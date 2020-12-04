Saturday, December 5
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
9 to 10 a.m. Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers! Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Temple Emanu El Parshat Hashavua
9 a.m. via Zoom. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel: Shabbat Morning Torah Study with Rabbi Klein
9:15 a.m. Livestreamed from the Hartzmark Room. bit.ly/TTTI-Hartzmark
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Shabbat services
9:30 a.m. livestreamed. shaareytikvah.org
Park Synagogue virtual services
10:10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visithttps://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel: Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
3:30 p.m. Jewish Time, Text, Memory, and Identity. For Zoom link, please email jmendelson@ttti.org.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Havdalah
5:35 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org
An evening of song and inspiration with Chazan Zalman Baumgarten
Rabbi Chazzan Schneur Zalman Baumgarten will perform in a virtual concert for Yud Tes Kislev aat 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. RSVP required to reserve your spot at ChabadCLE.com and receive your concert access. Tickets are $25 for a family concert link; $500 for event host; $180 for sponsor; and $100 for supporter.
Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway
Playhouse Square is participating in a streaming concert series, Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway, featuring critically acclaimed actress and singer Vanessa Williams at 8 p.m. Dec. 5. Livestream events are on sale now at playhousesquare.org for $30. All purchases include an additional 72 hours of on-demand viewing of the livestream, available beginning one hour after each live broadcast ends. Proceeds from sales of the livestreams will support Playhouse Square.
Beck Center for the Arts presents “Fully Committed”
Beck Center for the Arts announces its first virtual production, “Fully Committed,” a one-person comedy. The show runs from Nov. 13 to Dec. 6 and can be viewed on any device. Tickets are $20 for an individual viewer, $30 for two or more viewers or $40 for two or more viewers who would like to provide additional support. Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42252. For more information, visit beckcenter.org.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Sunday, December 6
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
8 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Park synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Mandel JDS’ Global Chanukah Event
Learn about Chanukah tradition from around the world moderated by Mandel JDS Head of School Jay Leverman at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 6. The event will be held via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/93994914744?pwd=aUxJL0g5UTBQZWRGNktpZGlXRmYzdz09#success. Meeting ID: 93994914744 Passcode: D3tv39
Coffee & Conversation with Cleveland Author Debbi Perkul
Coffee & Conversation: An interview with Debbi Perkul, author of “Winds Over Jerusalem.” From 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 6. columbus@hadassah.org.
UNIFIED: Virtual Concert to Benefit an Ultra-rare Jewish Genetic Disorder
Noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 6. UNIFIED is a virtual benefit concert featuring popular Jewish musical performers hosted by the Familial Dysautonomia Foundation. The event is spearheaded by Daniel L, father of the newest baby known to be born with familial dysautonomia (“FD”), an ultra-rare Jewish genetic disorder. Musicians include Nissim Black, Schlock Rock (Lenny Solomon), Portnoy Brothers, Zusha, Pey Dalid and a special appearance by Baruch Levine. Emcee is Eli Libowicz. Registration is free; donations encouraged. For information and to register, visit famdys.org/unified.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Sisterhood Membership Appreciation Paid-Up Luncheon
12:30 p.m. Lunch is on us as we bring all of our members together for a free boxed Kantina meal as we enjoy a new virtual performance from Rick Smith Jr. Members needed to pre-ordered. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information.
Dialogue with Rabbi Joshua Skoff and Rev. Gregory Kendrick, Jr.
Park Synagogue will host a program featuring Rabbi Skoff and Rev. Gregory Kendrick, Jr., interim Pastor of Cory United Methodist Church, as they discuss important issues facing all of us today at 2 p.m. Dec. 6. The event is free and open to the public. Registration required by Dec. 3 to receive Zoom link. Register at https://parksyn.payquiq.com/index.cfm?event=forms.view&embedform=1&contentid=8284104C-386F-402F-A1BEA950A9D50952 or by contacting Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244 ext. 122.
Israel Philharmonic Pre-Hanukkah Global Celebration
The Israel Philharmonic Foundation and AFIPO present a free multi-disciplinary program of instrumental performances, behind-the-scenes interviews, and powerful songs and messages of hope, featuring performances by Academy-Award winning film composer Hans Zimmer, Israel Philharmonic Music Director Lahav Shani, and musicians of the Israel Philharmonic, hosted by Ronalee Shimon, star of Fauda, with special celebrity guests. 2 to 3 p.m. Visit afipo.org/event/pre-hanukkah-global-celebration.
Temple Emanu El: The 10 Commandments of Monitoring Our Evolving Digital Selves
At no time has the relationship between Judaism and technology been all at once so rich, complex, enriching, and problematic. Based on a wide array of Jewish sources, learners will explore their own relationship to digital technologies. Paying attention to the author’s argument that as well as traditional categories of Jewish ethics, we need a new Jewish ethical vessel named “between a person and his/her technologies.” Learners will explore practical aytzahs (ideas/suggestions) for infusing their relationships to technology with Jewish values. 2 p.m. via Zoom. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login. Presented by Rabbi Jeffrey Schein.
CROSSROADS, Six Short Plays about love, pain, passion, and joy
Award-winning writer, director and producer Israela Margalit’s “CROSSROADS, Six Short Plays about love, pain, passion, and joy” will stream at 2:30 p.m. For more information and to sign up to watch, visit eventbrite.com/e/crossroads-by-israela-margalit-plays-about-love-pain-passion-and-joy-tickets-127222159905.
moCa Cleveland: Art of Collective Care & Responsibility
This free 5-part virtual teach-in highlights our collective power to oppose exploitation and anti-Black racism in the visual arts fields. 2:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, 4, 6, 11 and 13. For more information and to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/art-of-collective-care-responsibility-tickets-130139341273.
Fairmount Center for the Arts: “Nutcracker at Home”
Fairmount Center for the Arts will present “Nutcracker at Home,” a safe and magical way to celebrate and connect this holiday season, from 3 to 4 p.m. Dec. 6. This event is free to the public but donations are strongly encouraged. “Nutcracker at Home” is a live-streamed event that includes dance, music, and fun. Fairmount faculty and dancers will perform scenes from “The Nutcracker” and professional musicians will lead a family sing-along. The link to the live performance will be posted at www.fairmountcenter.org starting Dec. 1.
Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers Virtual Awards Ceremony
The Cleveland Jewish News 2020 18 Difference Makers virtual awards ceremony will be broadcast via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6. Registration is FREE, but required to gain access to the virtual awards ceremony. Please note: This is traditionally a ticketed event. In lieu of requiring ticket purchases, the Cleveland Jewish News is asking for your support of local Jewish journalism with the purchase of an optional $36 ticket for this unique virtual event during the pandemic, which includes a one year print and e-edition subscription to the Cleveland Jewish News ($63.95 value). Visit cjn.org/18dm to meet this year’s honorees and to register.
Women's Chavurah Presents: Healing: Finding Strength Within
A virtual evening of inspiring music, stories and songs celebrating the 19th of Kislev. 7 p.m. Dec. 6. Featuring: Speakers and dance, song, violin performance. zoom.us/j/87404357376. Contact information and RSVP to mazalc770@gmail.com Text to 330-524-1952. Sponsors: Chabad of Akron, Chabad at Kent State, Women's Chavura.
Columbus Torah Academy Annual Scholarship Gala
Columbus Torah Academy in Columbus will host its Annual Scholarship Gala virtually at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 6. The event will celebrate faculty and staff, CTA’s Medical Advisory Committee and give special recognition to JewishColumbus. The online silent auction begins Nov. 15. The virtual ad book deadline is Nov. 20. For more information, visit torahacademy.org/gala, or contact info@torahacademy.org or 614-864-0299, ext 218.
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: Ten-Minute Plays project
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance Ten-Minute PLays will open at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6. The event is organized by Matthew Mazuroski, showcases student directors and actors in workshop productions. The directors will explore the foundations of storytelling and develop their skills in working with actors on these exciting and innovative scripts. The free event will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity.
ADL In Concert Against Hate
For the first time, the ADL In Concert Against Hate will be virtual. The event will begin at 8 p.m. Dec. 6. RSVP for the event at events.adl.org. Join ADL Cleveland and ADL Philadelphia for the pre-show event honoring Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, Rachel Levine, by registering at support.adl.org/event/philadelphia-pre-show-registration/e307260.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Monday, December 7
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: What’s NU? With Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria
10 to 11 a.m. Topical text study and discussion on the most relevant Jewish topics of the day. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Parshat Hashavua with Professor Doron Kalir, CSU
Noon to 1 p.m. We will discuss the weekly Torah portion from a liberal viewpoint. In particular, we will examine implications of the text for today's community and the meaning of Emunah (faith) in the 21st century. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Bexley Public Library: Kindergarten Super Stars
Children ages 4-6 are invited to join Bexley Public Library online, with pre-recorded videos and a live Zoom event, every Monday afternoon. Video will be available each Monday at 1 p.m. on Facebook. Zoom event will be held each Monday at 2 p.m. Stories and activities are designed to help build school and reading readiness. Register at bexley.libnet.info/events to reserve your packet of materials.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: USY & Kadima Hanukkah Trivia night
7 p.m. Compete with friends and win prizes as we prepare for Hanukkah together. Open to all 5th-12th grade students. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information or RSVP to Rabbi Josh Foster (rabbifoster@bnaijeshurun.org).
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Hannah Mary McKinnon
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Hannah Mary McKinnon, author of “Sister Dear.” Visit beyondbookjackets.com/mckinnon.
