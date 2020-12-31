Friday, January 1
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
8 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Kabbalat Shabbat
4 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org.
Temple Emanu El Parshat Vay'chi
Torah Reading: Genesis 47:28 – 50:26 & Haftarah Reading: I Kings 2:1-12. 5:45 p.m. Wine & Cheese Virtual Reception. 6:15 p.m. Shabbat Service. Reception and Shabbat Service are via Zoom, livestream and Facebook Live. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Jan. 1: “Ikarie XB 1,” “PJ Harvey: A Dog Called Money,” “Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness,” “The Weasels’ Tale,” “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Kill it and Leave This Town,” “Antigone” and “The Extraordinary World of Charley Bowers.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Kwanzaa with Karamu
Throughout the seven days of Kwanzaa 2020, the annual celebration of African American and Pan African culture, Karamu premieres “Kwanzaa with Karamu,” a virtual celebration of song and dance with an educational presentation on the meaning and traditions of the Kwanzaa holiday. This original 35-minute presentation is available for free, on-demand streaming through Jan. 1. While free to access, individuals must register on the Karamu website to view the program. Visit karamuhouse.org/events/kwanzaa-with-karamu.
Saturday, January 2
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
9 to 10 a.m. Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers! Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Temple Emanu El Parshat Vay'ch
9 a.m. via Zoom. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Shabbat Services
9:30 a.m. livestreamed. shaareytikvah.org.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Havdalah
5:45 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Jan. 2: “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Kill it and Leave This Town,” “Antigone” and “The Extraordinary World of Charley Bowers.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Sunday, January 3
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
8 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Massillon Museum: Do the Mu! Pinhole Camera Activity with Aja Grant, Cleveland Print Room
Noon Jan. 2. All ages. massillonmuseum.org, facebook.com/MassillonMuseum and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Jan. 3: “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Kill it and Leave This Town,” “Antigone” and “The Extraordinary World of Charley Bowers.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Monday, January 4
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: What’s NU? With Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria
10 to 11 a.m. Topical text study and discussion on the most relevant Jewish topics of the day. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Staying Fit with Linda (Schoenberg)
11 a.m. to noon. Join certified Silver Sneakers instructor Linda Schoenberg for her 60-minute total body work out for seniors. Please have a sturdy chair, light weights and a squishy ball handy. Sponsored by Na'amat USA. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Parshat Hashavua with Professor Doron Kalir, CSU
Noon to 1 p.m. We will discuss the weekly Torah portion from a liberal viewpoint. In particular, we will examine implications of the text for today's community and the meaning of Emunah (faith) in the 21st century. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The Mystical Secrets of God, Life, the Soul and the Universe - Part 2 of Neffesh Ha-Chayyim with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
8 to 9 p.m. No prior knowledge of Kabbalah or of Neffesh Ha-Chayyim is necessary. Learn how we can achieve spiritual union with God and draw Divine light and energy into our souls and our world. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Jan. 4: “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Kill it and Leave This Town,” “Antigone” and “The Extraordinary World of Charley Bowers.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Tuesday, January 5
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Preschool Storytime on Zoom
10 to 10:30 a.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZErde6qrTosHd0e1Gjxxjj2iFld4_rGO8mn
Park Synagogue Sisterhood
10 a.m. Rabbi Marcus – Torah Study Through a Woman’s Lens. Contact President Linda Wolf at linwolf57@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation to the meeting.
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote course: Charting a New Course with Business Model You: A One-Page Method for Reinventing Your Career
Designed for participants ages 50+ but open to anyone, this program will provide a structured process and framework by which they can define, analyze, and reinvent their careers. 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 5 through 26. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/charting-new-course-business-model-you-one-page-method-reinventing-your-career-remote
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote course: Homer’s Iliad
Join us for a close, guided reading of Homer’s great epic poem the “Iliad.” Participants will have the opportunity to engage in analysis and discussion of various aspects of the poem, including style, historical context, and the poem’s significance within the literary canon. Janice Vitullo, Instructor of Lifelong Learning. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 5 through Feb. 23. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/literature-writing/homers-iliad-remote.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Torah Study with Susan Wyner
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Join in for a close reading of the Torah as we make our way through our most central text. We are currently studying the book of Deuteronomy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Park Synagogue Sisterhood
1 p.m. Board meeting. Contact President Linda Wolf at linwolf57@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation to the meeting.
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote course: Bring on the Girls! Girl Groups from 1925-1965
Senior Scholars Intersession. The Boswell Sisters, the Andrews Sisters, the McGuire Sisters, the Shirelles, the Shangri-las, the Blossoms, the Marvelettes, the Ronettes, the Supremes. The early to mid-20th century saw the flowering of a musical phenomenon – ensembles of three to five female vocalists, moving, singing and even dressing alike. This course explores the sounds, sights, and social contexts of girl groups, from their early roots in Jazz Age New Orleans to their zenith in ’60s Motown. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 5 through 26. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/art-music-theater/senior-scholars-intersession-bring-girls-girl-groups-1925-1965-remote.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Coffee Talk with the Clergy
2 to 3 p.m. All are welcome to join us for a check-in and conversation with the clergy who will rotate weeks. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Sisterhood CSTea Time/Happy Hour
4:30 pm. Join us with a cup of tea or a glass of wine to catch up and schmooze. RSVP to Irit Rawraway gingit4@aol.com by noon Jan. 5 to get the Zoom link.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club Happy Hour
5 to 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to discuss topics of current interest along with a little comedy on the side. These discussions are open to everyone and drinks are optional. We're looking forward to seeing you! Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information.
The Savvy Caregiver webinar series from JFSA Cleveland
6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 1 through Jan. 5. This live interactive webinar series is taught by professional instructors and is for active caregivers of a family member or friend living at home with dementia. Caregivers learn to develop new strategies for caring for the person living with the disease as well as caring for themselves. These strategies and skills have been shown to decrease the stress of caregiving and increase well-being for both. To register, contact Nicole at 216-903-1189 or nherberthale@jfsa-cleveland.org.
Thurber House Young Writers’ Studio
Every other week, Central Ohio teens will gather online to write, create and explore ways to get their stories on paper. Whether it's a passion, or just a hobby, students in grades 9-12 are invited to join for an opportunity to spend time with others who also like to write. Sessions will be held on Zoom until it is safe to resume in-person sessions. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 5, Jan. 19, Feb. 2, Feb. 16, March 2, March 16, March 30, April 13 and April 27. For more information and to register, visit thurberhouse.org/young-writers-studio?blm_aid=1053289473.
Jewish comfort food cooking classes
Judaism Your Way in Colorado is offering virtual cooking classes to make Jewish comfort foods in a hands-on lesson. Registrants will receive recipes and ingredient lists ahead of time. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Jan. 5: Noodle and Potato Kugel. Jan. 12: Charoset from around the world – Sephardic and others. For more information and to register, visit judaismyourway.org/cooking-classes.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Jan. 5: “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Kill it and Leave This Town,” “Antigone” and “The Extraordinary World of Charley Bowers.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Wednesday, January 6
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Midweek Mishnah Class
10 a.m. Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class via Zoom. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. https://zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mishnah: The New Scripture with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Most Jewish institutions and values, while based on the Bible, were created by the ancient rabbis. The Mishnah and its expansion into the full Talmud are the core texts for our Jewish foundations. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Kosher Fitness with Rabbi Michael Ungar
1 to 2 p.m. Get moving and get fit as we approach the secular new year. Join certified Personal Trainer (and Rabbi) Michael Ungar for a 45-50 minute workout. Appropriate for all levels; no need for special equipment since we will use objects you already have at home. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information.
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Preschool Storytime on Zoom
1 to 1:30 p.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkfumqpz4oH9TYKYqoqe9piQYfjzWnpDmV
InMotion with BalletMet
BalletMet instructor Dani Kfoury will be leading a one-hour dance class on Zoom specifically designed for older adults on the first Wednesday of each month from 2 to 3 p.m. Using principles from ballet and contemporary dance, class exercises cultivate strength, coordination, range of motion, flexibility and creative skills. Participants of all physical abilities, (walkers and wheelchairs are welcome) whether completely new to dance or returning after many years, experience the physical and cognitive benefits of dance. Classes begin seated in chairs, and participants are welcome to stay seated for the duration of the class. Register at jfscolumbus.org/virtualsenioractivities.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Family & Child Programming
4:30 to 5 p.m. La-bri’ut: To Our Health & Wellness for students in K-6th grade. This program includes half hour per week of online class time over Zoom, and weekly activities or challenges that students complete on their own. For more information or to sign up, contact Rabbi Rachel Brown at rbrown@shaareytikvah.org or by text/phone at 216-245-5039.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Jan. 6: “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Kill it and Leave This Town,” “Antigone” and “The Extraordinary World of Charley Bowers.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Thursday, January 7
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Ethical & Ritual Issues Through the Lens of Conservative Jewish Law with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
Noon to 1 p.m. Through the study of responsa (Jewish law papers) from the Law Committee of the Rabbinical Assembly, we will explore what Jewish tradition has to say about the most pressing and significant issues of our day. Class is always lively, filled with text study and discussion. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Toddler Storytime on Zoom
10 to 10:30 a.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIsdOmgrjIrGd2lLRtg9Hz0-0ashGbVPaWZ.
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning Remote Course: Healing and Wholeness in a World That Seems Broken
Gila Silverman, Incoming Director of Jewish Lifelong Learning, Siegal Lifelong Learning, CWRU. 2 to 3:30 p.m.Thursdays, Jan. 7-28. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/healing-and-wholeness-world-seems-broken-remote.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Cooking with Murray
7 to 8 p.m. Join Tova Cohen and Murray Berkowitz for weekly cooking fun. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information. You can also visit B’nai Jeshurun’s YouTube Channel for all past classes and recipes, cutt.ly/Bnai-Jeshurun-YouTube-Channel.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The How & Why of Jewish Ritual With Cantor Aaron Shifman
8 to 9 p.m. We will be discussing kaddish, mikvah, tallit and tzizit, brit milah, Shabbat and havdallah to name a few using Medrashim and Talmudic resources. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah The Rebbe's Tisch
9 p.m. Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters via Zoom. Special guests are featured each week. https://zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Jan. 7: “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Louis Van Beethoven,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Nasrin,” “To the Ends of the Earth,” “Tazzeka,” “Six in Paris,” “Kill it and Leave This Town,” “Antigone” and “The Extraordinary World of Charley Bowers.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Friday, January 8
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Kabbalat Shabbat services at 7 p.m. will feature our Zamir children’s choir and it is also birthday Shabbat. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Kinder Shabbat
10:30 a.m. Have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as we welcome Shabbat with your favorite songs from Mr. Chuck and prayers from the clergy, too. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/young_families for Zoom links and more information.
