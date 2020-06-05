Saturday, June 6
32nd Annual Run/Walk for Hunger
The virtual race will benefit the Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland. Visit give.hungernetwork.org/event/32nd-annual-run-walk-for-hunger/e268720.
Temple Emanu El Parshat HaShavua - Parshat Nasso
Starts at 9 a.m. via Zoom. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers from 9 to 10 a.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Shabbat Morning Torah Study with Rabbi Klein
At 9:15 a.m. To allow your participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, please respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi. Live streamed from the Hartzmark Room at bit.ly/tttilivestreaming.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Youth Service
Rabbi Josh will lead our Bessie Hershey Religious School students and Day School families in a Shabbat morning service at 11 a.m. that will involve many prayers that your children are learning. All youth are welcome. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: The Six-Day War: Why It Still Matters 53 Years Later with AJC CEO David Harris
Featuring David Harris, AJC CEO and moderated by Belle Etra Yoeli, AJC Chief of Staff to the CEO. Begins at noon. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/9415906723300/WN___3IgcsORJWWluVsT-KBhw.
Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
Jewish Time, Text, Memory, and Identity at 3:30 p.m. For Zoom link, email jmendelson@ttti.org.
Summit Art Space Virtual Artwalk
The Summit Art Space Artwalk goes virtual on social media from 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 6. Get to know our tenant artists through interviews. Shop their virtual studios as well as check out the work of our Artwalk partners in downtown Akron and our pop-up vendors. Visit facebook.com/summitartspace and instagram.com/summitartspace for information.
Sunday, June 7
Virtual Race for the Place to benefit The Gathering Place
For the safety of participants and the community and in light of the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, the Board of Directors for The Gathering Place has made the decision to hold a virtual Race for the Place from through June 7. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Race for the Place and they plan to make it a special celebration. Join The Gathering Place at 9 a.m. June 7 on Facebook Live and Instagram Live. Start your team, register for someone else's team or make a donation at racefortheplace.com.
Nefesh B'Nefesh Virtual Webinar: Joining the IDF
Learn everything you need and want to know about joining the IDF from noon to 1 p.m. Topics that will be covered include: The Lone Soldier Program; IDF Programs; Relevant Degrees in the IDF; Who is a Lone Soldier; Age of Arrival; Aliyah to Draft – Timeline; Michve Alon: Hebrew Course & Moledet; Army Structure: Combat & Non-Combat; Lone Soldier Rights & Benefits. To register and see the full calendar visit: www.nbn.org.il/events. For more information about Aliyah and Nefesh B’Nefesh, go to www.nbn.org.il, call 1-866-425-4924 or send a WhatsApp message to 551-800-5414.
Speak Life Resiliency Run
The virtual race will benefit the Coleman Professional Services & PHS SMART Lab. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/speaklife.asp.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Monday, June 8
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links. 7:15 a.m and 6 p.m.
The Monday Buzz with Jewish Family Services (Columbus)
Speaking to be Understood & Listening to Understand with Cassandra Steward, Career Consultant at 8 a.m. on Zoom. Good communication is a key ingredient in parenting. Whether you are parenting or work with parents, you will take away some practical tips for people to practice with their children and co-parents. To register, visit jfscolumbus.org/community and for questions email workshops@jfscolumbus.org.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: What’s NU? With Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria
From 10 to 11 a.m. join Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria for a topical text study and discussion on the most relevant Jewish topics of the day. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Parshat Hashavua with Professor Doron Kalir, CSU
We will discuss the weekly Torah portion from a liberal viewpoint from noon to 1 p.m. In particular, we will examine implications of the text for today's community and the meaning of Emunah (faith) in the 21st century. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Storytime with Rafi
From 4 to 4:30 p.m. join B’nai Jeshurun’s Librarian Dr. Rafi Simon each week for story time. Stories will cover a wide range of Jewish themes. Geared for Pre-K through second grade students. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Neffesh Ha-Chayyim – The Mystical Secrets of God, Life, the Universe and Everything with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
This book by Rabbi Chaim of Volozhindelves deep into Kabbalah, Biblical texts and Rabbinic teachings to expound on the most fundamental questions of Jewish belief and practice. Among the topics we will explore are the nature of God, the relationship of God, the human soul and the universe, the power of prayer and mitzvot, the source of evil and suffering, the nature of repentance, achieving union with the Divine and bringing about redemption. “The Soul of Life: The Complete Neffesh Ha-Chayyim,” by Rabbi Chaimof Volozhin, translated by EliezerLipa(Leonard) Moskowitz, published by New DavarPublications, is the only translation that includes the full text, including kabbalistic sections. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links. From 8 to 9 p.m.
Cleveland City Dance Virtual and In Person Classes
Cleveland City Dance will be resuming in-person classes and continuing virtual classes for the three-week June session beginning June 8. Find a schedule for classes and camps at clevelandcitydance.com/summer.html.
Tuesday, June 9
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy at 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Hebrew: Introduction to Conversational (REMOTE)
Leah Cooper teaches For True Beginners: Conversational Hebrew from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, from June 9 through July 14. The course allows students to reach their goal of communicating in Israel's native language as well as enjoy Hebrew literature, songs, drama and film, read Israeli newspapers and view Israeli television. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Torah Study with Susan Wyner
Join in for a close reading of the Torah from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. as we make our way through our most central text. We are currently studying the book of Deuteronomy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and link.
