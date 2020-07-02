Friday, July 3
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 7:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Kinder Shabbat
Have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as we livestream Kinder Shabbat at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy your favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy, too.
Mandel JCC The Art of Storytelling
Explore different ways to create and tell a story using a variety of mediums including – but not limited to – socks, shadows, felt and paper bags. Each class, children will make new characters for their stories. The group will have the opportunity to share stories over Zoom and at home with family. Instructors: Jackie/Alex. WHO: Children in Pre-K. WHEN: Every Friday through July 10 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Temple Emanu El All American Shabbat Pre-Reception
All-American Shabbat Pre-Reception via Zoom at 5:45 p.m. Wear * Drink * Nosh * Decorate* Red White and Blue! Young families can pick up bubbles during the day starting at 9 a.m. (while supplies last) at the main front door bench. 6:15 p.m. Shabbat Service via Live Stream, Zoom & Facebook Live (Facebook: Temple Emanu El - Orange Village, Ohio). Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login. ~NOTE: Same Zoom link for Pre-Reception & Shabbat Service. Rabbi Denker will speak on "Freedom to Speak, Obligation to Speak Out". July 3-4 / 11-12 Tammuz 5780 Shabbat Chukat-Balak - Numbers 19:1-25:9 & Micah 5:6-6:8.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly Kabbalat Shabbat services
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat each Friday at 6 p.m. Join at https://zoom.us/j/955142707, or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Kabbalat Shabbat
Live streamed from the chapel or Roku channel (TTTI Chapel), or watch live on The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. bit.ly/tttilivestreaming
Saturday, July 4
Temple Emanu El Parshat HaShavua via Zoom
Parshat HaShavua via Zoom at 9 a.m. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login.
Smiles for Sophie 13th Annual Birthday Bash and Dash
Virtual race will benefit Smiles for Sophie Forever, a foundation confronting pediatric brain cancer. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/sophie.asp.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly Havdalah services
We will come together for Havdalah at 9:45 p.m. this week. Join at https://zoom.us/j/121196610, or by calling 1-646-558-8656 and entering Meeting ID:121 196 610.
Sunday, July 5
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Monday, July 6
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 7:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Cleveland Act Now Academy free virtual classes for ages 11-14
This is a three- to five-week intensive summer arts program beginning July 6 for young artists that is fun and challenging. Youth will learn acting fundamentals, storytelling methods, and play creation. For additional information and questions contact Faye Hargate, CPT director of community ensembles, at 216-631-2727, ext. 207 or fhargate@cptonline.org.
Cleveland City Dance virtual and in-person classes
Cleveland City Dance will be resuming in-person classes and continuing virtual classes for the five-week session beginning July 6. Find a schedule for classes and camps at clevelandcitydance.com/summer.html.
Magical Theatre Summer Camp Online: Magical Wizarding Camp
As we continue to battle “IT that shall not be named,” young wizards and witches join forces for good at Magical Wizarding Camp. Using improvisation, theatre games, and prop-making skills, a colorful cast of professors will lead each wizard and witch through a series of classes such as Defense Against the Dark Arts, Potions, Wand Making, Transﬁguration, Care of Magical Creatures, Muggle Studies and more. Each camper will receive a Wizarding Welcome Kit containing supplies for the week, a Wizard Academy robe, and their Letter of Acceptance. Ages 9-12. From 9 a.m. to noon July 6-10. For more information visit magicaltheatre.org.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: What’s NU? With Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria
Topical text study and discussion on the most relevant Jewish topics of the day from 10 to 11 a.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Parshat Hashavua with Professor Doron Kalir, CSU
We will discuss the weekly Torah portion from a liberal viewpoint from noon to 1 p.m. In particular, we will examine implications of the text for today's community and the meaning of Emunah (faith) in the 21st century. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Mandel JCC Let’s Paint!
Each class will introduce new brush strokes, a variety of textures and a diversity of mediums of paint. Children will be inspired by artists that were known for their innovation and experimentation with painting techniques. Children will work on a new painting each week. Instructors: Meghann/Nikki. WHO: Children in Grades K-1. WHEN: Every Monday through July 6 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Sensational Scientists
Children will explore, discover and investigate the world around them with hands-on activities that involve problem solving and messy fun. Students will be encouraged to ask questions, make their own hypothesis and discover the answers. Through experiments and projects, children will look for answers and through their observations, will come to conclusions. Supplies will be provided. Instructors: Alex/Bela. WHO: Children in Pre-K. WHEN: Every Monday through July 6 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Ukulele Lessons
In these interactive lessons led by Anisfield Song Leader Sam Spiegle, you’ll learn all you need to know about ukulele, from basic chords to favorite tunes. You can expect to learn at least one new song each lesson, as well as tons of ukulele tips and tricks. Ukuleles will be provided for the month. Instructors: Sam Spiegle/Madi. WHO: Children in Grades 4-7, WHEN: Every Monday through July 6 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Game Night
Join us for games and peer hangouts. Your camper will have the opportunity to play games and see friends with Laurie Gross-Kammer as the facilitator. We will be playing different games each week. This activity is for all ages and abilities and has a focus on building social skills and peer to peer interactions. WHO: Children in Pre-K. WHEN: Every Monday through July 6, 4 to 4:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Neffesh Ha-Chayyim – The Mystical Secrets of God, Life, the Universe and Everything with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
This book by Rabbi Chaim of Volozhindelves deep into Kabbalah, Biblical texts and Rabbinic teachings to expound on the most fundamental questions of Jewish belief and practice. Among the topics we will explore are the nature of God, the relationship of God, the human soul and the universe, the power of prayer and mitzvot, the source of evil and suffering, the nature of repentance, achieving union with the Divine and bringing about redemption. From 8 to 9 p.m. “The Soul of Life: The Complete Neffesh Ha-Chayyim” by Rabbi Chaimof Volozhin, translated by EliezerLipa(Leonard) Moskowitz, published by New DavarPublications, is the only translation that includes the full text, including kabbalistic sections. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Tuesday, July 7
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Aeschylus, Dramatist of Democracy in Periclean Athens
This course will focus on selected plays written by Aeschylus, the earliest tragedies to survive in European literature. Timothy Wutrich, senior instructor, Classics, CWRU. Tuesdays, July 7-28, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/literature-writing/aeschylus-dramatist-democracy-periclean-athens.
Stan Hywet is offering a virtual summer camp for children
This series of four interactive 30 to 40 video sessions takes place on four consecutive Tuesdays at 10 a.m., beginning July 7. Campers ages 7-12 will participate in a virtual adventure to uncover the story behind Stan Hywet, its Manor House and the historic gardens and grounds. After each session, campers will be given a real-world challenge to complete within their own backyard or local park. Deadline to sign up is June 30. Visit stanhywet.org for additional information.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Torah Study with Susan Wyner
Join in for a close reading of the Torah as we make our way through our most central text. We are currently studying the book of Deuteronomy. From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
James Joyce's Ulysses (REMOTE)
Since its publication in 1922, “Ulysses” has often been called the greatest novel of the 20th century. Yet it’s also a famously “difficult” book, a reputation that has obscured the entertaining and often highly affecting human story it presents. This course will guide readers through Ulysses' narrative innovations, its debts to Homer and Shakespeare, its historical and biographical contexts, and its dazzling odyssey of styles. Along the way, special emphasis will be paid to the more accessible pleasures of this landmark novel: its vivid characters, its humor, its moving evocations of love and grief, and its climactic affirmation of life itself. From 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, July 7 through Aug. 11. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/literature-writing/james-joyces-ulysses.
