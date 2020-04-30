Friday, May 1
Van Aken District
The Van Aken District will be hosting a virtual flash mob on their Instagram page now through May 1 to support their small businesses. Shops will be offering specials, product bundles and free treats. Visit their Instagram page @thevanakendistrict for more information.
Book group with Rabbi Alex Braver
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus Rabbi Alex Braver will lead a weekly book group featuring “How to Read the Jewish Bible,” by Marc Brettler accessible through Zoom at 8:15 a.m. May 1. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc for the Zoom link and meeting ID.
Yoga with Ellie Cohen
Park Synagogue’s Ellie Cohen will host a virtual yoga class at 8:45 a.m. April 28. Visit www.parksynagogue.org for more information.
Managing virtual projects webinar
Cuyahoga Community College’s Corporate College will host a webinar presented by Joe Anastasi on how to manage projects virtually at 9 a.m. May 1. Advance registration is required at corporatecollege.com/webinar.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The How & Why of Jewish Ritual With Cantor Aaron Shifman
From 10 to 11 a.m., join for a discussion on kaddish, mikvah, tallit and tzizit, brit milah, Shabbat and havdallah to name a few using Medrashim and Talmudic resources. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Kinder Shabbat
Have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as we livestream Kinder Shabbat at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy your favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy. You can also watch the livestream video at venue.streamspot.com/f590694a.
AJC Academy: AJC Diplomacy and the Arab World
Join AJC’s Jason Isaacson, Chief Policy and Political Affairs Officer, and Benjamin Rogers, Associate Director for Policy and Middle East Initiatives, for a wide-ranging discussion on the changing dynamics in the Middle East and AJC’s work to build trust and understanding among Americans, Israelis, and Arabs. The pair will also examine how the formation of the new Israeli government could affect future relations with key Arab states. The discussion at noon May 1 will be moderated by Melanie Pell, AJC Managing Director of Regional Offices. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_g4LI0CM1QRK12yIB3_OZuA.
Transforming your Setbacks into your Superpowers with Matt Ode
Join LaunchHouse at noon May 1 for a virtual lunch and learn with Matt Ode, a Stage 3C testicular cancer survivor who has faced multiple near-death experiences. He is now a keynote inspirational speaker sharing his message to help individuals transform their setbacks into their superpowers. Visit meetup.com/LaunchHouse/events/270244387 for more info and to register.
Welcome Shabbat Mindfulness Practice
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus will host a Welcome Shabbat Mindfulness Practice event through Zoom at noon May 1. Visit bit.ly/2KFKCXf for the Zoom meeting.
‘Getting to Know What Lean/Lean Six Sigma is All About’
Cuyahoga Community College’s Corporate College will host a “Getting to Know What Lean/Lean Six Sigma is All About” webinar at noon May 1. Presented by Jim Odom, participants will learn how these methodologies help organizations solve complex challenges and create efficient methods to improvement. Advance registration is required at corporatecollege.com/webinar.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Learn Torah Trope with Rabbi Josh Foster
Have you ever wanted to learn to chant from the Torah? Join B’nai Jeshurun from 2-3 p.m. May 1 as they learn the melodies of the cantillation notes so that you can take on this sacred role in our services. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Temple Israel’s Erev Shabbat Services
Join Rabbi Sharon Mars and Cantor Bat-Ami Moses at 6 p.m. May 1 for our Celebration Shabbat evening services via Zoom and streaming on Facebook Live. Visit www.templeisrael.org for more info.
Kehilat Sukkat Shalom Shabbat evening programming
Rabbi Jessica will start Shabbat at 7 p.m. May 1 with music and a special Shabbat tale for all generations. This will be followed by a more formal service at 7:30 p.m., Kehilah Tefilah - Kabbalat Shabbat Service with Rabbi Jessica. Contact rabbi@sukkatshalomcolumbus.org for details.
