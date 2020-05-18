Tuesday, May 19
Congregation Tifereth Israel - Morning Minyan
Begins at 7:30 a.m. and can be accessed using ZOOM Meeting ID: 678807396.
Congregation Tifereth Israel - Perek Yomi
Every Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. explore a new chapter of the Hebrew Bible for each day with Rabbi Skolnik, starting with "In the beginning" and moving onward from there! Drop in for a few sessions, or make it a regular part of your week! Also available on Facebook Live (no account needed). ZOOM Meeting ID: 999332791.
NOACC Virtual Speed Networking
Join NOACC and the Beachwood, Euclid, Heights-Hillcrest Regional, Mayfield Area, Solon & Warrensville Heights Chamber of Commerce for speed networking from 8:30 to 10 a.m. May 19. For more information and to register, visit noaccoh.chambermaster.com/events/details/noacc-virtual-speed-networking-36.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Torah Study with Susan Wyner
B’nai Jeshurun is holding a close reading of the Torah from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. as we make our way through our most central text. We are currently studying the book of Deuteronomy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Parshat Hashavua with Professor Doron Kalir, CSU
From noon to 1 p.m. May 19, discuss the weekly Torah portion from a liberal viewpoint. In particular, we will examine implications of the text for today's community and the meaning of Emunah (faith) in the 21st century. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra
Created to provide musical nourishment for Northeast Ohio community, Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra includes highlights from Orchestra recordings and past concerts – running from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday on the radio and online. clevelandorchestra.com. May 19: Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 5; Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3; Claude Debussy: Jeux.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Conversational Hebrew with Rabbi Josh Foster
From 2 to 3 p.m. May 19, Rabbi Josh hosts Hebrew conversation and learning. We will watch and practice through a variety of Hebrew video clips. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
NCJW/CLE Strong Women. Powerful Voices: Series Starring Lindsay Gottlieb: A Woman on the Ball, Succeeding in a Man’s World
Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Lindsay Gottlieb talks about mentorship, opening doors for other people and how women should dream big. Gottlieb will talk about her history-making journey and how she hopes her own story will inspire future girls and young women. Via Zoom from 4: to 5 p.m. May 19. RSVP to JHayes@ncjwcleveland.org.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club Happy Hour
At 5 p.m. May 19, discuss topics of current interest along with a little comedy on the side. Back by Popular Demand, our topic this week is: Sports Update: Baseball and Football – New Rules. These discussions are open to everyone and drinks are optional. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Congregation Tifereth Israel - Evening Minyan
Begins at 5:30 p.m. and can be accessed using ZOOM Meeting ID: 74444213.
Hebrew: Advanced Conversational (REMOTE)
Leah Cooper teaches conversational Hebrew from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays from May 19 through June 23. The course allows students to reach their goal of communicating in Israel's native language as well as enjoy Hebrew literature, songs, drama and film, read Israeli newspapers and view Israeli television. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The Clergy Speaks: Staying Connected During a Pandemic
B’nai Jeshurun’s four clergy take 5 minutes each to explain what they are doing during the pandemic to stay connected to our members and to celebrate life cycle events and holidays during this unprecedented time. The remaining 35 minutes will be open for congregational questions. 7 p.m. May 19. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Congregation Tifereth Israel annual meeting
7 p.m. May 19. Talk by President Ron Solove, installation of officers and Board of Trustees, and presentation of the Heinz Hoffman Service Award. RSVP at bit.ly/CTIAnnualMeeting2020.
The Great Big Jewish Food Fest
The Great Big Jewish Food Fest seeks to celebrate the diversity of Jewish food, from its rich global history, its diversity of flavors and identities, its religious and cultural foundations, and its intersection with modernity. Festival programs will engage taste buds and hands, minds and hearts through shabbat gatherings, community-focused events, presentations by leading chefs, scholars, and thinkers, cooking workshops and demonstrations, and conversations. The 10-day runs from May 19 until the holiday of Shavuot on May 28. All events are free and open to the public thanks to generous funding from donors. For more information and to register for events, visit jewishfoodfest.org.
Wednesday, May 20
Congregation Tifereth Israel - Morning Minyan
Begins at 7:30 a.m. and can be accessed using ZOOM Meeting ID: 678807396.
#InThisTogetherSolon: Stay & Play with SpringHill Suites & RollHouse Entertainment
Join the Solon Chamber of Commerce at 9 a.m. May 20 on Zoom for an update with business leaders in the Hospitality & Entertainment industries: Bob Purdy of Springhill Suites Cleveland-Solon and Glenn Gable of RollHouse Entertainment. For more information and to register, visit solonincoc.wliinc35.com//events/-InThisTogetherSolon-Stay-Play-with-SpringHill-Suites-RollHouse-Entertainment-6692/details.
