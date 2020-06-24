Thursday, June 25
Columbus Jewish Film Festival presents “Standing Up, Falling Down”
Columbus Jewish Film Festival in Celebration of Andrew Ethan Stern, presents a virtual screening of the ﬁlm “Standing Up, Falling Down,” starring Billy Crystal and Ben Schwartz. CJFF is committed to presenting cutting-edge international ﬁlms that reﬂect a myriad of Jewish experiences and bringing audiences a sampling of the best in contemporary independent and international Jewish ﬁlms. Tickets are $12 per household. The film will be available for in-home viewing through midnight June 25 (link will be provided upon ticket purchase). A portion of your ticket purchase will go to support the JCC. Visit bit.ly/StandingUpFallingDown.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy at 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Toast and Talk: Uncharted Waters
Join the Beachwood Chamber of Commerce at 8:30 a.m. to examine how the current stock market volatility compares with history. We'll explore how emotions affect decision-making ability and we'll discuss three strategies to help investors live with market volatility. Register at public.beachwood.org/events/details/toast-and-talk-unchartered-waters-8359.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly TODA (The Open Dor Academy)
Virtual TODA with Holly and Rabbi Rachel The Open Dor Academy now on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Log on for 30 minutes of fun and games for children at us04web.zoom.us/j/78073937917 Email Rabbi Rachel for the passwords for TODA. rbrown@shaareytikvah.org
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning Comparative Mythology: Ancient Egypt, Middle East, India, Asia, Greece and Rome (REMOTE)
This course will study the mythologies of the world contrasting their differences and also the commonalities that all societies share. The text by Roy Willis and Robert Walker divides the mythologies of the world into regions and zones, providing a background for the discussion. We will examine how these beliefs and stories have come down to us through the ages. We will focus on the major themes of mythology. We will study Ancient Egypt, Middle East, India, Asia, Greece, and Rome. Thursdays, June 25 through July 16, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/literature-writing/comparative-mythology-i.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Ethical & Ritual Issues Through the Lens of Conservative Jewish Law with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
Through the study of responsa (Jewish law papers) from the Law Committee of the Rabbinical Assembly, we will explore what Jewish tradition has to say about the most pressing and significant issues of our day. From noon to 1 p.m. Class is always lively, filled with text study and discussion. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Cleveland History Days Kick Off
Live stream event from Cozad Bates House at 12:30 p.m. on Canalway Partners Facebook Live. Learn more at canalwaypartners.com/cleveland-history-days-live-events.
Mandel JCC Challah Making
Each week, learn how to make a different kind of challah, including traditional, cinnamon raisin, tie-dye and chocolate chip. Join us as we prepare our challah dough, learn braiding and shaping techniques and prepare for a delicious start to Shabbat. After-hours camp activities include practice and preparation for the next class. Supplies are provided. Instructors: Meghann/Lauren. WHO: Children in Grades K-3. WHEN: Every Thursday through July 9 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Challah Making
Each week, learn how to make a different kind of challah, including traditional, cinnamon raisin, tie-dye and chocolate chip. Join us as we prepare our challah dough, learn braiding and shaping techniques and prepare for a delicious start to Shabbat. After-hours camp activities include practice and preparation for the next class. Supplies are provided. Instructors: Meghann/Lauren. WHO: Children in Grades 4-9. WHEN: Every Thursday through July 9 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Storybook Kitchen
Participants learn to cook recipes inspired by favorite children’s books. Children will acquire kitchen skills and learn about nutrition as they try out new recipes and cooking techniques. Once you are registered, notify of any allergies so we can make accommodations in the recipes we use. An ingredient list will be sent out in advance. This class will require the supervision of an adult. Instructors: Talya/Jackie. WHO: Children in Pre-K. WHEN: Every Thursday through July 9 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association’s 13th annual meeting
The first virtual annual meeting is at 4 p.m. June 25. The meeting will be held in the auditorium at the Cleveland Metropolitan Conference Center under strict social distancing policies. Members, friends and the public can attend via Zoom. New CMBA President Joe Gross will be sworn in by State of Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael P. Donnelly. We'll recognize our new CMBF President Carter Strang, our new officers and our honorary members with more than 50 years of Bar service. Register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mIprQdaqQfCVrJZFr9HDtA.
Park Synagogue Architect Workshop on Zoom
Join the Park Synagogue Architect Workshop on Zoom from 4 to 5:30 p.m. New Improved Park Synagogue Campus and share your ideas with the congregation and architects. Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/84883229805.
Mandel JCC Game Night
Join us for games and peer hangouts. Your camper will have the opportunity to play games and see friends with Laurie Gross-Kammer as the facilitator. We will be playing different games each week. This activity is for all ages and abilities and has a focus on building social skills and peer to peer interactions. WHO: Children in Grades 4-7. WHEN: Every Thursday through July 9 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Erev Shavuot Study Session with Rabbi Klein
The Book of Psalms: Mirror of the Torah, 7:30 p.m. For Zoom link, email jmendelson@ttti.org.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly The Rebbe's Tisch
The Rebbe's Tisch is at 9 p.m. Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters. Special guests are featured each week. zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389
Market at the Food Bank: Special event for Harvest for Hunger
Join from June 22 to 26 to celebrate Cleveland's culinary community and highlight the amazing food and beverage purveyors who've generously supported the Food Bank's Market at the Food Bank fundraiser over the past 25 years. For more information visit greaterclevelandfoodbank.org/harvest-for-hunger/market-at-home.
The JFSA Brain Health & Wellness Initiative Series: Dementia: The Role of Heredity and Lifestyle
In this one-hour live webinar, you will learn about the role that heredity and lifestyle can play in the onset of dementia and other types of cognitive decline. Presented by Dr. Dennis Grossman, medical director, JFSA Alyson’s Place Medical Center and clinical instructor, CWRU School of Medicine. From 6 to 7 p.m. Free and open to the community. For details and to register, contact at Nicole Herbert-Hale 216-903-1189.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Cooking with Murray
This week Murray will be cooking with Leah Eisenberg and Shira Polikoff. From 7 to 8 p.m. Recipes here: Baked Green Bean Fries (bit.ly/37SKRJk), Baked Ziti (bit.ly/2YujwdD) and Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (bit.ly/3eEoauU). Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Friday, June 26
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy at 7:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links. (Please note new later time for Kabbalat Shabbat services)
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Kinder Shabbat
Have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) at 10:30 a.m. as we livestream Kinder Shabbat! Enjoy your favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy, too.
Mandel JCC The Art of Storytelling
Explore different ways to create and tell a story using a variety of mediums including – but not limited to – socks, shadows, felt and paper bags. Each class, children will make new characters for their stories. The group will have the opportunity to share stories over Zoom and at home with family. Instructors: Jackie/Alex. WHO: Children in Pre-K. WHEN: Every Friday for four weeks, June 19 to July 10 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Temple Emanu El Wine & Cheese Pre-reception and Shabbat service
Join us this Friday as we begin holding our 5:45 pm Wine & Cheese Pre-reception remotely. Grab a glass of wine, make up a plate of cheese and crackers, and jump on Zoom to chat with your fellow congregants. 5:45 p.m. Wine & Cheese Reception via Zoom. 6:15 p.m. Shabbat Service via Live Stream, Zoom & Facebook Live (Facebook: Temple Emanu El - Orange Village, Ohio). Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login. Note: Same Zoom link for Pre-Reception & Shabbat Service. Rabbi Denker will speak on "Standing Between Life & Death." June 26 through 27: 4-5 Tammuz 5780 Shabbat Korach - Numbers 16:1-18:32 & I Samuel 11:14-12:22
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly Kabbalat Shabbat services
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat each Friday at 6 p.m. Join at zoom.us/j/955142707, or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707.
Kabbalat Shabbat
At 6 p.m., The Temple-Tifereth Israel calls upon and invites you to join our sacred conversation about race and justice in America at this time. We will launch the conversation following Shabbat services via livestream from the chapel or the Roku channel (TTTI Chapel) at bit.ly/tttilivestreaming.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami Pride Shabbat
Join at 6 p.m. for the annual Pride Shabbat. Visit us02web.zoom.us/j/86151636036.
Cleveland History Days History on Tap: Pride
Zoom presentation from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Western Reserve Historical Society. Learn more at wrhs.org/events/virtual-history-on-tap-pride.
Market at the Food Bank: Special event for Harvest for Hunger
Join from June 22 to 26 to celebrate Cleveland's culinary community and highlight the amazing food and beverage purveyors who've generously supported the Food Bank's Market at the Food Bank fundraiser over the past 25 years. For more information visit greaterclevelandfoodbank.org/harvest-for-hunger/market-at-home.
jHUB Shabbat Staycation
Celebrate Shabbat with jHUB. A special package will be delivered to your door with all the fixings to celebrate Shabbat: candles, juice, challah, a ritual object craft activity of your choice and other relaxing Shabbat activities to enjoy as a couple or family. There will also be virtual options to join with others. For additional information and to register visit eventbrite.com/e/jhub-shabbat-staycation-tickets-108492459868.
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre’s “The Turn of the Screw”
CVLT will present Hatcher’s play to an online audience on June 26 and June 27. A $13 admission, purchased via credit card or PayPal at CVLT.org, will give audience members password access to a private page in the Little Theatre’s website on which they may view the specially pre-recorded performance at their convenience on either date. Visit cvlt.org for information.