Saturday, May 2
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage: ‘Sustainable Nation’ screening
“Sustainable Nation,” a new hour-long documentary from Imagination Productions, follows three individuals who are doing their part to bring sustainable water solutions to an increasingly thirsty planet. Watch the film online for free through May 2. For more information on the film and details, visit maltzmuseum.org/event/film-screening-sustainable-nation.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
From 9 to 10 a.m. May 2, gain fresh insights into the Torah. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Temple Israel’s Jewish Meditation with Rabbi Sharon Mars and Or Mars
Join via Zoom at 10 a.m. May 2. Visit www.templeisrael.org for links.
Temple Israel’s Tot Shabbat
Join Temple Israel at 10 a.m. May 2 and enjoy a special Shabbat service just for your little ones. Visit facebook.com/templeisraelcolumbus.
All-levels yoga
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Libraries will team up with Bottoms Up Yoga & Brew to host an all-levels virtual yoga event accessible through Facebook Live at 11 a.m. May 2 at facebook.com/BottomsUpYoga.Cle.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Youth Service
At 11 a.m. May 2, Rabbi Josh will lead our Bessie Hershey Religious School students and Day School families in a Shabbat morning service that will involve many prayers that your children are learning. All youth are welcome. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information
“What the Torah says: LGBTQ Teaching”
Congregation Tifereth Israel will host a class on “What the Torah Says: LGBTQ Teaching” at 12:30 p.m. May 2 through Zoom. Visit bit.ly/358aiVS for the Zoom link.
Sunday, May 3
First Ever Orthodox Jewish Athlete summit
For the first time ever, Jewish Inspiration Foundation has amassed the Top Orthodox Jewish athletes to inspire and help others. This event will be presented live on zoom (https://zoom.us/j/97669606347) and aish.com/live at 1 p.m. May 3 as they share their favorite tips on how to stay in the best physical and mental shape while sheltering at home.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: All In Trivia (hosted by Sisterhood, Men’s Club and ATID)
Do you have what it takes to win the ALL IN Trivia Challenge? Join in at 7 p.m. for a fun and social evening where we will cover different categories to test your knowledge. Besides joining on Zoom, everyone participating will also need another device (phone, iPad...) that can access wifi. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Torat Emet Congregation MSG Virtual Movie Night
Join Main Street Grown-ups at 8 p.m. May 3 for a Netflix Party featuring the new original film, "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind" in a virtual group screening and group chatting throughout the film. To register visit toratemet.org/form/msg-movie-night-2-22-20.html.
Monday May 4
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: What’s NU? With Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria
Topical text study and discussion on the most relevant Jewish topics of the day from 10 to 11 a.m. May 4. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Webinar on opportunity
Join LaunchHouse at 7 p.m. May 4 for the exclusive webinar Change as an Opportunity: Use Persistence in Difficult Times to Create Success in Any Environment. The free event will be hosted by Ari Gunzburg. For more information and to register, visit mindspark.webinarninja.com/live-webinars/302447/register?in_tok=4fc8023e-c327-49cb-a40b-b944cb963207.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Neffesh Ha-Chayyim – The Mystical Secrets of God, Life, the Universe and Everything with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
On May 4 from 8-9 p.m., this book by Rabbi Chaim of Volozhindelves deep into Kabbalah, Biblical texts and Rabbinic teachings to expound on the most fundamental questions of Jewish belief and practice. Among the topics we will explore are the nature of God, the relationship of God, the human soul and the universe, the power of prayer and mitzvot, the source of evil and suffering, the nature of repentance, achieving union with the Divine and bringing about redemption. “The Soul of Life: The Complete Neffesh Ha-Chayyim,” by Rabbi Chaimof Volozhin, translated by EliezerLipa(Leonard) Moskowitz, published by New DavarPublications, is the only translation that includes the full text, including kabbalistic sections. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Tuesday, May 5
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Torah Study with Susan Wyner
Join B’nai Jeshurun for a close reading of the Torah on May 5 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. as they make their way through their most central text. They are currently studying the book of Deuteronomy. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Parshat Hashavua with Professor Doron Kalir, CSU