Global Response to the Holocaust with Irene Shaland
In last part of the three-part series, “Global Response to the Holocaust Series,” writer and educator Irene Shaland will discuss “The Islands and the Boot: Cuba, Calabria/Italy, Malta, Corsica” at 7 p.m. Dec. 7. Visit http://www.maltzmuseum.org/event/global-response-to-the-holocaust-with-irene-shaland-the-ring-of-fire-austria-germany-hungary-soviet-union/ to register for the free online discussion.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Tuesday, December 8
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Virtual Social Services Fair
The Columbus Metropolitan Library is bringing together a variety of agencies during a free virtual event to connect central Ohioans with the help they need. Social services professionals will be available to help navigate the complex world of benefits and entitlements to help cope with day-to-day needs due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8. For more information and to register, visit www.omjcfc.org/vssfair.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Torah Study with Susan Wyner
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Join in for a close reading of the Torah as we make our way through our most central text. We are currently studying the book of Deuteronomy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
FIDF Engage presents: Stories behind the headlines
1 p.m. Dec. 8. Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus will discuss Fighting Media Bias against Israel. Visit fidf.org/covid19/engage.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club Happy Hour
5 to 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to discuss topics of current interest along with a little comedy on the side. These discussions are open to everyone and drinks are optional. We're looking forward to seeing you. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information.
The Savvy Caregiver webinar series from JFSA Cleveland
6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 1 through Jan. 5. This live interactive webinar series is taught by professional instructors and is for active caregivers of a family member or friend living at home with dementia. Caregivers learn to develop new strategies for caring for the person living with the disease as well as caring for themselves. These strategies and skills have been shown to decrease the stress of caregiving and increase well-being for both. To register, contact Nicole at 216-903-1189 or nherberthale@jfsa-cleveland.org.
NCJW/CLE Gala125: Starring Leslie Odom Jr.
More than just Hamilton's Aaron Burr, Leslie Odom Jr. is an author, Grammy award-winning recording artist, television and film actor, and performer. Be in the (zoom) room at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 as he dialogues with his mentor and father-in-law, Stuart K. Robinson, followed by a mini-concert performance. Register at www.wizevents.com/register/register_add.php?sessid=11475&id=7281
JewishColumbus virtual community celebration
JewishColumbus will host a free 20-minute virtual community celebration at 8 p.m. Dec. 8. “We Shine Together” will feature stories of impact, showing how JewishColumbus’ work affects many people within the community, according to a news release. The event will be fun and interactive, and attendees have the opportunity to register in advance for a free “community in a box,” or gift box for families to enjoy. The link to the event will be emailed to registrants Dec. 7. For tickets, visit jewishcolumbus.org/get-involved-events/we-shine-together.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Wednesday, December 9
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mishnah: The New Scripture with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.Most Jewish institutions and values, while based on the Bible, were created by the ancient rabbis. The Mishnah and its expansion into the full Talmud are the core texts for our Jewish foundations. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Midweek Mishnah Class
10 a.m. Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class via Zoom. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248.
Updates from the Front Lines with Cleveland Clinic
11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hear perspectives from healthcare leaders from the Cleveland Clinic on the latest industry updates and innovations in testing, telehealth and more. Register at solonincoc.wliinc35.com//events/Updates-from-the-Front-Lines-with-Cleveland-Clinic-6718/details.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Kosher Fitness with Rabbi Michael Ungar
1 to 2 p.m. Get moving and get fit as we approach the secular new year. Join certified Personal Trainer (and Rabbi) Michael Ungar for a 45-50 minute workout. Appropriate for all levels; no need for special equipment since we will use objects you already have at home. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information.
Jewish Family Services of Columbus: Virtual latke program
Jewish Family Services of Columbus will host a virtual program to learn how to make oven fried latkes and easy microwave applesauce for Chanukah at 2 p.m. Dec. 9. The program will feature Julie Remer and Paula Weinstein of Simply Special Catering. It is part of a senior speaker series with Zoom programming for those 50 and older to stay engaged while at home during the pandemic. The speaker series occurs on the second Wednesday of each month from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Registration is at jfscolumbus.org/virtualsenioractivites. Participants will be emailed the recipes once they register so they can follow along at home. For questions, call Michele Bernstein at 614-559-0157 or email her at mbernstein@jfscolumbus.org.
Cleveland Museum of Art: Memory, Materiality, and Transformation: Contemporary Artists and African Traditions
6 p.m. Dec. 9. Join artists Nnenna Okore and Tahir Carl Karmali for a conversation with exhibition curator Ugochukwu-Smooth C. Nzewi, moderated by curator Kristen Windmuller-Luna, as they reflect on the themes of memory, materiality, and transformation and discuss how contemporary artists engage with traditional African arts. This event is organized in tandem with the CMA exhibition Second Careers: Two Tributaries in African Art. clevelandart.org/events/virtual-events/memory-materiality-and-transformation-contemporary-artists-and-african-traditions
The Temple-Tifereth Israel: Nourish Your Nefesh (Soul) - Adult Learning with Rabbi Dadoun
7 p.m. For Zoom link, please email jmendelson@ttti.org.
Shaker Theatre Arts Presents “She Kills Monsters: Virtual realms”
The Shaker Theatre Arts Department will present virtual performances of “She Kills Monsters: Virtual realms” by Qui Nguyen at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 to Dec. 12 at shakertheatre.anywhereseat.com. Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for adults and $20 for family viewing. If you are a Patron at the Associate level, your complimentary tickets can only be redeemed by calling the Theatre Arts Office at 216-295-6357 and leaving a message.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
The free streaming series featuring the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra includes performances at 8 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday through Dec. 20. On Dec. 9, Madeline Finn will perform. Visit case.edu/maltzcenter/livestreamedatsilverhall.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Thursday, December 10
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The Most Interesting Synagogues in the World with Rabbi Josh Foster
10 to 11 a.m. While we wait for an end to the pandemic and travel to resume, join Rabbi Foster for a virtual exploration of some of the most interesting synagogues in the world and the communities they serve. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Ethical & Ritual Issues Through the Lens of Conservative Jewish Law with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
Noon to 1 p.m. Through the study of responsa (Jewish law papers) from the Law Committee of the Rabbinical Assembly, we will explore what Jewish tradition has to say about the most pressing and significant issues of our day. Class is always lively, filled with text study and discussion. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Chanukah: First Night, Last Night Family Experience
5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17. Join the families of the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan for a celebration of Chanukah on the first and last night of candle-lighting. Together we will kindle the lights of the chanukiah, sing new and old favorite tunes, and then break out into three cohort Zoom rooms. Choose between the Infants + Young Children room (for children ages 0-4), the School Age room, sponsored by Jewish Journeys (for children ages 5-12), and the Generation R room (for Russian-speaking families) for activities and music. Register at mmjccm.org/programs/chanukah-first-night-last-night-family-experience.
8 Nights of Hanukkah Lights – Virtual Event
5:30 p.m. Each night of Hanukkah, join jHUB on Facebook Live at facebook.com/groups/clejewishholidays to celebrate virtually.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Hanukkah Cooking with Murray & Tova and Congregational Hanukkah Candle Lighting
7 to 8 p.m. Join Murray and Tova as we make latkes and other Hanukkah favorites. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/hanukkah to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual Hanukkah programs and links. You can also check out B’nai Jeshurun’s YouTube Channel to see all of their past classes and recipes: cutt.ly/Bnai-Jeshurun-YouTube-Channel
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Stuart Turton
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. for a conversation with Stuart Turton, author of the bestselling The “7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle,” winner of the Costa Best First Novel Award. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/turton.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The How & Why of Jewish Ritual with Cantor Aaron Shifman
8 to 9 p.m. We will be discussing kaddish, mikvah, tallit and tzizit, brit milah, Shabbat and havdallah to name a few using Medrashim and Talmudic resources. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah The Rebbe's Tisch
9 p.m. Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters via Zoom. Special guests are featured each week. zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389.
Temple Emanu El’s Chanukah celebration
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
“Joyful: A Karamu Holiday Celebration”
Karamu is launching the first production of its 2020-21 mainstage theatre season with “Joyful: A Karamu Holiday Celebration,” available beginning Dec. 10 for on-demand purchase. Patrons can purchase high-definition, on-demand access to “Joyful” via the Karamu House website for $24.99 (and accessed at any time until Jan. 9, 2021). Video access will be available for 48 hours once viewing begins. Visit karamuhouse.org.
Friday, December 11
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Kabbalat Shabbat services at 7:00 pm will feature our Zamir children’s choir and it is also birthday Shabbat. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote lecture: Art and Epidemics
1 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Linda M. Sandhaus, M.D., Docent, Cleveland Museum of Art. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/art-and-epidemics-remote.
moCa Cleveland: Art of Collective Care & Responsibility
This free 5-part virtual teach-in highlights our collective power to oppose exploitation and anti-Black racism in the visual arts fields. 2:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, 4, 6, 11 and 13. For more information and to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/art-of-collective-care-responsibility-tickets-130139341273.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Kabbalat Shabbat
4 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Congregation Hanukkah Candle Lighting
4:30 p.m. Join us on Zoom as we light the 2nd candle for Hanukkah before Shabbat begins. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/hanukkah-candle-lighting for the Zoom link and all of our Congregational Hanukkah candle lighting times.
8 Nights of Hanukkah Lights – Virtual Event
5:30 p.m. Each night of Hanukkah, join jHUB on Facebook Live at facebook.com/groups/clejewishholidays to celebrate virtually.
Notre Dame College Choir Holiday Performance
7 p.m. Dec. 11. Livestreamed on Notre Dame College Performing Arts Facebook page (facebook.com/NDCPerformingArts) and NDCPerforms YouTube (youtube.com/channel/UCO9yEcwWI0pwx0cQHwg2rOA/videos).
