Facebook page. bit.ly/TTTI-Chapel
Near West Theatre: “All Roads Lead to Home”
This holiday season, Near West Theatre wanted to recognize a sense of home by creating a showcase filled with laughter, songs and more to raise spirits. “All Roads Lead to Home” offers a performance filled with heartwarming storytelling, and nostalgic musical numbers from pop, jazz, classical crossover, and musical theatre genres that will welcome both newcomers and seasoned NWT family alike. Showcases of popular music, spoken word, and messages of hope from alumni and Near West-side celebrities like NWT founder Stephanie Morrison Hrbek and her family, former councilman Matt Zone, and recently inducted councilperson Jenny Spencer, fill the hour-long production. Performances will be streamed online on demand from 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 3. Visit nearwesttheatre.org/shows-events/2020-21/all-roads-lead-to-home.
Shaker Theatre Arts Presents “Almost, Maine”
The Shaker Theatre Arts Department will present virtual performances of “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 to Dec. 19 at shakertheatre.anywhereseat.com. Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for adults and $20 for family viewing. If you are a Patron at the Associate level, your complimentary tickets can only be redeemed by calling the Theatre Arts Office at 216-295-6357 and leaving a message.
Western Reserve Chorale winter holiday concerts
The Western Reserve Chorale mini-programs will feature holiday music from the archives. Performances are free to the public, and donations enable the Western Reserve Chorale to bring quality chorale music to Northeast Ohio and beyond. The program at 8 p.m. Dec. 18 is titled “To Bring You Cheer.” Visit westernreservechorale.org/performances.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Dec. 18: “Mayor,” “76 Days,” “Intervista,” “Another Round,” “Changing Times of Ike White,” “Ikarie XB 1,” “PJ Harvey: A Dog Called Money,” “Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness,” “The Weasels’ Tale,” “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth” and “Tazzeka.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Saturday, December 19
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
9 to 10 a.m. Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers! Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Temple Emanu El Parshat Hashavua
9 a.m. via Zoom. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel: Shabbat Morning Torah Study with Rabbi Klein
9:15 a.m. Livestreamed from the Hartzmark Room. bit.ly/TTTI-Hartzmark
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Shabbat services
9:30 a.m. livestreamed. shaareytikvah.org
Park Synagogue virtual services
10:10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
MassMu Offers Virtual Painting Demonstration
Artist Heather Bullach, accomplished portrait artist, and the Museum’s traveling exhibits coordinator, will present a prerecorded painting demonstration via Zoom, which will be available beginning at 11 a.m. Dec. 19. A link will be provided to members upon registration: 330-833-4061, ext. 104, or stoole@massillonmuseum.org.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel: Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
3:30 p.m. Jewish Time, Text, Memory, and Identity. For Zoom link, please email jmendelson@ttti.org.
Temple Emanu El Chanukah Candle Lighting at Pinecrest
5:30 p.m. via Facebook Live. facebook.com/TempleEmanuElCLE
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Havdalah
5:40 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org
CAPA presents “The Hip Hop Nutcracker”
CAPA presents “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music, is available to stream at 7 p.m. Dec. 19. The live capture, filmed as a part of a partnership with PBS, will allow recurring and new patrons to experience this beloved holiday tradition at home as theatres across the country remain closed. Virtual tickets to this online concert are $25 and $55 and can be purchased at stellartickets.com/events/hhn-and-capa/hip-hop-nutcracker-columbus.
Good Tidings We Bring: An Evening of Song Featuring The Cleveland Opera Theater
Livestream at 7 p.m. Dec. 19. Visit clevelandoperatheater.org/magis-live-stream-event.
Shaker Theatre Arts Presents “Almost, Maine”
The Shaker Theatre Arts Department will present virtual performances of “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 to Dec. 19 at shakertheatre.anywhereseat.com. Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for adults and $20 for family viewing. If you are a Patron at the Associate level, your complimentary tickets can only be redeemed by calling the Theatre Arts Office at 216-295-6357 and leaving a message.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Dec. 19: “Mayor,” “76 Days,” “Intervista,” “Another Round,” “Changing Times of Ike White,” “Ikarie XB 1,” “PJ Harvey: A Dog Called Money,” “Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness,” “The Weasels’ Tale,” “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth” and “Tazzeka.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Sunday, December 20
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
8 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Park synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Holiday Spectacular presented by the New Albany Symphony
3 p.m. A concert of timeless traditions and holiday favorites, featuring musicians of the New Albany Symphony Orchestra as well as virtual appearances by our amazing Symphony Chorus. Visit my.cbusarts.com/1663.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
The free streaming series featuring the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra includes performances at 8 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday through Dec. 20. On Dec. 20, Chardon Polka Band will perform. Visit case.edu/maltzcenter/livestreamedatsilverhall.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Dec. 20: “Mayor,” “76 Days,” “Intervista,” “Another Round,” “Changing Times of Ike White,” “Ikarie XB 1,” “PJ Harvey: A Dog Called Money,” “Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness,” “The Weasels’ Tale,” “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth” and “Tazzeka.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Monday, December 21
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Shaker Arts Council: INDI Art Zone Virtual Branding Sessions, Teens and Youth
9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 21-23. Our INDI Art Zone Virtual Branding Sessions are designed to educate the youth of today on the power of branding in the arts. Our goal with our virtual branding sessions is to inspire the youth to invest in their artistic creations by educating them on how to create small business plans for their artistic development. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-december-mini-session.html.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: What’s NU? With Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria
10 to 11 a.m. Topical text study and discussion on the most relevant Jewish topics of the day. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Facebook Live Baby Laptime
10 to 10:30 a.m. facebook.com/columbuslibrary.
Shaker Arts Council: Round Trip Flamenco, Teens and Youth
11 a.m. to noon, Dec. 21, 23 and 28. De ida y vuelta is a dance and arts residency designed for K-12 students that brings Hispanic history to life. Students learn and help create a flamenco dance from the "ida y vuelta" (round-trip) family of music, which have influences from Latin America, West Africa, and Spain. Students create their own fan with craft supplies as a prop, and receive worksheets to learn about the history and culture. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-december-mini-session.html.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Parshat Hashavua with Professor Doron Kalir, CSU
Noon to 1 p.m. We will discuss the weekly Torah portion from a liberal viewpoint. In particular, we will examine implications of the text for today's community and the meaning of Emunah (faith) in the 21st century. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Shaker Arts Council: Audition Technique: College & Beyond, Teens and Youth Grade 8-12
6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Dec. 21-30. Have audition material you’d like a second opinion on? Want to get a monologue or song in shape for an upcoming audition? Join Cody Swanson in personal, virtual, and intimate sessions as, together, you create or build upon, strong pieces of text to audition with for college and other needs. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-december-mini-session.html.
Shaker Arts Council: Dynamic Art – Comic Art – Visual Story-telling, Teens and Youth Ages 13-18
6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 21, 23 and 28. Sessions for development in dynamic anatomy drawing/ illustration, story-telling thru panel visuals and cinematic placement to project best visual presentation. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-december-mini-session.html.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Columbus Metropolitan Library Staff Picks Live!
7 p.m. Dec. 21. Tune in to watch Staff Picks Live! to see what fiction books are catching our eyes and lifting our spirits. Library staff will talk about their favorite "feel good fiction." Join the chat to share your best fiction recommendations, too. crowdcast.io/e/SPLfeelgoodfiction/register
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Dec. 21: “Mayor,” “76 Days,” “Intervista,” “Another Round,” “Changing Times of Ike White,” “Ikarie XB 1,” “PJ Harvey: A Dog Called Money,” “Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness,” “The Weasels’ Tale,” “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth” and “Tazzeka.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Tuesday, December 22
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Preschool Storytime on Zoom
10 to 10:30 a.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZErde6qrTosHd0e1Gjxxjj2iFld4_rGO8mn.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Torah Study with Susan Wyner
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Join in for a close reading of the Torah as we make our way through our most central text. We are currently studying the book of Deuteronomy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
FIDF Engage presents: Stories behind the headlines
1 p.m. Dec. 22. Maj. Gen. (Res.) Nadav Padan, Former Head of IDF Central Command, will discuss Cyber Warfare: A New Dimension in Modern War. Visit fidf.org/covid19/engage.