From noon to 1 p.m. May 5, join a discussion on the weekly Torah portion from a liberal viewpoint. In particular, we will examine implications of the text for today's community and the meaning of Emunah (faith) in the 21st century. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Virtual Event
Join Museum experts, event chairs Becky Heller and Albert Ratner, and corporate chair Joseph DiRocco from Fifth Third Bank, to learn more about the Museum’s urgent work to keep the Holocaust memory alive in a challenging world. As everyone searches for new ways to teach and learn, the Museum is a global classroom. The free virtual event begins at noon May 5. RSVP at https://www.ushmm.org/online-calendar/event/vemwclefunddinner0520.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Conversational Hebrew with Rabbi Josh Foster
From 2 to 3 p.m. May 5, join for Hebrew conversation and learning with Rabbi Josh. We will watch and practice through a variety of Hebrew video clips. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club Happy Hour
Everyone is invited at 5 p.m. May 5 to discuss topics of current interest along with a little comedy on the side. The topic this week is: TV Binging 101: Which shows, movies and series kept you watching until 3 a.m. (and which were less than wonderful?). These discussions are open to everyone and drinks are optional. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Chabad Columbus to hold “Reopening the Economy” session
Chabad Columbus will host a Zoom class on “Reopening the Economy” with Yitzi Kaltmann at 7:30 p.m. May 5.The virtual event will share ideas from the Torah on the current issue. For more information, visit Chabad Columbus’ website at https://www.chabadcolumbus.com/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/4719829/jewish/Chabad-Study-Hall.htm
Wednesday, May 6
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mishnah: The New Scripture with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
Most Jewish institutions and values, while based on the Bible, were created by the ancient rabbis. The Mishnah and its expansion into the full Talmud are the core texts for our Jewish foundations. From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 6. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Shema & Tell
At 6:30 p.m. May 6, join a virtual goodnight in your pajamas! Say hello to friends and get ready for bedtime. Bring a special friend (teddy bear, doll, etc.) to share, hear a story, and say the Shema. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Thursday, May 7
The Paul & Yetta Gluck School of Visual Arts at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is offering eight-week virtual classes
Curtis Smith will walk participants through an interactive online art class each week. Supplies for virtual courses will be delivered to each student the first week of class. In Artist Discovery! Classes for grades one through four are from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through June 25. Classes for grades five through eight are from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through June 25. In Watercolor Painting: Course for ages 14 and up from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through June 25. Classes cost $50 for JCC members and $67 for nonmembers. To register visit jccyoungstown.org.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Ethical & Ritual Issues Through the Lens of Conservative Jewish Law with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
Through the study of responsa (Jewish law papers) from the Law Committee of the Rabbinical Assembly, join B’Nai Jeshurun from noon to 1 p.m. May 7 to explore what Jewish tradition has to say about the most pressing and significant issues of our day. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning.
JewishColumbus: 24/7 Mishegas: Coping with the kids during Covid-19
Join Parent Coach, Rhonda Moskowitz, to share frustrations, get tips to find breathing space, and most importantly - know that you're not alone! Thursday, May 7 at 8 p.m. Visit jewishcolumbus.org for more information.
Friday, May 8
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The How & Why of Jewish Ritual With Cantor Aaron Shifman
From 10 to 11 a.m. May 8, join a discussion on kaddish, mikvah, tallit and tzizit, brit milah, Shabbat and havdallah to name a few using Medrashim and Talmudic resources. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Kinder Shabbat
Starting at 10:30 a.m. May 8, have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as we livestream Kinder Shabbat! Enjoy your favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy, too! You can also watch the livestream video here.