The Temple-Tifereth Israel: Hanukkah Musical Kabbalat Shabbat Service
7 p.m. Livestreamed from the chapel or the Roku channel (TTTI Chapel) or watch on The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Facebook page. bit.ly/TTTI-Chapel.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Saturday, December 12
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
9 to 10 a.m. Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel: Shabbat Morning Torah Study with Rabbi Klein
9:15 a.m. Livestreamed from the Hartzmark Room. bit.ly/TTTI-Hartzmark
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Shabbat services
9:30 a.m. livestreamed. shaareytikvah.org
Park Synagogue virtual services
10:10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Milton the Menorah, A Hanukkah Presentation – A virtual comedy interactive show by The Bible Players
The Bible will be joining our youth for another fun Shabbat Hanukkah morning. We’ll have two sessions; 2nd grade and under at 10:30 a.m. and 3rd-6th at 11:15 a.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/hanukkah to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual Hanukkah programs.
Lake Erie Ink: Craft Creations
10:30 a.m. to noon. In this zoom workshop, participants will craft alongside LEI staff as we work on a literacy-themed art project that makes the perfect gift. For those who are able/willing to pick them up, materials will be provided. Contactless pickup of materials from our location (2843 Washington Blvd. Cleveland Heights) can be conveniently scheduled after registration! If you are unable to pick up materials, a material list will be uploaded soon Visit lakeerieink.org/crafty-creations.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Virtual Fam Jam Series
Featuring music education activities curated by the Rock Hall’s education team, live performances from The Beck Center for the Arts, crafts with The Children’s Museum of Cleveland and story time with The Cleveland Public Library, each virtual variety hour event is jam-packed with engaging content for kids of all ages. Watch and join along on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's YouTube channel at 11 a.m. Dec. 12. Teachers and parents can create a free account on Rock Hall EDU, the Rock Hall’s digital education platform powered by PNC to access supplemental activity information including craft supply lists, instruction sheets and accompanying activity worksheets. Visit https://www.rockhall.com/events/virtual-fam-jam-2 for more information.
The Temple Tifereth Israel: Family Shabbat
11 a.m. Zoom or watch life on The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Facebook page. For Zoom link, please email jmendelson@ttti.org.
jHub Hanukkah - Virtual Event
4 to 5:15 p.m. Join jHUB for a virtual Hanukkah celebration featuring interactive breakouts, menorah lighting, and music by Billy Jonas. For more information and to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/jhub-hanukkah-celebration-tickets-130492537693.
WINTERTIDE at Gordon Square
WINTERTIDE features local artists and family-friendly fun at the Gordon Square Arts District with wandering performers and mural artists decorating the streetscape. Attendees can take in the art around them, pick up unique gifts at local shops, and carry out food and drinks – all while safely enjoying the season, masked and socially-distanced from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 12. A virtual performance to kick-off the event will begin at 1 p.m. via dscdo.org/wintertide, Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization and Cleveland Public Theatre Facebook pages and Cleveland Public Theatre’s YouTube page.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Havdallahkah & Congregational Hanukkah Candle Lighting
6:30 p.m. What happens when you have havdallah and Hanukkah candle lighting together? You get... Havdallakah, an evening where we will sing, join together for havdallah and then light the Hanukkah candles. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/hanukkah to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual Hanukkah programs.
8 Nights of Hanukkah Lights – Virtual Event
5:30 p.m. Each night of Hanukkah, join jHUB on Facebook Live at facebook.com/groups/clejewishholidays to celebrate virtually.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Fairmount Center for the Arts presents virtual “Pull Back the Curtain” speaker series with Steven Litt
Fairmount Center for the Arts presents a virtual program in their “Pull Back the Curtain” speaker series at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 with Steven Litt, art and architecture critic for The Plain Dealer. For questions and to make a reservation for this program, call 440-338-3171, email info@fairmountcenter.org or visit fairmountcenter.org/special-events. The “Pull Back the Curtain” speakers series is free, thanks to the generous support of Toby and Melanie Maloney, the Figgie Foundation and the Ohio Arts Council.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel: Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
3:30 p.m. Jewish Time, Text, Memory, and Identity. For Zoom link, please email jmendelson@ttti.org.
jHUB’s Chanukah celebration
jHUB will host a virtual Chanukah celebration with three interactive breakout activities beginning at 4 p.m. Dec. 12. Activities include Chanukah drink mixology, greek donut making and homemade glowstick menorah making. At 4:30 they will host a menorah lighting followed by music by Billy Jonas at 4:40 p.m. This program is suitable for young professionals and couples with children. Must RSVP in advance to receive Zoom link. For more information and to register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/jhub-hanukkah-celebration-tickets-130492537693.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Havdalah
5:35 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Sunday, December 13
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
8 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Park synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Family Cookie Baking with Sweet Samantha
10:30 a.m. to noon. Join us for a fun morning of baking and decorating delicious Hanukkah cookies! Learn tips and tricks as we bake along with Sweet Samantha, a two time Food Network competitor on both "Cupcake Wars" and "Sweet Genius!" Visit bnaijeshurun.org/hanukkah to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual Hanukkah programs.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Men's Club presents "Manufacturing Cleveland’s Future: MAGNET and America Works"
10:30 a.m. Guest speakers are Matt Fieldman and Ethan Karp. Email Joe Rettman (jarettman@gmail.com) to get the Zoom link for this program.
Virtual tour of Israel’s olive oil production
NAAMAT USA – Cleveland Council will hold a virtual tour of Israel’s olive oil production 2 p.m. Dec. 13. On the tour, participants will learn how olive oil connects what happened thousands of years ago to the celebration of Chanukah today. Israeli tour guide Gadi Ben-Dov will lead the tour. Proceeds will support NA’AMAT’s day care centers. After the tour, there will be a Chanukah menorah lighting for all. To register, visitnaamat.org or email Marci Curtis at mcurtis@naamat.org.
moCa Cleveland: Art of Collective Care & Responsibility
This free 5-part virtual teach-in highlights our collective power to oppose exploitation and anti-Black racism in the visual arts fields. 2:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, 4, 6, 11 and 13. For more information and to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/art-of-collective-care-responsibility-tickets-130139341273.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Hanukkah Concert – Guy Mintus/ Live from Israel
3 p.m. Guy Mintus is an Israeli born New York based pianist, composer and educator. His music is deeply rooted in jazz and classical traditions and is mixed with his native Middle Eastern rhythms. This concert is free. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/hanukkah to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual Hanukkah programs.
Park Synagogue: Superhero Chanukah Bingo
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Win fun prizes from Park-member-owned businesses and help make the holidays brighter for homeless children and their parents – while enjoying some festive Chanukah fun with our very own Superhero, Rabbi Skoff. Bingo cards are available for $5 per player and will be sent electronically. All proceeds will go toward Family Promise of Greater Cleveland, which serves over 200 homeless children and their parents. Sponsored by Park Family Connection, a group for Park families and friends with children under 13. Superhero Chanukah Bingo is open to all ages. Visit https://bit.ly/3lDdJL9.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Latkes & Laughter with Deena Nyer Mendlowitz – A Family Chanukah Event
4 p.m. Join on Zoom for an hour of latke frying fun. We'll cook, joke around and end with lighting the candles and tasting our delicious fried foods. For Zoom info, RSVP to Rabbi Rachel Brown at rbrown@shaareytikvah.org.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel: Cavani Quartet: Beethoven and the Human Spirit Convert
4 p.m. Join the Cavani String Quartet and Rabbi Roger C. Klein for a celebration concert in honor of Beethoven’s 250th birthday year. Livestreamed from the sanctuary or the Roku channel (TTTI Sanctuary) or watch live on The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Facebook page. bit.ly/TTTI-Sanctuary
8 Nights of Hanukkah Lights – Virtual Event
5:30 p.m. Each night of Hanukkah, join jHUB on Facebook Live at facebook.com/groups/clejewishholidays to celebrate virtually.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Congregation Hanukkah Candle Lighting
7 p.m. Join us on Zoom as we light the 4th candle for Hanukkah. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/hanukkah-candle-lighting for the Zoom link and all of our Congregational Hanukkah candle lighting times.
Light the Menorah and chat with Hadassah friends
Celebrate Hanukkah on Zoom with Columbus Hadassah. From 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13. columbus@hadassah.org
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
The free streaming series featuring the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra includes performances at 8 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday through Dec. 20. On Dec. 13, Worry Stone will perform. Visit case.edu/maltzcenter/livestreamedatsilverhall.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Monday, December 14
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: What’s NU? With Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria
10 to 11 a.m. Topical text study and discussion on the most relevant Jewish topics of the day. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Parshat Hashavua with Professor Doron Kalir, CSU
Noon to 1 p.m. We will discuss the weekly Torah portion from a liberal viewpoint. In particular, we will examine implications of the text for today's community and the meaning of Emunah (faith) in the 21st century. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Bexley Public Library: Kindergarten Super Stars
Children ages 4-6 are invited to join Bexley Public Library online, with pre-recorded videos and a live Zoom event, every Monday afternoon. Video will be available each Monday at 1 p.m. on Facebook. Zoom event will be held each Monday at 2 p.m. Stories and activities are designed to help build school and reading readiness. Register at bexley.libnet.info/events to reserve your packet of materials.