Classical Archaeology Series (REMOTE)
Case Western Reserve University-Siegal Lifelong Learning is pleased to offer remote lectures and courses. Open to the community. At 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 7 through Aug. 18. For details, price and registration, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/classical-archaeology-series or call 216-368-2090.
Mandel JCC Busy Bodies
A teacher-directed physically active class with a focus on gross motor development. Using movement, dance and movement exploration, children will practice gross motor skills, develop their spatial awareness and explore creative movement. Instructors: Meghann/Bela. WHO: Children in Pre-K. WHEN: Every Tuesday through July 7 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandelljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Loose Parts
Explore the idea of using open-ended, loose parts materials, to allow children to have their own ideas, to make things the way they decide, and to figure out for themselves how to make their ideas work. Facilitators will provide a new challenge each week which will allow children to experiment, discover, collaborate and have fun. Instructors: Jackie/Talya. WHO: Children in Grades K-1. WHEN: Every Tuesday through July 7 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Siegal Lifelong Learning Hamilton: Fact and Fiction, Past and Present
Why not enjoy Hamilton all summer long? Watch “Hamilton” on Disney Plus available beginning July 3, and then take this course to learn more. Mondays, July 6 through 27, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/history-and-culture/hamilton-fact-and-fiction-past-and-present.
Mandel JCC Game Night
Join us for games and peer hangouts. Your camper will have the opportunity to play games and see friends with Laurie Gross-Kammer as the facilitator. We will be playing different games each week. This activity is for all ages and abilities and has a focus on building social skills and peer to peer interactions. WHO: Children in Grades K-1. WHEN: Every Tuesday through July 7 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club Happy Hour
Everyone is invited to discuss topics of current interest along with a little comedy on the side at 5 p.m. These discussions are open to everyone and drinks are optional. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Wednesday, July 8
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 7:15 to 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - Midweek Mishnah Classes
Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class at 10 a.m. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. https://zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mishnah: The New Scripture with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
Most Jewish institutions and values, while based on the Bible, were created by the ancient rabbis. From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.The Mishnah and its expansion into the full Talmud are the core texts for our Jewish foundations. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
The Science of COVID-19 & Return to Work Guidance with Summa Health
Join the Solon Chamber of Commerce for the virtual Western Reserve Safety Council program from 11:45 a.m, to 1 p.m., featuring Dr. Thomas File, chair of infectious disease at Summa Health and president of Infectious Diseases Society of America, and Dr. Michael Atta, medical director of occupational medicine at Summa Health. Register at https://web.solonchamber.com/events/TheScience%20of%20COVID19%20%20Return%20to%20Work%20Guidance%20with%20Summa%20Health-6701/details.
CSU Alumni Association: Show Up + Show Out: Communication Habits to Make You Unforgettable
This webinar will show you how to take control of how you show up at work and in life every day. You will learn the four pillars of communication that determine your overall effectiveness and how well your image and message leave a memorable impression on others. You will also learn how to go from being ordinary to extraordinary and get practical action items that you can turn into habits that position you to show up and show out in business and in life. The webinar will be presented by Bridgett McGowen, an award-winning international professional speaker, a publisher and popular business author. Starts at noon. Register at alumlc.org/csuohio/1449/register.
A Look at Jewish and Israeli Humor with Yair Nitzani
Join Yair Nitzani, renowned Israeli performer, for this remote learning opportunity with a look into Jewish and Israeli humor. Drawing on his experiences as an Israeli rock star, songwriter, and TV host, Nitzani uses satire and comedy to present his distinctive take on life. To learn more about Yair Nitzani, view the video at youtu.be/FLNqxkz30WQ, and read this recent article lionhouseagency.com/sngle-post/2020/02/18/Yair-Nitzani-Humor-Column. From 12:30 to 2 p.m. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/look-jewish-and-israeli-humor-yair-nitzani-remote.
The Ancient Olympic Games: Sports and Society in Ancient Greece
What are the ancient origins of these Modern Olympic Games? Sports festivals in ancient Greece were celebrated as major religious rituals to gods such as Zeus, Poseidon, Athena, and Apollo. Sports, in fact, pervaded Greek culture and played an active role in competitive Greek society. This course will examine both the mythical and archaeological origins of the ancient Olympic Games, as well as the events (track and field, horseracing, etc.) And other activities that made up the festival celebration. We will also examine the archaeology of the sanctuary of Zeus at Olympia, including the Temple of Zeus, which housed his cult statue, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Karen Laurence, Assistant Director of Faculty and Alumni Engagement, Siegal Lifelong Learning. Wednesdays, July 8-29 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/history-and-culture/ancient-olympic-games-sports-and-society-ancient-greece.
Mandel JCC Gardening
Summer time is the perfect time to get outside and into the garden so come join us to learn and grow through gardening! Our participants will engage their natural curiosity and wonder. Gardening offers the opportunity for hands-on activities, sensory and science experiments and a lot of discovery! We will offer a handful of activities that can be done with or without a backyard garden. Whether you live in a house or apartment, our instructor will make sure you are set up to bloom! Supplies will be provided. Instructors: Rachel H./Madi WHO: Children in Grades K-1 WHEN: Every Wednesday through July 8 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Sports Performance & Training
Sports Performance and Training is a foundational program that will help prepare young athletes by focusing on movement skill, developing excellent speed and agility training. Each day participants will experience a new warm up, training routine and cool down along with routines and tasks that they can participate in offline and outside! Instructor: Talya. WHO: Children in Grades 4-7. WHEN: Every Wednesday through July 8 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Summer Sensory Exploration
Splish, splash, pop; explore and get a little messy with us! Sensory play provides children with endless ways to develop and learn. Each week we will engage our five senses in new ways while getting our hands dirty. Instructors: Bela/Lisa WHO: Children in Pre-K WHEN: Every Wednesday through July 8 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly Teen Hangout
Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland and Rabbi Rachel from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Email Rabbi Rachel for the password for the Teen meetings. rbrown@shaareytikvah.org. Zoom link, https://zoom.us/j/994856324.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Cocktails with the Cantor
Join Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo and Marshall Griffith for a new summer series from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Each session will feature musical favorites. Don’t forget to have your favorite beverage in hand - it is sure to be a “Happy Hour!” Live streamed from the Temple or our Roku channel or watch live on The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Facebook page. bit.ly/tttilivestreaming
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Beginning Israeli Dancing with Israeli dance professional Stuart Meyer
If you have an interest in learning folk dances from Israel new and old, come join this Israeli dance class for first timers. No dance experience necessary. Just make a little space to dance safely in your own home. From 6 to 7 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Birding Basics: Enjoying Birds in Your Yard and Beyond (REMOTE)
Lecture led by Andy Jones, Chair and Curator of Ornithology, Cleveland Museum of Natural History. From 6-7:30 p.m. For details, price, and registration, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/remote-learning/siegal-remote-lectures or call 216-368-2090.
Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland virtual program
The virtual program topic “Problem with ‘Grave’ Errors in our Cemeteries” will be led by Rabbi Akiva Feinstein on Zoom at 7 p.m. This program is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Preregistration is required and must be requested by 6 p.m. July 8. To preregister, send an email message with your name, email address, current location and ZIP code to rsvp@JGSCleveland.org
Kent Blossom Music Festival virtual concert season
The Kent Blossom Music Festival and the Kent State University Glauser School of Music will rebroadcast concerts recorded over the past three seasons. Concerts will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in July at facebook.com/KentBlossomMusic, youtube.com/c/KentStateUniversitySchoolofMusic and kent.edu/blossom/live-streaming. For a schedule and more information, visit kent.edu/blossom.
Thursday, July 9
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
LIVE! on Zoom: An Evening with Hidden Valley Road author Robert Kolker
Join bestselling and award-winning author Robert Kolker, in conversation with journalist Joselin Linder (“The Family Gene”), about his No. 1 New York Times bestselling book and Oprah’s Book Club pick, “Hidden Valley Road,” the heartrending story of a midcentury American family with 12 children, six of them diagnosed with schizophrenia, that became science's great hope in the quest to understand the disease. Registrants will receive login information and full instructions through Eventbrite. General admission is $5; General admission plus a copy of “Hidden Valley Road” is $35. Register at eventbrite.com/e/live-on-zoom-an-evening-with-hidden-valley-road-author-robert-kolker-tickets-105860082356.
Mandel JCC Challah Making
Each week, learn how to make a different kind of challah, including traditional, cinnamon raisin, tie-dye and chocolate chip. Join us as we prepare our challah dough, learn braiding and shaping techniques and prepare for a delicious start to Shabbat. After-hours camp activities include practice and preparation for the next class. Supplies are provided. Instructors: Meghann/Lauren. WHO: Children in Grades K-3. WHEN: Every Thursday through July 9 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Challah Making
Each week, learn how to make a different kind of challah, including traditional, cinnamon raisin, tie-dye and chocolate chip. Join us as we prepare our challah dough, learn braiding and shaping techniques and prepare for a delicious start to Shabbat. After-hours camp activities include practice and preparation for the next class. Supplies are provided. Instructors: Meghann/Lauren. WHO: Children in Grades 4-9. WHEN: Every Thursday through July 9 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Storybook Kitchen
Participants learn to cook recipes inspired by favorite children’s books. Children will acquire kitchen skills and learn about nutrition as they try out new recipes and cooking techniques. Once you are registered, notify of any allergies so we can make accommodations in the recipes we use. An ingredient list will be sent out in advance. This class will require the supervision of an adult. Instructors: Talya/Jackie. WHO: Children in Pre-K. WHEN: Every Thursday through July 9 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Game Night
Join us for games and peer hangouts. Your camper will have the opportunity to play games and see friends with Laurie Gross-Kammer as the facilitator. We will be playing different games each week. This activity is for all ages and abilities and has a focus on building social skills and peer to peer interactions. WHO: Children in Grades 4-7. WHEN: Every Thursday through July 9 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Poetry Thursdays with Rabbi Roger C. Klein
Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion from 4 to 5 p.m. featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. No need to commit to every week, but it is useful to know how many are interested. Email Jen Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up and for the Zoom link.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly The Rebbe's Tisch
The Rebbe's Tisch is on Thursdays at 9 p.m. Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters. Special guests are featured each week. https://zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389.
Friday, July 10
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 7:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Kinder Shabbat
Have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as we livestream Kinder Shabbat at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy your favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy, too.
Temple Emanu Saba & Savta Shabbat Pre-Reception
Saba & Savta Shabbat Pre-Reception via Zoom. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login. Starts at 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly Kabbalat Shabbat services
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat each Friday at 6 p.m. Join at https://zoom.us/j/955142707, or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Kabbalat Shabbat
Live streamed from the chapel or Roku channel (TTTI Chapel), or watch live on The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. bit.ly/tttilivestreaming
Northeast Ohio Make-A-Wish Gala is going virtual
Due to COVID-19, to protect the health of wish kids, their families and our generous supporters during these uncertain times, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana has transitioned our upcoming Northeast Ohio BIG Wish Gala to a virtual event. The Prince & Izant Northeast Ohio Hope is Essential Virtual Gala brought to you by Dworken & Bernstein is going virtual from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. July 10. Visit okiwish.me/NEOHopeGala to learn more and register for the free event. Auction bidding opens July 1.
Saturday, July 11
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers from 9 to 10 a.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Shabbat Morning Torah Study with Rabbi Klein
To allow your participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, please respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi. Live streamed from the Hartzmark Room at 9:15 a.m. bit.ly/tttilivestreaming
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Youth & Family Service
Rabbi Josh will lead our Bessie Hershey Religious School students and Day School families in a Shabbat morning service that will involve many prayers that your children are learning at 11 a.m. All youth are welcome. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
Jewish Time, Text, Memory, and Identity. 3:30 p.m. For Zoom link, email jmendelson@ttti.org.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly Havdalah services
We will come together for Havdalah at 9:45 p.m. this week. Join at https://zoom.us/j/121196610, or by calling 1-646-558-8656 and entering Meeting ID:121 196 610.
Sunday, July 12
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Monday, July 13
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning- Moving West: A History of the Jewish Midwest
Lead by Mara Cohen Ioannides, Senior Instructor, Missouri State University; President, Midwest Jewish Studies Association and the Ozarks Studies Association. From 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays, July 13 through Aug. 3. For more information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/moving-west-history-jewish-midwest.
jHUB Young Adults Book Club
Join jHUB Young Adults (ages 22-40ish) for a monthly book club where we will discuss books about Jewish themes, identity and experiences. The first book is "Becoming Eve: My Journey from Ultra-Orthodox Rabbi to Transgender Woman" by Abby Chava Stein. We will meet on Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. to discuss the book and choose our next book. Zoom link will be sent out prior to the event to those who have registered. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/jhub-book-club-july-tickets-109030549308.
Lake Erie Ink’s Summer Ink programs
Lake Erie Ink is running its Summer Ink camps through Zoom. Session 2 runs July 13-30. Scholarships are available. Camp is supported in part by the Nord Family Foundation and Baldwin Wallace University. Visit lakeerieink.org/summer.
Magical Theatre Company: The Show Must Go Online
The Show Must Go Online is presented through special arrangement with Beat by Beat Press (www.bbbpress.com). A new musical written to be rehearsed and performed remotely. In this ﬁrst-of-its kind online musical, each actor will have their own scene or song to rehearse online with the director, choreographer and musical director throughout the week. They will upload their performance and the ﬁnal show will debut live on Facebook and YouTube. Ages 10-17. From July 13-17. Visit magicaltheatre.org for more information.
