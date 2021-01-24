Monday, January 25
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening service
B'nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: What’s NU? With Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria
Topical text study and discussion on the most relevant Jewish topics of the day. From 10 to 11 a.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Encore Creativity for Older Adults virtual choral and enrichment program
Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, is offering a new winter-spring session, of its popular Encore University, a 15-week virtual program of singing plus enrichment courses in vocal technique, music theory, music history and movement. The session culminates with a virtual spring concert, an inspiring multimedia production. No prior music experience is necessary. Classes meet over Zoom from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Jan. 25 through May 13. Registration deadline is Jan. 15. For detailed course catalog and to register, visit encorecreativity.org.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Staying Fit with Linda (Schoenberg)
Join certified Silver Sneakers instructor Linda Schoenberg from 11 a.m. to noon for her 60-minute total body work out for seniors. Please have a sturdy chair, light weights and a squishy ball handy. Sponsored by Na'amat USA. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Parshat Hashavua with Professor Doron Kalir, CSU
We will discuss the weekly Torah portion from a liberal viewpoint from noon to 1 p.m. In particular, we will examine implications of the text for today's community and the meaning of Emunah (faith) in the 21st century. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Monday Afternoon Book Discussion
2:30 to 4 p.m. The Monday Afternoon Book Discussion has gone virtual and will be live on Zoom at 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month. The January discussion title will be “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout. For more information and to register, visit attend.cuyahogalibrary.org/event/1601647.
EDWINS Introduces VIVANT @ Home
Join EDWINS’ Chef Brandon Chrostowski and team at 6 p.m. for an exciting series of virtual cooking classes. Topic for Jan. 25 is Roasting Basics. For $20, access to the virtual class includes a private zoom link, shopping list, a recipe and prep tips; pre-packaged ingredient kits are also available for pick up ($ varies). For additional information, a complete class schedule and sign up, visit EDWINSRestaurant.org/VIVANT or call 216.921.3333
Lake Erie Ink's Comic Jam Sesh
Comic Jam Sesh for grades 6+ from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Monday starting Jan. 25. Create zany stories and collaborative comics. For more information visit lakeerieink.org
Lake Erie Ink Inside Out: Queer Creators Connect
Inside Out: Queer Creators Connect for grades 6+ from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Monday starting Jan. 25. LGBTQ+ teen writers and allies will share their stories. Learn more and register at lakeerieink.org/register.
Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center Virtual Event with Bryan Cranston
Join award-winning actor Bryan Cranston to discuss his new hit show, Showtime’s Your Honor and the process of adapting the Israeli series for American television on at 6:30 p.m by Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center. Registration is required at streicker-center-spring-2021.ticketleap.com/your-honor-the-event/dates/Jan-25-2021_at_0630PM
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club/Sisterhood Virtual Bus Trip to NYC
Join us for this five-day virtual bus trip to New York City from 7 to 8 p.m. Each day we'll travel together to explore the sights and sounds of "The Big Apple." The cost is $18 per ZOOM square. See the itinerary: https://cutt.ly/NYC-Itinerary or visit bnaijeshurun.org/be-with-us-social-groups-mens-club to register and learn more.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The Mystical Secrets of God, Life, the Soul and the Universe - Part 2 of Neffesh Ha-Chayyim with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
No prior knowledge of Kabbalah or of Neffesh Ha-Chayyim is necessary. Learn how we can achieve spiritual union with God and draw Divine light and energy into our souls and our world. From 8 to 9 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Tuesday, January 26
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Preschool Storytime on Zoom
10 to 10:30 a.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZErde6qrTosHd0e1Gjxxjj2iFld4_rGO8mn
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Torah Study with Susan Wyner
Join in for a close reading of the Torah as we make our way through our most central text from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. We are currently studying the book of Deuteronomy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Park Synagogue Sisterhood
10 a.m. Rabbi Skoff – Contemporary Views on the News. Contact President Linda Wolf at linwolf57@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation to the meeting.
A Conversation with Eyal Rob: From Hava Nagila to Sticker Song - Game Changing Songs in Israel’s Society
As a part of the Israeli Speaker Series, join Siegal Lifelong Learning and Cleveland Israel Arts Connection of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland for a conversation with Israeli musician and writer, Eyal Rob. As a young thriving nation, Israel had been through radical social transformations throughout its 70 years. In this lecture, we will examine the major changes in Israeli culture as manifested in anthemic songs. From getting all together in the early social unified Hava Nagila days to cultural privatization and capitalism. We’ll follow Israel’s timeline from 1948 until the present, examining 10 milestones songs that reflect the young Jewish nation through wars, peace, struggle and hope. 11 a.m. Jan. 26. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/israeli-speaker-series-eyal-rob-remote.
Park Synagogue Sisterhood
11 a.m. Fun with Yiddish with Annabelle Weiss and Debbie Scolnick. Contact President Linda Wolf at linwolf57@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation to the meeting.
The Future Starts Now: Maximizing Your Membership in 2021
11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join the Solon Chamber of Commerce to learn how to put its resources to work for you in a post-COVID 2021. For more information and to register, visit web.solonchamber.com/events/TheFuture%20Starts%20Now%20Maximizing%20Your%20Membership%20in%202021-6723/details.
Massillon Museum: Virtual Brown Bag Lunch Program
“Charles Mintz: Lustron Stories.” Noon at youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos.
JFSA launches ‘caregiver’ six-week webinar series
Jewish Family Services Association of Cleveland has launched a six-week live webinar series, “The Savvy Caregiver,” for caregivers of a family member or friend living at home with dementia. The series starts will start from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 26, and will continue every Tuesday until March 2. The series will be taught by professional instructors and will help caregivers learn new strategies in helping the person with dementia. They will go over things such as effective communication, skills needed to manage day-to-day life, and the impact that dementia has on both the caregiver and the person for whom they are caring for. The webinars are free. To register, contact Nicole at 216-903-1189 or nherberthale@jfsa-cleveland.org.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Coffee Talk with the Clergy
All are welcome to join us for a check-in and conversation with the clergy who will rotate weeks from 2 to 3 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information.
Writing for Well Being
This six-week journaling group from the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will open up inner strengths, self-understanding, and relaxation. Skills taught include values clarification, self-care, mind and body awareness, and relaxation. Writing prompts will be provided for writing during and in-between sessions. 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 26 through March 2. For more information and to register, visit jccyoungstown.org/events/2021/01/26/aging-well/writing-for-well-being.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club/Sisterhood Virtual Bus Trip to NYC
Join us for this five-day virtual bus trip to New York City from 7 to 8 p.m. Each day we’ll travel together to explore the sights and sounds of "The Big Apple." The cost is $18 per ZOOM square. See the itinerary: https://cutt.ly/NYC-Itinerary or visit bnaijeshurun.org/be-with-us-social-groups-mens-club to register and learn more.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Keeping it ‘Reel’ virtual film discussion group
7 to 8 p.m. Join for a discussion on the film “The Farewell.” For more information and to register, visit attend.cuyahogalibrary.org/event/4751891.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Virtual Write Now! Teen writing group
7 to 8:30 p.m. For grades 6-12. Join other teens in a virtual creative writing workshop and tap into your creativity through writing exercises, prompts, and activities. This program will be conducted virtually using Zoom. For more information and to register, visit attend.cuyahogalibrary.org/event/4701084.
The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center Women Inspiring Women Series
The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center welcomes award-winning actor Natalie Portman to kickoff its Women Inspiring Women Series. Jerusalem-born Portman is the recipient of one Oscar and two Golden Globes and will discuss her work, her activism, her Jewish roots. She will also be discussing her new book Natalie Portman’s Fables on at 7 p.m. Registration required at streicker-center-spring-2021.ticketleap.com/natalie-portman/dates/Jan-26-2021_at_0700PM
GENerally Speaking with Stephanie Butnick and Derek Sheldon
In March 1938, 21-year-old Jewish athlete Max Sheldon traveled from Germany to Palestine to compete in track and field at the third international Maccabiah Games. While he was at the competition, he received communication from his family telling him not to return to Germany, where conditions for Jews were fast deteriorating. That message saved his life – and inspired generations of Sheldons, including his grandson Derek, who now lives in Northern California and devotes his time to the Jewish sports community.Join Stephanie Butnick, Tablet Magazine Deputy Editor and co-host of the leading Jewish podcast Unorthodox from 7 to 8 p.m. for a conversation with Derek Sheldon about his grandfather’s legacy and his life as a 3G. This program is co-presented by Maccabi USA as part of the Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust “GENerally Speaking” series with third-generation Holocaust survivors. For additional information visit mjhnyc.org/events/generally-speaking-with-stephanie-butnick-and-derek-sheldon.
Mandel Jewish Community Center Camp Wise information session
The Mandel JCC’s Camp Wise staff is hosting a series of virtual information sessions on Camp Wise Summer 2021 at 7 p.m. Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 24 and March 10. During the Zoom session, participants can get the inside scoop on all things Camp Wise, have their questions answered and meet the full-time camp team. The first summer camp session is June 13 through July 11. Camp Wise is for children entering grades 2 through 12. To register for the info session, visit campwise.org.
Celebrity Chef Virtual Cooking Class
8 p.m. Join the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown for a delicious virtual series with celebrity Israeli chefs. The chef featured Jan. 26 will be Lior Lev Sercarz. Each session will include a cooking demonstration, personal stories, and cooking hints during the presentation. The classes are free and open to everyone. For more information and to register, visit jccyoungstown.org/events/2021/01/26/cultural-arts/celebrity-chef-virtual-cooking-classes.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Wednesday, January 27
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Midweek Mishnah Class
10 a.m. Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class via Zoom. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. https://zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Remote Course: Second Look at the Book: The Books of Kings: Monarchy and Anarchy
10 a.m. to noon or 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 27 through Feb. 17. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/second-look-book.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mishnah: The New Scripture with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
Most Jewish institutions and values, while based on the Bible, were created by the ancient rabbis. The Mishnah and its expansion into the full Talmud are the core texts for our Jewish foundations. From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
jHUB’s Lunch Series: Jewish Wisdom For Resilience
Noon to 12:45 p.m. on Zoom. Bring meaning to your life with 45 minutes of stories, learning, and discussion to help us all develop skills we need to grow our resilience. The Jan. 27 event will feature Rabbi Melinda on inspiring awe. For more information and to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/jhub-lunch-series-jewish-wisdom-for-resilience-tickets-134678213161.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Kosher Fitness with Rabbi Michael Ungar
Get moving and get fit as we approach the secular new year. Join certified Personal Trainer (and Rabbi) Michael Ungar for a 45-50 minute workout from 1 to 2 p.m. Appropriate for all levels; no need for special equipment since we will use objects you already have at home. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information.
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Preschool Storytime on Zoom
1 to 1:30 p.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkfumqpz4oH9TYKYqoqe9piQYfjzWnpDmV
Jewish Family Services of Columbus Zoom Movie Club
Jewish Family Services of Columbus will host Zoom Movie Club, a virtual socialization program for those 55 and older, from 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 27. Participants are asked to watch “The Prom,” a musical comedy co-starring Meryl Streep, James Corden and Nicole Kidman on Netflix prior to attending. During the free program, participants will discuss the movie. The group meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month and each session discusses a different film. Registration for the Zoom event is at jfscolumbus.org/virtualsenioractivities. For questions, call Michele Bernstein at 614-559-0157 or Lydia Daniels at 614-815-0183.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Tu B’Shevat Young Family Glow and Grow Terrarium Making
Join us for our Holiday Chavayot (experiences) to make your very own terrarium that will grow during the day and glow at night! We will learn about the holiday and then open our kits and make the terrarium together from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/event/tu-bshevat-garden-growing.html to learn more and register.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Family & Child Programming
4:30 to 5 p.m. La-bri’ut: To Our Health & Wellness for students in K-6th grade. This program includes half hour per week of online class time over Zoom, and weekly activities or challenges that students complete on their own. For more information or to sign up, contact Rabbi Rachel Brown at rbrown@shaareytikvah.org or by text/phone at 216-245-5039.
The New Albany Lecture Series: Civil Discourse and Debate
5:45 p.m. Featuring David Axelrod, director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN senior political commentator; Chris Christie, 55th governor of the state of New Jersey; and Colleen Marshall, anchor at NBC4 and host of “NBC4’s The Spectrum.” Visit newalbanyfoundation.org/programs/the-new-albany-lecture-series.
