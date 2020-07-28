Wednesday, July 29
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning services
7:15 a.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - Midweek Mishnah Classes
Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class at 10 a.m. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. https://zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Lindsay Ward
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 10 a.m. July 29 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Lindsay Ward, author of “Rosie: Stronger Than Steel.” Inspired by the group of American women collectively known as “Rosie the Riveter” and the British Women’s Land Army, this is a story about taking action and coming together for the greater good. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/ward.
Diversity in the Workplace: Implementing Inclusive Hiring Practices
Beachwood Chamber of Commerce will host a discussion with Stella Skaljac, founder and CEO, ImagineHR, as part of its Diversity in the Workplace series at 10 a.m. July 29. With her expertise in law and HR, Stella is able to help organizations manage potential employment law risks and maintain a high level of workplace efficiency and morale. The event is free but registration is required. To register, visit http://public.beachwood.org/events/details/diversity-in-the-workplace-part-2-8364
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mishnah: The New Scripture with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Most Jewish institutions and values, while based on the Bible, were created by the ancient rabbis. The Mishnah and its expansion into the full Talmud are the core texts for our Jewish foundations. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Kids Cooking Club
Geared for kids 7 and up. Join us on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. through Aug. 12 for a fun hour of cooking with different leaders. Please let us know if you/your child would like to lead a cooking demonstration at one session. A list of ingredients, supplies and recipe will be available the week prior to each cooking club session. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Mandel JCC ukulele lessons (plus)
In these interactive lessons led by Anisfield Song Leader Sam Spiegle, you’ll learn all you need to know about ukulele, from basic chords to favorite tunes. No matter your experience level, you’ll be playing classic camp songs around the bonfire before you know it. You can expect to learn at least one new song each lesson, as well as tons of ukulele tips and tricks. Ukuleles will be provided for the month. For children in grades 2-6. 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 5. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly Teen Hangout
Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland/Rabbi Rachel 4 p.m. https://zoom.us/j/994856324 E-mail Rabbi Rachel for the passwords for the Teen meetings. rbrown@shaareytikvah.org
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
TTTI’s "Reflections on Exile and Isolation in Our Time"
The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Rabbi Cohen, Rabbi Klein, Cantor Sebo and Rev. Mark Simone of Federated Church in Chagrin Falls will host a discussion on Zoom to reflect, pray and share on Tish’a b’Av. The event runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For Zoom link, email jmendelson@ttti.org. For livestream, go to bit.ly/tttilivestreaming and click on chapel. You will be able to participate in the discussion on Zoom. If you watch via livestream, you are welcome to email questions or comments for the clergy to Jen Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org.
Bending to the Color Line: The Fight for Women’s Suffrage in Ohio
In this remote lecture, Carol Lasser, emerita professor of history at Oberlin College, will discuss the complex relationships between black and white suffragists. The free virtual event will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 29. For more details and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures.
CSU Alumni Association: Coffee Talk
Coffee Talk is your opportunity to virtually connect with University deans via Zoom and learn about what's new with each college, the priorities in the year ahead and the ongoing response to the pandemic. With Dr. Allyson Robichaud, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (CLASS) and Dr. Wendy Regoeczi, associate dean of faculty for CLASS. Registration is required. Starts at 7 p.m. Zoom meeting ID and password will be provided prior to the event. Register at csualumni.com/events-travel/events/coffee-talk-robichaud-regoeczi.
Virtu(al)oso Opening Ceremony
Hosted by Zsolt Bognar, host and creator of the popular video series, Living the Classical Life, and Piano Cleveland President Yaron Kohlberg, this event will introduce contestants and bring well-wishes from pianists, music leaders and celebrities around the world. The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. and also feature a special performance by Israeli pianist Omri Mor. Visit pianocleveland.org.
Kent Blossom Music Festival virtual concert season
The Kent Blossom Music Festival and the Kent State University Glauser School of Music will rebroadcast concerts recorded over the past three seasons. Concerts will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in July at facebook.com/KentBlossomMusic, youtube.com/c/KentStateUniversitySchoolofMusic and kent.edu/blossom/live-streaming. For a schedule and more information, visit kent.edu/blossom.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Tisha B’Av Services
8:30 p.m. Services will include Mincha, Ma’ariv, and Lamentations (Eicha) Readings. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/event/tisha-bav-service.html for Zoom links and more information.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - Tisha B'Av Service
8:45 p.m. Including Virtual reading of Megillat Eicha/The Scroll of Lamentations Join Zoom meeting at us02web.zoom.us/j/85120653353. Meeting ID: 851 2065 3353. Passcode: 26811
Wine at 9 with Clinical Psychologist Jeffrey Karp
Shabbat Sprouts invites parents of kids ages zero to 6 to “Wine at 9 with Clinical Psychologist Jeffrey Karp.” RSVP by July 26 to Carolyn Abrams, early engagement coordinator CAbrams@teecleve.org for a goodie bag and for the Zoom login.
Thursday, July 30
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Tisha B’Av Services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tisha B’Av services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/event/tisha-bav-service.html for Zoom links and more information.
University Hospitals Healthy Restart Playbook: Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for Covid-19
UH clinical leaders and infectious disease experts are ready to help you take care of your workforce, facilities and customers by creating the University Hospitals Healthy Restart Playbook that provides resources to help you reopen safely. Alan J. Papa, president of University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, and Dr. Joan Zoltanski, CEO of University Hospitals Health System will talk from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. July 30. The event is free but registration is required at http://beachwoodchamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/toast-and-talk-uh-healthy-start-guidebook-guidance-on-preparing-workplaces-for-covid-19-8362
CSU Alumni Association: What’s the Secret to Being Indispensable in Today’s Workplace?
Join talent guru and bestselling author Bruce Tulgan at noon for a talk where he shares his guidelines on how to succeed in today’s high collaboration workplace in which lines of authority are often unclear and his insights into how to be the indispensable Go-to person. Register at csualumni.com/events-travel/events/being-indispensable.
Better You, Better Ohio! Wellness Webinar
BWC's Better You Better Ohio Webinar is an educational webinar that will provide employers with information and resources to encourage your employees to engage in wellness activities with cash incentives, at 1:30 p.m. July 30. This hassle-free, paperless program brings your employees health and well-being resources at no cost to them or you. Register at https://bit.ly/2OJFL9C.
Mandel JCC challah making
Each week we will learn how to make a different kind of challah, including traditional, cinnamon raisin, tie-dye and chocolate chip! Join as we prepare our challah dough, learn braiding and shaping techniques and prepare for a delicious start to Shabbat. After-hours camp activities include practice and preparation for the next class. Supplies are provided. For children in grades K-8. 2 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 6. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Poetry Thursdays with Rabbi Roger C. Klein
Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion from 4 to 5 p.m. featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. No need to commit to every week, but it is useful to know how many are interested. Email Jen Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up and for the Zoom link.
Virtual mosaic “Hands of Hope” workshop
Beth El Congregation in Akron is planning to enhance the meaning of Tisha B’av with a virtual observance and workshop to create individual mosaic “Hands of Hope.” Rabbi Elyssa Austerklein asked Beth El member and award-winning mosaic artist Bonnie Cohen to create a project with the theme of “hope” for this holiday observance. Cohen is creating mosaic kits that will be delivered to participants’ doorsteps before the virtual holiday observance from 2 to 4 p.m. July 30. A photo montage of all the completed mosaics will be printed on note cards. Proceeds from the sale of the kits and cards will be donated to the local chapter of the NAACP. Visit bethelakron.com/event/tisha-bav-mosaic-project.html for more information and to register.
CAPA’s ApART Together Concert Series extended
Columbus Association for the Performing Arts will host its third installment of the ApART Together Concert Series, a free, online series featuring concerts from local artists. For three consecutive weekends, a 30-minute set from one of the nine featured artists will be streamed on CAPA’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/capacolumbus. The Castros will be featured at 7 p.m. on July 30.
The 2020 Election and COVID-19: What will be the impacts?
Join the Bexley Public Library at 7 p.m. for an interactive Facebook Live program when OSU Professors Ned Foley and Steven Huefner lead a discussion about the impacts of COVID-19 on the 2020 election cycle, including challenges during the primaries, mail-in voting and more. Visit facebook.com/bexleylibrary for additional information.
Virtu(al)oso – A Global Piano Competition for Artist Relief
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the music world, Piano Cleveland presents a virtual competition for artist relief, Virtu(al)oso. Tune into pianocleveland.org to watch the performance broadcast, donate to your favorite pianists and enjoy the surrounding competition events. From July 30 to Aug. 9, performances broadcast nightly at 7 p.m. at pianocleveland.org and facebook.com/pianocleveland. More information and updates at pianocleveland.org/competitions/virtualoso-a-global-piano-competition-for-artist-relief.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - The Rebbe's Tisch
Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters at 9 p.m. Special guests are featured each week. https://zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389
New Directions takes Night Fore Movies virtual
New Directions is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special 22nd Annual Night Fore Movies. This year, the event is called “On-Screen” Night Fore Movies and will be entirely online from July 30 to Aug. 2. The event is New Directions’ main fundraiser and supports those struggling with addiction and mental health issues. 100% of the proceeds benefit New Directions Summer School Program. For more information visit newdirections.co/on-screen-night-fore-movies-2020.
Friday, July 31
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
7:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Kinder Shabbat
10:30 a.m. Have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as we livestream Kinder Shabbat! Enjoy your favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy, too!