Solon Chamber of Commerce’s New Reality Networking with Rock the House
Grab a snack or a cocktail and join the Solon Chamber of Commerce from 4 to 5 p.m. May 8 for a virtual-after hours, hosted by Rock the House! Enjoy polls, trivia and more. Register at web.solonchamber.com/events/NewReality%20Networking%20with%20Rock%20the%20House-6687/details.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Learn Torah Trope with Rabbi Josh Foster
Have you ever wanted to learn to chant from the Torah? Join from 2 to 3 p.m. May 8 as we learn the melodies of the cantillation notes so that you can take on this sacred role in our services. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Kabbalat Shabbat Together
Welcome in Shabbat with family, friends and everyone you’ve been missing at BJC at 6:45 p.m. May 8. Choose a short, pre-Shabbat activity that will kick-off our evening. This will take place in breakout rooms and families can choose to attend different activities or stay together (each room will require a device that can access wifi.) Then, we’ll come together with songs led by some of our talented musicians as we light the candles for Shabbat and wish everyone a Shabbat Shalom.Pre-registration is required so you can choose your activity. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Saturday, May 9
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
From 9 to 10 a.m. May 9, gain fresh insights into the Torah. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Youth Service
At 11 a.m. May 9, Rabbi Josh will lead our Bessie Hershey Religious School students and Day School families in a Shabbat morning service that will involve many prayers that your children are learning. All youth are welcome. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
HeatherLily Event + Floral Design one-on-one virtual design experience with owner Heather Thomas
HeatherLily will deliver a bucket of conditioned, premium blooms paired with a vase and all the tools the student will need for the ultimate design experience. Upon purchase you will schedule a time for a virtual chat session on May 10, 11 or 12. The flowers will be delivered on Saturday, May 9. A no-contact delivery is free of charge, within a 35-mile radius of Cleveland. Visit heatherlily.com/mothersday to book a session. Cost is $250.
Sunday, May 10
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Unorthodox: The Real Scoop
At 7 p.m. May 10, Dr. Zalman Newfield joins via Zoom to talk about the Haredi community and the popular Netflix series. He will share his story, reflect on what the series got right and what it portrays wrong, and answer questions. Newfield is a professor of sociology at CUNY who focuses on people who leave the Hassidic and other Haredi communities. His new book is “Degrees of Separation: Identity Formation While Leaving Ultra-Orthodox Judaism.” Presented through the generosity of the Weingold Family. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
CPH Season Extras: Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin LIVE from Florence, Italy
A one-time-only live streamed musical broadcast event to benefit Cleveland Play House. Viewing cost is $50 per household. From 8 to 10 p.m. May 10. Register at clevelandplayhouse.com/calendar/2020/05/10/hershey-felder-as-irving-berlin-live.
Wednesday, May 13
Book club discussion
The Gathering Place will host a book club discussion of “The Healing Power of Human Connection in the Sometimes Lonely World” by Vivek H. Murthy accessible through Zoom 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 13. Visit conta.cc/2XDvr8F to register.
Friday, May 15
“Moses Jacob Ezekiel: Confederate, Expatriate, Jewish Sculptor Eastside Conversations”
Samantha Baskind, professor of art history at Cleveland State University, will lead a remote discussion on Sculptor Moses Jacob Ezekiel, the first Jewish American artist to earn international acclaim, from noon to 1 p.m. May 15. It cost $5 for members, $10 for nonmembers. To register, visit bit.ly/2VH8Ref.
Youngstown JCC esports online tournament: NBA 2K20 on Xbox One
Join the Youngstown JCC Esports Arena for online tournaments through the month of May. At 6:30 p.m. May 15: NBA 2K20 on Xbox One; register by May 14. More info and register at jccyoungstown.org/esports.
Monday, May 18
Rocky River Chamber Music Society concert
The Rocky River Chamber Music Society will livestream its concert featuring saxophonist Steven Banks, clarinetist Afendi Yusuf and pianists Christine Fuoco and Anthony Fuoco at 7:30 p.m. May 18. This concert is rescheduled from its past date of April 20. Check the group’s Facebook, Twitter and website at rrcms.org for further information.
Wednesday, May 20
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning “The Roots of Jewish Humor”
Joshua Lambert, Academic Director at the Yiddish Book Center, will lead a remote discussion on the roots of Jewish humor from 7-8 p.m. The lecture is free for both nonmembers and members. For information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning or call 216-368-2091.
Thursday, May 21
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning “How to Build a Pyramid: Analyzing the Great Pyramid Builders of Egypt”
Meghan Strong, Adjunct Assistant Professor of Classics at CWRU and Research Associate at CMNH will lead a remote lecture on “How to Build a Pyramid: Analyzing the Great Pyramid Builders of Egypt”. Thursdays, May 21-June 25 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Member cost is $61 and Nonmember cost is $72. For information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning or call 216-368-2091.