The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center Saul and Ruby’s Holocaust Survivor Band” Virtual Event
The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center is hosting the lead characters and award-winning director of the new documentary “Saul and Ruby’s Holocaust Survivor Band”. Saul and Ruby will perform for the audience and then discuss their personal stories of survival during the Holocaust and their inspiration for forming the 2-man band. Director Ted Lending will join them for a conversation about the making of the film. The event will take place online onat 6:30 p.m., and is free and open to the public. Registration is required at streicker-center-spring-2021.ticketleap.com/saul-and-ruby/dates/Jan-27-2021_at_0630PM
18 Voices: A Liberation Day Reading Of Young Writers’ Diaries From The Holocaust
More than one million Jewish children were killed during the Holocaust, and countless others survived. Some, like Anne Frank, kept diaries in which they confided their hopes, fears, and experiences. Join the Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, from 7 to 8 p.m., for a special virtual reading of excerpts from these diaries. Narrated by Liev Schreiber, the excerpts will be read by young actors and public figures including Skylar Astin, Mandy Gonzalez, Daniel Kahn, Adam Kantor, Stephanie Lynn Mason, Amit Rahav, Abby Stein, and Danny Strong.By giving voice to the written words of some of the Nazis’ youngest victims, we will commemorate their suffering and learn from their courageous and resilient spirits. For more information visit mjhnyc.org/18-voices-a-liberation-day-reading-of-young-writers-diaries-from-the-holocaust.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club/Sisterhood Virtual Bus Trip to NYC
Join us for this five-day virtual bus trip to New York City from 7 to 8 p.m. Each day we’ll travel together to explore the sights and sounds of "The Big Apple." The cost is $18 per ZOOM square. See the itinerary: https://cutt.ly/NYC-Itinerary or visit bnaijeshurun.org/be-with-us-social-groups-mens-club to register and learn more.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Adult Kabbalistic Tu B’Shevat Seder
Join us for our adult Kabbalistic seder led by our clergy from 7 to 9 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/event/adult-tu-bshevat-sedar.html to learn more.
Celebrate the New Year for the Trees: A Virtual Tu B'Shvat Seder
jHUB Young Professionals will join together on Zoom for a Seder celebrating Tu b'Shvat, the Jewish New Year for the trees. 7 p.m. For more information and to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-the-new-year-for-the-trees-a-virtual-tu-bshvat-seder-tickets-134675135957.
Cuyahoga County Public Library virtual book discussion
7 to 8 p.m. Join for a lively and thoughtful discussion of “The Secrets We Kept” by Laura Prescott. For more information and to register, visit attend.cuyahogalibrary.org/event/4719329.
Case Western Reserve University’s Maltz Performing Arts Center to continue “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall” streaming concert series
The pandemic has caused most live-music venues to cancel their schedules, including the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University. However, after five months with 29 performances, the series success warrants a continuation through May 26. The series, which has raised over $10,000 in donations for performers through the first five months of the series, will feature Ohio Weather Band at 8 p.m. Jan. 27.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Thursday, January 28
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Toddler Storytime on Zoom
10 to 10:30 a.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIsdOmgrjIrGd2lLRtg9Hz0-0ashGbVPaWZ.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Ethical & Ritual Issues Through the Lens of Conservative Jewish Law with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
Through the study of responsa (Jewish law papers) from the Law Committee of the Rabbinical Assembly, we will explore what Jewish tradition has to say about the most pressing and significant issues of our day. Class is always lively, filled with text study and discussion from Noon to 1 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
The City Club of Cleveland Youth Forum: A New Era in the U.S. Supreme Court
Join us for a City Club Youth Forum on the ways in which federal law impacts what happens locally. The livestream will be available beginning at 12:30 p.m. Have questions? Tweet them at @cityclubyouth or send a text to 330-541-5794.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club/Sisterhood Virtual Bus Trip to NYC
Join us for this five-day virtual bus trip to New York City from 7 to 8 p.m. Each day we’ll travel together to explore the sights and sounds of "The Big Apple." The cost is $18 per ZOOM square. See the itinerary: https://cutt.ly/NYC-Itinerary or visit bnaijeshurun.org/be-with-us-social-groups-mens-club to register and learn more.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Cooking with Murray
Join Tova Cohen and Murray Berkowitz for weekly cooking fun from 7 to 8 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information. You can also visit B’nai Jeshurun’s YouTube Channel for all past classes and recipes at https://cutt.ly/Bnai-Jeshurun-YouTube-Channel
Cuyahoga County Lakefront Public Access Plan meeting
Cuyahoga County and the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission will host a Virtual Public Information Meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 to invite residents to hear about future plans to create easier access to Lake Erie. The Lakefront Public Access Plan was announced by County Executive Armond Budish last year and aims to improve transportation networks and increase public access to Lake Erie in tandem with shoreline stabilization efforts. Currently, over 90% of the Lake Erie shoreline within Cuyahoga County is not publicly accessible. This plan will detail a multi-modal network of connected paths, all-purpose trails, boardwalks, roads, bridges and public access points across the Lake Erie shoreline. The plan is being developed by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission and the County Department of Public Works, who have brought on consulting firm SmithGroup. The plan will include detailed analysis and extensive public engagement to help build a unified, countywide vision for enhanced lakefront access. Join the meeting at countyplanning.us/projects/cuyahoga-county-lakefront-public-access-plan.
JewishColumbus to host music talk
The Women’s Philanthropy Wellness Committee of JewishColumbus in Columbus will host a virtual panel discussion on the importance of music during times of stress at 7 p.m. Jan. 28. “The Power of Music: For Self and Community!” will feature David Brown, founder and creative director of Harmony Project in Columbus, and Erin Spring, executive director of Central Ohio Music Therapy, which operates across eight Central and Southeast Ohio counties. It will be moderated by Cantor Bat-Ami Moses of Temple Israel in Columbus. To register for the Zoom event, visit bit.ly/38JacXd. For questions, contact Rachel Gleitman, director of Women’s Philanthropy, at rachel@jewishcolumbus.org.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The How & Why of Jewish Ritual With Cantor Aaron Shifman
We will be discussing kaddish, mikvah, tallit and tzizit, brit milah, Shabbat and havdallah to name a few using Medrashim and Talmudic resources from 8 to 9 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah The Rebbe's Tisch
9 p.m. Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters via Zoom. Special guests are featured each week. https://zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Friday, January 29
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Kinder Shabbat
Have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) at 10:30 a.m. as we welcome Shabbat with your favorite songs from Mr. Chuck and prayers from the clergy, too. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/young_families for Zoom links and more information.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: A Historical Introduction to the Laws of Purim with Rabbi Noah Bickart, PhD
We will trace the ways the laws of Purim have developed from the text of the Megillah (The Biblical Book of Esther) through Modern Codes from noon to 1 p.m. We will study the way that the performance of these commandments translates the values of the holiday into the living reality of the Jewish (and broader) community. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Investing in our Global Future: Why the Education of Girls Matters - The City Club of Cleveland Virtual Forum
We know educating girls saves lives, and builds stronger families, communities and economies. What is the global impact of the health crisis on girls’ education and on their well-being? How are current efforts being adapted to life in a pandemic to ensure girls have access to quality education and achieve their full potential in life and livelihood? Featured speakers are Jennifer Rigg Executive Director, Global Campaign for Education-US and Justin van Fleet, Ph.D. President, Theirworld and Executive Director, Global Business Coalition for Education. The livestream will be available beginning at 12:30 p.m. Have questions? Tweet them at @TheCityClub or send a text to 330-541-5794.
Massillon Museum: Lunchtime Yoga with Leslie Schneider
Posted at 12:30 p.m. All levels, beginner-friendly. facebook.com/MassillonMuseum and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Kabbalat Shabbat
4 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org.
EDWINS Introduces VIVANT @ Home
Join EDWINS’ Chef Brandon Chrostowski and team for a series of virtual cooking classes. Topic for 6 p.m. Jan. 29 is Cabernet Sauvignon 101. For $20, access to the virtual class includes a private zoom link, shopping list, a recipe and prep tips; pre-packaged ingredient kits are also available for pick up (price varies). For additional information, a complete class schedule and sign up, visit EDWINSRestaurant.org/VIVANT or call 216-921-3333
Tu B'Shvat Shabbton
This January, the calendar has given us a bonus Shabbat. Join Kehilat Sukkat Shalom for a full day of programming to embrace space for rest and reflection, and our kehilah’s favorite holiday – Tu B’Shvat, the Birthday of Trees. All events will take place in the KSS Zoom Room unless otherwise noted. Please contact info@sukkatshalomcolumbus.org for login information. 6 p.m. – Kabbalat Shabbat Service.
Temple Emanu El
6:15 p.m. Shabbat service celebrates the first and second graders as they begin their Jewish education (Consecration). Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login.
The Jewish Secular Community of Cleveland’s discussion on Cuyahoga County's Ban on Single Use Plastic Bags
The Jewish Secular Community of Cleveland will host Sonny Simon, Cuyahoga Councilwoman, whose topic is "Cuyahoga County's Ban on Single Use Plastic Bags," at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Shabbat/Tu B'Shvat program. Visit www.jewishsecularcommunity.org or contact pegfishman@gmail.com.
Temple Emanu El NFTY-NEL Debates Weekend
Via Zoom. We are reaching out to alumni to help mentor, judge, and/or participate in the event. If interested, fill out the form at bit.ly/2KNOd9g.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Saturday, January 30
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers from 9 to 10 a.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Shabbat Services
9:30 a.m. livestreamed. shaareytikvah.org.
Tu B'Shvat Shabbton
This January, the calendar has given us a bonus Shabbat. Join Kehilat Sukkat Shalom for a full day of programming to embrace space for rest and reflection, and our kehilah’s favorite holiday – Tu B’Shvat, the Birthday of Trees. All events will take place in the KSS Zoom Room unless otherwise noted. Please contact info@sukkatshalomcolumbus.org for login information. 9:30 a.m. Morning blessings (leading into….); 10 a.m. Meditation; 11:15 to 12:30 p.m. Walk with the trees (members only); 1 p.m. Tofu class with Michelle Moskowitz Brown of Local Matters; 4 p.m. Intergenerational Tu B’Shvat Seder with Joanie, Calem concluding with Havdalah.
Kids Cook @ Home classes
Every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. $10 for link to class, and $25 for Take Home Kits (feeds 4 people); pick up at EDWINS Butcher Shop the day before class. For school age kids and over. Some adult supervision required. Visit edwinsrestaurant.org/vivant/ for additional information.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Start Stopping the Hate
3 to 4:30 p.m. Students in grades 6-12, brainstorm and start writing your essay for the Maltz Museum’s Stop the Hate essay contest. For more information and to register, visit attend.cuyahogalibrary.org/event/4707834.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Havdalah
6:10 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org.
Columbus Museum of Art Wonderball 2021
The last Saturday of January will be alive with wonder, unexpected experiences, and creative black and white fashion. Columbus Museum of Art will present Wonderball virtually at 8 p.m. Jan. 30 with free registration, enabling more people than ever to experience this celebration of the creative spirit of Columbus. For more information, visit columbusmuseum.org/calendar-and-events/wonderball.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Sunday, January 31
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland community forums
A series of discussions on important issues that impact our lives. All are invited. 9:30 a.m. Sundays via Zoom. To access the webinar, visit http://bit.ly/UUCC2021SpringForums; Webinar ID: 934 5950 5314 Password: 264553. Jan. 31: “Immigration, Refugees, DACA and the Future.” Normally, 3,000 immigrants come to Cleveland annually. In 2019 there were 12,000 pending immigration cases in Cleveland’s Immigration Court. The US has 13 million undocumented immigrants, including over 700,000 DACA children. What might 2021 bring with deportation issues? Speakers: Brian Hoffman, Esq., Executive Director, Ohio Center for Strategic Immigration Litigation and Patrick Kearns, Executive Director, The Refugee Response.
YLD One-Click Trips: Life as A Young Jew in Russia
Together, we’ll have the opportunity to learn from influential changemakers around the world, connect with local and international peers, and deepen our understanding about the work of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register at eventbrite.com/e/yld-one-click-trips-life-as-a-young-jew-in-russia-registration-135726570827.
Lt. Colonel Eyal Dror: The IDF and the Good Neighbor Directorate
Lt. Colonel (Res.) Eyal Dror speaks about establishing and commanding the Good Neighbor Directorate, an operational unit which managed humanitarian assistance for Syrian civilians who were victims of the civil war. Noon Jan. 31. Presented by the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown. For more information and to register, visit jccyoungstown.org/events/2021/01/31/virtual-program/lt.-colonel-eyal-dror-the-idf-and-the-good-neighbor-directorate/.
Amy Wachs – History and Geography: Tools for Eastern European Research
Researching our Eastern European ancestry remains challenging in many countries, where missing records may lead to frustrating “brick walls.” This presentation from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. offers guidance in using the region’s historical events and geography to help fill in gaps and move past brick walls. Discover ways to identify your ancestors, find the places where they lived, and trace their migrations. Fee is $5. Register at https://www.jgsgb.org.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Racial Justice Book Club
3 p.m. Join the discussion of “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson. Interested? Email Trysa at tshulmanshy@gmail.com.
Temple Emanu El Narrative Expression Workshop
Learn how to relieve stress through writing poetry, storytelling, and creative reading at the second virtual Narrative Expression Workshop featuring Narrative Arts Facilitator Marina Vladova from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Hosted by Temple Emanu El, the event is free and open to the public. Contact Darcy Hershey dhershey@teecleve.org for Zoom login information.