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly Kabbalat Shabbat services
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat 6 p.m. Join at zoom.us/j/955142707, or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Kabbalat Shabbat
Live streamed from the chapel or Roku Channel (TTTI Chapel), or watch live on The Temple Tifereth-Israel’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. bit.ly/tttilivestreaming
CAPA’s ApART Together Concert Series extended
Columbus Association for the Performing Arts will host its third installment of the ApART Together Concert Series, a free, online series featuring concerts from local artists. For three consecutive weekends, a 30-minute set from one of the nine featured artists will be streamed on CAPA’s Facebook page at facebook.com/capacolumbus. Starlit Ways will be featured at 7 p.m. on July 31.
MassMu to present reading of “Confessions of a Reluctant Caregiver”
The Massillon Museum will present a play reading, “Confessions of a Reluctant Caregiver” by Merri Biechler, at 7 p.m. The reading will be livestreamed from MassMu’s Gessner Hall on the Museum’s Facebook and YouTube channels. For more information visit visit massillonmuseum.org or NEABigRead.org.
Virtu(al)oso – A Global Piano Competition for Artist Relief
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the music world, Piano Cleveland presents a virtual competition for artist relief, Virtu(al)oso. Tune into pianocleveland.org to watch the performance broadcast, donate to your favorite pianists and enjoy the surrounding competition events. Through Aug. 9, performances broadcast nightly at 7 p.m. at pianocleveland.org and facebook.com/pianocleveland. More information and updates at pianocleveland.org/competitions/virtualoso-a-global-piano-competition-for-artist-relief.
New Directions takes Night Fore Movies virtual
Race to Empower
Virtual race will benefit UCP of Greater Cleveland. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/empower.asp.
Saturday, August 1
Shabbat Morning Torah Study with Rabbi Klein
Rabbi Klein will host a Shabbat morning Torah study live-streamed from the Hartzmark Room. To allow participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi. The class starts at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 1 and can be live-streamed at bit.ly/tttilivestreaming
Do the Mu! Pop-up cards workshop
An at-home version of the Massillon Museum’s “Do the Mu!” workshop will feature pop-up cards with instructor Diane Boslett. Her virtual demonstration will be posted on facebook.com/MassillonMuseum, youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos, twitter.com/massmu, and instagram.com/massmu at noon Aug. 1. Boslett is a licensed visual arts teacher with a bachelor of arts degree from Ashland College and a master of education in integrated arts from the University of Rio Grande. A member of the Ohio Art Education Association, she teaches private lessons and workshops at Massillon Museum and Massillon Public Library, and she works as an activities assistant at the Canton Christian Home.
Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
Rabbi Cohen will discuss Jewish time, text, memory and identity during this adult learning session at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 1 For the Zoom link, email jmendelson@ttti.org
FJMC Tri-Region Virtual Men's Club Retreat
This free retreat begins at 4 p.m. Aug. 1 and continues through 1 p.m. Aug. 2. It offers a Torah study, a musical havdalah, a meditative Sunday morning service as well as some interesting programming. Attend any amount of programming you wish through Zoom. Register at midwestregionfjmc.myshopify.com/products/fjmc-tri-region-2020-virtual-retreat to have access to all of the programming.
CAPA’s ApART Together Concert Series extended
Columbus Association for the Performing Arts will host its third installment of the ApART Together Concert Series, a free, online series featuring concerts from local artists. For three consecutive weekends, a 30-minute set from one of the nine featured artists will be streamed on CAPA’s Facebook page at facebook.com/capacolumbus. The Talisha Holmes Duo with Brandon BJazz Scott will be featured at 7 p.m. Aug. 1.
Virtu(al)oso – A Global Piano Competition for Artist Relief
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the music world, Piano Cleveland presents a virtual competition for artist relief, Virtu(al)oso. Tune into pianocleveland.org to watch the performance broadcast, donate to your favorite pianists and enjoy the surrounding competition events. Through Aug. 9, performances broadcast nightly at 7 p.m. at pianocleveland.org and facebook.com/pianocleveland. More information and updates at pianocleveland.org/competitions/virtualoso-a-global-piano-competition-for-artist-relief.
Mariama Whyte Sings Broadway
Shaker Arts Council presents “Mariama Whyte Sings Broadway” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 via Zoom. The performance is a part of Stay-in-Place Productions, the arts council’s response to COVID-19. The performance is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required. Visit shakerartscouncil.org.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly Havdalah services
We will come together for Havdalah at 9:30 p.m. this week. Join at zoom.us/j/121196610, or by calling 1-646-558-8656 and entering Meeting ID: 121 196 610.
Outrun Ovarian Cancer (OROC)
Virtual race will benefit Outrun Ovarian Cancer. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/oroc.asp.
New Directions takes Night Fore Movies virtual
Sunday, August 2
FJMC Tri-Region Virtual Men's Club Retreat
This free retreat continues through 1 p.m. Aug. 2. It offers a Torah study, a musical havdalah, a meditative Sunday morning service as well as some interesting programming. Attend any amount of programming you wish through Zoom. Register at midwestregionfjmc.myshopify.com/products/fjmc-tri-region-2020-virtual-retreat to have access to all of the programming.
Virtual Israel Tour
@akiva is offering a free virtual Israel tour on Aug. 2, Aug. 9 and Aug. 16. The tour will include Israel experts, Israeli culture, live cooking demonstrations, discussions about security issues, and visits to the northern border and Jerusalem. Visit akivacleveland.org/summer-2020-virtual-israel-tour.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
LaBlast with Robert via Facebook Live is at noon Sunday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
The Legal Process of Purchasing a Home in Israel
Livnat Mayer & Co. Attorneys At Law will hold a free Zoom webinar on the legal process of purchasing a home in Israel. Attendees will learn about types of land ownership, the process itself, costs, buying from a builder or current owner, tax issues and the team (broker, lawyer, engineer). The webinar is presented by the firm’s senior partners, Russell Mayer and Chen Livnat, at noon Aug. 2. RSVP to mail@lmf.co.il to receive connection details.
Chase the flavor with Douglas Katz
Chef Dougals Katz of Zhug and Chimi will host a virtual cooking class where participants will learn tips and tricks for the kitchen while preparing for a Sunday supper. The event supports scholarships for Tri-C’s Hospitality Management students. A $20 donation is suggested. The event begins at 4 p.m. via Zoom. To register, visit tri-c.edu/give/chase-the-flavor-with-doug-katz.html.
Virtu(al)oso – A Global Piano Competition for Artist Relief
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the music world, Piano Cleveland presents a virtual competition for artist relief, Virtu(al)oso. Tune into pianocleveland.org to watch the performance broadcast, donate to your favorite pianists and enjoy the surrounding competition events. Through Aug. 9, performances broadcast nightly at 7 p.m. at pianocleveland.org and facebook.com/pianocleveland. More information and updates at pianocleveland.org/competitions/virtualoso-a-global-piano-competition-for-artist-relief.
Congregation Torat Emet’s Main Event
“The Main Event 2020: A Zoom Gali Gala” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 will feature a livestream with greetings from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, and include remarks by Rabbi Warren Goldstein, chief rabbi of South Africa. Additionally, the event will feature music by Shulem Lemmer, and comedy by Ashley Blaker and Avi Liberman. The program will also include a kosher barbecue dinner from the Wandering Que, with menu options to be announced. Tickets can be purchased at toratemet.org. The event’s online auction goes live July 26 at maineventauction.online, and concludes at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 ahead of the event. Those who purchased tickets for the original Main Event can contact the synagogue’s office at 614-238-6778 or at office@toratemet.org for meal information and event access.
New Directions takes Night Fore Movies virtual
Monday, August 3
Mandel JCC Slime
Slime comes in all shapes and sizes, so each day, we’ll create a new kind of slime or participate in a slimey challenge or craft. This squishy, spectacular Summer With The J experience will even include edible slime. For children in grades 2-3. 9 a.m. Aug. 3-7. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Discovery Zone: Creative Kitchen
Discover your kitchen in a whole new way, through edible artistic masterpieces, food science, design-your-own-dish, and an at-home restaurant challenge. Aspiring chefs and new cooks alike will love this creative, food-filled and, of course, delicious kitchen camp. For children in grades K-1. 10 a.m. Aug. 3-7. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Candy Camp
During this sugary week, campers will explore all different candy mediums from sweet and salty combinations to pucker-perfect sours. For children in grades 2-3. 11 a.m. Aug. 3-7. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Top Chef: Summer Edition
Campers will use their materials and imaginations to create incredible edible art. With some fun competitions sprinkled in, camper chefs will see if they can take the heat of the kitchen. For children in grades 4-8. 11 a.m. Aug. 3-7. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Kayitz Kef
Ivrit is going virtual. This is a great experience while learning a second language. Campers will be introduced to the language in a creative and fun way through games, arts and crafts, movement, dance, science experiments, story time and music. Open to any camper, and no knowledge of Hebrew (Ivrit) is required. For children in grades K-1. 11 a.m. Aug. 3-7. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Mandel JCC ukulele lessons (intro)
In these interactive lessons led by Anisfield Song Leader Sam Spiegle, you’ll learn all you need to know about ukulele, from basic chords to favorite tunes. No matter your experience level, you’ll be playing classic camp songs around the bonfire before you know it. You can expect to learn at least one new song each lesson, as well as tons of ukulele tips and tricks. Ukuleles will be provided for the month. For children in grades 2-6. 2 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 3. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Aug. 3 workshop runs from 3 to 6 p.m.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Meditation Mondays with Rabbi Schlein
The Temple-Tifereth Israel will host a spiritual 30-minute text study and meditation at 5 p.m. Aug. 3 Each week will feature a different form of meditation through song, writing, or silence. Those who wish, may stay for a few additional minutes to connect and debrief with one another. Email Rabbi Schlein if you would like to join the session at sschlein@ttti.org.
