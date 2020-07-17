Saturday, July 18
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
9 to 10 a.m. Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Temple Emanu El Parshat HaShavua via Zoom
Starts at 9 a.m. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Shabbat Morning Torah Study with Rabbi Klein
To allow your participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, please respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi. Live streamed from the Hartzmark Room at 9:15 a.m. bit.ly/tttilivestreaming
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
Jewish Time, Text, Memory, and Identity. 3:30 p.m. For Zoom link, please jmendelson@ttti.org
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly Havdalah services
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will come together for Havdalah at 9:40 p.m. this week. Join using the link: https://zoom.us/j/121196610, or by calling 1-646-558-8656 and entering Meeting ID:121 196 610.
Sunday, July 19
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
LaBlast with Robert via Facebook Live is at noon Sunday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Monday, July 20
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Mandel JCC Pirates & Princesses
Join shipmates and fellow royals for a week-long journey from castles to the Carribean. Together, we will design our own pirate flags and tiaras, build ships and royal palaces, hunt for treasure and more. This interactive, imaginative experience will include games, scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, and fun. For children in grades K-1. 9 a.m. July 20-24. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: What’s NU? With Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria
10 to 11 a.m. Topical text study and discussion on the most relevant Jewish topics of the day. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Mandel JCC Kayitz Kef
Ivrit is going virtual. This is a great experience while learning a second language. Campers will be introduced to the language in a creative and fun way through games, arts and crafts, movement, dance, science experiments, story time and music. Open to any camper, and no knowledge of Hebrew (Ivrit) is required. For children in grades K-1. 10 a.m. July 20-24. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC The Show Must Go On
Campers will rehearse a show, learn choreography, practice lines, and design props and costumes, all leading up to a big opening night performance. Aspiring actors and participants of all ages will find a chance to shine and hone theater skills while building confidence and becoming a part of a special cast community. Participants will also receive individualized instruction in performance, vocal technique and dramatic arts. For children in grades 2-3. 10 a.m. July 20-24. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Tie-Dye
Throughout this class, we’ll learn different techniques and experiment with different materials, including some that are not fabric, like cake. Be prepared for a mess of fun and a cool new wardrobe when this class is through. For children in grades 2-8. 11 a.m. July 20-24. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Parshat Hashavua with Professor Doron Kalir, CSU
Noon to 1 p.m. We will discuss the weekly Torah portion from a liberal viewpoint. In particular, we will examine implications of the text for today's community and the meaning of Emunah (faith) in the 21st century. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Mandel JCC ukulele lessons (intro)
In these interactive lessons led by Anisfield Song Leader Sam Spiegle, you’ll learn all you need to know about ukulele, from basic chords to favorite tunes. No matter your experience level, you’ll be playing classic camp songs around the bonfire before you know it. You can expect to learn at least one new song each lesson, as well as tons of ukulele tips and tricks. Ukuleles will be provided for the month. For children in grades 2-6. 2 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 3. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Susan Wiggs
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. July 20 on Facebook Live for a conversation with New York Times best-selling author Susan Wiggs. She’s the author of “The Lost and Found Bookshop,” a thought-provoking novel that explores the meanings of happiness, trust and faith in oneself while asking the question: If you had to start over, what would you do and who would you be? Visit beyondbookjackets.com/wiggs.
Twentieth Century Jewish Immigration and Its Effect on American Life with Dr. Shari Rubin
Dr. Shari Rabin, assistant professor of Religion and Jewish Studies at Oberlin College, will discuss Jewish immigration to the United States around the turn of the 20th century and its ramifications on contemporary American life. The program at 7 p.m. July 20 will be presented online via Zoom; please provide an email address when registering. Call the Shaker Library at 216-991-2030 to register.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Neffesh Ha-Chayyim – The Mystical Secrets of God, Life, the Universe and Everything with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
8 to 9 p.m. This book by Rabbi Chaim of Volozhindelves deep into Kabbalah, Biblical texts and Rabbinic teachings to expound on the most fundamental questions of Jewish belief and practice. Among the topics we will explore are the nature of God, the relationship of God, the human soul and the universe, the power of prayer and mitzvot, the source of evil and suffering, the nature of repentance, achieving union with the Divine and bringing about redemption. “The Soul of Life: The Complete Neffesh Ha-Chayyim,” by Rabbi Chaimof Volozhin, translated by EliezerLipa(Leonard) Moskowitz, published by New DavarPublications, is the only translation that includes the full text, including kabbalistic sections. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Tuesday, July 21
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Torah Study with Susan Wyner
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Join in for a close reading of the Torah as we make our way through our most central text. We are currently studying the book of Deuteronomy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Pilates with Kyle via Facebook Live is at noon Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Creative Process for Pre-Professional Dancers on Zoom
Creative Process is for pre-professional/professional dancers 16+ curious about composition, improvisation, inspiration, and creativity. Class will begin at noon with a guided improvisation warm-up structured through Brain Dance, which was strategically created for non-dancers to center their brains and bodies for physical activity. This will then lead into compositional tasks used to create our most recent work. Dancers will then work in partners to explore different movement impulses and reactions through interaction, before working as a group to create several pieces to share with one another. Visit groundworksdance.org/nextspace; pre-registration required.
CSU Alumni Association: Maximize Your Seat at the Table: Increase Your Confidence, Communication Skills and Political Savvy
This webinar will show you how to examine key internal and external challenges to strive to make your voice heard, how to maximize your influence before, during and after presenting your ideas, and how to discuss actionable strategies to boost your confidence and improve your leadership presence as you engage with others. With increased confidence, communication skills and political savvy, you can maximize your seat at the table. The webinar will be presented by certified executive and leadership development coach Kim Meninger. Starts at noon. Register at alumlc.org/csuohio/1450/register.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The Riches of Jewish Text with Rabbi Josh Foster
4 to 5 p.m. We will explore key passages, discussions and stories in the Talmud and corpus of Jewish Literature. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club Happy Hour
5 p.m. Everyone is invited to discuss topics of current interest along with a little comedy on the side. These discussions are open to everyone and drinks are optional. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Lake Erie Ink College Essay Workshop
Work with experienced writers and counselors and write the essay that best expresses who you are. Session 1 is 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4. Session 2 is 6:30 to 8 pm. July 21 and Aug. 11. Attend one or more sessions. Visit lakeerieink.org/college-essay.
Wednesday, July 22
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Solon State of the City
Join the Solon Chamber of Commerce for an overview of the State of the City with Mayor Ed Kraus and the City of Solon officials. Learn about the status of city buildings, services, finances, business development, technology and more. 9 a.m. July 22. Register at https://solonincoc.wliinc35.com//events/State-of-the-City-with-Mayor-Ed-Kraus-City-of-Solon-Officials-6705/details.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - Midweek Mishnah Classes
Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class at 10 a.m. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. https://zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248.
CSU Alumni Association: Resume Workshop
Viking alumna Lauren Rudman, MLRHR '08, Director of Human Resources for Donley Inc., shares her practical and immediately useful advice on updating your resume and preparing for your next career move. Starts at 10 a.m. Zoom meeting ID and password will be provided prior to the event. Register at csualumni.com/events-travel/events/coffee-talk-resume-workshop.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Aya Khalil
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 10 a.m. July 22 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Aya Khalil, author of “The Arabic Quilt.” It’s an authentic story with beautiful illustrations that includes a glossary of Arabic words and a presentation of Arabic letters with their phonetic English counterparts. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/khalil.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mishnah: The New Scripture with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Most Jewish institutions and values, while based on the Bible, were created by the ancient rabbis. The Mishnah and its expansion into the full Talmud are the core texts for our Jewish foundations. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Kids Cooking Club
Geared for kids 7 and up. Join us on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. through Aug. 12 for a fun hour of cooking with different leaders. Please let us know if you/your child would like to lead a cooking demonstration at one session. A list of ingredients, supplies and recipe will be available the week prior to each cooking club session. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Virtual event for the Israel Bonds Cleveland Women’s Division
Ellie Cohanim, the deputy special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism at the U.S. State Department, will be the featured speaker at a virtual event for the Israel Bonds Cleveland Women’s Division at noon July 22. Cohanim helps inform and carry out policies and related initiatives that aim to counter global anti-Semitism, according to a news release. The event is open to investors who purchase a minimum of $2,500 in Israel bonds or women under the age of 40 who invest $500 or more in Israel bonds. For more information, email cleveland@israelbonds.com or call 216-454-0180.
Online discussion with Jesse Eisenberg and Bella Ramsey
Stream or watch the film “Resistance” on demand. Then join Mandel JCC for a free live online discussion with the star, Academy Award-nominated actor Jesse Eisenberg, cast member Bella Rasmey and the film’s creators at 1 p.m. July 22. For more information and to register, visit mandeljcc.org/filmfest.