Legacies: Sal Litvak
Sal Litvak is many things: award-winning filmmaker, social media influencer, and the Accidental Talmudist. The latter identity was inspired by a life-changing experience at a Jewish bookstore in 2005, after which Litvak embarked on the “Daf Yomi'' program of reading the entire Babylonian Talmud, which takes approximately one hour each day for 2,711 consecutive days. He now shares his Jewish wisdom regularly with more than one million followers. Litvak is also the son and grandson of Holocaust survivors who settled after the war in Santiago, Chile, where he was born. His journey as the Accidental Talmudist is deeply connected to his family’s roots in Europe and experience surviving Nazi persecution.Join Litvak and Jessica Shaw, host of EW Live on Sirius XM at 7 p.m. for a wide-ranging conversation about Litvak’s perspective on the meaning of Talmud and legacy of the Holocaust. For more information visit https://mjhnyc.org/events/legacies-sal-litvak/
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Monday, February 1
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Tuesday, February 2
Thurber House Young Writers’ Studio
Every other week, Central Ohio teens will gather online to write, create and explore ways to get their stories on paper. Whether it's a passion, or just a hobby, students in grades 9-12 are invited to join for an opportunity to spend time with others who also like to write. Sessions will be held on Zoom until it is safe to resume in-person sessions. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 2, Feb. 16, March 2, March 16, March 30, April 13 and April 27. For more information and to register, visit thurberhouse.org/young-writers-studio?blm_aid=1053289473.
Celebrity Chef Virtual Cooking Class
8 p.m. Join the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown for a delicious virtual series with celebrity Israeli chefs. The chef featured Feb. 2 will be Danielle Renov. Each session will include a cooking demonstration, personal stories, and cooking hints during the presentation. The classes are free and open to everyone. For more information and to register, visit jccyoungstown.org/events/2021/02/02/cultural-arts/celebrity-chef-virtual-cooking-classes/.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Wednesday, February 3
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Remote Course: Lillian Smith’s Vision of Justice
Monica Carol Miller, Assistant Professor, Department of English, Middle Georgia State University 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wednesdays, Feb 3-24. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/literature-writing/lillian-smiths-vision-justice-remote.
jHUB’s Lunch Series: Jewish Wisdom For Resilience
Noon to 12:45 p.m. on Zoom. Bring meaning to your life with 45 minutes of stories, learning, and discussion to help us all develop skills we need to grow our resilience. The Feb. 3 event will feature Rabbi Chase on finding joy. For more information and to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/jhub-lunch-series-jewish-wisdom-for-resilience-tickets-134678213161.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Remote Course: Grand Opera - A Jewish Fantasy: Meyerbeer and Halevy in Focus
Larry Josefovitz, Instructor of Lifelong Learning. 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 3 through Feb. 24. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/grand-opera-jewish-fantasy-meyerbeer-and-halevy-focus-remote.
Temple Emanu El Book Discussion
Advocacy Committee Book Discussion on "The Color of Love: A Story of a Mixed-Race Jewish Girl" by Marra B. Gad at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login.
Case Western Reserve University’s Maltz Performing Arts Center to continue “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall” streaming concert series
The pandemic has caused most live-music venues to cancel their schedules, including the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University. However, after five months with 29 performances, the series success warrants a continuation through May 26. The series, which has raised over $10,000 in donations for performers through the first five months of the series, will feature Hollin Kings at 8 p.m. Feb. 3.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Thursday, February 4
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Remote Course: The Spy Who Stayed Out in the Cold
Shelley Bloomfield, Instructor of Lifelong Learning. Thursdays, Feb. 4 through March 11 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/literature-writing/spy-who-stayed-out-cold-remote
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Friday, February 5
CWRU Siegal College of Lifelong Learning Remote Course: The Most Delicate, The Most Vulnerable: Black Girls and Women in the Fiction of Jesmyn Ward and Colson Whitehead
Michelle Smith Quarles, Adjunct Faculty, Kent State University. Fridays, Feb. 5-26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/literature-writing/most-delicate-most-vulnerable-black-girls-and-women-fiction-jesmyn-ward-and-colson-whitehead-remote
MassMu offers virtual yoga classes
The MassMu yoga class will be held virtually in February. New videos will be posted on Fridays at 12:30 p.m. Leslie Schneider will lead the weekly yoga session to help participants relax and refocus. All ages and levels are welcome. The videos are free to access and will remain posted on facebook.com/MassillonMuseum and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos so people can practice when it is convenient for them.
Case Western Reserve University’s 2021 MLK Convocation headlined by public policy expert, writer and advocate Heather McGhee
McGhee will deliver a virtual lecture and discuss her new book, The Sum of Us, on Feb. 5 at 12:45 p.m.. The 2021 celebration theme for the university's MLK observations is “Closing the Divide: Building Communities of Support, Belonging and Togetherness.” The event is free and available to all. The virtual lecture will be presented on the university’s livestream platform. Register at case.edu/events/featured-events/martin-luther-king-jr-celebration. In her TED Talk, “Racism has a cost for everyone,” Heather McGhee recounts what happened during a live television appearance when a caller asked her for advice on overcoming racial prejudice.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Saturday, February 6
Lake Erie Ink Online Playwriting Series
Flex your creative muscles in this two-part workshop. Write an original play for submission and go through a basic revision process. This workshop for grades 2 to 12 will be led by veteran playwright Obediya Jones-Darrell and representatives from both Lake Erie Ink and Dobama Theatre from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will prepare you to submit to the Marilyn Bianchi Kids’ Playwriting Festival. Obediya was selected as one of Canada’s 20 Emerging Diverse filmmakers by Toronto’s Reelworld Film Festival (2019). He is the Kulas Theatre Composer Fellow for the Cleveland Public Theatre (2019/2020), where he works with producers and directors to compose and produce original music for CPT’s professional Theatre Season. Price is $30 at $15 a session. Register today at lakeerieink.org/playwriting. Scholarships are available.
Kids Cook @ Home classes
Every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. $10 for link to class, and $25 for Take Home Kits (feeds 4 people); pick up at EDWINS Butcher Shop the day before class. For school age kids and over. Some adult supervision required. Visit edwinsrestaurant.org/vivant/ for additional information.
Massillon Museum: Do the Mu!
During an at-home version of the Massillon Museum’s next “Do the Mu!” workshop, participants of all ages can learn how to create iris paper folded hearts. The virtual demonstration is by artist Michele Waalkes. The dimensional hearts are easy to create with scissors, a ruler, a pencil, masking tape, colored or patterned paper, and one sheet of heavy paper. The pattern can be printed from MassillonMuseum.org/Do-the-Mu or picked up at the Museum’s reception desk. The hearts can be made into a card or framed. Noon Feb. 6. All ages. massillonmuseum.org, facebook.com/MassillonMuseum and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum.
Valley Art Center virtual fundraiser for 50th anniversary celebration
Valley Art Center presents “HotChocolate@Home – 50th Anniversary Celebration.” For several years, Valley Art Center’s annual fundraiser has taken the form of a month-long “non-attend” event, with supporters hosting small personal parties and sharing pictures or videos of themselves with the larger VAC family. This year, in accordance with COVID-19 safe practices, Valley Art Center’s annual fundraiser will be entirely virtual. Supporters buy a “Hot ticket” online or in our shop which will enter them in a drawing for door prizes, including delicious Nestle gift baskets, and a certificate good for one free class at VAC. For additional information visit valleyartcenter.org.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Sunday, February 7
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland community forums
A series of discussions on important issues that impact our lives. All are invited. 9:30 a.m. Sundays via Zoom. To access the webinar, visit http://bit.ly/UUCC2021SpringForums; Webinar ID: 934 5950 5314 Password: 264553. Feb. 7: “Community Safety Challenges, Oversight and Reforms.” Nine out of 10 calls for police are for nonviolent encounters. Nationally, there’s talk about defunding the police and reallocating funds to social service agencies. How can communities defuse low-level misdemeanors, keep more people out of jail, and improve racial relations? What’s happening locally? Speakers: Daniel Flannery, CWRU Professor and Director, Begun Center for Violence Prevention; David Weiss, Mayor of Shaker Heights; Carole Ballard, Director, Education & Training, ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County.
How To Be An Inclusion Hero
Join the Columbus Jewish Educators Organization in honoring JDAIM - Jewish Disability Awareness & Inclusion month via Zoom at 2:30 p.m. Activities for all ages. RSVP by February 5 at tinyurl.com/jdaimcbus21
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Wednesday, February 8
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Remote Course: Reading Love: What Does Literature Tell Us About The Human Heart?
Angela Fasick, Instructor of Lifelong Learning. Mondays, Feb. 8 through March 15 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/literature-writing/reading-love-what-does-literature-tell-us-about-human-heart-remote
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Tuesday, February 9
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Remote Course: Law and the Holocaust in Film
Cathy Lesser Mansfield, Instructor of Law and Executive Director of the Master of Arts Financial Integrity Programs, School of Law, CWRU. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 9 through March 2. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/law-and-holocaust-film-remote.
Mandel Jewish Community Center Camp Wise information session
The Mandel JCC’s Camp Wise staff is hosting a series of virtual information sessions on Camp Wise Summer 2021 at 7 p.m. Feb. 9, Feb. 24 and March 10. During the Zoom session, participants can get the inside scoop on all things Camp Wise, have their questions answered and meet the full-time camp team. The first summer camp session is June 13 through July 11. Camp Wise is for children entering grades 2 through 12. To register for the info session, visit campwise.org.
Overcoming Challenges Together - A Panel Discussion with Black, Latinx, and Jewish Community Leaders
Join us online from 7 to 8:15 p.m. for the 74th Annual Meeting of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Community Relations Committee & Sidney Z. Vincent Memorial Lecture. Our panel of community leaders from the Black, Latinx, and Jewish communities will discuss “Overcoming Challenges Together,” that will explore the obstacles each community individually faces and how we can address these issues together. For more information and to register, vist eventbrite.com/e/74th-crc-annual-meeting-registration-137487138733?aff=email&utm_source=Jewish+Federation+of+Cleveland&utm_campaign=fdcc7289aa-CRC+Annual+Meeting+Invite+January+2021&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_fa03430422-fdcc7289aa-98771623&mc_cid=fdcc7289aa&mc_eid=1cb509bb8b
Celebrity Chef Virtual Cooking Class
8 p.m. Join the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown for a delicious virtual series with celebrity Israeli chefs. The chef featured Feb. 9 will be Adeena Sussman. Each session will include a cooking demonstration, personal stories, and cooking hints during the presentation. The classes are free and open to everyone. For more information and to register, visit jccyoungstown.org/events/2021/02/09/cultural-arts/celebrity-chef-virtual-cooking-classes.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Wednesday, February 10
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Thursday, February 11
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Friday, February 12
MassMu offers virtual yoga classes
The MassMu yoga class will be held virtually in February. New videos will be posted on Fridays at 12:30 p.m. Leslie Schneider will lead the weekly yoga session to help participants relax and refocus. All ages and levels are welcome. The videos are free to access and will remain posted on facebook.com/MassillonMuseum and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos so people can practice when it is convenient for them.
Ohio native Jim Brickman to support the Southern Theatre with “Share the Love, LIVE Virtually”
Jim Brickman will perform the sweet sounds of love that bring family and friends together in this live concert experience filled with his own hit songs such as “Love of My Life,” “Destiny,” “Angel Eyes,” and “Valentine.” CAPA presents “Share the Love, LIVE Virtually” at 9 p.m. Early bird tickets to this online concert are $40 per device. After Feb. 1, tickets are $50 per device. To purchase, use the code “LOVEST” at www.capa.com.
World Premiere: 15-Minute Musicals
This limited virtual engagement runs Feb. 12 to Feb. 28 on any device in the comfort of your home, as part of Beck Center for the Arts' 87th Professional Theater Season. For more information on this world premiere musical theater project please visit beckcenter.org. Tickets, priced at $20 for one viewer, and $30 for two or more viewers, and $40 for arts lovers who want to support Beck Center can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/44593
Saturday, February 13
Kids Cook @ Home classes
Every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. $10 for link to class, and $25 for Take Home Kits (feeds 4 people); pick up at EDWINS Butcher Shop the day before class. For school age kids and over. Some adult supervision required. Visit edwinsrestaurant.org/vivant/ for additional information.
The Ergonomics Mind-Body Connection
Join the Solon Chamber of Commerce with Dr. Gary Allread, program director for the consulting and training branch of Ohio State University's Spine Research Institute from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dr. Allread will discuss how morale and mental health can cause physical stress on the body and impact a person's performance on the job. Register at web.solonchamber.com/events/TheErgonomics%20MindBody%20Connection-6722/details.
Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association’s 16th Annual Rock the Foundation
Virtual participants will take home a party-in-a-box complete with dinner, drinks and special treats to enjoy while viewing the virtual event, which begins at 7 p.m. Individual tickets for Rock 16 will be released at a later date. For more information, visit clemetrobar.org/cmba_prod/CMBA/Events/Rock_the_Foundation.aspx.