Tuesday, July 14
Lake Erie Ink College Essay Workshop
Work with experienced writers and counselors and write the essay that best expresses who you are. Session 1 is 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 14 and Aug. 4. Session 2 is 6:30 to 8 pm. July 21 and Aug. 11. Attend one or more sessions. Visit lakeerieink.org/college-essay.
Wednesday, July 15
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - Midweek Mishnah Classes
Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class at 10 a.m. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. https://zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning – Jewish Lives: Solomon: The Lure of Wisdom
The Jewish Lives series, published by Yale University Press, explores the stories of historical and present-day influential individuals whose Jewish experiences shaped their contributions to culture, science, and politics. Local professors lead these book discussions. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, July 5 through July 29. For more information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jewish-lives-solomon-lure-wisdom
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly Teen Hangout
Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland and Rabbi Rachel from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Email Rabbi Rachel for the password for the Teen meetings. rbrown@shaareytikvah.org. Zoom link, https://zoom.us/j/994856324.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Cocktails with the Cantor
Join Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo and Marshall Griffith for a new summer series from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Each session will feature musical favorites. Don’t forget to have your favorite beverage in hand – it is sure to be a “Happy Hour.” Live streamed from the Temple or our Roku channel or watch live on The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Facebook page. bit.ly/tttilivestreaming.
Kent Blossom Music Festival virtual concert season
The Kent Blossom Music Festival and the Kent State University Glauser School of Music will rebroadcast concerts recorded over the past three seasons. Concerts will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in July at facebook.com/KentBlossomMusic, youtube.com/c/KentStateUniversitySchoolofMusic and kent.edu/blossom/live-streaming. For a schedule and more information, visit kent.edu/blossom.
Thursday, July 16
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning – Nazis on the Silver Screen
This class will consider the history behind four well-known films about Nazism and the Holocaust: “Triumph of the Will” (1935), “The Great Dictator” (1940), “Das Boot” (1981) and “Life is Beautiful” (1997). We will analyze the films themselves, how accurately they portray historical events, and what they say about the historical context in which they were created. Instructor: Daniela Weiner. From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thrusdays, July 16 through Aug. 6. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/nazis-silver-screen.
How Gentle, How Clever, How Loving, How Human: An Exploration of Toni Morrison’s Song of Solomon and Beloved
Upon her passing in 2019, The New York Times called Toni Morrison a “towering novelist of the Black Experience.” Margalit Fox, in her obituary, wrote that “[Morrison] explored black identity in America…through luminous, incantatory prose resembling that of no other writer in English.” This course is a “deep dive” into the beautiful poetry, complex themes, and unflinching politics of two of the most unique, widely read, and world-renowned novels by the Nobel Prize-winning author – “Song of Solomon” and “Beloved.” Michelle Smith Quarles, Instructor of Lifelong Learning. Thursdays, July 16 through Aug. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/literature-writing/how-gentle-how-clever-how-loving-how-human-exploration-toni-morrisons-song-solomon-and-beloved-remote.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Poetry Thursdays with Rabbi Roger C. Klein
Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion from 4 to 5 p.m. featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. No need to commit to every week, but it is useful to know how many are interested. Email Jen Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up and for the Zoom link.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly The Rebbe's Tisch
The Rebbe's Tisch is on Thursdays at 9 p.m. Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters. Special guests are featured each week. https://zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389.
Friday, July 17
Cleveland's Cultural Gardens: Local Treasure with Rich History (REMOTE)
Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens, nestled in Rockefeller Park, are a community treasure. This Cleveland gem is inextricably linked to the history of immigration and migration to the city, and to the changing landscape of the Doan Brook Valley and University Circle. We will examine the wider historical, geographic, and social landscapes that have shaped the Cultural Gardens over the past century. Noon to 1 p.m. July 17. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/monthly-lecture-series/eastside-conversations/eastside-conversations-clevelands-cultural-gardens-local-treasure-rich-history.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Kabbalat Shabbat
Live streamed from the chapel or the Roku Channel (TTTI Chapel) or watch live on The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. bit.ly/tttilivestreaming
Saturday, July 18
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Shabbat Morning Torah Study with Rabbi Klein
To allow your participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, please respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi. Live streamed from the Hartzmark Room at 9:15 a.m. bit.ly/tttilivestreaming
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
Jewish Time, Text, Memory, and Identity. 3:30 p.m. For Zoom link, please jmendelson@ttti.org
Tuesday, July 21
CSU Alumni Association: Maximize Your Seat at the Table: Increase Your Confidence, Communication Skills and Political Savvy
This webinar will show you how to examine key internal and external challenges to strive to make your voice heard, how to maximize your influence before, during and after presenting your ideas, and how to discuss actionable strategies to boost your confidence and improve your leadership presence as you engage with others. With increased confidence, communication skills and political savvy, you can maximize your seat at the table.The webinar will be presented by certified executive and leadership development coach Kim Meninger. Starts at noon. Register at alumlc.org/csuohio/1450/register.
Lake Erie Ink College Essay Workshop
Work with experienced writers and counselors and write the essay that best expresses who you are. Session 1 is 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4. Session 2 is 6:30 to 8 pm. July 21 and Aug. 11. Attend one or more sessions. Visit lakeerieink.org/college-essay.
Wednesday, July 22
CSU Alumni Association: Resume Workshop
Viking alumna Lauren Rudman, MLRHR '08, Director of Human Resources for Donley, Inc., shares her practical and immediately useful advice on updating your resume and preparing for your next career move. Starts at 10 a.m. Zoom meeting ID and password will be provided prior to the event. Register at csualumni.com/events-travel/events/coffee-talk-resume-workshop.
Kent Blossom Music Festival virtual concert season
The Kent Blossom Music Festival and the Kent State University Glauser School of Music will rebroadcast concerts recorded over the past three seasons. Concerts will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in July at facebook.com/KentBlossomMusic, youtube.com/c/KentStateUniversitySchoolofMusic and kent.edu/blossom/live-streaming. For a schedule and more information, visit kent.edu/blossom.
Thursday, July 23
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Poetry Thursdays with Rabbi Roger C. Klein
Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion from 4 to 5 p.m. featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. No need to commit to every week, but it is useful to know how many are interested. Email Jen Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up and for the Zoom link.
Friday, July 24
Temple Emanu El Shabark Shalom Pre-Reception
Shalom Pre-Reception via Zoom at 5:45 p.m. "Bring" your pets. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Kabbalat Shabbat
Live streamed from the chapel or Roku Channel (TTTI Chapel), or watch live on The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. bit.ly/tttilivestreaming
Saturday, July 25
Dance Apart, Together presented by DANCECl3veland
“Dance Apart, Together” as part of DANCECleveland’s Virtual Dance Festival. A compilation video will be premiered on July 25 featuring everyone who submits a video of themselves dancing this short routine. Learn more at dancecleveland.org/events/2020/07/25/dance-on-ohio-dancecleveland-virtual-dance-festival-2020.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Shabbat Morning Torah Study with Rabbi Klein
To allow your participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, please respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi. Live streamed from the Hartzmark Room at 9:15 a.m. bit.ly/tttilivestreaming
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
Jewish Time, Text, Memory, and Identity. 3:30 p.m. For Zoom link, email jmendelson@ttti.org.