Shaker Arts Council: Shoes as Art, Grades 4-12
1 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Create a shoe that expresses who you are. In this workshop, you will create a work of 3-dimensional work of art in the form of a shoe. Gather materials you can collage that show your interests. These items can be photos of friends or family, magazine images or drawings; they can include ribbon or fabric or hardware or glitter; things that you can find around your house and that work together to tell a story. Have a pair of scissors and some newsprint or paper you can stuff in a shoe. The only purchase you may need to make is for 2 rolls of 2-inch clear wrapping tape. Finally, you will need to select your favorite shoe, which will not be harmed in the making of the project. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-december-mini-session.html.
Shaker Arts Council: Acting and Memory Technique, Teens
3 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 22 and 29. This acting course will introduce basic memory techniques which support creativity, character development, and shorten memorization time. Based on modern neuroscience, Memory Acting helps actors understand how the brain naturally learns and memorizes. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-december-mini-session.html.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club Happy Hour
5 to 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to discuss topics of current interest along with a little comedy on the side. These discussions are open to everyone and drinks are optional. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information.
The Savvy Caregiver webinar series from JFSA Cleveland
6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 1 through Jan. 5. This live interactive webinar series is taught by professional instructors and is for active caregivers of a family member or friend living at home with dementia. Caregivers learn to develop new strategies for caring for the person living with the disease as well as caring for themselves. These strategies and skills have been shown to decrease the stress of caregiving and increase well-being for both. To register, contact Nicole at 216-903-1189 or nherberthale@jfsa-cleveland.org.
Jewish comfort food cooking classes
Judaism Your Way in Colorado is offering virtual cooking classes to make Jewish comfort foods in a hands-on lesson. Registrants will receive recipes and ingredient lists ahead of time. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Dec. 22: Homemade pita and hummus. Dec. 29: Mandelbrot. Jan. 5: Noodle and Potato Kugel. Jan. 12: Charoset from around the world – Sephardic and others. For more information and to register, visit judaismyourway.org/cooking-classes.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Dec. 22: “Mayor,” “76 Days,” “Intervista,” “Another Round,” “Changing Times of Ike White,” “Ikarie XB 1,” “PJ Harvey: A Dog Called Money,” “Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness,” “The Weasels’ Tale,” “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth” and “Tazzeka.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Wednesday, December 23
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Midweek Mishnah Class
10 a.m. Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class via Zoom. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mishnah: The New Scripture with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Most Jewish institutions and values, while based on the Bible, were created by the ancient rabbis. The Mishnah and its expansion into the full Talmud are the core texts for our Jewish foundations. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Kosher Fitness with Rabbi Michael Ungar
1 to 2 p.m. Get moving and get fit as we approach the secular new year. Join certified Personal Trainer (and Rabbi) Michael Ungar for a 45-50 minute workout. Appropriate for all levels; no need for special equipment since we will use objects you already have at home. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information.
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Preschool Storytime on Zoom
1 to 1:30 p.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcvde6qrj8uG9anUiVvTiq6eeXox_PS2yEX
Zoom Movie Club virtual socialization program for those 55+
Join a Zoom group for those staying at home during the COVID crisis. The movie club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 2 to 3 p.m. Having access to Netflix or Amazon Prime, or being willing to rent the movie from the library is needed to be a part of this group. Register at jfscolumbus.org/virtualsenioractivities. The next meeting will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 23. Watch “Hillbilly Elegy,” co-starring Glen Close and Amy Adams and directed by Ron Howard on Netflix, prior to attending.
Jim Brickman: Comfort and Joy at Home
Grammy-nominated songwriter, piano sensation and Shaker Heights native Jim Brickman continues his annual Christmas tradition this holiday season with the Comfort & Joy at Home 2020 Virtual Tour at 7 p.m. Dec. 23. A portion of each ticket purchased to this live event will benefit Columbus’ historic Southern Theatre. Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home as Brickman blends yuletide memories and holiday carols with his own songs such as “The Gift,” “Sending You a Little Christmas,” “Angel Eyes,” and “If You Believe.” Various package levels are available, including the option to interact live with Brickman in the “Zoom Room.” Buy tickets at jimbrickman.com/columbus.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Sisterhood Book Discussion
7:30 p.m. Sisterhood’s book this month is "The Color of Love - A Story of a Mixed Race Jewish Girl" by Marra B. Gaad. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Dec. 23: “Mayor,” “76 Days,” “Intervista,” “Another Round,” “Changing Times of Ike White,” “Ikarie XB 1,” “PJ Harvey: A Dog Called Money,” “Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness,” “The Weasels’ Tale,” “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Days of Being Wild” and “Kill it and Leave This Town.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Thursday, December 24
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah The Rebbe's Tisch
9 p.m. Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters via Zoom. Special guests are featured each week. zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Sisterhood Game Night
Time TBD. Get (or make) a Chinese meal, grab a glass of wine and join Sisterhood for a fun game night! Contact Irit Rawraway (gingit4@aol.com) for information and Zoom link.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Dec. 24: “Mayor,” “76 Days,” “Intervista,” “Another Round,” “Changing Times of Ike White,” “Ikarie XB 1,” “PJ Harvey: A Dog Called Money,” “Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness,” “The Weasels’ Tale,” “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Days of Being Wild” and “Kill it and Leave This Town.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Friday, December 25
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
8 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Kabbalat Shabbat services at 7 p.m. will feature our Zamir children’s choir and it is also birthday Shabbat. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Kabbalat Shabbat
4 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Kabbalat Shabbat & Erev Sukkot Service
6 p.m. Livestreamed from the chapel or Roku channel (TTTI Chapel), or watch live on THe Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Facebook page. bit.ly/TTTI-Chapel
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Dec. 25: “Ikarie XB 1,” “PJ Harvey: A Dog Called Money,” “Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness,” “The Weasels’ Tale,” “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Days of Being Wild” and “Kill it and Leave This Town.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Saturday, December 26
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
9 to 10 a.m. Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers! Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Shabbat services
9:30 a.m. livestreamed. shaareytikvah.org
Park Synagogue virtual services
10:10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Havdalah
5:45 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Dec. 26: “Ikarie XB 1,” “PJ Harvey: A Dog Called Money,” “Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness,” “The Weasels’ Tale,” “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Days of Being Wild” and “Kill it and Leave This Town.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Sunday, December 27
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
8 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Park synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Dec. 27: “Ikarie XB 1,” “PJ Harvey: A Dog Called Money,” “Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness,” “The Weasels’ Tale,” “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Days of Being Wild” and “Kill it and Leave This Town.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Monday, December 28
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Shaker Arts Council: INDI Art Zone Virtual Branding Sessions, Teens and Youth
9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 28-30. Our INDI Art Zone Virtual Branding Sessions are designed to educate the youth of today on the power of branding in the arts. Our goal with our virtual branding sessions is to inspire the youth to invest in their artistic creations by educating them on how to create small business plans for their artistic development. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-december-mini-session.html.
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Facebook Live Baby Laptime
10 to 10:30 a.m. facebook.com/columbuslibrary.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Parshat Hashavua with Professor Doron Kalir, CSU
Noon to 1 p.m. We will discuss the weekly Torah portion from a liberal viewpoint. In particular, we will examine implications of the text for today's community and the meaning of Emunah (faith) in the 21st century. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Dec. 28: “Ikarie XB 1,” “PJ Harvey: A Dog Called Money,” “Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness,” “The Weasels’ Tale,” “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Days of Being Wild” and “Kill it and Leave This Town.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Tuesday, December 29
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Preschool Storytime on Zoom
10 to 10:30 a.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZErde6qrTosHd0e1Gjxxjj2iFld4_rGO8mn
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Torah Study with Susan Wyner
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Join in for a close reading of the Torah as we make our way through our most central text. We are currently studying the book of Deuteronomy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
FIDF Engage presents: Stories behind the headlines
1 p.m. Dec. 29. Speaker TBD, will discuss The Northern Border: Exposed. Visit fidf.org/covid19/engage.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club Happy Hour
5 to 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to discuss topics of current interest along with a little comedy on the side. These discussions are open to everyone and drinks are optional. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information.