Illusion vs. Reality in Shakespeare’s Plays (REMOTE)
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning online course facilitated by Barbara Burgess-Van Aken, Teaching Fellow, CWRU, from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, June 9-30. Register at lifelonglearningcleveland.org/public/Course/browse?courseid=26529.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The Riches of Jewish Text
(New class – Begins June 2 and will take place weekly on Tuesdays.) We will explore key passages, discussions and stories in the Talmud and corpus of Jewish Literature from 4 to 5 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club Happy Hour
Everyone is invited to discuss topics of current interest along with a little comedy on the side at 5 p.m. These discussions are open to everyone and drinks are optional. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Beyond the Book Jacket: Kimmery Martin
Join Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. June 9 for a conversation with Kimmery Martin. Her latest book, “The Antidote for Everything,” is a whip-smart and timely novel in which two doctors travel a surprising path when they must choose between treating their patients and keeping their jobs. The New York Times writes that "Martin leverages her own background as a doctor to great effect throughout.” RSVP to the Facebook Live event at facebook.com/events/2602111096741581.
Wednesday, June 10
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy at 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mishnah: The New Scripture with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
Most Jewish institutions and values, while based on the Bible, were created by the ancient rabbis. The Mishnah and its expansion into the full Talmud are the core texts for our Jewish foundations. From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Reopen, Rebound & Recover Safely: A Panel Discussion
Join the Solon Chamber of Commerce from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. for its first virtual Western Reserve Safety Council program, featuring Craig Perkins, Safety & HR manager at a Northeast Ohio Industrial Distributor, and representatives from Swagelok and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health. Submit questions for the panelists to caelin@solonchamber.com. Register at solonincoc.wliinc35.com//events/Reopen-Rebound-Recover-Safely-A-Panel-Discussion-6699/details.
Cocktails With The Cantor
Join Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo and Marshall Griffith from 5 to 6 p.m. for the first gathering of a new summer series. This session will feature the music of two prolific Jewish American songwriters, Burt Bacharach and Carole King. All are welcome to join with your favorite beverage in hand. Live streamed from the chapel or the Roku channel (TTTI Chapel) at bit.ly/tttilivestreaming.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Beginning Israeli Dancing with Israeli dance professional Stuart Meyer
An Israeli dance class just for first timers. If you have an interest in learning folk dances from Israel new and old, join from 6 to 7 p.m. June 10. No dance experience necessary. Just make a little space to dance safely in your own home. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Cleveland State University Alumni College @ Home: A tea leaf reading of the 2020 election
Even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep much of the country under lockdown, campaigning for the 2020 election has already begun. Join Edward Horowitz, associate professor in the School of Communication, in a special Zoom presentation about the campaign at 7 p.m. Register at csualumni.com/events-travel/events/alumni-college-at-home-horowitz.
Classical Guitar Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Classical Guitar Intensive is June 10-12. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 27. Observers must register by June 8. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Thursday, June 11
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy at 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Ethical & Ritual Issues Through the Lens of Conservative Jewish Law with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
Through the study of responsa (Jewish law papers) from the Law Committee of the Rabbinical Assembly, we will explore what Jewish tradition has to say about the most pressing and significant issues of our day. From noon to 1 p.m. Class is always lively, filled with text study and discussion. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Jewish Community Center of Youngstown Hosts Chaya Kessler, Director of Jewish Studies at Kent State, for Virtual Lecture
Chaya Kessler, director of Jewish Studies at Kent State, will give a fun virtual lecture about her first language, Yiddish, at 6 p.m. June 11. Participants will learn a bit of history, a few idioms, and maybe a juicy curse as she shares stories and jokes. To participate, go to zoom.us and use this access code: 921 8111 6822 or visit jccyoungstown.org.
Erev Shavuot Study Session with Rabbi Klein at 7:30 pm
The Book of Psalms: Mirror of the Torah, at 7:30 p.m. For Zoom link, email jmendelson@ttti.org.
Friday, June 12
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
(Note new later time for Kabbalat Shabbat services) B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy at 7:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Kinder Shabbat
Have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as we livestream Kinder Shabbat at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy your favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy, too.
Kabbalat Shabbat
At 6 p.m., The Temple-Tifereth Israel calls upon and invites you to join our sacred conversation about race and justice in America at this time. We will launch the conversation June 12, following Shabbat services via livestream, from the chapel or the Roku channel (TTTI Chapel), at bit.ly/tttilivestreaming.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Virtual Canine Shabbat
At 6:15 p.m. welcome in Shabbat and bring your four-legged friend too. We’ll join together through Zoom as we share, sing and celebrate with our dogs. Every dog will receive the “Barking Blessing” and we will also light the candles and say the kiddush. Those without dogs can join, and all pets are welcome. Send a photo of your dog (or pet) to Shani Kadis (shanikadis@bnaijeshurun.org) by June 5. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Saturday, June 13
Purple Stride Cleveland
Virtual race will benefit The Walk To End Pancreatic Cancer. Visit secure.pancan.org/site/TR?fr_id=1958&pg=entry.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers from 9 to 10 a.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Shabbat Morning Torah Study with Rabbi Klein
9:15 a.m. To allow your participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, please respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi. Livestreamed from the Hartzmark Room at bit.ly/tttilivestreaming.
Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
Jewish Time, Text, Memory, and Identity at 3:30 p.m. For Zoom link, email jmendelson@ttti.org.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Sunday, June 14
Transplant House of Cleveland Cares
The virtual race will benefit The Transplant House of Cleveland. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/transplanthouse.asp.
AJC Virtual Global Forum 2020, June 14-18
AJC will be hosting its global forum virtually, the same week the forum was scheduled for Berlin, June 14-18. Visit ajc.org/virtualglobalforum2020 to sign up to receive an update when registration opens for the various sessions.