Massillon Museum: Lunchtime Yoga with Leslie Schneider
Posted at 12:30 p.m. All levels, beginner-friendly. facebook.com/MassillonMuseum and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Kabbalat Shabbat
4 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Jan. 8: “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Six in Paris,” “Kill it and Leave This Town,” “Antigone” and “The Extraordinary World of Charley Bowers.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Saturday, January 9
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
9 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
9 to 10 a.m. Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Shabbat Services
9:30 a.m. livestreamed. shaareytikvah.org.
Temple Emanu El Family Shabbat Services
10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Throughout these seven scheduled Family Shabbat sessions, we will focus on different sections and elements of the Shabbat Morning Service with a special Family Shabbat siddur (prayer book) to accompany your learning, for kindergarten through grade 6. Use your markers, crayons, stickers or even watercolors to make this siddur your own. Non-Religious School families are welcome. Contact Education Director Eileen Sadowsky esadowsky@teecleve.org for supplies and Zoom login.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Havdalah
5:50 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Virtual Fam Jam Series
Featuring music education activities curated by the Rock Hall’s education team, live performances from The Beck Center for the Arts, crafts with The Children’s Museum of Cleveland and story time with The Cleveland Public Library, each virtual variety hour event is jam-packed with engaging content for kids of all ages. Watch and join along on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's YouTube channel at 11 a.m. Jan. 9. Teachers and parents can create a free account on Rock Hall EDU, the Rock Hall’s digital education platform powered by PNC to access supplemental activity information including craft supply lists, instruction sheets and accompanying activity worksheets. Visit www.rockhall.com/events/virtual-fam-jam-2 for more information.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Jan. 9: “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Six in Paris,” “Kill it and Leave This Town,” “Antigone” and “The Extraordinary World of Charley Bowers.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Sunday, January 10
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
8 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Sisterhood Event – Jewish Genealogy – Bogart and Bacall
12:30 to 2 p.m. Amy Wachs, B’nai Jeshurun’s Sisterhood member and genealogist will tell us about the family tree of Hollywood legends Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/be-with-us-social-groups-sisterhood for the Zoom link and more information.
Rethinking New Year's Resolutions
A virtual wellbeing workshop for creating attainable and sustainable behavior change from the Cleveland Health and Wellness Center. 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 10. For more information and to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/rethinking-new-years-resolutions-tickets-128323901243.
Fairmount’s Virtual Speaker Series Presents Felicia Zavarella Stadelman’s Program on Norman Rockwell
Fairmount Center for the Arts presents Felicia Zavarella Stadelman in their virtual “Pull Back the Curtain” Speaker Series at 3 p.m. Jan. 10. Stadelman will share fascinating stories and historical accounts on the sometimes complex and little-known personal life of Norman Rockwell, the prolific artist of American culture. Her presentation on Rockwell is one of Stadelman’s “Through the Eyes of the Artist” programs, a biography lecture series Stadelman created from her love and enthusiasm for art and her rich education and background in art history. For questions and to make a reservation for this program, call 440-338-3171, email info@fairmountcenter.org or visit fairmountcenter.org/special-events. This program will be offered via Zoom. The link to access viewing of this program will be emailed to registrants 24 hours in advance of the program. The “Pull Back the Curtain” Speakers Series is free, thanks to the generous support of Toby and Melanie Maloney, the Figgie Foundation, and the Ohio Arts Council.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Israel Trivia Teen Hangout
4 p.m. Teenagers (aged 13 to 19) are welcome to join this informal hangout over Zoom, led by youth adviser Jasz Joseph. This week's topic will be Israel Trivia. For more information and for zZoom links, contact Rabbi Rachel at rbrown@shaareytikvah.org.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Sisterhood TED TALK: “This is what happens when you reply to spam email"
7:30 p.m. Watch a 10-minute relevant and thought-provoking TED Talk presentation at your leisure and then join us in a discussion via Zoom. Ted Talk Link: ted.com/talks/james_veitch_this_is_what_happens_when_you_reply_to_spam_email/up-next. RSVP to Irit Rawraway gingit4@aol.com by 2 p.m. Jan. 10 to get the zoom link.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Robyn Helzner presents: Kreplach & Dim Sum: Yes, There are Jews in China!
7:30 to 8:30 p.m.Celebrate the extraordinary presence of Jews in China LIVE via Zoom! Through lively stories, photos, videos and music, Robyn Helzner shares an irresistible enthusiasm for both the ancient and modern Jewish communities of Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Kaifeng. Free for B'nai Jeshurun Members. $10 for Non-Members. RSVP (bnaijeshurun.formstack.com/forms/kreplach_n_dim_sum) by noon Jan. 8.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Jan. 10: “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Six in Paris,” “Kill it and Leave This Town,” “Antigone” and “The Extraordinary World of Charley Bowers.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Monday, January 11
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: What’s NU? With Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria
10 to 11 a.m. Topical text study and discussion on the most relevant Jewish topics of the day. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Staying Fit with Linda (Schoenberg)
11 a.m. to noon. Join certified Silver Sneakers instructor Linda Schoenberg for her 60-minute total body workout for seniors. Please have a sturdy chair, light weights and a squishy ball handy. Sponsored by Na'amat USA. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Parshat Hashavua with Professor Doron Kalir, CSU
Noon to 1 p.m. We will discuss the weekly Torah portion from a liberal viewpoint. In particular, we will examine implications of the text for today's community and the meaning of Emunah (faith) in the 21st century. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Virtual Young Writer’s Club
7 to 8:30 p.m. For grades 5-10. Get your creative juices flowing and explore the writing process in a fun, welcoming and stress-free virtual environment. For more information and to register, visit attend.cuyahogalibrary.org/event/4742418.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The Mystical Secrets of God, Life, the Soul and the Universe - Part 2 of Neffesh Ha-Chayyim with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
8 to 9 p.m. No prior knowledge of Kabbalah or of Neffesh Ha-Chayyim is necessary. Learn how we can achieve spiritual union with God and draw Divine light and energy into our souls and our world. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Kabbalah Experience Winter Semester
The Kabbalah Experience Winter Semester is Jan. 11 through March 22. All classes are available through Zoom. View classes and register and kabbalahexperience.com/live-study.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Jan. 11: “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Six in Paris,” “Kill it and Leave This Town,” “Antigone” and “The Extraordinary World of Charley Bowers.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Tuesday, January 12
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Preschool Storytime on Zoom
10 to 10:30 a.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZErde6qrTosHd0e1Gjxxjj2iFld4_rGO8mn
Park Synagogue Sisterhood
10 a.m. Roy Berko will discuss how “Your Body Speaks Louder Than Your Mouth.” Contact President Linda Wolf at linwolf57@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation to the meeting.
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote course: Charting a New Course with Business Model You: A One-Page Method for Reinventing Your Career
Designed for participants ages 50+ but open to anyone, this program will provide a structured process and framework by which they can define, analyze, and reinvent their careers. 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 5 through 26. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/charting-new-course-business-model-you-one-page-method-reinventing-your-career-remote
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Torah Study with Susan Wyner
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Join in for a close reading of the Torah as we make our way through our most central text. We are currently studying the book of Deuteronomy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Park Synagogue Sisterhood
11 a.m. Fun with Yiddish with Annabelle Weiss and Debbie Scolnick. Contact President Linda Wolf at linwolf57@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation to the meeting.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Coffee Talk with the Clergy
2 to 3 p.m. All are welcome to join us for a check-in and conversation with the clergy who will rotate weeks. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information.
Julia Kelly in conversation with NYT Bestselling author Kristin Harmel
International bestselling author Julia Kelly will be doing an event with the Cuyahoga County Public Library to discuss her book “The Last Garden in England” in conversation with New York Times bestselling author Kristin Harmel. The virtual event starts at 2 p.m. Jan. 12. For more information, visit datescloud.com/a-conversation-with-julia-kelly-5072560-303850396.html
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club Happy Hour
5 to 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to discuss topics of current interest along with a little comedy on the side. These discussions are open to everyone and drinks are optional. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Tuesday Book Chat
7 to 8:15 p.m. Join for a Zoom discussion of “The Exiles” by Christina Baker Kline. For more information and to register, visit attend.cuyahogalibrary.org/event/4747702.
Jewish comfort food cooking classes
Judaism Your Way in Colorado is offering virtual cooking classes to make Jewish comfort foods in a hands-on lesson. Registrants will receive recipes and ingredient lists ahead of time. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Jan. 12: Charoset from around the world – Sephardic and others. For more information and to register, visit judaismyourway.org/cooking-classes.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Jan. 12: “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Six in Paris,” “Kill it and Leave This Town,” “Antigone” and “The Extraordinary World of Charley Bowers.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Wednesday, January 13
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Midweek Mishnah Class
10 a.m.Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class via Zoom. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. https://zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mishnah: The New Scripture with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Most Jewish institutions and values, while based on the Bible, were created by the ancient rabbis. The Mishnah and its expansion into the full Talmud are the core texts for our Jewish foundations. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
The Ergonomics Mind-Body Connection
11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join the Solon Chamber of Commerce with Dr. Gary Allread, Program Director for the consulting and training branch of Ohio State University's Spine Research Institute. Allread will discuss how morale and mental health can cause physical stress on the body and impact a person's performance on the job. For more information and to register, visit web.solonchamber.com/events/TheErgonomics%20MindBody%20Connection-6722/details.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Kosher Fitness with Rabbi Michael Ungar
1 to 2 p.m. Get moving and get fit as we approach the secular new year. Join certified Personal Trainer (and Rabbi) Michael Ungar for a 45-50 minute workout. Appropriate for all levels; no need for special equipment since we will use objects you already have at home. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information.