The Savvy Caregiver webinar series from JFSA Cleveland
6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 1 through Jan. 5. This live interactive webinar series is taught by professional instructors and is for active caregivers of a family member or friend living at home with dementia. Caregivers learn to develop new strategies for caring for the person living with the disease as well as caring for themselves. These strategies and skills have been shown to decrease the stress of caregiving and increase well-being for both. To register, contact Nicole at 216-903-1189 or nherberthale@jfsa-cleveland.org.
Jewish comfort food cooking classes
Judaism Your Way in Colorado is offering virtual cooking classes to make Jewish comfort foods in a hands-on lesson. Registrants will receive recipes and ingredient lists ahead of time. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Dec. 29: Mandelbrot. Jan. 5: Noodle and Potato Kugel. Jan. 12: Charoset from around the world – Sephardic and others. For more information and to register, visit judaismyourway.org/cooking-classes.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Dec. 29: “Ikarie XB 1,” “PJ Harvey: A Dog Called Money,” “Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness,” “The Weasels’ Tale,” “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Days of Being Wild” and “Kill it and Leave This Town.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Wednesday, December 30
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mishnah: The New Scripture with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Most Jewish institutions and values, while based on the Bible, were created by the ancient rabbis. The Mishnah and its expansion into the full Talmud are the core texts for our Jewish foundations. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Kosher Fitness with Rabbi Michael Ungar
1 to 2 p.m. Get moving and get fit as we approach the secular new year. Join certified Personal Trainer (and Rabbi) Michael Ungar for a 45-50 minute workout. Appropriate for all levels; no need for special equipment since we will use objects you already have at home. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Dec. 29: “Ikarie XB 1,” “PJ Harvey: A Dog Called Money,” “Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness,” “The Weasels’ Tale,” “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Days of Being Wild” and “Kill it and Leave This Town.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Thursday, December 31
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Preschool Storytime on Zoom
1 to 1:30 p.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcvde6qrj8uG9anUiVvTiq6eeXox_PS2yEX
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Dec. 31: “Ikarie XB 1,” “PJ Harvey: A Dog Called Money,” “Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness,” “The Weasels’ Tale,” “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Days of Being Wild” and “Kill it and Leave This Town.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Friday, January 1
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
8 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Jan. 1: “Ikarie XB 1,” “PJ Harvey: A Dog Called Money,” “Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness,” “The Weasels’ Tale,” “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Days of Being Wild” and “Kill it and Leave This Town.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Saturday, January 2
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
9 to 10 a.m. Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers! Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Jan. 2: “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Days of Being Wild” and “Kill it and Leave This Town.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Sunday, January 3
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
8 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Massillon Museum: Do the Mu! Pinhole Camera Activity with Aja Grant, Cleveland Print Room
Noon Jan. 2. All ages. massillonmuseum.org, facebook.com/MassillonMuseum and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Jan. 3: “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Days of Being Wild” and “Kill it and Leave This Town.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Monday, January 4
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Jan. 4: “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Days of Being Wild” and “Kill it and Leave This Town.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Tuesday, January 5
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Preschool Storytime on Zoom
10 to 10:30 a.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZErde6qrTosHd0e1Gjxxjj2iFld4_rGO8mn
Park Synagogue Sisterhood
10 a.m. Rabbi Marcus – Torah Study Through a Woman’s Lens. Contact President Linda Wolf at linwolf57@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation to the meeting.
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote course: Charting a New Course with Business Model You: A One-Page Method for Reinventing Your Career
Designed for participants ages 50+ but open to anyone, this program will provide a structured process and framework by which they can define, analyze, and reinvent their careers. 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 5 through 26. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/charting-new-course-business-model-you-one-page-method-reinventing-your-career-remote
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote course: Homer’s Iliad
Join us for a close, guided reading of Homer’s great epic poem the “Iliad.” Participants will have the opportunity to engage in analysis and discussion of various aspects of the poem, including style, historical context, and the poem’s significance within the literary canon. Janice Vitullo, Instructor of Lifelong Learning. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 5 through Feb. 23. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/literature-writing/homers-iliad-remote.
A Conversation with Eyal Rob: From Hava Nagila to Sticker Song - Game Changing Songs in Israel’s Society
As a part of the Israeli Speaker Series, join Siegal Lifelong Learning and Cleveland Israel Arts Connection of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland for a conversation with Israeli musician and writer, Eyal Rob. As a young thriving nation, Israel had been through radical social transformations throughout its 70 years. In this lecture, we will examine the major changes in Israeli culture as manifested in anthemic songs. From getting all together in the early social unified Hava Nagila days to cultural privatization and capitalism. We’ll follow Israel’s timeline from 1948 until the present, examining 10 milestones songs that reflect the young Jewish nation through wars, peace, struggle and hope. 11 a.m. Jan. 5. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/israeli-speaker-series-eyal-rob-remote.
Park Synagogue Sisterhood
1 p.m. Board meeting. Contact President Linda Wolf at linwolf57@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation to the meeting.
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote course: Bring on the Girls! Girl Groups from 1925-1965
Senior Scholars Intersession. The Boswell Sisters, the Andrews Sisters, the McGuire Sisters, the Shirelles, the Shangri-las, the Blossoms, the Marvelettes, the Ronettes, the Supremes. The early to mid-20th century saw the flowering of a musical phenomenon – ensembles of three to five female vocalists, moving, singing and even dressing alike. This course explores the sounds, sights, and social contexts of girl groups, from their early roots in Jazz Age New Orleans to their zenith in ’60s Motown. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 5 through 26. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/art-music-theater/senior-scholars-intersession-bring-girls-girl-groups-1925-1965-remote.
The Savvy Caregiver webinar series from JFSA Cleveland
6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 1 through Jan. 5. This live interactive webinar series is taught by professional instructors and is for active caregivers of a family member or friend living at home with dementia. Caregivers learn to develop new strategies for caring for the person living with the disease as well as caring for themselves. These strategies and skills have been shown to decrease the stress of caregiving and increase well-being for both. To register, contact Nicole at 216-903-1189 or nherberthale@jfsa-cleveland.org.
Jewish comfort food cooking classes
Judaism Your Way in Colorado is offering virtual cooking classes to make Jewish comfort foods in a hands-on lesson. Registrants will receive recipes and ingredient lists ahead of time. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Jan. 5: Noodle and Potato Kugel. Jan. 12: Charoset from around the world – Sephardic and others. For more information and to register, visit judaismyourway.org/cooking-classes.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Jan. 5: “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Days of Being Wild” and “Kill it and Leave This Town.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Wednesday, January 6
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Preschool Storytime on Zoom
1 to 1:30 p.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkfumqpz4oH9TYKYqoqe9piQYfjzWnpDmV
InMotion with BalletMet
BalletMet instructor Dani Kfoury will be leading a one-hour dance class on Zoom specifically designed for older adults on the first Wednesday of each month from 2 to 3 p.m. Using principles from ballet and contemporary dance, class exercises cultivate strength, coordination, range of motion, flexibility and creative skills. Participants of all physical abilities, (walkers and wheelchairs are welcome) whether completely new to dance or returning after many years, experience the physical and cognitive benefits of dance. Classes begin seated in chairs, and participants are welcome to stay seated for the duration of the class. Register at jfscolumbus.org/virtualsenioractivities.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Jan. 6: “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Days of Being Wild” and “Kill it and Leave This Town.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Thursday, January 7
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Toddler Storytime on Zoom
10 to 10:30 a.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIsdOmgrjIrGd2lLRtg9Hz0-0ashGbVPaWZ.