Saturday, June 27
Baseball Heritage Museum 5K
Virtual race will benefit The Baseball Heritage Museum. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/baseballheritage.asp.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers from 9 to 10 a.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Temple Emanu El Parshat HaShavua via Zoom
Starts at 9 a.m. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login.
Shabbat Morning Torah Study with Rabbi Klein
At 9:15 a.m. To allow your participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, please respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi. Livestreamed from the Hartzmark Room at bit.ly/tttilivestreaming.
Shabbat Bagel Making Class
Join jHUB in learning how to make no rise bagels from 10 to 11 a.m. This will be a family friendly event where we will learn and make bagels together. Zoom link will be sent out prior to the event to those who have registered. For more information and to RSVP visit eventbrite.com/e/shabbat-bagel-making-tickets-109153749804.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Youth Service
Rabbi Josh will lead our Bessie Hershey Religious School students and Day School families in a Shabbat morning service at 11 a.m. that will involve many prayers that your children are learning. All youth are welcome. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
jHUB Young Adult Lunch & Learn Event
Join Rabbi Melinda for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. as she takes you through this week's Torah (Bible) portion and connects the biblical themes to current events. How can we take the lessons of the Torah and find value in our complicated modern world? How can we learn to pursue justice today from our biblical ancestors? Bring some food and join the conversation. For additional information and to RSVP visit eventbrite.com/e/lunch-learn-with-rabbi-melinda-tickets-109430090346.
Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
Jewish Time, Text, Memory, and Identity at 3:30 p.m. For Zoom link, email jmendelson@ttti.org.
Station Hope 2020
Cleveland Public Theatre’s annual festival will be presented virtually from 5 to 10 p.m. June 27. CPT staff will broadcast from the historic grounds of Cleveland’s first authenticated Underground Railroad site, St. John’s Episcopal Church, while artists envision, interrogate, and seek out hope from where they are stationed. Visit www.cptonline.org for up-to-date information about the virtual event. The family-friendly event is free.
jHUB Havdallah Garden
Join jHUB Young Adults (22-40ish) from 4 to 5 p.m. for a conversation about what it means to plant and harvest a garden from a Jewish perspective. We will also look at how gardening can relate to the end of Shabbat tradition of Havdallah. Join us if you are interested in learning about the connection between the act of gardening and Jewish themes and values.A complimentary starter-pack of seeds will be provided to those who register for this event in advance. For more information or questions, contact Samia here. For more information and to RSVP visit eventbrite.com/e/building-a-havdallah-garden-gardening-from-a-jewish-perspective-tickets-109401308258.
Fairmount Young Professionals Havdallah & Hummus
Fairmount Young Professionals wants to make one night just a little easier by giving you dinner at 7 p.m. June 27. We'll provide the ingredients and literally drop it off at your door. All you have to do is follow along to make it. We'll also have games and a short Havdallah service led by Rabbi Joshua Caruso. For security reasons, you must register to participate. All registered participants will receive a Zoom link 48 hours before the event. Ingredients will be delivered the day of the event by someone from the Fairmount Young Professionals committee. This is a kosher-style, pareve meal. Registration will end 11:59 p.m. June 24. Register at facebook.com/events/257299955539875.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly Havdalah services
We will come together for Havdalah at 9:45 p.m. this week. Join at zoom.us/j/121196610, or by calling 1-646-558-8656 and entering Meeting ID:121 196 610.
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre’s “The Turn of the Screw”
CVLT will present Hatcher’s play to an online audience on June 26 and June 27. A $13 admission, purchased via credit card or PayPal at CVLT.org, will give audience members password access to a private page in the Little Theatre’s website on which they may view the specially pre-recorded performance at their convenience on either date. Visit cvlt.org for information.
Sunday, June 28
Achievement Centers for Children: A Most Excellent Race
For the past 30 years, A Most Excellent Race has offered its participants a chance to run 10k or 5k or walk 5k or 1 mile to benefit Camp Cheerful and the Achievement Centers for Children. This year the race is going virtual and can be run anytime between now and June 28. Register at www.AchievementCenters.org/race.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Mandel JCC Artists in Action: Exploring Great Artists
Each day, young artists will learn about the life and the work of a new artist of focus. Artists will likely include Monet, Pollack, Picasso and Warhol. Children will have the opportunity to create their own art inspired by the style and technique of the artist of focus. Supplies will be provided. Instructors: Jackie/Nikki. WHO: Children in Pre-K. WHEN: June 28 to July 3 from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Mindfulness and Meditation Outdoors
Explore vocabulary and technique while building confidence and a love for dance. This is a great opportunity for children to explore self-expression and use their imagination while moving their bodies. Children will also learn yoga poses, breathing and relaxation techniques to calm their mind and improve flexibility and coordination. Instructors: Meghann/Alex WHO: Children in Grades K-1 WHEN: June 28 to July 3 from 9 to 9:45 a.m.
Mandel JCC Outdoor Art
Outdoor Art is a week of fun and adventure that combines the great outdoors with artistic expression in the natural environment. It is the perfect program for campers who want to link their creative and artistic expression using the outdoors as their canvas. Artists will spend their week using recyclable materials to create art inspired by the outdoors and that they can display proudly outside when the week is complete. Supplies will be provided and families are encouraged to collect recyclable materials (water bottles, bottle caps, yogurt containers, etc) for a week before the class begins. Instructors: Travis/Madi WHO: Children in Grades 2-3 WHEN: June 28 to July 3 from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Register at mandeljcc.org.summer.
Mandel JCC Kayitz Kef (Hebrew Fun)
Ivrit is going virtual. This is a great experience while learning a second language. Campers will be introduced to the language in a creative and fun way through games, arts and crafts, movement, dance, science experiments, story time and music. Open to any camper, and no knowledge of Hebrew (Ivrit) is required. Instructors: Iris/ Madi. WHO: Children in Grades K-1. WHEN: 10 to 10:45 a.m. June 28 to July 3. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Park Synagogue’s 151st Annual Meeting on Zoom
Join Rabbi Skoff, Park President Susan Ratner and others for Park Synagogue's annual meeting on Zoom this year. Starts at 10:30 a.m. Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/83258583038.
Mandel JCC Kayitz Kef (Hebrew Fun)
Ivrit is going virtual. This is a great experience while learning a second language. Campers will be introduced to the language in a creative and fun way through games, arts and crafts, movement, dance, science experiments, story time and music. Open to any camper, and no knowledge of Hebrew (Ivrit) is required. Instructors: Iris/ Madi. WHO: Children in Pre-K WHEN: 11 to11:45 a.m. June 28 to July 3. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Edible Art
This class is an opportunity to creatively explore with food. Each week you will use food to develop a new artistic representation. Throughout this class, food will transform from being nutritional and sustenance to art as well. An ingredients list will be provided each week. Instructors: Lauren/Alex. WHO: Children in Grades K-1. WHEN: June 28 to July 3 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Register at mandeljcc.org.
Mandel JCC Solo Singing Workshop
Singers of all experience levels will have a chance to hone their skills, learn new music and perform a spectacular musical solo. Participants will each have a chance to shine, to learn new vocal technique, to gain confidence through performance, and to find and share their voices. This is the perfect way for a young singer to continue practicing or for an aspiring singer to try something new in a nurturing, creative environment. Instructor: Devra Laserson Levine. WHO: Children in Grades 4-9. WHEN: June 28 to July 3 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Ceramics: Make It Out of Clay
Children use their natural creativity and their kinesthetic nature, to express themselves artistically with clay. Each week children will have the opportunity to learn new ceramic techniques while exploring new ways to design out of play. Supplies will be provided! Instructors: Travis/Lauren. WHO: Children in Grades 4-7. WHEN: June 28 to July 3 from 12 to 12:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: A Virtual Lecture
Virtual lecture with Dennis Ross and David Makovsky, Be Strong and of Good Courage: How Israel's Most Important Leaders Shaped Its Destiny. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links. Starts at 7 p.m.
Monday, June 29
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Magical Theatre Summer Camp Online: Camp Caterpillar
A week of fun as kids explore their natural creativity with movement, dramatic play, voice, crafts, and even a little bit of science. Inspired by “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle, campers will create characters and props. Each camper will receive a Caterpillar Kit containing supplies for the week. For ages 5-6. From 9 to 10:30 a.m. June 29 to July 3. For more information visit magicaltheatre.org
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: What’s NU? With Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria
Topical text study and discussion on the most relevant Jewish topics of the day from 10 to 11 a.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
JFS Columbus Overcoming Job Search Hurdles with Malka Bendor
For job seekers, dislocated professionals, college graduates. From 10 to 11 a.m. What you can expect: a checklist for job search preparation and trends in today’s job search. Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAvcu6rpzwiGt3A5NvU2mCPJc7ramvWMl9y
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Parshat Hashavua with Professor Doron Kalir, CSU
We will discuss the weekly Torah portion from a liberal viewpoint from noon to 1 p.m. In particular, we will examine implications of the text for today's community and the meaning of Emunah (faith) in the 21st century. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Mandel JCC Let’s Paint!