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Preschool Storytime on Zoom
1 to 1:30 p.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkfumqpz4oH9TYKYqoqe9piQYfjzWnpDmV
Safekeeping Stories of the Holocaust Workshop
If you are child, grandchild or other family member of a Holocaust survivor, this workshop was designed specifically for you to preserve the story for the next generation. Learn the essentials of storykeeping and capture key events in your family member’s prewar, wartime and postwar life, as well as your own insights and reflections. Write in small segments we call slices, which come together to form a story. No special writing skills required. A membership to the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center is included to provide additional resources for exploring your family’s story. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, January 13 through March 10. For more information and to register, visit safekeepingstories.com/workshops/holocaust-workshop.
Senior Speaker Series: Yappy Happy Hour
Grab your pet and favorite beverage, and join JFS and Dr. Jiyeun Rha for Yappy Hour at 2 p.m. Jan. 13. All animal lovers welcomed; pet not required. Dr. Rha is a board certified veterinarian who earned her veterinary degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She is currently a small animal internal medicine veterinary specialist consultant with IDEXX Laboratories. She is bringing her 25 years of experience to JFS to answer your questions about your pets. Register at jfscolumbus.org/virtualsenioractivites.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Family & Child Programming
4:30 to 5 p.m. La-bri’ut: To Our Health & Wellness for students in K-6th grade. This program includes half hour per week of online class time over Zoom, and weekly activities or challenges that students complete on their own. For more information or to sign up, contact Rabbi Rachel Brown at rbrown@shaareytikvah.org or by text/phone at 216-245-5039.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Rosh Hodesh Shevat Reflections
5:45 p.m. Welcome the month of Shevat! Join as one of our congregants shares a brief reflection on the new month. Contact the office 216-765-8300 for Zoom link.
Cuyahoga County Public Library Virtual Write On – teen writing club
6 to 7 p.m. For grades 6-12. Do you love creative writing? Join our monthly virtual writing club to meet other teen writers and practice your craft. For more information and to register, visit attend.cuyahogalibrary.org/event/4725344.
Bexley Public Library virtual book club
7 to 8 p.m. The BPL Virtual Book Club selection for January is “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid, a Reese Book Club novel that was also selected for the Man Booker Longlist. Join Debbie and Beth for a lively conversation on Zoom. For more information and to register, visit bexley.libnet.info/event/4738759.
Cuyahoga County Public Library Virtual Teen Fanatics: Harry Potter edition
7 to 8 p.m. For grades 6-12. Join for a virtual Zoom meet-up with trivia and a craft. This program will utilize the trivia website Kahoot, all participants must have access to Kahoot. For more information and to register, visit attend.cuyahogalibrary.org/event/4747352.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Jan. 13: “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Six in Paris,” “Kill it and Leave This Town,” “Antigone” and “The Extraordinary World of Charley Bowers.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Thursday, January 14
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Toddler Storytime on Zoom
10 to 10:30 a.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIsdOmgrjIrGd2lLRtg9Hz0-0ashGbVPaWZ.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Ethical & Ritual Issues Through the Lens of Conservative Jewish Law with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
Noon to 1 p.m. Through the study of responsa (Jewish law papers) from the Law Committee of the Rabbinical Assembly, we will explore what Jewish tradition has to say about the most pressing and significant issues of our day. Class is always lively, filled with text study and discussion. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Extremism: What You Need to Know in 2021
2 p.m. Jan. 14 via Zoom. Our nation has become increasingly polarized, resulting in a rise in extremist views and actions on both the left and the right. As the new year begins, join ADL, the Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, and the New York Board of Rabbis for a timely and important discussion about both the challenge of extremism today and the opportunities to push back via civil society, government regulation, and reforms by social media companies. For more information and to register, visit mjhnyc.org/events/extremism-what-you-need-to-know-in-2021.
Ohio Family Network workshop: Charting the LifeCourse
5 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14, 21 and 28. Presented by Barbara Sapharas from University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities at the Nisonger Center. A framework to empower individuals and families of all abilities, and at any age or stage of life, to develop a vision for a good life, think about what they need to know and do, identify how to find or develop supports, and, with their team and those who support them, discover what it takes to live the lives they want to live. Families will leave with a structure and resources to advocate for the life they want. New ways to think beyond systems are offered in order to identify other supports and resources to create their desired life. Register at milestones.org/services/ohio-family-network/register-for-an-event.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Cooking with Murray
7 to 8 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information.
Tuning In: Duo Anime
7 p.m. Jan. 14. Featuring Andrew Pongracz and Mell Csicsila. Presented by the Local 4 Music Fund. For more information and to watch, visit local4musicfund.org.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The How & Why of Jewish Ritual With Cantor Aaron Shifman
8 to 9 p.m. We will be discussing kaddish, mikvah, tallit and tzizit, brit milah, Shabbat and havdallah to name a few using Medrashim and Talmudic resources. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah the Rebbe's Tisch
9 p.m. Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters via Zoom. Special guests are featured each week. https://zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Available Jan. 14: “In The Mood for Love,” “As Tears Go By,” “Days of Being Wild,” “Chungking Express” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “The Hand,” “Six in Paris,” “Kill it and Leave This Town,” “Antigone” and “The Extraordinary World of Charley Bowers.” Screening fee is $12, and you have five days to watch the film. cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual
Friday, January 15
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
8 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Kinder Shabbat
10:30 a.m. Have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as we welcome Shabbat with your favorite songs from Mr. Chuck and prayers from the clergy, too. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/young_families for Zoom links and more information.
Massillon Museum: Lunchtime Yoga with Leslie Schneider
Posted at 12:30 p.m. All levels, beginner-friendly. facebook.com/MassillonMuseum and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Kabbalat Shabbat
4 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org.
Ryan Speedo Green virtual concert presented by Opera Columbus
7:30 p.m. The story of Green’s journey will be told in song, in dramatic reading and in conversation between Green and Daniel Bergner, author of The New York Times bestseller “Sing for Your Life.” It’s a spectacular narrative about the power of art and the possibility of transforming how we think about race in America. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit my.cbusarts.com/1719/1894.
Saturday, January 16
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
9 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
9 to 10 a.m. Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Shabbat Services
9:30 a.m. livestreamed. shaareytikvah.org.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Pre-Concert (Josh Warshawsky) Safari Party
5:45 to 6 p.m. Join together on Zoom with other young families for a special pre-virtual family concert Safari Party! Every child will make their very own safari stuffed animal pal. Then, we will say goodbye to Shabbat as we do Havdallah together with our new animal friends. The party continues with a family friendly virtual concert with recording artist and songleader Josh Warshawsky. Guaranteed to be a WILD night! This program is FREE and open to the community thanks to a Shoresh Grant, administered by the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland and supported by the Fund for the Jewish Future of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. Visit bnaijeshurun.formstack.com/forms/safariparty to register and learn more.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Havdallah & Virtual Family Concert Starring Josh Warshawsky
6 to 8:30 p.m. Join us for havdallah and then a fun, family interactive family concert led by Rabbi Josh Warshawsky. Rabbi Josh Warshawsky is a nationally touring musician, songleader, composer, and teacher of Torah. Josh is one of the most sought after artists in American Jewish music, and we are excited to have him share his music with our B'nai Jeshurun families. This evening is part of our music concert series made possible due to the generosity of the Hamburger Fund and the Harold & Sandy Levine Trustees. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/event/josh-warshawsky-concert.html for Zoom link and more information.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Havdalah
6 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org.
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre: “The Norwegians”
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre will present an online encore of “The Norwegians” by C. Denby Swanson on Jan. 16 and 17. Viewers will be able to watch the play at any time they choose on either day via the theatre's website. The admission password for this one-weekend stream can be purchased by PayPal or credit card at CVLT.org. A $10 minimum is suggested but greater amounts are highly encouraged, helping CVLT to meet mortgage, utility, and other obligations during the difficult suspension of all in-person programming.
Sunday, January 17
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
8 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre: “The Norwegians”
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre will present an online encore of “The Norwegians” by C. Denby Swanson on Jan. 17. Viewers will be able to watch the play at any time they choose on either day via the theatre's website. The admission password for this one-weekend stream can be purchased by PayPal or credit card at CVLT.org. A $10 minimum is suggested but greater amounts are highly encouraged, helping CVLT to meet mortgage, utility, and other obligations during the difficult suspension of all in-person programming.
Monday, January 18
Cuyahoga County Public Library Martin Luther King Jr. Day presentation
7 to 8 p.m. 1963: A Year in the Life of a Nation, As Reflected in the Words and Deeds of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel. This program will be held virtually using Zoom. For more information and to register, visit attend.cuyahogalibrary.org/event/4747753.
Karamu House: Infinite Hope
Karamu House presents “Infinite Hope,” a special celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., from Jan. 18 through Jan. 25. This 55-minute virtual presentation of spoken word, song and dance will be available for free, on-demand streaming. This production will be freely accessible to all, but registration on the Karamu website is required. Visit karamuhouse.org/events/infinite-hope.
Tuesday, January 19
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Preschool Storytime on Zoom
10 to 10:30 a.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZErde6qrTosHd0e1Gjxxjj2iFld4_rGO8mn
Park Synagogue Sisterhood
10 a.m. Carole Rendon, attorney with Baker Hostetler, is the first woman to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, will speak about the “Changes to Look for in the Biden-Harris Administration.” Contact President Linda Wolf at linwolf57@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation to the meeting.
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote course: Charting a New Course with Business Model You: A One-Page Method for Reinventing Your Career
Designed for participants ages 50+ but open to anyone, this program will provide a structured process and framework by which they can define, analyze, and reinvent their careers. 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 5 through 26. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/charting-new-course-business-model-you-one-page-method-reinventing-your-career-remote
Park Synagogue Sisterhood
11 a.m. Fun with Yiddish with Annabelle Weiss and Debbie Scolnick. Contact President Linda Wolf at linwolf57@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation to the meeting.
Thurber House Young Writers’ Studio
Every other week, Central Ohio teens will gather online to write, create and explore ways to get their stories on paper. Whether it's a passion, or just a hobby, students in grades 9-12 are invited to join for an opportunity to spend time with others who also like to write. Sessions will be held on Zoom until it is safe to resume in-person sessions. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 19, Feb. 2, Feb. 16, March 2, March 16, March 30, April 13 and April 27. For more information and to register, visit thurberhouse.org/young-writers-studio?blm_aid=1053289473.