Mandel JCC ukulele lessons (plus)
In these interactive lessons led by Anisfield Song Leader Sam Spiegle, you’ll learn all you need to know about ukulele, from basic chords to favorite tunes. No matter your experience level, you’ll be playing classic camp songs around the bonfire before you know it. You can expect to learn at least one new song each lesson, as well as tons of ukulele tips and tricks. Ukuleles will be provided for the month. For children in grades 2-6. 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 5. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly Teen Hangout
Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland/Rabbi Rachel at 4 p.m. https://zoom.us/j/994856324. Email Rabbi Rachel for the passwords for the Teen meetings. rbrown@shaareytikvah.org
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Shaker Library Yiddish book discussion: “Enemies, A Love Story” by Isaac Bashevis Singer
7 p.m. July 22. Herman Broder, refugee and survivor of the Holocaust, finds himself with three wives: Yadwiga, a Polish woman who sheltered him from the Nazis; Masha, his one true love and Tamara, his first wife who has miraculously returned from the dead. He must navigate a congested New York City while battling a constant sense of dread. Read the book, then borrow the DVD to watch Paul Mazursky’s soulful adaptation of the novel. Call the Shaker Library at 216-991-2030 to register.
Young Adults with Epilepsy with Dr. Vineet Punia
Connect with other young adults who understand epilepsy, learn proactive ways to better manage your seizures, and discover ways to empower your life at this Empowering Epilepsy event with Dr. Vineet Punia, Adult Epileptologist from The Cleveland Clinic Epilepsy Center. The Zoom event will be at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 22. RSVP to Leigh Goldie at Leigh@empoweringepilepsy.org or 440-248-6158, and you will be sent a meeting registration link.
Kent Blossom Music Festival virtual concert season
The Kent Blossom Music Festival and the Kent State University Glauser School of Music will rebroadcast concerts recorded over the past three seasons. Concerts will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in July at facebook.com/KentBlossomMusic, youtube.com/c/KentStateUniversitySchoolofMusic and kent.edu/blossom/live-streaming. For a schedule and more information, visit kent.edu/blossom.
Thursday, July 23
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Comparative Mythology: Europe, America, Africa, Oceania and Australasia
Part two of this two-part series will study the mythologies of the world contrasting their differences and also the commonalities that all societies share. The text by Roy Willis and Robert Walker divides the mythologies of the world into regions and zones, providing a background for the discussion. This online course will examine how these beliefs and stories have come down to us through the ages. The course will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. from July 23 to Aug. 13. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/literature-writing/comparative-mythology-ii
Discover how Adam Miller oversees a newsroom in 2020
NCJW/CLE will host Adam Miller, the director of content for WKYC, as he discusses how he chooses content and assigns story via a free Zoom event from 11 a.m. to noon July 23. Adam will also give a behind-the-scenes look of how a show is put together, what it was like working at the “Today” show and why he decided to come home to Cleveland. Register for the event at wizevents.com/register/register_add.php?sessid=11627&id=7419
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Ethical & Ritual Issues Through the Lens of Conservative Jewish Law with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
Noon to 1 p.m. Through the study of responsa (Jewish law papers) from the Law Committee of the Rabbinical Assembly, we will explore what Jewish tradition has to say about the most pressing and significant issues of our day. Class is always lively, filled with text study and discussion. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Mandel JCC challah making
Each week we will learn how to make a different kind of challah, including traditional, cinnamon raisin, tie-dye and chocolate chip! Join as we prepare our challah dough, learn braiding and shaping techniques and prepare for a delicious start to Shabbat. After-hours camp activities include practice and preparation for the next class. Supplies are provided. For children in grades K-8. 2 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 6. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Poetry Thursdays with Rabbi Roger C. Klein
Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion from 4 to 5 p.m. featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. No need to commit to every week, but it is useful to know how many are interested. Email Jen Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up and for the Zoom link.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Brad Thor
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 5 p.m. July 23 on Facebook Live for a conversation with No. 1 New York Times best-selling author Brad Thor. He’ll be discussing his thriller “Near Dark,” which sees the return of America’s top spy Scott Horvath. This time, the world’s largest bounty has been placed on Horvath’s head and his only hope for survival is to outwit, outrun and outlast his enemies long enough to get to the truth. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/thor.
A Conversation between two best-selling authors
Shaker Library will host best-selling authors Connie Schultz and Thrity Umrigar where they will discuss Schultz’s latest book, “The Daughters of Erietown” at 6:30 p.m. July 23 via Zoom. Register at shakerlibrary.org to be connected to the zoom discussion.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - The Rebbe's Tisch
Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters at 9 p.m. Special guests are featured each week. https://zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389
Friday, July 24
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
7:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Kinder Shabbat
10:30 a.m. Have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as we livestream Kinder Shabbat. Enjoy your favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy, too.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Happy Hour Artist Talk with David Shimotakahara
Join GroundWorks at 5 p.m. for virtual Happy Hour Artist TalksDavid Shimotakahara, GroundWorks’ Executive Artistic Director, will talk about the making of his newest work “Jigsaw,” and how GroundWorks is remaining creatively connected and during the pandemic. Education and Community Engagement Coordinator Rebecca Burcher will serve as our moderator and guide the conversation. There will be time towards the end for open discussion and questions from our viewers and participants. Each talk will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube, but for direct access to the conversation, pre-register to join the zoom call. Registration will be open a week before the talk. Visit groundworksdance.org/nextspace-artist-talks.
Virtual open rehearsal of “Jigsaw”
GroundWorks will livestream an open rehearsal of David Shimotakahara’s newest work “Jigsaw” at 5 p.m. No registration will be required for an inside view of GroundWorks rehearsal in-progress. Visit groundworksdance.org/nextspace-artist-talks.
Temple Emanu El Shabark Shalom Pre-Reception
Shalom Pre-Reception via Zoom at 5:45 p.m. "Bring" your pets. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly Kabbalat Shabbat services
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat 6 p.m. Join using this link: https://zoom.us/j/955142707, or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Kabbalat Shabbat
Live streamed from the chapel or Roku Channel (TTTI Chapel), or watch live on The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. bit.ly/tttilivestreaming
Saturday, July 25
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
9 to 10 a.m. Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Shabbat Morning Torah Study with Rabbi Klein
To allow your participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, please respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi. Live streamed from the Hartzmark Room at 9:15 a.m. bit.ly/tttilivestreaming
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Youth & Family Service
11 a.m. Rabbi Josh will lead our Bessie Hershey Religious School students and Day School families in a Shabbat morning service that will involve many prayers that your children are learning. All youth are welcome. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
Jewish Time, Text, Memory, and Identity. 3:30 p.m. For Zoom link, email jmendelson@ttti.org.
Shaker Arts Council Presents a Virtual Radio Play Performance of ‘The Time Machine’
The Shaker Arts Council will present Radio on the Lake Theatre’s radio play performance of “The Time Machine” at 7 p.m. July 25 via Zoom as part of the council’s Stay-in-Place Productions. The performance is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required. For more information and to register visit shakerartscouncil.org.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly Havdalah services
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will come together for Havdalah at 9:40 p.m. Join using the link: https://zoom.us/j/121196610, or by calling 1-646-558-8656 and entering Meeting ID:121 196 610.
Dance Apart, Together presented by DANCECleveland
“Dance Apart, Together” as part of DANCECleveland’s Virtual Dance Festival. A compilation video will be premiered on July 25 featuring everyone who submits a video of themselves dancing this short routine. Learn more at dancecleveland.org/events/2020/07/25/dance-on-ohio-dancecleveland-virtual-dance-festival-2020.
Sunday, July 26
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
LaBlast with Robert via Facebook Live is at noon Sunday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Massillon Museum to offer screening of ‘Senior Love Triangle’
The Massillon Museum will offer a free online screening of “Senior Love Triangle” at 7 p.m. July 26. At-home viewers can access the film via CantonPalaceTheatre.org. Based on Isadora Kosofsky’s photo series and written by Kosofsky and Kelly Blatz, the 2019 film is about a charming but delusional 84-year-old World War II veteran and his relationships with two elderly women. He crusades to save them from the isolation of their retirement homes in East Hollywood. The film stars Tom Bower, Marlyn Mason, and Anne Gee Byrd. The free screening is part of the 2020 NEA Big Read, which focuses on the graphic novel, “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?” by New Yorker magazine cartoonist Roz Chast. NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. For more information about the NEA Big Read, call the Massillon Museum at 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org or NEABigRead.org.
Monday, July 27
Jon Diebler Basketball Camp
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus will host the Jon Diebler Basketball Camp virtually from 9:30 to 11 a.m. July 27-30. It will be recorded so any registered camper can continue to use the videos to work on their skills. Through Zoom, players will be put into breakout groups according to age, and Jon Diebler and his staff will work with each group. A special Q&A session with former Buckeyes players will be part of the camp. For youths in grades 3-12. Register by July 20. JCC member price is $45; regular price is $60. For more information, contact Jeanna Brownlee at 614-559-6274 or jeannabrownlee@columbusjcc.org.
Mandel JCC Superhero Academy
Learn the basics, from super strength training to the art of disguise, and see if you have what it takes to be the next big hero. Each day, our heroes in training will explore a new super-skill and get one step closer to earning their Super Certificate. For children in grades K-1. 10 a.m. July 27-31. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Science
Campers will work on exploring the scientific method of questioning and hypothesizing through a variety of engaging experiments using food and everyday objects to grow their brains. For children in grades 4-6. 11 a.m. July 27-31. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Backstories: 100 Years of Making Art Matter (REMOTE)
Lecturer led by Leslie Cade, Director of the Museum Archives, Cleveland Museum of Art. From noon-1:30 p.m. For details, price, and registration, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/remote-learning/siegal-remote-lectures or call 216-368-2090.