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning Remote Course: Healing and Wholeness in a World That Seems Broken
Gila Silverman, Incoming Director of Jewish Lifelong Learning, Siegal Lifelong Learning, CWRU. 2 to 3:30 p.m.Thursdays, Jan. 7-28. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/healing-and-wholeness-world-seems-broken-remote.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Jan. 7: “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Days of Being Wild” and “Kill it and Leave This Town.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Friday, January 8
Massillon Museum: Lunchtime Yoga with Leslie Schneider
Posted at 12:30 p.m. All levels, beginner-friendly. facebook.com/MassillonMuseum and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Jan. 8: “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Six in Paris,” “Days of Being Wild” and “Kill it and Leave This Town.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Saturday, January 9
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Virtual Fam Jam Series
Featuring music education activities curated by the Rock Hall’s education team, live performances from The Beck Center for the Arts, crafts with The Children’s Museum of Cleveland and story time with The Cleveland Public Library, each virtual variety hour event is jam-packed with engaging content for kids of all ages. Watch and join along on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's YouTube channel at 11 a.m. Jan. 9. Teachers and parents can create a free account on Rock Hall EDU, the Rock Hall’s digital education platform powered by PNC to access supplemental activity information including craft supply lists, instruction sheets and accompanying activity worksheets. Visit www.rockhall.com/events/virtual-fam-jam-2 for more information.
Sunday, January 10
Rethinking New Year's Resolutions
A virtual wellbeing workshop for creating attainable and sustainable behavior change from the Cleveland Health and Wellness Center. 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 10. For more information and to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/rethinking-new-years-resolutions-tickets-128323901243.
Monday, January 11
Kabbalah Experience Winter Semester
The Kabbalah Experience Winter Semester is Jan. 11 through March 22. All classes are available through Zoom. View classes and register and kabbalahexperience.com/live-study.
Tuesday, January 12
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Preschool Storytime on Zoom
10 to 10:30 a.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZErde6qrTosHd0e1Gjxxjj2iFld4_rGO8mn
Park Synagogue Sisterhood
10 a.m. Roy Berko will discuss how “Your Body Speaks Louder Than Your Mouth.” Contact President Linda Wolf at linwolf57@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation to the meeting.
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote course: Charting a New Course with Business Model You: A One-Page Method for Reinventing Your Career
Designed for participants ages 50+ but open to anyone, this program will provide a structured process and framework by which they can define, analyze, and reinvent their careers. 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 5 through 26. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/charting-new-course-business-model-you-one-page-method-reinventing-your-career-remote
Park Synagogue Sisterhood
11 a.m. Fun with Yiddish with Annabelle Weiss and Debbie Scolnick. Contact President Linda Wolf at linwolf57@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation to the meeting.
Julia Kelly in conversation with NYT Bestselling author Kristin Harmel
International bestselling author Julia Kelly will be doing an event with the Cuyahoga County Public Library to discuss her book “The Last Garden in England” in conversation with New York Times bestselling author Kristin Harmel. The virtual event starts at 2 p.m. Jan. 12. For more information, visit datescloud.com/a-conversation-with-julia-kelly-5072560-303850396.html
Jewish comfort food cooking classes
Judaism Your Way in Colorado is offering virtual cooking classes to make Jewish comfort foods in a hands-on lesson. Registrants will receive recipes and ingredient lists ahead of time. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Jan. 12: Charoset from around the world – Sephardic and others. For more information and to register, visit judaismyourway.org/cooking-classes.
Wednesday, January 13
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Preschool Storytime on Zoom
1 to 1:30 p.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkfumqpz4oH9TYKYqoqe9piQYfjzWnpDmV
Senior Speaker Series: Yappy Happy Hour
Grab your pet and favorite beverage, and join JFS and Dr. Jiyeun Rha for Yappy Hour at 2 p.m. Jan. 13. All animal lovers welcomed; pet not required. Dr. Rha is a board certified veterinarian who earned her veterinary degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She is currently a small animal internal medicine veterinary specialist consultant with IDEXX Laboratories. She is bringing her 25 years of experience to JFS to answer your questions about your pets. Register at jfscolumbus.org/virtualsenioractivites.
Bexley Public Library virtual book club
7 to 8 p.m. The BPL Virtual Book Club selection for January is “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid, a Reese Book Club novel that was also selected for the Man Booker Longlist. Join Debbie and Beth for a lively conversation on Zoom. For more information and to register, visit bexley.libnet.info/event/4738759.
Thursday, January 14
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Toddler Storytime on Zoom
10 to 10:30 a.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIsdOmgrjIrGd2lLRtg9Hz0-0ashGbVPaWZ.
Ohio Family Network workshop: Charting the LifeCourse
5 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14, 21 and 28. Presented by Barbara Sapharas from University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities at the Nisonger Center. A framework to empower individuals and families of all abilities, and at any age or stage of life, to develop a vision for a good life, think about what they need to know and do, identify how to find or develop supports, and, with their team and those who support them, discover what it takes to live the lives they want to live. Families will leave with a structure and resources to advocate for the life they want. New ways to think beyond systems are offered in order to identify other supports and resources to create their desired life. Register at milestones.org/services/ohio-family-network/register-for-an-event.
Friday, January 15
Massillon Museum: Lunchtime Yoga with Leslie Schneider
Posted at 12:30 p.m. All levels, beginner-friendly. facebook.com/MassillonMuseum and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos.
Ryan Speedo Green virtual concert presented by Opera Columbus
7:30 p.m. The story of Green’s journey will be told in song, in dramatic reading and in conversation between Green and Daniel Bergner, author of The New York Times bestseller “Sing for Your Life.” It’s a spectacular narrative about the power of art and the possibility of transforming how we think about race in America. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit my.cbusarts.com/1719/1894.
Tuesday, January 19
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Preschool Storytime on Zoom
10 to 10:30 a.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZErde6qrTosHd0e1Gjxxjj2iFld4_rGO8mn
Park Synagogue Sisterhood
10 a.m. Carole Rendon, attorney with Baker Hostetler, is the first woman to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, will speak about the “Changes to Look for in the Biden-Harris Administration.” Contact President Linda Wolf at linwolf57@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation to the meeting.
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote course: Charting a New Course with Business Model You: A One-Page Method for Reinventing Your Career
Designed for participants ages 50+ but open to anyone, this program will provide a structured process and framework by which they can define, analyze, and reinvent their careers. 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 5 through 26. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/charting-new-course-business-model-you-one-page-method-reinventing-your-career-remote
Park Synagogue Sisterhood
11 a.m. Fun with Yiddish with Annabelle Weiss and Debbie Scolnick. Contact President Linda Wolf at linwolf57@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation to the meeting.
Wednesday, January 20
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Preschool Storytime on Zoom
1 to 1:30 p.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkfumqpz4oH9TYKYqoqe9piQYfjzWnpDmV
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Remote Course: The Revolution/Evolution of Women Learning Torah in Trans-Denominational Judaism
Moria Ran, Ben Hai, Instructor, Open University of Israel. 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 20 through Feb. 10. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/revolutionevolution-women-learning-torah-trans-denominational-judaism-remote.
Thursday, January 21
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Toddler Storytime on Zoom
10 to 10:30 a.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIsdOmgrjIrGd2lLRtg9Hz0-0ashGbVPaWZ.
Friday, January 22
Massillon Museum: Lunchtime Yoga with Leslie Schneider
Posted at 12:30 p.m. All levels, beginner-friendly. facebook.com/MassillonMuseum and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos.
Tuesday, January 26
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Preschool Storytime on Zoom
10 to 10:30 a.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZErde6qrTosHd0e1Gjxxjj2iFld4_rGO8mn
Park Synagogue Sisterhood
10 a.m. Rabbi Skoff – Contemporary Views on the News. Contact President Linda Wolf at linwolf57@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation to the meeting.
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote course: Charting a New Course with Business Model You: A One-Page Method for Reinventing Your Career
Designed for participants ages 50+ but open to anyone, this program will provide a structured process and framework by which they can define, analyze, and reinvent their careers. 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 5 through 26. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/charting-new-course-business-model-you-one-page-method-reinventing-your-career-remote
Park Synagogue Sisterhood
11 a.m. Fun with Yiddish with Annabelle Weiss and Debbie Scolnick. Contact President Linda Wolf at linwolf57@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation to the meeting.