Safekeeping Stories of the Holocaust Workshop
If you are child, grandchild or other family member of a Holocaust survivor, this workshop was designed specifically for you to preserve the story for the next generation. Learn the essentials of storykeeping and capture key events in your family member’s prewar, wartime and postwar life, as well as your own insights and reflections. Write in small segments we call slices, which come together to form a story. No special writing skills required. A membership to the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center is included to provide additional resources for exploring your family’s story. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 19 through March 9. For more information and to register, visit safekeepingstories.com/workshops/holocaust-workshop.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Sisterhood Presents: Flexing our Resilience Muscles through a Jewish Lens, with Cheryl Gordon
7:30 p.m. If you yearn to nourish your Jewish soul, you’re not alone. Judaism has some surprising answers and accessible tools. In this class Cheryl Gordon will share some Jewish practices that can help us feel more grounded, more connected and better able to find resilience in this challenging time. RSVP to Irit Rawraway gingit4@aol.com by 2 p.m. Jan. 19 to get the Zoom link.
Karamu House: Infinite Hope
Karamu House presents “Infinite Hope,” a special celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., from Jan. 18 through Jan. 25. This 55-minute virtual presentation of spoken word, song and dance will be available for free, on-demand streaming. This production will be freely accessible to all, but registration on the Karamu website is required. Visit karamuhouse.org/events/infinite-hope.
Wednesday, January 20
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Midweek Mishnah Class
10 a.m. Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class via Zoom. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. https://zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248.
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Preschool Storytime on Zoom
1 to 1:30 p.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkfumqpz4oH9TYKYqoqe9piQYfjzWnpDmV
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Remote Course: The Revolution/Evolution of Women Learning Torah in Trans-Denominational Judaism
Moria Ran, Ben Hai, Instructor, Open University of Israel. 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 20 through Feb. 10. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/revolutionevolution-women-learning-torah-trans-denominational-judaism-remote.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Family & Child Programming
4:30 to 5 p.m. La-bri’ut: To Our Health & Wellness for students in K-6th grade. This program includes half hour per week of online class time over Zoom, and weekly activities or challenges that students complete on their own. For more information or to sign up, contact Rabbi Rachel Brown at rbrown@shaareytikvah.org or by text/phone at 216-245-5039.
Karamu House: Infinite Hope
Karamu House presents “Infinite Hope,” a special celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., from Jan. 18 through Jan. 25. This 55-minute virtual presentation of spoken word, song and dance will be available for free, on-demand streaming. This production will be freely accessible to all, but registration on the Karamu website is required. Visit karamuhouse.org/events/infinite-hope.
Thursday, January 21
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Toddler Storytime on Zoom
10 to 10:30 a.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIsdOmgrjIrGd2lLRtg9Hz0-0ashGbVPaWZ.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Homeschool World Explorers – Philippines
10 to 11 a.m. For children ages 9-14. Each month we will "travel" to a different country to learn about their culture and customs. This month we will visit the Philippines. This event will be held virtually on Zoom. For more information and to register, visit attend.cuyahogalibrary.org/event/4700110.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Third Thursday Book Discussion
2 to 3 p.m. Join for a Zoom discussion of “Normal People” by Sally Rooney. For more information and to register, visit attend.cuyahogalibrary.org/event/4771210.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Cover to Cover Book Club
5 to 6 p.m. Join us for the monthly Cover to Cover Teen book club. January’s pick is “Sadie” by Courtney Summers. Pick up and read the book beforehand so we can get into all the details. This program will be held virtually using Zoom. For more information and to register, visit attend.cuyahogalibrary.org/event/4771305.
Claudio Saunt lecture: Indian Removal and Mass Deportation in the Modern Era
Claudio Saunt will give a lecture titled “Indian Removal and Mass Deportation in the Modern Era” at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 via Zoom. Saunt will explore the history of Indian removal in the context of other mass deportations in the 19th and 20th centuries, looking specifically at the US-sponsored expulsion of the Indian population in the 1830s, known as the “Trail of Tears,” when some 46,000 members of multiple Indian nations were forcibly moved from their ancestral homelands and driven westward. This removal of entire populations created something of a model for future actions by colonial empires around the world, including the infamous deportations of World War II. Notoriously, during the Nazi conquest of Eastern Europe, Hitler equated “indigenous inhabitants,” with “Indians,” and declared, “the Volga must be our Mississippi.” Sponsored by the Siegal Lifelong Learning Program of Case Western Reserve University and is co-sponsored by Beth El – The Heights Synagogue. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/indian-removal-and-mass-deportation-modern-era-remote.
Tuning In: 88bit
7 p.m. Jan. 21. Featuring Rob Kovacs on piano. Presented by the Local 4 Music Fund. For more information and to watch, visit local4musicfund.org.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah The Rebbe's Tisch
9 p.m. Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters via Zoom. Special guests are featured each week. https://zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389H
Karamu House: Infinite Hope
Karamu House presents “Infinite Hope,” a special celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., from Jan. 18 through Jan. 25. This 55-minute virtual presentation of spoken word, song and dance will be available for free, on-demand streaming. This production will be freely accessible to all, but registration on the Karamu website is required. Visit karamuhouse.org/events/infinite-hope.
Friday, January 22
Massillon Museum: Lunchtime Yoga with Leslie Schneider
Posted at 12:30 p.m. All levels, beginner-friendly. facebook.com/MassillonMuseum and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Kabbalat Shabbat
4 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org.
Karamu House: Infinite Hope
Karamu House presents “Infinite Hope,” a special celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., from Jan. 18 through Jan. 25. This 55-minute virtual presentation of spoken word, song and dance will be available for free, on-demand streaming. This production will be freely accessible to all, but registration on the Karamu website is required. Visit karamuhouse.org/events/infinite-hope.
Saturday, January 23
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Shabbat Services
9:30 a.m. livestreamed. shaareytikvah.org.
Temple Emanu El Family Shabbat Services
10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Throughout these seven scheduled Family Shabbat sessions, we will focus on different sections and elements of the Shabbat Morning Service with a special Family Shabbat siddur (prayer book) to accompany your learning, for kindergarten through grade 6. Use your markers, crayons, stickers or even watercolors to make this siddur your own. Non-Religious School families are welcome. Contact Education Director Eileen Sadowsky esadowsky@teecleve.org for supplies and Zoom login.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Havdalah
6 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Tu B'Shevat Cocktail Demo
8 p.m. Explore the flavors of Tu B'Shevat with creative cocktails you can mix at home. RSVP to Jessi Shapiro ( jessica.j.shapiro@gmail.com) for Zoom link and recipes.
Karamu House: Infinite Hope
Karamu House presents “Infinite Hope,” a special celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., from Jan. 18 through Jan. 25. This 55-minute virtual presentation of spoken word, song and dance will be available for free, on-demand streaming. This production will be freely accessible to all, but registration on the Karamu website is required. Visit karamuhouse.org/events/infinite-hope.
Sunday, January 24
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Jewish Scattergories Teen Hangout
4 p.m. Teenagers (aged 13 to 19) are welcome to join this informal hangout over Zoom. This week teens will play Jewish Scattergories led by our youth adviser Jasz Joseph. For more information and for zoom links, contact Rabbi Rachel atrbrown@shaareytikvah.org.
Karamu House: Infinite Hope
Karamu House presents “Infinite Hope,” a special celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., from Jan. 18 through Jan. 25. This 55-minute virtual presentation of spoken word, song and dance will be available for free, on-demand streaming. This production will be freely accessible to all, but registration on the Karamu website is required. Visit karamuhouse.org/events/infinite-hope.
Monday, January 25
Encore Creativity for Older Adults virtual choral and enrichment program
Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, is offering a new winter-spring session, of its popular Encore University, a 15-week virtual program of singing plus enrichment courses in vocal technique, music theory, music history and movement. The session culminates with a virtual spring concert, an inspiring multimedia production. No prior music experience is necessary. Classes meet over Zoom from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Jan. 25 through May 13. Registration deadline is Jan. 15. For detailed course catalog and to register, visit encorecreativity.org.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Monday Afternoon Book Discussion
2:30 to 4 p.m. The Monday Afternoon Book Discussion has gone virtual and will be live on Zoom at 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month. The January discussion title will be “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout. For more information and to register, visit attend.cuyahogalibrary.org/event/1601647.
Tuesday, January 26
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Preschool Storytime on Zoom
10 to 10:30 a.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZErde6qrTosHd0e1Gjxxjj2iFld4_rGO8mn
Park Synagogue Sisterhood
10 a.m. Rabbi Skoff – Contemporary Views on the News. Contact President Linda Wolf at linwolf57@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation to the meeting.
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote course: Charting a New Course with Business Model You: A One-Page Method for Reinventing Your Career
Designed for participants ages 50+ but open to anyone, this program will provide a structured process and framework by which they can define, analyze, and reinvent their careers. 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 5 through 26. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/charting-new-course-business-model-you-one-page-method-reinventing-your-career-remote
A Conversation with Eyal Rob: From Hava Nagila to Sticker Song - Game Changing Songs in Israel’s Society
As a part of the Israeli Speaker Series, join Siegal Lifelong Learning and Cleveland Israel Arts Connection of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland for a conversation with Israeli musician and writer, Eyal Rob. As a young thriving nation, Israel had been through radical social transformations throughout its 70 years. In this lecture, we will examine the major changes in Israeli culture as manifested in anthemic songs. From getting all together in the early social unified Hava Nagila days to cultural privatization and capitalism. We’ll follow Israel’s timeline from 1948 until the present, examining 10 milestones songs that reflect the young Jewish nation through wars, peace, struggle and hope. 11 a.m. Jan. 26. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/israeli-speaker-series-eyal-rob-remote.
Park Synagogue Sisterhood
11 a.m. Fun with Yiddish with Annabelle Weiss and Debbie Scolnick. Contact President Linda Wolf at linwolf57@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation to the meeting.
The Future Starts Now: Maximizing Your Membership in 2021
11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join the Solon Chamber of Commerce to learn how to put its resources to work for you in a post-COVID 2021. For more information and to register, visit web.solonchamber.com/events/TheFuture%20Starts%20Now%20Maximizing%20Your%20Membership%20in%202021-6723/details.