Tuesday, May 26
JewishColumbus to host virtual community celebration
JewishColumbus’ board of trustees will host a virtual community celebration titled “One Community” from 8 to 8:30 p.m. May 26. The event will feature updates from JewishColumbus’ agencies, appearances by lay leaders and a video intended to inspire the community. Those interested can register for free at bit.ly/2yZsAfX. Contact Lisa Wein, JewishColumbus’ director of missions and events, at lisa@jewishcolumbus.org with questions.
Thursday, May 28
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Secrecy, Shame, and Scaffolds: Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter
Angela Fasick and Instructor of Lifelong Learning will lead a remote lecture on Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter. Thursdays, May 28-June 18 from 10 - 11:30 a.m. Member cost is $64 and Nonmember cost is $79. For information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning or call 216-368-2091.
Friday, May 29
Virtual Race for the Place to benefit The Gathering Place
For the safety of participants and the community and in light of the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, the Board of Directors for The Gathering Place has made the decision to hold a virtual Race for the Place from May 29 through June 7. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Race for the Place and they plan to make it a special celebration. Join The Gathering Place at 9 a.m. June 7 on Facebook Live and Instagram Live. Start your team, register for someone else's team or make a donation at racefortheplace.com.
Youngstown JCC esports online tournament: Fortnite
Join the Youngstown JCC Esports Arena for online tournaments through the month of May. At 6:30 p.m. May 29: Fortnite on all gaming platforms; register by May 28. More info and register at jccyoungstown.org/esports.
Sunday, May 31
Youngstown JCC esports online tournament: Madden 20 on Xbox One
Join the Youngstown JCC Esports Arena for online tournaments through the month of May. At 2 p.m. May 31: Madden 20on Xbox One; register by May 30. More info and register at jccyoungstown.org/esports.
Sunday, June 7
Virtual Race for the Place to benefit The Gathering Place
For the safety of participants and the community and in light of the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, the Board of Directors for The Gathering Place has made the decision to hold a virtual Race for the Place from May 29 through June 7. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Race for the Place and they plan to make it a special celebration. Join The Gathering Place at 9 a.m. June 7 on Facebook Live and Instagram Live. Start your team, register for someone else's team or make a donation at racefortheplace.com.
Ongoing programs
Beck Center for the Arts
Beck Center’s Education team has curated 18 classes, running April 27 to June 6 online. There are classes in each art form, from Kids-N-Tunes to ballet, cartooning, acting, and more. Each class is around 30-45 minutes each week and has several ways to engage, so the student can work on the course material when it works best for them. These classes will take place on platforms like Zoom and/or Google Classroom, and other already proven education resources. Classes are open to continuing students, and new students. Registration is available now through May 8. Visit beckcenter.org/education-programs.
Beth Jacob Congregation shifts minyamin, classes to digital platform
Beth Jacob Congregation is offering virtual services and classes. They daven Shachris on Sundays at 8:30; Monday, Thursday and Friday at 6:45; and Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/daily-tefillah. Amud Yomi is 6:15 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Daf Yomi is at 6 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan. Lox & Learn is at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Kinyan Mesechta is at 9:20 p.m. Mondays and 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; followed by Maariv; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Daily services, Monday through Friday; morning minyan, 7:15 a.m.; evening minyan, 6 p.m. Shabbat Services, Saturday; Shabbat morning, 9 a.m.; Shabbat afternoon, 6 pm. Daily services, Sunday; morning minyan, 8 a.m.; evening minyan: 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
City Club of Cleveland offering recordings of past virtual forums
The City Club of Cleveland has a backlog of virtual and in-person forums at cityclub.org. All forums are available in video as well as podcast form. To view archives of past forums, visit cityclub.org/archives.
Cleveland Cinemas’ virtual screening room
Cleveland Cinemas opened its virtual screening room to the public where people can watch a range of films for a fee. Visit clevelandcinemas.com.
Cleveland City Dance offering free dance classes
Cleveland City Dance is living streaming dance classes so dancers can continue to grow in their art. Find a schedule of free classes at clevelandcitydance.com/virtualclasses.html.