Congregation Tifereth Israel - Rabbis’ Study Circle
What’s the Zohar? Mysticism, Mystery & Lore. Rabbis Skolnik and Braver host a unique learning experience at 9:30 a.m. May 20. No Hebrew required. Drop in or drop out as your schedule permits. ZOOM Meeting ID: 243651229
Congregation Tifereth Israel - Short Story Circle
Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Congregation Tifereth Israel hosts lively discussions of intriguing stories that engage and entertain. ZOOM Meeting ID: 243651229
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mishnah: The New Scripture with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
Most Jewish institutions and values, while based on the Bible, were created by the ancient rabbis. The Mishnah and its expansion into the full Talmud are the core texts for our Jewish foundations. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 20. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Europe, Iran, and the Transatlantic Partnership
This webinar at 11 a.m. May 20 is co-hosted by the AJC Transatlantic Institute and the AJC’s Berlin Ramer Institute.The transatlantic partners tend to agree to disagree on how to tackle the Iranian threat. While Europeans and the U.S. still don’t see eye to eye on the merits of the 2015 nuclear deal, both sides recognize the need to contain the regime’s regional aggression and global terror network. With the arms embargo on Tehran expiring this October and actors like Russia and China poised to supply Iran with advanced weaponry, forging a unified transatlantic strategy to counter Iran’s quest for the bomb and regional hegemony is as urgent as ever. zoom.us/webinar/register/8415895504117/WN_SjwiTHXwREKoY8GT1QHiRA.
Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra
Created to provide musical nourishment for Northeast Ohio community, Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra includes highlights from Orchestra recordings and past concerts – running from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday on the radio and online. Clevelandorchestra.com. May 20: Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen’s Return; Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34; Jacques Ibert: Escales “Ports of Call.”
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Online Sisterhood Lunch & Learn: The History of Banana Bread
Robin Rood will lead a discussion on the controversy connected to the ingredients in banana bread, and how it has changed through the generations. Everyone has their favorite recipe and this is a chance to share, learn, and understand the meaning behind certain products. 12:30 p.m. May 20. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Congregation Tifereth Israel - Evening Minyan
Begins at 5:30 p.m. and can be accessed using ZOOM Meeting ID: 74444213.
Congregation Tifereth Israel Dinner, Drinks & Drash
Models of Jewish Leadership, with special guest Stephanie Wapner, Senior Lecturer in Management and Human Resources at the OSU Fisher College of Business is at 6:30 p.m.; ZOOM Meeting ID: 86923887645.
Solon Center for the Arts Wood Slice Painting Virtual Art Class
Virtual art class on wood slice painting is at 6:30 p.m. May 20. Supply bags will need to be picked up prior to the class. At-home supply list includes water and a small paintbrush. Class fee is $7.50. To register visit solonarts.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Shema and Tell
At 6:30 p.m. May 20, B’nai Jeshurun hosts a virtual goodnight in your pajamas. Say hello to friends and get ready for bedtime. Bring a special friend (teddy bear, doll, etc.) to share, hear a story, and say the Shema. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Temple Emanu El’s Topics in Talmud
Begins at 7:30 p.m. and is facilitated by Rabbi Denker. For Zoom link and materials, email Judi Roseman jroseman@teecleve.org.
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning “The Roots of Jewish Humor”
Joshua Lambert, Academic Director at the Yiddish Book Center, will lead a remote discussion on the roots of Jewish humor from 7 to 8 p.m. May 20. The lecture is free for both nonmembers and members. For information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning or call 216-368-2091.
Teens and Epilepsy with Dr. Deepak Lachhwani
Join Pediatric Epileptologist Dr. Deepak Lachhwani from The Cleveland Clinic Epilepsy Center from 7 to 9 p.m. via Zoom. Connect with other teens who understand epilepsy, learn proactive ways to better manage your seizures, and discover ways to empower your life. RSVP to Leigh Goldie at Leigh@empoweringepilepsy.org or 440-248-6158, and you will be sent a meeting registration link.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: What to Read Live
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library on Facebook Live at 8 p.m. every Wednesday for live reading recommendations. Visit facebook.com/events/2945027638890283.
Billy Crystal and SCN to Lead Virtual L'Chaim to Honor First Responders
Secure Community Network is virtually bringing together the Jewish community for a “L’Chaim” to honor first responders on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight at 8 p.m. May 20. To register, visit facebook.com/events/2490412621268940/ or zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9Bzi53EERUyG6hdRpp21xw.
Thursday, May 21
Congregation Tifereth Israel - Morning Minyan
Begins at 7:30 a.m. and can be accessed using ZOOM Meeting ID: 678807396.