Mandel JCC Welcome to Hogwarts
Campers will explore this rich world of characters, spells, art projects, and magic in “Harry Potter.” Aspiring witches and wizards will eat tasty wizard treats, practice their spells, play games along the way, and will even have the chance to save the wizarding world. For children in grades 2-3. Noon July 27-31. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Act One: Creative Dramatics
In this introduction to creative dramatics, kids of all experience levels will practice storytelling, use their imaginations to create new worlds, improvise, and explore what it means to play a character and to find confidence through theater. After a week of drama games, story theater, and imaginative play, you’ll be ready to perform on any stage. For children in grades K-1. 1 p.m. July 27-31. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Get current on why courts matter: A conversation with Dahlia Lithwick and Roberta Kaplan
Join NCJW/CLE for a conversation with an award-winning journalist, and a renowned attorney who fought for and won marriage equality. These friends will discuss current events and the impact of recent judicial decisions. The conversation will be hosted on Zoom from 1 to 2 p.m. July 27. Register at wizevents.com/register/7420
Mandel JCC Welcome to Hogwarts
Campers will explore this rich world of characters, spells, art projects, and magic in “Harry Potter.” Aspiring witches and wizards will eat tasty wizard treats, practice their spells, play games along the way, and will even have the chance to save the wizarding world. For children in grades 4-6. 1 p.m. July 27-31. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Kayitz Kef
Ivrit is going virtual. This is a great experience while learning a second language. Campers will be introduced to the language in a creative and fun way through games, arts and crafts, movement, dance, science experiments, story time and music. Open to any camper, and no knowledge of Hebrew (Ivrit) is required. For children in grades 2-3. 1 p.m. July 27-31. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Jews and Revolutions
The link between Jews and revolution is often taken for granted, yet in practice has been far more tumultuous. This course will explore the ways that revolutionary thinkers understood Jews and Jewish identity, and the assumptions that underlay their approaches. From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, July 27 through Aug. 17. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jews-and-revolutions-remote-please-note-new-dates.
Mandel JCC ukulele lessons (intro)
In these interactive lessons led by Anisfield Song Leader Sam Spiegle, you’ll learn all you need to know about ukulele, from basic chords to favorite tunes. No matter your experience level, you’ll be playing classic camp songs around the bonfire before you know it. You can expect to learn at least one new song each lesson, as well as tons of ukulele tips and tricks. Ukuleles will be provided for the month. For children in grades 2-6. 2 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 3. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Tuesday, July 28
Together We Can – Virtual Camp
This camp was created for kids ages 6-13 who have experienced the death of a loved one. Virtual group sessions by age available between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. from July 28-30. Contact Lindsey Neag at lneag@hospicewr.org for more information.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Pilates with Kyle via Facebook Live is at noon Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Creative Movement for the Family
Creative Movement for the Family begins at noon and is perfect for families with active bodies looking for a new group activity – no dance experience required. Bring your household around a screen and come join the GroundWorks team for 45 minutes of activities. Class will be designed with grades K-5 in mind, but students of any age and their parents/grandparents/caregivers are encouraged to join us as well! Participants can expect to move together, play together, and create together with the support of the GroundWorks instructors. Pre-registration required at groundworksdance.org.
MassMu virtual lunch program: "Suffragettes"
Leslie Heaphy, associate professor of history at Kent State University at Stark, will present the Massillon Museum’s July Brown Bag Lunch program, “Suffragettes” virtually. It will be aired at noon July 28 on MCTV Channels 21 and 621, and posted on the Museum’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum that afternoon. For additional information about viewing the presentation, visit massillonmuseum.org.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Ferrett Steinmetz
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. July 28 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Cleveland author Ferrett Steinmetz to discuss his new cyberpunk romance, “Automatic Reload.” He is the author of “The Sol Majestic,” the 'Mancer trilogy and “The Uploaded,” and he was nominated for the Nebula Award in 2012 for his novelette “Sauerkraut Station.” Visit beyondbookjackets.com/steinmetz.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The Dangers of Generic Drugs with Dr. Harry Lever
Eighty to 90% of active ingredients for generic drugs come from China and 40% of finished drugs come from India. Many of them have been shown not to be safe. Dr. Harry Lever will help to direct you how to choose quality drugs. Harry is a Cardiologist with the Cleveland Clinic. Starts at 7:30 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Wednesday, July 29
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - Midweek Mishnah Classes
Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class at 10 a.m. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. https://zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Lindsay Ward
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 10 a.m. July 29 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Lindsay Ward, author of “Rosie: Stronger Than Steel.” Inspired by the group of American women collectively known as “Rosie the Riveter” and the British Women’s Land Army, this is a story about taking action and coming together for the greater good. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/ward.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Kids Cooking Club
Geared for kids 7 and up. Join us on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. through Aug. 12 for a fun hour of cooking with different leaders. Please let us know if you/your child would like to lead a cooking demonstration at one session. A list of ingredients, supplies and recipe will be available the week prior to each cooking club session. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Mandel JCC ukulele lessons (plus)
In these interactive lessons led by Anisfield Song Leader Sam Spiegle, you’ll learn all you need to know about ukulele, from basic chords to favorite tunes. No matter your experience level, you’ll be playing classic camp songs around the bonfire before you know it. You can expect to learn at least one new song each lesson, as well as tons of ukulele tips and tricks. Ukuleles will be provided for the month. For children in grades 2-6. 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 5. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly Teen Hangout
Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland/Rabbi Rachel 4 p.m. https://zoom.us/j/994856324 E-mail Rabbi Rachel for the passwords for the Teen meetings. rbrown@shaareytikvah.org
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Bending to the Color Line: The Fight for Women’s Suffrage in Ohio
In this remote lecture, Carol Lasser, emerita professor of history at Oberlin College, will discuss the complex relationships between black and white suffragists. The free virtual event will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 29. For more details and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures.
CSU Alumni Association: Coffee Talk
Coffee Talk is your opportunity to virtually connect with University deans via Zoom and learn about what's new with each college, the priorities in the year ahead and the ongoing response to the pandemic. With Dr. Allyson Robichaud, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (CLASS) and Dr. Wendy Regoeczi, associate dean of faculty for CLASS. Registration is required. Starts at 7 p.m. Zoom meeting ID and password will be provided prior to the event. Register at csualumni.com/events-travel/events/coffee-talk-robichaud-regoeczi.
Virtu(al)oso Opening Ceremony
Hosted by Zsolt Bognar, host and creator of the popular video series, Living the Classical Life, and Piano Cleveland President Yaron Kohlberg, this event will introduce contestants and bring well-wishes from pianists, music leaders and celebrities around the world. The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. and also feature a special performance by Israeli pianist Omri Mor. Visit pianocleveland.org.
Kent Blossom Music Festival virtual concert season
The Kent Blossom Music Festival and the Kent State University Glauser School of Music will rebroadcast concerts recorded over the past three seasons. Concerts will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in July at facebook.com/KentBlossomMusic, youtube.com/c/KentStateUniversitySchoolofMusic and kent.edu/blossom/live-streaming. For a schedule and more information, visit kent.edu/blossom.
Thursday, July 30
CSU Alumni Association: What’s the Secret to Being Indispensable in Today’s Workplace?
Join talent guru and bestselling author Bruce Tulgan at noon for a talk where he shares his guidelines on how to succeed in today’s high collaboration workplace in which lines of authority are often unclear and his insights into how to be the indispensable Go-to person. Register at csualumni.com/events-travel/events/being-indispensable.
Mandel JCC challah making
Each week we will learn how to make a different kind of challah, including traditional, cinnamon raisin, tie-dye and chocolate chip! Join as we prepare our challah dough, learn braiding and shaping techniques and prepare for a delicious start to Shabbat. After-hours camp activities include practice and preparation for the next class. Supplies are provided. For children in grades K-8. 2 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 6. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Poetry Thursdays with Rabbi Roger C. Klein
Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion from 4 to 5 p.m. featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. No need to commit to every week, but it is useful to know how many are interested. Email Jen Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up and for the Zoom link.
Virtual mosaic “Hands of Hope” workshop
Beth El Congregation in Akron is planning to enhance the meaning of Tisha B’av with a virtual observance and workshop to create individual mosaic “Hands of Hope.” Rabbi Elyssa Austerklein asked Beth El member and award-winning mosaic artist Bonnie Cohen to create a project with the theme of “hope” for this holiday observance. Cohen is creating mosaic kits that will be delivered to participants’ doorsteps before the virtual holiday observance from 2 to 4 p.m. July 30. A photo montage of all the completed mosaics will be printed on note cards. Proceeds from the sale of the kits and cards will be donated to the local chapter of the NAACP. Visit bethelakron.com/event/tisha-bav-mosaic-project.html for more information and to register.