Massillon Museum: Virtual Brown Bag Lunch Program
“Charles Mintz: Lustron Stories.” Noon at youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Keeping it ‘Reel’ virtual film discussion group
7 to 8 p.m. Join for a discussion on the film “The Farewell.” For more information and to register, visit attend.cuyahogalibrary.org/event/4751891.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Virtual Write Now! Teen writing group
7 to 8:30 p.m. For grades 6-12. Join other teens in a virtual creative writing workshop and tap into your creativity through writing exercises, prompts, and activities. This program will be conducted virtually using Zoom. For more information and to register, visit attend.cuyahogalibrary.org/event/4701084.
Wednesday, January 27
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Midweek Mishnah Class
10 a.m. Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class via Zoom. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. https://zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Remote Course: Second Look at the Book: The Books of Kings: Monarchy and Anarchy
10 a.m. to noon or 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 27 through Feb. 17. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/second-look-book.
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Preschool Storytime on Zoom
1 to 1:30 p.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkfumqpz4oH9TYKYqoqe9piQYfjzWnpDmV
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Family & Child Programming
4:30 to 5 p.m. La-bri’ut: To Our Health & Wellness for students in K-6th grade. This program includes half hour per week of online class time over Zoom, and weekly activities or challenges that students complete on their own. For more information or to sign up, contact Rabbi Rachel Brown at rbrown@shaareytikvah.org or by text/phone at 216-245-5039.
The New Albany Lecture Series: Civil Discourse and Debate
5:45 p.m. Featuring David Axelrod, director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN senior political commentator; Chris Christie, 55th governor of the state of New Jersey; and Colleen Marshall, anchor at NBC4 and host of “NBC4’s The Spectrum.” Visit newalbanyfoundation.org/programs/the-new-albany-lecture-series.
Cuyahoga County Public Library virtual book discussion
7 to 8 p.m. Join for a lively and thoughtful discussion of “The Secrets We Kept” by Laura Prescott. For more information and to register, visit attend.cuyahogalibrary.org/event/4719329.
Thursday, January 28
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Toddler Storytime on Zoom
10 to 10:30 a.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIsdOmgrjIrGd2lLRtg9Hz0-0ashGbVPaWZ.
JewishColumbus to host music talk
The Women’s Philanthropy Wellness Committee of JewishColumbus in Columbus will host a virtual panel discussion on the importance of music during times of stress at 7 p.m. Jan. 28. “The Power of Music: For Self and Community!” will feature David Brown, founder and creative director of Harmony Project in Columbus, and Erin Spring, executive director of Central Ohio Music Therapy, which operates across eight Central and Southeast Ohio counties. It will be moderated by Cantor Bat-Ami Moses of Temple Israel in Columbus. To register for the Zoom event, visit bit.ly/38JacXd. For questions, contact Rachel Gleitman, director of Women’s Philanthropy, at rachel@jewishcolumbus.org.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah The Rebbe's Tisch
9 p.m. Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters via Zoom. Special guests are featured each week. https://zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389.
Friday, January 29
Massillon Museum: Lunchtime Yoga with Leslie Schneider
Posted at 12:30 p.m. All levels, beginner-friendly. facebook.com/MassillonMuseum and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Kabbalat Shabbat
4 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org.
Temple Emanu El
6:15 p.m. Shabbat service celebrates the first and second graders as they begin their Jewish education (Consecration). Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login.
Temple Emanu El NFTY-NEL Debates Weekend
Via Zoom. We are reaching out to alumni to help mentor, judge, and/or participate in the event. If interested, fill out the form at bit.ly/2KNOd9g.
Saturday, January 30
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Shabbat Services
9:30 a.m. livestreamed. shaareytikvah.org.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Start Stopping the Hate
3 to 4:30 p.m. Students in grades 6-12, brainstorm and start writing your essay for the Maltz Museum’s Stop the Hate essay contest. For more information and to register, visit attend.cuyahogalibrary.org/event/4707834.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Havdalah
6:10 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org.
Columbus Museum of Art Wonderball 2021
The last Saturday of January will be alive with wonder, unexpected experiences, and creative black and white fashion. Columbus Museum of Art will present Wonderball virtually at 8 p.m. Jan. 30 with free registration, enabling more people than ever to experience this celebration of the creative spirit of Columbus. For more information, visit columbusmuseum.org/calendar-and-events/wonderball.
Sunday, January 31
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Racial Justice Book Club
3 p.m. Join the discussion of “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson. Interested? Email Trysa at tshulmanshy@gmail.com.
Temple Emanu El Narrative Expression Workshop
4 p.m. Presented by Marina Vladova, Narrative Arts Facilitator via Zoom. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login.
Tuesday, February 2
Thurber House Young Writers’ Studio
Every other week, Central Ohio teens will gather online to write, create and explore ways to get their stories on paper. Whether it's a passion, or just a hobby, students in grades 9-12 are invited to join for an opportunity to spend time with others who also like to write. Sessions will be held on Zoom until it is safe to resume in-person sessions. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 2, Feb. 16, March 2, March 16, March 30, April 13 and April 27. For more information and to register, visit thurberhouse.org/young-writers-studio?blm_aid=1053289473.
Wednesday, February 3
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Remote Course: Grand Opera - A Jewish Fantasy: Meyerbeer and Halevy in Focus
Larry Josefovitz, Instructor of Lifelong Learning. 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 3-24. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/grand-opera-jewish-fantasy-meyerbeer-and-halevy-focus-remote.
Saturday, February 6
Massillon Museum: Do the Mu!
Noon Feb. 6. All ages. massillonmuseum.org, facebook.com/MassillonMuseum and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum.
Tuesday, February 9
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Remote Course: Law and the Holocaust in Film
Cathy Lesser Mansfield, Instructor of Law and Executive Director of the Master of Arts Financial Integrity Programs, School of Law, CWRU. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 9 through March 2. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/law-and-holocaust-film-remote.
Saturday, February 13
Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association’s 16th Annual Rock the Foundation
Virtual participants will take home a party-in-a-box complete with dinner, drinks and special treats to enjoy while viewing the virtual event, which begins at 7 p.m. Individual tickets for Rock 16 will be released at a later date. For more information, visit clemetrobar.org/cmba_prod/CMBA/Events/Rock_the_Foundation.aspx.
Monday, February 15
Shaker Arts Council: Round Trip Flamenco - Teens and Youth
11 a.m. to noon.. Feb. 15-16. De ida y vuelta is a dance & arts residency designed for K-12 students that brings Hispanic history to life. Students learn and help create a flamenco dance from the "ida y vuelta" (round-trip) family of music, which have influences from Latin America, West Africa, and Spain. Students create their own fan with craft supplies as a prop, and receive worksheets to learn about the history and culture. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Shaker Arts Council: Acting and Memory Technique
3 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16. This acting course will introduce basic memory techniques which support creativity, character development, and shorten memorization time. Based on modern neuroscience, Memory Acting helps actors understand how the brain naturally learns and memorizes. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Shaker Arts Council: Audition Technique: College & Beyond, Teens and Youth Grade 8- 12
5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16. Have audition material you’d like a second opinion on? Want to get a monologue or song in shape for an upcoming audition? Join Cody Swanson in personal, virtual, and intimate sessions as, together, you create or build upon, strong pieces of text to audition with for college and other needs. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Shaker Arts Council: Dynamic Art – Comic Art – Visual Story-telling, Teens and Youth Ages 13-18
6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16. Sessions for development in dynamic anatomy drawing/ illustration, story-telling thru panel visuals and cinematic placement to project best visual presentation. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Tuesday, February 16
Shaker Arts Council: Shoes as Art, Grades 4-12
1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Create a shoe that expresses who you are. In this workshop, you will create a work of 3-dimensional work of art in the form of a shoe. Gather materials you can collage that show your interests. These items can be photos of friends or family, magazine images or drawings; they can include ribbon or fabric or hardware or glitter; things that you can find around your house and that work together to tell a story. Have a pair of scissors and some newsprint or paper you can stuff in a shoe. The only purchase you may need to make is for 2 rolls of 2-inch clear wrapping tape. Finally, you will need to select your favorite shoe, which will not be harmed in the making of the project. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Shaker Arts Council: Audition Technique: College & Beyond, Teens and Youth Grade 8- 12
5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 16. Have audition material you’d like a second opinion on? Want to get a monologue or song in shape for an upcoming audition? Join Cody Swanson in personal, virtual, and intimate sessions as, together, you create or build upon, strong pieces of text to audition with for college and other needs. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Thurber House Young Writers’ Studio
Every other week, Central Ohio teens will gather online to write, create and explore ways to get their stories on paper. Whether it's a passion, or just a hobby, students in grades 9-12 are invited to join for an opportunity to spend time with others who also like to write. Sessions will be held on Zoom until it is safe to resume in-person sessions. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 16, March 2, March 16, March 30, April 13 and April 27. For more information and to register, visit thurberhouse.org/young-writers-studio?blm_aid=1053289473.
Thursday, February 18
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Remote Course: Four Points of View on Jerusalem
Assaf Boker, Israeli Tour Guide. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 19 through March 11. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/four-points-view-jerusalem-remote.
Saturday, February 20
Temple Emanu El Family Shabbat Services
10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Throughout these seven scheduled Family Shabbat sessions, we will focus on different sections and elements of the Shabbat Morning Service with a special Family Shabbat siddur (prayer book) to accompany your learning, for kindergarten through grade 6. Use your markers, crayons, stickers or even watercolors to make this siddur your own. Non-Religious School families are welcome. Contact Education Director Eileen Sadowsky esadowsky@teecleve.org for supplies and Zoom login.
Monday, February 22
The New Albany Lecture Series: Health
5:45 p.m. Featuring Dan Buettner, explorer and writer for National Geographic. Visit newalbanyfoundation.org/programs/the-new-albany-lecture-series.
Tuesday, February 23
Massillon Museum: Virtual Brown Bag Lunch Program
“Christopher Craft: African Americans in the American Military.” Noon at youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos.
Sunday, February 28
Virtual Concert with Nefesh Mountain
5 p.m. via Zoom. Co-sponsored by Temple Emanu El, Anshe Chesed-Fairmount Temple, Congregation Rodef Sholom, Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, Suburban Temple-Kol Ami, and The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Nefesh Mountain is the place where bluegrass, old-time, and American roots music meet with Jewish heritage and tradition. Creators, band leaders and husband/wife team Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg are the heart of this eclectic offering, pioneering a new world of American culture which seamlessly blends their deep love for American and Western musical forms with their own cultural backgrounds as Jewish Americans. Zoom link or more detail to follow.