Virtu(al)oso – A Global Piano Competition for Artist Relief
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the music world, Piano Cleveland presents a virtual competition for artist relief, Virtu(al)oso. Tune into pianocleveland.org to watch the performance broadcast, donate to your favorite pianists and enjoy the surrounding competition events. Through Aug. 9, performances broadcast nightly at 7 p.m. at pianocleveland.org and facebook.com/pianocleveland. More information and updates at pianocleveland.org/competitions/virtualoso-a-global-piano-competition-for-artist-relief.
Tuesday, August 4
2020 Annual Supreme Court Review
Join the National Constitution Center at noon for an America's Town Hall program presented in partnership with the ADL and featuring distinguished legal scholars Erwin Chemerinsky, Paul Clement, Frederick Lawrence, and Dahlia Lithwick as they discuss the most important cases of the term, including Title VII employment discrimination, separation of church and state, and immigration. They will also discuss what to expect at the Supreme Court next term. Register at constitutioncenter.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zmyz_KyVRPulMUROMniUnw.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Pilates with Kyle via Facebook Live is at noon Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Virtual tours of Israel
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany and Temple Shir Shalom in West Bloomfield, Mich., have come together with an Israeli tour guide to provide five weeks of live, virtual tours of Israel from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays. The tours are led by TBS’ Rabbi Benjy Bar-Lev, Temple Shir Shalom’s Rabbi Daniel Schwartz and tour guide Beni Levin. Participants will explore Dolorosa and the Christian Quarter on Aug. 4. Visit bit.ly/2OMiNii to register.
Lake Erie Ink College Essay Workshop
Work with experienced writers and counselors and write the essay that best expresses who you are. Session 1 is 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4. Session 2 is 6:30 to 8 pm. Aug. 11. Attend one or more sessions. Visit lakeerieink.org/college-essay.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Karin Slaughter
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Karin Slaughter, whose novels have been published in 37 languages, with more than 35 million copies sold across the globe. Her latest, “The Silent Wife,” is the 10th book in the Will Trent series. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/slaughter.
Virtu(al)oso – A Global Piano Competition for Artist Relief
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the music world, Piano Cleveland presents a virtual competition for artist relief, Virtu(al)oso. Tune into pianocleveland.org to watch the performance broadcast, donate to your favorite pianists and enjoy the surrounding competition events. Through Aug. 9, performances broadcast nightly at 7 p.m. at pianocleveland.org and facebook.com/pianocleveland. More information and updates at pianocleveland.org/competitions/virtualoso-a-global-piano-competition-for-artist-relief.
Wednesday, August 5
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Midweek Mishnah Classes
Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class at 10 a.m. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Scott Longert
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Scott Longert, who will talk about his new biography for young readers, “Cy Young: An American Baseball Hero.” Visit beyondbookjackets.com/longert.
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning – Jewish Lives: David The Divided Heart
The Jewish Lives series, published by Yale University Press, explores the stories of historical and present-day influential individuals whose Jewish experiences shaped their contributions to culture, science, and politics. Local professors lead these book discussions. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 5 through Aug. 19. For more information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jewish-lives-david-divided-heart.
Diversity in the Workplace: How to Retain your Diverse Employees
Beachwood Chamber of Commerce will host Kevin Houchins, director of Equity & Community Engagement, and Bob Hardis, superintendent of Beachwood City Schools at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 for a discussion on how to retain diverse employees. The virtual event is free but registration is required. Visit http://public.beachwood.org/events/details/diversity-in-the-workplace-part-3-8365 to register.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Kids Cooking Club
Geared for kids 7 and up. Join us on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. through Aug. 12 for a fun hour of cooking with different leaders. Please let us know if you/your child would like to lead a cooking demonstration at one session. A list of ingredients, supplies and recipe will be available the week prior to each cooking club session. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Mitsui Collective Tu b'Av Self-Love & Liberation Festival
Mitsui Collective will host an online festival for Tu b’av. This year's themes are centered around love, liberation, equity, care of self and cultivating personal resiliency through embodied Jewish practice. There will be offerings throughout the day from 11 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. Aug. 5 from Jewish somatic movement and mindfulness sessions to workshops and roundtable discussions. Visit mitsuicollective.org/tu-b-av-festival/ to register. Tickets are $36. Registration closes Aug. 4.
Virtual PianoKids Live! Event
Emily Shelley, Piano Cleveland’s education and outreach coordinator, and Joe Leaman, videographer for The Quarantine Concerts, will host a live interactive event at 11:30 a.m. young audience members. This is the culmination of our Virtual PianoKids program, a series of nine short videos that introduces children (K-3) to core musical concepts through a world tour of our partner locations. For more information visit www.pianocleveland.org.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Mandel JCC ukulele lessons (plus)
In these interactive lessons led by Anisfield Song Leader Sam Spiegle, you’ll learn all you need to know about ukulele, from basic chords to favorite tunes. No matter your experience level, you’ll be playing classic camp songs around the bonfire before you know it. You can expect to learn at least one new song each lesson, as well as tons of ukulele tips and tricks. Ukuleles will be provided for the month. For children in grades 2-6. 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 5. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly Teen Hangout
Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland/Rabbi Rachel from 4 to 4:30 p.m. zoom.us/j/994856324. Email Rabbi Rachel for the password for the Teen meetings at rbrown@shaareytikvah.org.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Virtu(al)oso – A Global Piano Competition for Artist Relief
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the music world, Piano Cleveland presents a virtual competition for artist relief, Virtu(al)oso. Tune into pianocleveland.org to watch the performance broadcast, donate to your favorite pianists and enjoy the surrounding competition events. Through Aug. 9, performances broadcast nightly at 7 p.m. at pianocleveland.org and facebook.com/pianocleveland. See what six of the 30 contestants will move on to the Final Round on Aug. 5. More information and updates at pianocleveland.org/competitions/virtualoso-a-global-piano-competition-for-artist-relief.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. The Cleveland Jazz Orchestra will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 5.
Thursday, August 6
CSU Alumni Association: Coffee Talk
In this online training session, you’ll learn how to build your personal brand online and how to take advantage of LinkedIn for career success. Starts at 10 a.m. Presentation by: Kathleen Piper, Manager, Alumni Relations, Cleveland State University and Anna Gibson, Supervisor, HR Services at The Lincoln Electric Company. Register at csualumni.com/events-travel/events/coffee-talk-leveraging-linkedin. Zoom meeting ID and password will be provided prior to the event.
Orthodox-Feminism: Conflict or Coexistence? (REMOTE)
The coexistence of Orthodoxy and feminism sounds like an oxymoron to many. However, in today’s world, there is a vibrant movement to develop the social and religious roles of women within Orthodox communities. Since the 1970s, many Orthodox women exposed to feminism and gender equality have been inspired to remain within the boundaries of Orthodoxy while working to develop a more egalitarian approach. In response, Jewish communities around the world have begun to create new and renewed space for observant women to practice rituals once reserved only for men. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aug. 6-27. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/orthodox-feminism-conflict-or-coexistence-remote.
Mandel JCC challah making
Each week we will learn how to make a different kind of challah, including traditional, cinnamon raisin, tie-dye and chocolate chip! Join as we prepare our challah dough, learn braiding and shaping techniques and prepare for a delicious start to Shabbat. After-hours camp activities include practice and preparation for the next class. Supplies are provided. For children in grades K-8. 2 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 6. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Maimonides and Mitochondria: Jewish Mind, Body, and Spirit (REMOTE)
There is a standard Jewish joke that our bodies serve only one purpose...to hold up our Yiddishe Kups (our Jewish minds). Judaism, however, does teach about the importance of caring for our bodies; they are holy vessels given to us by God. We will examine some texts on the relationship between our minds, our bodies and our spirits... And even engage in some light exercise practices together. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 6-20. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/maimonides-and-mitochondria-jewish-mind-body-and-spirit-michael.
CAPA’s ApART Together Concert Series extended
Columbus Association for the Performing Arts will host its third installment of the ApART Together Concert Series, a free, online series featuring concerts from local artists. For three consecutive weekends, a 30-minute set from one of the nine featured artists will be streamed on CAPA’s Facebook page at facebook.com/capacolumbus. Joe Peppercorn will be featured at 7 p.m. Aug. 6.
Virtu(al)oso – A Global Piano Competition for Artist Relief
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the music world, Piano Cleveland presents a virtual competition for artist relief, Virtu(al)oso. Tune into pianocleveland.org to watch the performance broadcast, donate to your favorite pianists and enjoy the surrounding competition events. Through Aug. 9, performances broadcast nightly at 7 p.m. at pianocleveland.org and facebook.com/pianocleveland. Join on Aug. 6 for the announcement of the competition winners and enjoy their encore pieces recorded especially for the awards ceremony. More information and updates at pianocleveland.org/competitions/virtualoso-a-global-piano-competition-for-artist-relief.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly The Rebbe's Tisch
The Rebbe's Tisch is Thursdays at 9 p.m. Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters. A special guest is featured each week. zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389.
Friday, August 7
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Happy Hour Artist Talk with Antonio Brown
Join GroundWorks at 5 p.m. for virtual Happy Hour Artist Talks. Antonio Brown, artistic director/founder of Antonio Brown Dance, will about his work and choreographic process, as well as his new commission with GroundWorks during the pandemic. Education and Community Engagement Coordinator Rebecca Burcher will serve as moderator and guide the conversation. There will be a time toward the end for open discussion and questions from viewers and participants. Each talk will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube, but for direct access to the conversation, pre-register to join the zoom call. Visit groundworksdance.org/nextspace-artist-talks.
TTTI Kabbalat Shabbat
The Temple-Tifereth Israel will livestream Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m Aug. 7 on its Roku channel and Facebook Page. To watch the livestream visit, bit.ly/tttilivestreaming.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly Kabbalat Shabbat services
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat each Friday at 6 p.m. Join at zoom.us/j/955142707, or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707.