Monday, July 27
Jews and Revolutions
The link between Jews and revolution is often taken for granted, yet in practice has been far more tumultuous. This course will explore the ways that revolutionary thinkers understood Jews and Jewish identity, and the assumptions that underlay their approaches. From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, July 27 through Aug. 17. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jews-and-revolutions-remote-please-note-new-dates.
Backstories: 100 Years of Making Art Matter (REMOTE)
Lecturer led by Leslie Cade, Director of the Museum Archives, Cleveland Museum of Art. From noon-1:30 p.m. For details, price, and registration, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/remote-learning/siegal-remote-lectures or call 216-368-2090.
Tuesday, July 28
Together We Can - Virtual Camp
This camp was created for kids ages 6-13 who have experienced the death of a loved one. Virtual group sessions by age available between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. from July 28- 30. Contact Lindsey Neag at lneag@hospicewr.org for more information.
Wednesday, July 29
CSU Alumni Association: Coffee Talk
Coffee Talk is your opportunity to virtually connect with University deans via Zoom and learn about what's new with each college, the priorities in the year ahead and the ongoing response to the pandemic. With Dr. Allyson Robichaud, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (CLASS) and Dr. Wendy Regoeczi, associate dean of faculty for CLASS. Registration is required. Starts at 7 p.m. Zoom meeting ID and password will be provided prior to the event. Register at csualumni.com/events-travel/events/coffee-talk-robichaud-regoeczi.
Kent Blossom Music Festival virtual concert season
The Kent Blossom Music Festival and the Kent State University Glauser School of Music will rebroadcast concerts recorded over the past three seasons. Concerts will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in July at facebook.com/KentBlossomMusic, youtube.com/c/KentStateUniversitySchoolofMusic and kent.edu/blossom/live-streaming. For a schedule and more information, visit kent.edu/blossom.
Thursday, July 30
CSU Alumni Association: What’s the Secret to Being Indispensable in Today’s Workplace?
Join talent guru and bestselling author Bruce Tulgan at noon for a talk where he shares his guidelines on how to succeed in today’s high collaboration workplace in which lines of authority are often unclear and his insights into how to be the indispensable Go-to person. Register at csualumni.com/events-travel/events/being-indispensable.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Poetry Thursdays with Rabbi Roger C. Klein
Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion from 4 to 5 p.m. featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. No need to commit to every week, but it is useful to know how many are interested. Email Jen Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up and for the Zoom link.
New Directions takes Night Fore Movies virtual
New Directions is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special 22nd Annual Night Fore Movies. This year, the event is called “On-Screen” Night Fore Movies and will be entirely online from July 30 to Aug. 2. The event is New Directions’ main fundraiser and supports those struggling with addiction and mental health issues. 100% of the proceeds benefit New Directions Summer School Program. For more information visit newdirections.co/on-screen-night-fore-movies-2020.
Friday, July 31
Race to Empower
Virtual race will benefit UCP of Greater Cleveland. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/empower.asp.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel Kabbalat Shabbat
Live streamed from the chapel or Roku Channel (TTTI Chapel), or watch live on The Temple Tifereth-Israel’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. bit.ly/tttilivestreaming
New Directions takes Night Fore Movies virtual
New Directions is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special 22nd Annual Night Fore Movies. This year, the event is called “On-Screen” Night Fore Movies and will be entirely online from July 30 to Aug. 2. The event is New Directions’ main fundraiser and supports those struggling with addiction and mental health issues. 100% of the proceeds benefit New Directions Summer School Program. For more information visit newdirections.co/on-screen-night-fore-movies-2020.
Saturday, August 1
Outrun Ovarian Cancer (OROC)
Virtual race will benefit Outrun Ovarian Cancer. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/oroc.asp.
New Directions takes Night Fore Movies virtual
New Directions is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special 22nd Annual Night Fore Movies. This year, the event is called “On-Screen” Night Fore Movies and will be entirely online from July 30 to Aug. 2. The event is New Directions’ main fundraiser and supports those struggling with addiction and mental health issues. 100% of the proceeds benefit New Directions Summer School Program. For more information visit newdirections.co/on-screen-night-fore-movies-2020.
Sunday, August 2
New Directions takes Night Fore Movies virtual
New Directions is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special 22nd Annual Night Fore Movies. This year, the event is called “On-Screen” Night Fore Movies and will be entirely online from July 30 to Aug. 2. The event is New Directions’ main fundraiser and supports those struggling with addiction and mental health issues. 100% of the proceeds benefit New Directions Summer School Program. For more information visit newdirections.co/on-screen-night-fore-movies-2020.
Thursday, August 4
Lake Erie Ink College Essay Workshop
Work with experienced writers and counselors and write the essay that best expresses who you are. Session 1 is 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4. Session 2 is 6:30 to 8 pm. Aug. 11. Attend one or more sessions. Visit lakeerieink.org/college-essay.
Wednesday, August 5
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning – Jewish Lives: David The Divided Heart
The Jewish Lives series, published by Yale University Press, explores the stories of historical and present-day influential individuals whose Jewish experiences shaped their contributions to culture, science, and politics. Local professors lead these book discussions. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 5 through Aug. 19. For more information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jewish-lives-david-divided-heart.
Thursday, August 6
CSU Alumni Association: Coffee Talk
In this online training session, you’ll learn how to build your personal brand online and how to take advantage of LinkedIn for career success. Starts at 10 a.m. Presentation by: Kathleen Piper, Manager, Alumni Relations, Cleveland State University and Anna Gibson, Supervisor, HR Services at The Lincoln Electric Company. Register at csualumni.com/events-travel/events/coffee-talk-leveraging-linkedin. Zoom meeting ID and password will be provided prior to the event.
Orthodox-Feminism: Conflict or Coexistence? (REMOTE)
The coexistence of Orthodoxy and feminism sounds like an oxymoron to many. However, in today’s world, there is a vibrant movement to develop the social and religious roles of women within Orthodox communities. Since the 1970s, many Orthodox women exposed to feminism and gender equality have been inspired to remain within the boundaries of Orthodoxy while working to develop a more egalitarian approach. In response, Jewish communities around the world have begun to create new and renewed space for observant women to practice rituals once reserved only for men. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aug. 6-27. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/orthodox-feminism-conflict-or-coexistence-remote.
Maimonides and Mitochondria: Jewish Mind, Body, and Spirit (REMOTE)
There is a standard Jewish joke that our bodies serve only one purpose...to hold up our Yiddishe Kups (our Jewish minds). Judaism, however, does teach about the importance of caring for our bodies; they are holy vessels given to us by God. We will examine some texts on the relationship between our minds, our bodies and our spirits... And even engage in some light exercise practices together. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 6-20. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/maimonides-and-mitochondria-jewish-mind-body-and-spirit-michael.
Sunday, August 9
Congregation Ahavas Sholom virtual gala
Congregation Ahavas Sholom in Bexley will host its 107th annual gala virtually at 7 p.m. Aug. 9, according to an email from the shul. At the gala, Ed and Lily Friedman will be honored with the Amud HaChesed for their contributions to the Columbus Jewish community. Gary Covel will be honored with the Lev Tov Award. Covel is being honored for his generosity, according to the shul. More information is available at bit.ly/2NwGURt.