Each class will introduce new brush strokes, a variety of textures and a diversity of mediums of paint. Children will be inspired by artists that were known for their innovation and experimentation with painting techniques. Children will work on a new painting each week. Instructors: Meghann/Nikki. WHO: Children in Grades K-1. WHEN: Every Monday through July 6 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Sensational Scientists
Children will explore, discover and investigate the world around them with hands-on activities that involve problem solving and messy fun. Students will be encouraged to ask questions, make their own hypothesis and discover the answers. Through experiments and projects, children will look for answers and through their observations, will come to conclusions. Supplies will be provided. Instructors: Alex/Bela. WHO: Children in Pre-K. WHEN: Every Monday through July 6 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Ukulele Lessons
In these interactive lessons led by Anisfield Song Leader Sam Spiegle, you’ll learn all you need to know about ukulele, from basic chords to favorite tunes. You can expect to learn at least one new song each lesson, as well as tons of ukulele tips and tricks. Ukuleles will be provided for the month. Instructors: Sam Spiegle/Madi. WHO: Children in Grades 4-7, WHEN: Every Monday through July 6 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Game Night
Join us for games and peer hangouts. Your camper will have the opportunity to play games and see friends with Laurie Gross-Kammer as the facilitator. We will be playing different games each week. This activity is for all ages and abilities and has a focus on building social skills and peer to peer interactions. WHO: Children in Pre-K. WHEN: Every Monday through July 6, 4 to 4:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Neffesh Ha-Chayyim – The Mystical Secrets of God, Life, the Universe and Everything with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
Among the topics we will explore are the nature of God, the relationship of God, the human soul and the universe, the power of prayer and mitzvot, the source of evil and suffering, the nature of repentance, achieving union with the Divine and bringing about redemption. “The Soul of Life: The Complete Neffesh Ha-Chayyim” by Rabbi Chaimof Volozhin, translated by EliezerLipa(Leonard) Moskowitz, published by New DavarPublications, is the only translation that includes the full text, including kabbalistic sections. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links. From 8 to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, June 30
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 7:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
An Umbrella Full of Holes: A History of Jewish Humor
From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, June 30 through July 21. Why are the Jews so funny? What is unique about Jewish humor? Why are so many comedians, satirical novelists, and film directors Jewish? In this short course, we will seek to answer these questions by tracing the history of Jewish humor from the nineteenth century to the present, following the migration of Jewish humor across the European continent to America (and Israel), where the Jewish funnyman and funnywoman have transformed the cultural landscape. We will also look at how the Jews have used laughter as both a coping mechanism and an instrument of self-defense against pogroms, forced migrations, and even the Holocaust. Taught by Avinoam J. Patt, Ph.D, Doris and Simon Konover Chair of Judaic Studies; Director, Center for Judaic Studies and Contemporary Jewish Life at the University of Connecticut. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/umbrella-full-holes-history-jewish-humor-remote.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Torah Study with Susan Wyner
Join in for a close reading of the Torah as we make our way through our most central text from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. We are currently studying the book of Deuteronomy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Cleveland History Days Cleveland A to Z with John Grabowski
Live stream at noon at the Western Reserve Historical Society. Register at wrhs.org/product/cleveland-a-to-z.
Mandel JCC Busy Bodies
A teacher-directed physically active class with a focus on gross motor development. Using movement, dance and movement exploration, children will practice gross motor skills, develop their spatial awareness and explore creative movement. Instructors: Meghann/Bela. WHO: Children in Pre-K. WHEN: Every Tuesday through July 7 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandelljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Loose Parts
Explore the idea of using open-ended, loose parts materials, to allow children to have their own ideas, to make things the way they decide, and to figure out for themselves how to make their ideas work. Facilitators will provide a new challenge each week which will allow children to experiment, discover, collaborate and have fun. Instructors: Jackie/Talya. WHO: Children in Grades K-1. WHEN: Every Tuesday through July 7 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The Riches of Jewish Text with Rabbi Josh Foster
We will explore key passages, discussions and stories in the Talmud and corpus of Jewish Literature from 4 to 5 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Mandel JCC Game Night
Join us for games and peer hangouts. Your camper will have the opportunity to play games and see friends with Laurie Gross-Kammer as the facilitator. We will be playing different games each week. This activity is for all ages and abilities and has a focus on building social skills and peer to peer interactions. WHO: Children in Grades K-1. WHEN: Every Tuesday through July 7 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club Happy Hour
Everyone is invited to discuss topics of current interest along with a little comedy on the side at 5 p.m. These discussions are open to everyone and drinks are optional. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The How & Why of Jewish Ritual With Cantor Aaron Shifman
(Please note – New day and time) We will be discussing kaddish, mikvah, tallit and tzizit, brit milah, Shabbat and havdallah to name a few using Medrashim and Talmudic resources from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Temple Emanu El Virtual Book Discussion
We invite you to join us in a book discussion at 7 p.m. to further support a world without racism. Please choose to read 1, 2, 3, or just join us via Zoom. Books to be discussed include: “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, “Just Mercy” by Bryon Stevenson and “I'm Still Here” by Austin Channing Brown. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login.
Wednesday, July 1
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 7:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - Midweek Mishnah Classes
Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class at 10 a.m. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. https://zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mishnah: The New Scripture with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
Most Jewish institutions and values, while based on the Bible, were created by the ancient rabbis. The Mishnah and its expansion into the full Talmud are the core texts for our Jewish foundations. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links. From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Mandel JCC Gardening
Summer time is the perfect time to get outside and into the garden. Participants will engage their natural curiosity and wonder. Gardening offers the opportunity for hands-on activities, sensory and science experiments and a lot of discovery. We will offer a handful of activities that can be done with or without a backyard garden. Whether you live in a house or apartment, our instructor will make sure you are set up to bloom. Supplies will be provided. Instructors: Rachel H./Madi. WHO: Children in Grades K-1. WHEN: Every Wednesday through July 8 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Sports Performance & Training
Sports Performance and Training is a foundational program that will help prepare young athletes by focusing on movement skill, developing excellent speed and agility training. Each day participants will experience a new warm up, training routine and cool down along with routines and tasks that they can participate in offline and outside! Instructor: Talya. WHO: Children in Grades 4-7 WHEN: Every Wednesday through July 8 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Summer Sensory Exploration
Splish, splash, pop; explore and get a little messy with us! Sensory play provides children with endless ways to develop and learn. Each week we will engage our five senses in new ways while getting our hands dirty. Instructors: Bela/Lisa. WHO: Children in Pre-K. WHEN: Every Wednesday through July 8 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly Teen Hangout
Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland/Rabbi Rachel at 4 p.m. zoom.us/j/994856324. Email Rabbi Rachel for the passwords for the Teen meetings. rbrown@shaareytikvah.org
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Beginning Israeli Dancing with Israeli dance professional Stuart Meyer
If you have an interest in learning folk dances from Israel new and old, come join this Israeli dance class for first timers. No dance experience necessary. Just make a little space to dance safely in your own home. From 6 to 7 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage Everyman vs. Superman: Harvey Pekar, Comics, and Cleveland
As part of our Cleveland Jewish History at Home series, we soar into the skies with Superman, and wander the city streets with Harvey Pekar. Sean Martin, Ph.D., co-editor of the new book “Cleveland Jews: The Making Of A Midwestern Community,” is joined by art history professor, Samantha Baskind for a discussion on the history of comics in Cleveland, and the contrast between the much-touted Superman and the less-celebrated work of Harvey Pekar; the superhero vs. the everyman. From 7-8 p.m. To register for the Zoom panel discussion visit https://22382.blackbaudhosting.com/22382/Everyman-vs-Superman-Harvey-Pekar-Comics-and-Cleveland.
President of University Hospitals talks COVID-19
Dr. Daniel I. Simon, president of UH Cleveland Medical Center and chief academic officer of University Hospitals will talk about testing, treatments, vaccines, and safety from 7 to 8 p.m. Simon will take questions from attendees about any concerns, thoughts or worries about how to live with the virus. Register at wizevents.com/register/register_add.php?sessid=11619&id=7413.
Thursday, July 2
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly TODA (The Open Dor Academy)
NEW! Virtual TODA with Holly and Rabbi Rachel. The Open Dor Academy now on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Log on for 30 minutes of fun and games for children at us04web.zoom.us/j/78073937917. Email Rabbi Rachel for the passwords for TODA at rbrown@shaareytikvah.org.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Ethical & Ritual Issues Through the Lens of Conservative Jewish Law with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
Through the study of responsa (Jewish law papers) from the Law Committee of the Rabbinical Assembly, we will explore what Jewish tradition has to say about the most pressing and significant issues of our day. From noon to 1 p.m. Class is always lively, filled with text study and discussion. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning The Foundations of U.S. Citizenship (REMOTE)
In this course, we will review the foundations of US citizenship and discuss how our founders expected us, the American people, to properly fulfill our citizenship role. Using the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, as well as selected Federalist Papers as our starting point, we will trace the development of citizenship through the last 230 years, including its expansion from white male property owners to women and minorities. A review of gerrymander-ing and the Citizens United case will focus us on the present. Thursdays, July 2 through Aug. 6, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Register at lifelonglearningcleveland.org/public/Course/browse?courseid=26599.