Ohio Native Jim Brickman to Support the Southern Theatre with “Share the Love, LIVE Virtually”
Jim Brickman will perform the sweet sounds of love that bring family and friends together in this live concert experience filled with his own hit songs such as “Love of My Life,” “Destiny,” “Angel Eyes,” and “Valentine.” CAPA presents “Share the Love, LIVE Virtually” at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Early bird tickets to this online concert are $40 per device. After Feb. 1, tickets are $50 per device. To purchase, use the code “LOVEST” at www.capa.com.
Case Western Reserve University’s Maltz Performing Arts Center to continue “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall” streaming concert series
The pandemic has caused most live-music venues to cancel their schedules, including the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University. However, after five months with 29 performances, the series success warrants a continuation through May 26. The series, which has raised over $10,000 in donations for performers through the first five months of the series, will feature Evelyn Wright & The David Thomas Trio at 8 p.m. Feb. 10.
World Premiere: 15-Minute Musicals
This limited virtual engagement runs Feb. 12 to Feb. 28 on any device in the comfort of your home, as part of Beck Center for the Arts’ 87th Professional Theater Season. For more information on this world premiere musical theater project please visit beckcenter.org. Tickets, priced at $20 for one viewer, and $30 for two or more viewers, and $40 for arts lovers who want to support Beck Center can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/44593
Sunday, February 14
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland community forums
A series of discussions on important issues that impact our lives. All are invited. 9:30 a.m. Sundays via Zoom. To access the webinar, visit http://bit.ly/UUCC2021SpringForums; Webinar ID: 934 5950 5314 Password: 264553. Feb. 14: “Anti-Semitism: Beliefs and Facts.” Hatred of Jews, Muslims and any other group is wrong. How can we combat anti-Semitic stereotypes and messages that are clearly inaccurate? Is reasoned criticism of the Israeli government’s policy to occupy the West Bank anti-Semitic? Let’s discuss. Mark WEber, retired KSU dean, library services, and activist leader of Jewish, secular and labor organizations.
Ohio Native Jim Brickman to Support the Southern Theatre with “Share the Love, LIVE Virtually”
Jim Brickman will perform the sweet sounds of love that bring family and friends together in this live concert experience filled with his own hit songs such as “Love of My Life,” “Destiny,” “Angel Eyes,” and “Valentine.” CAPA presents “Share the Love, LIVE Virtually” at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Early bird tickets to this online concert are $40 per device. After February 1, tickets are $50 per device. To purchase, use the code “LOVEST” at www.capa.com.
World Premiere: 15-Minute Musicals
This limited virtual engagement runs Feb. 12 to Feb. 28 on any device in the comfort of your home, as part of Beck Center for the Arts’ 87th Professional Theater Season. For more information on this world premiere musical theater project please visit beckcenter.org. Tickets, priced at $20 for one viewer, and $30 for two or more viewers, and $40 for arts lovers who want to support Beck Center can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/44593
Monday, February 15
Shaker Arts Council: Round Trip Flamenco - Teens and Youth
11 a.m. to noon.. Feb. 15-16. De ida y vuelta is a dance & arts residency designed for K-12 students that brings Hispanic history to life. Students learn and help create a flamenco dance from the "ida y vuelta" (round-trip) family of music, which have influences from Latin America, West Africa, and Spain. Students create their own fan with craft supplies as a prop, and receive worksheets to learn about the history and culture. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Shaker Arts Council: Acting and Memory Technique
3 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16. This acting course will introduce basic memory techniques which support creativity, character development, and shorten memorization time. Based on modern neuroscience, Memory Acting helps actors understand how the brain naturally learns and memorizes. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Shaker Arts Council: Audition Technique: College & Beyond, Teens and Youth Grade 8- 12
5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16. Have audition material you’d like a second opinion on? Want to get a monologue or song in shape for an upcoming audition? Join Cody Swanson in personal, virtual, and intimate sessions as, together, you create or build upon, strong pieces of text to audition with for college and other needs. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Shaker Arts Council: Dynamic Art – Comic Art – Visual Story-telling, Teens and Youth Ages 13-18
6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16. Sessions for development in dynamic anatomy drawing/ illustration, story-telling thru panel visuals and cinematic placement to project best visual presentation. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
World Premiere: 15-Minute Musicals
This limited virtual engagement runs Feb. 12 to Feb. 28 on any device in the comfort of your home, as part of Beck Center for the Arts’ 87th Professional Theater Season. For more information on this world premiere musical theater project please visit beckcenter.org. Tickets, priced at $20 for one viewer, and $30 for two or more viewers, and $40 for arts lovers who want to support Beck Center can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/44593
Tuesday, February 16
Shaker Arts Council: Shoes as Art, Grades 4-12
1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Create a shoe that expresses who you are. In this workshop, you will create a work of 3-dimensional work of art in the form of a shoe. Gather materials you can collage that show your interests. These items can be photos of friends or family, magazine images or drawings; they can include ribbon or fabric or hardware or glitter; things that you can find around your house and that work together to tell a story. Have a pair of scissors and some newsprint or paper you can stuff in a shoe. The only purchase you may need to make is for 2 rolls of 2-inch clear wrapping tape. Finally, you will need to select your favorite shoe, which will not be harmed in the making of the project. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Shaker Arts Council: Audition Technique: College & Beyond, Teens and Youth Grade 8- 12
5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 16. Have audition material you’d like a second opinion on? Want to get a monologue or song in shape for an upcoming audition? Join Cody Swanson in personal, virtual, and intimate sessions as, together, you create or build upon, strong pieces of text to audition with for college and other needs. Register at shakerartscouncil.org/art-classes-february-mini-session-289129.html.
Thurber House Young Writers’ Studio
Every other week, Central Ohio teens will gather online to write, create and explore ways to get their stories on paper. Whether it's a passion, or just a hobby, students in grades 9-12 are invited to join for an opportunity to spend time with others who also like to write. Sessions will be held on Zoom until it is safe to resume in-person sessions. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 16, March 2, March 16, March 30, April 13 and April 27. For more information and to register, visit thurberhouse.org/young-writers-studio?blm_aid=1053289473.
World Premiere: 15-Minute Musicals
This limited virtual engagement runs Feb. 12 to Feb. 28 on any device in the comfort of your home, as part of Beck Center for the Arts’ 87th Professional Theater Season. For more information on this world premiere musical theater project please visit beckcenter.org. Tickets, priced at $20 for one viewer, and $30 for two or more viewers, and $40 for arts lovers who want to support Beck Center can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/44593
Wednesday, February 17
Case Western Reserve University’s Maltz Performing Arts Center to continue “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall” streaming concert series
The pandemic has caused most live-music venues to cancel their schedules, including the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University. However, after five months with 29 performances, the series success warrants a continuation through May 26. The series, which has raised over $10,000 in donations for performers through the first five months of the series, will feature Hey Mavis at 8 p.m. Feb. 17. The full series lineup, listed below, is also available on the Maltz Center website (case.edu/maltzcenter), along with livestream links to the performance.
World Premiere: 15-Minute Musicals
This limited virtual engagement runs Feb. 12 to Feb. 28 on any device in the comfort of your home, as part of Beck Center for the Arts’ 87th Professional Theater Season. For more information on this world premiere musical theater project please visit beckcenter.org. Tickets, priced at $20 for one viewer, and $30 for two or more viewers, and $40 for arts lovers who want to support Beck Center can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/44593
Thursday, February 18
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Remote Course: Four Points of View on Jerusalem
Assaf Boker, Israeli Tour Guide. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 19 through March 11. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/four-points-view-jerusalem-remote.
Siegal Lifelong Learning presents the following remote lecture: Sibling Rivalry in the Book of Genesis
Lecturer: Anthony Wexler, SAGES Teaching Fellow, Lecturer, Department of English, CWRU. 7 p.m. Feb. 18. The book of Genesis is full of stories about siblings who do not get along. Indeed, it would be impossible to read Genesis without considering the first fratricide, or the struggles between Isaac and Ishmael, Jacob and Esau, Rachel and Leah, and Joseph and his brothers. In this lecture, we’ll examine these rivalries and the connections between them. We’ll consider why such rivalries play such an important role in the first book of the Bible, and the role that parents play – or fail to play – in these rivalries. case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/sibling-rivalry-book-genesis-remote
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre will present “Elliot & Me”
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre in conjunction with Hudson Theatre Works of Weehawken, NJ, will offer a special online presentation of "Elliot & Me," a new musical comedy by Steven Willensky and Scott Coulter with music by Elliot Willensky. "Elliot & Me" is filled with humor, colorful personalities, unexpected situations and uplifting musical moments in a heartfelt story of brotherly love. The production will be available to stream for a $20 admission from 6 p.m. Feb. 18 through midnight Feb. 21 at CVLT.org.
Temple Emanu El: The Colors of Jews: Being a Minority in a Minority
The Colors of Jews: Being a Minority in a Minority via Zoom at 7 p.m. Moderated and presented by Yoshi Silverstein, executive director of the Mitsui Collective, with panelists Danielle Eisenberg and Prasad Bodas. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login.
World Premiere: 15-Minute Musicals
This limited virtual engagement runs Feb. 12 to Feb. 28 on any device in the comfort of your home, as part of Beck Center for the Arts’ 87th Professional Theater Season. For more information on this world premiere musical theater project please visit beckcenter.org. Tickets, priced at $20 for one viewer, and $30 for two or more viewers, and $40 for arts lovers who want to support Beck Center can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/44593
Friday, February 19
MassMu offers virtual yoga classes
The MassMu yoga class will be held virtually in February. New videos will be posted on Fridays at 12:30 p.m. Leslie Schneider will lead the weekly yoga session to help participants relax and refocus. All ages and levels are welcome. The videos are free to access and will remain posted on facebook.com/MassillonMuseum and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos so people can practice when it is convenient for them.
Brite Winter Music Festival goes virtual for 2021:“TwiBrite Zone” streaming series
A free monthly series will feature local bands and themed vignettes featuring beloved Brite mascot Fluri Brite Winter will return for its 12th year in an exciting virtual format that will broadcast live via Facebook and YouTube. The series continues at 7 p.m. and will continue once monthly through April. Visit britewinter.com for additional information.
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre will present “Elliot & Me”
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre in conjunction with Hudson Theatre Works of Weehawken, NJ, will offer a special online presentation of “Elliot & Me,” a new musical comedy by Steven Willensky and Scott Coulter with music by Elliot Willensky. “Elliot & Me” is filled with humor, colorful personalities, unexpected situations and uplifting musical moments in a heartfelt story of brotherly love. The production will be available to stream for a $20 admission from 6 p.m. Feb. 18 through midnight Feb. 21 at CVLT.org.
World Premiere: 15-Minute Musicals
This limited virtual engagement runs Feb. 12 to Feb. 28 on any device in the comfort of your home, as part of Beck Center for the Arts’ 87th Professional Theater Season. For more information on this world premiere musical theater project please visit beckcenter.org. Tickets, priced at $20 for one viewer, and $30 for two or more viewers, and $40 for arts lovers who want to support Beck Center can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/44593
Saturday, February 20
Temple Emanu El Family Shabbat Services
10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Throughout these seven scheduled Family Shabbat sessions, we will focus on different sections and elements of the Shabbat Morning Service with a special Family Shabbat siddur (prayer book) to accompany your learning, for kindergarten through grade 6. Use your markers, crayons, stickers or even watercolors to make this siddur your own. Non-Religious School families are welcome. Contact Education Director Eileen Sadowsky esadowsky@teecleve.org for supplies and Zoom login.
Kids Cook @ Home classes
Every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. $10 for link to class, and $25 for Take Home Kits (feeds 4 people); pick up at EDWINS Butcher Shop the day before class. For school age kids and over. Some adult supervision required. Visit edwinsrestaurant.org/vivant/ for additional information.
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre will present “Elliot & Me”
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre in conjunction with Hudson Theatre Works of Weehawken, NJ, will offer a special online presentation of “Elliot & Me,” a new musical comedy by Steven Willensky and Scott Coulter with music by Elliot Willensky. “Elliot & Me” is filled with humor, colorful personalities, unexpected situations and uplifting musical moments in a heartfelt story of brotherly love. The production will be available to stream for a $20 admission from 6 p.m. Feb. 18 through midnight Feb. 21 at CVLT.org.
World Premiere: 15-Minute Musicals
This limited virtual engagement runs Feb. 12 to Feb. 28 on any device in the comfort of your home, as part of Beck Center for the Arts’ 87th Professional Theater Season. For more information on this world premiere musical theater project please visit beckcenter.org. Tickets, priced at $20 for one viewer, and $30 for two or more viewers, and $40 for arts lovers who want to support Beck Center can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/44593
Sunday, February 21
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland community forums
A series of discussions on important issues that impact our lives. All are invited. 9:30 a.m. Sundays via Zoom. To access the webinar, visit http://bit.ly/UUCC2021SpringForums; Webinar ID: 934 5950 5314 Password: 264553. Feb: 21: “Living with Covid19: What’s Next Medically?” One out of every 17 people in the US has had Covid19. Approximately 80% of the population must be immune before normal lifestyles can return. When might this happen? Are current vaccines effective against mutated Covid19 strains? Distrust is growing, especially in African-American communities. Speaker: Dr. Pauline Terebuh, MD, Epidemiologist and Member, Cuyahoga County Board of Health and Covid Response Team.