8 Nights of Hanukkah Lights – Virtual Event
5:30 p.m. Each night of Hanukkah, join jHUB on Facebook Live at facebook.com/groups/clejewishholidays to celebrate virtually.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Hanukkah Nite Live & Congregational Candle Lighting
7 p.m. Live from all of our homes, join our clergy and a few surprise guests for an evening of songs, stories and teachings as we celebrate the 5th night of Hanukkah. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/hanukkah to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual Hanukkah programs.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Tuesday, December 15
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Torah Study with Susan Wyner
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Join in for a close reading of the Torah as we make our way through our most central text. We are currently studying the book of Deuteronomy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club Happy Hour
5 to 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to discuss topics of current interest along with a little comedy on the side. These discussions are open to everyone and drinks are optional. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information.
8 Nights of Hanukkah Lights – Virtual Event
5:30 p.m. Each night of Hanukkah, join jHUB on Facebook Live at facebook.com/groups/clejewishholidays to celebrate virtually. On Dec. 15, Dayna Shapiro will be leading the blessings with a short cooking demo on how to make Zalabia, a fried middle eastern dessert often made on Hanukkah.
The Savvy Caregiver webinar series from JFSA Cleveland
6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 1 through Jan. 5. This live interactive webinar series is taught by professional instructors and is for active caregivers of a family member or friend living at home with dementia. Caregivers learn to develop new strategies for caring for the person living with the disease as well as caring for themselves. These strategies and skills have been shown to decrease the stress of caregiving and increase well-being for both. To register, contact Nicole at 216-903-1189 or nherberthale@jfsa-cleveland.org.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mixology with Pam Wiznitzer and Congregational Hanukkah Candle Lighting
7 to 8:30 p.m. Back by popular demand, Pam will be showing us how to make two holiday inspired drinks for the 6th night of Hanukkah; one alcoholic and one family-friendly. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/hanukkah to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual Hanukkah programs.
moCa Cleveland: Is The Region Really Relevant?
7 to 8 p.m. Inspired by the 2013 panel discussion, "Mission School: Yes or No," and the article and responding symposium "Is There a California School?" moCa’s panel delves deeper into this subject to examine the relationships between the Bay Area's Mission School and the Chicago Imagists. For more information and to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/is-the-region-really-relevant-tickets-130820209769.
Temple Emanu El: The American Constitution in the Post-Election Era
Chanukah is a time to remember the struggle for freedom. Find out how the Bill of Rights protects your freedoms today. 7 p.m. Presented by Jared Klebanow, Temple Emanu El member, legal analyst, and law professor, via Zoom. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login. Co-sponsored by the TEE Advocacy Committee and TEE Brotherhood. No pre-registration necessary.
An Interfaith Couple's Panel Discussion: Unique Journeys; Unique Choices
At 7:45 p.m. Dec. 15 via Zoom, Rabbis Melinda and Chase will host a panel of jHUB couples at various stages in their relationships to share their personal stories, to give tips for having important conversations, and to impart what it has meant for them to engage in the process of creating the spiritual foundation of their family. For more information and to register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/an-interfaith-couples-panel-discussion-unique-journeys-unique-choices-tickets-126972739883
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Wednesday, December 16
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Midweek Mishnah Class
10 a.m. Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class via Zoom. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mishnah: The New Scripture with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Most Jewish institutions and values, while based on the Bible, were created by the ancient rabbis. The Mishnah and its expansion into the full Talmud are the core texts for our Jewish foundations. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Annual Holiday Luncheon: Solon Silver Linings
Join the Solon Chamber (virtually) for the Annual Holiday Luncheon and receive a coupon code to order lunch from DiBella's Subs. The Solon Chamber will be recognizing 2020 Corporate Sponsors, current and new board members, chamber staff, new businesses and accomplishments, milestone anniversaries and more. 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register at solonincoc.wliinc35.com//events/Annual-Holiday-Luncheon-Solon-Silver-Linings-6721/details.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Kosher Fitness with Rabbi Michael Ungar
1 to 2 p.m. Get moving and get fit as we approach the secular new year. Join certified Personal Trainer (and Rabbi) Michael Ungar for a 45-50 minute workout. Appropriate for all levels; no need for special equipment since we will use objects you already have at home. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Israel Hanukkah Virtual Tour with Rotem
4 to 5 p.m. Climb aboard (your computers) as we join Rotem-Licensed Israel Tour Guide for a fun and adventurous trip to Israel on Zoom. This time we will explore the story of Hanukkah as we visit some of the sites associated with the Maccabees and their battles from over a thousand years ago. We will also see how Israel celebrates Hanukkah today with lights and festivities. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/hanukkah to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual Hanukkah programs.
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Dec. 16 workshop runs from 5 to 8 p.m.
8 Nights of Hanukkah Lights – Virtual Event
5:30 p.m. Each night of Hanukkah, join jHUB on Facebook Live at facebook.com/groups/clejewishholidays to celebrate virtually.
moCa Cleveland Open Studio: Visual Journaling COLOR
This new digital program builds connection through making. From 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 16, artists Morgan Bukovec and Audrey Silvestro will lead a small group in a guided meditation using creative prompts to explore the practice of visual journaling, inspired by the way artists use color to convey emotions and feelings. We will also incorporate reflective writing into the journaling process. For more information and to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/open-studio-visual-journaling-color-tickets-130505967863.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Team Trivia Night & Congregational Hanukkah Candle Lighting
7 to 9:30 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun with the help of ATID is excited to bring back a fun-filled evening of trivia with prizes for Hanukkah. The trivia will be general questions, but plan on a few Hanukkah facts to be thrown in to stump you. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/hanukkah to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual Hanukkah programs.
jHUB Hanukkah Cookie Bake: Women's Night In
jHUB women's night where we will host a virtual cookie bake where women will submit their cookie recipes and it will be randomly assigned to another participant. Everyone will make the cookies in advance and guess who the recipe belongs to at the virtual event at 7 p.m. Dec. 16. For more information and to register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/jhub-hanukkah-cookie-bake-womens-night-in-tickets-130501556669
The Temple-Tifereth Israel: Nourish Your Nefesh (Soul) - Adult Learning with Rabbi Dadoun
7 p.m. For Zoom link, please email jmendelson@ttti.org.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
The free streaming series featuring the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra includes performances at 8 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday through Dec. 20. On Dec. 16, Hey Mavis will perform. Visit case.edu/maltzcenter/livestreamedatsilverhall.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Thursday, December 17
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The Most Interesting Synagogues in the World with Rabbi Josh Foster
10 to 11 a.m. While we wait for an end to the pandemic and travel to resume, join Rabbi Foster for a virtual exploration of some of the most interesting synagogues in the world and the communities they serve. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Ethical & Ritual Issues Through the Lens of Conservative Jewish Law with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
Noon to 1 p.m. Through the study of responsa (Jewish law papers) from the Law Committee of the Rabbinical Assembly, we will explore what Jewish tradition has to say about the most pressing and significant issues of our day. Class is always lively, filled with text study and discussion. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Israel Hanukkah Virtual Tour with Rotem
4 to 5 p.m. Climb aboard (your computers) as we join Rotem-Licensed Israel Tour Guide for a fun and adventurous trip to Israel on Zoom. This time we will explore the story of Hanukkah as we visit some of the sites associated with the Maccabees and their battles from over a thousand years ago. We will also see how Israel celebrates Hanukkah today with lights and festivities. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/hanukkah to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual Hanukkah programs.
Chanukah: First Night, Last Night Family Experience
5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17. Join the families of the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan for a celebration of Chanukah on the first and last night of candle-lighting. Together we will kindle the lights of the chanukiah, sing new and old favorite tunes, and then break out into three cohort Zoom rooms. Choose between the Infants + Young Children room (for children ages 0-4), the School Age room, sponsored by Jewish Journeys (for children ages 5-12), and the Generation R room (for Russian-speaking families) for activities and music. Register at mmjccm.org/programs/chanukah-first-night-last-night-family-experience.
8 Nights of Hanukkah Lights – Virtual Event
5:30 p.m. Each night of Hanukkah, join jHUB on Facebook Live at facebook.com/groups/clejewishholidays to celebrate virtually.
Local 4 Music Fund virtual concert series
7 p.m. Beach, Shostakovich and Charnofsky. Featuring Diana Pepelea Vardi, Jennifer Walvoord, Esther Nahm, Derek Snyder and Eric Charnofsky. For more information, visit local4musicfund.org.
The Cleveland Play House Presents “Theatre Thursday”
7 p.m. “Holiday Movie Night” Theatre Thursday is a LIVE interactive virtual program focusing on CPH's core values of artistry, community, and life-long learning, presented on the third Thursday of each month, hosted by CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley and CPH Artistic Directing Fellow Stori Ayers. Theatre Thursday is a monthly interactive virtual event which will allow audiences to experience the artistry of CPH, connect directly with the makers of our work, and converse with staff and other audience members about the impact of our artistic work in our beloved community. Theatre Thursday is for CPH fans and anyone interested in learning more about the work of America's first regional theatre - onstage, backstage, in the classroom and in the community. Registration for Theatre Thursday is required in advance. Viewing access is "Pay What You Can," starting at $5. All events are live streamed via ZOOM and can be viewed on a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. For more information about Theatre Thursday, visit www.clevelandplayhouse.com/theatre-thursday.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: IllumiNation – A National Virtual Hanukkah Celebration
8:30 p.m. B'nai Jeshurun will join Conservative Synagogues across the nation as we light our menorahs, share holiday music (featuring singer/songwriter Neshama Carlebach and New York Times best selling author and journalist AJ Jacobs). Visit bnaijeshurun.org/hanukkah to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual Hanukkah programs.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah The Rebbe's Tisch
9 p.m. Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters via Zoom. Special guests are featured each week. zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Friday, December 18
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Livestream Kinder Shabbat
10:30 a.m. Have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as we livestream Kinder Shabbat. Enjoy your favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy, too.