National Kidney Foundation’s Northeast Ohio Virtual Kidney Walk
The Northeast Ohio Virtual Kidney Walk will commence at noon online at on Facebook at facebook.com/NKFNorthernOhio. To register, visit kidneywalk.org or call 440-985-0114 for more information.
Temple Emanu El Women’s Book Group
Women’s Book Group will discuss “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens at 7 p.m. The event may be on Zoom or in person. Contact Sue Maier suemaier365@gmail.com for details.
Monday, June 15
Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School Virtual Annual Meeting
The Mandel JDS 51st annual meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. June 15. Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84195158822 with meeting ID 921 7391 4615 and Password 9pLbhm.
Cleveland Act Now Academy Free Virtual Classes For Juniors Age 7-10
This is a three-to-five-week intensive summer arts program beginning June 15 for young artists that is fun and challenging. Youth will learn acting fundamentals, storytelling methods, and play creation. For additional information and questions contact Faye Hargate, CPT Director of Community Ensembles, at 216-631-2727, ext. 207 or fhargate@cptonline.org.
Lake Erie Ink’s Summer Ink programs
Lake Erie Ink is running its Summer Ink camps through Zoom. Session 1 runs from June 15 through July 3. Session 2 runs July 13-30. Full summer sessions run June 15 through July 30, with a week break from July 6-10. Scholarships are available. Camp is supported in part by the Nord Family Foundation and Baldwin Wallace University. Visit lakeerieink.org/summer.
Fairmount Center for the Arts Summer Programs
With generous support from the Figgie Foundation, Fairmount’s All Access Summer of Arts is providing free online classes in all the arts – dance, music, theatre, visual arts and fitness – for all ages. Classes begin the week of June 15 and will continue for six weeks. To register or for more information, visit www.fairmountcenter.org, call 440-338-3171 or email info@fairmountcenter.org. Additionally, Fairmount has created Camp Kits to provide camp fun via art kits and interactive online sessions. Camp experiences with kits will be offered for ages 3 to 15 years. Camps are thematic and include such fun themes as “Recyclemania,” the “Big Build,” and “Nature Arts.”
Violin Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Violation Audition Intensive is June 15-19. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by June 1. Observers must register by June 11. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Tuesday, June 16
Working From Home, Returning to the Office, and The New Threat Landscape
From 9 to 10 a.m., Ashton Technology Solutions will discuss the security threats that you and your employer face while you work from home, the return to your office, the new threat landscape, and the increased focus on business continuity. Register at hrcc.org/events/cyber-update.
Adaptive Jewish Thinking: Ancient and Modern Models
From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, June 16 through July 7, Rabbi Rachel Sabath Beit-Halachmi will focus on significant texts and Jewish thinkers in times of crises. What principles guided their thinking? From Moses to the Rabbis of the Talmud, to Theodore Herzl to Henrietta Szold, the course will focus on a study of primary texts and the core principles of four thinkers as they confronted major crises. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/adaptive-jewish-thinking-ancient-and-modern-models
LIVE on Zoom: An Evening with Connie Schultz
At 7 p.m., join Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Connie Schultz, in conversation with WOSU’s Ann Fisher, as she launches her debut novel, “The Daughters of Erietown,” a powerful story about hidden desires, long-held secrets, and the sacrifices people make for family and for their dreams. Tickets at $35 are available on Eventbrite, eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-pulitzer-prize-winning-journalist-connie-schultz-tickets-94906703505
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The How & Why of Jewish Ritual With Cantor Aaron Shifman
(Note: New day and time) We will be discussing kaddish, mikvah, tallit and tzizit, brit milah, Shabbat and havdallah to name a few using Medrashim and Talmudic resources from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Wednesday, June 17
Temple Emanu El Topics in Talmud
Begins at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Contact Judi Roseman jroseman@teecleve.org for Zoom login.
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage The Evolving Geographies of Jewish Cleveland
As part of our Cleveland Jewish History at Home series, Sean Martin, Ph.D., co-editor of the new book Cleveland Jews and the Making of a Midwestern Community, moderates a discussion with authors Professor J. Mark Souther and Professor Todd Michney who penned essays for the book. From 7-8 p.m. To register for the Zoom panel discussion visit https://22382.blackbaudhosting.com/22382/City-and-Suburb-The-Evolving-Geographies-of-Jewish-Cleveland.
Thursday, June 18
The Economic Impact of COVID-19
From noon to 1 p.m. The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard hitting and widespread, affecting everyday life throughout the world. From an economic perspective, the United States has experienced sharp movements in the stock market, industries crippled by stay at home orders and forced closures, and unprecedented job loss as the unemployment rate continues to rise. As many states and countries around the world begin to reopen, what does this mean for the economy moving forward? Is the worst behind us? What permanent societal changes will we need to adapt to? Moderator: Carl Dyczek, Partner, Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC. Panelists: Bill Adams, Senior Vice President and Senior Economist, The PNC Financial Services Group; Brian Hurtuk, Managing Director & Principal, Colliers International; David W. Berson, SVP & Chief Economist, Nationwide Insurance. Register at bdblaw.com/events/economic-impact-of-covid-19.
Erev Shavuot Study Session with Rabbi Klein
The Book of Psalms: Mirror of the Torah, at 7:30 p.m. For Zoom link, email jmendelson@ttti.org.
Friday, June 19
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning “How Can You Say That? - An Arts Critic Talks About Criticism” - Eastside Conversations
Steven Litt, art and architecture critic of the Plain Dealer since 1991, will discuss the history, theory, and practice of visual arts criticism, and the role of a critic at a metropolitan daily newspaper, at noon June 19. In addition, Litt will share some favorite stories from the trenches, reporting on local, national and global visual arts. For more information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/monthly-lecture-series/eastside-conversations.