Virtu(al)oso – A Global Piano Competition for Artist Relief
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the music world, Piano Cleveland presents a virtual competition for artist relief, Virtu(al)oso. Tune into pianocleveland.org to watch the performance broadcast, donate to your favorite pianists and enjoy the surrounding competition events. From July 30 to Aug. 9, performances broadcasted nightly at 7 p.m. at pianocleveland.or and facebook.com/pianocleveland. More information and updates at pianocleveland.org/competitions/virtualoso-a-global-piano-competition-for-artist-relief.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - The Rebbe's Tisch
Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters at 9 p.m. Special guests are featured each week. https://zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389
New Directions takes Night Fore Movies virtual
New Directions is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special 22nd Annual Night Fore Movies. This year, the event is called “On-Screen” Night Fore Movies and will be entirely online from July 30 to Aug. 2. The event is New Directions’ main fundraiser and supports those struggling with addiction and mental health issues. 100% of the proceeds benefit New Directions Summer School Program. For more information visit newdirections.co/on-screen-night-fore-movies-2020.
Friday, July 31
Race to Empower
Virtual race will benefit UCP of Greater Cleveland. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/empower.asp.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly Kabbalat Shabbat services
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat 6 p.m. Join at zoom.us/j/955142707, or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Kabbalat Shabbat
Live streamed from the chapel or Roku Channel (TTTI Chapel), or watch live on The Temple Tifereth-Israel’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. bit.ly/tttilivestreaming
MassMu to present reading of “Confessions of a Reluctant Caregiver”
The Massillon Museum will present a play reading, “Confessions of a Reluctant Caregiver” by Merri Biechler, at 7 p.m. The reading will be livestreamed from MassMu’s Gessner Hall on the Museum’s Facebook and YouTube channels. For more information visit visit massillonmuseum.org or NEABigRead.org.
Virtu(al)oso – A Global Piano Competition for Artist Relief
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the music world, Piano Cleveland presents a virtual competition for artist relief, Virtu(al)oso. Tune into pianocleveland.org to watch the performance broadcast, donate to your favorite pianists and enjoy the surrounding competition events. Through Aug. 9, performances broadcasted nightly at 7 p.m. at pianocleveland.or and facebook.com/pianocleveland. More information and updates at pianocleveland.org/competitions/virtualoso-a-global-piano-competition-for-artist-relief.
New Directions takes Night Fore Movies virtual
New Directions is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special 22nd Annual Night Fore Movies. This year, the event is called “On-Screen” Night Fore Movies and will be entirely online from July 30 to Aug. 2. The event is New Directions’ main fundraiser and supports those struggling with addiction and mental health issues. 100% of the proceeds benefit New Directions Summer School Program. For more information visit newdirections.co/on-screen-night-fore-movies-2020.
Saturday, August 1
Do the Mu! Pop-up cards workshop
An at-home version of the Massillon Museum’s “Do the Mu!” workshop will feature pop-up cards with instructor Diane Boslett. Her virtual demonstration will be posted on facebook.com/MassillonMuseum, youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos, twitter.com/massmu, and instagram.com/massmu at noon Aug. 1. Boslett is a licensed visual arts teacher with a bachelor of arts degree from Ashland College and a master of education in integrated arts from the University of Rio Grande. A member of the Ohio Art Education Association, she teaches private lessons and workshops at Massillon Museum and Massillon Public Library, and she works as an activities assistant at the Canton Christian Home.
Virtu(al)oso – A Global Piano Competition for Artist Relief
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the music world, Piano Cleveland presents a virtual competition for artist relief, Virtu(al)oso. Tune into pianocleveland.org to watch the performance broadcast, donate to your favorite pianists and enjoy the surrounding competition events. Through Aug. 9, performances broadcasted nightly at 7 p.m. at pianocleveland.or and facebook.com/pianocleveland. More information and updates at pianocleveland.org/competitions/virtualoso-a-global-piano-competition-for-artist-relief.
Mariama Whyte Sings Broadway
Shaker Arts Council presents “Mariama Whyte Sings Broadway” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 via Zoom. The performance is a part of Stay-in-Place Productions, the arts council’s response to COVID-19. The performance is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required. Visit shakerartscouncil.org.
Outrun Ovarian Cancer (OROC)
Virtual race will benefit Outrun Ovarian Cancer. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/oroc.asp.
New Directions takes Night Fore Movies virtual
New Directions is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special 22nd Annual Night Fore Movies. This year, the event is called “On-Screen” Night Fore Movies and will be entirely online from July 30 to Aug. 2. The event is New Directions’ main fundraiser and supports those struggling with addiction and mental health issues. 100% of the proceeds benefit New Directions Summer School Program. For more information visit newdirections.co/on-screen-night-fore-movies-2020.
Sunday, August 2
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
LaBlast with Robert via Facebook Live is at noon Sunday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Congregation Torat Emet’s Main Event
“The Main Event 2020: A Zoom Gali Gala” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 will feature a livestream with greetings from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, and include remarks by Rabbi Warren Goldstein, chief rabbi of South Africa. Additionally, the event will feature music by Shulem Lemmer, and comedy by Ashley Blaker and Avi Liberman. The program will also include a kosher barbecue dinner from the Wandering Que, with menu options to be announced. Tickets can be purchased at toratemet.org. The event’s online auction goes live July 26 at maineventauction.online, and concludes at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 ahead of the event. Those who purchased tickets for the original Main Event can contact the synagogue’s office at 614-238-6778 or at office@toratemet.org for meal information and event access.
Virtu(al)oso – A Global Piano Competition for Artist Relief
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the music world, Piano Cleveland presents a virtual competition for artist relief, Virtu(al)oso. Tune into pianocleveland.org to watch the performance broadcast, donate to your favorite pianists and enjoy the surrounding competition events. Through Aug. 9, performances broadcasted nightly at 7 p.m. at pianocleveland.or and facebook.com/pianocleveland. More information and updates at pianocleveland.org/competitions/virtualoso-a-global-piano-competition-for-artist-relief.
New Directions takes Night Fore Movies virtual
New Directions is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special 22nd Annual Night Fore Movies. This year, the event is called “On-Screen” Night Fore Movies and will be entirely online from July 30 to Aug. 2. The event is New Directions’ main fundraiser and supports those struggling with addiction and mental health issues. 100% of the proceeds benefit New Directions Summer School Program. For more information visit newdirections.co/on-screen-night-fore-movies-2020.
Monday, August 3
Mandel JCC Slime
Slime comes in all shapes and sizes, so each day, we’ll create a new kind of slime or participate in a slimey challenge or craft. This squishy, spectacular Summer With The J experience will even include edible slime. For children in grades 2-3. 9 a.m. Aug. 3-7. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Discovery Zone: Creative Kitchen
Discover your kitchen in a whole new way, through edible artistic masterpieces, food science, design-your-own-dish, and an at-home restaurant challenge. Aspiring chefs and new cooks alike will love this creative, food-filled and, of course, delicious kitchen camp. For children in grades K-1. 10 a.m. Aug. 3-7. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Candy Camp
During this sugary week, campers will explore all different candy mediums from sweet and salty combinations to pucker-perfect sours. For children in grades 2-3. 11 a.m. Aug. 3-7. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Top Chef: Summer Edition
Campers will use their materials and imaginations to create incredible edible art. With some fun competitions sprinkled in, camper chefs will see if they can take the heat of the kitchen. For children in grades 4-8. 11 a.m. Aug. 3-7. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Kayitz Kef
Ivrit is going virtual. This is a great experience while learning a second language. Campers will be introduced to the language in a creative and fun way through games, arts and crafts, movement, dance, science experiments, story time and music. Open to any camper, and no knowledge of Hebrew (Ivrit) is required. For children in grades K-1. 11 a.m. Aug. 3-7. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Mandel JCC ukulele lessons (intro)
In these interactive lessons led by Anisfield Song Leader Sam Spiegle, you’ll learn all you need to know about ukulele, from basic chords to favorite tunes. No matter your experience level, you’ll be playing classic camp songs around the bonfire before you know it. You can expect to learn at least one new song each lesson, as well as tons of ukulele tips and tricks. Ukuleles will be provided for the month. For children in grades 2-6. 2 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 3. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Virtu(al)oso – A Global Piano Competition for Artist Relief
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the music world, Piano Cleveland presents a virtual competition for artist relief, Virtu(al)oso. Tune into pianocleveland.org to watch the performance broadcast, donate to your favorite pianists and enjoy the surrounding competition events. Through Aug. 9, performances broadcasted nightly at 7 p.m. at pianocleveland.or and facebook.com/pianocleveland. More information and updates at pianocleveland.org/competitions/virtualoso-a-global-piano-competition-for-artist-relief.
Tuesday, August 4
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Pilates with Kyle via Facebook Live is at noon Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Lake Erie Ink College Essay Workshop
Work with experienced writers and counselors and write the essay that best expresses who you are. Session 1 is 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4. Session 2 is 6:30 to 8 pm. Aug. 11. Attend one or more sessions. Visit lakeerieink.org/college-essay.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Karin Slaughter
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Karin Slaughter, whose novels have been published in 37 languages, with more than 35 million copies sold across the globe. Her latest, “The Silent Wife,” is the 10th book in the Will Trent series. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/slaughter.
Virtu(al)oso – A Global Piano Competition for Artist Relief
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the music world, Piano Cleveland presents a virtual competition for artist relief, Virtu(al)oso. Tune into pianocleveland.org to watch the performance broadcast, donate to your favorite pianists and enjoy the surrounding competition events. Through Aug. 9, performances broadcasted nightly at 7 p.m. at pianocleveland.or and facebook.com/pianocleveland. More information and updates at pianocleveland.org/competitions/virtualoso-a-global-piano-competition-for-artist-relief.