Congregation Tifereth Israel - Rashi+
With careful reading and lively discussion, come study the classic commentary of Rashi (Rabbi Shlomo ben Yitzchak) and other medieval Torah commentators. Knowledge of Hebrew is not necessary. New students are welcome. Begins at 8:30 a.m.May 21 and can be accessed using ZOOM Meeting ID: 479161707
Hebrew: Advanced Beginner Conversational (REMOTE)
Leah Cooper teaches conversational Hebrew from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, from May 21 through June 25. The course allows students to reach their goal of communicating in Israel's native language as well as enjoy Hebrew literature, songs, drama and film, read Israeli newspapers and view Israeli television. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: On the Frontlines of America’s Cities: A Conversation with Mayor Eric Garcetti
Join AJC at noon May 21 for a webinar featuring Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles, and moderated by Melanie Maron Pell, AJC Managing Director, Regional Offices. Begins at noon. To register visit zoom.us/webinar/register/3515896727947/WN_o5UUMlfkRUia0ZaYEJjmdQ
Holocaust & Humanity Center, JCRC host two-part digital series
Join at noon May 21 for an enlightened discussion helping us understand some of these manifestations of hate and what we can do about it. The panel will feature: Eric Ward, an expert on extremism and intersection of hate; Father Michael Graham of Xavier University, historian and civic leader; and local JCRC Director Jackie Congedo .The Zoom webinar series is open and free to the public, but registration is required at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ueH434KlT0Cg-b-Rxya7Bw.
Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra
Created to provide musical nourishment for Northeast Ohio community, Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra includes highlights from Orchestra recordings and past concerts – running from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday on the radio and online. Clevelandorchestra.com. May 21: Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite [1919 version]; Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concertino – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Ethical & Ritual Issues Through the Lens of Conservative Jewish Law with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
Through the study of responsa (Jewish law papers) from the Law Committee of the Rabbinical Assembly, we will explore what Jewish tradition has to say about the most pressing and significant issues of our day from noon to 1 p.m. May 21. Class is always lively, filled with text study and discussion. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Tips on Preventing Covid-19 and Navigating the “New Normal"
Join Cleveland Clinic and the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 1 p.m. May 21 for a discussion of the basics of COVID-19 contagion and what personal hygiene, household sanitation and social practices are recommended to protect yourself from the virus as we move to reopening businesses and returning to work. Speakers are Linda Reyes, BSN, RN, Manager of Infection Prevention, and K.V. Gopal, MD, Infectious Disease Specialist, Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital. RSVP at facebook.com/events/2687398188203995.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning “How to Build a Pyramid: Analyzing the Great Pyramid Builders of Egypt”
Meghan Strong, adjunct assistant professor of Classics at CWRU and research associate at CMNH will lead a remote lecture on “How to Build a Pyramid: Analyzing the Great Pyramid Builders of Egypt.” 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 21-June 25. For information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning or call 216-368-2091.
NCJW/CLE Strong Women. Powerful Voices: The Psychology of Pandemics: How to Cope With Our New Reality
Discussion with Dr. Lisa Damour, psychologist and best-selling author, and Dr. Suzanne Schnepps, renowned clinical psychologist. These two experts will have a candid discussion about how to cope and manage anxiety during a time of social-isolation and uncertainty. No matter your age, we may all require a bit more empathy and support. From questions like: “How can I get more support?” “How to manage a meltdown?” and “How do I deal with these feelings of now wanting to do anything?” this conversation will address hot topics and offer solution-based insights. Via Zoom from 3 to 4 p.m. May 21. RSVP to JHayes@ncjwcleveland.org.
Poetry Thursdays with Rabbi Klein
Join with others to enjoy great poems together with Rabbi Roger Klein of The Temple-Tifereth Israel from 4 to 5 p.m. May 21. Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. Email Jennifer Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up.
Congregation Tifereth Israel - Evening Minyan
Begins at 5:30 p.m. and can be accessed using ZOOM Meeting ID: 74444213.
Beyond the Book Jacket: Mary Kay Andrews, Elin Hilderbrand & Susan Mallery
Join Cuyahoga County Public Library at 6 p.m. May 21 for a conversation with best-selling authors Mary Kay Andrews ("Hello, Summer"), Elin Hilderbrand ("28 Summers") and Susan Mallery ("The Friendship List"). The authors will bring the beach to you in this special Facebook Live event at facebook.com/events/185975515806837.