Mandel JCC Challah Making
Each week, learn how to make a different kind of challah, including traditional, cinnamon raisin, tie-dye and chocolate chip. Join us as we prepare our challah dough, learn braiding and shaping techniques and prepare for a delicious start to Shabbat. After-hours camp activities include practice and preparation for the next class. Supplies are provided. Instructors: Meghann/Lauren. WHO: Children in Grades K-3. WHEN: Every Thursday through July 9 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Challah Making
Each week, learn how to make a different kind of challah, including traditional, cinnamon raisin, tie-dye and chocolate chip. Join us as we prepare our challah dough, learn braiding and shaping techniques and prepare for a delicious start to Shabbat. After-hours camp activities include practice and preparation for the next class. Supplies are provided. Instructors: Meghann/Lauren. WHO: Children in Grades 4-9. WHEN: Every Thursday through July 9 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Storybook Kitchen
Participants learn to cook recipes inspired by favorite children’s books. Children will acquire kitchen skills and learn about nutrition as they try out new recipes and cooking techniques. Once you are registered, notify of any allergies so we can make accommodations in the recipes we use. An ingredient list will be sent out in advance. This class will require the supervision of an adult. Instructors: Talya/Jackie. WHO: Children in Pre-K. WHEN: Every Thursday through July 9 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Game Night
Join for games and peer hangouts. Your camper will have the opportunity to play games and see friends with Laurie Gross-Kammer as the facilitator. We will be playing different games each week. This activity is for all ages and abilities and has a focus on building social skills and peer to peer interactions. WHO: Children in Grades 4-7. WHEN: Every Thursday through July 9 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Cooking with Murray
Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information. From 7 to 8 p.m.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah weekly The Rebbe's Tisch
The Rebbe's Tisch is at 9 p.m. Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters. Special guests are featured each week. zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389
Mandel JCC Game Night
Join us for games and peer hangouts! Your camper will have the opportunity to play games and see friends with Laurie Gross-Kammer as our facilitator! We will be playing different games each week. This activity is for all ages and abilities and has a focus on building social skills and peer to peer interactions. WHO: Children in Grades 4-7 WHEN: Every Thursday through July 9 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Friday, July 3
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 7:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Kinder Shabbat
Have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as we livestream Kinder Shabbat at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy your favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy, too.
Mandel JCC The Art of Storytelling
Explore different ways to create and tell a story using a variety of mediums including – but not limited to – socks, shadows, felt and paper bags. Each class, children will make new characters for their stories. The group will have the opportunity to share stories over Zoom and at home with family. Instructors: Jackie/Alex. WHO: Children in Pre-K. WHEN: Every Friday through July 10 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Temple Emanu El All American Shabbat Pre-Reception
All American Shabbat Pre-Reception via Zoom at 5:45 p.m. Young families can pick up bubbles during the day starting at 9 a.m. (while supplies last) at the main front door bench. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login. Learn more at https://files.constantcontact.com/5e33f107001/edb32a8b-749d-43f5-8c60-2c43844e405b.pdf.
Saturday, July 4
Smiles for Sophie 13th Annual Birthday Bash and Dash
Virtual race will benefit Smiles for Sophie Forever, a foundation confronting pediatric brain cancer. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/sophie.asp.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Sunday, July 5
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Monday, July 6
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 7:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Cleveland Act Now Academy free virtual classes for ages 11-14
This is a three- to five-week intensive summer arts program beginning July 6 for young artists that is fun and challenging. Youth will learn acting fundamentals, storytelling methods, and play creation. For additional information and questions contact Faye Hargate, CPT director of community ensembles, at 216-631-2727, ext. 207 or fhargate@cptonline.org.
Cleveland City Dance virtual and in-person classes
Cleveland City Dance will be resuming in-person classes and continuing virtual classes for the five-week session beginning July 6. Find a schedule for classes and camps at clevelandcitydance.com/summer.html.
Magical Theatre Summer Camp Online: Magical Wizarding Camp
As we continue to battle “IT that shall not be named,” young wizards and witches join forces for good at Magical Wizarding Camp. Using improvisation, theatre games, and prop-making skills, a colorful cast of professors will lead each wizard and witch through a series of classes such as Defense Against the Dark Arts, Potions, Wand Making, Transﬁguration, Care of Magical Creatures, Muggle Studies and more. Each camper will receive a Wizarding Welcome Kit containing supplies for the week, a Wizard Academy robe, and their Letter of Acceptance. Ages 9-12. From 9 a.m. to noon July 6-10. For more information visit magicaltheatre.org.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: What’s NU? With Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria
Topical text study and discussion on the most relevant Jewish topics of the day from 10 to 11 a.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Parshat Hashavua with Professor Doron Kalir, CSU
We will discuss the weekly Torah portion from a liberal viewpoint from noon to 1 p.m. In particular, we will examine implications of the text for today's community and the meaning of Emunah (faith) in the 21st century. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Mandel JCC Let’s Paint!
Each class will introduce new brush strokes, a variety of textures and a diversity of mediums of paint. Children will be inspired by artists that were known for their innovation and experimentation with painting techniques. Children will work on a new painting each week. Instructors: Meghann/Nikki. WHO: Children in Grades K-1. WHEN: Every Monday through July 6 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Sensational Scientists
Children will explore, discover and investigate the world around them with hands-on activities that involve problem solving and messy fun. Students will be encouraged to ask questions, make their own hypothesis and discover the answers. Through experiments and projects, children will look for answers and through their observations, will come to conclusions. Supplies will be provided. Instructors: Alex/Bela. WHO: Children in Pre-K. WHEN: Every Monday through July 6 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Ukulele Lessons
In these interactive lessons led by Anisfield Song Leader Sam Spiegle, you’ll learn all you need to know about ukulele, from basic chords to favorite tunes. You can expect to learn at least one new song each lesson, as well as tons of ukulele tips and tricks. Ukuleles will be provided for the month. Instructors: Sam Spiegle/Madi. WHO: Children in Grades 4-7, WHEN: Every Monday through July 6 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Game Night
Join us for games and peer hangouts. Your camper will have the opportunity to play games and see friends with Laurie Gross-Kammer as the facilitator. We will be playing different games each week. This activity is for all ages and abilities and has a focus on building social skills and peer to peer interactions. WHO: Children in Pre-K. WHEN: Every Monday through July 6, 4 to 4:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Neffesh Ha-Chayyim – The Mystical Secrets of God, Life, the Universe and Everything with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
This book by Rabbi Chaim of Volozhindelves deep into Kabbalah, Biblical texts and Rabbinic teachings to expound on the most fundamental questions of Jewish belief and practice. Among the topics we will explore are the nature of God, the relationship of God, the human soul and the universe, the power of prayer and mitzvot, the source of evil and suffering, the nature of repentance, achieving union with the Divine and bringing about redemption. From 8 to 9 p.m. “The Soul of Life: The Complete Neffesh Ha-Chayyim” by Rabbi Chaimof Volozhin, translated by EliezerLipa(Leonard) Moskowitz, published by New DavarPublications, is the only translation that includes the full text, including kabbalistic sections. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Tuesday, July 7
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Aeschylus, Dramatist of Democracy in Periclean Athens
This course will focus on selected plays written by Aeschylus, the earliest tragedies to survive in European literature. Timothy Wutrich, senior instructor, Classics, CWRU. Tuesdays, July 7-28, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/literature-writing/aeschylus-dramatist-democracy-periclean-athens.
Stan Hywet is offering a virtual summer camp for children
This series of four interactive 30 to 40 video sessions takes place on four consecutive Tuesdays at 10 a.m., beginning July 7. Campers ages 7-12 will participate in a virtual adventure to uncover the story behind Stan Hywet, its Manor House and the historic gardens and grounds. After each session, campers will be given a real-world challenge to complete within their own backyard or local park. Deadline to sign up is June 30. Visit stanhywet.org for additional information.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Torah Study with Susan Wyner
Join in for a close reading of the Torah as we make our way through our most central text. We are currently studying the book of Deuteronomy. From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
James Joyce's Ulysses (REMOTE)
Since its publication in 1922, “Ulysses” has often been called the greatest novel of the 20th century. Yet it’s also a famously “difficult” book, a reputation that has obscured the entertaining and often highly affecting human story it presents. This course will guide readers through Ulysses' narrative innovations, its debts to Homer and Shakespeare, its historical and biographical contexts, and its dazzling odyssey of styles. Along the way, special emphasis will be paid to the more accessible pleasures of this landmark novel: its vivid characters, its humor, its moving evocations of love and grief, and its climactic affirmation of life itself. From 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, July 7 through Aug. 11. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/literature-writing/james-joyces-ulysses.
Classical Archaeology Series (REMOTE)
Case Western Reserve University-Siegal Lifelong Learning is pleased to offer remote lectures and courses. Open to the community. At 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 7 through Aug. 18. For details, price and registration, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/classical-archaeology-series or call 216-368-2090.
Mandel JCC Busy Bodies
A teacher-directed physically active class with a focus on gross motor development. Using movement, dance and movement exploration, children will practice gross motor skills, develop their spatial awareness and explore creative movement. Instructors: Meghann/Bela. WHO: Children in Pre-K. WHEN: Every Tuesday through July 7 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandelljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Loose Parts
Explore the idea of using open-ended, loose parts materials, to allow children to have their own ideas, to make things the way they decide, and to figure out for themselves how to make their ideas work. Facilitators will provide a new challenge each week which will allow children to experiment, discover, collaborate and have fun. Instructors: Jackie/Talya. WHO: Children in Grades K-1. WHEN: Every Tuesday through July 7 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Siegal Lifelong Learning Hamilton: Fact and Fiction, Past and Present
Why not enjoy Hamilton all summer long? Watch “Hamilton” on Disney Plus available beginning July 3, and then take this course to learn more. Mondays, July 6 through 27, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/history-and-culture/hamilton-fact-and-fiction-past-and-present.