Tuesday, March 2
Thurber House Young Writers’ Studio
Every other week, Central Ohio teens will gather online to write, create and explore ways to get their stories on paper. Whether it's a passion, or just a hobby, students in grades 9-12 are invited to join for an opportunity to spend time with others who also like to write. Sessions will be held on Zoom until it is safe to resume in-person sessions. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 2, March 16, March 30, April 13 and April 27. For more information and to register, visit thurberhouse.org/young-writers-studio?blm_aid=1053289473.
Wednesday, March 3
The 2020-2021 William N. Skirball Writers Center Stage Series: Yotam Ottolenghi
7 p.m. For chef, writer and restaurateur Yotam Ottolenghi, food is about more than what we eat. It is about a sense of place and home. Ottlenghi is widely beloved for his internationally best-selling cookbooks, including “Jerusalem” (2012), “Plenty” (2010), “Plenty More” (2014) and “Ottolenghi Simple” (2018). Jerusalem was awarded Cookbook of the Year by the International Association of Culinary Professionals and Best International Cookbook by the James Beard Foundation. His latest book is “Ottolenghi Flavor.” For more information and to register, visit cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx.
Saturday, March 6
Temple Emanu El Family Shabbat Services
10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Throughout these seven scheduled Family Shabbat sessions, we will focus on different sections and elements of the Shabbat Morning Service with a special Family Shabbat siddur (prayer book) to accompany your learning, for kindergarten through grade 6. Use your markers, crayons, stickers or even watercolors to make this siddur your own. Non-Religious School families are welcome. Contact Education Director Eileen Sadowsky esadowsky@teecleve.org for supplies and Zoom login.
Massillon Museum: Do the Mu!
Noon March 6. All ages. massillonmuseum.org, facebook.com/MassillonMuseum and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum.
Tuesday, March 9
The New Albany Lecture Series: Well-Being
5:45 p.m. Featuring Michael Phelps, most decorated swimmer in history and mental health advocate. Visit newalbanyfoundation.org/programs/the-new-albany-lecture-series.
Tuesday, March 16
Thurber House Young Writers’ Studio
Every other week, Central Ohio teens will gather online to write, create and explore ways to get their stories on paper. Whether it's a passion, or just a hobby, students in grades 9-12 are invited to join for an opportunity to spend time with others who also like to write. Sessions will be held on Zoom until it is safe to resume in-person sessions. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 16, March 30, April 13 and April 27. For more information and to register, visit thurberhouse.org/young-writers-studio?blm_aid=1053289473.
Saturday, March 20
Temple Emanu El Family Shabbat Services
10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Throughout these seven scheduled Family Shabbat sessions, we will focus on different sections and elements of the Shabbat Morning Service with a special Family Shabbat siddur (prayer book) to accompany your learning, for kindergarten through grade 6. Use your markers, crayons, stickers or even watercolors to make this siddur your own. Non-Religious School families are welcome. Contact Education Director Eileen Sadowsky esadowsky@teecleve.org for supplies and Zoom login.
Tuesday, March 23
Massillon Museum: Virtual Brown Bag Lunch Program
“Jeremy Feador, Cleveland Indians Historian/Archivist.” Noon at youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos.
Friday, March 26
Massillon Museum: Virtual Art Educator of the Year Award Presentation Ceremony
6 p.m. Visit massillonmuseum.org/art-educator-year for more information. Co-sponsors: Massillon Museum, Canton Museum of Art and Canton Symphony Orchestra.
Tuesday, March 30
Thurber House Young Writers’ Studio
Every other week, Central Ohio teens will gather online to write, create and explore ways to get their stories on paper. Whether it's a passion, or just a hobby, students in grades 9-12 are invited to join for an opportunity to spend time with others who also like to write. Sessions will be held on Zoom until it is safe to resume in-person sessions. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 30, April 13 and April 27. For more information and to register, visit thurberhouse.org/young-writers-studio?blm_aid=1053289473.
Tuesday, April 13
Thurber House Young Writers’ Studio
Every other week, Central Ohio teens will gather online to write, create and explore ways to get their stories on paper. Whether it's a passion, or just a hobby, students in grades 9-12 are invited to join for an opportunity to spend time with others who also like to write. Sessions will be held on Zoom until it is safe to resume in-person sessions. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 13 and April 27. For more information and to register, visit thurberhouse.org/young-writers-studio?blm_aid=1053289473.
Thursday, April 15
The 2020-2021 William N. Skirball Writers Center Stage Series: Brit Bennett
7 p.m. When Brit Bennett’s debut novel, “The Mothers,” was published in the fall of 2016, critics and readers were immediately dazzled. It was clear that an exciting new voice in fiction had arrived. Her second novel, “The Vanishing Half,” was an instant No. 1 New York Times best-seller and longlisted for the 2021 Andrew Carnegie Medals for Excellence in Fiction. Before publishing her novel, Bennett had already built an impressive platform as a social commentator. Her essay in Jezebel, following the Ferguson riots, was shared over a million times. Her work has also been featured in The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine and The Paris Review. For more information and to register, visit cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx.
Saturday, April 17
Temple Emanu El Family Shabbat Services
10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Throughout these seven scheduled Family Shabbat sessions, we will focus on different sections and elements of the Shabbat Morning Service with a special Family Shabbat siddur (prayer book) to accompany your learning, for kindergarten through grade 6. Use your markers, crayons, stickers or even watercolors to make this siddur your own. Non-Religious School families are welcome. Contact Education Director Eileen Sadowsky esadowsky@teecleve.org for supplies and Zoom login.
Tuesday, April 27
Thurber House Young Writers’ Studio
Every other week, Central Ohio teens will gather online to write, create and explore ways to get their stories on paper. Whether it's a passion, or just a hobby, students in grades 9-12 are invited to join for an opportunity to spend time with others who also like to write. Sessions will be held on Zoom until it is safe to resume in-person sessions. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 27. For more information and to register, visit thurberhouse.org/young-writers-studio?blm_aid=1053289473.
Saturday, May 1
Temple Emanu El Family Shabbat Services
10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Throughout these seven scheduled Family Shabbat sessions, we will focus on different sections and elements of the Shabbat Morning Service with a special Family Shabbat siddur (prayer book) to accompany your learning, for kindergarten through grade 6. Use your markers, crayons, stickers or even watercolors to make this siddur your own. Non-Religious School families are welcome. Contact Education Director Eileen Sadowsky esadowsky@teecleve.org for supplies and Zoom login.
Tuesday, May 4
The New Albany Lecture Series: Mental Health
5:45 p.m. Featuring Margaret Trudeau, bestselling author and mental health advocate. Visit newalbanyfoundation.org/programs/the-new-albany-lecture-series.
Thursday, May 6
The 2020-2021 William N. Skirball Writers Center Stage Series: Tara Westover and Terry Tempest Williams
7 p.m. Tara Westover’s 2018 memoir, “Educated,” debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list and remained there for more than a year. The book explores Westover’s struggle to reconcile her desire for education and autonomy with her desire to be loyal to her family. To date, “Educated” has sold more than 3 million copies and has been translated into 36 languages. For the book’s staggering impact, TIME Magazine named Westover one of the 100 most influential people of 2018. Writer/naturalist/activist Terry Tempest Williams is known for her fierce advocacy and impassioned, lyrical prose. She is the author of the environmental literature classic, “Refuge: An Unnatural History of Family and Place” (1991); “Finding Beauty in a Broken World” (2008); and the best-seller, “The Hour of Land: A Personal Topography of America’s National Parks” (2016). In 2019, Williams was given The Robert Kirsch Award, a lifetime achievement prize given to a writer with a substantial connection to the American West. Her latest book is “Erosion: Essays of Undoing” (2019). For more information and to register, visit cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx.
Ongoing programs
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Shabbat (Friday) Evening Service
Every Shabbat (Friday) evening, Fairmount Temple offers a Shabbat service led by our clergy at 6:15 p.m. that you can stream at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Wednesday Morning Torah Study
Every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., Morning Torah Study will be held via Zoom conferencing. To be added to the group list and receive the information on Zoom for the Wednesday Morning Torah Study, please contact Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org.
Beck Center for the Arts
Beck Center for the Arts, in an effort to continually adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, has created in-person and online arts educational offerings for winter/spring 2021. Browse the lineup of arts education offerings at https://bit.ly/2VkPczu, and register at beckcenter.org.
Beth Jacob Congregation shifts minyamin, classes to digital platform
Beth Jacob Congregation is offering virtual services and classes. They daven Shachris on Sundays at 8:30; Monday, Thursday and Friday at 6:45; and Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 a.m.;beth-jacob.whereby.com/daily-tefillah. Amud Yomi is 6:15 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Daf Yomi is at 6 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan. Lox & Learn is at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Kinyan Mesechta is at 9:20 p.m. Mondays and 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; followed by Maariv; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Daily services, Monday through Friday; morning minyan, 7:15 a.m.; evening minyan, 6 p.m. Shabbat Services, Saturday; Shabbat morning, 9 a.m.; Shabbat afternoon, 6 pm. Daily services, Sunday; morning minyan, 8 a.m.; evening minyan: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Chabad of Cleveland
Use this Zoom link for all events: https://zoom.us/j/7262247760?status=success
Chassidus Chaburah: Freshen up your morning with a daily dose of Chassidus. Monday through Friday 8 a.m.
Talmud with Machshava: Every Sunday, Halacha and Chassidus, 11:30 a.m., with Rabbi Chaikin
Women’s Tanya: Every Tuesday at 11 a.m., take a tour through the most spiritual realms, collecting some relevant keepsakes along the way with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760.