Temple Israel Columbus Tot Tuck-In
Let Cantor Bat-Ami Moses get your little ones ready for bed with stories and songs at 6:30 p.m.. Via Facebook Live at facebook.com/templeisraelcolumbus.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Cooking in the kitchen with Murray featuring Mary Berkowitz
Join Mary & Murray Berkowitz in their kitchen at 7 p.m. May 21 as they prepare Chickpea Shawarma Dip (images.shulcloud.com/13617/uploads/Murray-cooking-class/chickpeashawarmadip.pdf), Orzo Salad (images.shulcloud.com/13617/uploads/Murray-cooking-class/orzosalad.pdf) and Vegan Chocolate Mousse (images.shulcloud.com/13617/uploads/Murray-cooking-class/chocolatemousse.pdf). Cook along with them or make later. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
FIDF presents: Live Jerusalem Day celebration
Friends of the Israel Defense Forces will host a virtual Jerusalem Day, or Yom Yerushalayim in Hebrew, celebration to mark the 53rd Anniversary of Israel's historic victory in the 1967 Six-Day War. Begins at 7 p.m. To register, visit fidf.org/events/jerusalem-day-celebration.
Virtual CLE Stories & Film Café with Evan Miller
Evan Miller, president of the Greater Cleveland Film Commission, will share his experiences working as an agent in Hollywood at 7 p.m. May 21. He came to Cleveland this year from Abrams Artists Agency, where he served as a feature film and television talent agent, representing a wide array of clients in film, television, and theater. The interview will be followed by local short films. For more information and to register, visit us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__HRXbCPTTEWAQVsGlan4MA.
Friday, May 22
Congregation Tifereth Israel Morning Minyan
Begins at 7:30 a.m. and can be accessed using ZOOM Meeting ID: 678807396.
Congregation Tifereth Israel - How to Read the Jewish Bible Book Group
Begins at 8:15 a.m. and can be accessed using ZOOM Meeting ID: 334951636.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The How & Why of Jewish Ritual With Cantor Aaron Shifman
From 10 to 11 a.m. May 22, Cantor Aaron Shifman will be discussing kaddish, mikvah, tallit and tzizit, brit milah, Shabbat and havdallah to name a few using Medrashim and Talmudic resources. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Kinder Shabbat
At 10:30 a.m. May 22, have fun on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as they livestream Kinder Shabbat. Enjoy your favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy, too.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere: Yom Yerushalayim with Yossi Klein Halevi
Webinar featuring Yossi Klein Halevi, author; Senior Fellow, The Shalom Hartman Institute and moderated by Myra Clark Siegel, Director of Communications and Senior Strategic Counsel, AJC Project Interchange. Begins at 11 a.m. To register visit zoom.us/webinar/register/4315894822115/WN_FwVyQp-mT_-3mpEedQ0NGw.
Congregation Tifereth Israel - Welcoming Shabbat Mindfulness Practice
Begins at noon and can be accessed using ZOOM Meeting ID: 94107344940
Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra
Created to provide musical nourishment for Northeast Ohio community, Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra includes highlights from Orchestra recordings and past concerts – running from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday on the radio and online. Clevelandorchestra.com. May 22: Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: “Ride of the Valkyries”; Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra; Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 1.
Congregation Tifereth Israel - Crafts with Morgan
Begins at 2 p.m. and can be accessed using ZOOM Meeting ID: 99669102558.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Learn Torah Trope with Rabbi Josh Foster
Have you ever wanted to learn to chant from the Torah? Join from 2 to 3 p.m. as we learn the melodies of the cantillation notes so that you can take on this sacred role in our services. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
New Reality Networking: Relax & Rejuvenate with Spa Lavender
Grab a snack or a cocktail and join the Solon Chamber of Commerce for virtual-after hours from 4 to 5 p.m. May 22. Connect with friends at the Chamber and unwind from the week with exclusive relaxation demos from Spa Lavender. For more information and to register, visit web.solonchamber.com/events/NewReality%20Networking%20Relax%20%20Rejuvenate%20with%20Spa%20Lavender-6690/details.
Congregation Tifereth Israel - Kabbalat Shabbat Service
Begins at 6 p.m. and can be accessed using ZOOM Meeting ID: 416257518.
Temple Israel Columbus Erev Shabbat Services
At 6 p.m. join Rabbi Sharon Mars and Cantor Bat-Ami Moses for our Friday evening religious services. Via Zoom; visit templeisrael.org for link.
The Temple Tifereth Israel - Kabbalat Shabbat Service
Stream this service every Friday in May beginning at 6 p.m. at ttti.org/live-streaming-home-page and choose the CHAPEL viewing portal.