Mandel JCC Game Night
Join us for games and peer hangouts. Your camper will have the opportunity to play games and see friends with Laurie Gross-Kammer as the facilitator. We will be playing different games each week. This activity is for all ages and abilities and has a focus on building social skills and peer to peer interactions. WHO: Children in Grades K-1. WHEN: Every Tuesday through July 7 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club Happy Hour
Everyone is invited to discuss topics of current interest along with a little comedy on the side at 5 p.m. These discussions are open to everyone and drinks are optional. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Wednesday, July 8
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 7:15 to 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mishnah: The New Scripture with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
Most Jewish institutions and values, while based on the Bible, were created by the ancient rabbis. From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.The Mishnah and its expansion into the full Talmud are the core texts for our Jewish foundations. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
CSU Alumni Association: Show Up + Show Out: Communication Habits to Make You Unforgettable
This webinar will show you how to take control of how you show up at work and in life every day. You will learn the four pillars of communication that determine your overall effectiveness and how well your image and message leave a memorable impression on others. You will also learn how to go from being ordinary to extraordinary and get practical action items that you can turn into habits that position you to show up and show out in business and in life. The webinar will be presented by Bridgett McGowen, an award-winning international professional speaker, a publisher and popular business author. Starts at noon. Register at alumlc.org/csuohio/1449/register.
A Look at Jewish and Israeli Humor with Yair Nitzani
Join Yair Nitzani, renowned Israeli performer, for this remote learning opportunity with a look into Jewish and Israeli humor. Drawing on his experiences as an Israeli rock star, songwriter, and TV host, Nitzani uses satire and comedy to present his distinctive take on life. To learn more about Yair Nitzani, view the video at youtu.be/FLNqxkz30WQ, and read this recent article lionhouseagency.com/single-post/2020/02/18/Yair-Nitzani-Humor-Column. From 12:30 to 2 p.m. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/look-jewish-and-israeli-humor-yair-nitzani-remote.
The Ancient Olympic Games: Sports and Society in Ancient Greece
What are the ancient origins of these Modern Olympic Games? Sports festivals in ancient Greece were celebrated as major religious rituals to gods such as Zeus, Poseidon, Athena, and Apollo. Sports, in fact, pervaded Greek culture and played an active role in competitive Greek society. This course will examine both the mythical and archaeological origins of the ancient Olympic Games, as well as the events (track and field, horseracing, etc.) And other activities that made up the festival celebration. We will also examine the archaeology of the sanctuary of Zeus at Olympia, including the Temple of Zeus, which housed his cult statue, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Karen Laurence, Assistant Director of Faculty and Alumni Engagement, Siegal Lifelong Learning. Wednesdays, July 8-29 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/history-and-culture/ancient-olympic-games-sports-and-society-ancient-greece.
Mandel JCC Gardening
Summer time is the perfect time to get outside and into the garden so come join us to learn and grow through gardening! Our participants will engage their natural curiosity and wonder. Gardening offers the opportunity for hands-on activities, sensory and science experiments and a lot of discovery! We will offer a handful of activities that can be done with or without a backyard garden. Whether you live in a house or apartment, our instructor will make sure you are set up to bloom! Supplies will be provided. Instructors: Rachel H./Madi WHO: Children in Grades K-1 WHEN: Every Wednesday through July 8 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Sports Performance & Training
Sports Performance and Training is a foundational program that will help prepare young athletes by focusing on movement skill, developing excellent speed and agility training. Each day participants will experience a new warm up, training routine and cool down along with routines and tasks that they can participate in offline and outside! Instructor: Talya. WHO: Children in Grades 4-7. WHEN: Every Wednesday through July 8 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Summer Sensory Exploration
Splish, splash, pop; explore and get a little messy with us! Sensory play provides children with endless ways to develop and learn. Each week we will engage our five senses in new ways while getting our hands dirty. Instructors: Bela/Lisa WHO: Children in Pre-K WHEN: Every Wednesday through July 8 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Beginning Israeli Dancing with Israeli dance professional Stuart Meyer
If you have an interest in learning folk dances from Israel new and old, come join this Israeli dance class for first timers. No dance experience necessary. Just make a little space to dance safely in your own home. From 6 to 7 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Birding Basics: Enjoying Birds in Your Yard and Beyond (REMOTE)
Lecture led by Andy Jones, Chair and Curator of Ornithology, Cleveland Museum of Natural History. From 6-7:30 p.m. For details, price, and registration, visit: https://case.edu/lifelonglearning/remote-learning/siegal-remote-lectures or call 216.368.2090.
Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland virtual program
The virtual program topic “Problem with ‘Grave’ Errors in our Cemeteries” will be lead by Rabbi Akiva Feinstein on Zoom at 7 p.m. This program is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Preregistration is required and must be requested by 6 p.m. July 8. To preregister, send an email message with your name, email address, current location and ZIP code to rsvp@JGSCleveland.org
Thursday, July 9
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
LIVE! on Zoom: An Evening with Hidden Valley Road author Robert Kolker
Join bestselling and award-winning author Robert Kolker, in conversation with journalist Joselin Linder (“The Family Gene”), about his No. 1 New York Times bestselling book and Oprah’s Book Club pick, “Hidden Valley Road,” the heartrending story of a midcentury American family with 12 children, six of them diagnosed with schizophrenia, that became science's great hope in the quest to understand the disease. Registrants will receive login information and full instructions through Eventbrite. General admission is $5; General admission plus a copy of “Hidden Valley Road” is $35. Register at eventbrite.com/e/live-on-zoom-an-evening-with-hidden-valley-road-author-robert-kolker-tickets-105860082356.
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning: The American Jewish Community in the Age of the Coronavirus: Four Questions to Consider
Steven Windmueller, Rabbi Alfred Gottschalk Emeritus Professor of Jewish Communal Studies, Jack H. Skirball Campus of HUC-JIR, Los Angeles. From 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, July 9-30. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/american-jewish-community-age-coronavirus-four-questions-consider-remote.
Mandel JCC Challah Making
Each week, learn how to make a different kind of challah, including traditional, cinnamon raisin, tie-dye and chocolate chip. Join us as we prepare our challah dough, learn braiding and shaping techniques and prepare for a delicious start to Shabbat. After-hours camp activities include practice and preparation for the next class. Supplies are provided. Instructors: Meghann/Lauren. WHO: Children in Grades K-3. WHEN: Every Thursday through July 9 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Challah Making
Each week, learn how to make a different kind of challah, including traditional, cinnamon raisin, tie-dye and chocolate chip. Join us as we prepare our challah dough, learn braiding and shaping techniques and prepare for a delicious start to Shabbat. After-hours camp activities include practice and preparation for the next class. Supplies are provided. Instructors: Meghann/Lauren. WHO: Children in Grades 4-9. WHEN: Every Thursday through July 9 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Storybook Kitchen
Participants learn to cook recipes inspired by favorite children’s books. Children will acquire kitchen skills and learn about nutrition as they try out new recipes and cooking techniques. Once you are registered, notify of any allergies so we can make accommodations in the recipes we use. An ingredient list will be sent out in advance. This class will require the supervision of an adult. Instructors: Talya/Jackie. WHO: Children in Pre-K. WHEN: Every Thursday through July 9 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Mandel JCC Game Night
Join us for games and peer hangouts. Your camper will have the opportunity to play games and see friends with Laurie Gross-Kammer as the facilitator. We will be playing different games each week. This activity is for all ages and abilities and has a focus on building social skills and peer to peer interactions. WHO: Children in Grades 4-7. WHEN: Every Thursday through July 9 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Register at mandeljcc.org/summer.
Friday, July 10
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 7:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Kinder Shabbat
Have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as we livestream Kinder Shabbat at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy your favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy, too.
Northeast Ohio Make-A-Wish Gala is Going Virtual
Due to COVID-19, to protect the health of wish kids, their families and our generous supporters during these uncertain times, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana has transitioned our upcoming Northeast Ohio BIG Wish Gala to a virtual event. The Prince & Izant Northeast Ohio Hope is Essential Virtual Gala brought to you by Dworken & Bernstein is going virtual from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. July 10. Visit okiwish.me/NEOHopeGala to learn more and register for the free event. Auction bidding opens July 1.
Saturday, July 11
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers from 9 to 10 a.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Youth & Family Service
Rabbi Josh will lead our Bessie Hershey Religious School students and Day School families in a Shabbat morning service that will involve many prayers that your children are learning at 11 a.m. All youth are welcome. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information
Sunday, July 12
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Monday, July 13
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning- Moving West: A History of the Jewish Midwest
Lead by Mara Cohen Ioannides, Senior Instructor, Missouri State University; President, Midwest Jewish Studies Association and the Ozarks Studies Association. From 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays, July 13 through Aug. 3. For more information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/moving-west-history-jewish-midwest.
jHUB Young Adults Book Club
Join jHUB Young Adults (ages 22-40ish) for a monthly book club where we will discuss books about Jewish themes, identity and experiences. The first book is "Becoming Eve: My Journey from Ultra-Orthodox Rabbi to Transgender Woman" by Abby Chava Stein. We will meet on Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. to discuss the book and choose our next book. Zoom link will be sent out prior to the event to those who have registered. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/jhub-book-club-july-tickets-109030549308.
Lake Erie Ink’s Summer Ink programs
Lake Erie Ink is running its Summer Ink camps through Zoom. Session 2 runs July 13-30. Scholarships are available. Camp is supported in part by the Nord Family Foundation and Baldwin Wallace University. Visit lakeerieink.org/summer.
Magical Theatre Company: The Show Must Go Online
The Show Must Go Online is presented through special arrangement with Beat by Beat Press (www.bbbpress.com). A new musical written to be rehearsed and performed remotely. In this ﬁrst-of-its kind online musical, each actor will have their own scene or song to rehearse online with the director, choreographer and musical director throughout the week. They will upload their performance and the ﬁnal show will debut live on Facebook and YouTube. Ages 10-17. From July 13-17. Visit magicaltheatre.org for more information.