Massillon Museum: Virtual Brown Bag Lunch Program
“Charles Mintz: Lustron Stories.” Noon at youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos.
Wednesday, January 27
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Remote Course: Second Look at the Book: The Books of Kings: Monarchy and Anarchy
10 a.m. to noon or 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 27 through Feb. 17. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/second-look-book.
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Preschool Storytime on Zoom
1 to 1:30 p.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkfumqpz4oH9TYKYqoqe9piQYfjzWnpDmV
The New Albany Lecture Series: Civil Discourse and Debate
5:45 p.m. Featuring David Axelrod, director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN senior political commentator; Chris Christie, 55th governor of the state of New Jersey; and Colleen Marshall, anchor at NBC4 and host of “NBC4’s The Spectrum.” Visit newalbanyfoundation.org/programs/the-new-albany-lecture-series.
Thursday, January 28
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Toddler Storytime on Zoom
10 to 10:30 a.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIsdOmgrjIrGd2lLRtg9Hz0-0ashGbVPaWZ.
Friday, January 29
Massillon Museum: Lunchtime Yoga with Leslie Schneider
Posted at 12:30 p.m. All levels, beginner-friendly. facebook.com/MassillonMuseum and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos.
Saturday, January 30
Columbus Museum of Art Wonderball 2021
The last Saturday of January will be alive with wonder, unexpected experiences, and creative black and white fashion. Columbus Museum of Art will present Wonderball virtually at 8 p.m. Jan. 30 with free registration, enabling more people than ever to experience this celebration of the creative spirit of Columbus. For more information, visit columbusmuseum.org/calendar-and-events/wonderball.
Wednesday, February 3
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Remote Course: Grand Opera - A Jewish Fantasy: Meyerbeer and Halevy in Focus
Larry Josefovitz, Instructor of Lifelong Learning. 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 3-24. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/grand-opera-jewish-fantasy-meyerbeer-and-halevy-focus-remote.
Saturday, February 6
Massillon Museum: Do the Mu!
Noon Feb. 6. All ages. massillonmuseum.org, facebook.com/MassillonMuseum and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum.
Tuesday, February 9
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Remote Course: Law and the Holocaust in Film
Cathy Lesser Mansfield, Instructor of Law and Executive Director of the Master of Arts Financial Integrity Programs, School of Law, CWRU. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 9 through March 2. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/law-and-holocaust-film-remote.
Saturday, February 13
Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association’s 16th Annual Rock the Foundation
Virtual participants will take home a party-in-a-box complete with dinner, drinks and special treats to enjoy while viewing the virtual event, which begins at 7 p.m. Individual tickets for Rock 16 will be released at a later date. For more information, visit clemetrobar.org/cmba_prod/CMBA/Events/Rock_the_Foundation.aspx.
Monday, February 15
Shaker Arts Council: Round Trip Flamenco - Teens and Youth
11 a.m. to noon.. Feb. 15-16. De ida y vuelta is a dance & arts residency designed for K-12 students that brings Hispanic history to life. Students learn and help create a flamenco dance from the "ida y vuelta" (round-trip) family of music, which have influences from Latin America, West Africa, and Spain. Students create their own fan with craft supplies as a prop, and receive worksheets to learn about the history and culture. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Shaker Arts Council: Acting and Memory Technique
3 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16. This acting course will introduce basic memory techniques which support creativity, character development, and shorten memorization time. Based on modern neuroscience, Memory Acting helps actors understand how the brain naturally learns and memorizes. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Shaker Arts Council: Audition Technique: College & Beyond, Teens and Youth Grade 8- 12
5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16. Have audition material you’d like a second opinion on? Want to get a monologue or song in shape for an upcoming audition? Join Cody Swanson in personal, virtual, and intimate sessions as, together, you create or build upon, strong pieces of text to audition with for college and other needs. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Shaker Arts Council: Dynamic Art – Comic Art – Visual Story-telling, Teens and Youth Ages 13-18
6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16. Sessions for development in dynamic anatomy drawing/ illustration, story-telling thru panel visuals and cinematic placement to project best visual presentation. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Tuesday, February 16
Shaker Arts Council: Shoes as Art, Grades 4-12
1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Create a shoe that expresses who you are. In this workshop, you will create a work of 3-dimensional work of art in the form of a shoe. Gather materials you can collage that show your interests. These items can be photos of friends or family, magazine images or drawings; they can include ribbon or fabric or hardware or glitter; things that you can find around your house and that work together to tell a story. Have a pair of scissors and some newsprint or paper you can stuff in a shoe. The only purchase you may need to make is for 2 rolls of 2-inch clear wrapping tape. Finally, you will need to select your favorite shoe, which will not be harmed in the making of the project. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Shaker Arts Council: Audition Technique: College & Beyond, Teens and Youth Grade 8- 12
5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 16. Have audition material you’d like a second opinion on? Want to get a monologue or song in shape for an upcoming audition? Join Cody Swanson in personal, virtual, and intimate sessions as, together, you create or build upon, strong pieces of text to audition with for college and other needs. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Thursday, February 18
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Remote Course: Four Points of View on Jerusalem
Assaf Boker, Israeli Tour Guide. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 19 through March 11. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/four-points-view-jerusalem-remote.
Monday, February 22
The New Albany Lecture Series: Health
5:45 p.m. Featuring Dan Buettner, explorer and writer for National Geographic. Visit newalbanyfoundation.org/programs/the-new-albany-lecture-series.
Tuesday, February 23
Massillon Museum: Virtual Brown Bag Lunch Program
“Christopher Craft: African Americans in the American Military.” Noon at youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos.
Sunday, February 28
Virtual Concert with Nefesh Mountain
5 p.m. via Zoom. Co-sponsored by Temple Emanu El, Anshe Chesed-Fairmount Temple, Congregation Rodef Sholom, Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, Suburban Temple-Kol Ami, and The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Nefesh Mountain is the place where bluegrass, old-time, and American roots music meet with Jewish heritage and tradition. Creators, band leaders and husband/wife team Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg are the heart of this eclectic offering, pioneering a new world of American culture which seamlessly blends their deep love for American and Western musical forms with their own cultural backgrounds as Jewish Americans. Zoom link or more detail to follow.
Wednesday, March 3
The 2020-2021 William N. Skirball Writers Center Stage Series: Yotam Ottolenghi
7 p.m. For chef, writer and restaurateur Yotam Ottolenghi, food is about more than what we eat. It is about a sense of place and home. Ottlenghi is widely beloved for his internationally best-selling cookbooks, including “Jerusalem” (2012), “Plenty” (2010), “Plenty More” (2014) and “Ottolenghi Simple” (2018). Jerusalem was awarded Cookbook of the Year by the International Association of Culinary Professionals and Best International Cookbook by the James Beard Foundation. His latest book is “Ottolenghi Flavor.” For more information and to register, visit cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx.
Saturday, March 6
Massillon Museum: Do the Mu!
Noon March 6. All ages. massillonmuseum.org, facebook.com/MassillonMuseum and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum.
Tuesday, March 9
The New Albany Lecture Series: Well-Being
5:45 p.m. Featuring Michael Phelps, most decorated swimmer in history and mental health advocate. Visit newalbanyfoundation.org/programs/the-new-albany-lecture-series.
Tuesday, March 23
Massillon Museum: Virtual Brown Bag Lunch Program
“Jeremy Feador, Cleveland Indians Historian/Archivist.” Noon at youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos.
Friday, March 26
Massillon Museum: Virtual Art Educator of the Year Award Presentation Ceremony
6 p.m. Visit massillonmuseum.org/art-educator-year for more information. Co-sponsors: Massillon Museum, Canton Museum of Art and Canton Symphony Orchestra.
Thursday, April 15
The 2020-2021 William N. Skirball Writers Center Stage Series: Brit Bennett
7 p.m. When Brit Bennett’s debut novel, “The Mothers,” was published in the fall of 2016, critics and readers were immediately dazzled. It was clear that an exciting new voice in fiction had arrived. Her second novel, “The Vanishing Half,” was an instant No. 1 New York Times best-seller and longlisted for the 2021 Andrew Carnegie Medals for Excellence in Fiction. Before publishing her novel, Bennett had already built an impressive platform as a social commentator. Her essay in Jezebel, following the Ferguson riots, was shared over a million times. Her work has also been featured in The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine and The Paris Review. For more information and to register, visit cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx.