Monday, August 10
The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies Virtual Conference
The IAJGS 40th International Conference on Jewish Genealogy will be a virtual conference for the first time, held Aug. 10-13, 2020. Early bird registration is open through July 5 at www.iajgs2020.org.
Tuesday, August 11
The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies Virtual Conference
The IAJGS 40th International Conference on Jewish Genealogy will be a virtual conference for the first time, held Aug. 10-13, 2020. Early bird registration is open through July 5 at www.iajgs2020.org.
Lake Erie Ink College Essay Workshop
Work with experienced writers and counselors and write the essay that best expresses who you are. Session 2 is 6:30 to 8 pm. Aug. 11. Visit lakeerieink.org/college-essay.
Wednesday, August 12
The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies Virtual Conference
The IAJGS 40th International Conference on Jewish Genealogy will be a virtual conference for the first time, held Aug. 10-13, 2020. Early bird registration is open through July 5 at www.iajgs2020.org.
Thursday, August 13
The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies Virtual Conference
The IAJGS 40th International Conference on Jewish Genealogy will be a virtual conference for the first time, held Aug. 10-13, 2020. Early bird registration is open through July 5 at www.iajgs2020.org.
Saturday, August 15
8th Annual Run for Recovery
Virtual run will benefit Recovery Resources. Visit recres.org/RunforRecovery.
Gift of Life Walk & Run
Virtual run will benefit Lifebanc. Visit give.lifebanc.org/event/2020-gift-of-life-walk-and-run/e274793.
Tuesday, August 18
Representing the Holocaust: From Night to Maus (Remote)
Join Anthony Wexler to delve into two powerful, and very different, works of Holocaust literature: Elie Wiesel’s iconic first-person testimony, “Night” (1960), and Art Spiegelman’s remarkable graphic novel, “Maus” (1991). These works can help us reflect on the meaning of eyewitness testimony, the adequacy of historical accounts, and the evolution of Holocaust memory. By discussing the books in this way, we will better understand how they fit into the larger story of the Holocaust in American life. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 18 through Sept. 8. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/representing-holocaust-night-maus.
Friday, August 21
Is That Photo for Real?
In the age of Photoshop and other photo editing software, people viewing professional and fine art often question the authenticity of photographs. Is that photo manipulated? How do they do that? Photographer Michael Weil will examine the impact of photo editing on the field of photography. Noon to 1 p.m. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/monthly-lecture-series/eastside-conversations/eastside-conversations-photo-real.
Virtual Tri-C JazzFest Set for Aug. 21-22
A virtual festival showcasing Cleveland’s deep reservoir of jazz talent will stream across various online platforms over two nights. The tunes start at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 and Aug. 22. The online event will be free, though viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Cuyahoga Community College’s Student Emergency Fund. Money raised will specifically benefit creative arts students experiencing unforeseen financial challenges with the potential to derail their studies. Click here to register for the online festival and visit tri-cjazzfest.com for more information.
Saturday, August 22
Virtual Tri-C JazzFest Set for Aug. 21-22
A virtual festival showcasing Cleveland’s deep reservoir of jazz talent will stream across various online platforms over two nights. The tunes start at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 and Aug. 22. The online event will be free, though viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Cuyahoga Community College’s Student Emergency Fund. Money raised will specifically benefit creative arts students experiencing unforeseen financial challenges with the potential to derail their studies. Click here to register for the online festival and visit tri-cjazzfest.com for more information.
Sunday, September 13
FIDF Virtual National Gala
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces will hold its 2020 National Gala virtually. The first-ever online FIDF National Gala, a coast-to-coast celebration, will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 13. The evening is themed “A Night of Heroes.” Register at fidf.org/events/2020-national-gala.
Tuesday, September 15
Gramercy Books owner Linda Kass launches ‘A Ritchie Boy’
Join Gramercy Books owner Linda Kass for the official book launch of her second novel, “A Ritchie Boy,” a compelling narrative inspired by true events. Kass will be in conversation with noted Ohio State University historian Dr. Robin Judd on Zoom Webinar. 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 15. Register at eventbrite.com/e/gramercy-books-owner-linda-kass-launches-a-ritchie-boy-tickets-101426722056.
Ongoing programs
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Shabbat (Friday) Evening Service
Every Shabbat (Friday) evening, Fairmount Temple offers a Shabbat service led by our clergy at 6:15 p.m. that you can stream at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Wednesday Morning Torah Study
Every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., Morning Torah Study will be held via Zoom conferencing. To be added to the group list and receive the information on Zoom for the Wednesday Morning Torah Study, please contact Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org.
Beth Jacob Congregation shifts minyamin, classes to digital platform
Beth Jacob Congregation is offering virtual services and classes. They daven Shachris on Sundays at 8:30; Monday, Thursday and Friday at 6:45; and Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/daily-tefillah. Amud Yomi is 6:15 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Daf Yomi is at 6 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan. Lox & Learn is at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Kinyan Mesechta is at 9:20 p.m. Mondays and 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; followed by Maariv; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Daily services, Monday through Friday; morning minyan, 7:15 a.m.; evening minyan, 6 p.m. Shabbat Services, Saturday; Shabbat morning, 9 a.m.; Shabbat afternoon, 6 pm. Daily services, Sunday; morning minyan, 8 a.m.; evening minyan: 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Chabad of Cleveland
Use this Zoom link for all events: https://zoom.us/j/7262247760?status=success
Chassidus Chaburah: Freshen up your morning with a daily dose of Chassidus. Sunday through Friday 7:30 to 8:10 a.m.
Stories from the Soul: Every Sunday afternoon, grab a coffee and join Rabbi Shmuli Friedman for these stories from 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.
Women’s Tanya: Every Tuesday at 11 a.m., take a tour through the most spiritual realms, collecting some relevant keepsakes along the way with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760.
Women’s Chassidus Insights into the weekly Torah Portion: Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. with Rabbi Chaikin
The Sichos Project with Rabbi Gancz: Every Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Timely Tanya: Every Thursday at 8 p.m., study selections from the Tanya to help bolster your faith and get you through these trying days with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760
Erev Shabbos Avos - 12 minutes of Ethics: From 5 to 5:15 p.m. listen to others share their favorite Pirkei Avot messages. If you would like to share your own, contact Rabbi Shmuli via their website (chabadofcleveland.com/tools/feedback.htm) to get a spot in the rotation.
Chavrusah Learning Program
Chavrusah Learning Program is offering a class every Wednesday from 8-9 p.m. that consists of a night of dynamic one-on-one learning and facilitated group discussions. For more information or for technical questions, call 512-758-2144 or email info@TheKollel.org. Use bit.ly/learn_face2face to sign in.
City Club of Cleveland offering recordings of past virtual forums
The City Club of Cleveland has a backlog of virtual and in-person forums at cityclub.org. All forums are available in video as well as podcast form. To view archives of past forums, visit cityclub.org/archives.