Wednesday, July 15
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning – Jewish Lives: Solomon: The Lure of Wisdom
The Jewish Lives series, published by Yale University Press, explores the stories of historical and present-day influential individuals whose Jewish experiences shaped their contributions to culture, science, and politics. Local professors lead these book discussions. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, July 5 through July 29. For more information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jewish-lives-solomon-lure-wisdom
Thursday, July 16
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning – Nazis on the Silver Screen
This class will consider the history behind four well-known films about Nazism and the Holocaust: “Triumph of the Will” (1935), “The Great Dictator” (1940), “Das Boot” (1981) and “Life is Beautiful” (1997). We will analyze the films themselves, how accurately they portray historical events, and what they say about the historical context in which they were created. Instructor: Daniela Weiner. From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thrusdays, July 16 through Aug. 6. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/nazis-silver-screen.
How Gentle, How Clever, How Loving, How Human: An Exploration of Toni Morrison’s Song of Solomon and Beloved
Upon her passing in 2019, The New York Times called Toni Morrison a “towering novelist of the Black Experience.” Margalit Fox, in her obituary, wrote that “[Morrison] explored black identity in America…through luminous, incantatory prose resembling that of no other writer in English.” This course is a “deep dive” into the beautiful poetry, complex themes, and unflinching politics of two of the most unique, widely read, and world-renowned novels by the Nobel Prize-winning author – “Song of Solomon” and “Beloved.” Michelle Smith Quarles, Instructor of Lifelong Learning. Thursdays, July 16 through Aug. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/literature-writing/how-gentle-how-clever-how-loving-how-human-exploration-toni-morrisons-song-solomon-and-beloved-remote.
Friday, July 17
Cleveland's Cultural Gardens: Local Treasure with Rich History (REMOTE)
Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens, nestled in Rockefeller Park, are a community treasure. This Cleveland gem is inextricably linked to the history of immigration and migration to the city, and to the changing landscape of the Doan Brook Valley and University Circle. We will examine the wider historical, geographic, and social landscapes that have shaped the Cultural Gardens over the past century. Noon to 1 p.m. July 17. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/monthly-lecture-series/eastside-conversations/eastside-conversations-clevelands-cultural-gardens-local-treasure-rich-history.
Tuesday, July 21
CSU Alumni Association: Maximize Your Seat at the Table: Increase Your Confidence, Communication Skills and Political Savvy
This webinar will show you how to examine key internal and external challenges to strive to make your voice heard, how to maximize your influence before, during and after presenting your ideas, and how to discuss actionable strategies to boost your confidence and improve your leadership presence as you engage with others. With increased confidence, communication skills and political savvy, you can maximize your seat at the table.The webinar will be presented by certified executive and leadership development coach Kim Meninger. Starts at noon. Register at alumlc.org/csuohio/1450/register.
Wednesday, July 22
CSU Alumni Association: Resume Workshop
Viking alumna Lauren Rudman, MLRHR '08, Director of Human Resources for Donley, Inc., shares her practical and immediately useful advice on updating your resume and preparing for your next career move. Starts at 10 a.m. Zoom meeting ID and password will be provided prior to the event. Register at csualumni.com/events-travel/events/coffee-talk-resume-workshop.
Friday, July 24
Temple Emanu El Shabark Shalom Pre-Reception
Shalom Pre-Reception via Zoom at 5:45 p.m. "Bring" your pets. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login.
Monday, July 27
Jews and Revolutions
The link between Jews and revolution is often taken for granted, yet in practice has been far more tumultuous. This course will explore the ways that revolutionary thinkers understood Jews and Jewish identity, and the assumptions that underlay their approaches. From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, July 27 through Aug. 17. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jews-and-revolutions-remote-please-note-new-dates.
Backstories: 100 Years of Making Art Matter (REMOTE)
Lecturer led by Leslie Cade, Director of the Museum Archives, Cleveland Museum of Art. From noon-1:30 p.m. For details, price, and registration, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/remote-learning/siegal-remote-lectures or call 216-368-2090.
Tuesday, July 28
Together We Can - Virtual Camp
This camp was created for kids ages 6-13 who have experienced the death of a loved one. Virtual group sessions by age available between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. from July 28- 30. Contact Lindsey Neag at lneag@hospicewr.org for more information.
Friday, July 29
CSU Alumni Association: Coffee Talk
Coffee Talk is your opportunity to virtually connect with University deans via Zoom and learn about what's new with each college, the priorities in the year ahead and the ongoing response to the pandemic. With Dr. Allyson Robichaud, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (CLASS) and Dr. Wendy Regoeczi, associate dean of faculty for CLASS. Registration is required. Starts at 7 p.m. Zoom meeting ID and password will be provided prior to the event. Register at csualumni.com/events-travel/events/coffee-talk-robichaud-regoeczi.
Thursday, July 30
CSU Alumni Association: What’s the Secret to Being Indispensable in Today’s Workplace?
Join talent guru and bestselling author Bruce Tulgan at noon for a talk where he shares his guidelines on how to succeed in today’s high collaboration workplace in which lines of authority are often unclear and his insights into how to be the indispensable Go-to person. Register at csualumni.com/events-travel/events/being-indispensable.
New Directions takes Night Fore Movies virtual
New Directions is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special 22nd Annual Night Fore Movies. This year, the event is called “On-Screen” Night Fore Movies and will be entirely online from July 30 to Aug. 2. The event is New Directions’ main fundraiser and supports those struggling with addiction and mental health issues. 100% of the proceeds benefit New Directions Summer School Program. For more information visit newdirections.co/on-screen-night-fore-movies-2020.
Friday, July 31
Race to Empower
Virtual race will benefit UCP of Greater Cleveland. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/empower.asp.
New Directions takes Night Fore Movies virtual
New Directions is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special 22nd Annual Night Fore Movies. This year, the event is called “On-Screen” Night Fore Movies and will be entirely online from July 30 to Aug. 2. The event is New Directions’ main fundraiser and supports those struggling with addiction and mental health issues. 100% of the proceeds benefit New Directions Summer School Program. For more information visit newdirections.co/on-screen-night-fore-movies-2020.
Saturday, August 1
Outrun Ovarian Cancer (OROC)
Virtual race will benefit Outrun Ovarian Cancer. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/oroc.asp.
New Directions takes Night Fore Movies virtual
New Directions is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special 22nd Annual Night Fore Movies. This year, the event is called “On-Screen” Night Fore Movies and will be entirely online from July 30 to Aug. 2. The event is New Directions’ main fundraiser and supports those struggling with addiction and mental health issues. 100% of the proceeds benefit New Directions Summer School Program. For more information visit newdirections.co/on-screen-night-fore-movies-2020.
Sunday, August 2
New Directions takes Night Fore Movies virtual
New Directions is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special 22nd Annual Night Fore Movies. This year, the event is called “On-Screen” Night Fore Movies and will be entirely online from July 30 to Aug. 2. The event is New Directions’ main fundraiser and supports those struggling with addiction and mental health issues. 100% of the proceeds benefit New Directions Summer School Program. For more information visit newdirections.co/on-screen-night-fore-movies-2020.
Wednesday, August 5
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning - Jewish Lives: David The Divided Heart
The Jewish Lives series, published by Yale University Press, explores the stories of historical and present-day influential individuals whose Jewish experiences shaped their contributions to culture, science, and politics. Local professors lead these book discussions. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 5 through Aug. 19. For more information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jewish-lives-david-divided-heart.
Thursday, August 6
CSU Alumni Association: Coffee Talk
In this online training session, you’ll learn how to build your personal brand online and how to take advantage of LinkedIn for career success. Starts at 10 a.m. Presentation by: Kathleen Piper, Manager, Alumni Relations, Cleveland State University and Anna Gibson, Supervisor, HR Services at The Lincoln Electric Company. Register at csualumni.com/events-travel/events/coffee-talk-leveraging-linkedin. Zoom meeting ID and password will be provided prior to the event.
Orthodox-Feminism: Conflict or Coexistence? (REMOTE)
The coexistence of Orthodoxy and feminism sounds like an oxymoron to many. However, in today’s world, there is a vibrant movement to develop the social and religious roles of women within Orthodox communities. Since the 1970s, many Orthodox women exposed to feminism and gender equality have been inspired to remain within the boundaries of Orthodoxy while working to develop a more egalitarian approach. In response, Jewish communities around the world have begun to create new and renewed space for observant women to practice rituals once reserved only for men. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aug. 6-27. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/orthodox-feminism-conflict-or-coexistence-remote.
Maimonides and Mitochondria: Jewish Mind, Body, and Spirit (REMOTE)
There is a standard Jewish joke that our bodies serve only one purpose...to hold up our Yiddishe Kups (our Jewish minds). Judaism, however, does teach about the importance of caring for our bodies; they are holy vessels given to us by God. We will examine some texts on the relationship between our minds, our bodies and our spirits... And even engage in some light exercise practices together. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 6-20. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/maimonides-and-mitochondria-jewish-mind-body-and-spirit-michael.
Monday, August 10
The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies Virtual Conference
The IAJGS 40th International Conference on Jewish Genealogy will be a virtual conference for the first time, held Aug. 10-13, 2020. Early bird registration is open through July 5 at www.iajgs2020.org.
Tuesday, August 11
The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies Virtual Conference
The IAJGS 40th International Conference on Jewish Genealogy will be a virtual conference for the first time, held Aug. 10-13, 2020. Early bird registration is open through July 5 at www.iajgs2020.org.