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote lecture: Celebrating Beethoven
Noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 18. Don Rosenberg, Editor of EMAg, The Magazine of Early Music America, and former music critic of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/celebrating-beethoven-remote.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Kabbalat Shabbat
4 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Kabbalat Shabbat & Erev Sukkot Service
6 p.m. Livestreamed from the chapel or Roku channel (TTTI Chapel), or watch live on THe Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Facebook page. bit.ly/TTTI-Chapel
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Opening Dec. 2: “Mayor” at cia.edu/cinematheque/film-schedule/2020/12/mayor. Opening Dec. 4: “76 Days” at cia.edu/cinematheque/film-schedule/2020/12/76-days; “Intervista” at cia.edu/cinematheque/film-schedule/2020/12/intervista-interview; “Another Round” at cia.edu/cinematheque/film-schedule/2020/12/another-round; “Changing Times of Ike White.” “British Arrows Advertising Awards Greatest Hits,” will be available at cia.edu/cinematheque/film-schedule/2020/11/british-arrows-advertising-awards-greatest-hits until Dec. 31. Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film.
Saturday, December 19
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
9 to 10 a.m. Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers! Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel: Shabbat Morning Torah Study with Rabbi Klein
9:15 a.m. Livestreamed from the Hartzmark Room. bit.ly/TTTI-Hartzmark
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Shabbat services
9:30 a.m. livestreamed. shaareytikvah.org
Park Synagogue virtual services
10:10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
MassMu Offers Virtual Painting Demonstration
Artist Heather Bullach, accomplished portrait artist, and the Museum’s traveling exhibits coordinator, will present a prerecorded painting demonstration via Zoom, which will be available beginning at 11 a.m. Dec. 19. A link will be provided to members upon registration: 330-833-4061, ext. 104, or stoole@massillonmuseum.org.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel: Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
3:30 p.m. Jewish Time, Text, Memory, and Identity. For Zoom link, please email jmendelson@ttti.org.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Havdalah
5:40 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org
CAPA presents “The Hip Hop Nutcracker”
CAPA presents “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music, is available to stream at 7 p.m. Dec. 19. The live capture, filmed as a part of a partnership with PBS, will allow recurring and new patrons to experience this beloved holiday tradition at home as theatres across the country remain closed. Virtual tickets to this online concert are $25 and $55 and can be purchased at stellartickets.com/events/hhn-and-capa/hip-hop-nutcracker-columbus.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Sunday, December 20
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
8 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Park synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
The free streaming series featuring the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra includes performances at 8 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday through Dec. 20. On Dec. 20, Chardon Polka Band will perform. Visit case.edu/maltzcenter/livestreamedatsilverhall.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Monday, December 21
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Shaker Arts Council: INDI Art Zone Virtual Branding Sessions, Teens and Youth
9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 21-23. Our INDI Art Zone Virtual Branding Sessions are designed to educate the youth of today on the power of branding in the arts. Our goal with our virtual branding sessions is to inspire the youth to invest in their artistic creations by educating them on how to create small business plans for their artistic development. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-december-mini-session.html.
Shaker Arts Council: Round Trip Flamenco, Teens and Youth
11 a.m. to noon, Dec. 21, 23 and 28. De ida y vuelta is a dance and arts residency designed for K-12 students that brings Hispanic history to life. Students learn and help create a flamenco dance from the "ida y vuelta" (round-trip) family of music, which have influences from Latin America, West Africa, and Spain. Students create their own fan with craft supplies as a prop, and receive worksheets to learn about the history and culture. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-december-mini-session.html.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Shaker Arts Council: Audition Technique: College & Beyond, Teens and Youth Grade 8-12
6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Dec. 21-30. Have audition material you’d like a second opinion on? Want to get a monologue or song in shape for an upcoming audition? Join Cody Swanson in personal, virtual, and intimate sessions as, together, you create or build upon, strong pieces of text to audition with for college and other needs. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-december-mini-session.html.
Shaker Arts Council: Dynamic Art – Comic Art – Visual Story-telling, Teens and Youth Ages 13-18
6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 21, 23 and 28. Sessions for development in dynamic anatomy drawing/ illustration, story-telling thru panel visuals and cinematic placement to project best visual presentation. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-december-mini-session.html.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Tuesday, December 22
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
FIDF Engage presents: Stories behind the headlines
1 p.m. Dec. 22. Maj. Gen. (Res.) Nadav Padan, Former Head of IDF Central Command, will discuss Cyber Warfare: A New Dimension in Modern War. Visit fidf.org/covid19/engage.
Shaker Arts Council: Shoes as Art, Grades 4-12
1 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Create a shoe that expresses who you are. In this workshop, you will create a work of 3-dimensional work of art in the form of a shoe. Gather materials you can collage that show your interests. These items can be photos of friends or family, magazine images or drawings; they can include ribbon or fabric or hardware or glitter; things that you can find around your house and that work together to tell a story. Have a pair of scissors and some newsprint or paper you can stuff in a shoe. The only purchase you may need to make is for 2 rolls of 2-inch clear wrapping tape. Finally, you will need to select your favorite shoe, which will not be harmed in the making of the project. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-december-mini-session.html.
Shaker Arts Council: Acting and Memory Technique, Teens
3 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 22 and 29. This acting course will introduce basic memory techniques which support creativity, character development, and shorten memorization time. Based on modern neuroscience, Memory Acting helps actors understand how the brain naturally learns and memorizes. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-december-mini-session.html.
The Savvy Caregiver webinar series from JFSA Cleveland
6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 1 through Jan. 5. This live interactive webinar series is taught by professional instructors and is for active caregivers of a family member or friend living at home with dementia. Caregivers learn to develop new strategies for caring for the person living with the disease as well as caring for themselves. These strategies and skills have been shown to decrease the stress of caregiving and increase well-being for both. To register, contact Nicole at 216-903-1189 or nherberthale@jfsa-cleveland.org.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Wednesday, December 23
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Midweek Mishnah Class
10 a.m. Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class via Zoom. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248.
Jim Brickman: Comfort and Joy at Home
Grammy-nominated songwriter, piano sensation and Shaker Heights native Jim Brickman continues his annual Christmas tradition this holiday season with the Comfort & Joy at Home 2020 Virtual Tour. A Portion of each ticket purchased to this LIVE event will benefit Columbus’ historic Southern Theatre. Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home as Brickman blends yuletide memories and holiday carols with his own songs such as “The Gift,” “Sending You a Little Christmas,” “Angel Eyes,” and “If You Believe.” Various package levels are available, including the option to interact live with Brickman in the ‘Zoom Room!’ Buy tickets at jimbrickman.com/columbus.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Thursday, December 24
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah The Rebbe's Tisch
9 p.m. Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters via Zoom. Special guests are featured each week. zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Sisterhood Game Night
Time TBD. Get (or make) a Chinese meal, grab a glass of wine and join Sisterhood for a fun game night! Contact Irit Rawraway (gingit4@aol.com) for information and Zoom link.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Friday, December 25
Park Synagogue virtual services
8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Kabbalat Shabbat
4 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Kabbalat Shabbat & Erev Sukkot Service
6 p.m. Livestreamed from the chapel or Roku channel (TTTI Chapel), or watch live on THe Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Facebook page. bit.ly/TTTI-Chapel
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Saturday, December 26
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Shabbat services
9:30 a.m. livestreamed. shaareytikvah.org
Park Synagogue virtual services
10:10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Havdalah
5:45 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Sunday, December 27
Park Synagogue virtual services
8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Park synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Monday, December 28
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Shaker Arts Council: INDI Art Zone Virtual Branding Sessions, Teens and Youth
9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 28-30. Our INDI Art Zone Virtual Branding Sessions are designed to educate the youth of today on the power of branding in the arts. Our goal with our virtual branding sessions is to inspire the youth to invest in their artistic creations by educating them on how to create small business plans for their artistic development. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-december-mini-session.html.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Tuesday, December 29
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
FIDF Engage presents: Stories behind the headlines
1 p.m. Dec. 29. Speaker TBD, will discuss The Northern Border: Exposed. Visit fidf.org/covid19/engage.
The Savvy Caregiver webinar series from JFSA Cleveland
6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 1 through Jan. 5. This live interactive webinar series is taught by professional instructors and is for active caregivers of a family member or friend living at home with dementia. Caregivers learn to develop new strategies for caring for the person living with the disease as well as caring for themselves. These strategies and skills have been shown to decrease the stress of caregiving and increase well-being for both. To register, contact Nicole at 216-903-1189 or nherberthale@jfsa-cleveland.org.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Thursday, December 30
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Friday, December 31
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link and the latest schedule.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Tuesday, January 5
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote course: Charting a New Course with Business Model You: A One-Page Method for Reinventing Your Career
Designed for participants ages 50+ but open to anyone, this program will provide a structured process and framework by which they can define, analyze, and reinvent their careers. 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 5 through 26. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/charting-new-course-business-model-you-one-page-method-reinventing-your-career-remote
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote course: Homer’s Iliad
Join us for a close, guided reading of Homer’s great epic poem the “Iliad.” Participants will have the opportunity to engage in analysis and discussion of various aspects of the poem, including style, historical context, and the poem’s significance within the literary canon. Janice Vitullo, Instructor of Lifelong Learning. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 5 through Feb. 23. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/literature-writing/homers-iliad-remote.