CAPA’s ApART Together Concert Series extended
Columbus Association for the Performing Arts will host its third installment of the ApART Together Concert Series, a free, online series featuring concerts from local artists. For three consecutive weekends, a 30-minute set from one of the nine featured artists will be streamed on CAPA’s Facebook page at facebook.com/capacolumbus. Stephanie Jeffreys will be featured at 7 p.m. Aug. 7.
Cleveland Public Theatre’s Student Theatre Enrichment Program performance
Cleveland Public theatre will host its Student Theatre Enrichment Program’s 2020 performance at 7 p.m. Aug. 7. It will present a double-bill virtual performance of “Rage Against teh Machine: Artist & Activist Act Out!” and “The Trail of Black Degradation” followed by a short post-show conversation. Reserve tickets at www.cptonline.org by 5 p.m. Aug. 7. Attendees will receive an email with the Zoom information one to two hours before the show.
Virtu(al)oso – A Global Piano Competition for Artist Relief
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the music world, Piano Cleveland presents a virtual competition for artist relief, Virtu(al)oso. Tune into pianocleveland.org to watch the performance broadcast, donate to your favorite pianists and enjoy the surrounding competition events. Through Aug. 9, performances broadcast nightly at 7 p.m. at pianocleveland.org and facebook.com/pianocleveland. More information and updates at pianocleveland.org/competitions/virtualoso-a-global-piano-competition-for-artist-relief.
Saturday, August 8
Shabbat Morning Torah Study with Rabbi Klein
Rabbi Klein will host a Shabbat morning Torah study live-streamed from the Hartzmark Room. To allow participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi. The class starts at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 8 and can be live-streamed at bit.ly/tttilivestreaming
TTTI Family Shabbat
The Temple-Tifereth Israel will host a family shabbat at 11 a.m. Aug. 8. For Zoom link, please email jmendelson@ttti.org. The livestream will be at bit.ly/tttilivestreaming
Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
Rabbi Cohen will discuss Jewish time, text, memory and identity during this adult learning session at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 8 For the Zoom link, email jmendelson@ttti.org
CAPA’s ApART Together Concert Series extended
Columbus Association for the Performing Arts will host its third installment of the ApART Together Concert Series, a free, online series featuring concerts from local artists. For three consecutive weekends, a 30-minute set from one of the nine featured artists will be streamed on CAPA’s Facebook page at facebook.com/capacolumbus. Amber Knicole will be featured at 7 p.m. Aug. 8.
Virtu(al)oso – A Global Piano Competition for Artist Relief
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the music world, Piano Cleveland presents a virtual competition for artist relief, Virtu(al)oso. Tune into pianocleveland.org to watch the performance broadcast, donate to your favorite pianists and enjoy the surrounding competition events. Through Aug. 9, performances broadcast nightly at 7 p.m. at pianocleveland.org and facebook.com/pianocleveland. More information and updates at pianocleveland.org/competitions/virtualoso-a-global-piano-competition-for-artist-relief.
Cinematheque to celebrate 34th Anniversary with virtual event
To celebrate the 34th anniversary of the first Cinematheque screening at the Cleveland Institute of Art, Ben Model, one of the world’s foremost silent film accompanists, will provide a live piano accompaniment to Buster Keaton’s “Three Ages” at 7:30 p.m. Aug 8. Advance tickets are required and must be purchased by 6 p.m. Aug. 8. Tickets can be purchased at https://ticketing.useast.veezi.com/purchase/2125?siteToken=pB7yl95%2FqEOan41YnZNP9A%3D%3D
Shaker Arts Council present “Love Letters”
The Shaker Arts Council will present “Love Letters” via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8 as part of its Stay-in-Place Productions. The performance is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required. For more information and to register, visit shakerartscouncil.org.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly Havdalah services
We will come together for Havdalah at 9:15 p.m. this week. Join at zoom.us/j/121196610, or by calling 1-646-558-8656 and entering Meeting ID:121 196 610.
Sunday, August 9
Virtual Israel Tour
@akiva is offering a free virtual Israel tour on Aug. 9 and Aug. 16. The tour will include Israel experts, Israeli culture, live cooking demonstrations, discussions about security issues, and visits to the northern border and Jerusalem. Visit akivacleveland.org/summer-2020-virtual-israel-tour.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah new weekly TODA Programs Celebrating Tu b’Av
10 to 10:45 a.m. The holiday of Tu b’Av, or the 15th of the month of Av, is a holiday of love – often called “The Jewish Valentines Day.” We will celebrate by making Oreo Cookie Balls to give to our loved ones. Everyone who RSVPs will get a copy of the ingredients needed and the recipe. Join Zoom Meeting at us04web.zoom.us/j/78073937917?pwd=UUVyTUZ4L2JJcjhaTkJ2VDgrakxUQT09 Meeting ID: 780 7393 7917. Passcode: 26811. Please RSVP to rbrown@shaareytikvah.org
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
LaBlast with Robert via Facebook Live is at noon Sunday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Congregation Ahavas Sholom virtual gala
Congregation Ahavas Sholom in Bexley will host its 107th annual gala virtually at 7 p.m. Aug. 9. At the gala, Ed and Lily Friedman will be honored with the Amud HaChesed for their contributions to the Columbus Jewish community. Gary Covel will be honored with the Lev Tov Award for his generosity. More information is available at bit.ly/2NwGURt.
Virtu(al)oso – A Global Piano Competition for Artist Relief
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the music world, Piano Cleveland presents a virtual competition for artist relief, Virtu(al)oso. Tune into pianocleveland.org to watch the performance broadcast, donate to your favorite pianists and enjoy the surrounding competition events. Through Aug. 9, performances broadcast nightly at 7 p.m. at pianocleveland.org and facebook.com/pianocleveland. More information and updates at pianocleveland.org/competitions/virtualoso-a-global-piano-competition-for-artist-relief.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Spirit of the Bear will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 9.
Monday, August 10
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Meditation Mondays with Rabbi Schlein
The Temple-Tifereth Israel will host a spiritual 30-minute text study and meditation at 5 p.m. Aug. 3 Each week will feature a different form of meditation through song, writing, or silence. Those who wish, may stay for a few additional minutes to connect and debrief with one another. Email Rabbi Schlein if you would like to join the session at sschlein@ttti.org.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Hank Phillippi Ryan
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 on Facebook Live for a conversation with award-winning author and investigative journalist Hank Phillippi Ryan. She’ll be discussing her new book, “The First to Lie,” a twisting, thrilling cat-and-mouse novel that will leave you guessing, second-guessing, and then gasping in surprise. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/ryan.
The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies Virtual Conference
The IAJGS 40th International Conference on Jewish Genealogy will be a virtual conference for the first time, held Aug. 10-13, 2020. www.iajgs2020.org.
Tuesday, August 11
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Pilates with Kyle via Facebook Live is at noon Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Virtual tours of Israel
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany and Temple Shir Shalom in West Bloomfield, Mich., have come together with an Israeli tour guide to provide five weeks of live, virtual tours of Israel from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays. The tours are led by TBS’ Rabbi Benjy Bar-Lev, Temple Shir Shalom’s Rabbi Daniel Schwartz and tour guide Beni Levin. Participants will explore the Knesset and contemporary issues on Aug. 11. Visit bit.ly/2OMiNii to register.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Jacqueline Lipton
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Jacqueline Lipton, author of "Law and Authors: A Legal Handbook for Writers." Visit beyondbookjackets.com/lipton.
The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies Virtual Conference
Lake Erie Ink College Essay Workshop
Work with experienced writers and counselors and write the essay that best expresses who you are. Session 2 is 6:30 to 8 pm. Aug. 11. Visit lakeerieink.org/college-essay.
Wednesday, August 12
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Midweek Mishnah Classes
Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class at 10 a.m. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248.
Diversity in the Workplace: Client & Partner Engagement
Beachwood Chamber of Commerce will host a panel discussion at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 in the final installment of its diversity in the workplace series. The event is free but registration is required. Visit http://public.beachwood.org/events/details/diversity-in-the-workplace-part-4-8366 to register.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Kids Cooking Club
Geared for kids 7 and up. Join us on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. through Aug. 12 for a fun hour of cooking with different leaders. Please let us know if you/your child would like to lead a cooking demonstration at one session. A list of ingredients, supplies and recipe will be available the week prior to each cooking club session. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Beachwood Chamber of Commerce Luncheon
In this seminar, you will learn what the “missing link” is to move your customers (and employees) from “just fine” to a “Brand Ambassador”. You will learn the four strategies that are connected to this missing link, and just what the “Customer Experience” is all about. The seminar runs from noon to 1:15 p.m. Aug. 12. The event is free, but registration is required at http://public.beachwood.org/events/details/chamber-luncheon-the-missing-link-needed-to-create-the-black-tie-customer-experience-8368
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly Teen Hangout
Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland/Rabbi Rachel from 4 to 4:30 p.m. zoom.us/j/994856324. Email Rabbi Rachel for the password for the Teen meetings at rbrown@shaareytikvah.org.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies Virtual Conference
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning After the Two-State Solution: Equality and Zionism in Israel-Palestine
A two-state solution that separates a Jewish and Palestinian state is growing ever more unlikely. Equality, either in one federal state or in a confederation that allows free movement between two, offers a better way. Embracing that vision requires recognizing that equality is the best path to peace and that Zionism can be realized in a Jewish home, not a Jewish state. Join Peter Beinart for this important conversation, regardless of where you fall ideologically or politically. From 7 to 8 p.m. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/after-two-state-solution-equality-and-zionism-israel-palestine-remote.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Lisa Biales will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 12.