Kabbalat Shabbat
At 6 p.m., The Temple-Tifereth Israel calls upon and invites you to join our sacred conversation about race and justice in America at this time. We will launch our conversation this Friday evening, June 19, following Shabbat services via livestream from the chapel or the Roku channel (TTTI Chapel) at bit.ly/tttilivestreaming.
Saturday, June 20
Sherwin Williams Where Will Color Take You?
The virtual race will benefit Youth Challenge. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/sherwinwilliams.asp.
Shabbat Morning Torah Study with Rabbi Klein
At 9:15 a.m. To allow your participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, please respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi. Livestreamed from the Hartzmark Room at bit.ly/tttilivestreaming.
Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
Jewish Time, Text, Memory, and Identity at 3:30 p.m. For Zoom link, email jmendelson@ttti.org.
Sunday, June 21
Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio’s 18th Annual Walk, Rock & Run
Virtual race will benefit The Diversity Center. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/diversity.asp.
Monday, June 22
Core Elements in Singing
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. Core Elements in Singing is June 22-26. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by June 8. Observers must register by June 18. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Wednesday, June 24
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning - Jewish Lives: Irving Berlin: New York Genius
The Jewish Lives series, published by Yale University Press, explores the stories of historical and present-day influential individuals whose Jewish experiences shaped their contributions to culture, science, and politics. Local professors lead these book discussions. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, June 24 through July 8. For more information, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jewish-lives-irving-berlin-new-york-genius.
Thursday, June 25
Erev Shavuot Study Session with Rabbi Klein
The Book of Psalms: Mirror of the Torah, 7:30 p.m. For Zoom link, email jmendelson@ttti.org.
Friday, June 26
Kabbalat Shabbat
At 6 p.m., The Temple-Tifereth Israel calls upon and invites you to join our sacred conversation about race and justice in America at this time. We will launch the conversation following Shabbat services via livestream from the chapel or the Roku channel (TTTI Chapel) at bit.ly/tttilivestreaming.
Saturday, June 27
Baseball Heritage Museum 5K
Virtual race will benefit The Baseball Heritage Museum. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/baseballheritage.asp.
Shabbat Morning Torah Study with Rabbi Klein
At 9:15 a.m. To allow your participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, please respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi. Livestreamed from the Hartzmark Room at bit.ly/tttilivestreaming.
Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
Jewish Time, Text, Memory, and Identity at 3:30 p.m. For Zoom link, email jmendelson@ttti.org.
Cleveland Public Theatre annual festival goes virtual
Cleveland Public Theatre’s annual festival will be presented virtually from 6 to 9 p.m. June 27. CPT staff will broadcast from the historic grounds of Cleveland’s first authenticated Underground Railroad site, St. John’s Episcopal Church, while artists envision, interrogate, and seek out hope from where they are stationed. Visit www.cptonline.org for up-to-date information about the virtual event. CPT will publish details about how to participate in the weeks to come. The family-friendly event is free.
Sunday, June 28
Achievement Centers for Children: A Most Excellent Race
For the past 30 years, A Most Excellent Race has offered its participants a chance to run 10k or 5k or walk 5k or 1 mile to benefit Camp Cheerful and the Achievement Centers for Children. This year the race is going virtual and can be run anytime between now and June 28. Register at www.AchievementCenters.org/race.
Tuesday, June 30
An Umbrella Full of Holes: A History of Jewish Humor
From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, June 30 through July 21. Why are the Jews so funny? What is unique about Jewish humor? Why are so many comedians, satirical novelists, and film directors Jewish? In this short course, we will seek to answer these questions by tracing the history of Jewish humor from the nineteenth century to the present, following the migration of Jewish humor across the European continent to America (and Israel), where the Jewish funnyman and funnywoman have transformed the cultural landscape. We will also look at how the Jews have used laughter as both a coping mechanism and an instrument of self-defense against pogroms, forced migrations, and even the Holocaust. Taught by Avinoam J. Patt, Ph.D, Doris and Simon Konover Chair of Judaic Studies; Director, Center for Judaic Studies and Contemporary Jewish Life at the University of Connecticut. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/umbrella-full-holes-history-jewish-humor-remote.
Wednesday, July 1
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage Everyman vs. Superman: Harvey Pekar, Comics, and Cleveland
As part of our Cleveland Jewish History at Home series, we soar into the skies with Superman, and wander the city streets with Harvey Pekar. Sean Martin, Ph.D., co-editor of the new book Cleveland Jews: The Making Of A Midwestern Community, is joined by art history professor, Samantha Baskind for a discussion on the history of comics in Cleveland, and the contrast between the much-touted Superman and the less-celebrated work of Harvey Pekar; the superhero vs. the everyman. From 7-8 p.m. To register for the Zoom panel discussion visit https://22382.blackbaudhosting.com/22382/Everyman-vs-Superman-Harvey-Pekar-Comics-and-Cleveland.
Saturday, July 4
Smiles for Sophie 13th Annual Birthday Bash and Dash
Virtual race will benefit Smiles for Sophie Forever, a foundation confronting pediatric brain cancer. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/sophie.asp.
Monday, July 6
Cleveland Act Now Academy Free Virtual Classes for Ages 11-14
This is a 3 to 5-week intensive summer arts program beginning July 6 for young artists that is fun and challenging. Youth will learn acting fundamentals, storytelling methods, and play creation. For additional information and questions contact Faye Hargate, CPT Director of Community Ensembles, at 216-631-2727, ext. 207 or fhargate@cptonline.org.
Cleveland City Dance Virtual and In Person Classes
Cleveland City Dance will be resuming in-person classes and continuing virtual classes for the five-week session beginning July 6. Find a schedule for classes and camps at clevelandcitydance.com/summer.html.