Cleveland Institute of Music opening virtual showcase
The Cleveland Institute of Music is releasing an online showcase of student and faculty talent consisting of video recordings of its most iconic ensemble, opera and solo performances on its Facebook page. Visit facebook.com/ClevelandInstituteofMusic.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live at facebook.com/ClevelandMetroparksZoo at 11 a.m. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live at facebook.com/ClevelandMetroparks at 1 p.m.
The Cleveland Museum of Art online resources
Explore the wealth of digital resources CMA has to offer by visiting clevelandart.org/home-where-art-stay-connected.
Columbus Museum of Art online resources
Join the CMA online over the next few weeks as we experiment with new ways of virtually gathering, cultivating creativity and play, and building community resilience and connection together. Visit columbusmuseum.org/stay-connected/ for more information.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah to host college student meet-ups
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host opportunities for college students to meet through Zoom for a check-in and learning with the date and time to be determined.
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening services
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus morning and evening services will be accessible through Zoom. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning offers an array of remote courses and lectures that provide an opportunity for live exchange of ideas with expert faculty. https://case.edu/lifelonglearning/
Daily Digital Inspiration
Rabbi Avi Goldstein of Beth Jacob Congregation in Columbus is offering a relevant and inspirational D'Var Torah every day that is no more than 3 minutes long in a WhatsApp group. To join, visit chat.whatsapp.com/Bj60wOyqqQA2lYv6MCFLuB.
Federation offering therapy during COVID-19 pandemic
In partnership with Jewish Family Services Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Access Jewish Cleveland Help Hotline is offering a therapist from JSFA to be available and on call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at accessjewishcleveland.org or 216-292-INFO (4636).
Great Lakes Science Center releases virtual early childhood programming
The Great Lakes Science Center has released a series of free early childhood STEM programming videos catered to families with children ages 5 and younger on its website. The videos feature a book families can read along with followed by a related experiment they can complete at home with common household items. Visit greatscience.com/engage/early-childhood-resources to watch the videos.
Great Lakes Science Center virtual STEM summer camp options
Great Lakes Science Center’s Camp Curiosity program is offering new Camps@Home virtual STEM summer camp options this year. Every one of the previously scheduled summer day camps for kids in grades K-8 will have a corresponding home version. Visit greatscience.com/camps/summer-day-camps.
Hiram College Art and Design program’s Juried Student Art Show
Featuring the work of students from diverse art disciplines, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and video, the exhibition is open to the public and can be accessed through the College’s website at www.hiram.edu/artshow. Guests can also read the gallery director’s welcome, the juror’s statement, and sign the guest book.
InMotion offers virtual Parkinson’s assistance
InMotion, a Cleveland nonprofit that assists those with Parkinson’s disease, will continue its efforts through free virtual classes, support groups over teleconference calls and connecting with its clients and carepartners to guarantee they have access to proper care. Visit beinmotion.org.
JCC of Greater Columbus offers virtual personal training at home
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus is offering clients the ability to purchase virtual home workout sessions. One hour-long session is $60, one 45-minute session is $48 and one 30-minute session is $33. Three 30-minute home written workouts is $30, and there’s a special where four 30-minute virtual sessions is $99. Clients are required to have access to some equipment at home. If interested, contact JCC Fitness Director Carlie Synder at csnyder@columbusjcc.org.
Jewish Federations of North America provides daily content
The Jewish Federations of North America caters to the Jewish community with daily videos, resources, virtual meet-ups and nonprofit loans through its website at jewishtogether.org.
Kosher Fitness Workout with Rabbi Michael Ungar
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Rabbi Michael Ungar will lead a workout at 10 a.m. every day except Saturday. Request to join the Facebook Group page of “Kosher-Fitness” to participate.
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is taking a tour of the world and all of its offerings to curate cultural connections aligned with the museum’s mission and values. Explore exhibits, art, film, literature, lectures and more through their weekly blog posts. You can also sign up to receive a weekly e-newsletter that brings the cultural content into your home. Visit maltzmuseum.org/connect to learn more.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland
Stay connected with The J’s online community by visiting their following Facebook Pages and Groups: Mandel JCC Facebook Page, Mandel JCC Fitness Group, Mandel JCC Family Place Group, Mandel JCC J-Day Camps Facebook Page and Camp Wise Facebook Page.