Thursday, August 13
The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies Virtual Conference
Jews of Color in Pop Culture
From 3 to 4:10 p.m. with guest instructor Professor Shaina Hammerman of the Taube Center for Jewish Studies at Stanford University. Sponsored on Zoom for $20 per person by the Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix. To register and for more info contact bjephoenix.org or 480-634-8050.
CAPA’s ApART Together Concert Series extended
Columbus Association for the Performing Arts will host its third installment of the ApART Together Concert Series, a free, online series featuring concerts from local artists. For three consecutive weekends, a 30-minute set from one of the nine featured artists will be streamed on CAPA’s Facebook page at facebook.com/capacolumbus. Donna Mogavero Music will be featured at 7 p.m. Aug. 13.
Omanut: Jewish Uptown Arts online film festival
Omanut: Jewish Uptown Arts will present The (Online) Uptown Jewish Film Festival 2020 on Aug. 13, 16 and 20. “Outback Rabbis” will be shown Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $3 per film and available at juarts.org/uptown-jewish-film. Zoom link will be provided upon ticket purchase.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly The Rebbe's Tisch
The Rebbe's Tisch is Thursdays at 9 p.m. Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters. A special guest is featured each week. zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389.
Friday, August 14
Greater Cleveland Food Bank Virtual Town Hall
Kristin Warzocha, Greater Cleveland Food Bank president & CEO, will lead a virtual Town Hall event at 9 a.m. Aug. 14. She’ll be joined by Dwayne Brake, VP of Operations, and Jess Morgan, VP of Agency Programs and Services, as well as a Rick Kemm from May Dugan Center, one of our many partner agencies. Tune in for special updates on COVID-19 response efforts, including plans for reaching kids during the upcoming school year and welcoming volunteers back to the facility. Attendees will be able to participate in a Q&A session. Visit greaterclevelandfoodbank.org/townhall.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC
TTTI Kabbalat Shabbat
The Temple-Tifereth Israel will livestream Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m Aug. 14 on its Roku channel and Facebook Page. To watch the livestream visit, bit.ly/tttilivestreaming.
CAPA’s ApART Together Concert Series extended
Columbus Association for the Performing Arts will host its third installment of the ApART Together Concert Series, a free, online series featuring concerts from local artists. For three consecutive weekends, a 30-minute set from one of the nine featured artists will be streamed on CAPA’s Facebook page at facebook.com/capacolumbus. Sean Carney will be featured at 7 p.m. Aug. 14.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly Kabbalat Shabbat services
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat each Friday at 6 p.m. Join at zoom.us/j/955142707, or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707
Saturday, August 15
Shabbat Morning Torah Study with Rabbi Klein
Rabbi Klein will host a Shabbat morning Torah study live-streamed from the Hartzmark Room. To allow participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi. The class starts at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 15 and can be live-streamed at bit.ly/tttilivestreaming
8th Annual Run for Recovery
Virtual run will benefit Recovery Resources. Visit recres.org/RunforRecovery.
Gift of Life Walk & Run
Virtual run will benefit Lifebanc. Visit give.lifebanc.org/event/2020-gift-of-life-walk-and-run/e274793.
Virtu(al)oso Jury Roundtable Event
Five of our six illustrious jury members will join in conversation with Yaron Kohlberg at the piano at 11 a.m. to discuss their experience judging in a virtual competition, their advice for developing pianists, and the future of the performing arts in these challenging times. For more information visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=115583.
CAPA’s ApART Together Concert Series extended
Columbus Association for the Performing Arts will host its third installment of the ApART Together Concert Series, a free, online series featuring concerts from local artists. For three consecutive weekends, a 30-minute set from one of the nine featured artists will be streamed on CAPA’s Facebook page at facebook.com/capacolumbus. Willie Phoenix will be featured at 7 p.m. Aug. 15.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly Havdalah services
We will come together for Havdalah at 9 p.m. this week. Join at zoom.us/j/121196610, or by calling 1-646-558-8656 and entering Meeting ID:121 196 610.
Radio on the Lake to perform “War of the Worlds” scene
Radio on the Lake will perform the alien invasion scene from “War of the Worlds” on Aug. 15. Attendees will get in their car and experience multiple performances at locations throughout the greater Cleveland area. Each journey will take around 2 hours, including travel time. Starting times vary by location. For more information and tickets, visit www.thecityisourstage.com/
Sunday, August 16
Virtual Israel Tour
@akiva is offering a free virtual Israel tour on Aug. 16. The tour will include Israel experts, Israeli culture, live cooking demonstrations, discussions about security issues, and visits to the northern border and Jerusalem. Visit akivacleveland.org/summer-2020-virtual-israel-tour.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
LaBlast with Robert via Facebook Live is at noon Sunday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Omanut: Jewish Uptown Arts online film festival
Omanut: Jewish Uptown Arts presents The (Online) Uptown Jewish Film Festival 2020. “The Light of Fire” will be shown at noon Aug. 16. Tickets are $3 per film and available at juarts.org/uptown-jewish-film. Zoom link will be provided upon ticket purchase.
Sacred Earth Judaism: Readings, Reflections, and Rituals with the Rhythm of the Jewish Year
Lake Erie Institute is offering a 10-month online course “Sacred Earth Judaism: Readings, Reflections, and Rituals with the Rhythm of the Jewish Year,” from August 2020 to June 2021, facilitated by Dr. Nurete Brenner and special guest teachers including Itzhak Beery, Rabbi Ellen Bernstein, Rabbi Noga Brenner, Rabbi Zelig Golden and Rabbi David Seidenberg. The course includes two 2-hour Zoom meetings per month, an online private discussion group on Facebook, and readings, guided reflections, and rituals to expand the experience of holidays and other meaningful aspects of the Jewish calendar. Meetings are from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sundays: Aug. 16, AUg. 30, Sept. 6, Oct. 11, Oct. 25, Nov. 8, Nov. 22, Dec. 13, Dec. 27, Jan. 17, Jan. 31, Feb. 14, Feb. 28, March 21, March 21, April 11, April 25, May 9 and May 23. For more information and to register, visit lakeerieinstitute.org/sacred-earth-judaism.
Omanut: Jewish Uptown Arts online film festival
Omanut: Jewish Uptown Arts presents The (Online) Uptown Jewish Film Festival 2020. “In Between” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16. Tickets are $3 per film and available at juarts.org/uptown-jewish-film. Zoom link will be provided upon ticket purchase.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Muamin Collective will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 16.
Monday, August 17
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Letters to My Palestinian Neighbor: What an Israeli Writer Learned from Reaching Out to Palestinians
Yossi Klein Halevi, an Israeli Jew who believes in a two-state solution, published a series of letters in 2018 in Arabic and English, addressed to his Palestinian neighbors, attempting to explain the Jewish and Israeli narrative and inviting Palestinians to respond with their narratives. In this session, Halevi will share his experiences and what he's learned from the two sides, including his reflections on the viability of the two-state solution. Starts at 1 p.m. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/letters-my-palestinian-neighbor-what-israeli-writer-learned-reaching-out-palestinians-remote.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Meditation Mondays with Rabbi Schlein
The Temple-Tifereth Israel will host a spiritual 30-minute text study and meditation at 5 p.m. Aug. 3 Each week will feature a different form of meditation through song, writing, or silence. Those who wish, may stay for a few additional minutes to connect and debrief with one another. Email Rabbi Schlein if you would like to join the session at sschlein@ttti.org.
Tuesday, August 18
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Pilates with Kyle via Facebook Live is at noon Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Virtual tours of Israel
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany and Temple Shir Shalom in West Bloomfield, Mich., have come together with an Israeli tour guide to provide five weeks of live, virtual tours of Israel from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays. The tours are led by TBS’ Rabbi Benjy Bar-Lev, Temple Shir Shalom’s Rabbi Daniel Schwartz and tour guide Beni Levin. Participants will explore the West Bank and peace plans on Aug. 18. Visit bit.ly/2OMiNii to register.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Meg Cabot & Tessa Bailey
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Meg Cabot and Tessa Bailey. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/cabotbailey.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning From the 19th Amendment to the Occupy Movement and Black Lives Matter: 100 Years Of Women's Social Movement Activism
This talk will explore the range of social movement activism that women have engaged in since the passage of the 19th Amendment. Topics include the pursuit of racial and gender equality, women in environmental movements, feminists in the Occupy movement and Black Lives Matter, and more. Since suffrage, women have continued to fight for equality within a variety of progressive movements. Offered in collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland. From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/19th-amendment-occupy-movement-and-black-lives-matter-100-years-womens-social-movement-activism-remote.
Representing the Holocaust: From Night to Maus (Remote)
Join Anthony Wexler to delve into two powerful, and very different, works of Holocaust literature: Elie Wiesel’s iconic first-person testimony, “Night” (1960), and Art Spiegelman’s remarkable graphic novel, “Maus” (1991). These works can help us reflect on the meaning of eyewitness testimony, the adequacy of historical accounts, and the evolution of Holocaust memory. By discussing the books in this way, we will better understand how they fit into the larger story of the Holocaust in American life. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 18 through Sept. 8. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/representing-holocaust-night-maus.
Israel Bonds High Holy Days International Celebration of Heritage and Unity
A spectacular international celebration of heritage and unity from 8 to 9 p.m. Featuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ambassador Ron Dermer. Register at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eh7eea951056a19d&oseq=&c=&ch=.
Wednesday, August 19
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Aug. 19 workshop runs from 2 to 5 p.m.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Light for the Dead in Ancient Egypt
This presentation will employ archaeological, textual and art historical sources to discuss the practicalities of making and using light sources in ancient Egypt and the significance of providing illumination in the afterlife. From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/monthly-lecture-series/edu1uc/edu1uc-light-dead-ancient-egypt.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Becky Boyd & The Groove Train will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 19.