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote course: Bring on the Girls! Girl Groups from 1925-1965
Senior Scholars Intersession. The Boswell Sisters, the Andrews Sisters, the McGuire Sisters, the Shirelles, the Shangri-las, the Blossoms, the Marvelettes, the Ronettes, the Supremes. The early to mid-20th century saw the flowering of a musical phenomenon – ensembles of three to five female vocalists, moving, singing and even dressing alike. This course explores the sounds, sights, and social contexts of girl groups, from their early roots in Jazz Age New Orleans to their zenith in ’60s Motown. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 5 through 26. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/art-music-theater/senior-scholars-intersession-bring-girls-girl-groups-1925-1965-remote.
The Savvy Caregiver webinar series from JFSA Cleveland
6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 1 through Jan. 5. This live interactive webinar series is taught by professional instructors and is for active caregivers of a family member or friend living at home with dementia. Caregivers learn to develop new strategies for caring for the person living with the disease as well as caring for themselves. These strategies and skills have been shown to decrease the stress of caregiving and increase well-being for both. To register, contact Nicole at 216-903-1189 or nherberthale@jfsa-cleveland.org.
Tuesday, January 12
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote course: Charting a New Course with Business Model You: A One-Page Method for Reinventing Your Career
Designed for participants ages 50+ but open to anyone, this program will provide a structured process and framework by which they can define, analyze, and reinvent their careers. 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 5 through 26. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/charting-new-course-business-model-you-one-page-method-reinventing-your-career-remote
Saturday, January 9
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Virtual Fam Jam Series
Featuring music education activities curated by the Rock Hall’s education team, live performances from The Beck Center for the Arts, crafts with The Children’s Museum of Cleveland and story time with The Cleveland Public Library, each virtual variety hour event is jam-packed with engaging content for kids of all ages. Watch and join along on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's YouTube channel at 11 a.m. Jan. 9. Teachers and parents can create a free account on Rock Hall EDU, the Rock Hall’s digital education platform powered by PNC to access supplemental activity information including craft supply lists, instruction sheets and accompanying activity worksheets. Visit www.rockhall.com/events/virtual-fam-jam-2 for more information.
Tuesday, January 19
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote course: Charting a New Course with Business Model You: A One-Page Method for Reinventing Your Career
Designed for participants ages 50+ but open to anyone, this program will provide a structured process and framework by which they can define, analyze, and reinvent their careers. 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 5 through 26. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/charting-new-course-business-model-you-one-page-method-reinventing-your-career-remote
Tuesday, January 26
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote course: Charting a New Course with Business Model You: A One-Page Method for Reinventing Your Career
Designed for participants ages 50+ but open to anyone, this program will provide a structured process and framework by which they can define, analyze, and reinvent their careers. 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 5 through 26. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/charting-new-course-business-model-you-one-page-method-reinventing-your-career-remote
Wednesday, January 27
The New Albany Lecture Series: Civil Discourse and Debate
5:45 p.m. Featuring David Axelrod, director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN senior political commentator; Chris Christie, 55th governor of the state of New Jersey; and Colleen Marshall, anchor at NBC4 and host of “NBC4’s The Spectrum.” Visit newalbanyfoundation.org/programs/the-new-albany-lecture-series.
Saturday, February 13
Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association’s 16th Annual Rock the Foundation
Virtual participants will take home a party-in-a-box complete with dinner, drinks and special treats to enjoy while viewing the virtual event, which begins at 7 p.m. Individual tickets for Rock 16 will be released at a later date. For more information, visit clemetrobar.org/cmba_prod/CMBA/Events/Rock_the_Foundation.aspx.
Monday, February 15
Shaker Arts Council: Round Trip Flamenco - Teens and Youth
11 a.m. to noon.. Feb. 15-16. De ida y vuelta is a dance & arts residency designed for K-12 students that brings Hispanic history to life. Students learn and help create a flamenco dance from the "ida y vuelta" (round-trip) family of music, which have influences from Latin America, West Africa, and Spain. Students create their own fan with craft supplies as a prop, and receive worksheets to learn about the history and culture. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Shaker Arts Council: Acting and Memory Technique
3 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16. This acting course will introduce basic memory techniques which support creativity, character development, and shorten memorization time. Based on modern neuroscience, Memory Acting helps actors understand how the brain naturally learns and memorizes. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Shaker Arts Council: Audition Technique: College & Beyond, Teens and Youth Grade 8- 12
5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16. Have audition material you’d like a second opinion on? Want to get a monologue or song in shape for an upcoming audition? Join Cody Swanson in personal, virtual, and intimate sessions as, together, you create or build upon, strong pieces of text to audition with for college and other needs. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Shaker Arts Council: Dynamic Art – Comic Art – Visual Story-telling, Teens and Youth Ages 13-18
6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16. Sessions for development in dynamic anatomy drawing/ illustration, story-telling thru panel visuals and cinematic placement to project best visual presentation. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Tuesday, February 16
Shaker Arts Council: Shoes as Art, Grades 4-12
1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Create a shoe that expresses who you are. In this workshop, you will create a work of 3-dimensional work of art in the form of a shoe. Gather materials you can collage that show your interests. These items can be photos of friends or family, magazine images or drawings; they can include ribbon or fabric or hardware or glitter; things that you can find around your house and that work together to tell a story. Have a pair of scissors and some newsprint or paper you can stuff in a shoe. The only purchase you may need to make is for 2 rolls of 2-inch clear wrapping tape. Finally, you will need to select your favorite shoe, which will not be harmed in the making of the project. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Shaker Arts Council: Audition Technique: College & Beyond, Teens and Youth Grade 8- 12
5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 16. Have audition material you’d like a second opinion on? Want to get a monologue or song in shape for an upcoming audition? Join Cody Swanson in personal, virtual, and intimate sessions as, together, you create or build upon, strong pieces of text to audition with for college and other needs. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Monday, February 22
The New Albany Lecture Series: Health
5:45 p.m. Featuring Dan Buettner, explorer and writer for National Geographic. Visit newalbanyfoundation.org/programs/the-new-albany-lecture-series.
Sunday, February 28
Virtual Concert with Nefesh Mountain
5 p.m. via Zoom. Co-sponsored by Temple Emanu El, Anshe Chesed-Fairmount Temple, Congregation Rodef Sholom, Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, Suburban Temple-Kol Ami, and The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Nefesh Mountain is the place where bluegrass, old-time, and American roots music meet with Jewish heritage and tradition. Creators, band leaders and husband/wife team Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg are the heart of this eclectic offering, pioneering a new world of American culture which seamlessly blends their deep love for American and Western musical forms with their own cultural backgrounds as Jewish Americans. Zoom link or more detail to follow.
Tuesday, May 4
The New Albany Lecture Series: Mental Health
5:45 p.m. Featuring Margaret Trudeau, bestselling author and mental health advocate. Visit newalbanyfoundation.org/programs/the-new-albany-lecture-series.
Ongoing programs
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Shabbat (Friday) Evening Service
Every Shabbat (Friday) evening, Fairmount Temple offers a Shabbat service led by our clergy at 6:15 p.m. that you can stream at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Wednesday Morning Torah Study
Every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., Morning Torah Study will be held via Zoom conferencing. To be added to the group list and receive the information on Zoom for the Wednesday Morning Torah Study, please contact Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org.
Beck Center for the Arts
Beck Center for the Arts, in an effort to continually adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, has created in-person and online arts educational offerings for winter/spring 2021. Browse the lineup of arts education offerings at https://bit.ly/2VkPczu, and register at beckcenter.org.
Beth Jacob Congregation shifts minyamin, classes to digital platform
Beth Jacob Congregation is offering virtual services and classes. They daven Shachris on Sundays at 8:30; Monday, Thursday and Friday at 6:45; and Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 a.m.;beth-jacob.whereby.com/daily-tefillah. Amud Yomi is 6:15 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Daf Yomi is at 6 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan. Lox & Learn is at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Kinyan Mesechta is at 9:20 p.m. Mondays and 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; followed by Maariv; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Daily services, Monday through Friday; morning minyan, 7:15 a.m.; evening minyan, 6 p.m. Shabbat Services, Saturday; Shabbat morning, 9 a.m.; Shabbat afternoon, 6 pm. Daily services, Sunday; morning minyan, 8 a.m.; evening minyan: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Chabad of Cleveland
Use this Zoom link for all events: https://zoom.us/j/7262247760?status=success
Chassidus Chaburah: Freshen up your morning with a daily dose of Chassidus. Monday through Friday 8 a.m.
Talmud with Machshava: Every Sunday, Halacha and Chassidus, 11:30 a.m., with Rabbi Chaikin
Women’s Tanya: Every Tuesday at 11 a.m., take a tour through the most spiritual realms, collecting some relevant keepsakes along the way with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760.
Women’s Chassidus Insights into the weekly Torah Portion: Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. with Rabbi Chaikin
The Sichos Project with Rabbi Gancz: Every Wednesday at 8 p.m. Join the discussion using this link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/524211947
Men’s Timely Tanya: Every Thursday at 8 p.m., study selections from the Tanya to help bolster your faith and get you through these trying days with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760
Erev Shabbos Avos - 12 minutes of Ethics: From 5 to 5:15 p.m. listen to others share their favorite Pirkei Avot messages. If you would like to share your own, contact Rabbi Shmuli via their website (chabadofcleveland.com/tools/feedback.htm) to get a spot in the rotation. Join the discussion using this link: http://zoom.us/j/4876378020
The Kollel
Contemporary Issues with Rabbi Fried: (For Men and Women on Sundays from 11 a.m. to noon) Rabbi Fried will explore why we're here, where we're heading and how we're getting there. We will keep in mind that we travel step by step in order to get there in 120 years! Check with info@thekollel.org for schedule changes. https://zoom.us/j/715158425
Leap of Trust: Discovering faith and living with trust in G-d with Rabbi Yaakov Kirschbaum
(For men and women on Sundays from 8-9 p.m.) To join online, click the link and your computer/phone will take care of the rest! https://zoom.us/j/91056933101. Check with info@thekollel.org for any schedule changes.