Saturday, May 23
Congregation Tifereth Israel - Shabbat Warmup
Begins at 9 a.m. and can be accessed using ZOOM Meeting ID: 628202612.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers from 9 to 10 a.m. May 23. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
The Temple Tifereth Israel - Torah Study
Shabbat (Saturday) morning Torah study discussion led by Rabbi Klein beginning at 9:15 a.m. every Saturday in May. Visit ttti.org/live-streaming-home-page and choose the portal for the Hartzmark Room. To allow your participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, please respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi.
Congregation Tifereth Israel - Shabbat Morning Service
Begins at 9:30 a.m. and can be accessed using ZOOM Meeting ID: 628202612.
Temple Israel Columbus Jewish Meditation
Join Rabbi Sharon Mars and Or Mars at 10 a.m. for Jewish Meditation. Via Zoom; visit www.templeisrael.org for link.
Congregation Tifereth Israel - Shabbat Clubhouse (Grades K-6)
Begins at 11 a.m. and can be accessed using ZOOM Meeting ID: 72741365540.
Temple Israel Columbus Saturday Shabbat
Join us at 11 a.m. for Shabbos morning prayers led by Cantor Bat-Ami Moses. Visit www.templeisrael.org for links.
The Temple Tifereth Israel Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
Join Rabbi Cohen at 3:30 p.m. for an adult learning session on Jewish Time, Text, Memory, and Identity. Email jmendelson@ttti.org for the Zoom link.
Sunday, May 24
Temple Israel Columbus Mussar: Finding Meaning in Moment
A mussar class led by Rabbi Sharon Mars at 10 a.m. Via Zoom; visit templeisrael.org for link
The Temple Tifereth Israel Adult Learning with Rabbi Klein
Join Rabbi Klein for an Adult Learning Series at 10:30 a.m. on Jewish Ethics: What to Do and Why to Do It. For the Zoom link, please email jmendelson@ttti.org.
Let's Talk: Your Medical Questions
Healthcare professionals and Temple Israel Columbus Congregants Drs. Beth and Mike Weinstock will provide medical knowledge and answer viewer questions about the current pandemic. Begins at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Visit templeisrael.org for link.
Tuesday, May 26
Hebrew: Advanced Conversational Hebrew (REMOTE)
Rivka Taub teaches conversational Hebrew from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, from May 26 through June 30. The course allows students to reach their goal of communicating in Israel's native language as well as enjoy Hebrew literature, songs, drama and film, read Israeli newspapers and view Israeli television. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
Hebrew: Advanced Hebrew Literature (REMOTE)
Judith Shamir teaches Hebrew literature from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, from May 26 through June 30. The course engages advanced students in fictional novels and plays by leading Israeli authors and playwrights. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
JewishColumbus to host virtual community celebration
JewishColumbus’ board of trustees will host a virtual community celebration titled “One Community” from 8 to 8:30 p.m. May 26. The event will feature updates from JewishColumbus’ agencies, appearances by lay leaders and a video intended to inspire the community. Those interested can register for free at bit.ly/2yZsAfX. Contact Lisa Wein, JewishColumbus’ director of missions and events, at lisa@jewishcolumbus.org with questions.
B’nai Jeshurun’s Tikkun@Home
Learn from a collection of free, pre-recorded presentations for your own Tikkun Leil Shavuot at home. Videos will be available May 26. For more information, visit bnaijeshurun.org/tikkun_at_home.
Michael Sachs Trumpet Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Michael Sachs Trumpet Audition Intensive is May 26-30. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 11. Observers must register by May 21. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Wednesday, May 27
Hebrew: Intermediate Conversational (REMOTE)
Rivka Taub teaches Conversational Hebrew from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, from May 27 through July 1. The course allows students to reach their goal of communicating in Israel's native language as well as enjoy Hebrew literature, songs, drama and film, read Israeli newspapers and view Israeli television. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: What to Read Live
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library on Facebook Live at 8 p.m. every Wednesday for live reading recommendations. Visit facebook.com/events/2945027638890283.
Young Adults with Epilepsy with Dr. Jessica Fesler and Dr. Vineet Punia
Join Adult Epileptologists Dr. Jessica Fesler and Dr. Vineet Punia from The Cleveland Clinic Epilepsy Center from 7 to 9 p.m. via Zoom. Connect with other young adults who understand epilepsy, learn proactive ways to better manage your seizures, and discover ways to empower your life. RSVP to Leigh Goldie at Leigh@empoweringepilepsy.org or 440-248-6158, and you will be sent a meeting registration link.
Thursday, May 28
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Secrecy, Shame, and Scaffolds: Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter
Angela Fasick and Instructor of Lifelong Learning will lead a remote lecture on Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, May 28 through June 18. Member cost is $64 and nonmember cost is $79. For information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning or call 216-368-2091.