Thursday, August 20
Women’s Connection: Digital Marketing and Social Media for the Small Business
The event will run from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20. The event is free but registration is required at http://public.beachwood.org/events/details/women-s-connection-digital-marketing-and-social-media-for-the-small-business-8369
12 Under 36 Virtual Awards Ceremony
The Cleveland Jewish News and Classic Lexus present 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe, a virtual awards ceremony to recognize 12 members of the community under the age of 36, impacting Jewish Cleveland and Northeast Ohio. Registration is free but required to have access to the virtual awards ceremony at 6 p.m. Aug. 20. Please note: This is normally a ticketed event. In lieu of requiring ticket purchases, the CJPC appreciates your consideration in purchasing a $54 ticket for this unique virtual event during the pandemic, which includes a one year print and e-edition subscription to the Cleveland Jewish News ($63.95 value). For more information and to register, visit cjn.org/12under36.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Paula McLain, Patti Callahan Henry & Beth Howard
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 on Facebook Live for a conversation with three authors. Paula McLain is the author of the New York Times best-sellers “Love and Ruin,” “Circling the Sun” and “The Paris Wife.” Patti Callahan Henry is the author of the USA Today best-seller “Becoming Mrs. Lewis” and “The Favorite Daughter,” among others. Beth Howard is the author of the memoirs “Hausfrau Honeymoon: Love, Language, and Other Misadventures in Germany” and “Making Piece: A Memoir of Love,” “Loss and Pie.” Visit beyondbookjackets.com/mclain-henry-howard.
Omanut: Jewish Uptown Arts online film festival
Omanut: Jewish Uptown Arts presents The (Online) Uptown Jewish Film Festival 2020. “The Unorthodox” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Tickets are $3 per film and available at juarts.org/uptown-jewish-film. Zoom link will be provided upon ticket purchase.
Friday, August 21
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Is That Photo for Real?
In the age of Photoshop and other photo editing software, people viewing professional and fine art often question the authenticity of photographs. Is that photo manipulated? How do they do that? Photographer Michael Weil will examine the impact of photo editing on the field of photography. Noon to 1 p.m. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/monthly-lecture-series/eastside-conversations/eastside-conversations-photo-real.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
TTTI Kabbalat Shabbat
The Temple-Tifereth Israel will livestream Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 on its Roku channel and Facebook Page. To watch the livestream visit, bit.ly/tttilivestreaming.
Virtual Tri-C JazzFest Set for Aug. 21-22
A virtual festival showcasing Cleveland’s deep reservoir of jazz talent will stream across various online platforms over two nights. The tunes start at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 and Aug. 22. The online event will be free, though viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Cuyahoga Community College’s Student Emergency Fund. Money raised will specifically benefit creative arts students experiencing unforeseen financial challenges with the potential to derail their studies. Click here to register for the online festival and visit tri-cjazzfest.com for more information.
Saturday, August 22
Shabbat Morning Torah Study with Rabbi Klein
Rabbi Klein will host a Shabbat morning Torah study live-streamed from the Hartzmark Room. To allow participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi. The class starts at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 22 and can be live-streamed at bit.ly/tttilivestreaming
Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
Rabbi Cohen will discuss Jewish time, text, memory and identity during this adult learning session at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 22. For the Zoom link, email jmendelson@ttti.org.
Virtual Tri-C JazzFest Set for Aug. 21-22
A virtual festival showcasing Cleveland’s deep reservoir of jazz talent will stream across various online platforms over two nights. The tunes start at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 and Aug. 22. The online event will be free, though viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Cuyahoga Community College’s Student Emergency Fund. Money raised will specifically benefit creative arts students experiencing unforeseen financial challenges with the potential to derail their studies. Click here to register for the online festival and visit tri-cjazzfest.com for more information.
Sunday, August 23
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
LaBlast with Robert via Facebook Live is at noon Sunday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. The Shootouts will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 23.
Monday, August 24
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Kristin Harmel & Fiona Davis
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 on Facebook Live for a special "Libraries in Fiction" conversation with Kristin Harmel and Fiona Davis. Harmel is the author of “The Winemaker’s Wife” and “The Room on Rue Amelie.” Her latest is “The Book of Lost Names.” Inspired by actual events from World War II, The Book of Lost Names tells the story of how a young woman helped hundreds of children flee the Nazis. Davis is the author of “The Chelsea Girls,” “The Dollhouse,” “The Address” and “The Masterpiece.” In her latest, “The Lions of Fifth Avenue,” a series of book thefts roils the iconic New York Public Library, leaving two generations of strong-willed women to pick up the pieces. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/harmel-davis.
Tuesday, August 25
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Pilates with Kyle via Facebook Live is at noon Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Shaker Library Yiddish book discussion: “A Jewish Refugee Refugee in New York” by Kadya Molodovsky
7 p.m. Aug. 25. In this fictionalized daily journal, a young Polish woman details her struggles to learn the language and find her place in the New York City immigrant community while worrying about her family back in Poland. Call the Shaker Library at 216-991-2030 to register.
Wednesday, August 26
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Alex Bevan will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 26.
Temple Emanu El: Get Out the Vote: A Zoom Panel Discussion on Engaging Congregants & Parishioners
7 p.m. Aug. 26. Co-sponsored by Church of the Resurrection. Panelists include: Jeremy Paris, Principal at The Raben Group, a national public policy and strategic communication firm; Erika Anthony, Executive Director of the Transformation Fund & Co-Founder of Cleveland Votes, a nonpartisan voter mobilization initiative; and Jeremy Cronig, Program Manager for the MitzVote Civic Engagement Initiative at Hillel International. Moderated by David Sperling, President of Temple Emanu El. Register by emailing dhershey@teecleve.org. Zoom ID/password will be sent after registration.
Thursday, August 27
Kol Israel reveals redesigned educational experience
Kol Israel will have its Face to Face Reveal, which will showcase the Holocaust edcuation program with redesigned banners, personal stories and updated information relevant to today’s social climate. The free online program is at 7 p.m. Aug. 27. Call 216-831-3754 or visit www.kifcle.org/reveal for more information and to register.
Friday, August 28
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
TTTI Kabbalat Shabbat
The Temple-Tifereth Israel will livestream Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m Aug. 28 on its Roku channel and Facebook Page. To watch the livestream visit, bit.ly/tttilivestreaming.
Saturday, August 29
Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
Rabbi Cohen will discuss Jewish time, text, memory and identity during this adult learning session at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 29. For the Zoom link, email jmendelson@ttti.org.
Sunday, August 30
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
LaBlast with Robert via Facebook Live is at noon Sunday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Cellocentric will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 30.
Monday, August 31
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Tuesday, September 1
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Pilates with Kyle via Facebook Live is at noon Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Wednesday, September 2
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Case Western Reserve University-Siegal Lifelong Learning Fall Kick-Off
The 7 p.m. program includes the following remote lecture along with a preview of courses and lectures this fall: Isaac, Ishmael, and Jesus: Jews, Christians, and Muslims on the Binding of Isaac; Aaron Koller, Professor of Near Eastern Studies; Chair, Robert M. Beren Department of Jewish Studies, Yeshiva University. Free and open to all. For more information and registration, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/koller.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Uno Lady will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 2.
Thursday, September 3
The Jewish Sermon on the Mount
The Jewish Sermon on the Mount compares the universal ethics of Judaism and Christianity. The class will analyze "Judeo-Christian" ethics showing the similarities as well as differences between the two faiths. Was Jesus a universalist Jew? Find out in this in-depth discussion with instructor Todd Rosenberg. From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 3-24. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jewish-sermon-mount.
Friday, September 4
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Sunday, September 6
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
LaBlast with Robert via Facebook Live is at noon Sunday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Smith Taylor will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 6.
Monday, September 7
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Tuesday, September 8
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Pilates with Kyle via Facebook Live is at noon Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Wednesday, September 9
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
The Nineteenth Amendment: 100 Years of Women in Politics (REMOTE)
The year 2020 celebrates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment and the story behind the struggle to extend voting rights is both intriguing and inspiring. The lecture will also highlight some of the events and leaders in the century of women in politics, including a look at women who have run for the presidency. At 7 p.m. with lecturer Robert Watson, historian, author, political commentator and professor at Lynn University. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/nineteenth-amendment-100-years-women-politics-remote.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Radio on the Lake Theatre will perform “Double Indemnity” at 8 p.m. Sept. 9.
Thursday, September 10
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Sept. 10 workshop runs from 3 to 6 p.m.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Philip Metres
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 on Facebook Live for a virtual event with Philip Metres, whose fourth book of poems – “Shrapnel Maps” – was released earlier this year. He will be in conversation with Karen Long of the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/metres.
Friday, September 11
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Sunday, September 13
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
LaBlast with Robert via Facebook Live is at noon Sunday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
FIDF Virtual National Gala
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces will hold its 2020 National Gala virtually. The first-ever online FIDF National Gala, a coast-to-coast celebration, will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 13. The evening is themed “A Night of Heroes.” Register at fidf.org/events/2020-national-gala.
Monday, September 14
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Wendy Walker, Rachel Howzell Hall & Julie Clark
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 on Facebook Live for a virtual event with three authors. Wendy Walker is the best-selling author of “All Is Not Forgotten,” “Emma In the Night” and “The Night Before,” with rights sold in 23 foreign languages as well as options in film and television. Her next thriller, “Don’t Look for Me,” will be published in September. Rachel Howzell Hall is the author of the acclaimed Lou Norton series and the stand-alone thriller “They All Fall Down.” She is the co-author of “The Good Sister” with James Patterson, which appeared in the New York Times best-selling anthology “The Family Lawyer.” Her latest stand-alone thriller, “And Now She's Gone,” is due out in September. Novelist Julie Clark’s 2018 debut, “The Ones We Choose,” was published in 2018 and has been optioned for television by Lionsgate. “The Last Flight,” published in June, is a thrilling book about two women, two flights and one last chance to disappear. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/walker-hall-clark.