NCJW/CLE ask Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe
National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe will be answering questions when it comes to thrifting and what her and her staff have been up to. Questions can be sent to her at thriftiqueshowroom@gmail.com and will be answered at facebook.com/ThriftiqueShowroom/.
NovaCare Rehabilitation offering telerehab program
NovaCare Rehabilitation is offering physical and occupational therapy through its new telerehab program. Telerehab lets patients connect with one of NovaCare’s licensed therapists through web-based technology that is HIPAA compliant. Visit novacare.com/coronavirus-covid-19/.
The Park Synagogue Services
All Shabbat, as well as morning and evening minyans will now be conducted virtually through Zoom until further notice. Visit www.parksynagogue.org for more information.
PJ Library offers interactive virtual content
The PJ Library features virtual activities and live content available for children and at facebook.com/PJLibrary.
Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools online database
The Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools has various webinars and videos available featuring advice on how Jewish day schools can navigate through this period of online learning. Visit prizmah.org/gatherings to learn more.
Ramah offering programs to view at home
Ramah’s Ba-Bayit is a compilation of programs from Ramah camps and Israel programs. Interested individuals can access these videos from Zoom and Facebook Live to view at home. For more information, visit campramah.org/ramah-ba-bayit.
Solon Chamber offering various resources through pandemic
Solon Chamber of Commerce will be offering a number of resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find information and resources at solonchamber.com. In partnership with the city of Solon and the Solon Senior Center, the chamber compiled a list of Solon restaurants open for delivery and take-out to help support local businesses. For the full list, visit solonchamber.com/stay-safe--shop-local.html.
Talespinner Children’s Theatre provides online content
Talespinner Children’s Theatre, a theater company based in Cleveland, has posted videos made by its educational staff to its YouTube channel and Facebook page for families and children to learn theater games, activities and crafts while at home. Visit youtube.com/channel/UCpmh1tWSlKfkinTWqUxksOQ and facebook.com/TCT4kids.
Thrive at Work offering free resources for remote work shift
Thrive at Work, a workplace consulting practice based in Cleveland, released a remote work toolkit and virtual community to help organizations and businesses tackle remote work, leadership, communication and juggling work and kids at home. The free resources include a virtual community for leaders; virtual office hours at 1 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; leadership coaching; and articles and guides to jumpstart remote work. All of the Thrive at Work resources can be accessed at thriveatworkteam.com/thrive-remotely.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue hosting podcast
Congregation Torat Emet’s Rabbi Ari Neuman is hosting a podcast, “The Characters You Do Not Know,” at anchor.fm/ari-neuman. He will cover the stores of minor characters in Tanach. The podcast is also available on Spotify, which is linked on the podcast’s homepage. Congregation Torat Emet is in Bexley.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue service times and classes
Shacharit 8:25 a.m. Sunday and 7:25 a.m. Monday-Friday. Mincha/Maariv: 6:40 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6:45 p.m. Friday (following Pre-Shabbat Ruach at 6:25 p.m.). The Book of Hoshaya with Rabbi Neuman: Sunday morning, 9 a.m. Contemporary Halacha: Understanding the Hallel Debate : Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. Insights from the Weekly Parsha with Rabbi Zack: Monday and Wednesday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mesillat Yesharim: The Path of the Just with Rabbi Neuman: Tuesday and Thursday 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Weiss and Tor Orthodontics offering virtual appointments to patients
Weiss and Tor Orthodontics in Orange and Middleburg Heights are offering virtual appointments to their patients through FaceTime and Google Duo. If you are a patient and are interested in a virtual appointment, reach out via email to shira.z.tor@gmail.com and include your name and what phone number you’d like to use for the appointment.
YMCA offering free classes, childcare for medical personnel, nursing home employees
The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is offering free, on-demand exercise videos for YMCA members and non-members accessible on its website at clevelandymca.org. The YMCA is also offering childcare for medical personnel, first responders, nursing home/assisted living employees and children services employees. Additional info can be found at bit.ly/2QJ5ZdO or the YMCA Payment Registrar Office by calling 216-263-6860.