Wednesday, August 5
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Scott Longert
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Scott Longert, who will talk about his new biography for young readers, “Cy Young: An American Baseball Hero.” Visit beyondbookjackets.com/longert.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Kids Cooking Club
Geared for kids 7 and up. Join us on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. through Aug. 12 for a fun hour of cooking with different leaders. Please let us know if you/your child would like to lead a cooking demonstration at one session. A list of ingredients, supplies and recipe will be available the week prior to each cooking club session. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning – Jewish Lives: David The Divided Heart
The Jewish Lives series, published by Yale University Press, explores the stories of historical and present-day influential individuals whose Jewish experiences shaped their contributions to culture, science, and politics. Local professors lead these book discussions. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 5 through Aug. 19. For more information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jewish-lives-david-divided-heart.
Virtual PianoKids Live! Event
Emily Shelley, Piano Cleveland’s education and outreach coordinator, and Joe Leaman, videographer for The Quarantine Concerts, will host a live interactive event at 11:30 a.m. young audience members. This is the culmination of our Virtual PianoKids program, a series of nine short videos that introduces children (K-3) to core musical concepts through a world tour of our partner locations. For more information visit www.pianocleveland.org.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Mandel JCC ukulele lessons (plus)
In these interactive lessons led by Anisfield Song Leader Sam Spiegle, you’ll learn all you need to know about ukulele, from basic chords to favorite tunes. No matter your experience level, you’ll be playing classic camp songs around the bonfire before you know it. You can expect to learn at least one new song each lesson, as well as tons of ukulele tips and tricks. Ukuleles will be provided for the month. For children in grades 2-6. 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 5. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Virtu(al)oso – A Global Piano Competition for Artist Relief
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the music world, Piano Cleveland presents a virtual competition for artist relief, Virtu(al)oso. Tune into pianocleveland.org to watch the performance broadcast, donate to your favorite pianists and enjoy the surrounding competition events. Through Aug. 9, performances broadcasted nightly at 7 p.m. at pianocleveland.or and facebook.com/pianocleveland. See what six of the 30 contestants will move on to the Final Round on Aug. 5. More information and updates at pianocleveland.org/competitions/virtualoso-a-global-piano-competition-for-artist-relief.
Thursday, August 6
CSU Alumni Association: Coffee Talk
In this online training session, you’ll learn how to build your personal brand online and how to take advantage of LinkedIn for career success. Starts at 10 a.m. Presentation by: Kathleen Piper, Manager, Alumni Relations, Cleveland State University and Anna Gibson, Supervisor, HR Services at The Lincoln Electric Company. Register at csualumni.com/events-travel/events/coffee-talk-leveraging-linkedin. Zoom meeting ID and password will be provided prior to the event.
Orthodox-Feminism: Conflict or Coexistence? (REMOTE)
The coexistence of Orthodoxy and feminism sounds like an oxymoron to many. However, in today’s world, there is a vibrant movement to develop the social and religious roles of women within Orthodox communities. Since the 1970s, many Orthodox women exposed to feminism and gender equality have been inspired to remain within the boundaries of Orthodoxy while working to develop a more egalitarian approach. In response, Jewish communities around the world have begun to create new and renewed space for observant women to practice rituals once reserved only for men. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aug. 6-27. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/orthodox-feminism-conflict-or-coexistence-remote.
Mandel JCC challah making
Each week we will learn how to make a different kind of challah, including traditional, cinnamon raisin, tie-dye and chocolate chip! Join as we prepare our challah dough, learn braiding and shaping techniques and prepare for a delicious start to Shabbat. After-hours camp activities include practice and preparation for the next class. Supplies are provided. For children in grades K-8. 2 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 6. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Maimonides and Mitochondria: Jewish Mind, Body, and Spirit (REMOTE)
There is a standard Jewish joke that our bodies serve only one purpose...to hold up our Yiddishe Kups (our Jewish minds). Judaism, however, does teach about the importance of caring for our bodies; they are holy vessels given to us by God. We will examine some texts on the relationship between our minds, our bodies and our spirits... And even engage in some light exercise practices together. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 6-20. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/maimonides-and-mitochondria-jewish-mind-body-and-spirit-michael.
Virtu(al)oso – A Global Piano Competition for Artist Relief
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the music world, Piano Cleveland presents a virtual competition for artist relief, Virtu(al)oso. Tune into pianocleveland.org to watch the performance broadcast, donate to your favorite pianists and enjoy the surrounding competition events. Through Aug. 9, performances broadcasted nightly at 7 p.m. at pianocleveland.or and facebook.com/pianocleveland. Join on Aug. 6 for the announcement of the competition winners and enjoy their encore pieces recorded especially for the awards ceremony. More information and updates at pianocleveland.org/competitions/virtualoso-a-global-piano-competition-for-artist-relief.
Friday, August 7
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Happy Hour Artist Talk with Antonio Brown
Join GroundWorks at 5 p.m. for virtual Happy Hour Artist Talks. Antonio Brown, artistic director/founder of Antonio Brown Dance, will about his work and choreographic process, as well as his new commission with GroundWorks during the pandemic. Education and Community Engagement Coordinator Rebecca Burcher will serve as moderator and guide the conversation. There will be a time toward the end for open discussion and questions from viewers and participants. Each talk will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube, but for direct access to the conversation, pre-register to join the zoom call. Visit groundworksdance.org/nextspace-artist-talks.
Virtu(al)oso – A Global Piano Competition for Artist Relief
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the music world, Piano Cleveland presents a virtual competition for artist relief, Virtu(al)oso. Tune into pianocleveland.org to watch the performance broadcast, donate to your favorite pianists and enjoy the surrounding competition events. Through Aug. 9, performances broadcasted nightly at 7 p.m. at pianocleveland.or and facebook.com/pianocleveland. More information and updates at pianocleveland.org/competitions/virtualoso-a-global-piano-competition-for-artist-relief.
Thursday, August 8
Virtu(al)oso – A Global Piano Competition for Artist Relief
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the music world, Piano Cleveland presents a virtual competition for artist relief, Virtu(al)oso. Tune into pianocleveland.org to watch the performance broadcast, donate to your favorite pianists and enjoy the surrounding competition events. Through Aug. 9, performances broadcasted nightly at 7 p.m. at pianocleveland.or and facebook.com/pianocleveland. More information and updates at pianocleveland.org/competitions/virtualoso-a-global-piano-competition-for-artist-relief.
Sunday, August 9
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
LaBlast with Robert via Facebook Live is at noon Sunday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Congregation Ahavas Sholom virtual gala
Congregation Ahavas Sholom in Bexley will host its 107th annual gala virtually at 7 p.m. Aug. 9, according to an email from the shul. At the gala, Ed and Lily Friedman will be honored with the Amud HaChesed for their contributions to the Columbus Jewish community. Gary Covel will be honored with the Lev Tov Award. Covel is being honored for his generosity, according to the shul. More information is available at bit.ly/2NwGURt.
Virtu(al)oso – A Global Piano Competition for Artist Relief
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the music world, Piano Cleveland presents a virtual competition for artist relief, Virtu(al)oso. Tune into pianocleveland.org to watch the performance broadcast, donate to your favorite pianists and enjoy the surrounding competition events. Through Aug. 9, performances broadcasted nightly at 7 p.m. at pianocleveland.or and facebook.com/pianocleveland. More information and updates at pianocleveland.org/competitions/virtualoso-a-global-piano-competition-for-artist-relief.
Monday, August 10
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Hank Phillippi Ryan
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 on Facebook Live for a conversation with award-winning author and investigative journalist Hank Phillippi Ryan. She’ll be discussing her new book, “The First to Lie,” a twisting, thrilling cat-and-mouse novel that will leave you guessing, second-guessing, and then gasping in surprise. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/ryan.
The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies Virtual Conference
The IAJGS 40th International Conference on Jewish Genealogy will be a virtual conference for the first time, held Aug. 10-13, 2020. www.iajgs2020.org.
Tuesday, August 11
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Pilates with Kyle via Facebook Live is at noon Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Jacqueline Lipton
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Jacqueline Lipton, author of "Law and Authors: A Legal Handbook for Writers." Visit beyondbookjackets.com/lipton.
The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies Virtual Conference
The IAJGS 40th International Conference on Jewish Genealogy will be a virtual conference for the first time, held Aug. 10-13, 2020. www.iajgs2020.org.
Lake Erie Ink College Essay Workshop
Work with experienced writers and counselors and write the essay that best expresses who you are. Session 2 is 6:30 to 8 pm. Aug. 11. Visit lakeerieink.org/college-essay.
Wednesday, August 12
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Kids Cooking Club
Geared for kids 7 and up. Join us on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. through Aug. 12 for a fun hour of cooking with different leaders. Please let us know if you/your child would like to lead a cooking demonstration at one session. A list of ingredients, supplies and recipe will be available the week prior to each cooking club session. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies Virtual Conference
The IAJGS 40th International Conference on Jewish Genealogy will be a virtual conference for the first time, held Aug. 10-13, 2020. www.iajgs2020.org.