Women’s Chassidus Insights into the weekly Torah Portion: Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. with Rabbi Chaikin
The Sichos Project with Rabbi Gancz: Every Wednesday at 8 p.m. Join the discussion using this link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/524211947
Men’s Timely Tanya: Every Thursday at 8 p.m., study selections from the Tanya to help bolster your faith and get you through these trying days with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760
Erev Shabbos Avos - 12 minutes of Ethics: From 5 to 5:15 p.m. listen to others share their favorite Pirkei Avot messages. If you would like to share your own, contact Rabbi Shmuli via their website (chabadofcleveland.com/tools/feedback.htm) to get a spot in the rotation. Join the discussion using this link: http://zoom.us/j/4876378020
The Kollel
Contemporary Issues with Rabbi Fried: (For Men and Women on Sundays from 11 a.m. to noon) Rabbi Fried will explore why we're here, where we're heading and how we're getting there. We will keep in mind that we travel step by step in order to get there in 120 years! Check with info@thekollel.org for schedule changes. https://zoom.us/j/715158425
Leap of Trust: Discovering faith and living with trust in G-d with Rabbi Yaakov Kirschbaum
(For men and women on Sundays from 8-9 p.m.) To join online, click the link and your computer/phone will take care of the rest! https://zoom.us/j/91056933101. Check with info@thekollel.org for any schedule changes.
The Mitzvah in the Parsha: ZOOM: Join Mrs. Chaya Morris on Mondays from 5-6 p.m. as we explore weekly parsha and mitzvot that tie to the weekly portion. https://zoom.us/j/94541740851
Parsha Brew: (For Men & Women, Tuesdays from 8:40-9:40 a.m.): Rabbi Morris offers an overview and an in-depth analysis of the weekly Torah portion. Start your Tuesday with a mug of coffee and a cupful of Torah brew. https://zoom.us/j/98190279352
Women of the Bible with Mrs. Nechama Fried: ZOOM: Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m., share Torah with other women in an open and insightful setting. https://zoom.us/j/96026013550
Chavrusah Learning Program: Chavrusah Learning Program is offering a class every Wednesday from 8-9 p.m. that consists of a night of dynamic one-on-one learning and facilitated group discussions. For more information or for technical questions, call 512-758-2144 or email info@TheKollel.org. Use bit.ly/learn_face2face to sign in.
The Book of Genesis: ZOOM: (For Men & Women from Thursdays from 8:45-9:45 a.m.): Rabbi Zuckerman offers an in-depth textual exploration of the Book of Genesis. https://zoom.us/j/930007718
The Siddur: ZOOM: Thursdays from 8-9 p.m, join Rabbi Greenspan as he explores the parameters of Rabbinic authority. https://zoom.us/j/308005366
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Cinematheque at the Cleveland Institute of Art is offering a virtual multiplex for theatrical screenings at home. Visit cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual.
City Club of Cleveland offering recordings of past virtual forums
The City Club of Cleveland has a backlog of virtual and in-person forums at cityclub.org. All forums are available in video as well as podcast form. To view archives of past forums, visitcityclub.org/archives.
Cleveland Cinemas’ virtual screening room
Cleveland Cinemas opened its virtual screening room to the public where people can watch a range of films for a fee. Visit clevelandcinemas.com.
Cleveland City Dance offering virtual dance classes
Cleveland City Dance is living streaming dance classes so dancers can continue to grow in their art. Find a schedule of classes at clevelandcitydance.com/virtualclasses.html.
Cleveland Institute of Art online exhibits
“TITLE TBD” (titletbd.show) highlights urgent concerns of institutional and historical oppression, conflict transformation and peer support mechanisms; the show also is open to the public in the Reinberger Gallery by appointment only. “Doing A Gender” (doingagender.com) features work by four students that explores societal gender roles and was put together through CIA’s Creativity Works program. “Handled With Care” (handledwithcareshow.com) features work from 25 students who were in CIA’s Artist as Producer class, and the varied work revolves around a theme of love. “HOMEPAGE” ( homepage-exhibition.myportfolio.com/work) features work from students in CIA’s Advanced Video & Digital Cinema Projects class and focuses on social distancing.
Cleveland Institute of Music opening virtual showcase
The Cleveland Institute of Music is releasing an online showcase of student and faculty talent consisting of video recordings of its most iconic ensemble, opera and solo performances on its Facebook page. Visit facebook.com/ClevelandInstituteofMusic.
Cleveland Museum of Art online resources
Explore the wealth of digital resources CMA has to offer by visiting clevelandart.org/home-where-art-stay-connected.
Cleveland Museum of Art virtual studio programs for children
Explore a diverse range of topics and materials under the guidance of experienced teaching artists while connecting with the CMA’s collection in new ways. Provide your kids the opportunity to practice their critical- and creative-thinking skills in a collaborative virtual environment. Visit clevelandart.org/events/other/virtual-studio-programs-children.
Cleveland Museum of Art virtual studio programs for teens and adults
Explore a diverse range of topics and materials under the guidance of experienced teaching artists while connecting with the CMA’s collection in new ways. Visit clevelandart.org/events/other/virtual-studio-programs-teens-and-adults.
The Cleveland Orchestra, WCLV Classical 104.9 ideastream weekday broadcasts
Created to provide musical nourishment for Northeast Ohio community, Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra includes highlights from Orchestra recordings and past concerts – running from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday on the radio and online. In addition to weekday Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra broadcasts, WCLV will continue running Cleveland Orchestra concerts at 8 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays on the radio and online. Details of the existing broadcast schedule of previously recorded and on-demand concerts are available at ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra,wclv.ideastream.org/topics/lunchtime-with-the-cleveland-orchestra and ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra-broadcasts.
Cleveland Orchestra Musicians on social media
With Severance Hall dark during the COVID-19 crisis, many Cleveland Orchestra musicians are recording performances at their homes and posting them on the Orchestra’s social media channels (facebook.com/clevelandorchestra, twitter.com/CleveOrchestra, instagram.com/cleveorch and youtube.com/clevelandorchestra). In addition, the Orchestra has adapted its school-based Mindful Music Moments program to reach community members of all ages across all of its social media platforms and website. This daily online initiative combines classical music with mindfulness prompts in an attempt to help reduce stress and anxiety, providing an accessible tool to boost social and emotional well-being.
College Now of Greater Cleveland
Those with concerns about how the pandemic will impact student loans or college admission status can contact College Now of Greater Cleveland and schedule a free virtual counseling session. collegenowgc.org
Columbus Museum of Art online resources
Join the CMA online as they experiment with new ways of virtually gathering, cultivating creativity and play, and building community resilience and connection together. Visit columbusmuseum.org/stay-connected for more information.
Columbus Symphony Kids Korner
Take a virtual tour of the Ohio Theatre; play games and take quizzes about music, instruments and composers; and download coloring pages. Kids can explore with Bee-thoven at csokidskorner.com.
Columbus Symphony Symphonic Teens
Take a virtual tour of the Ohio Theatre; play games and take quizzes about music, instruments and composers; and connect with Columbus Symphony musicians through video lessons, audition tips and “Ask a Musician.” Teens can explore at symphonicteens.com.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah to host college student meet-ups
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host opportunities for college students to meet through Zoom for a check-in and learning with the date and time to be determined.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah ongoing programs
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m. every Friday; zoom.us/j/955142707 or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707. Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland is at 4 p.m. every Wednesday; zoom.us/j/994856324, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. Children are invited to join for Virtual T.O.D.A (The Open Dor Academy, our Shabbat morning children’s program) on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. for 30 minutes of fun with Holly and Rabbi Brown; us04web.zoom.us/j/78073937917, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. The Rebbe's Tisch is a new program at 9 p.m. Thursdays, and Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters; zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389. Midweek Mishnah classes continue virtually and are at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248; no Hebrew needed, all adult learners welcome.
COSI Connects
COSI Connects launches audiences of all ages into a universe of science through online videos, activities, plus a free mobile app that enables science exploration even when offline. COSI Connects is helping to bridge the digital divide, promote digital literacy, and address critical science education needs simultaneously. Visit cosi.org/connects for videos, activities and downloads.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning offers an array of remote courses and lectures that provide an opportunity for live exchange of ideas with expert faculty. case.edu/lifelonglearning
Daily Digital Inspiration
Rabbi Avi Goldstein of Beth Jacob Congregation in Columbus is offering a relevant and inspirational D'Var Torah every day that is no more than 3 minutes long in a WhatsApp group. To join, visitchat.whatsapp.com/Bj60wOyqqQA2lYv6MCFLuB.
Delicious Israel Virtual Israeli Food Tours
Delicious Israel offers virtual Israeli food tours, virtual Israeli cooking classes, and virtual Israeli wine or whisky tastings. For more information, visit deliciousisrael.com/virtual-tours.
Drawing With Mr. J
Drawing with Mr. J is a video series from WOSU Classroom that helps kids in grades K–5 learn social and emotional skills through brief and engaging drawing challenges. All you need is something to draw with and something to draw on. Each video comes complete with a standards-aligned companion guide containing activities and resources for educators and parents. The videos can be worked into a variety of lesson plans, be used as a morning warm-up or a way to check-in with students after lunch or other transition times. New episodes are released monthly. Visit wosu.org/classroom/drawing-with-mr-j.
Federation offering therapy during COVID-19 pandemic
In partnership with Jewish Family Services Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Access Jewish Cleveland Help Hotline is offering a therapist from JSFA to be available and on call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at accessjewishcleveland.org or 216-292-INFO (4636).
Great Lakes Science Center releases virtual early childhood programming
The Great Lakes Science Center has released a series of free early childhood STEM programming videos catered to families with children ages 5 and younger on its website. The videos feature a book families can read along with followed by a related experiment they can complete at home with common household items. Visit greatscience.com/engage/early-childhood-resources to watch the videos.
Hiram College Art and Design program’s Juried Student Art Show
Featuring the work of students from diverse art disciplines, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and video, the exhibition is open to the public and can be accessed through the College’s website at www.hiram.edu/artshow. Guests can also read the gallery director’s welcome, the juror’s statement, and sign the guest book.
InMotion offers virtual Parkinson’s assistance
InMotion, a Cleveland nonprofit that assists those with Parkinson’s disease, will continue its efforts through free virtual classes, support groups over teleconference calls and connecting with its clients and carepartners to guarantee they have access to proper care. Visit beinmotion.org.
JCC of Greater Columbus offers virtual personal training at home
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus is offering clients the ability to purchase virtual home workout sessions. One hour-long session is $60, one 45-minute session is $48 and one 30-minute session is $33. Three 30-minute home written workouts is $30, and there’s a special where four 30-minute virtual sessions is $99. Clients are required to have access to some equipment at home. If interested, contact JCC Fitness Director Carlie Snyder at csnyder@columbusjcc.org.