Tri-C Classical Piano Series: Aaron Diehl
Diehl will be performing music by Fats Waller, Willie "The Lion" Smith, John Lewis, Mary Lou Williams and William Grant Still. His free performance begins at 2 p.m. and can be viewed at tri-c.edu/performingarts
Conversation with Prof. Samuel J. Levine in honor of Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month
Prof. Samuel J. Levine will discuss the top “Neurodiversity and Inclusion: Lessons from COVID-19 and the Torah.” Online event for ages 16 and older at 7 p.m. RSVP at info@sukkatshalomcolumbus.org. Zoom link sent upon registration.
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre will present “Elliot & Me”
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre in conjunction with Hudson Theatre Works of Weehawken, NJ, will offer a special online presentation of “Elliot & Me,” a new musical comedy by Steven Willensky and Scott Coulter with music by Elliot Willensky. “Elliot & Me” is filled with humor, colorful personalities, unexpected situations and uplifting musical moments in a heartfelt story of brotherly love. The production will be available to stream for a $20 admission from 6 p.m. Feb. 18 through midnight Feb. 21 at CVLT.org.
World Premiere: 15-Minute Musicals
This limited virtual engagement runs Feb. 12 to Feb. 28 on any device in the comfort of your home, as part of Beck Center for the Arts’ 87th Professional Theater Season. For more information on this world premiere musical theater project please visit beckcenter.org. Tickets, priced at $20 for one viewer, and $30 for two or more viewers, and $40 for arts lovers who want to support Beck Center can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/44593
Literary Cleveland Flash Fiction Festival
Feb. 21-27. Join Literary Cleveland virtually online for our first ever February Flash Fiction Festival. Over the course of seven days you will work with some of the best flash fiction writers and editors in the country to draft new pieces, share your work, and learn where and how to publish. Register for individual programs or sign up for the full conference and save. Registration deadline: Feb. 14. For more information and to register, visit litcleveland.org/events-programs/flash-fiction-festival.
Monday, February 22
The New Albany Lecture Series: Health
5:45 p.m. Featuring Dan Buettner, explorer and writer for National Geographic. Visit newalbanyfoundation.org/programs/the-new-albany-lecture-series.
World Premiere: 15-Minute Musicals
This limited virtual engagement runs Feb. 12 to Feb. 28 on any device in the comfort of your home, as part of Beck Center for the Arts’ 87th Professional Theater Season. For more information on this world premiere musical theater project please visit beckcenter.org. Tickets, priced at $20 for one viewer, and $30 for two or more viewers, and $40 for arts lovers who want to support Beck Center can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/44593
Tuesday, February 23
Massillon Museum: Virtual Brown Bag Lunch Program
“Christopher Craft: African Americans in the American Military.” Noon at youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos.
World Premiere: 15-Minute Musicals
This limited virtual engagement runs Feb. 12 to Feb. 28 on any device in the comfort of your home, as part of Beck Center for the Arts’ 87th Professional Theater Season. For more information on this world premiere musical theater project please visit beckcenter.org. Tickets, priced at $20 for one viewer, and $30 for two or more viewers, and $40 for arts lovers who want to support Beck Center can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/44593
Wednesday, February 24
Mandel Jewish Community Center Camp Wise information session
The Mandel JCC’s Camp Wise staff is hosting a series of virtual information sessions on Camp Wise Summer 2021 at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 and March 10. During the Zoom session, participants can get the inside scoop on all things Camp Wise, have their questions answered and meet the full-time camp team. The first summer camp session is June 13 through July 11. Camp Wise is for children entering grades 2 through 12. To register for the info session, visit campwise.org.
World Premiere: 15-Minute Musicals
This limited virtual engagement runs Feb. 12 to Feb. 28 on any device in the comfort of your home, as part of Beck Center for the Arts’ 87th Professional Theater Season. For more information on this world premiere musical theater project please visit beckcenter.org. Tickets, priced at $20 for one viewer, and $30 for two or more viewers, and $40 for arts lovers who want to support Beck Center can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/44593
Thursday, February 25
World Premiere: 15-Minute Musicals
This limited virtual engagement runs Feb. 12 to Feb. 28 on any device in the comfort of your home, as part of Beck Center for the Arts’ 87th Professional Theater Season. For more information on this world premiere musical theater project please visit beckcenter.org. Tickets, priced at $20 for one viewer, and $30 for two or more viewers, and $40 for arts lovers who want to support Beck Center can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/44593
Friday, February 26
MassMu offers virtual yoga classes
The MassMu yoga class will be held virtually in February. New videos will be posted on Fridays at 12:30 p.m. Leslie Schneider will lead the weekly yoga session to help participants relax and refocus. All ages and levels are welcome. The videos are free to access and will remain posted on facebook.com/MassillonMuseum and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos so people can practice when it is convenient for them.
World Premiere: 15-Minute Musicals
This limited virtual engagement runs Feb. 12 to Feb. 28 on any device in the comfort of your home, as part of Beck Center for the Arts’ 87th Professional Theater Season. For more information on this world premiere musical theater project please visit beckcenter.org. Tickets, priced at $20 for one viewer, and $30 for two or more viewers, and $40 for arts lovers who want to support Beck Center can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/44593
Saturday, February 27
Kids Cook @ Home classes
Every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. $10 for link to class, and $25 for Take Home Kits (feeds 4 people); pick up at EDWINS Butcher Shop the day before class. For school age kids and over. Some adult supervision required. Visit edwinsrestaurant.org/vivant/ for additional information.
World Premiere: 15-Minute Musicals
This limited virtual engagement runs Feb. 12 to Feb. 28 on any device in the comfort of your home, as part of Beck Center for the Arts’ 87th Professional Theater Season. For more information on this world premiere musical theater project please visit beckcenter.org. Tickets, priced at $20 for one viewer, and $30 for two or more viewers, and $40 for arts lovers who want to support Beck Center can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/44593
Sunday, February 28
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland community forums
A series of discussions on important issues that impact our lives. All are invited. 9:30 a.m. Sundays via Zoom. To access the webinar, visit http://bit.ly/UUCC2021SpringForums; Webinar ID: 934 5950 5314 Password: 264553. Feb. 28: “Reproductive Freedom: Supreme Court or State’s Rights.” Since the 1973 Roe v Wade Decision, abortions have grown increasingly restrictive. Between 2011 and 2019, states enacted 483 new abortion restrictions. In 2017 Ohio had 14 facilities providing abortions. Now there are nine. Given the current US Supreme Court, what might happen with abortions, reproductive health care, and funding? Speakers: Jessie Hill, Professor, CWRU Law School in conversation with Catrina Otonoga, Manager, Policy and Partnerships, Preterm Clinic.
Virtual Concert with Nefesh Mountain
5 p.m. via Zoom. Co-sponsored by Temple Emanu El, Anshe Chesed-Fairmount Temple, Congregation Rodef Sholom, Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, Suburban Temple-Kol Ami, and The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Nefesh Mountain is the place where bluegrass, old-time, and American roots music meet with Jewish heritage and tradition. Creators, band leaders and husband/wife team Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg are the heart of this eclectic offering, pioneering a new world of American culture which seamlessly blends their deep love for American and Western musical forms with their own cultural backgrounds as Jewish Americans. Zoom link or more detail to follow.
World Premiere: 15-Minute Musicals
This limited virtual engagement runs Feb. 12 to Feb. 28 on any device in the comfort of your home, as part of Beck Center for the Arts’ 87th Professional Theater Season. For more information on this world premiere musical theater project please visit beckcenter.org. Tickets, priced at $20 for one viewer, and $30 for two or more viewers, and $40 for arts lovers who want to support Beck Center can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/44593
Monday, March 1
Salonera: Jewish Diaspora
Recorder virtuoso Daphna Mor explores Sephardic song and Jewish liturgical poetry while viola da gamba player Elizabeth Weinfield highlights the contributions of 17th century converso composer Leonora Duarte. Additional guests to be announced. For more information, visit lesdelices.org/event/salonera-jewish-diaspora/
Tuesday, March 2
Nutrition Workshop: Eat Smart Be Active
Join the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown and learn how to make healthier choices with the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program. Build food resource management skills and improve the quality of the meals you serve to your family through nine free 45-60 minute Zoom workshops. Upon completion, you’ll receive a certificate along with a free cookbook and grocery pad. 3 p.m. Tuesdays, March 2 through April 27. Register by Feb. 23. jccyoungstown.org/events/2021/03/02/wellness/nutrition-workshop-eat-smart-be-active
Thurber House Young Writers’ Studio
Every other week, Central Ohio teens will gather online to write, create and explore ways to get their stories on paper. Whether it's a passion, or just a hobby, students in grades 9-12 are invited to join for an opportunity to spend time with others who also like to write. Sessions will be held on Zoom until it is safe to resume in-person sessions. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 2, March 16, March 30, April 13 and April 27. For more information and to register, visit thurberhouse.org/young-writers-studio?blm_aid=1053289473.
Wednesday, March 3
The 2020-2021 William N. Skirball Writers Center Stage Series: Yotam Ottolenghi
7 p.m. For chef, writer and restaurateur Yotam Ottolenghi, food is about more than what we eat. It is about a sense of place and home. Ottlenghi is widely beloved for his internationally best-selling cookbooks, including “Jerusalem” (2012), “Plenty” (2010), “Plenty More” (2014) and “Ottolenghi Simple” (2018). Jerusalem was awarded Cookbook of the Year by the International Association of Culinary Professionals and Best International Cookbook by the James Beard Foundation. His latest book is “Ottolenghi Flavor.” For more information and to register, visit cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx.
Case Western Reserve University’s Maltz Performing Arts Center to continue “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall” streaming concert series
The pandemic has caused most live-music venues to cancel their schedules, including the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University. However, after five months with 29 performances, the series success warrants a continuation through May 26. The series, which has raised over $10,000 in donations for performers through the first five months of the series, will feature Corry Michaels at 8 p.m. March 3. The full series lineup, listed below, is also available on the Maltz Center website (case.edu/maltzcenter), along with livestream links to the performance.
Saturday, March 6
Temple Emanu El Family Shabbat Services
10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Throughout these seven scheduled Family Shabbat sessions, we will focus on different sections and elements of the Shabbat Morning Service with a special Family Shabbat siddur (prayer book) to accompany your learning, for kindergarten through grade 6. Use your markers, crayons, stickers or even watercolors to make this siddur your own. Non-Religious School families are welcome. Contact Education Director Eileen Sadowsky esadowsky@teecleve.org for supplies and Zoom login.
Kids Cook @ Home classes
Every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. $10 for link to class, and $25 for Take Home Kits (feeds 4 people); pick up at EDWINS Butcher Shop the day before class. For school age kids and over. Some adult supervision required. Visit edwinsrestaurant.org/vivant/ for additional information.
Massillon Museum: Do the Mu!
Noon March 6. All ages. massillonmuseum.org, facebook.com/MassillonMuseum and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum.
Sunday, March 7
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland community forums
A series of discussions on important issues that impact our lives. All are invited. 9:30 a.m. Sundays via Zoom. To access the webinar, visit http://bit.ly/UUCC2021SpringForums; Webinar ID: 934 5950 5314 Password: 264553. March 7: “Politics and Polling: What Went Wrong?” Biden’s margin of victory was half what had been predicted in 2020. Less than 6% of survey respondents answer phones due to robocalls. Internet polling samples based on income, race, age, or education, pose formidable challenges. Much of democracy depends on being able to understand citizen opinions on Covid19, taxes, racial justice, climate change, immigration, and other issues. Should we trust polls in 2021? Speaker: Tom Sutton, Political Science Professor, Baldwin Wallace and Director, Community Research Institute.
Tuesday, March 9
The New Albany Lecture Series: Well-Being
5:45 p.m. Featuring Michael Phelps, most decorated swimmer in history and mental health advocate. Visit newalbanyfoundation.org/programs/the-new-albany-lecture-series.
Wednesday, March 10
CWRU- Siegal Lifelong Learning Remote Course: Edith Wharton: Other Times, Other Customs
Monica Carol Miller, Assistant Professor, Department of English, Middle Georgia State University. Wednesdays, March 10 through March 31 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/literature-writing/edith-wharton-other-times-other-customs
Mandel Jewish Community Center Camp Wise information session
The Mandel JCC’s Camp Wise staff is hosting an information session on Camp Wise Summer 2021 at 7 p.m. March 10. During the Zoom session, participants can get the inside scoop on all things Camp Wise, have their questions answered and meet the full-time camp team. The first summer camp session is June 13 through July 11. Camp Wise is for children entering grades 2 through 12. To register for the info session, visit campwise.org.