Holocaust & Humanity Center, JCRC host two-part digital series
Join at noon May 28 for a panel discussion with diverse community leaders about the ways the pandemic has stoked not only antisemitism, but other forms of xenophobia and impacted local communities. Learn ways to combat hate when you see it online and in your community. The Zoom webinar series is open and free to the public, but registration is required at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ueH434KlT0Cg-b-Rxya7Bw.
Beth Tikvah's Virtual Torahthon
Join Beth Tikvah from 7:30 to 9 p.m. to celebrate the holiday of Shavuot and the giving of Torah. zoom.us/j/6148856286?pwd=cnpENW9HYXRVR3Z4STdreFBkMHIwUT09
Temple Emanu El’s Shavuot Yizkor Service
Begins at 7 p.m. May 28. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org or 216-454-1209 for information.
The Temple Tifereth Israel Erev Shavuot Study Session with Rabbi Klein
Join Rabbi Klein for an Erev Shavuot study session at 7:30 p.m. The Book of Psalms: Mirror of the Torah; email jmendelson@ttti.org for the Zoom link.
Friday, May 29
Virtual Race for the Place to benefit The Gathering Place
For the safety of participants and the community and in light of the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, the Board of Directors for The Gathering Place has made the decision to hold a virtual Race for the Place from May 29 through June 7. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Race for the Place and they plan to make it a special celebration. Join The Gathering Place at 9 a.m. June 7 on Facebook Live and Instagram Live. Start your team, register for someone else's team or make a donation at racefortheplace.com.
Beth Tikvah Shavuot Morning Service & Yizkor
Join Rabbi Kellner and Rabbinic Intern Deborah Goldberg on Zoom at 9:30 a.m. at zoom.us/j/6148856286?pwd=cnpENW9HYXRVR3Z4STdreFBkMHIwUT09 or using the Meeting ID or call in numbers; Meeting ID: 614 885 6286; Password: Hope6121; DIAL IN: 1 312 626 6799.
The Temple Tifereth Israel - Kabbalat Shabbat Service
Stream this service every Friday in May beginning at 6 p.m. at ttti.org/live-streaming-home-page and choose the CHAPEL viewing portal.
Youngstown JCC esports online tournament: Fortnite
Join the Youngstown JCC Esports Arena for online tournaments through the month of May. At 6:30 p.m. May 29: Fortnite on all gaming platforms; register by May 28. More info and register at jccyoungstown.org/esports.
Beyond the Book Jacket: Caroline Leavitt & Jenna Blum
Join Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. May 29 on Facebook Live at facebook.com/cuyahogalib for a conversation with authors Caroline Leavitt and Jenna Blum. Leavitt is a New York Times and USA Today best-selling author and her soon-to-be-released novel, “With or Without You,” is a story about twists of fate, the shifting terrains of love and coming into your own. New York Times best-selling author Jenna Blum's novel, “The Lost Family” paints a vivid portrait of marriage, family and the haunting grief of World War II in an emotionally charged tale that spans a generation.
Saturday, May 30
The Temple Tifereth Israel - Torah Study
Shabbat (Saturday) morning Torah study discussion led by Rabbi Klein beginning at 9:15 a.m. every Saturday in May. Visit ttti.org/live-streaming-home-page and choose the portal for the Hartzmark Room. To allow your participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, please respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi.
Youngstown JCC esports online tournament: Madden 20 on Xbox One
Join the Youngstown JCC Esports Arena for online tournaments through the month of May. At 2 p.m. May 31: Madden 20on Xbox One; register by May 30. More info and register at jccyoungstown.org/esports.
The Temple Tifereth Israel Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
Join Rabbi Cohen at 3:30 p.m. for an adult learning session on Jewish Time, Text, Memory, and Identity. Email jmendelson@ttti.org for the Zoom link.
Sunday, May 31
Temple Emanu El’s "What the Temple Mount Floor Looked Like”
Learn about King Herod’s ornate opus sectile floors at 9:30 a.m. The presentation, "What the Temple Mount Floor Looked Like," features archaeologist Frankie Snyder. To join the conference, contact Len Gold gonzo11@roadrunner.com to request the meeting ID and password.
The Temple Tifereth Israel Adult Learning with Rabbi Klein
Join Rabbi Klein for an Adult Learning Series at 10:30 a.m. on Jewish Ethics: What to Do and Why to Do It. For the Zoom link, please email jmendelson@ttti.org.