Wednesday, July 8
A Look at Jewish and Israeli Humor with Yair Nitzani
Join Yair Nitzani, renowned Israeli performer, for this remote learning opportunity with a look into Jewish and Israeli humor. Drawing on his experiences as an Israeli rock star, songwriter, and TV host, Nitzani uses satire and comedy to present his distinctive take on life. To learn more about Yair Nitzani, view the video at youtu.be/FLNqxkz30WQ, and read this recent article lionhouseagency.com/single-post/2020/02/18/Yair-Nitzani-Humor-Column. From 12:30 to 2 p.m. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/look-jewish-and-israeli-humor-yair-nitzani-remote.
Thursday, July 9
LIVE! on Zoom: An Evening with Hidden Valley Road author Robert Kolker
Join bestselling and award-winning author Robert Kolker, in conversation with journalist Joselin Linder (“The Family Gene”), about his No. 1 New York Times bestselling book and Oprah’s Book Club pick, “Hidden Valley Road,” the heartrending story of a midcentury American family with 12 children, six of them diagnosed with schizophrenia, that became science's great hope in the quest to understand the disease. Registrants will receive login information and full instructions through Eventbrite. General admission is $5; General admission plus a copy of “Hidden Valley Road” is $35. Register at eventbrite.com/e/live-on-zoom-an-evening-with-hidden-valley-road-author-robert-kolker-tickets-105860082356.
Monday, July 13
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning- Moving West: A History of the Jewish Midwest
Lead by Mara Cohen Ioannides, Senior Instructor, Missouri State University; President, Midwest Jewish Studies Association and the Ozarks Studies Association. From 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays, July 13 through August 3. For more information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/moving-west-history-jewish-midwest.
Lake Erie Ink’s Summer Ink programs
Lake Erie Ink is running its Summer Ink camps through Zoom. Session 2 runs July 13-30. Scholarships are available. Camp is supported in part by the Nord Family Foundation and Baldwin Wallace University. Visit lakeerieink.org/summer.
Wednesday, July 15
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning – Jewish Lives: Solomon: The Lure of Wisdom
The Jewish Lives series, published by Yale University Press, explores the stories of historical and present-day influential individuals whose Jewish experiences shaped their contributions to culture, science, and politics. Local professors lead these book discussions. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, July 5 through July 29. For more information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jewish-lives-solomon-lure-wisdom
Thursday, July 16
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning – Nazis on the Silver Screen
This class will consider the history behind four well-known films about Nazism and the Holocaust: “Triumph of the Will” (1935), “The Great Dictator” (1940), “Das Boot” (1981) and “Life is Beautiful” (1997). We will analyze the films themselves, how accurately they portray historical events, and what they say about the historical context in which they were created. Instructor: Daniela Weiner. From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thrusdays, July 16 through Aug. 6. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/nazis-silver-screen.
Friday, July 17
Cleveland's Cultural Gardens: Local Treasure with Rich History (REMOTE)
Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens, nestled in Rockefeller Park, are a community treasure. This Cleveland gem is inextricably linked to the history of immigration and migration to the city, and to the changing landscape of the Doan Brook Valley and University Circle. We will examine the wider historical, geographic, and social landscapes that have shaped the Cultural Gardens over the past century. Noon to 1 p.m. July 17. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/monthly-lecture-series/eastside-conversations/eastside-conversations-clevelands-cultural-gardens-local-treasure-rich-history.
Monday, July 27
Jews and Revolutions
The link between Jews and revolution is often taken for granted, yet in practice has been far more tumultuous. This course will explore the ways that revolutionary thinkers understood Jews and Jewish identity, and the assumptions that underlay their approaches. From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, July 27 through Aug. 17. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jews-and-revolutions-remote-please-note-new-dates.
Tuesday, July 28
Together We Can - Virtual Camp
This camp was created for kids ages 6-13 who have experienced the death of a loved one. Virtual group sessions by age available between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. from July 28- 30. Contact Lindsey Neag at lneag@hospicewr.org for more information.
Friday, July 31
Race to Empower
Virtual race will benefit UCP of Greater Cleveland. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/empower.asp.
Saturday, August 1
Outrun Ovarian Cancer (OROC)
Virtual race will benefit Outrun Ovarian Cancer. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/oroc.asp.
Wednesday, August 5
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning - Jewish Lives: David The Divided Heart
The Jewish Lives series, published by Yale University Press, explores the stories of historical and present-day influential individuals whose Jewish experiences shaped their contributions to culture, science, and politics. Local professors lead these book discussions. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 5 through Aug. 19. For more information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jewish-lives-david-divided-heart.
Thursday, August 6
Orthodox-Feminism: Conflict or Coexistence? (REMOTE)
The coexistence of Orthodoxy and feminism sounds like an oxymoron to many. However, in today’s world, there is a vibrant movement to develop the social and religious roles of women within Orthodox communities. Since the 1970s, many Orthodox women exposed to feminism and gender equality have been inspired to remain within the boundaries of Orthodoxy while working to develop a more egalitarian approach. In response, Jewish communities around the world have begun to create new and renewed space for observant women to practice rituals once reserved only for men. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aug. 6-27. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/orthodox-feminism-conflict-or-coexistence-remote.
Maimonides and Mitochondria: Jewish Mind, Body, and Spirit (REMOTE)
There is a standard Jewish joke that our bodies serve only one purpose...to hold up our Yiddishe Kups (our Jewish minds). Judaism, however, does teach about the importance of caring for our bodies; they are holy vessels given to us by God. We will examine some texts on the relationship between our minds, our bodies and our spirits... And even engage in some light exercise practices together. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 6-20. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/maimonides-and-mitochondria-jewish-mind-body-and-spirit-michael.