Jewish Federations of North America provides daily content
The Jewish Federations of North America caters to the Jewish community with daily videos, resources, virtual meet-ups and nonprofit loans through its website at jewishtogether.org.
“Joyful: A Karamu Holiday Celebration”
Karamu is launching the first production of its 2020-21 mainstage theatre season with “Joyful: A Karamu Holiday Celebration,” available beginning Dec. 10 for on-demand purchase. Patrons can purchase high-definition, on-demand access to “Joyful” via the Karamu House website for $24.99 (and accessed at any time until Jan. 9, 2021). Video access will be available for 48 hours once viewing begins. Visit karamuhouse.org.
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is taking a tour of the world and all of its offerings to curate cultural connections aligned with the museum’s mission and values. Explore exhibits, art, film, literature, lectures and more through their weekly blog posts. You can also sign up to receive a weekly e-newsletter that brings the cultural content into your home. Visit maltzmuseum.org/connect to learn more.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland
Stay connected with The J’s online community by visiting their following Facebook Pages and Groups: Mandel JCC Facebook Page, Mandel JCC Fitness Group, Mandel JCC Family Place Group, Mandel JCC J-Day Camps Facebook Page and Camp Wise Facebook Page.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland New School Days at The J Program
Designed to help kindergarten to sixth grade students navigate distance learning, the program is weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The J’s professional staff will guide children on the path to success for their distance learning experience, and oversee students to ensure they are on task and connected to their school’s distance learning sessions and academic curriculum. Beyond this guiding supervision, School Days at The J offers structured activities, outdoor recreation, science, art and math electives, as well as vital peer social connections. Register at mandeljcc.org/schooldays.
Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust
The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is launching new virtual field trips for school groups in November, as well as new and engaging lesson plans, professional development workshops, and an oral histories podcast. The Museum’s Education Department will be providing the following resources and opportunities, which can be accessed online at mjhnyc.org/education: Narrated Field Trips (“Meeting Hate with Humanity: Life During the Holocaust” and “Love Thy Neighbor: Immigration and the U.S. Experience”); Interactive Tours with Museum Educators; Holocaust Curriculum with Interactive Lessons; Professional Development for Teachers; Those Who Were There: Voices from the Holocaust.
NCJW/CLE ask Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe
National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe will be answering questions when it comes to thrifting and what her and her staff have been up to. Questions can be sent to her at thriftiqueshowroom@gmail.com and will be answered atfacebook.com/ThriftiqueShowroom/.
Near West Theatre: “All Roads Lead to Home”
This holiday season, Near West Theatre wanted to recognize a sense of home by creating a showcase filled with laughter, songs and more to raise spirits. “All Roads Lead to Home” offers a performance filled with heartwarming storytelling, and nostalgic musical numbers from pop, jazz, classical crossover, and musical theatre genres that will welcome both newcomers and seasoned NWT family alike. Showcases of popular music, spoken word, and messages of hope from alumni and Near West-side celebrities like NWT founder Stephanie Morrison Hrbek and her family, former councilman Matt Zone, and recently inducted councilperson Jenny Spencer, fill the hour-long production. Performances will be streamed online on demand from 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 3. Visit nearwesttheatre.org/shows-events/2020-21/all-roads-lead-to-home.
The Park Synagogue Services
All Shabbat, as well as morning and evening minyans will now be conducted virtually through Zoom until further notice. Visit parksynagogue.org for more information.
PJ Library offers interactive virtual content
The PJ Library features virtual activities and live content available for children and at facebook.com/PJLibrary.
Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools online database
The Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools has various webinars and videos available featuring advice on how Jewish day schools can navigate through this period of online learning. Visit prizmah.org/gatherings to learn more.
Shaw JCC of Akron Hosts All-Day Distance Learning Program
The Shaw JCC of Akron is offering a "Distance Learning Program," which will provide teacher support, as well as a safe environment, for children to attend their school’s virtual classes and complete their educational requirements. This program will start on your child's first day of school and will run 5 days a week. Please contact Lyndsey Kirk to discuss details specific to your child's school. Visit our website at https://bit.ly/31IXMLn and call 330-835-0064 or email lkirk@shawjcc.org.
Shaw JCC of Akron Hosting Ongoing Virtual Fitness Classes
The Shaw JCC of Akron is offering virtual classes in conjunction with in-person classes. Currently, the JCC is offering the following classes virtually, with a membership: Kettlebell, Zumba, Yoga, WERQ, Spinning and Turbokick. Starting in early October, the Shaw JCC will expand their virtual fitness offerings to include hundreds of virtual classes weekly.
Solon Center for the Arts
Take virtual arts classes at discounted rates. Visit solonarts.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx.
Solon Chamber offering various resources through pandemic
Solon Chamber of Commerce will be offering a number of resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find information and resources at solonchamber.com. In partnership with the city of Solon and the Solon Senior Center, the chamber compiled a list of Solon restaurants open for delivery and take-out to help support local businesses. For the full list, visitsolonchamber.com/stay-safe--shop-local.html.
Stories and Yoga with jHUB
Check out our interactive videos with easy to follow yoga stretches and stories for children. Learn about the Jewish value of Shimirat Ha’adamah (Protecting the Earth) while Danya reads "The Earth Book" by Todd Parr at youtu.be/U4UAWTeuVYY. Learn about the Jewish value of Hakarat HaTov (Recognizing the Good) while Danya reads "The Little, Little House" by Jessica Souhami at youtu.be/m5PKjvDq3WM.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Shabbat services
Rabbi Vann and Music Director Deb Rogers provide members with a beautiful service each Friday evening. Connect via Zoom or the Temple's Facebook page. suburbantemple.org/event/ShabbatOnline2020 or facebook.com/suburbantemple.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Storytime with Rabbi Shana
Every Friday at 5 p.m. Adults and kids are invited to get comfortable in your favorite chair or find your special spot on the floor and join Rabbi Shana for a story to welcome Shabbat. https://www.suburbantemple.org/event/StoryTime2020
Talespinner Children’s Theatre provides online content
Talespinner Children’s Theatre, a theater company based in Cleveland, has posted videos made by its educational staff to its YouTube channel and Facebook page for families and children to learn theater games, activities and crafts while at home. Visit youtube.com/channel/UCpmh1tWSlKfkinTWqUxksOQ and facebook.com/TCT4kids.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel
Join with others to enjoy great poems together with Rabbi Roger Klein. Every Thursday afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m., Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. Please email Jennifer Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up. No need to commit to every Thursday, but it is useful to know how many are interested in the adventures in poetry.
Thrive at Work offering free resources for remote work shift
Thrive at Work, a workplace consulting practice based in Cleveland, released a remote work toolkit and virtual community to help organizations and businesses tackle remote work, leadership, communication and juggling work and kids at home. The free resources include a virtual community for leaders; virtual office hours at 1 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; leadership coaching; and articles and guides to jumpstart remote work. All of the Thrive at Work resources can be accessed at thriveatworkteam.com/thrive-remotely.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue hosting podcast
Congregation Torat Emet’s Rabbi Ari Neuman is hosting a podcast, “The Characters You Do Not Know,” at anchor.fm/ari-neuman. He will cover the stores of minor characters in Tanach. The podcast is also available on Spotify, which is linked on the podcast’s homepage. Congregation Torat Emet is in Bexley.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue service times and classes
Shacharit 8:25 a.m. Sunday and 7:25 a.m. Monday-Friday. Mincha/Maariv: 6:50 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and6:55 p.m. Friday (following Pre-Shabbat Ruach at 6:25 p.m.). The Book of Amos with Rabbi Neuman: Sunday morning, 9 a.m. Contemporary Halacha: Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. Insights from the Weekly Parsha with Rabbi Zack: Monday and Wednesday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mesillat Yesharim: The Path of the Just with Rabbi Neuman: Tuesday and Thursday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Visit toratemet.org.
Tri-C tuition assistance program
The college will cover Cuyahoga County residents’ tuition costs for one year of a Tri-C credit program or for the duration of a noncredit program. You can start or continue your education – or gain the skills you need to rejoin the workforce quickly – without incurring tuition expenses. Approximately 90% of tri-c's classes are offered in an online format. For more information visit tri-c.edu/paying-for-college/financial-aid-and-scholarships/full-tuition-assistance-program.html.
Walsh University students to be featured in virtual MassMu exhibition
Thirteen students enrolled in Walsh University’s digital photojournalism classes have examined the work of renowned photojournalists from the perspectives of artistic style, technique and history. Their project will culminate when they collaborate with the Massillon Museum to host the 14th annual Image to Image exhibition, the first to be presented virtually. The exhibition can be seen at massillonmuseum.org/imagetoimage2020 beginning Dec. 4. “Image to Image: A Comparative Study of Past and Present Photojournalists’ Images, Styles, and Shooting Techniques” will feature the work of students in Professor Lee Horrisberger’s digital photography class. It will illustrate that the power of the image is not in the camera, but in the hands of the photographer. Walsh Photojournalism students Kyle Burke, Nicholas Chadwell, David Dzurilla, Makenna Hickey, Stone Kaufman, Devin Kenerly, Rebecca Krymowski, Ellen Lawrence, Mychael Poole, Hannah Reikowsky, Tee Rupp, Dylan Smith, and Jared Walsh will be featured.
YIVO Bruce and Francesca Cernia Slovin Online Museum
The YIVO Institute for Jewish Research recently launched its landmark YIVO Bruce and Francesca Cernia Slovin Online Museum, available free of charge to the global public at museum.yivo.org. A broad-ranging educational initiative, the YIVO Cernia Slovin Online Museum’s inaugural interactive exhibition Beba Epstein: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Girl explores East European Jewish life in the 20th and 21st centuries through the true story of one teenage girl.
YMCA of Greater Cleveland launches six-week, community-wide health living challenge
The YMCA of Greater Cleveland has launched a free, six-week community-wide healthy living program called the STRONG Challenge. Individuals and families can participate from anywhere in weekly programs and activities together with family, friends and community members. The challenge will feature activities and interactive events with a different theme each week. YMCAs across the country will participate, so thousands of people will be taking the STRONG Challenge and connecting through a shared Facebook group. The challenge began Oct. 19. Registration is at ClevelandYMCA.org/STRONG.