Tuesday, September 15
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Pilates with Kyle via Facebook Live is at noon Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Gramercy Books owner Linda Kass launches ‘A Ritchie Boy’
Join Gramercy Books owner Linda Kass for the official book launch of her second novel, “A Ritchie Boy,” a compelling narrative inspired by true events. Kass will be in conversation with noted Ohio State University historian Dr. Robin Judd on Zoom Webinar. 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 15. Register at eventbrite.com/e/gramercy-books-owner-linda-kass-launches-a-ritchie-boy-tickets-101426722056.
Wednesday, September 16
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with John Scalzi & Terry Virts
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 on Facebook Live for a conversation with former International Space Station Commander and Air Force Colonel Terry Virts and Hugo Award-winning author John Scalzi. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/scalzi-virts.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Piano Cleveland will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 16.
Friday, September 18
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Sunday, September 20
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Diana Chittester will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 20.
Tuesday, September 22
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Sept. 22 workshop runs from 6 to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, September 23
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Ariel Clayton Karas, violin & Marina Kerze, piano will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 23.
Saturday, September 26
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Worry Stone will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 26.
Wednesday, September 30
Shaker Library Yiddish book discussion: “The Leavers” by Lisa Ko
7 p.m. Sept. 30. A young boy must learn to adapt when he is adopted by a white couple after his mother abandons him while his mother must come to terms with the mistakes of her past. Set in New York City and China and told from two perspectives, this story highlights issues of migration, adoption, belonging, and the need to chart one’s own destiny. Call the Shaker Library at 216-991-2030 to register.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. OPUS 216 will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 30.
Tuesday, October 6
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Oct. 6 workshop runs from 2 to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, October 21
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Oct. 21 workshop runs from 5 to 8 p.m.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Maggie Smith & Dave Lucas
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Maggie Smith and Dave Lucas. Smith is the award-winning writer of the viral poem “Good Bones” and the author of Keep Moving, which celebrates the beauty and strength on the other side of loss. Lucas is poet laureate for the state of Ohio and a full-time lecturer in Case Western Reserve’s Department of English. He is known for his difficult and highly stylized modern poetry and is recognized as one of the most influential poets of the 21st century. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/smith-lucas.
Thursday, October 22
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Dr. Michael Roizen
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 on Facebook Live when Cleveland Clinic Chief Wellness Officer and author Dr. Michael Roizen will discuss his cookbook/strategic eating plan – the sequel to the wildly popular “What to Eat When.” Visit beyondbookjackets.com/roizen.
Tuesday, November 3
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Nov. 3 workshop runs from 5 to 8 p.m.
Thursday, November 19
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Nov. 19 workshop runs from 3 to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, December 1
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Dec. 1 workshop runs from 2 to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, December 16
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Dec. 16 workshop runs from 5 to 8 p.m.
Ongoing programs
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Shabbat (Friday) Evening Service
Every Shabbat (Friday) evening, Fairmount Temple offers a Shabbat service led by our clergy at 6:15 p.m. that you can stream at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Wednesday Morning Torah Study
Every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., Morning Torah Study will be held via Zoom conferencing. To be added to the group list and receive the information on Zoom for the Wednesday Morning Torah Study, please contact Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org.
Beth Jacob Congregation shifts minyamin, classes to digital platform
Beth Jacob Congregation is offering virtual services and classes. They daven Shachris on Sundays at 8:30; Monday, Thursday and Friday at 6:45; and Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/daily-tefillah. Amud Yomi is 6:15 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Daf Yomi is at 6 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan. Lox & Learn is at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Kinyan Mesechta is at 9:20 p.m. Mondays and 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; followed by Maariv; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Daily services, Monday through Friday; morning minyan, 7:15 a.m.; evening minyan, 6 p.m. Shabbat Services, Saturday; Shabbat morning, 9 a.m.; Shabbat afternoon, 6 pm. Daily services, Sunday; morning minyan, 8 a.m.; evening minyan: 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Chabad of Cleveland
Use this Zoom link for all events: https://zoom.us/j/7262247760?status=success
Chassidus Chaburah: Freshen up your morning with a daily dose of Chassidus. Sunday through Friday 7:30 to 8:10 a.m.
Stories from the Soul: Every Sunday afternoon, grab a coffee and join Rabbi Shmuli Friedman for these stories from 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.
Women’s Tanya: Every Tuesday at 11 a.m., take a tour through the most spiritual realms, collecting some relevant keepsakes along the way with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760.
Women’s Chassidus Insights into the weekly Torah Portion: Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. with Rabbi Chaikin
The Sichos Project with Rabbi Gancz: Every Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Timely Tanya: Every Thursday at 8 p.m., study selections from the Tanya to help bolster your faith and get you through these trying days with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760
Erev Shabbos Avos - 12 minutes of Ethics: From 5 to 5:15 p.m. listen to others share their favorite Pirkei Avot messages. If you would like to share your own, contact Rabbi Shmuli via their website (chabadofcleveland.com/tools/feedback.htm) to get a spot in the rotation.
Chavrusah Learning Program
Chavrusah Learning Program is offering a class every Wednesday from 8-9 p.m. that consists of a night of dynamic one-on-one learning and facilitated group discussions. For more information or for technical questions, call 512-758-2144 or email info@TheKollel.org. Use bit.ly/learn_face2face to sign in.
City Club of Cleveland offering recordings of past virtual forums
The City Club of Cleveland has a backlog of virtual and in-person forums at cityclub.org. All forums are available in video as well as podcast form. To view archives of past forums, visit cityclub.org/archives.
Cleveland Cinemas’ virtual screening room
Cleveland Cinemas opened its virtual screening room to the public where people can watch a range of films for a fee. Visit clevelandcinemas.com. Opening July 29: “Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind.”
Cleveland City Dance offering free dance classes
Cleveland City Dance is living streaming dance classes so dancers can continue to grow in their art. Find a schedule of free classes at clevelandcitydance.com/virtualclasses.html.
Cleveland Institute of Music opening virtual showcase
The Cleveland Institute of Music is releasing an online showcase of student and faculty talent consisting of video recordings of its most iconic ensemble, opera and solo performances on its Facebook page. Visit facebook.com/ClevelandInstituteofMusic.
The Cleveland Museum of Art online resources
Explore the wealth of digital resources CMA has to offer by visiting clevelandart.org/home-where-art-stay-connected.
The Cleveland Orchestra, WCLV Classical 104.9 ideastream weekday broadcasts
Created to provide musical nourishment for Northeast Ohio community, Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra includes highlights from Orchestra recordings and past concerts – running from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday on the radio and online. In addition to weekday Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra broadcasts, WCLV will continue running Cleveland Orchestra concerts at 8 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays on the radio and online. Details of the existing broadcast schedule of previously recorded and on-demand concerts are available at ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra, wclv.ideastream.org/topics/lunchtime-with-the-cleveland-orchestra and ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra-broadcasts.
Cleveland Orchestra Musicians on social media
With Severance Hall dark during the COVID-19 crisis, many Cleveland Orchestra musicians are recording performances at their homes and posting them on the Orchestra’s social media channels (facebook.com/clevelandorchestra, twitter.com/CleveOrchestra, instagram.com/cleveorch and youtube.com/clevelandorchestra). In addition, the Orchestra has adapted its school-based Mindful Music Moments program to reach community members of all ages across all of its social media platforms and website. This daily online initiative combines classical music with mindfulness prompts in an attempt to help reduce stress and anxiety, providing an accessible tool to boost social and emotional well-being.
College Now of Greater Cleveland
Those with concerns about how the pandemic will impact student loans or college admission status can contact College Now of Greater Cleveland and schedule a free virtual counseling session. collegenowgc.org
Columbus Museum of Art online resources
Join the CMA online as they experiment with new ways of virtually gathering, cultivating creativity and play, and building community resilience and connection together. Visit columbusmuseum.org/stay-connected for more information.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah to host college student meet-ups
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host opportunities for college students to meet through Zoom for a check-in and learning with the date and time to be determined.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah ongoing programs
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m. every Friday; zoom.us/j/955142707 or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707. Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland is at 4 p.m. every Wednesday; zoom.us/j/994856324, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. Children are invited to join for Virtual T.O.D.A (The Open Dor Academy, our Shabbat morning children’s program) on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. for 30 minutes of fun with Holly and Rabbi Brown; us04web.zoom.us/j/78073937917, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. The Rebbe's Tisch is a new program at 9 p.m. Thursdays, and Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters; zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389. Midweek Mishnah classes continue virtually and are at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248; no Hebrew needed, all adult learners welcome.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning offers an array of remote courses and lectures that provide an opportunity for live exchange of ideas with expert faculty. case.edu/lifelonglearning
Daily Digital Inspiration
Rabbi Avi Goldstein of Beth Jacob Congregation in Columbus is offering a relevant and inspirational D'Var Torah every day that is no more than 3 minutes long in a WhatsApp group. To join, visit chat.whatsapp.com/Bj60wOyqqQA2lYv6MCFLuB.
Delicious Israel Virtual Israeli Food Tours
Delicious Israel offers virtual Israeli food tours, virtual Israeli cooking classes, and virtual Israeli wine or whisky tastings. For more information, visit deliciousisrael.com/virtual-tours.
Federation offering therapy during COVID-19 pandemic
In partnership with Jewish Family Services Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Access Jewish Cleveland Help Hotline is offering a therapist from JSFA to be available and on call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at accessjewishcleveland.org or 216-292-INFO (4636).