Wednesday, August 12
The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies Virtual Conference
The IAJGS 40th International Conference on Jewish Genealogy will be a virtual conference for the first time, held Aug. 10-13, 2020. Early bird registration is open through July 5 at www.iajgs2020.org.
Thursday, August 13
The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies Virtual Conference
The IAJGS 40th International Conference on Jewish Genealogy will be a virtual conference for the first time, held Aug. 10-13, 2020. Early bird registration is open through July 5 at www.iajgs2020.org.
Saturday, August 15
8th Annual Run for Recovery
Virtual run will benefit Recovery Resources. Visit recres.org/RunforRecovery.
Gift of Life Walk & Run
Virtual run will benefit Lifebanc. Visit give.lifebanc.org/event/2020-gift-of-life-walk-and-run/e274793.
Tuesday, August 18
Representing the Holocaust: From Night to Maus (Remote)
Join Anthony Wexler to delve into two powerful, and very different, works of Holocaust literature: Elie Wiesel’s iconic first-person testimony, “Night” (1960), and Art Spiegelman’s remarkable graphic novel, “Maus” (1991). These works can help us reflect on the meaning of eyewitness testimony, the adequacy of historical accounts, and the evolution of Holocaust memory. By discussing the books in this way, we will better understand how they fit into the larger story of the Holocaust in American life. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 18 through Sept. 8. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/representing-holocaust-night-maus.
Friday, August 21
Virtual Tri-C JazzFest Set for Aug. 21-22
A virtual festival showcasing Cleveland’s deep reservoir of jazz talent will stream across various online platforms over two nights. The tunes start at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 and Aug. 22. The online event will be free, though viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Cuyahoga Community College’s Student Emergency Fund. Money raised will specifically benefit creative arts students experiencing unforeseen financial challenges with the potential to derail their studies. Click here to register for the online festival and visit tri-cjazzfest.com for more information.
Saturday, August 22
Virtual Tri-C JazzFest Set for Aug. 21-22
A virtual festival showcasing Cleveland’s deep reservoir of jazz talent will stream across various online platforms over two nights. The tunes start at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 and Aug. 22. The online event will be free, though viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Cuyahoga Community College’s Student Emergency Fund. Money raised will specifically benefit creative arts students experiencing unforeseen financial challenges with the potential to derail their studies. Click here to register for the online festival and visit tri-cjazzfest.com for more information.
Sunday, September 13
FIDF Virtual National Gala
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces will hold its 2020 National Gala virtually. The first-ever online FIDF National Gala, a coast-to-coast celebration, will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 13. The evening is themed “A Night of Heroes.” Register at fidf.org/events/2020-national-gala.
Ongoing programs
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Shabbat (Friday) Evening Service
Every Shabbat (Friday) evening, Fairmount Temple offers a Shabbat service led by our clergy at 6:15 p.m. that you can stream at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Wednesday Morning Torah Study
Every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., Morning Torah Study will be held via Zoom conferencing. To be added to the group list and receive the information on Zoom for the Wednesday Morning Torah Study, please contact Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org.
Beth Jacob Congregation shifts minyamin, classes to digital platform
Beth Jacob Congregation is offering virtual services and classes. They daven Shachris on Sundays at 8:30; Monday, Thursday and Friday at 6:45; and Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/daily-tefillah. Amud Yomi is 6:15 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Daf Yomi is at 6 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan. Lox & Learn is at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Kinyan Mesechta is at 9:20 p.m. Mondays and 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; followed by Maariv; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Daily services, Monday through Friday; morning minyan, 7:15 a.m.; evening minyan, 6 p.m. Shabbat Services, Saturday; Shabbat morning, 9 a.m.; Shabbat afternoon, 6 pm. Daily services, Sunday; morning minyan, 8 a.m.; evening minyan: 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Chabad of Cleveland
Use this Zoom link for all events: https://zoom.us/j/7262247760?status=success
Chassidus Chaburah: Freshen up your morning with a daily dose of Chassidus. Sunday through Friday 7:30 to 8:10 a.m.
Stories from the Soul: Every Sunday afternoon, grab a coffee and join Rabbi Shmuli Friedman for these stories from 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.
Women’s Tanya: Every Tuesday at 11 a.m., take a tour through the most spiritual realms, collecting some relevant keepsakes along the way with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760.
Women’s Chassidus Insights into the weekly Torah Portion: Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. with Rabbi Chaikin
The Sichos Project with Rabbi Gancz: Every Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Timely Tanya: Every Thursday at 8 p.m., study selections from the Tanya to help bolster your faith and get you through these trying days with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760
Erev Shabbos Avos - 12 minutes of Ethics: From 5 to 5:15 p.m. listen to others share their favorite Pirkei Avot messages. If you would like to share your own, contact Rabbi Shmuli via their website (chabadofcleveland.com/tools/feedback.htm) to get a spot in the rotation.
Chavrusah Learning Program
Chavrusah Learning Program is offering a class every Wednesday from 8-9 p.m. that consists of a night of dynamic one-on-one learning and facilitated group discussions. For more information or for technical questions, call 512-758-2144 or email info@TheKollel.org. Use bit.ly/learn_face2face to sign in.
City Club of Cleveland offering recordings of past virtual forums
The City Club of Cleveland has a backlog of virtual and in-person forums at cityclub.org. All forums are available in video as well as podcast form. To view archives of past forums, visit cityclub.org/archives.
Cleveland Cinemas’ virtual screening room
Cleveland Cinemas opened its virtual screening room to the public where people can watch a range of films for a fee. Visit clevelandcinemas.com.
Cleveland City Dance offering free dance classes
Cleveland City Dance is living streaming dance classes so dancers can continue to grow in their art. Find a schedule of free classes at clevelandcitydance.com/virtualclasses.html.
Cleveland Institute of Music opening virtual showcase
The Cleveland Institute of Music is releasing an online showcase of student and faculty talent consisting of video recordings of its most iconic ensemble, opera and solo performances on its Facebook page. Visit facebook.com/ClevelandInstituteofMusic.
The Cleveland Museum of Art online resources
Explore the wealth of digital resources CMA has to offer by visiting clevelandart.org/home-where-art-stay-connected.
The Cleveland Orchestra, WCLV Classical 104.9 ideastream weekday broadcasts
Created to provide musical nourishment for Northeast Ohio community, Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra includes highlights from Orchestra recordings and past concerts – running from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday on the radio and online. In addition to weekday Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra broadcasts, WCLV will continue running Cleveland Orchestra concerts at 8 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays on the radio and online. Details of the existing broadcast schedule of previously recorded and on-demand concerts are available at ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra, wclv.ideastream.org/topics/lunchtime-with-the-cleveland-orchestra and ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra-broadcasts.
Cleveland Orchestra Musicians on social media
With Severance Hall dark during the COVID-19 crisis, many Cleveland Orchestra musicians are recording performances at their homes and posting them on the Orchestra’s social media channels (facebook.com/clevelandorchestra, twitter.com/CleveOrchestra, instagram.com/cleveorch and youtube.com/clevelandorchestra). In addition, the Orchestra has adapted its school-based Mindful Music Moments program to reach community members of all ages across all of its social media platforms and website. This daily online initiative combines classical music with mindfulness prompts in an attempt to help reduce stress and anxiety, providing an accessible tool to boost social and emotional well-being.
College Now of Greater Cleveland
Those with concerns about how the pandemic will impact student loans or college admission status can contact College Now of Greater Cleveland and schedule a free virtual counseling session. collegenowgc.org
Columbus Museum of Art online resources
Join the CMA online as they experiment with new ways of virtually gathering, cultivating creativity and play, and building community resilience and connection together. Visit columbusmuseum.org/stay-connected for more information.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah to host college student meet-ups
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host opportunities for college students to meet through Zoom for a check-in and learning with the date and time to be determined.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah ongoing programs
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m. every Friday; zoom.us/j/955142707 or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707. Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland is at 4 p.m. every Wednesday; zoom.us/j/994856324, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. Children are invited to join for Virtual T.O.D.A (The Open Dor Academy, our Shabbat morning children’s program) on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. for 30 minutes of fun with Holly and Rabbi Brown; us04web.zoom.us/j/78073937917, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. The Rebbe's Tisch is a new program at 9 p.m. Thursdays, and Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters; zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389. Midweek Mishnah classes continue virtually and are at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248; no Hebrew needed, all adult learners welcome.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning offers an array of remote courses and lectures that provide an opportunity for live exchange of ideas with expert faculty. case.edu/lifelonglearning
Daily Digital Inspiration
Rabbi Avi Goldstein of Beth Jacob Congregation in Columbus is offering a relevant and inspirational D'Var Torah every day that is no more than 3 minutes long in a WhatsApp group. To join, visit chat.whatsapp.com/Bj60wOyqqQA2lYv6MCFLuB.
Federation offering therapy during COVID-19 pandemic
In partnership with Jewish Family Services Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Access Jewish Cleveland Help Hotline is offering a therapist from JSFA to be available and on call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at accessjewishcleveland.org or 216-292-INFO (4636).
Fine Arts Association in Willoughby going Virtual for summer 2020 session
All Fine Arts Association summer 2020 camps, classes, and private music lessons will take place remotely. Summer 2020 registrations are open now. Learn more and register by visiting fineartsassociation.org or calling 440-951-7500, ext. 100.