Thursday, August 13
The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies Virtual Conference
The IAJGS 40th International Conference on Jewish Genealogy will be a virtual conference for the first time, held Aug. 10-13, 2020. www.iajgs2020.org.
Jews of Color in Pop Culture
From 3 to 4:10 p.m. with guest instructor Professor Shaina Hammerman of the Taube Center for Jewish Studies at Stanford University. Sponsored on Zoom for $20 per person by the Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix. To register and for more info contact bjephoenix.org or 480-634-8050.
Friday, August 14
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC
Saturday, August 15
8th Annual Run for Recovery
Virtual run will benefit Recovery Resources. Visit recres.org/RunforRecovery.
Gift of Life Walk & Run
Virtual run will benefit Lifebanc. Visit give.lifebanc.org/event/2020-gift-of-life-walk-and-run/e274793.
Virtu(al)oso Jury Roundtable Event
Five of our six illustrious jury members will join in conversation with Yaron Kohlberg at the piano at 11 a.m. to discuss their experience judging in a virtual competition, their advice for developing pianists, and the future of the performing arts in these challenging times. For more information visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=115583.
Sunday, August 16
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
LaBlast with Robert via Facebook Live is at noon Sunday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Monday, August 17
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Tuesday, August 18
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Pilates with Kyle via Facebook Live is at noon Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Meg Cabot & Tessa Bailey
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Meg Cabot and Tessa Bailey. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/cabotbailey.
Representing the Holocaust: From Night to Maus (Remote)
Join Anthony Wexler to delve into two powerful, and very different, works of Holocaust literature: Elie Wiesel’s iconic first-person testimony, “Night” (1960), and Art Spiegelman’s remarkable graphic novel, “Maus” (1991). These works can help us reflect on the meaning of eyewitness testimony, the adequacy of historical accounts, and the evolution of Holocaust memory. By discussing the books in this way, we will better understand how they fit into the larger story of the Holocaust in American life. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 18 through Sept. 8. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/representing-holocaust-night-maus.
Wednesday, August 19
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Thursday, August 20
12 Under 36 Virtual Awards Ceremony
The Cleveland Jewish News and Classic Lexus present 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe, a virtual awards ceremony to recognize 12 members of the community under the age of 36, impacting Jewish Cleveland and Northeast Ohio. Registration is free but required to have access to the virtual awards ceremony at 6 p.m. Aug. 20. Please note: This is normally a ticketed event. In lieu of requiring ticket purchases, the CJPC appreciates your consideration in purchasing a $54 ticket for this unique virtual event during the pandemic, which includes a one year print and e-edition subscription to the Cleveland Jewish News ($63.95 value). For more information and to register, visit cjn.org/12under36.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Paula McLain, Patti Callahan Henry & Beth Howard
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 on Facebook Live for a conversation with three authors. Paula McLain is the author of the New York Times best-sellers “Love and Ruin,” “Circling the Sun” and “The Paris Wife.” Patti Callahan Henry is the author of the USA Today best-seller “Becoming Mrs. Lewis” and “The Favorite Daughter,” among others. Beth Howard is the author of the memoirs “Hausfrau Honeymoon: Love, Language, and Other Misadventures in Germany” and “Making Piece: A Memoir of Love,” “Loss and Pie.” Visit beyondbookjackets.com/mclain-henry-howard.
Friday, August 21
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Is That Photo for Real?
In the age of Photoshop and other photo editing software, people viewing professional and fine art often question the authenticity of photographs. Is that photo manipulated? How do they do that? Photographer Michael Weil will examine the impact of photo editing on the field of photography. Noon to 1 p.m. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/monthly-lecture-series/eastside-conversations/eastside-conversations-photo-real.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Virtual Tri-C JazzFest Set for Aug. 21-22
A virtual festival showcasing Cleveland’s deep reservoir of jazz talent will stream across various online platforms over two nights. The tunes start at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 and Aug. 22. The online event will be free, though viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Cuyahoga Community College’s Student Emergency Fund. Money raised will specifically benefit creative arts students experiencing unforeseen financial challenges with the potential to derail their studies. Click here to register for the online festival and visit tri-cjazzfest.com for more information.
Saturday, August 22
Virtual Tri-C JazzFest Set for Aug. 21-22
A virtual festival showcasing Cleveland’s deep reservoir of jazz talent will stream across various online platforms over two nights. The tunes start at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 and Aug. 22. The online event will be free, though viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Cuyahoga Community College’s Student Emergency Fund. Money raised will specifically benefit creative arts students experiencing unforeseen financial challenges with the potential to derail their studies. Click here to register for the online festival and visit tri-cjazzfest.com for more information.
Sunday, August 23
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
LaBlast with Robert via Facebook Live is at noon Sunday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Monday, August 24
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Kristin Harmel & Fiona Davis
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 on Facebook Live for a special "Libraries in Fiction" conversation with Kristin Harmel and Fiona Davis. Harmel is the author of “The Winemaker’s Wife” and “The Room on Rue Amelie.” Her latest is “The Book of Lost Names.” Inspired by actual events from World War II, The Book of Lost Names tells the story of how a young woman helped hundreds of children flee the Nazis. Davis is the author of “The Chelsea Girls,” “The Dollhouse,” “The Address” and “The Masterpiece.” In her latest, “The Lions of Fifth Avenue,” a series of book thefts roils the iconic New York Public Library, leaving two generations of strong-willed women to pick up the pieces. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/harmel-davis.
Tuesday, August 25
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Pilates with Kyle via Facebook Live is at noon Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Shaker Library Yiddish book discussion: “A Jewish Refugee Refugee in New York” by Kadya Molodovsky
7 p.m. Aug. 25. In this fictionalized daily journal, a young Polish woman details her struggles to learn the language and find her place in the New York City immigrant community while worrying about her family back in Poland. Call the Shaker Library at 216-991-2030 to register.
Wednesday, August 26
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Temple Emanu El: Get Out the Vote: A Zoom Panel Discussion on Engaging Congregants & Parishioners
7 p.m. Aug. 26. Co-sponsored by Church of the Resurrection. Panelists include: Jeremy Paris, Principal at The Raben Group, a national public policy and strategic communication firm; Erika Anthony, Executive Director of the Transformation Fund & Co-Founder of Cleveland Votes, a nonpartisan voter mobilization initiative; and Jeremy Cronig, Program Manager for the MitzVote Civic Engagement Initiative at Hillel International. Moderated by David Sperling, President of Temple Emanu El. Register by emailing dhershey@teecleve.org. Zoom ID/Password will be sent after registration.
Thursday, August 27
Kol Israel reveals redesigned educational experience
Kol Israel will have its Face to Face Reveal, which will showcase the Holocaust edcuation program with redesigned banners, personal stories and updated information relevant to today’s social climate. The free online program is at 7 p.m. Aug. 27. Call 216-831-3754 or visit www.kifcle.org/reveal for more information and to register.
Sunday, August 30
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
LaBlast with Robert via Facebook Live is at noon Sunday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Wednesday, September 2
Case Western Reserve University-Siegal Lifelong Learning Fall Kick-Off
The 7 p.m. program includes the following remote lecture along with a preview of courses and lectures this fall: Isaac, Ishmael, and Jesus: Jews, Christians, and Muslims on the Binding of Isaac; Aaron Koller, Professor of Near Eastern Studies; Chair, Robert M. Beren Department of Jewish Studies, Yeshiva University. Free and open to all. For more information and registration, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/koller.
Thursday, September 3
The Jewish Sermon on the Mount
The Jewish Sermon on the Mount compares the universal ethics of Judaism and Christianity. The class will analyze "Judeo-Christian" ethics showing the similarities as well as differences between the two faiths. Was Jesus a universalist Jew? Find out in this in-depth discussion with instructor Todd Rosenberg. From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 3-24. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jewish-sermon-mount.
Thursday, September 10
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Philip Metres
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 on Facebook Live for a virtual event with Philip Metres, whose fourth book of poems – “Shrapnel Maps” – was released earlier this year. He will be in conversation with Karen Long of the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/metres.
Friday, September 11
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Sunday, September 13
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
LaBlast with Robert via Facebook Live is at noon Sunday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
FIDF Virtual National Gala
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces will hold its 2020 National Gala virtually. The first-ever online FIDF National Gala, a coast-to-coast celebration, will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 13. The evening is themed “A Night of Heroes.” Register at fidf.org/events/2020-national-gala.
Monday, September 14
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Wendy Walker, Rachel Howzell Hall & Julie Clark
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 on Facebook Live for a virtual event with three authors. Wendy Walker is the best-selling author of “All Is Not Forgotten,” “Emma In the Night” and “The Night Before,” with rights sold in 23 foreign languages as well as options in film and television. Her next thriller, “Don’t Look for Me,” will be published in September. Rachel Howzell Hall is the author of the acclaimed Lou Norton series and the stand-alone thriller “They All Fall Down.” She is the co-author of “The Good Sister” with James Patterson, which appeared in the New York Times best-selling anthology “The Family Lawyer.” Her latest stand-alone thriller, “And Now She's Gone,” is due out in September. Novelist Julie Clark’s 2018 debut, “The Ones We Choose,” was published in 2018 and has been optioned for television by Lionsgate. “The Last Flight,” published in June, is a thrilling book about two women, two flights and one last chance to disappear. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/walker-hall-clark.