Monday, June 1
Cello Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Cello Audition Intensive is June 1-5. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 18. Observers must register by May 28. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Bassoon Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Bassoon Audition Intensive is June 1-5. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 18. Observers must register by May 28. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Piano Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Piano Audition Intensive is June 1-5 for western hemisphere time zones. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 18. Observers must register by May 28. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Wednesday, June 3
Temple Emanu El Brotherhood’s sponsored “Lunch Bunch”
Enjoy conversation and comradery at Temple Emanu El Brotherhood’s sponsored “Lunch Bunch” at noon featuring a discussion about “Ruth: Backing Biblical Norms.” For Zoom link and materials, contact Larry Mattes larryj18@ma-marketing.net.
Judaism at Home
A five-part Jewish literacy series about how Judaism is observed at home, which is particularly relevant at this time, when the only place Judaism can thrive is at home. This offering will touch on many areas, ranging from the things we do upon waking, to how we eat our meals, elements of prayer, and the basics of Shabbat. The content will include practical guidance, in the style of DIY, as well as deeper insights about why we do what we do. Class begins on Wednesday, June 3 at 7 p.m. Class will last for five Wednesdays. Visit chabadofcleveland.com/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/4728088/jewish/JLI-Courses.htm for more information.
Beyond the Book Jacket: Elliot Ackerman
Join Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. June 3 for a conversation with Elliot Ackerman, the widely acclaimed author of “Red Dress in Black and White,” a stirring, timely new novel that unfolds over the course of a single day in Istanbul and follows the story of an American woman attempting to leave behind her life in Turkey – and to leave without her husband. RSVP to the Facebook Live event at facebook.com/events/710532903085187.
Viola Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Viola Audition Intensive is June 3-5. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 20. Observers must register by June 1. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Thursday, June 4
Hebrew: Advanced Conversational (REMOTE)
Judith Shamir teaches conversational Hebrew from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, from June 4 through July 9. The course allows students to reach their goal of communicating in Israel's native language as well as enjoy Hebrew Literature, songs, drama and film, read Israeli newspapers and view Israeli television. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
Hebrew: Advanced Beginner Classical (REMOTE)
Holly Litwin teaches beginner classical Hebrew from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, from June 4 through July 9. The course exposes students to the sights and sounds of the original Hebrew letters as they appear in the Bible. Students will have multiple opportunities to absorb the content using various activities, games, and manipulatives. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
Hebrew: Intermediate Conversational (REMOTE)
Rivka Taub teaches conversational Hebrew from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, from June 4 through July 9. The course allows students to reach their goal of communicating in Israel's native language as well as enjoy Hebrew Literature, songs, drama and film, read Israeli newspapers and view Israeli television. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
Friday, June 5
Oboe Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Oboe Audition Intensive is June 5-7. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 22. Observers must register by June 3. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Sunday, June 7
Virtual Race for the Place to benefit The Gathering Place
For the safety of participants and the community and in light of the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, the Board of Directors for The Gathering Place has made the decision to hold a virtual Race for the Place from May 29 through June 7. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Race for the Place and they plan to make it a special celebration. Join The Gathering Place at 9 a.m. June 7 on Facebook Live and Instagram Live. Start your team, register for someone else's team or make a donation at racefortheplace.com.
Monday, June 8
Jews and Revolutions
The link between Jews and revolution is often taken for granted, yet in practice has been far more tumultuous. This course will explore the ways that revolutionary thinkers understood Jews and Jewish identity, and the assumptions that underlay their approaches. From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, June 8-29. case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jews-and-revolutions-remote
Piano Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Piano Audition Intensive is June 8-12 for eastern hemisphere time zones. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 25. Observers must register by June 4. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Tuesday, June 9
Hebrew: Introduction to Conversational (REMOTE)
Leah Cooper teaches For True Beginners: Conversational Hebrew from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, from June 9 through July 14. The course allows students to reach their goal of communicating in Israel's native language as well as enjoy Hebrew literature, songs, drama and film, read Israeli newspapers and view Israeli television. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
Beyond the Book Jacket: Kimmery Martin
Join Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. June 9 for a conversation with Kimmery Martin. Her latest book, “The Antidote for Everything,” is a whip-smart and timely novel in which two doctors travel a surprising path when they must choose between treating their patients and keeping their jobs. The New York Times writes that "Martin leverages her own background as a doctor to great effect throughout.” RSVP to the Facebook Live event at facebook.com/events/2602111096741581.
Wednesday, June 10
Classical Guitar Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Classical Guitar Intensive is June 10-12. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 27. Observers must register by June 8. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Monday, June 15
Violin Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Violation Audition Intensive is June 15-19. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by June 1. Observers must register by June 11. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Friday, June 19
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning “How Can You Say That? - An Arts Critic Talks About Criticism” - Eastside Conversations
Steven Litt, Art and Architecture Critic of the Plain Dealer since 1991, will discuss the history, theory, and practice of visual arts criticism, and the role of a critic at a metropolitan daily newspaper. In addition, Litt will share some favorite stories from the trenches, reporting on local, national and global visual arts. For more information visit https://case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/monthly-lecture-series/eastside-conversations.