Friday, March 12
Brite Winter Music Festival Goes Virtual for 2021:“TwiBrite Zone” streaming series
A free monthly series will feature local bands and themed vignettes featuring beloved Brite mascot Fluri Brite Winter will return for its 12th year in an exciting virtual format that will broadcast live via Facebook and YouTube. The series continues at 7 p.m. and will continue once monthly through April. Visit britewinter.com for additional information.
Case Western Reserve University’s Maltz Performing Arts Center to continue “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall” streaming concert series
The pandemic has caused most live-music venues to cancel their schedules, including the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University. However, after five months with 29 performances, the series success warrants a continuation through May 26. The series, which has raised over $10,000 in donations for performers through the first five months of the series, will feature Moises Berges Quartet at 8 p.m. March 12.
Sunday, March 14
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland community forums
A series of discussions on important issues that impact our lives. All are invited. 9:30 a.m. Sundays via Zoom. To access the webinar, visit http://bit.ly/UUCC2021SpringForums; Webinar ID: 934 5950 5314 Password: 264553. March 14: “Small Businesses: Chronicling the Effects of Covid-19.” Amazon’s profit last quarter: 5.2 billion; Walmart’s recent profits: 1 billion/month. While these earnings show huge gains, the pandemic has particularly hit small business. Many have closed. How can small businesses survive? Speakers: Bob Rosenbaum, Advertising and Market Development, Heights Observer, in conversation with Melissa Hirsch, Owner, Unbar Café, Shaker Heights, and Katie Van Dyke, Director, CSU Ohio Small Business Development Center, Cleveland.
Saturday, March 13
Kids Cook @ Home classes
Every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. $10 for link to class, and $25 for Take Home Kits (feeds 4 people); pick up at EDWINS Butcher Shop the day before class. For school age kids and over. Some adult supervision required. Visit edwinsrestaurant.org/vivant/ for additional information.
Tuesday, March 16
CWRU: Siegal Lifelong Learning Remote Course: More Beautiful, More Terrible: When The American "Adam" Leaves Home
Shelley Bloomfield, Instructor of Lifelong Learning. Tuesdays, March 16 through April 2 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/literature-writing/senior-scholars-more-beautiful-more-terrible-when-american-adam-leaves-home-remote
Writing Memoirs from your Photos
This seven-week memoir writing group presented by the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will use your personal photos to prompt short pieces. You will need a blank book, journal, or notepad and your favorite pen. Recommended reading: “The Art of Memoir” by Mary Karr. 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, March 16 through April 27. jccyoungstown.org/events/2021/03/16/aging-well/writing-your-memoirs-from-your-photos
Thurber House Young Writers’ Studio
Every other week, Central Ohio teens will gather online to write, create and explore ways to get their stories on paper. Whether it's a passion, or just a hobby, students in grades 9-12 are invited to join for an opportunity to spend time with others who also like to write. Sessions will be held on Zoom until it is safe to resume in-person sessions. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 16, March 30, April 13 and April 27. For more information and to register, visit thurberhouse.org/young-writers-studio?blm_aid=1053289473.
Wednesday, March 17
Case Western Reserve University’s Maltz Performing Arts Center to continue “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall” streaming concert series
The pandemic has caused most live-music venues to cancel their schedules, including the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University. However, after five months with 29 performances, the series success warrants a continuation through May 26. The series, which has raised over $10,000 in donations for performers through the first five months of the series, will feature Benevolent Love Praise Team at 8 p.m. March 17. The full series lineup, listed below, is also available on the Maltz Center website (case.edu/maltzcenter), along with livestream links to the performance.
Saturday, March 20
Temple Emanu El Family Shabbat Services
10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Throughout these seven scheduled Family Shabbat sessions, we will focus on different sections and elements of the Shabbat Morning Service with a special Family Shabbat siddur (prayer book) to accompany your learning, for kindergarten through grade 6. Use your markers, crayons, stickers or even watercolors to make this siddur your own. Non-Religious School families are welcome. Contact Education Director Eileen Sadowsky esadowsky@teecleve.org for supplies and Zoom login.
Jewish Community Center of Youngstown virtual film fest: Shoelaces
"Shoelaces" tells the story of a complicated relationship between an aging father and his special-needs son whom he abandoned while he was still a young boy. Reuben's kidneys are failing and his son Gadi wants to donate one of his own kidneys to help save his father's life. For more information and to register, visit jccyoungstown.org/events/2021/03/20/cultural-arts/virtual-film-fest-shoelaces.
Sunday, March 21
Tri-C Classical Piano Series: Caroline Oltmanns
Oltmanns will be performing works by Debussy, Gulda, Wilding and Beethoven. Her free performance begins at 2 p.m. and can be viewed at tri-c.edu/performingarts
Tuesday, March 23
CWRU: Siegal Lifelong Learning Remote Course: David Ackerman, Instructor of Lifelong Learning
David Ackerman, Instructor of Lifelong Learning. Tuesdays, March 23 through May 11 from 10:30 a.m. to Noon. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/literature-writing/it-cant-happen-here-anti-fascism-20th-century-literature-remote
Massillon Museum: Virtual Brown Bag Lunch Program
“Jeremy Feador, Cleveland Indians Historian/Archivist.” Noon at youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos.
Wednesday, March 24
Case Western Reserve University’s Maltz Performing Arts Center to continue “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall” streaming concert series
The pandemic has caused most live-music venues to cancel their schedules, including the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University. However, after five months with 29 performances, the series success warrants a continuation through May 26. The series, which has raised over $10,000 in donations for performers through the first five months of the series, will feature Worry Stone at 8 p.m. March 24. The full series lineup, listed below, is also available on the Maltz Center website (case.edu/maltzcenter), along with livestream links to the performance.
Friday, March 26
Massillon Museum: Virtual Art Educator of the Year Award Presentation Ceremony
6 p.m. Visit massillonmuseum.org/art-educator-year for more information. Co-sponsors: Massillon Museum, Canton Museum of Art and Canton Symphony Orchestra.
Sunday, March 28
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland community forums
A series of discussions on important issues that impact our lives. All are invited. 9:30 a.m. Sundays via Zoom. To access the webinar, visit http://bit.ly/UUCC2021SpringForums; Webinar ID: 934 5950 5314 Password: 264553. March 28: “Telemedicine and Health Care Technology: Am I Satisfied?” The telehealth market is expected to reach $10,000,000 in 2020 and $25,000,000 by 2025. Telehealth saves time, increases access to care, and reduces cost. But what about Medicare coverage, lower income patients, insurance reimbursement, lab tests, or patient satisfaction and outcomes? Have we rushed too fast and too far with telemedicine? Speakers: David Lopez, MD, President and CEO, Psychiatry Networks in conversation with Mark Rood, Family Medicine Specialist, Cleveland Clinic.
Tuesday, March 30
Thurber House Young Writers’ Studio
Every other week, Central Ohio teens will gather online to write, create and explore ways to get their stories on paper. Whether it's a passion, or just a hobby, students in grades 9-12 are invited to join for an opportunity to spend time with others who also like to write. Sessions will be held on Zoom until it is safe to resume in-person sessions. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 30, April 13 and April 27. For more information and to register, visit thurberhouse.org/young-writers-studio?blm_aid=1053289473.
Tuesday, April 6
Case Western Reserve University’s Maltz Performing Arts Center to continue “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall” streaming concert series
The pandemic has caused most live-music venues to cancel their schedules, including the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University. However, after five months with 29 performances, the series success warrants a continuation through May 26. The series, which has raised over $10,000 in donations for performers through the first five months of the series, will feature Dom Farinacci & Spirit of the Groove at 8 p.m. April 6. The full series lineup, listed below, is also available on the Maltz Center website (case.edu/maltzcenter), along with livestream links to the performance.
Friday, April 9
Brite Winter Music Festival Goes Virtual for 2021:“TwiBrite Zone” streaming series
A free monthly series will feature local bands and themed vignettes featuring beloved Brite mascot Fluri Brite Winter will return for its 12th year in an exciting virtual format that will broadcast live via Facebook and YouTube. The series continues at 7 p.m. Visit britewinter.com for additional information.
Sunday, April 11
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland community forums
A series of discussions on important issues that impact our lives. All are invited. 9:30 a.m. Sundays via Zoom. To access the webinar, visit http://bit.ly/UUCC2021SpringForums; Webinar ID: 934 5950 5314 Password: 264553. April 11: “Earth Day Stories from Ohio's Gasland.” What's it like to live over a gas fracking well.... or near an injection well? There are 2,400 fracked wells in East Ohio Gasland's 5 million acres. Those who live there pay a tremendous price via air and water pollution to support our need to cook food and heat our homes. Speakers: Dr. Debbie Cowden, MD, Director, Ohio Health Project and Board Member, Faith Communities Together for a Sustainable Future (FaCT) and Ted Auch, Ph.D., Director, FracTracker Alliance, Great Lakes Program.
Tuesday, April 13
Thurber House Young Writers’ Studio
Every other week, Central Ohio teens will gather online to write, create and explore ways to get their stories on paper. Whether it's a passion, or just a hobby, students in grades 9-12 are invited to join for an opportunity to spend time with others who also like to write. Sessions will be held on Zoom until it is safe to resume in-person sessions. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 13 and April 27. For more information and to register, visit thurberhouse.org/young-writers-studio?blm_aid=1053289473.
Monday, April 14
Case Western Reserve University’s Maltz Performing Arts Center to continue “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall” streaming concert series
The pandemic has caused most live-music venues to cancel their schedules, including the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University. However, after five months with 29 performances, the series success warrants a continuation through May 26. The series, which has raised over $10,000 in donations for performers through the first five months of the series, will feature The Scenic Route at 8 p.m. April 14. The full series lineup, listed below, is also available on the Maltz Center website (case.edu/maltzcenter), along with livestream links to the performance.
Thursday, April 15
The 2020-2021 William N. Skirball Writers Center Stage Series: Brit Bennett
7 p.m. When Brit Bennett’s debut novel, “The Mothers,” was published in the fall of 2016, critics and readers were immediately dazzled. It was clear that an exciting new voice in fiction had arrived. Her second novel, “The Vanishing Half,” was an instant No. 1 New York Times best-seller and longlisted for the 2021 Andrew Carnegie Medals for Excellence in Fiction. Before publishing her novel, Bennett had already built an impressive platform as a social commentator. Her essay in Jezebel, following the Ferguson riots, was shared over a million times. Her work has also been featured in The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine and The Paris Review. For more information and to register, visit cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx.
Saturday, April 17
Temple Emanu El Family Shabbat Services
10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Throughout these seven scheduled Family Shabbat sessions, we will focus on different sections and elements of the Shabbat Morning Service with a special Family Shabbat siddur (prayer book) to accompany your learning, for kindergarten through grade 6. Use your markers, crayons, stickers or even watercolors to make this siddur your own. Non-Religious School families are welcome. Contact Education Director Eileen Sadowsky esadowsky@teecleve.org for supplies and Zoom login.
Sunday, April 18
Tri-C Classical Piano Series: Dan Tepfer
Tepfer will be performing J.S. Bach/Tepfer: Goldberg Variations. His free performance begins at 2 p.m. and can be viewed at .tri-c.edu/performingarts
Friday, April 23
Case Western Reserve University’s Maltz Performing Arts Center to continue “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall” streaming concert series
The pandemic has caused most live-music venues to cancel their schedules, including the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University. However, after five months with 29 performances, the series success warrants a continuation through May 26. The series, which has raised over $10,000 in donations for performers through the first five months of the series, will feature Meg & The Magnetosphere at 8 p.m. April 23. The full series lineup, listed below, is also available on the Maltz Center website (case.edu/maltzcenter), along with livestream links to the performance.
Tuesday, April 27
Thurber House Young Writers’ Studio
Every other week, Central Ohio teens will gather online to write, create and explore ways to get their stories on paper. Whether it's a passion, or just a hobby, students in grades 9-12 are invited to join for an opportunity to spend time with others who also like to write. Sessions will be held on Zoom until it is safe to resume in-person sessions. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 27. For more information and to register, visit thurberhouse.org/young-writers-studio?blm_aid=1053289473.
Case Western Reserve University’s Maltz Performing Arts Center to continue “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall” streaming concert series
The pandemic has caused most live-music venues to cancel their schedules, including the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University. However, after five months with 29 performances, the series success warrants a continuation through May 26. The series, which has raised over $10,000 in donations for performers through the first five months of the series, will feature In2ative at 8 p.m. April 27. The full series lineup, listed below, is also available on the Maltz Center website (case.edu/maltzcenter), along with livestream links to the performance.
Saturday, May 1
Temple Emanu El Family Shabbat Services
10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Throughout these seven scheduled Family Shabbat sessions, we will focus on different sections and elements of the Shabbat Morning Service with a special Family Shabbat siddur (prayer book) to accompany your learning, for kindergarten through grade 6. Use your markers, crayons, stickers or even watercolors to make this siddur your own. Non-Religious School families are welcome. Contact Education Director Eileen Sadowsky esadowsky@teecleve.org for supplies and Zoom login.