Tuesday, September 15
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Pilates with Kyle via Facebook Live is at noon Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Gramercy Books owner Linda Kass launches ‘A Ritchie Boy’
Join Gramercy Books owner Linda Kass for the official book launch of her second novel, “A Ritchie Boy,” a compelling narrative inspired by true events. Kass will be in conversation with noted Ohio State University historian Dr. Robin Judd on Zoom Webinar. 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 15. Register at eventbrite.com/e/gramercy-books-owner-linda-kass-launches-a-ritchie-boy-tickets-101426722056.
Wednesday, September 16
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with John Scalzi & Terry Virts
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 on Facebook Live for a conversation with former International Space Station Commander and Air Force Colonel Terry Virts and Hugo Award-winning author John Scalzi. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/scalzi-virts.
Friday, September 18
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Wednesday, September 30
Shaker Library Yiddish book discussion: “The Leavers” by Lisa Ko
7 p.m. Sept. 30. A young boy must learn to adapt when he is adopted by a white couple after his mother abandons him while his mother must come to terms with the mistakes of her past. Set in New York City and China and told from two perspectives, this story highlights issues of migration, adoption, belonging, and the need to chart one’s own destiny. Call the Shaker Library at 216-991-2030 to register.
Wednesday, October 21
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Maggie Smith & Dave Lucas
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Maggie Smith and Dave Lucas. Smith is the award-winning writer of the viral poem “Good Bones” and the author of Keep Moving, which celebrates the beauty and strength on the other side of loss. Lucas is poet laureate for the state of Ohio and a full-time lecturer in Case Western Reserve’s Department of English. He is known for his difficult and highly stylized modern poetry and is recognized as one of the most influential poets of the 21st century. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/smith-lucas.
Thursday, October 22
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Dr. Michael Roizen
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 on Facebook Live when Cleveland Clinic Chief Wellness Officer and author Dr. Michael Roizen will discuss his cookbook/strategic eating plan – the sequel to the wildly popular “What to Eat When.” Visit beyondbookjackets.com/roizen.
Ongoing programs
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Shabbat (Friday) Evening Service
Every Shabbat (Friday) evening, Fairmount Temple offers a Shabbat service led by our clergy at 6:15 p.m. that you can stream at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Wednesday Morning Torah Study
Every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., Morning Torah Study will be held via Zoom conferencing. To be added to the group list and receive the information on Zoom for the Wednesday Morning Torah Study, please contact Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org.
Beth Jacob Congregation shifts minyamin, classes to digital platform
Beth Jacob Congregation is offering virtual services and classes. They daven Shachris on Sundays at 8:30; Monday, Thursday and Friday at 6:45; and Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/daily-tefillah. Amud Yomi is 6:15 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Daf Yomi is at 6 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan. Lox & Learn is at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Kinyan Mesechta is at 9:20 p.m. Mondays and 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; followed by Maariv; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Daily services, Monday through Friday; morning minyan, 7:15 a.m.; evening minyan, 6 p.m. Shabbat Services, Saturday; Shabbat morning, 9 a.m.; Shabbat afternoon, 6 pm. Daily services, Sunday; morning minyan, 8 a.m.; evening minyan: 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Chabad of Cleveland
Use this Zoom link for all events: https://zoom.us/j/7262247760?status=success
Chassidus Chaburah: Freshen up your morning with a daily dose of Chassidus. Sunday through Friday 7:30 to 8:10 a.m.
Stories from the Soul: Every Sunday afternoon, grab a coffee and join Rabbi Shmuli Friedman for these stories from 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.
Women’s Tanya: Every Tuesday at 11 a.m., take a tour through the most spiritual realms, collecting some relevant keepsakes along the way with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760.
Women’s Chassidus Insights into the weekly Torah Portion: Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. with Rabbi Chaikin
The Sichos Project with Rabbi Gancz: Every Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Timely Tanya: Every Thursday at 8 p.m., study selections from the Tanya to help bolster your faith and get you through these trying days with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760
Erev Shabbos Avos - 12 minutes of Ethics: From 5 to 5:15 p.m. listen to others share their favorite Pirkei Avot messages. If you would like to share your own, contact Rabbi Shmuli via their website (chabadofcleveland.com/tools/feedback.htm) to get a spot in the rotation.
Chavrusah Learning Program
Chavrusah Learning Program is offering a class every Wednesday from 8-9 p.m. that consists of a night of dynamic one-on-one learning and facilitated group discussions. For more information or for technical questions, call 512-758-2144 or email info@TheKollel.org. Use bit.ly/learn_face2face to sign in.
City Club of Cleveland offering recordings of past virtual forums
The City Club of Cleveland has a backlog of virtual and in-person forums at cityclub.org. All forums are available in video as well as podcast form. To view archives of past forums, visit cityclub.org/archives.
Cleveland Cinemas’ virtual screening room
Cleveland Cinemas opened its virtual screening room to the public where people can watch a range of films for a fee. Visit clevelandcinemas.com.
Cleveland City Dance offering free dance classes
Cleveland City Dance is living streaming dance classes so dancers can continue to grow in their art. Find a schedule of free classes at clevelandcitydance.com/virtualclasses.html.
Cleveland Institute of Music opening virtual showcase
The Cleveland Institute of Music is releasing an online showcase of student and faculty talent consisting of video recordings of its most iconic ensemble, opera and solo performances on its Facebook page. Visit facebook.com/ClevelandInstituteofMusic.
The Cleveland Museum of Art online resources
Explore the wealth of digital resources CMA has to offer by visiting clevelandart.org/home-where-art-stay-connected.
The Cleveland Orchestra, WCLV Classical 104.9 ideastream weekday broadcasts
Created to provide musical nourishment for Northeast Ohio community, Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra includes highlights from Orchestra recordings and past concerts – running from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday on the radio and online. In addition to weekday Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra broadcasts, WCLV will continue running Cleveland Orchestra concerts at 8 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays on the radio and online. Details of the existing broadcast schedule of previously recorded and on-demand concerts are available at ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra, wclv.ideastream.org/topics/lunchtime-with-the-cleveland-orchestra and ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra-broadcasts.
Cleveland Orchestra Musicians on social media
With Severance Hall dark during the COVID-19 crisis, many Cleveland Orchestra musicians are recording performances at their homes and posting them on the Orchestra’s social media channels (facebook.com/clevelandorchestra, twitter.com/CleveOrchestra, instagram.com/cleveorch and youtube.com/clevelandorchestra). In addition, the Orchestra has adapted its school-based Mindful Music Moments program to reach community members of all ages across all of its social media platforms and website. This daily online initiative combines classical music with mindfulness prompts in an attempt to help reduce stress and anxiety, providing an accessible tool to boost social and emotional well-being.
College Now of Greater Cleveland
Those with concerns about how the pandemic will impact student loans or college admission status can contact College Now of Greater Cleveland and schedule a free virtual counseling session. collegenowgc.org
Columbus Museum of Art online resources
Join the CMA online as they experiment with new ways of virtually gathering, cultivating creativity and play, and building community resilience and connection together. Visit columbusmuseum.org/stay-connected for more information.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah to host college student meet-ups
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host opportunities for college students to meet through Zoom for a check-in and learning with the date and time to be determined.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah ongoing programs
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m. every Friday; zoom.us/j/955142707 or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707. Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland is at 4 p.m. every Wednesday; zoom.us/j/994856324, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. Children are invited to join for Virtual T.O.D.A (The Open Dor Academy, our Shabbat morning children’s program) on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. for 30 minutes of fun with Holly and Rabbi Brown; us04web.zoom.us/j/78073937917, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. The Rebbe's Tisch is a new program at 9 p.m. Thursdays, and Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters; zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389. Midweek Mishnah classes continue virtually and are at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248; no Hebrew needed, all adult learners welcome.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning offers an array of remote courses and lectures that provide an opportunity for live exchange of ideas with expert faculty. case.edu/lifelonglearning
Daily Digital Inspiration
Rabbi Avi Goldstein of Beth Jacob Congregation in Columbus is offering a relevant and inspirational D'Var Torah every day that is no more than 3 minutes long in a WhatsApp group. To join, visit chat.whatsapp.com/Bj60wOyqqQA2lYv6MCFLuB.
Federation offering therapy during COVID-19 pandemic
In partnership with Jewish Family Services Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Access Jewish Cleveland Help Hotline is offering a therapist from JSFA to be available and on call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at accessjewishcleveland.org or 216-292-INFO (4636).
Fine Arts Association in Willoughby going Virtual for summer 2020 session
All Fine Arts Association summer 2020 camps, classes, and private music lessons will take place remotely. Summer 2020 registrations are open now. Learn more and register by visiting fineartsassociation.org or calling 440-951-7500, ext. 100.
Great Lakes Science Center releases virtual early childhood programming
The Great Lakes Science Center has released a series of free early childhood STEM programming videos catered to families with children ages 5 and younger on its website. The videos feature a book families can read along with followed by a related experiment they can complete at home with common household items. Visit greatscience.com/engage/early-childhood-resources to watch the videos.