Saturday, August 15
8th Annual Run for Recovery
Virtual run will benefit Recovery Resources. Visit recres.org/RunforRecovery.
Gift of Life Walk & Run
Virtual run will benefit Lifebanc. Visit give.lifebanc.org/event/2020-gift-of-life-walk-and-run/e274793.
Tuesday, August 18
Representing the Holocaust: From Night to Maus (Remote)
Join Anthony Wexler to delve into two powerful, and very different, works of Holocaust literature: Elie Wiesel’s iconic first-person testimony, “Night” (1960), and Art Spiegelman’s remarkable graphic novel, “Maus” (1991). These works can help us reflect on the meaning of eyewitness testimony, the adequacy of historical accounts, and the evolution of Holocaust memory. By discussing the books in this way, we will better understand how they fit into the larger story of the Holocaust in American life. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 18 through Sept. 8. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/representing-holocaust-night-maus.
Ongoing programs
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Shabbat (Friday) Evening Service
Every Shabbat (Friday) evening, Fairmount Temple offers a Shabbat service led by our clergy at 6:15 p.m. that you can stream at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Wednesday Morning Torah Study
Every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., Morning Torah Study will be held via Zoom conferencing. To be added to the group list and receive the information on Zoom for the Wednesday Morning Torah Study, please contact Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org.
Beth Jacob Congregation shifts minyamin, classes to digital platform
Beth Jacob Congregation is offering virtual services and classes. They daven Shachris on Sundays at 8:30; Monday, Thursday and Friday at 6:45; and Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/daily-tefillah. Amud Yomi is 6:15 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Daf Yomi is at 6 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan. Lox & Learn is at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Kinyan Mesechta is at 9:20 p.m. Mondays and 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; followed by Maariv; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Daily services, Monday through Friday; morning minyan, 7:15 a.m.; evening minyan, 6 p.m. Shabbat Services, Saturday; Shabbat morning, 9 a.m.; Shabbat afternoon, 6 pm. Daily services, Sunday; morning minyan, 8 a.m.; evening minyan: 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Chabad of Cleveland
Use this Zoom link for all events: https://zoom.us/j/7262247760?status=success
Chassidus Chaburah: Freshen up your morning with a daily dose of Chassidus. Sunday through Friday 7:30 to 8:10 a.m.
Stories from the Soul: Every Sunday afternoon, grab a coffee and join Rabbi Shmuli Friedman for these stories from 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.
Women’s Tanya: Every Tuesday at 11 a.m., take a tour through the most spiritual realms, collecting some relevant keepsakes along the way with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760.
Women’s Chassidus Insights into the weekly Torah Portion: Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. with Rabbi Chaikin
The Sichos Project with Rabbi Gancz: Every Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Timely Tanya: Every Thursday at 8 p.m., study selections from the Tanya to help bolster your faith and get you through these trying days with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760
Erev Shabbos Avos - 12 minutes of Ethics: From 5 to 5:15 p.m. listen to others share their favorite Pirkei Avot messages. If you would like to share your own, contact Rabbi Shmuli via their website (chabadofcleveland.com/tools/feedback.htm) to get a spot in the rotation.
Chavrusah Learning Program
Chavrusah Learning Program is offering a class every Wednesday from 8-9 p.m. that consists of a night of dynamic one-on-one learning and facilitated group discussions. For more information or for technical questions, call 512-758-2144 or email info@TheKollel.org. Use bit.ly/learn_face2face to sign in.
CIFF44 opening night film “Military Wives” now available
“Military Wives,” which was originally slated to be the CIFF44 Opening Night film, is available for streaming through the Cleveland Cinemas Virtual Screening Room. Visit clevelandcinemas.com.
City Club of Cleveland offering recordings of past virtual forums
The City Club of Cleveland has a backlog of virtual and in-person forums at cityclub.org. All forums are available in video as well as podcast form. To view archives of past forums, visit cityclub.org/archives.
Cleveland Cinemas’ virtual screening room
Cleveland Cinemas opened its virtual screening room to the public where people can watch a range of films for a fee. Visit clevelandcinemas.com. Opening June 5: “2040”
Cleveland City Dance offering free dance classes
Cleveland City Dance is living streaming dance classes so dancers can continue to grow in their art. Find a schedule of free classes at clevelandcitydance.com/virtualclasses.html.
Cleveland Institute of Music opening virtual showcase
The Cleveland Institute of Music is releasing an online showcase of student and faculty talent consisting of video recordings of its most iconic ensemble, opera and solo performances on its Facebook page. Visit facebook.com/ClevelandInstituteofMusic.
The Cleveland Museum of Art online resources
Explore the wealth of digital resources CMA has to offer by visiting clevelandart.org/home-where-art-stay-connected.
The Cleveland Orchestra, WCLV Classical 104.9 ideastream weekday broadcasts
Created to provide musical nourishment for Northeast Ohio community, Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra includes highlights from Orchestra recordings and past concerts – running from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday on the radio and online. In addition to weekday Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra broadcasts, WCLV will continue running Cleveland Orchestra concerts at 8 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays on the radio and online. Details of the existing broadcast schedule of previously recorded and on-demand concerts are available at ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra, wclv.ideastream.org/topics/lunchtime-with-the-cleveland-orchestra and ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra-broadcasts.