Tuesday, May 4
The New Albany Lecture Series: Mental Health
5:45 p.m. Featuring Margaret Trudeau, bestselling author and mental health advocate. Visit newalbanyfoundation.org/programs/the-new-albany-lecture-series
Case Western Reserve University’s Maltz Performing Arts Center to continue “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall” streaming concert series
The pandemic has caused most live-music venues to cancel their schedules, including the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University. However, after five months with 29 performances, the series success warrants a continuation through May 26. The series, which has raised over $10,000 in donations for performers through the first five months of the series, will feature Rubber City Ukes at 8 p.m. May 4. The full series lineup, listed below, is also available on the Maltz Center website (case.edu/maltzcenter), along with livestream links to the performance.
Thursday, May 6
The 2020-2021 William N. Skirball Writers Center Stage Series: Tara Westover and Terry Tempest Williams
7 p.m. Tara Westover’s 2018 memoir, “Educated,” debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list and remained there for more than a year. The book explores Westover’s struggle to reconcile her desire for education and autonomy with her desire to be loyal to her family. To date, “Educated” has sold more than 3 million copies and has been translated into 36 languages. For the book’s staggering impact, TIME Magazine named Westover one of the 100 most influential people of 2018. Writer/naturalist/activist Terry Tempest Williams is known for her fierce advocacy and impassioned, lyrical prose. She is the author of the environmental literature classic, “Refuge: An Unnatural History of Family and Place” (1991); “Finding Beauty in a Broken World” (2008); and the best-seller, “The Hour of Land: A Personal Topography of America’s National Parks” (2016). In 2019, Williams was given The Robert Kirsch Award, a lifetime achievement prize given to a writer with a substantial connection to the American West. Her latest book is “Erosion: Essays of Undoing” (2019). For more information and to register, visit cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx.
Wednesday, May 12
Case Western Reserve University’s Maltz Performing Arts Center to continue “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall” streaming concert series
The pandemic has caused most live-music venues to cancel their schedules, including the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University. However, after five months with 29 performances, the series success warrants a continuation through May 26. The series, which has raised over $10,000 in donations for performers through the first five months of the series, will feature Third Culture Ensemble at 8 p.m. May 12. The full series lineup, listed below, is also available on the Maltz Center website (case.edu/maltzcenter), along with livestream links to the performance.
Wednesday, May 19
Case Western Reserve University’s Maltz Performing Arts Center to continue “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall” streaming concert series
The pandemic has caused most live-music venues to cancel their schedules, including the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University. However, after five months with 29 performances, the series success warrants a continuation through May 26. The series, which has raised over $10,000 in donations for performers through the first five months of the series, will feature The Smeltztones at 8 p.m. May 19. The full series lineup, listed below, is also available on the Maltz Center website (case.edu/maltzcenter), along with livestream links to the performance.
Wednesday, May 26
Case Western Reserve University’s Maltz Performing Arts Center to continue “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall” streaming concert series
The pandemic has caused most live-music venues to cancel their schedules, including the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University. However, after five months with 29 performances, the series success warrants a continuation through May 26. The series, which has raised over $10,000 in donations for performers through the first five months of the series, will feature North Coast Winds at 8 p.m. May 26. The full series lineup, listed below, is also available on the Maltz Center website (case.edu/maltzcenter), along with livestream links to the performance.
Ongoing programs
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Shabbat (Friday) Evening Service
Every Shabbat (Friday) evening, Fairmount Temple offers a Shabbat service led by our clergy at 6:15 p.m. that you can stream at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Wednesday Morning Torah Study
Every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., Morning Torah Study will be held via Zoom conferencing. To be added to the group list and receive the information on Zoom for the Wednesday Morning Torah Study, please contact Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org.
Beck Center for the Arts
Beck Center for the Arts, in an effort to continually adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, has created in-person and online arts educational offerings for winter/spring 2021. Browse the lineup of arts education offerings at https://bit.ly/2VkPczu, and register at beckcenter.org.
Beth Jacob Congregation shifts minyamin, classes to digital platform
Beth Jacob Congregation is offering virtual services and classes. They daven Shachris on Sundays at 8:30; Monday, Thursday and Friday at 6:45; and Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 a.m.;beth-jacob.whereby.com/daily-tefillah. Amud Yomi is 6:15 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Daf Yomi is at 6 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan. Lox & Learn is at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Kinyan Mesechta is at 9:20 p.m. Mondays and 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; followed by Maariv; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Daily services, Monday through Friday; morning minyan, 7:15 a.m.; evening minyan, 6 p.m. Shabbat Services, Saturday; Shabbat morning, 9 a.m.; Shabbat afternoon, 6 pm. Daily services, Sunday; morning minyan, 8 a.m.; evening minyan: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Chabad of Cleveland
Use this Zoom link for all events: https://zoom.us/j/7262247760?status=success
Chassidus Chaburah: Freshen up your morning with a daily dose of Chassidus. Monday through Friday 8 a.m.
Talmud with Machshava: Every Sunday, Halacha and Chassidus, 11:30 a.m., with Rabbi Chaikin
Women’s Tanya: Every Tuesday at 11 a.m., take a tour through the most spiritual realms, collecting some relevant keepsakes along the way with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760.
Women’s Chassidus Insights into the weekly Torah Portion: Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. with Rabbi Chaikin
The Sichos Project with Rabbi Gancz: Every Wednesday at 8 p.m. Join the discussion using this link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/524211947
Men’s Timely Tanya: Every Thursday at 8 p.m., study selections from the Tanya to help bolster your faith and get you through these trying days with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760
Erev Shabbos Avos - 12 minutes of Ethics: From 5 to 5:15 p.m. listen to others share their favorite Pirkei Avot messages. If you would like to share your own, contact Rabbi Shmuli via their website (chabadofcleveland.com/tools/feedback.htm) to get a spot in the rotation. Join the discussion using this link: http://zoom.us/j/4876378020
The Kollel
Contemporary Issues with Rabbi Fried: (For Men and Women on Sundays from 11 a.m. to noon) Rabbi Fried will explore why we're here, where we're heading and how we're getting there. We will keep in mind that we travel step by step in order to get there in 120 years! Check with info@thekollel.org for schedule changes. https://zoom.us/j/715158425
Leap of Trust: Discovering faith and living with trust in G-d with Rabbi Yaakov Kirschbaum
(For men and women on Sundays from 8-9 p.m.) To join online, click the link and your computer/phone will take care of the rest! https://zoom.us/j/91056933101. Check with info@thekollel.org for any schedule changes.
The Mitzvah in the Parsha: ZOOM: Join Mrs. Chaya Morris on Mondays from 5-6 p.m. as we explore weekly parsha and mitzvot that tie to the weekly portion. https://zoom.us/j/94541740851
Parsha Brew: (For Men & Women, Tuesdays from 8:40-9:40 a.m.): Rabbi Morris offers an overview and an in-depth analysis of the weekly Torah portion. Start your Tuesday with a mug of coffee and a cupful of Torah brew. https://zoom.us/j/98190279352
Women of the Bible with Mrs. Nechama Fried: ZOOM: Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m., share Torah with other women in an open and insightful setting. https://zoom.us/j/96026013550
Chavrusah Learning Program: Chavrusah Learning Program is offering a class every Wednesday from 8-9 p.m. that consists of a night of dynamic one-on-one learning and facilitated group discussions. For more information or for technical questions, call 512-758-2144 or email info@TheKollel.org. Use bit.ly/learn_face2face to sign in.
The Book of Genesis: ZOOM: (For Men & Women from Thursdays from 8:45-9:45 a.m.): Rabbi Zuckerman offers an in-depth textual exploration of the Book of Genesis. https://zoom.us/j/930007718
The Siddur: ZOOM: Thursdays from 8-9 p.m, join Rabbi Greenspan as he explores the parameters of Rabbinic authority. https://zoom.us/j/308005366
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Cinematheque at the Cleveland Institute of Art is offering a virtual multiplex for theatrical screenings at home. Visit cia.edu/cinematheque/virtual.
City Club of Cleveland offering recordings of past virtual forums
The City Club of Cleveland has a backlog of virtual and in-person forums at cityclub.org. All forums are available in video as well as podcast form. To view archives of past forums, visitcityclub.org/archives.
Cleveland Cinemas’ virtual screening room
Cleveland Cinemas opened its virtual screening room to the public where people can watch a range of films for a fee. Visit clevelandcinemas.com.
Cleveland City Dance offering virtual dance classes
Cleveland City Dance is living streaming dance classes so dancers can continue to grow in their art. Find a schedule of classes at clevelandcitydance.com/virtualclasses.html.
Cleveland Institute of Art online exhibits
“TITLE TBD” (titletbd.show) highlights urgent concerns of institutional and historical oppression, conflict transformation and peer support mechanisms; the show also is open to the public in the Reinberger Gallery by appointment only. “Doing A Gender” (doingagender.com) features work by four students that explores societal gender roles and was put together through CIA’s Creativity Works program. “Handled With Care” (handledwithcareshow.com) features work from 25 students who were in CIA’s Artist as Producer class, and the varied work revolves around a theme of love. “HOMEPAGE” ( homepage-exhibition.myportfolio.com/work) features work from students in CIA’s Advanced Video & Digital Cinema Projects class and focuses on social distancing.
Cleveland Institute of Music opening virtual showcase
The Cleveland Institute of Music is releasing an online showcase of student and faculty talent consisting of video recordings of its most iconic ensemble, opera and solo performances on its Facebook page. Visit facebook.com/ClevelandInstituteofMusic.
Cleveland Museum of Art online resources
Explore the wealth of digital resources CMA has to offer by visiting clevelandart.org/home-where-art-stay-connected.
Cleveland Museum of Art virtual studio programs for children
Explore a diverse range of topics and materials under the guidance of experienced teaching artists while connecting with the CMA’s collection in new ways. Provide your kids the opportunity to practice their critical- and creative-thinking skills in a collaborative virtual environment. Visit clevelandart.org/events/other/virtual-studio-programs-children.
Cleveland Museum of Art virtual studio programs for teens and adults
Explore a diverse range of topics and materials under the guidance of experienced teaching artists while connecting with the CMA’s collection in new ways. Visit clevelandart.org/events/other/virtual-studio-programs-teens-and-adults.
The Cleveland Orchestra, WCLV Classical 104.9 ideastream weekday broadcasts
Created to provide musical nourishment for Northeast Ohio community, Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra includes highlights from Orchestra recordings and past concerts – running from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday on the radio and online. In addition to weekday Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra broadcasts, WCLV will continue running Cleveland Orchestra concerts at 8 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays on the radio and online. Details of the existing broadcast schedule of previously recorded and on-demand concerts are available at ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra,wclv.ideastream.org/topics/lunchtime-with-the-cleveland-orchestra and ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra-broadcasts.
Cleveland Orchestra Musicians on social media
With Severance Hall dark during the COVID-19 crisis, many Cleveland Orchestra musicians are recording performances at their homes and posting them on the Orchestra’s social media channels (facebook.com/clevelandorchestra, twitter.com/CleveOrchestra, instagram.com/cleveorch and youtube.com/clevelandorchestra). In addition, the Orchestra has adapted its school-based Mindful Music Moments program to reach community members of all ages across all of its social media platforms and website. This daily online initiative combines classical music with mindfulness prompts in an attempt to help reduce stress and anxiety, providing an accessible tool to boost social and emotional well-being.
College Now of Greater Cleveland
Those with concerns about how the pandemic will impact student loans or college admission status can contact College Now of Greater Cleveland and schedule a free virtual counseling session. collegenowgc.org
Columbus Museum of Art online resources
Join the CMA online as they experiment with new ways of virtually gathering, cultivating creativity and play, and building community resilience and connection together. Visit columbusmuseum.org/stay-connected for more information.
Columbus Symphony Kids Korner
Take a virtual tour of the Ohio Theatre; play games and take quizzes about music, instruments and composers; and download coloring pages. Kids can explore with Bee-thoven at csokidskorner.com.
Columbus Symphony Symphonic Teens
Take a virtual tour of the Ohio Theatre; play games and take quizzes about music, instruments and composers; and connect with Columbus Symphony musicians through video lessons, audition tips and “Ask a Musician.” Teens can explore at symphonicteens.com.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah to host college student meet-ups
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host opportunities for college students to meet through Zoom for a check-in and learning with the date and time to be determined.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah ongoing programs
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m. every Friday; zoom.us/j/955142707 or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707. Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland is at 4 p.m. every Wednesday; zoom.us/j/994856324, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. Children are invited to join for Virtual T.O.D.A (The Open Dor Academy, our Shabbat morning children’s program) on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. for 30 minutes of fun with Holly and Rabbi Brown; us04web.zoom.us/j/78073937917, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. The Rebbe's Tisch is a new program at 9 p.m. Thursdays, and Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters; zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389. Midweek Mishnah classes continue virtually and are at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248; no Hebrew needed, all adult learners welcome.