Tuesday, May 4
The New Albany Lecture Series: Mental Health
5:45 p.m. Featuring Margaret Trudeau, bestselling author and mental health advocate. Visit newalbanyfoundation.org/programs/the-new-albany-lecture-series.
Thursday, May 6
The 2020-2021 William N. Skirball Writers Center Stage Series: Tara Westover and Terry Tempest Williams
7 p.m. Tara Westover’s 2018 memoir, “Educated,” debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list and remained there for more than a year. The book explores Westover’s struggle to reconcile her desire for education and autonomy with her desire to be loyal to her family. To date, “Educated” has sold more than 3 million copies and has been translated into 36 languages. For the book’s staggering impact, TIME Magazine named Westover one of the 100 most influential people of 2018. Writer/naturalist/activist Terry Tempest Williams is known for her fierce advocacy and impassioned, lyrical prose. She is the author of the environmental literature classic, “Refuge: An Unnatural History of Family and Place” (1991); “Finding Beauty in a Broken World” (2008); and the best-seller, “The Hour of Land: A Personal Topography of America’s National Parks” (2016). In 2019, Williams was given The Robert Kirsch Award, a lifetime achievement prize given to a writer with a substantial connection to the American West. Her latest book is “Erosion: Essays of Undoing” (2019). For more information and to register, visit cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx.
Ongoing programs
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Shabbat (Friday) Evening Service
Every Shabbat (Friday) evening, Fairmount Temple offers a Shabbat service led by our clergy at 6:15 p.m. that you can stream at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Wednesday Morning Torah Study
Every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., Morning Torah Study will be held via Zoom conferencing. To be added to the group list and receive the information on Zoom for the Wednesday Morning Torah Study, please contact Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org.
Beck Center for the Arts
Beck Center for the Arts, in an effort to continually adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, has created in-person and online arts educational offerings for winter/spring 2021. Browse the lineup of arts education offerings at https://bit.ly/2VkPczu, and register at beckcenter.org.
Beth Jacob Congregation shifts minyamin, classes to digital platform
Beth Jacob Congregation is offering virtual services and classes. They daven Shachris on Sundays at 8:30; Monday, Thursday and Friday at 6:45; and Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 a.m.;beth-jacob.whereby.com/daily-tefillah. Amud Yomi is 6:15 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Daf Yomi is at 6 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan. Lox & Learn is at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Kinyan Mesechta is at 9:20 p.m. Mondays and 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; followed by Maariv; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Daily services, Monday through Friday; morning minyan, 7:15 a.m.; evening minyan, 6 p.m. Shabbat Services, Saturday; Shabbat morning, 9 a.m.; Shabbat afternoon, 6 pm. Daily services, Sunday; morning minyan, 8 a.m.; evening minyan: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Chabad of Cleveland
Use this Zoom link for all events: https://zoom.us/j/7262247760?status=success
Chassidus Chaburah: Freshen up your morning with a daily dose of Chassidus. Monday through Friday 8 a.m.
Talmud with Machshava: Every Sunday, Halacha and Chassidus, 11:30 a.m., with Rabbi Chaikin
Women’s Tanya: Every Tuesday at 11 a.m., take a tour through the most spiritual realms, collecting some relevant keepsakes along the way with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760.
Women’s Chassidus Insights into the weekly Torah Portion: Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. with Rabbi Chaikin
The Sichos Project with Rabbi Gancz: Every Wednesday at 8 p.m. Join the discussion using this link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/524211947
Men’s Timely Tanya: Every Thursday at 8 p.m., study selections from the Tanya to help bolster your faith and get you through these trying days with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760
Erev Shabbos Avos - 12 minutes of Ethics: From 5 to 5:15 p.m. listen to others share their favorite Pirkei Avot messages. If you would like to share your own, contact Rabbi Shmuli via their website (chabadofcleveland.com/tools/feedback.htm) to get a spot in the rotation. Join the discussion using this link: http://zoom.us/j/4876378020
The Kollel
Contemporary Issues with Rabbi Fried: (For Men and Women on Sundays from 11 a.m. to noon) Rabbi Fried will explore why we're here, where we're heading and how we're getting there. We will keep in mind that we travel step by step in order to get there in 120 years! Check with info@thekollel.org for schedule changes. https://zoom.us/j/715158425
Leap of Trust: Discovering faith and living with trust in G-d with Rabbi Yaakov Kirschbaum
(For men and women on Sundays from 8-9 p.m.) To join online, click the link and your computer/phone will take care of the rest! https://zoom.us/j/91056933101. Check with info@thekollel.org for any schedule changes.
The Mitzvah in the Parsha: ZOOM: Join Mrs. Chaya Morris on Mondays from 5-6 p.m. as we explore weekly parsha and mitzvot that tie to the weekly portion. https://zoom.us/j/94541740851
Parsha Brew: (For Men & Women, Tuesdays from 8:40-9:40 a.m.): Rabbi Morris offers an overview and an in-depth analysis of the weekly Torah portion. Start your Tuesday with a mug of coffee and a cupful of Torah brew. https://zoom.us/j/98190279352
Women of the Bible with Mrs. Nechama Fried: ZOOM: Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m., share Torah with other women in an open and insightful setting. https://zoom.us/j/96026013550
Chavrusah Learning Program: Chavrusah Learning Program is offering a class every Wednesday from 8-9 p.m. that consists of a night of dynamic one-on-one learning and facilitated group discussions. For more information or for technical questions, call 512-758-2144 or email info@TheKollel.org. Use bit.ly/learn_face2face to sign in.
The Book of Genesis: ZOOM: (For Men & Women from Thursdays from 8:45-9:45 a.m.): Rabbi Zuckerman offers an in-depth textual exploration of the Book of Genesis. https://zoom.us/j/930007718
The Siddur: ZOOM: Thursdays from 8-9 p.m, join Rabbi Greenspan as he explores the parameters of Rabbinic authority. https://zoom.us/j/308005366
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Cinematheque at the Cleveland Institute of Art is offering a virtual multiplex for theatrical screenings at home. Visit cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual.
City Club of Cleveland offering recordings of past virtual forums
The City Club of Cleveland has a backlog of virtual and in-person forums at cityclub.org. All forums are available in video as well as podcast form. To view archives of past forums, visitcityclub.org/archives.
Cleveland Cinemas’ virtual screening room
Cleveland Cinemas opened its virtual screening room to the public where people can watch a range of films for a fee. Visit clevelandcinemas.com.
Cleveland City Dance offering virtual dance classes
Cleveland City Dance is living streaming dance classes so dancers can continue to grow in their art. Find a schedule of classes at clevelandcitydance.com/virtualclasses.html.
Cleveland Institute of Art online exhibits
“TITLE TBD” (titletbd.show) highlights urgent concerns of institutional and historical oppression, conflict transformation and peer support mechanisms; the show also is open to the public in the Reinberger Gallery by appointment only. “Doing A Gender” (doingagender.com) features work by four students that explores societal gender roles and was put together through CIA’s Creativity Works program. “Handled With Care” (handledwithcareshow.com) features work from 25 students who were in CIA’s Artist as Producer class, and the varied work revolves around a theme of love. “HOMEPAGE” ( homepage-exhibition.myportfolio.com/work) features work from students in CIA’s Advanced Video & Digital Cinema Projects class and focuses on social distancing.
Cleveland Institute of Music opening virtual showcase
The Cleveland Institute of Music is releasing an online showcase of student and faculty talent consisting of video recordings of its most iconic ensemble, opera and solo performances on its Facebook page. Visit facebook.com/ClevelandInstituteofMusic.
Cleveland Museum of Art online resources
Explore the wealth of digital resources CMA has to offer by visiting clevelandart.org/home-where-art-stay-connected.