Cleveland Cinemas’ virtual screening room
Cleveland Cinemas opened its virtual screening room to the public where people can watch a range of films for a fee. Visit clevelandcinemas.com.
Cleveland City Dance offering free dance classes
Cleveland City Dance is living streaming dance classes so dancers can continue to grow in their art. Find a schedule of free classes at clevelandcitydance.com/virtualclasses.html.
Cleveland Institute of Music opening virtual showcase
The Cleveland Institute of Music is releasing an online showcase of student and faculty talent consisting of video recordings of its most iconic ensemble, opera and solo performances on its Facebook page. Visit facebook.com/ClevelandInstituteofMusic.
The Cleveland Museum of Art online resources
Explore the wealth of digital resources CMA has to offer by visiting clevelandart.org/home-where-art-stay-connected.
The Cleveland Orchestra, WCLV Classical 104.9 ideastream weekday broadcasts
Created to provide musical nourishment for Northeast Ohio community, Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra includes highlights from Orchestra recordings and past concerts – running from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday on the radio and online. In addition to weekday Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra broadcasts, WCLV will continue running Cleveland Orchestra concerts at 8 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays on the radio and online. Details of the existing broadcast schedule of previously recorded and on-demand concerts are available at ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra, wclv.ideastream.org/topics/lunchtime-with-the-cleveland-orchestra and ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra-broadcasts.
Cleveland Orchestra Musicians on social media
With Severance Hall dark during the COVID-19 crisis, many Cleveland Orchestra musicians are recording performances at their homes and posting them on the Orchestra’s social media channels (facebook.com/clevelandorchestra, twitter.com/CleveOrchestra, instagram.com/cleveorch and youtube.com/clevelandorchestra). In addition, the Orchestra has adapted its school-based Mindful Music Moments program to reach community members of all ages across all of its social media platforms and website. This daily online initiative combines classical music with mindfulness prompts in an attempt to help reduce stress and anxiety, providing an accessible tool to boost social and emotional well-being.
College Now of Greater Cleveland
Those with concerns about how the pandemic will impact student loans or college admission status can contact College Now of Greater Cleveland and schedule a free virtual counseling session. collegenowgc.org
Columbus Museum of Art online resources
Join the CMA online as they experiment with new ways of virtually gathering, cultivating creativity and play, and building community resilience and connection together. Visit columbusmuseum.org/stay-connected for more information.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah to host college student meet-ups
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host opportunities for college students to meet through Zoom for a check-in and learning with the date and time to be determined.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah ongoing programs
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m. every Friday; zoom.us/j/955142707 or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707. Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland is at 4 p.m. every Wednesday; zoom.us/j/994856324, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. Children are invited to join for Virtual T.O.D.A (The Open Dor Academy, our Shabbat morning children’s program) on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. for 30 minutes of fun with Holly and Rabbi Brown; us04web.zoom.us/j/78073937917, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. The Rebbe's Tisch is a new program at 9 p.m. Thursdays, and Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters; zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389. Midweek Mishnah classes continue virtually and are at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248; no Hebrew needed, all adult learners welcome.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning offers an array of remote courses and lectures that provide an opportunity for live exchange of ideas with expert faculty. case.edu/lifelonglearning
Daily Digital Inspiration
Rabbi Avi Goldstein of Beth Jacob Congregation in Columbus is offering a relevant and inspirational D'Var Torah every day that is no more than 3 minutes long in a WhatsApp group. To join, visit chat.whatsapp.com/Bj60wOyqqQA2lYv6MCFLuB.
Federation offering therapy during COVID-19 pandemic
In partnership with Jewish Family Services Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Access Jewish Cleveland Help Hotline is offering a therapist from JSFA to be available and on call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at accessjewishcleveland.org or 216-292-INFO (4636).
Fine Arts Association in Willoughby going Virtual for summer 2020 session
All Fine Arts Association summer 2020 camps, classes, and private music lessons will take place remotely. Summer 2020 registrations are open now. Learn more and register by visiting fineartsassociation.org or calling 440-951-7500, ext. 100.
Great Lakes Science Center releases virtual early childhood programming
The Great Lakes Science Center has released a series of free early childhood STEM programming videos catered to families with children ages 5 and younger on its website. The videos feature a book families can read along with followed by a related experiment they can complete at home with common household items. Visit greatscience.com/engage/early-childhood-resources to watch the videos.
Great Lakes Science Center virtual STEM summer camp options
Great Lakes Science Center’s Camp Curiosity program is offering new Camps@Home virtual STEM summer camp options this year. Every one of the previously scheduled summer day camps for kids in grades K-8 will have a corresponding home version. Visit greatscience.com/camps/summer-day-camps.
Hiram College Art and Design program’s Juried Student Art Show
Featuring the work of students from diverse art disciplines, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and video, the exhibition is open to the public and can be accessed through the College’s website at www.hiram.edu/artshow. Guests can also read the gallery director’s welcome, the juror’s statement, and sign the guest book.
InMotion offers virtual Parkinson’s assistance
InMotion, a Cleveland nonprofit that assists those with Parkinson’s disease, will continue its efforts through free virtual classes, support groups over teleconference calls and connecting with its clients and carepartners to guarantee they have access to proper care. Visit beinmotion.org.
JCC of Greater Columbus offers virtual personal training at home
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus is offering clients the ability to purchase virtual home workout sessions. One hour-long session is $60, one 45-minute session is $48 and one 30-minute session is $33. Three 30-minute home written workouts is $30, and there’s a special where four 30-minute virtual sessions is $99. Clients are required to have access to some equipment at home. If interested, contact JCC Fitness Director Carlie Synder at csnyder@columbusjcc.org.
Jewish Family Services COVID-19 Support Group
If you would like to connect with others in the community, get some new ideas for building resilience, and talk through concerns related to COVID-19, join this virtual support group. We will share experiences, challenges, and coping tools in a safe, welcoming, and confidential space facilitated by two Jewish Family Services clinicians. This group meets every Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. It’s open registration so participants don’t have to commit to attending every Wednesday. Register at bit.ly/JFSGroup
Jewish Federations of North America provides daily content
The Jewish Federations of North America caters to the Jewish community with daily videos, resources, virtual meet-ups and nonprofit loans through its website at jewishtogether.org.
jHUB Tie Dye at Your House
Sign up for a jHUB tie dye project brought to your house! Schedule a socially distant one-on-one program with Danya who will bring all the materials to make a special jHUB tie dye shirt connected to the value of Hiddur Mitzvah, the beautification of a mitzvah (commandment).After you sign up, a calendar link will be sent to you to pick a day and time that works for your family's schedule. Sign up at eventbrite.com/e/jhub-tie-dye-at-your-house-tickets-108258070804.