Fine Arts Association in Willoughby going Virtual for summer 2020 session
All Fine Arts Association summer 2020 camps, classes, and private music lessons will take place remotely. Summer 2020 registrations are open now. Learn more and register by visiting fineartsassociation.org or calling 440-951-7500, ext. 100.
Great Lakes Science Center releases virtual early childhood programming
The Great Lakes Science Center has released a series of free early childhood STEM programming videos catered to families with children ages 5 and younger on its website. The videos feature a book families can read along with followed by a related experiment they can complete at home with common household items. Visit greatscience.com/engage/early-childhood-resources to watch the videos.
Great Lakes Science Center virtual STEM summer camp options
Great Lakes Science Center’s Camp Curiosity program is offering new Camps@Home virtual STEM summer camp options this year. Every one of the previously scheduled summer day camps for kids in grades K-8 will have a corresponding home version. Visit greatscience.com/camps/summer-day-camps.
Hiram College Art and Design program’s Juried Student Art Show
Featuring the work of students from diverse art disciplines, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and video, the exhibition is open to the public and can be accessed through the College’s website at www.hiram.edu/artshow. Guests can also read the gallery director’s welcome, the juror’s statement, and sign the guest book.
InMotion offers virtual Parkinson’s assistance
InMotion, a Cleveland nonprofit that assists those with Parkinson’s disease, will continue its efforts through free virtual classes, support groups over teleconference calls and connecting with its clients and carepartners to guarantee they have access to proper care. Visit beinmotion.org.
JCC of Greater Columbus offers virtual personal training at home
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus is offering clients the ability to purchase virtual home workout sessions. One hour-long session is $60, one 45-minute session is $48 and one 30-minute session is $33. Three 30-minute home written workouts is $30, and there’s a special where four 30-minute virtual sessions is $99. Clients are required to have access to some equipment at home. If interested, contact JCC Fitness Director Carlie Synder at csnyder@columbusjcc.org.
Jewish Family Services COVID-19 Support Group
If you would like to connect with others in the community, get some new ideas for building resilience, and talk through concerns related to COVID-19, join this virtual support group. We will share experiences, challenges, and coping tools in a safe, welcoming, and confidential space facilitated by two Jewish Family Services clinicians. This group meets every Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. It’s open registration so participants don’t have to commit to attending every Wednesday. Register at bit.ly/JFSGroup
Jewish Federations of North America provides daily content
The Jewish Federations of North America caters to the Jewish community with daily videos, resources, virtual meet-ups and nonprofit loans through its website at jewishtogether.org.
jHUB Tie Dye at Your House
Sign up for a jHUB tie dye project brought to your house! Schedule a socially distant one-on-one program with Danya who will bring all the materials to make a special jHUB tie dye shirt connected to the value of Hiddur Mitzvah, the beautification of a mitzvah (commandment).After you sign up, a calendar link will be sent to you to pick a day and time that works for your family's schedule. Sign up at eventbrite.com/e/jhub-tie-dye-at-your-house-tickets-108258070804.
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is taking a tour of the world and all of its offerings to curate cultural connections aligned with the museum’s mission and values. Explore exhibits, art, film, literature, lectures and more through their weekly blog posts. You can also sign up to receive a weekly e-newsletter that brings the cultural content into your home. Visit maltzmuseum.org/connect to learn more.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland
Stay connected with The J’s online community by visiting their following Facebook Pages and Groups: Mandel JCC Facebook Page, Mandel JCC Fitness Group, Mandel JCC Family Place Group, Mandel JCC J-Day Camps Facebook Page and Camp Wise Facebook Page.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland: Summer With The J
The Mandel JCC is offering virtual programs to entertain, educate and inspire your children this summer. Led by your favorite teachers and camp counselors, there is something for everyone. We have provided a variety of scheduling options to help you make the most of your summer. Visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
MassMu to offer virtual gallery yours
The Massillon Museum presents Cut Up/Cut Out, a traveling exhibition organized by the Bedford Gallery at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, California, featuring more than 70 2D and 3D works created by international artists exploring decorative piercing and cutting in a variety of media ranging from paper to metal. The exhibition, sponsored by Greif Paper Mill, Massillon, Ohio, will continue through Aug. 23. Educators or individuals who wish to view the virtual tour can contact education@massillonmuseum.org or call 330-833-4061, ext. 104, and ask for Stephanie Toole.
Nature Center at Shaker Lakes Transitions to Virtual Summer Outdoor Adventure Camp
Amid continued concerns of COVID-19, the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes’ popular summer Outdoor Adventure Camp will transition to a virtual at-home camp experience. For more information, frequently asked questions, and to register children grades preK-9 for virtual Outdoor Adventure Camps, visit shakerlakes.org/camp.
NCJW/CLE ask Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe
National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe will be answering questions when it comes to thrifting and what her and her staff have been up to. Questions can be sent to her at thriftiqueshowroom@gmail.com and will be answered at facebook.com/ThriftiqueShowroom/.
The Park Synagogue Services
All Shabbat, as well as morning and evening minyans will now be conducted virtually through Zoom until further notice. Visit parksynagogue.org for more information.
PJ Library offers interactive virtual content
The PJ Library features virtual activities and live content available for children and at facebook.com/PJLibrary.
Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools online database
The Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools has various webinars and videos available featuring advice on how Jewish day schools can navigate through this period of online learning. Visit prizmah.org/gatherings to learn more.
Ramah offering programs to view at home
Ramah’s Ba-Bayit is a compilation of programs from Ramah camps and Israel programs. Interested individuals can access these videos from Zoom and Facebook Live to view at home. For more information, visit campramah.org/ramah-ba-bayit.
Solon Center for the Arts
Take virtual arts classes at discounted rates. Visit solonarts.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx.
Solon Chamber offering various resources through pandemic
Solon Chamber of Commerce will be offering a number of resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find information and resources at solonchamber.com. In partnership with the city of Solon and the Solon Senior Center, the chamber compiled a list of Solon restaurants open for delivery and take-out to help support local businesses. For the full list, visit solonchamber.com/stay-safe--shop-local.html.
Stories and Yoga with jHUB
Check out our interactive videos with easy to follow yoga stretches and stories for children. Learn about the Jewish value of Shimirat Ha’adamah (Protecting the Earth) while Danya reads "The Earth Book" by Todd Parr at youtu.be/U4UAWTeuVYY. Learn about the Jewish value of Hakarat HaTov (Recognizing the Good) while Danya reads "The Little, Little House" by Jessica Souhami at youtu.be/m5PKjvDq3WM.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Coffee with Rabbi Vann
Get your day started with Rabbi Vann on Tuesdays from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Log in to Zoom with your coffee or tea and your breakfast to connect with each other and catch up with Rabbi Vann. Visit zoom.us/s/335898534.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Coffee with Rabbi Shana
Get your day started with Rabbi Shana on Thursdays from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Log in to Zoom with your coffee or tea and your breakfast to connect with each other and catch up with Rabbi Shana. Visit zoom.us/j/97976447041.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Storytime with Rabbi Shana
Every Friday at 5 p.m. Adults and kids are invited to get comfortable in your favorite chair or find your special spot on the floor and join Rabbi Shana for a story to welcome Shabbat. Visit zoom.us/s/718705451
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Our Tent Café and T’filah
Every Sunday at 10 a.m., bring your bagel and cream cheese and favorite drink and catch up with friends Then join Rabbi Shana and Deb Rogers at 10:30 for T’filah. Visit zoom.us/j/96635845936
Talespinner Children’s Theatre provides online content
Talespinner Children’s Theatre, a theater company based in Cleveland, has posted videos made by its educational staff to its YouTube channel and Facebook page for families and children to learn theater games, activities and crafts while at home. Visit youtube.com/channel/UCpmh1tWSlKfkinTWqUxksOQ and facebook.com/TCT4kids.
The Temple Tifereth Israel
Join with others to enjoy great poems together with Rabbi Roger Klein. Every Thursday afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m., Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. Please email Jennifer Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up. No need to commit to every Thursday, but it is useful to know how many are interested in the adventures in poetry.
Thrive at Work offering free resources for remote work shift
Thrive at Work, a workplace consulting practice based in Cleveland, released a remote work toolkit and virtual community to help organizations and businesses tackle remote work, leadership, communication and juggling work and kids at home. The free resources include a virtual community for leaders; virtual office hours at 1 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; leadership coaching; and articles and guides to jumpstart remote work. All of the Thrive at Work resources can be accessed at thriveatworkteam.com/thrive-remotely.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue hosting podcast
Congregation Torat Emet’s Rabbi Ari Neuman is hosting a podcast, “The Characters You Do Not Know,” at anchor.fm/ari-neuman. He will cover the stores of minor characters in Tanach. The podcast is also available on Spotify, which is linked on the podcast’s homepage. Congregation Torat Emet is in Bexley.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue service times and classes
Shacharit 8:25 a.m. Sunday and 7:25 a.m. Monday-Friday. Mincha/Maariv: 6:50 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6:55 p.m. Friday (following Pre-Shabbat Ruach at 6:25 p.m.). The Book of Hoshaya with Rabbi Neuman: Sunday morning, 9 a.m. Contemporary Halacha: Understanding the Hallel Debate : Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. Insights from the Weekly Parsha with Rabbi Zack: Monday and Wednesday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mesillat Yesharim: The Path of the Just with Rabbi Neuman: Tuesday and Thursday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Visit toratemet.org.
YMCA offering free classes, childcare for medical personnel, nursing home employees
The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is offering free, on-demand exercise videos for YMCA members and nonmembers accessible on its website at clevelandymca.org. The YMCA is also offering childcare for medical personnel, first responders, nursing home/assisted living employees and children services employees. Additional info can be found at bit.ly/2QJ5ZdO or the YMCA Payment Registrar Office by calling 216-263-6860.