The Mitzvah in the Parsha: ZOOM: Join Mrs. Chaya Morris on Mondays from 5-6 p.m. as we explore weekly parsha and mitzvot that tie to the weekly portion. https://zoom.us/j/94541740851
Parsha Brew: (For Men & Women, Tuesdays from 8:40-9:40 a.m.): Rabbi Morris offers an overview and an in-depth analysis of the weekly Torah portion. Start your Tuesday with a mug of coffee and a cupful of Torah brew. https://zoom.us/j/98190279352
Women of the Bible with Mrs. Nechama Fried: ZOOM: Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m., share Torah with other women in an open and insightful setting. https://zoom.us/j/96026013550
Chavrusah Learning Program: Chavrusah Learning Program is offering a class every Wednesday from 8-9 p.m. that consists of a night of dynamic one-on-one learning and facilitated group discussions. For more information or for technical questions, call 512-758-2144 or email info@TheKollel.org. Use bit.ly/learn_face2face to sign in.
The Book of Genesis: ZOOM: (For Men & Women from Thursdays from 8:45-9:45 a.m.): Rabbi Zuckerman offers an in-depth textual exploration of the Book of Genesis. https://zoom.us/j/930007718
The Siddur: ZOOM: Thursdays from 8-9 p.m, join Rabbi Greenspan as he explores the parameters of Rabbinic authority. https://zoom.us/j/308005366
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Cinematheque at the Cleveland Institute of Art is offering a virtual multiplex for theatrical screenings at home. Visit cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual.
City Club of Cleveland offering recordings of past virtual forums
The City Club of Cleveland has a backlog of virtual and in-person forums at cityclub.org. All forums are available in video as well as podcast form. To view archives of past forums, visitcityclub.org/archives.
Cleveland Cinemas’ virtual screening room
Cleveland Cinemas opened its virtual screening room to the public where people can watch a range of films for a fee. Visit clevelandcinemas.com.
Cleveland City Dance offering virtual dance classes
Cleveland City Dance is living streaming dance classes so dancers can continue to grow in their art. Find a schedule of classes at clevelandcitydance.com/virtualclasses.html.
Cleveland Institute of Art online exhibits
“TITLE TBD” (titletbd.show) highlights urgent concerns of institutional and historical oppression, conflict transformation and peer support mechanisms; the show also is open to the public in the Reinberger Gallery by appointment only. “Doing A Gender” (doingagender.com) features work by four students that explores societal gender roles and was put together through CIA’s Creativity Works program. “Handled With Care” (handledwithcareshow.com) features work from 25 students who were in CIA’s Artist as Producer class, and the varied work revolves around a theme of love. “HOMEPAGE” ( homepage-exhibition.myportfolio.com/work) features work from students in CIA’s Advanced Video & Digital Cinema Projects class and focuses on social distancing.
Cleveland Institute of Music opening virtual showcase
The Cleveland Institute of Music is releasing an online showcase of student and faculty talent consisting of video recordings of its most iconic ensemble, opera and solo performances on its Facebook page. Visit facebook.com/ClevelandInstituteofMusic.
Cleveland Museum of Art online resources
Explore the wealth of digital resources CMA has to offer by visiting clevelandart.org/home-where-art-stay-connected.
Cleveland Museum of Art virtual studio programs for children
Explore a diverse range of topics and materials under the guidance of experienced teaching artists while connecting with the CMA’s collection in new ways. Provide your kids the opportunity to practice their critical- and creative-thinking skills in a collaborative virtual environment. Visit clevelandart.org/events/other/virtual-studio-programs-children.
Cleveland Museum of Art virtual studio programs for teens and adults
Explore a diverse range of topics and materials under the guidance of experienced teaching artists while connecting with the CMA’s collection in new ways. Visit clevelandart.org/events/other/virtual-studio-programs-teens-and-adults.
The Cleveland Orchestra, WCLV Classical 104.9 ideastream weekday broadcasts
Created to provide musical nourishment for Northeast Ohio community, Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra includes highlights from Orchestra recordings and past concerts – running from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday on the radio and online. In addition to weekday Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra broadcasts, WCLV will continue running Cleveland Orchestra concerts at 8 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays on the radio and online. Details of the existing broadcast schedule of previously recorded and on-demand concerts are available at ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra,wclv.ideastream.org/topics/lunchtime-with-the-cleveland-orchestra and ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra-broadcasts.
Cleveland Orchestra Musicians on social media
With Severance Hall dark during the COVID-19 crisis, many Cleveland Orchestra musicians are recording performances at their homes and posting them on the Orchestra’s social media channels (facebook.com/clevelandorchestra, twitter.com/CleveOrchestra, instagram.com/cleveorch and youtube.com/clevelandorchestra). In addition, the Orchestra has adapted its school-based Mindful Music Moments program to reach community members of all ages across all of its social media platforms and website. This daily online initiative combines classical music with mindfulness prompts in an attempt to help reduce stress and anxiety, providing an accessible tool to boost social and emotional well-being.
College Now of Greater Cleveland
Those with concerns about how the pandemic will impact student loans or college admission status can contact College Now of Greater Cleveland and schedule a free virtual counseling session. collegenowgc.org
Columbus Museum of Art online resources
Join the CMA online as they experiment with new ways of virtually gathering, cultivating creativity and play, and building community resilience and connection together. Visit columbusmuseum.org/stay-connected for more information.
Columbus Symphony Kids Korner
Take a virtual tour of the Ohio Theatre; play games and take quizzes about music, instruments and composers; and download coloring pages. Kids can explore with Bee-thoven at csokidskorner.com.
Columbus Symphony Symphonic Teens
Take a virtual tour of the Ohio Theatre; play games and take quizzes about music, instruments and composers; and connect with Columbus Symphony musicians through video lessons, audition tips and “Ask a Musician.” Teens can explore at symphonicteens.com.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah to host college student meet-ups
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host opportunities for college students to meet through Zoom for a check-in and learning with the date and time to be determined.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah ongoing programs
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m. every Friday; zoom.us/j/955142707 or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707. Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland is at 4 p.m. every Wednesday; zoom.us/j/994856324, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. Children are invited to join for Virtual T.O.D.A (The Open Dor Academy, our Shabbat morning children’s program) on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. for 30 minutes of fun with Holly and Rabbi Brown; us04web.zoom.us/j/78073937917, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. The Rebbe's Tisch is a new program at 9 p.m. Thursdays, and Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters; zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389. Midweek Mishnah classes continue virtually and are at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248; no Hebrew needed, all adult learners welcome.
COSI Connects
COSI Connects launches audiences of all ages into a universe of science through online videos, activities, plus a free mobile app that enables science exploration even when offline. COSI Connects is helping to bridge the digital divide, promote digital literacy, and address critical science education needs simultaneously. Visit cosi.org/connects for videos, activities and downloads.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning offers an array of remote courses and lectures that provide an opportunity for live exchange of ideas with expert faculty. case.edu/lifelonglearning
Daily Digital Inspiration
Rabbi Avi Goldstein of Beth Jacob Congregation in Columbus is offering a relevant and inspirational D'Var Torah every day that is no more than 3 minutes long in a WhatsApp group. To join, visitchat.whatsapp.com/Bj60wOyqqQA2lYv6MCFLuB.
Delicious Israel Virtual Israeli Food Tours
Delicious Israel offers virtual Israeli food tours, virtual Israeli cooking classes, and virtual Israeli wine or whisky tastings. For more information, visit deliciousisrael.com/virtual-tours.
Drawing With Mr. J
Drawing with Mr. J is a video series from WOSU Classroom that helps kids in grades K–5 learn social and emotional skills through brief and engaging drawing challenges. All you need is something to draw with and something to draw on. Each video comes complete with a standards-aligned companion guide containing activities and resources for educators and parents. The videos can be worked into a variety of lesson plans, be used as a morning warm-up or a way to check-in with students after lunch or other transition times. New episodes are released monthly. Visit wosu.org/classroom/drawing-with-mr-j.
Federation offering therapy during COVID-19 pandemic
In partnership with Jewish Family Services Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Access Jewish Cleveland Help Hotline is offering a therapist from JSFA to be available and on call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at accessjewishcleveland.org or 216-292-INFO (4636).
Great Lakes Science Center releases virtual early childhood programming
The Great Lakes Science Center has released a series of free early childhood STEM programming videos catered to families with children ages 5 and younger on its website. The videos feature a book families can read along with followed by a related experiment they can complete at home with common household items. Visit greatscience.com/engage/early-childhood-resources to watch the videos.
Hiram College Art and Design program’s Juried Student Art Show
Featuring the work of students from diverse art disciplines, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and video, the exhibition is open to the public and can be accessed through the College’s website at www.hiram.edu/artshow. Guests can also read the gallery director’s welcome, the juror’s statement, and sign the guest book.
InMotion offers virtual Parkinson’s assistance
InMotion, a Cleveland nonprofit that assists those with Parkinson’s disease, will continue its efforts through free virtual classes, support groups over teleconference calls and connecting with its clients and carepartners to guarantee they have access to proper care. Visit beinmotion.org.
JCC of Greater Columbus offers virtual personal training at home
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus is offering clients the ability to purchase virtual home workout sessions. One hour-long session is $60, one 45-minute session is $48 and one 30-minute session is $33. Three 30-minute home written workouts is $30, and there’s a special where four 30-minute virtual sessions is $99. Clients are required to have access to some equipment at home. If interested, contact JCC Fitness Director Carlie Snyder at csnyder@columbusjcc.org.