Great Lakes Science Center releases virtual early childhood programming
The Great Lakes Science Center has released a series of free early childhood STEM programming videos catered to families with children ages 5 and younger on its website. The videos feature a book families can read along with followed by a related experiment they can complete at home with common household items. Visit greatscience.com/engage/early-childhood-resources to watch the videos.
Great Lakes Science Center virtual STEM summer camp options
Great Lakes Science Center’s Camp Curiosity program is offering new Camps@Home virtual STEM summer camp options this year. Every one of the previously scheduled summer day camps for kids in grades K-8 will have a corresponding home version. Visit greatscience.com/camps/summer-day-camps.
Hiram College Art and Design program’s Juried Student Art Show
Featuring the work of students from diverse art disciplines, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and video, the exhibition is open to the public and can be accessed through the College’s website at www.hiram.edu/artshow. Guests can also read the gallery director’s welcome, the juror’s statement, and sign the guest book.
InMotion offers virtual Parkinson’s assistance
InMotion, a Cleveland nonprofit that assists those with Parkinson’s disease, will continue its efforts through free virtual classes, support groups over teleconference calls and connecting with its clients and carepartners to guarantee they have access to proper care. Visit beinmotion.org.
JCC of Greater Columbus offers virtual personal training at home
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus is offering clients the ability to purchase virtual home workout sessions. One hour-long session is $60, one 45-minute session is $48 and one 30-minute session is $33. Three 30-minute home written workouts is $30, and there’s a special where four 30-minute virtual sessions is $99. Clients are required to have access to some equipment at home. If interested, contact JCC Fitness Director Carlie Synder at csnyder@columbusjcc.org.
Jewish Family Services COVID-19 Support Group
If you would like to connect with others in the community, get some new ideas for building resilience, and talk through concerns related to COVID-19, join this virtual support group. We will share experiences, challenges, and coping tools in a safe, welcoming, and confidential space facilitated by two Jewish Family Services clinicians. This group meets every Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. It’s open registration so participants don’t have to commit to attending every Wednesday. Register at bit.ly/JFSGroup
Jewish Federations of North America provides daily content
The Jewish Federations of North America caters to the Jewish community with daily videos, resources, virtual meet-ups and nonprofit loans through its website at jewishtogether.org.
jHUB Tie Dye at Your House
Sign up for a jHUB tie dye project brought to your house! Schedule a socially distant one-on-one program with Danya who will bring all the materials to make a special jHUB tie dye shirt connected to the value of Hiddur Mitzvah, the beautification of a mitzvah (commandment).After you sign up, a calendar link will be sent to you to pick a day and time that works for your family's schedule. Sign up at eventbrite.com/e/jhub-tie-dye-at-your-house-tickets-108258070804.
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is taking a tour of the world and all of its offerings to curate cultural connections aligned with the museum’s mission and values. Explore exhibits, art, film, literature, lectures and more through their weekly blog posts. You can also sign up to receive a weekly e-newsletter that brings the cultural content into your home. Visit maltzmuseum.org/connect to learn more.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland
Stay connected with The J’s online community by visiting their following Facebook Pages and Groups: Mandel JCC Facebook Page, Mandel JCC Fitness Group, Mandel JCC Family Place Group, Mandel JCC J-Day Camps Facebook Page and Camp Wise Facebook Page.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland: Summer With The J
The Mandel JCC is offering virtual programs to entertain, educate and inspire your children this summer. Led by your favorite teachers and camp counselors, there is something for everyone. We have provided a variety of scheduling options to help you make the most of your summer. Visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Nature Center at Shaker Lakes Transitions to Virtual Summer Outdoor Adventure Camp
Amid continued concerns of COVID-19, the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes’ popular summer Outdoor Adventure Camp will transition to a virtual at-home camp experience. For more information, frequently asked questions, and to register children grades preK-9 for virtual Outdoor Adventure Camps, visit shakerlakes.org/camp.
NCJW/CLE ask Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe
National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe will be answering questions when it comes to thrifting and what her and her staff have been up to. Questions can be sent to her at thriftiqueshowroom@gmail.com and will be answered at facebook.com/ThriftiqueShowroom/.
The Park Synagogue Services
All Shabbat, as well as morning and evening minyans will now be conducted virtually through Zoom until further notice. Visit parksynagogue.org for more information.
PJ Library offers interactive virtual content
The PJ Library features virtual activities and live content available for children and at facebook.com/PJLibrary.
Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools online database
The Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools has various webinars and videos available featuring advice on how Jewish day schools can navigate through this period of online learning. Visit prizmah.org/gatherings to learn more.
Ramah offering programs to view at home
Ramah’s Ba-Bayit is a compilation of programs from Ramah camps and Israel programs. Interested individuals can access these videos from Zoom and Facebook Live to view at home. For more information, visit campramah.org/ramah-ba-bayit.
Solon Center for the Arts
Take virtual arts classes at discounted rates. Visit solonarts.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx.
Solon Chamber offering various resources through pandemic
Solon Chamber of Commerce will be offering a number of resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find information and resources at solonchamber.com. In partnership with the city of Solon and the Solon Senior Center, the chamber compiled a list of Solon restaurants open for delivery and take-out to help support local businesses. For the full list, visit solonchamber.com/stay-safe--shop-local.html.
Stories and Yoga with jHUB
Check out our interactive videos with easy to follow yoga stretches and stories for children. Learn about the Jewish value of Shimirat Ha’adamah (Protecting the Earth) while Danya reads "The Earth Book" by Todd Parr at youtu.be/U4UAWTeuVYY. Learn about the Jewish value of Hakarat HaTov (Recognizing the Good) while Danya reads "The Little, Little House" by Jessica Souhami at youtu.be/m5PKjvDq3WM.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Coffee with Rabbi Vann
Get your day started with Rabbi Vann on Tuesdays from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Log in to Zoom with your coffee or tea and your breakfast to connect with each other and catch up with Rabbi Vann. Visit zoom.us/s/335898534.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Coffee with Rabbi Shana
Get your day started with Rabbi Shana on Thursdays from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Log in to Zoom with your coffee or tea and your breakfast to connect with each other and catch up with Rabbi Shana. Visit zoom.us/j/97976447041.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Storytime with Rabbi Shana
Every Friday at 5 p.m. Adults and kids are invited to get comfortable in your favorite chair or find your special spot on the floor and join Rabbi Shana for a story to welcome Shabbat. Visit zoom.us/s/718705451
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Our Tent Café and T’filah
Every Sunday at 10 a.m., bring your bagel and cream cheese and favorite drink and catch up with friends Then join Rabbi Shana and Deb Rogers at 10:30 for T’filah. Visit zoom.us/j/96635845936
Talespinner Children’s Theatre provides online content
Talespinner Children’s Theatre, a theater company based in Cleveland, has posted videos made by its educational staff to its YouTube channel and Facebook page for families and children to learn theater games, activities and crafts while at home. Visit youtube.com/channel/UCpmh1tWSlKfkinTWqUxksOQ and facebook.com/TCT4kids.
The Temple Tifereth Israel
Join with others to enjoy great poems together with Rabbi Roger Klein. Every Thursday afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m., Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. Please email Jennifer Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up. No need to commit to every Thursday, but it is useful to know how many are interested in the adventures in poetry.
Thrive at Work offering free resources for remote work shift
Thrive at Work, a workplace consulting practice based in Cleveland, released a remote work toolkit and virtual community to help organizations and businesses tackle remote work, leadership, communication and juggling work and kids at home. The free resources include a virtual community for leaders; virtual office hours at 1 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; leadership coaching; and articles and guides to jumpstart remote work. All of the Thrive at Work resources can be accessed at thriveatworkteam.com/thrive-remotely.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue hosting podcast
Congregation Torat Emet’s Rabbi Ari Neuman is hosting a podcast, “The Characters You Do Not Know,” at anchor.fm/ari-neuman. He will cover the stores of minor characters in Tanach. The podcast is also available on Spotify, which is linked on the podcast’s homepage. Congregation Torat Emet is in Bexley.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue service times and classes
Shacharit 8:25 a.m. Sunday and 7:25 a.m. Monday-Friday. Mincha/Maariv: 6:50 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6:55 p.m. Friday (following Pre-Shabbat Ruach at 6:25 p.m.). The Book of Hoshaya with Rabbi Neuman: Sunday morning, 9 a.m. Contemporary Halacha: Understanding the Hallel Debate : Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. Insights from the Weekly Parsha with Rabbi Zack: Monday and Wednesday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mesillat Yesharim: The Path of the Just with Rabbi Neuman: Tuesday and Thursday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Visit toratemet.org.
Virtual Ride For The Living Connects Cyclists, Runners, and Walkers Around the World
JCC Krakow’s Ride For The Living 2020 program has seen a record number of participant registrations after shifting to a virtual platform in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Originally planned to take place in Krakow, Poland, from July 2-5, Ride For The Living now asks participants to join the program virtually – from the comfort and safety of their homes and local communities. Virtual Ride For The Living (VRFTL) empowers participants to cycle, run, and/or walk 60 miles, the distance between Auschwitz-Birkenau and JCC Krakow. This year’s program takes place through July 5. In addition to cycling, running, and/or walking.To learn more, visit ridefortheliving.org.
YMCA offering free classes, childcare for medical personnel, nursing home employees
The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is offering free, on-demand exercise videos for YMCA members and nonmembers accessible on its website at clevelandymca.org. The YMCA is also offering childcare for medical personnel, first responders, nursing home/assisted living employees and children services employees. Additional info can be found at bit.ly/2QJ5ZdO or the YMCA Payment Registrar Office by calling 216-263-6860.