COSI Connects
COSI Connects launches audiences of all ages into a universe of science through online videos, activities, plus a free mobile app that enables science exploration even when offline. COSI Connects is helping to bridge the digital divide, promote digital literacy, and address critical science education needs simultaneously. Visit cosi.org/connects for videos, activities and downloads.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning offers an array of remote courses and lectures that provide an opportunity for live exchange of ideas with expert faculty. case.edu/lifelonglearning
Daily Digital Inspiration
Rabbi Avi Goldstein of Beth Jacob Congregation in Columbus is offering a relevant and inspirational D'Var Torah every day that is no more than 3 minutes long in a WhatsApp group. To join, visit chat.whatsapp.com/Bj60wOyqqQA2lYv6MCFLuB.
Delicious Israel Virtual Israeli Food Tours
Delicious Israel offers virtual Israeli food tours, virtual Israeli cooking classes, and virtual Israeli wine or whisky tastings. For more information, visit deliciousisrael.com/virtual-tours.
Drawing With Mr. J
Drawing with Mr. J is a video series from WOSU Classroom that helps kids in grades K–5 learn social and emotional skills through brief and engaging drawing challenges. All you need is something to draw with and something to draw on. Each video comes complete with a standards-aligned companion guide containing activities and resources for educators and parents. The videos can be worked into a variety of lesson plans, be used as a morning warm-up or a way to check-in with students after lunch or other transition times. New episodes are released monthly. Visit wosu.org/classroom/drawing-with-mr-j.
Federation offering therapy during COVID-19 pandemic
In partnership with Jewish Family Services Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Access Jewish Cleveland Help Hotline is offering a therapist from JSFA to be available and on call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at accessjewishcleveland.org or 216-292-INFO (4636).
Great Lakes Science Center releases virtual early childhood programming
The Great Lakes Science Center has released a series of free early childhood STEM programming videos catered to families with children ages 5 and younger on its website. The videos feature a book families can read along with followed by a related experiment they can complete at home with common household items. Visit greatscience.com/engage/early-childhood-resources to watch the videos.
Hiram College Art and Design program’s Juried Student Art Show
Featuring the work of students from diverse art disciplines, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and video, the exhibition is open to the public and can be accessed through the College’s website at www.hiram.edu/artshow. Guests can also read the gallery director’s welcome, the juror’s statement, and sign the guest book.
Lake Erie Ink's weekly program series
From an LGBTQ+ writing workshop and college essay writing to a kids’ comic convention, Lake Erie Ink has a wide variety of programs for youth of all ages this winter starting Jan. 19. The Weekly Ink program series includes writing programs every day of the week. Learn more and register for any or all of these programs at lakeerieink.org/register.
InMotion offers virtual Parkinson’s assistance
InMotion, a Cleveland nonprofit that assists those with Parkinson’s disease, will continue its efforts through free virtual classes, support groups over teleconference calls and connecting with its clients and carepartners to guarantee they have access to proper care. Visit beinmotion.org.
JCC of Greater Columbus offers virtual personal training at home
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus is offering clients the ability to purchase virtual home workout sessions. One hour-long session is $60, one 45-minute session is $48 and one 30-minute session is $33. Three 30-minute home written workouts is $30, and there’s a special where four 30-minute virtual sessions is $99. Clients are required to have access to some equipment at home. If interested, contact JCC Fitness Director Carlie Snyder at csnyder@columbusjcc.org.
Jewish Federations of North America provides daily content
The Jewish Federations of North America caters to the Jewish community with daily videos, resources, virtual meet-ups and nonprofit loans through its website at jewishtogether.org.
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is taking a tour of the world and all of its offerings to curate cultural connections aligned with the museum’s mission and values. Explore exhibits, art, film, literature, lectures and more through their weekly blog posts. You can also sign up to receive a weekly e-newsletter that brings the cultural content into your home. Visit maltzmuseum.org/connect to learn more.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland
Stay connected with The J’s online community by visiting their following Facebook Pages and Groups: Mandel JCC Facebook Page, Mandel JCC Fitness Group, Mandel JCC Family Place Group, Mandel JCC J-Day Camps Facebook Page and Camp Wise Facebook Page.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland New School Days at The J Program
Designed to help kindergarten to sixth grade students navigate distance learning, the program is weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The J’s professional staff will guide children on the path to success for their distance learning experience, and oversee students to ensure they are on task and connected to their school’s distance learning sessions and academic curriculum. Beyond this guiding supervision, School Days at The J offers structured activities, outdoor recreation, science, art and math electives, as well as vital peer social connections. Register at mandeljcc.org/schooldays.
Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust
The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is launching new virtual field trips for school groups in November, as well as new and engaging lesson plans, professional development workshops, and an oral histories podcast. The Museum’s Education Department will be providing the following resources and opportunities, which can be accessed online at mjhnyc.org/education: Narrated Field Trips (“Meeting Hate with Humanity: Life During the Holocaust” and “Love Thy Neighbor: Immigration and the U.S. Experience”); Interactive Tours with Museum Educators; Holocaust Curriculum with Interactive Lessons; Professional Development for Teachers; Those Who Were There: Voices from the Holocaust.
NCJW/CLE ask Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe
National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe will be answering questions when it comes to thrifting and what her and her staff have been up to. Questions can be sent to her at thriftiqueshowroom@gmail.com and will be answered at facebook.com/ThriftiqueShowroom/.
The Park Synagogue Services
All Shabbat, as well as morning and evening minyans will now be conducted virtually through Zoom until further notice. Visit parksynagogue.org for more information.
PJ Library offers interactive virtual content
The PJ Library features virtual activities and live content available for children and at facebook.com/PJLibrary.
Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools online database
The Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools has various webinars and videos available featuring advice on how Jewish day schools can navigate through this period of online learning. Visit prizmah.org/gatherings to learn more.
Shaw JCC of Akron Hosts All-Day Distance Learning Program
The Shaw JCC of Akron is offering a "Distance Learning Program," which will provide teacher support, as well as a safe environment, for children to attend their school’s virtual classes and complete their educational requirements. This program will start on your child's first day of school and will run 5 days a week. Please contact Lyndsey Kirk to discuss details specific to your child's school. Visit our website at https://bit.ly/31IXMLn and call 330-835-0064 or email lkirk@shawjcc.org.
Shaw JCC of Akron Hosting Ongoing Virtual Fitness Classes
The Shaw JCC of Akron is offering virtual classes in conjunction with in-person classes. Currently, the JCC is offering the following classes virtually, with a membership: Kettlebell, Zumba, Yoga, WERQ, Spinning and Turbokick. Starting in early October, the Shaw JCC will expand their virtual fitness offerings to include hundreds of virtual classes weekly.
Solon Center for the Arts
Take virtual arts classes at discounted rates. Visit solonarts.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx.
Solon Chamber offering various resources through pandemic
Solon Chamber of Commerce will be offering a number of resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find information and resources at solonchamber.com. In partnership with the city of Solon and the Solon Senior Center, the chamber compiled a list of Solon restaurants open for delivery and take-out to help support local businesses. For the full list, visitsolonchamber.com/stay-safe--shop-local.html.
Stories and Yoga with jHUB
Check out our interactive videos with easy to follow yoga stretches and stories for children. Learn about the Jewish value of Shimirat Ha’adamah (Protecting the Earth) while Danya reads "The Earth Book" by Todd Parr at youtu.be/U4UAWTeuVYY. Learn about the Jewish value of Hakarat HaTov (Recognizing the Good) while Danya reads "The Little, Little House" by Jessica Souhami at youtu.be/m5PKjvDq3WM.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Shabbat services
Rabbi Vann and Music Director Deb Rogers provide members with a beautiful service each Friday evening. Connect via Zoom or the Temple's Facebook page. suburbantemple.org/event/ShabbatOnline2020 or facebook.com/suburbantemple.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Storytime with Rabbi Shana
Every Friday at 5 p.m. Adults and kids are invited to get comfortable in your favorite chair or find your special spot on the floor and join Rabbi Shana for a story to welcome Shabbat. https://www.suburbantemple.org/event/StoryTime2020
Summit Artspace virtual exhibits
Summit Artspace launches its Winter 2021 Season with the virtual opening of five exhibitions in all five galleries at 140 E. Market St. on Jan. 15, on view through March 27. While the building is closed to the public, visitors may view exhibits online at summitartspace.org. Fresh 2021 Juried Exhibition, at summitartspace.org/fresh-2021-juried-art-exhibition. Adana Tillman, Black Joy: The Opal Onyx, at summitartspace.org/adana-tillman. Tactile: New Directions in Textile, featuring work by Lizzie Essi, Nyki Fetterman and Megan Young, at summitartspace.org/tactile-new-directions-in-textile. Head2Head solo exhibition by Milan Kecman, at summitartspace.org/head2head. Amber Junius, Where the WIld Things Are: Nola Through the Eyes of the Artist, at summitartspace.org/amber-junius.
Talespinner Children’s Theatre provides online content
Talespinner Children’s Theatre, a theater company based in Cleveland, has posted videos made by its educational staff to its YouTube channel and Facebook page for families and children to learn theater games, activities and crafts while at home. Visit youtube.com/channel/UCpmh1tWSlKfkinTWqUxksOQ and facebook.com/TCT4kids.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel
Join with others to enjoy great poems together with Rabbi Roger Klein. Every Thursday afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m., Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. Please email Jennifer Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up. No need to commit to every Thursday, but it is useful to know how many are interested in the adventures in poetry.
Thrive at Work offering free resources for remote work shift
Thrive at Work, a workplace consulting practice based in Cleveland, released a remote work toolkit and virtual community to help organizations and businesses tackle remote work, leadership, communication and juggling work and kids at home. The free resources include a virtual community for leaders; virtual office hours at 1 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; leadership coaching; and articles and guides to jumpstart remote work. All of the Thrive at Work resources can be accessed at thriveatworkteam.com/thrive-remotely.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue hosting podcast
Congregation Torat Emet’s Rabbi Ari Neuman is hosting a podcast, “The Characters You Do Not Know,” at anchor.fm/ari-neuman. He will cover the stores of minor characters in Tanach. The podcast is also available on Spotify, which is linked on the podcast’s homepage. Congregation Torat Emet is in Bexley.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue service times and classes
Shacharit 8:25 a.m. Sunday and 7:25 a.m. Monday-Friday. Mincha/Maariv: 6:50 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and6:55 p.m. Friday (following Pre-Shabbat Ruach at 6:25 p.m.). The Book of Amos with Rabbi Neuman: Sunday morning, 9 a.m. Contemporary Halacha: Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. Insights from the Weekly Parsha with Rabbi Zack: Monday and Wednesday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mesillat Yesharim: The Path of the Just with Rabbi Neuman: Tuesday and Thursday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Visit toratemet.org.
Tri-C tuition assistance program
The college will cover Cuyahoga County residents’ tuition costs for one year of a Tri-C credit program or for the duration of a noncredit program. You can start or continue your education – or gain the skills you need to rejoin the workforce quickly – without incurring tuition expenses. Approximately 90% of tri-c's classes are offered in an online format. For more information visit tri-c.edu/paying-for-college/financial-aid-and-scholarships/full-tuition-assistance-program.html.
Walsh University students to be featured in virtual MassMu exhibition
Thirteen students enrolled in Walsh University’s digital photojournalism classes have examined the work of renowned photojournalists from the perspectives of artistic style, technique and history. Their project will culminate when they collaborate with the Massillon Museum to host the 14th annual Image to Image exhibition, the first to be presented virtually. The exhibition can be seen at massillonmuseum.org/imagetoimage2020 beginning Dec. 4. “Image to Image: A Comparative Study of Past and Present Photojournalists’ Images, Styles, and Shooting Techniques” will feature the work of students in Professor Lee Horrisberger’s digital photography class. It will illustrate that the power of the image is not in the camera, but in the hands of the photographer. Walsh Photojournalism students Kyle Burke, Nicholas Chadwell, David Dzurilla, Makenna Hickey, Stone Kaufman, Devin Kenerly, Rebecca Krymowski, Ellen Lawrence, Mychael Poole, Hannah Reikowsky, Tee Rupp, Dylan Smith, and Jared Walsh will be featured.
YIVO Bruce and Francesca Cernia Slovin Online Museum
The YIVO Institute for Jewish Research recently launched its landmark YIVO Bruce and Francesca Cernia Slovin Online Museum, available free of charge to the global public at museum.yivo.org. A broad-ranging educational initiative, the YIVO Cernia Slovin Online Museum’s inaugural interactive exhibition Beba Epstein: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Girl explores East European Jewish life in the 20th and 21st centuries through the true story of one teenage girl.
YMCA of Greater Cleveland launches six-week, community-wide RESET challenge
The YMCA of Greater Cleveland has launched a six-week, 30 minutes a day, five days a week work-out challenge. We’ll experiment with challenges and rhythms designed to open us up to a purpose-driven life. Take the Challenge, have some fun, and discover what it means to Hit the RESET button. Join and sign up for the RESET Challenge by texting RESET to 833-320-1759. For additional information visit clevelandymca.org/reset.html