Cleveland Orchestra Musicians on social media
With Severance Hall dark during the COVID-19 crisis, many Cleveland Orchestra musicians are recording performances at their homes and posting them on the Orchestra’s social media channels (facebook.com/clevelandorchestra, twitter.com/CleveOrchestra, instagram.com/cleveorch and youtube.com/clevelandorchestra). In addition, the Orchestra has adapted its school-based Mindful Music Moments program to reach community members of all ages across all of its social media platforms and website. This daily online initiative combines classical music with mindfulness prompts in an attempt to help reduce stress and anxiety, providing an accessible tool to boost social and emotional well-being.
College Now of Greater Cleveland
Those with concerns about how the pandemic will impact student loans or college admission status can contact College Now of Greater Cleveland and schedule a free virtual counseling session. collegenowgc.org
Columbus Museum of Art online resources
Join the CMA online as they experiment with new ways of virtually gathering, cultivating creativity and play, and building community resilience and connection together. Visit columbusmuseum.org/stay-connected for more information.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah to host college student meet-ups
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host opportunities for college students to meet through Zoom for a check-in and learning with the date and time to be determined.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah ongoing programs
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m. every Friday; zoom.us/j/955142707 or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707. Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland is at 4 p.m. every Wednesday; zoom.us/j/994856324, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. Children are invited to join for Virtual T.O.D.A (The Open Dor Academy, our Shabbat morning children’s program) on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. for 30 minutes of fun with Holly and Rabbi Brown; us04web.zoom.us/j/78073937917, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. Havdalah Fridays will be at 9:30 p.m. May 23 and 9:35 p.m. May 30; zoom.us/j/121196610 or by calling 1-646-558-8656 and entering Meeting ID:121 196 610. The Rebbe's Tisch is a new program at 9 p.m. Thursdays, and Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters; zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389. Midweek Mishnah classes continue virtually and are at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248; no Hebrew needed, all adult learners welcome.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning offers an array of remote courses and lectures that provide an opportunity for live exchange of ideas with expert faculty. case.edu/lifelonglearning
Daily Digital Inspiration
Rabbi Avi Goldstein of Beth Jacob Congregation in Columbus is offering a relevant and inspirational D'Var Torah every day that is no more than 3 minutes long in a WhatsApp group. To join, visit chat.whatsapp.com/Bj60wOyqqQA2lYv6MCFLuB.
Federation offering therapy during COVID-19 pandemic
In partnership with Jewish Family Services Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Access Jewish Cleveland Help Hotline is offering a therapist from JSFA to be available and on call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at accessjewishcleveland.org or 216-292-INFO (4636).
Fine Arts Association in Willoughby going Virtual for summer 2020 session
All Fine Arts Association summer 2020 camps, classes, and private music lessons will take place remotely. Summer 2020 registrations are open now. Learn more and register by visiting fineartsassociation.org or calling 440-951-7500, ext. 100.
Great Lakes Science Center releases virtual early childhood programming
The Great Lakes Science Center has released a series of free early childhood STEM programming videos catered to families with children ages 5 and younger on its website. The videos feature a book families can read along with followed by a related experiment they can complete at home with common household items. Visit greatscience.com/engage/early-childhood-resources to watch the videos.
Great Lakes Science Center virtual STEM summer camp options
Great Lakes Science Center’s Camp Curiosity program is offering new Camps@Home virtual STEM summer camp options this year. Every one of the previously scheduled summer day camps for kids in grades K-8 will have a corresponding home version. Visit greatscience.com/camps/summer-day-camps.
Hiram College Art and Design program’s Juried Student Art Show
Featuring the work of students from diverse art disciplines, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and video, the exhibition is open to the public and can be accessed through the College’s website at www.hiram.edu/artshow. Guests can also read the gallery director’s welcome, the juror’s statement, and sign the guest book.
InMotion offers virtual Parkinson’s assistance
InMotion, a Cleveland nonprofit that assists those with Parkinson’s disease, will continue its efforts through free virtual classes, support groups over teleconference calls and connecting with its clients and carepartners to guarantee they have access to proper care. Visit beinmotion.org.
JCC of Greater Columbus offers virtual personal training at home
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus is offering clients the ability to purchase virtual home workout sessions. One hour-long session is $60, one 45-minute session is $48 and one 30-minute session is $33. Three 30-minute home written workouts is $30, and there’s a special where four 30-minute virtual sessions is $99. Clients are required to have access to some equipment at home. If interested, contact JCC Fitness Director Carlie Synder at csnyder@columbusjcc.org.
Jewish Family Services COVID-19 Support Group
If you would like to connect with others in the community, get some new ideas for building resilience, and talk through concerns related to COVID-19, join this virtual support group. We will share experiences, challenges, and coping tools in a safe, welcoming, and confidential space facilitated by two Jewish Family Services clinicians. This group meets every Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. It’s open registration so participants don’t have to commit to attending every Wednesday. Register at bit.ly/JFSGroup
Jewish Family Services in Columbus workshop series
Join Jewish Family Services in Columbus Mondays at 10 a.m. for its workshop series, “Monday Buzz with Jewish Family Services.” Workshops include “Speaking to be understood and listening to understand” on June 8.
Jewish Federations of North America provides daily content
The Jewish Federations of North America caters to the Jewish community with daily videos, resources, virtual meet-ups and nonprofit loans through its website at jewishtogether.org.
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is taking a tour of the world and all of its offerings to curate cultural connections aligned with the museum’s mission and values. Explore exhibits, art, film, literature, lectures and more through their weekly blog posts. You can also sign up to receive a weekly e-newsletter that brings the cultural content into your home. Visit maltzmuseum.org/connect to learn more.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland
Stay connected with The J’s online community by visiting their following Facebook Pages and Groups: Mandel JCC Facebook Page, Mandel JCC Fitness Group, Mandel JCC Family Place Group, Mandel JCC J-Day Camps Facebook Page and Camp Wise Facebook Page.