Jewish Federations of North America provides daily content
The Jewish Federations of North America caters to the Jewish community with daily videos, resources, virtual meet-ups and nonprofit loans through its website at jewishtogether.org.
“Joyful: A Karamu Holiday Celebration”
Karamu is launching the first production of its 2020-21 mainstage theatre season with “Joyful: A Karamu Holiday Celebration,” available beginning Dec. 10 for on-demand purchase. Patrons can purchase high-definition, on-demand access to “Joyful” via the Karamu House website for $24.99 (and accessed at any time until Jan. 9, 2021). Video access will be available for 48 hours once viewing begins. Visit karamuhouse.org.
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is taking a tour of the world and all of its offerings to curate cultural connections aligned with the museum’s mission and values. Explore exhibits, art, film, literature, lectures and more through their weekly blog posts. You can also sign up to receive a weekly e-newsletter that brings the cultural content into your home. Visit maltzmuseum.org/connect to learn more.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland
Stay connected with The J’s online community by visiting their following Facebook Pages and Groups: Mandel JCC Facebook Page, Mandel JCC Fitness Group, Mandel JCC Family Place Group, Mandel JCC J-Day Camps Facebook Page and Camp Wise Facebook Page.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland New School Days at The J Program
Designed to help kindergarten to sixth grade students navigate distance learning, the program is weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The J’s professional staff will guide children on the path to success for their distance learning experience, and oversee students to ensure they are on task and connected to their school’s distance learning sessions and academic curriculum. Beyond this guiding supervision, School Days at The J offers structured activities, outdoor recreation, science, art and math electives, as well as vital peer social connections. Register at mandeljcc.org/schooldays.
Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust
The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is launching new virtual field trips for school groups in November, as well as new and engaging lesson plans, professional development workshops, and an oral histories podcast. The Museum’s Education Department will be providing the following resources and opportunities, which can be accessed online at mjhnyc.org/education: Narrated Field Trips (“Meeting Hate with Humanity: Life During the Holocaust” and “Love Thy Neighbor: Immigration and the U.S. Experience”); Interactive Tours with Museum Educators; Holocaust Curriculum with Interactive Lessons; Professional Development for Teachers; Those Who Were There: Voices from the Holocaust.
NCJW/CLE ask Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe
National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe will be answering questions when it comes to thrifting and what her and her staff have been up to. Questions can be sent to her at thriftiqueshowroom@gmail.com and will be answered atfacebook.com/ThriftiqueShowroom/.
North Coast Harbor virtual run for Downtown Cleveland Recovery Response Fund
The 3rd Annual North Coast Harbor 15k, 10k & 5k run goes virtual for 2020, with the goal to raise money for the Downtown Cleveland Recovery Response Fund. Runners can run anytime, anywhere now through Oct. 31. For more information and to register, visit northcoastharbor.org/events/event/north-coast-harbor-15k-10k-5k-run.
The Park Preschool Virtual Program
Park Preschool offers the opportunity to connect with our creative teachers for a fun social and safe learning experience. For more information visit parksynagogue.org/park-preschool
The Park Synagogue Services
All Shabbat, as well as morning and evening minyans will now be conducted virtually through Zoom until further notice. Visit parksynagogue.org for more information.
PJ Library offers interactive virtual content
The PJ Library features virtual activities and live content available for children and at facebook.com/PJLibrary.
Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools online database
The Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools has various webinars and videos available featuring advice on how Jewish day schools can navigate through this period of online learning. Visitprizmah.org/gatherings to learn more.
Shaw JCC of Akron Hosts All-Day Distance Learning Program
The Shaw JCC of Akron is offering a "Distance Learning Program," which will provide teacher support, as well as a safe environment, for children to attend their school’s virtual classes and complete their educational requirements. This program will start on your child's first day of school and will run 5 days a week. Please contact Lyndsey Kirk to discuss details specific to your child's school. Visit our website at https://bit.ly/31IXMLn and call (330) 835-0064 or email lkirk@shawjcc.org.
Shaw JCC of Akron Hosting Ongoing Virtual Fitness Classes
The Shaw JCC of Akron is offering virtual classes in conjunction with in-person classes. Currently, the JCC is offering the following classes virtually, with a membership: Kettlebell, Zumba, Yoga, WERQ, Spinning and Turbokick. Starting in early October, the Shaw JCC will expand their virtual fitness offerings to include hundreds of virtual classes weekly.
Solon Center for the Arts
Take virtual arts classes at discounted rates. Visit solonarts.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx.
Solon Chamber offering various resources through pandemic
Solon Chamber of Commerce will be offering a number of resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find information and resources at solonchamber.com. In partnership with the city of Solon and the Solon Senior Center, the chamber compiled a list of Solon restaurants open for delivery and take-out to help support local businesses. For the full list, visitsolonchamber.com/stay-safe--shop-local.html.
Stories and Yoga with jHUB
Check out our interactive videos with easy to follow yoga stretches and stories for children. Learn about the Jewish value of Shimirat Ha’adamah (Protecting the Earth) while Danya reads "The Earth Book" by Todd Parr at youtu.be/U4UAWTeuVYY. Learn about the Jewish value of Hakarat HaTov (Recognizing the Good) while Danya reads "The Little, Little House" by Jessica Souhami at youtu.be/m5PKjvDq3WM.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Shabbat services
Rabbi Vann and Music Director Deb Rogers provide members with a beautiful service each Friday evening. Connect via Zoom or the Temple's Facebook page. suburbantemple.org/event/ShabbatOnline2020 or facebook.com/suburbantemple.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Storytime with Rabbi Shana
Every Friday at 5 p.m. Adults and kids are invited to get comfortable in your favorite chair or find your special spot on the floor and join Rabbi Shana for a story to welcome Shabbat. https://www.suburbantemple.org/event/StoryTime2020
Talespinner Children’s Theatre provides online content
Talespinner Children’s Theatre, a theater company based in Cleveland, has posted videos made by its educational staff to its YouTube channel and Facebook page for families and children to learn theater games, activities and crafts while at home. Visit youtube.com/channel/UCpmh1tWSlKfkinTWqUxksOQ and facebook.com/TCT4kids.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel
Join with others to enjoy great poems together with Rabbi Roger Klein. Every Thursday afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m., Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. Please email Jennifer Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up. No need to commit to every Thursday, but it is useful to know how many are interested in the adventures in poetry.
Thrive at Work offering free resources for remote work shift
Thrive at Work, a workplace consulting practice based in Cleveland, released a remote work toolkit and virtual community to help organizations and businesses tackle remote work, leadership, communication and juggling work and kids at home. The free resources include a virtual community for leaders; virtual office hours at 1 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; leadership coaching; and articles and guides to jumpstart remote work. All of the Thrive at Work resources can be accessed at thriveatworkteam.com/thrive-remotely.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue hosting podcast
Congregation Torat Emet’s Rabbi Ari Neuman is hosting a podcast, “The Characters You Do Not Know,” at anchor.fm/ari-neuman. He will cover the stores of minor characters in Tanach. The podcast is also available on Spotify, which is linked on the podcast’s homepage. Congregation Torat Emet is in Bexley.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue service times and classes
Shacharit 8:25 a.m. Sunday and 7:25 a.m. Monday-Friday. Mincha/Maariv: 6:50 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and6:55 p.m. Friday (following Pre-Shabbat Ruach at 6:25 p.m.). The Book of Amos with Rabbi Neuman: Sunday morning, 9 a.m. Contemporary Halacha: Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. Insights from the Weekly Parsha with Rabbi Zack: Monday and Wednesday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mesillat Yesharim: The Path of the Just with Rabbi Neuman: Tuesday and Thursday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Visit toratemet.org.
Tri-C tuition assistance program
The college will cover Cuyahoga County residents’ tuition costs for one year of a Tri-C credit program or for the duration of a noncredit program. You can start or continue your education – or gain the skills you need to rejoin the workforce quickly – without incurring tuition expenses. Approximately 90% of tri-c's classes are offered in an online format. For more information visit tri-c.edu/paying-for-college/financial-aid-and-scholarships/full-tuition-assistance-program.html.
Walsh University students to be featured in virtual MassMu exhibition
Thirteen students enrolled in Walsh University’s digital photojournalism classes have examined the work of renowned photojournalists from the perspectives of artistic style, technique and history. Their project will culminate when they collaborate with the Massillon Museum to host the 14th annual Image to Image exhibition, the first to be presented virtually. The exhibition can be seen at massillonmuseum.org/imagetoimage2020 beginning Dec. 4. “Image to Image: A Comparative Study of Past and Present Photojournalists’ Images, Styles, and Shooting Techniques” will feature the work of students in Professor Lee Horrisberger’s digital photography class. It will illustrate that the power of the image is not in the camera, but in the hands of the photographer. Walsh Photojournalism students Kyle Burke, Nicholas Chadwell, David Dzurilla, Makenna Hickey, Stone Kaufman, Devin Kenerly, Rebecca Krymowski, Ellen Lawrence, Mychael Poole, Hannah Reikowsky, Tee Rupp, Dylan Smith, and Jared Walsh will be featured.
YMCA of Greater Cleveland launches six-week, community-wide health living challenge
The YMCA of Greater Cleveland has launched a free, six-week community-wide healthy living program called the STRONG Challenge. Individuals and families can participate from anywhere in weekly programs and activities together with family, friends and community members. The challenge will feature activities and interactive events with a different theme each week. YMCAs across the country will participate, so thousands of people will be taking the STRONG Challenge and connecting through a shared Facebook group. The challenge began Oct. 19. Registration is at ClevelandYMCA/STRONG.