Cleveland Museum of Art virtual studio programs for children
Explore a diverse range of topics and materials under the guidance of experienced teaching artists while connecting with the CMA’s collection in new ways. Provide your kids the opportunity to practice their critical- and creative-thinking skills in a collaborative virtual environment. Visit clevelandart.org/events/other/virtual-studio-programs-children.
Cleveland Museum of Art virtual studio programs for teens and adults
Explore a diverse range of topics and materials under the guidance of experienced teaching artists while connecting with the CMA’s collection in new ways. Visit clevelandart.org/events/other/virtual-studio-programs-teens-and-adults.
The Cleveland Orchestra, WCLV Classical 104.9 ideastream weekday broadcasts
Created to provide musical nourishment for Northeast Ohio community, Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra includes highlights from Orchestra recordings and past concerts – running from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday on the radio and online. In addition to weekday Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra broadcasts, WCLV will continue running Cleveland Orchestra concerts at 8 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays on the radio and online. Details of the existing broadcast schedule of previously recorded and on-demand concerts are available at ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra,wclv.ideastream.org/topics/lunchtime-with-the-cleveland-orchestra and ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra-broadcasts.
Cleveland Orchestra Musicians on social media
With Severance Hall dark during the COVID-19 crisis, many Cleveland Orchestra musicians are recording performances at their homes and posting them on the Orchestra’s social media channels (facebook.com/clevelandorchestra, twitter.com/CleveOrchestra, instagram.com/cleveorch and youtube.com/clevelandorchestra). In addition, the Orchestra has adapted its school-based Mindful Music Moments program to reach community members of all ages across all of its social media platforms and website. This daily online initiative combines classical music with mindfulness prompts in an attempt to help reduce stress and anxiety, providing an accessible tool to boost social and emotional well-being.
College Now of Greater Cleveland
Those with concerns about how the pandemic will impact student loans or college admission status can contact College Now of Greater Cleveland and schedule a free virtual counseling session. collegenowgc.org
Columbus Museum of Art online resources
Join the CMA online as they experiment with new ways of virtually gathering, cultivating creativity and play, and building community resilience and connection together. Visit columbusmuseum.org/stay-connected for more information.
Columbus Symphony Kids Korner
Take a virtual tour of the Ohio Theatre; play games and take quizzes about music, instruments and composers; and download coloring pages. Kids can explore with Bee-thoven at csokidskorner.com.
Columbus Symphony Symphonic Teens
Take a virtual tour of the Ohio Theatre; play games and take quizzes about music, instruments and composers; and connect with Columbus Symphony musicians through video lessons, audition tips and “Ask a Musician.” Teens can explore at symphonicteens.com.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah to host college student meet-ups
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host opportunities for college students to meet through Zoom for a check-in and learning with the date and time to be determined.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah ongoing programs
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m. every Friday; zoom.us/j/955142707 or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707. Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland is at 4 p.m. every Wednesday; zoom.us/j/994856324, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. Children are invited to join for Virtual T.O.D.A (The Open Dor Academy, our Shabbat morning children’s program) on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. for 30 minutes of fun with Holly and Rabbi Brown; us04web.zoom.us/j/78073937917, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. The Rebbe's Tisch is a new program at 9 p.m. Thursdays, and Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters; zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389. Midweek Mishnah classes continue virtually and are at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248; no Hebrew needed, all adult learners welcome.
COSI Connects
COSI Connects launches audiences of all ages into a universe of science through online videos, activities, plus a free mobile app that enables science exploration even when offline. COSI Connects is helping to bridge the digital divide, promote digital literacy, and address critical science education needs simultaneously. Visit cosi.org/connects for videos, activities and downloads.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning offers an array of remote courses and lectures that provide an opportunity for live exchange of ideas with expert faculty. case.edu/lifelonglearning
Daily Digital Inspiration
Rabbi Avi Goldstein of Beth Jacob Congregation in Columbus is offering a relevant and inspirational D'Var Torah every day that is no more than 3 minutes long in a WhatsApp group. To join, visitchat.whatsapp.com/Bj60wOyqqQA2lYv6MCFLuB.
Delicious Israel Virtual Israeli Food Tours
Delicious Israel offers virtual Israeli food tours, virtual Israeli cooking classes, and virtual Israeli wine or whisky tastings. For more information, visit deliciousisrael.com/virtual-tours.
Drawing With Mr. J
Drawing with Mr. J is a video series from WOSU Classroom that helps kids in grades K–5 learn social and emotional skills through brief and engaging drawing challenges. All you need is something to draw with and something to draw on. Each video comes complete with a standards-aligned companion guide containing activities and resources for educators and parents. The videos can be worked into a variety of lesson plans, be used as a morning warm-up or a way to check-in with students after lunch or other transition times. New episodes are released monthly. Visit wosu.org/classroom/drawing-with-mr-j.
Federation offering therapy during COVID-19 pandemic
In partnership with Jewish Family Services Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Access Jewish Cleveland Help Hotline is offering a therapist from JSFA to be available and on call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at accessjewishcleveland.org or 216-292-INFO (4636).
Great Lakes Science Center releases virtual early childhood programming
The Great Lakes Science Center has released a series of free early childhood STEM programming videos catered to families with children ages 5 and younger on its website. The videos feature a book families can read along with followed by a related experiment they can complete at home with common household items. Visit greatscience.com/engage/early-childhood-resources to watch the videos.
Hiram College Art and Design program’s Juried Student Art Show
Featuring the work of students from diverse art disciplines, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and video, the exhibition is open to the public and can be accessed through the College’s website at www.hiram.edu/artshow. Guests can also read the gallery director’s welcome, the juror’s statement, and sign the guest book.
InMotion offers virtual Parkinson’s assistance
InMotion, a Cleveland nonprofit that assists those with Parkinson’s disease, will continue its efforts through free virtual classes, support groups over teleconference calls and connecting with its clients and carepartners to guarantee they have access to proper care. Visit beinmotion.org.
JCC of Greater Columbus offers virtual personal training at home
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus is offering clients the ability to purchase virtual home workout sessions. One hour-long session is $60, one 45-minute session is $48 and one 30-minute session is $33. Three 30-minute home written workouts is $30, and there’s a special where four 30-minute virtual sessions is $99. Clients are required to have access to some equipment at home. If interested, contact JCC Fitness Director Carlie Snyder at csnyder@columbusjcc.org.
Jewish Federations of North America provides daily content
The Jewish Federations of North America caters to the Jewish community with daily videos, resources, virtual meet-ups and nonprofit loans through its website at jewishtogether.org.
“Joyful: A Karamu Holiday Celebration”
Karamu is launching the first production of its 2020-21 mainstage theatre season with “Joyful: A Karamu Holiday Celebration,” available beginning Dec. 10 for on-demand purchase. Patrons can purchase high-definition, on-demand access to “Joyful” via the Karamu House website for $24.99 (and accessed at any time until Jan. 9, 2021). Video access will be available for 48 hours once viewing begins. Visit karamuhouse.org.
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is taking a tour of the world and all of its offerings to curate cultural connections aligned with the museum’s mission and values. Explore exhibits, art, film, literature, lectures and more through their weekly blog posts. You can also sign up to receive a weekly e-newsletter that brings the cultural content into your home. Visit maltzmuseum.org/connect to learn more.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland
Stay connected with The J’s online community by visiting their following Facebook Pages and Groups: Mandel JCC Facebook Page, Mandel JCC Fitness Group, Mandel JCC Family Place Group, Mandel JCC J-Day Camps Facebook Page and Camp Wise Facebook Page.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland New School Days at The J Program
Designed to help kindergarten to sixth grade students navigate distance learning, the program is weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The J’s professional staff will guide children on the path to success for their distance learning experience, and oversee students to ensure they are on task and connected to their school’s distance learning sessions and academic curriculum. Beyond this guiding supervision, School Days at The J offers structured activities, outdoor recreation, science, art and math electives, as well as vital peer social connections. Register at mandeljcc.org/schooldays.
Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust
The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is launching new virtual field trips for school groups in November, as well as new and engaging lesson plans, professional development workshops, and an oral histories podcast. The Museum’s Education Department will be providing the following resources and opportunities, which can be accessed online at mjhnyc.org/education: Narrated Field Trips (“Meeting Hate with Humanity: Life During the Holocaust” and “Love Thy Neighbor: Immigration and the U.S. Experience”); Interactive Tours with Museum Educators; Holocaust Curriculum with Interactive Lessons; Professional Development for Teachers; Those Who Were There: Voices from the Holocaust.
NCJW/CLE ask Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe
National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe will be answering questions when it comes to thrifting and what her and her staff have been up to. Questions can be sent to her at thriftiqueshowroom@gmail.com and will be answered atfacebook.com/ThriftiqueShowroom/.
Near West Theatre: “All Roads Lead to Home”
This holiday season, Near West Theatre wanted to recognize a sense of home by creating a showcase filled with laughter, songs and more to raise spirits. “All Roads Lead to Home” offers a performance filled with heartwarming storytelling, and nostalgic musical numbers from pop, jazz, classical crossover, and musical theatre genres that will welcome both newcomers and seasoned NWT family alike. Showcases of popular music, spoken word, and messages of hope from alumni and Near West-side celebrities like NWT founder Stephanie Morrison Hrbek and her family, former councilman Matt Zone, and recently inducted councilperson Jenny Spencer, fill the hour-long production. Performances will be streamed online on demand from 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 3. Visit nearwesttheatre.org/shows-events/2020-21/all-roads-lead-to-home.
The Park Preschool Virtual Program
Park Preschool offers the opportunity to connect with our creative teachers for a fun social and safe learning experience. For more information visit parksynagogue.org/park-preschool
The Park Synagogue Services
All Shabbat, as well as morning and evening minyans will now be conducted virtually through Zoom until further notice. Visit parksynagogue.org for more information.
PJ Library offers interactive virtual content
The PJ Library features virtual activities and live content available for children and at facebook.com/PJLibrary.
Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools online database
The Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools has various webinars and videos available featuring advice on how Jewish day schools can navigate through this period of online learning. Visitprizmah.org/gatherings to learn more.
Shaw JCC of Akron Hosts All-Day Distance Learning Program
The Shaw JCC of Akron is offering a "Distance Learning Program," which will provide teacher support, as well as a safe environment, for children to attend their school’s virtual classes and complete their educational requirements. This program will start on your child's first day of school and will run 5 days a week. Please contact Lyndsey Kirk to discuss details specific to your child's school. Visit our website at https://bit.ly/31IXMLn and call (330) 835-0064 or email lkirk@shawjcc.org.
Shaw JCC of Akron Hosting Ongoing Virtual Fitness Classes
The Shaw JCC of Akron is offering virtual classes in conjunction with in-person classes. Currently, the JCC is offering the following classes virtually, with a membership: Kettlebell, Zumba, Yoga, WERQ, Spinning and Turbokick. Starting in early October, the Shaw JCC will expand their virtual fitness offerings to include hundreds of virtual classes weekly.
Solon Center for the Arts
Take virtual arts classes at discounted rates. Visit solonarts.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx.
Solon Chamber offering various resources through pandemic
Solon Chamber of Commerce will be offering a number of resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find information and resources at solonchamber.com. In partnership with the city of Solon and the Solon Senior Center, the chamber compiled a list of Solon restaurants open for delivery and take-out to help support local businesses. For the full list, visitsolonchamber.com/stay-safe--shop-local.html.
Stories and Yoga with jHUB
Check out our interactive videos with easy to follow yoga stretches and stories for children. Learn about the Jewish value of Shimirat Ha’adamah (Protecting the Earth) while Danya reads "The Earth Book" by Todd Parr at youtu.be/U4UAWTeuVYY. Learn about the Jewish value of Hakarat HaTov (Recognizing the Good) while Danya reads "The Little, Little House" by Jessica Souhami at youtu.be/m5PKjvDq3WM.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Shabbat services
Rabbi Vann and Music Director Deb Rogers provide members with a beautiful service each Friday evening. Connect via Zoom or the Temple's Facebook page. suburbantemple.org/event/ShabbatOnline2020 or facebook.com/suburbantemple.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Storytime with Rabbi Shana
Every Friday at 5 p.m. Adults and kids are invited to get comfortable in your favorite chair or find your special spot on the floor and join Rabbi Shana for a story to welcome Shabbat. https://www.suburbantemple.org/event/StoryTime2020
Talespinner Children’s Theatre provides online content
Talespinner Children’s Theatre, a theater company based in Cleveland, has posted videos made by its educational staff to its YouTube channel and Facebook page for families and children to learn theater games, activities and crafts while at home. Visit youtube.com/channel/UCpmh1tWSlKfkinTWqUxksOQ and facebook.com/TCT4kids.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel
Join with others to enjoy great poems together with Rabbi Roger Klein. Every Thursday afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m., Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. Please email Jennifer Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up. No need to commit to every Thursday, but it is useful to know how many are interested in the adventures in poetry.
Thrive at Work offering free resources for remote work shift
Thrive at Work, a workplace consulting practice based in Cleveland, released a remote work toolkit and virtual community to help organizations and businesses tackle remote work, leadership, communication and juggling work and kids at home. The free resources include a virtual community for leaders; virtual office hours at 1 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; leadership coaching; and articles and guides to jumpstart remote work. All of the Thrive at Work resources can be accessed at thriveatworkteam.com/thrive-remotely.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue hosting podcast
Congregation Torat Emet’s Rabbi Ari Neuman is hosting a podcast, “The Characters You Do Not Know,” at anchor.fm/ari-neuman. He will cover the stores of minor characters in Tanach. The podcast is also available on Spotify, which is linked on the podcast’s homepage. Congregation Torat Emet is in Bexley.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue service times and classes
Shacharit 8:25 a.m. Sunday and 7:25 a.m. Monday-Friday. Mincha/Maariv: 6:50 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and6:55 p.m. Friday (following Pre-Shabbat Ruach at 6:25 p.m.). The Book of Amos with Rabbi Neuman: Sunday morning, 9 a.m. Contemporary Halacha: Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. Insights from the Weekly Parsha with Rabbi Zack: Monday and Wednesday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mesillat Yesharim: The Path of the Just with Rabbi Neuman: Tuesday and Thursday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Visit toratemet.org.
Tri-C tuition assistance program
The college will cover Cuyahoga County residents’ tuition costs for one year of a Tri-C credit program or for the duration of a noncredit program. You can start or continue your education – or gain the skills you need to rejoin the workforce quickly – without incurring tuition expenses. Approximately 90% of tri-c's classes are offered in an online format. For more information visit tri-c.edu/paying-for-college/financial-aid-and-scholarships/full-tuition-assistance-program.html.
Walsh University students to be featured in virtual MassMu exhibition
Thirteen students enrolled in Walsh University’s digital photojournalism classes have examined the work of renowned photojournalists from the perspectives of artistic style, technique and history. Their project will culminate when they collaborate with the Massillon Museum to host the 14th annual Image to Image exhibition, the first to be presented virtually. The exhibition can be seen at massillonmuseum.org/imagetoimage2020 beginning Dec. 4. “Image to Image: A Comparative Study of Past and Present Photojournalists’ Images, Styles, and Shooting Techniques” will feature the work of students in Professor Lee Horrisberger’s digital photography class. It will illustrate that the power of the image is not in the camera, but in the hands of the photographer. Walsh Photojournalism students Kyle Burke, Nicholas Chadwell, David Dzurilla, Makenna Hickey, Stone Kaufman, Devin Kenerly, Rebecca Krymowski, Ellen Lawrence, Mychael Poole, Hannah Reikowsky, Tee Rupp, Dylan Smith, and Jared Walsh will be featured.
YMCA of Greater Cleveland launches six-week, community-wide health living challenge
The YMCA of Greater Cleveland has launched a free, six-week community-wide healthy living program called the STRONG Challenge. Individuals and families can participate from anywhere in weekly programs and activities together with family, friends and community members. The challenge will feature activities and interactive events with a different theme each week. YMCAs across the country will participate, so thousands of people will be taking the STRONG Challenge and connecting through a shared Facebook group. The challenge began Oct. 19. Registration is at ClevelandYMCA.org/STRONG.