Nature Center at Shaker Lakes Transitions to Virtual Summer Outdoor Adventure Camp
Amid continued concerns of COVID-19, the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes’ popular summer Outdoor Adventure Camp will transition to a virtual at-home camp experience. For more information, frequently asked questions, and to register children grades preK-9 for virtual Outdoor Adventure Camps, visit shakerlakes.org/camp.
NCJW/CLE ask Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe
National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe will be answering questions when it comes to thrifting and what her and her staff have been up to. Questions can be sent to her at thriftiqueshowroom@gmail.com and will be answered at facebook.com/ThriftiqueShowroom/.
The Park Synagogue Services
All Shabbat, as well as morning and evening minyans will now be conducted virtually through Zoom until further notice. Visit www.parksynagogue.org for more information.
PJ Library offers interactive virtual content
The PJ Library features virtual activities and live content available for children and at facebook.com/PJLibrary.
Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools online database
The Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools has various webinars and videos available featuring advice on how Jewish day schools can navigate through this period of online learning. Visit prizmah.org/gatherings to learn more.
Ramah offering programs to view at home
Ramah’s Ba-Bayit is a compilation of programs from Ramah camps and Israel programs. Interested individuals can access these videos from Zoom and Facebook Live to view at home. For more information, visit campramah.org/ramah-ba-bayit.
Solon Center for the Arts
Take virtual arts classes at discounted rates. Visit solonarts.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx.
Solon Chamber offering various resources through pandemic
Solon Chamber of Commerce will be offering a number of resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find information and resources at solonchamber.com. In partnership with the city of Solon and the Solon Senior Center, the chamber compiled a list of Solon restaurants open for delivery and take-out to help support local businesses. For the full list, visit solonchamber.com/stay-safe--shop-local.html.
Stories and Yoga with jHUB
Check out our interactive videos with easy to follow yoga stretches and stories for children. Learn about the Jewish value of Shimirat Ha’adamah (Protecting the Earth) while Danya reads "The Earth Book" by Todd Parr at youtu.be/U4UAWTeuVYY. Learn about the Jewish value of Hakarat HaTov (Recognizing the Good) while Danya reads "The Little, Little House" by Jessica Souhami at youtu.be/m5PKjvDq3WM.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Coffee with Rabbi Vann
Get your day started with Rabbi Vann on Tuesdays from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Log in to Zoom with your coffee or tea and your breakfast to connect with each other and catch up with Rabbi Vann. Visit zoom.us/s/335898534.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Coffee with Rabbi Shana
Get your day started with Rabbi Shana on Thursdays from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Log in to Zoom with your coffee or tea and your breakfast to connect with each other and catch up with Rabbi Shana. Visit zoom.us/j/97976447041.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Storytime with Rabbi Shana
Every Friday at 5 p.m. Adults and kids are invited to get comfortable in your favorite chair or find your special spot on the floor and join Rabbi Shana for a story to welcome Shabbat. Visit zoom.us/s/718705451
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Our Tent Café and T’filah
Every Sunday at 10 a.m., bring your bagel and cream cheese and favorite drink and catch up with friends Then join Rabbi Shana and Deb Rogers at 10:30 for T’filah. Visit zoom.us/j/96635845936
Talespinner Children’s Theatre provides online content
Talespinner Children’s Theatre, a theater company based in Cleveland, has posted videos made by its educational staff to its YouTube channel and Facebook page for families and children to learn theater games, activities and crafts while at home. Visit youtube.com/channel/UCpmh1tWSlKfkinTWqUxksOQ and facebook.com/TCT4kids.
The Temple Tifereth Israel
Join with others to enjoy great poems together with Rabbi Roger Klein. Every Thursday afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m., Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. Please email Jennifer Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up. No need to commit to every Thursday, but it is useful to know how many are interested in the adventures in poetry.
Thrive at Work offering free resources for remote work shift
Thrive at Work, a workplace consulting practice based in Cleveland, released a remote work toolkit and virtual community to help organizations and businesses tackle remote work, leadership, communication and juggling work and kids at home. The free resources include a virtual community for leaders; virtual office hours at 1 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; leadership coaching; and articles and guides to jumpstart remote work. All of the Thrive at Work resources can be accessed at thriveatworkteam.com/thrive-remotely.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue hosting podcast
Congregation Torat Emet’s Rabbi Ari Neuman is hosting a podcast, “The Characters You Do Not Know,” at anchor.fm/ari-neuman. He will cover the stores of minor characters in Tanach. The podcast is also available on Spotify, which is linked on the podcast’s homepage. Congregation Torat Emet is in Bexley.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue service times and classes
Shacharit 8:25 a.m. Sunday and 7:25 a.m. Monday-Friday. Mincha/Maariv: 6:50 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6:55 p.m. Friday (following Pre-Shabbat Ruach at 6:25 p.m.). The Book of Hoshaya with Rabbi Neuman: Sunday morning, 9 a.m. Contemporary Halacha: Understanding the Hallel Debate : Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. Insights from the Weekly Parsha with Rabbi Zack: Monday and Wednesday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mesillat Yesharim: The Path of the Just with Rabbi Neuman: Tuesday and Thursday 12:30-1:30 p.m.
YMCA offering free classes, childcare for medical personnel, nursing home employees
The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is offering free, on-demand exercise videos for YMCA members and nonmembers accessible on its website at clevelandymca.org. The YMCA is also offering childcare for medical personnel, first responders, nursing home/assisted living employees and children services employees. Additional info can be found at bit.ly/2QJ5ZdO or the YMCA Payment Registrar Office by calling 216-263-6860.