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is taking a tour of the world and all of its offerings to curate cultural connections aligned with the museum’s mission and values. Explore exhibits, art, film, literature, lectures and more through their weekly blog posts. You can also sign up to receive a weekly e-newsletter that brings the cultural content into your home. Visit maltzmuseum.org/connect to learn more.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland
Stay connected with The J’s online community by visiting their following Facebook Pages and Groups: Mandel JCC Facebook Page, Mandel JCC Fitness Group, Mandel JCC Family Place Group, Mandel JCC J-Day Camps Facebook Page and Camp Wise Facebook Page.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland: Summer With The J
The Mandel JCC is offering virtual programs to entertain, educate and inspire your children this summer. Led by your favorite teachers and camp counselors, there is something for everyone. We have provided a variety of scheduling options to help you make the most of your summer. Visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
MassMu to offer virtual gallery yours
The Massillon Museum presents Cut Up/Cut Out, a traveling exhibition organized by the Bedford Gallery at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, California, featuring more than 70 2D and 3D works created by international artists exploring decorative piercing and cutting in a variety of media ranging from paper to metal. The exhibition, sponsored by Greif Paper Mill, Massillon, Ohio, will continue through Aug. 23,. Educators or individuals who wish to view the virtual tour can contact education@massillonmuseum.org or call 330-833-4061, ext. 104, and ask for Stephanie Toole.
Nature Center at Shaker Lakes Transitions to Virtual Summer Outdoor Adventure Camp
Amid continued concerns of COVID-19, the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes’ popular summer Outdoor Adventure Camp will transition to a virtual at-home camp experience. For more information, frequently asked questions, and to register children grades preK-9 for virtual Outdoor Adventure Camps, visit shakerlakes.org/camp.
NCJW/CLE ask Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe
National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe will be answering questions when it comes to thrifting and what her and her staff have been up to. Questions can be sent to her at thriftiqueshowroom@gmail.com and will be answered at facebook.com/ThriftiqueShowroom/.
The Park Synagogue Services
All Shabbat, as well as morning and evening minyans will now be conducted virtually through Zoom until further notice. Visit parksynagogue.org for more information.
PJ Library offers interactive virtual content
The PJ Library features virtual activities and live content available for children and at facebook.com/PJLibrary.
Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools online database
The Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools has various webinars and videos available featuring advice on how Jewish day schools can navigate through this period of online learning. Visit prizmah.org/gatherings to learn more.
Ramah offering programs to view at home
Ramah’s Ba-Bayit is a compilation of programs from Ramah camps and Israel programs. Interested individuals can access these videos from Zoom and Facebook Live to view at home. For more information, visit campramah.org/ramah-ba-bayit.
Solon Center for the Arts
Take virtual arts classes at discounted rates. Visit solonarts.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx.
Solon Chamber offering various resources through pandemic
Solon Chamber of Commerce will be offering a number of resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find information and resources at solonchamber.com. In partnership with the city of Solon and the Solon Senior Center, the chamber compiled a list of Solon restaurants open for delivery and take-out to help support local businesses. For the full list, visit solonchamber.com/stay-safe--shop-local.html.
Stories and Yoga with jHUB
Check out our interactive videos with easy to follow yoga stretches and stories for children. Learn about the Jewish value of Shimirat Ha’adamah (Protecting the Earth) while Danya reads "The Earth Book" by Todd Parr at youtu.be/U4UAWTeuVYY. Learn about the Jewish value of Hakarat HaTov (Recognizing the Good) while Danya reads "The Little, Little House" by Jessica Souhami at youtu.be/m5PKjvDq3WM.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Coffee with Rabbi Vann
Get your day started with Rabbi Vann on Tuesdays from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Log in to Zoom with your coffee or tea and your breakfast to connect with each other and catch up with Rabbi Vann. Visit zoom.us/s/335898534.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Coffee with Rabbi Shana
Get your day started with Rabbi Shana on Thursdays from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Log in to Zoom with your coffee or tea and your breakfast to connect with each other and catch up with Rabbi Shana. Visit zoom.us/j/97976447041.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Storytime with Rabbi Shana
Every Friday at 5 p.m. Adults and kids are invited to get comfortable in your favorite chair or find your special spot on the floor and join Rabbi Shana for a story to welcome Shabbat. Visit zoom.us/s/718705451
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Our Tent Café and T’filah
Every Sunday at 10 a.m., bring your bagel and cream cheese and favorite drink and catch up with friends Then join Rabbi Shana and Deb Rogers at 10:30 for T’filah. Visit zoom.us/j/96635845936
Talespinner Children’s Theatre provides online content
Talespinner Children’s Theatre, a theater company based in Cleveland, has posted videos made by its educational staff to its YouTube channel and Facebook page for families and children to learn theater games, activities and crafts while at home. Visit youtube.com/channel/UCpmh1tWSlKfkinTWqUxksOQ and facebook.com/TCT4kids.
The Temple Tifereth Israel
Join with others to enjoy great poems together with Rabbi Roger Klein. Every Thursday afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m., Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. Please email Jennifer Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up. No need to commit to every Thursday, but it is useful to know how many are interested in the adventures in poetry.
Thrive at Work offering free resources for remote work shift
Thrive at Work, a workplace consulting practice based in Cleveland, released a remote work toolkit and virtual community to help organizations and businesses tackle remote work, leadership, communication and juggling work and kids at home. The free resources include a virtual community for leaders; virtual office hours at 1 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; leadership coaching; and articles and guides to jumpstart remote work. All of the Thrive at Work resources can be accessed at thriveatworkteam.com/thrive-remotely.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue hosting podcast
Congregation Torat Emet’s Rabbi Ari Neuman is hosting a podcast, “The Characters You Do Not Know,” at anchor.fm/ari-neuman. He will cover the stores of minor characters in Tanach. The podcast is also available on Spotify, which is linked on the podcast’s homepage. Congregation Torat Emet is in Bexley.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue service times and classes
Shacharit 8:25 a.m. Sunday and 7:25 a.m. Monday-Friday. Mincha/Maariv: 6:50 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6:55 p.m. Friday (following Pre-Shabbat Ruach at 6:25 p.m.). The Book of Hoshaya with Rabbi Neuman: Sunday morning, 9 a.m. Contemporary Halacha: Understanding the Hallel Debate : Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. Insights from the Weekly Parsha with Rabbi Zack: Monday and Wednesday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mesillat Yesharim: The Path of the Just with Rabbi Neuman: Tuesday and Thursday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Visit toratemet.org.
Virtual Ride For The Living Connects Cyclists, Runners, and Walkers Around the World
JCC Krakow’s Ride For The Living 2020 program has seen a record number of participant registrations after shifting to a virtual platform in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Originally planned to take place in Krakow, Poland, from July 2-5, Ride For The Living now asks participants to join the program virtually – from the comfort and safety of their homes and local communities. Virtual Ride For The Living (VRFTL) empowers participants to cycle, run, and/or walk 60 miles, the distance between Auschwitz-Birkenau and JCC Krakow. This year’s program takes place through July 5. In addition to cycling, running, and/or walking.To learn more, visit ridefortheliving.org.
YMCA offering free classes, childcare for medical personnel, nursing home employees
The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is offering free, on-demand exercise videos for YMCA members and nonmembers accessible on its website at clevelandymca.org. The YMCA is also offering childcare for medical personnel, first responders, nursing home/assisted living employees and children services employees. Additional info can be found at bit.ly/2QJ5ZdO or the YMCA Payment Registrar Office by calling 216-263-6860.