Great Lakes Science Center virtual STEM summer camp options
Great Lakes Science Center’s Camp Curiosity program is offering new Camps@Home virtual STEM summer camp options this year. Every one of the previously scheduled summer day camps for kids in grades K-8 will have a corresponding home version. Visit greatscience.com/camps/summer-day-camps.
Hiram College Art and Design program’s Juried Student Art Show
Featuring the work of students from diverse art disciplines, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and video, the exhibition is open to the public and can be accessed through the College’s website at www.hiram.edu/artshow. Guests can also read the gallery director’s welcome, the juror’s statement, and sign the guest book.
InMotion offers virtual Parkinson’s assistance
InMotion, a Cleveland nonprofit that assists those with Parkinson’s disease, will continue its efforts through free virtual classes, support groups over teleconference calls and connecting with its clients and carepartners to guarantee they have access to proper care. Visit beinmotion.org.
JCC of Greater Columbus offers virtual personal training at home
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus is offering clients the ability to purchase virtual home workout sessions. One hour-long session is $60, one 45-minute session is $48 and one 30-minute session is $33. Three 30-minute home written workouts is $30, and there’s a special where four 30-minute virtual sessions is $99. Clients are required to have access to some equipment at home. If interested, contact JCC Fitness Director Carlie Synder at csnyder@columbusjcc.org.
Jewish Family Services COVID-19 Support Group
If you would like to connect with others in the community, get some new ideas for building resilience, and talk through concerns related to COVID-19, join this virtual support group. We will share experiences, challenges, and coping tools in a safe, welcoming, and confidential space facilitated by two Jewish Family Services clinicians. This group meets every Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. It’s open registration so participants don’t have to commit to attending every Wednesday. Register at bit.ly/JFSGroup
Jewish Federations of North America provides daily content
The Jewish Federations of North America caters to the Jewish community with daily videos, resources, virtual meet-ups and nonprofit loans through its website at jewishtogether.org.
jHUB Tie Dye at Your House
Sign up for a jHUB tie dye project brought to your house! Schedule a socially distant one-on-one program with Danya who will bring all the materials to make a special jHUB tie dye shirt connected to the value of Hiddur Mitzvah, the beautification of a mitzvah (commandment).After you sign up, a calendar link will be sent to you to pick a day and time that works for your family's schedule. Sign up at eventbrite.com/e/jhub-tie-dye-at-your-house-tickets-108258070804.
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is taking a tour of the world and all of its offerings to curate cultural connections aligned with the museum’s mission and values. Explore exhibits, art, film, literature, lectures and more through their weekly blog posts. You can also sign up to receive a weekly e-newsletter that brings the cultural content into your home. Visit maltzmuseum.org/connect to learn more.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland
Stay connected with The J’s online community by visiting their following Facebook Pages and Groups: Mandel JCC Facebook Page, Mandel JCC Fitness Group, Mandel JCC Family Place Group, Mandel JCC J-Day Camps Facebook Page and Camp Wise Facebook Page.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland: Summer With The J
The Mandel JCC is offering virtual programs to entertain, educate and inspire your children this summer. Led by your favorite teachers and camp counselors, there is something for everyone. We have provided a variety of scheduling options to help you make the most of your summer. Visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
MassMu to offer virtual gallery yours
The Massillon Museum presents Cut Up/Cut Out, a traveling exhibition organized by the Bedford Gallery at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, California, featuring more than 70 2D and 3D works created by international artists exploring decorative piercing and cutting in a variety of media ranging from paper to metal. The exhibition, sponsored by Greif Paper Mill, Massillon, Ohio, will continue through Aug. 23. Educators or individuals who wish to view the virtual tour can contact education@massillonmuseum.org or call 330-833-4061, ext. 104, and ask for Stephanie Toole.
Nature Center at Shaker Lakes Transitions to Virtual Summer Outdoor Adventure Camp
Amid continued concerns of COVID-19, the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes’ popular summer Outdoor Adventure Camp will transition to a virtual at-home camp experience. For more information, frequently asked questions, and to register children grades preK-9 for virtual Outdoor Adventure Camps, visit shakerlakes.org/camp.
NCJW/CLE ask Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe
National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe will be answering questions when it comes to thrifting and what her and her staff have been up to. Questions can be sent to her at thriftiqueshowroom@gmail.com and will be answered at facebook.com/ThriftiqueShowroom/.
The Park Synagogue Services
All Shabbat, as well as morning and evening minyans will now be conducted virtually through Zoom until further notice. Visit parksynagogue.org for more information.
PJ Library offers interactive virtual content
The PJ Library features virtual activities and live content available for children and at facebook.com/PJLibrary.
Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools online database
The Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools has various webinars and videos available featuring advice on how Jewish day schools can navigate through this period of online learning. Visit prizmah.org/gatherings to learn more.
Ramah offering programs to view at home
Ramah’s Ba-Bayit is a compilation of programs from Ramah camps and Israel programs. Interested individuals can access these videos from Zoom and Facebook Live to view at home. For more information, visit campramah.org/ramah-ba-bayit.
Solon Center for the Arts
Take virtual arts classes at discounted rates. Visit solonarts.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx.
Solon Chamber offering various resources through pandemic
Solon Chamber of Commerce will be offering a number of resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find information and resources at solonchamber.com. In partnership with the city of Solon and the Solon Senior Center, the chamber compiled a list of Solon restaurants open for delivery and take-out to help support local businesses. For the full list, visit solonchamber.com/stay-safe--shop-local.html.
Stories and Yoga with jHUB
Check out our interactive videos with easy to follow yoga stretches and stories for children. Learn about the Jewish value of Shimirat Ha’adamah (Protecting the Earth) while Danya reads "The Earth Book" by Todd Parr at youtu.be/U4UAWTeuVYY. Learn about the Jewish value of Hakarat HaTov (Recognizing the Good) while Danya reads "The Little, Little House" by Jessica Souhami at youtu.be/m5PKjvDq3WM.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Coffee with Rabbi Vann
Get your day started with Rabbi Vann on Tuesdays from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Log in to Zoom with your coffee or tea and your breakfast to connect with each other and catch up with Rabbi Vann. Visit zoom.us/s/335898534.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Coffee with Rabbi Shana
Get your day started with Rabbi Shana on Thursdays from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Log in to Zoom with your coffee or tea and your breakfast to connect with each other and catch up with Rabbi Shana. Visit zoom.us/j/97976447041.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Storytime with Rabbi Shana
Every Friday at 5 p.m. Adults and kids are invited to get comfortable in your favorite chair or find your special spot on the floor and join Rabbi Shana for a story to welcome Shabbat. Visit zoom.us/s/718705451
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Our Tent Café and T’filah
Every Sunday at 10 a.m., bring your bagel and cream cheese and favorite drink and catch up with friends Then join Rabbi Shana and Deb Rogers at 10:30 for T’filah. Visit zoom.us/j/96635845936
Talespinner Children’s Theatre provides online content
Talespinner Children’s Theatre, a theater company based in Cleveland, has posted videos made by its educational staff to its YouTube channel and Facebook page for families and children to learn theater games, activities and crafts while at home. Visit youtube.com/channel/UCpmh1tWSlKfkinTWqUxksOQ and facebook.com/TCT4kids.
The Temple Tifereth Israel
Join with others to enjoy great poems together with Rabbi Roger Klein. Every Thursday afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m., Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. Please email Jennifer Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up. No need to commit to every Thursday, but it is useful to know how many are interested in the adventures in poetry.
Thrive at Work offering free resources for remote work shift
Thrive at Work, a workplace consulting practice based in Cleveland, released a remote work toolkit and virtual community to help organizations and businesses tackle remote work, leadership, communication and juggling work and kids at home. The free resources include a virtual community for leaders; virtual office hours at 1 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; leadership coaching; and articles and guides to jumpstart remote work. All of the Thrive at Work resources can be accessed at thriveatworkteam.com/thrive-remotely.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue hosting podcast
Congregation Torat Emet’s Rabbi Ari Neuman is hosting a podcast, “The Characters You Do Not Know,” at anchor.fm/ari-neuman. He will cover the stores of minor characters in Tanach. The podcast is also available on Spotify, which is linked on the podcast’s homepage. Congregation Torat Emet is in Bexley.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue service times and classes
Shacharit 8:25 a.m. Sunday and 7:25 a.m. Monday-Friday. Mincha/Maariv: 6:50 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6:55 p.m. Friday (following Pre-Shabbat Ruach at 6:25 p.m.). The Book of Hoshaya with Rabbi Neuman: Sunday morning, 9 a.m. Contemporary Halacha: Understanding the Hallel Debate : Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. Insights from the Weekly Parsha with Rabbi Zack: Monday and Wednesday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mesillat Yesharim: The Path of the Just with Rabbi Neuman: Tuesday and Thursday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Visit toratemet.org.
YMCA offering free classes, childcare for medical personnel, nursing home employees
The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is offering free, on-demand exercise videos for YMCA members and nonmembers accessible on its website at clevelandymca.org. The YMCA is also offering childcare for medical personnel, first responders, nursing home/assisted living employees and children services employees. Additional info can be found at bit.ly/2QJ5ZdO or the YMCA Payment Registrar Office by calling 216-263-6860.