Monday, June 22
Core Elements in Singing
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. Core Elements in Singing is June 22-26. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by June 8. Observers must register by June 18. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Wednesday, June 24
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning - Jewish Lives: Irving Berlin: New York Genius
The Jewish Lives series, published by Yale University Press, explores the stories of historical and present-day influential individuals whose Jewish experiences shaped their contributions to culture, science, and politics. Local professors lead these book discussions. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, June 24 through July 8. For more information, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jewish-lives-irving-berlin-new-york-genius.
Wednesday, July 15
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning - Jewish Lives: Solomon: The Lure of Wisdom
The Jewish Lives series, published by Yale University Press, explores the stories of historical and present-day influential individuals whose Jewish experiences shaped their contributions to culture, science, and politics. Local professors lead these book discussions. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, July 5 through July 29. For more information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jewish-lives-solomon-lure-wisdom
Wednesday, August 5
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning - Jewish Lives: David The Divided Heart
The Jewish Lives series , published by Yale University Press, explores the stories of historical and present-day influential individuals whose Jewish experiences shaped their contributions to culture, science, and politics. Local professors lead these book discussions. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 5 through Aug. 19. For more information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jewish-lives-david-divided-heart.
Ongoing programs
Achievement Centers for Children: A Most Excellent Race
For the past 30 years, A Most Excellent Race has offered its participants a chance to run 10k or 5k or walk 5k or 1 mile to benefit Camp Cheerful and the Achievement Centers for Children. This year the race is going virtual and can be run any time between now and June 28. Register at www.AchievementCenters.org/race.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Shabbat (Friday) Evening Service
Every Shabbat (Friday) evening, Fairmount Temple offers a Shabbat service led by our clergy at 6:15 p.m. that you can stream at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Wednesday Morning Torah Study
Every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., Morning Torah Study will be held via Zoom conferencing. To be added to the group list and receive the information on Zoom for the Wednesday Morning Torah Study, please contact Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org.
Beth Jacob Congregation shifts minyamin, classes to digital platform
Beth Jacob Congregation is offering virtual services and classes. They daven Shachris on Sundays at 8:30; Monday, Thursday and Friday at 6:45; and Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/daily-tefillah. Amud Yomi is 6:15 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Daf Yomi is at 6 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan. Lox & Learn is at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Kinyan Mesechta is at 9:20 p.m. Mondays and 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; followed by Maariv; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Daily services, Monday through Friday; morning minyan, 7:15 a.m.; evening minyan, 6 p.m. Shabbat Services, Saturday; Shabbat morning, 9 a.m.; Shabbat afternoon, 6 pm. Daily services, Sunday; morning minyan, 8 a.m.; evening minyan: 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Chabad of Cleveland
Women’s Tanya: Every Tuesday at 11 a.m., take a tour through the most spiritual realms, collecting some relevant keepsakes along the way with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760. Timely Tanya: Every Thursday at 8 p.m., study selections from the Tanya to help bolster your faith and get you through these trying days with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760
Chavrusah Learning Program
Chavrusah Learning Program is offering a class every Wednesday from 8-9 p.m. that consists of a night of dynamic one-on-one learning and facilitated group discussions. For more information or for technical questions, call 512-758-2144 or email info@TheKollel.org. Use bit.ly/learn_face2face to sign in.
City Club of Cleveland offering recordings of past virtual forums
The City Club of Cleveland has a backlog of virtual and in-person forums at cityclub.org. All forums are available in video as well as podcast form. To view archives of past forums, visit cityclub.org/archives.
Cleveland Cinemas’ virtual screening room
Cleveland Cinemas opened its virtual screening room to the public where people can watch a range of films for a fee. Visit clevelandcinemas.com.
Cleveland City Dance offering free dance classes
Cleveland City Dance is living streaming dance classes so dancers can continue to grow in their art. Find a schedule of free classes at clevelandcitydance.com/virtualclasses.html.
Cleveland Institute of Music opening virtual showcase
The Cleveland Institute of Music is releasing an online showcase of student and faculty talent consisting of video recordings of its most iconic ensemble, opera and solo performances on its Facebook page. Visit facebook.com/ClevelandInstituteofMusic.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live at facebook.com/ClevelandMetroparksZoo at 11 a.m. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live at facebook.com/ClevelandMetroparks at 1 p.m.
The Cleveland Museum of Art online resources
Explore the wealth of digital resources CMA has to offer by visiting clevelandart.org/home-where-art-stay-connected.
The Cleveland Orchestra, WCLV Classical 104.9 ideastream weekday broadcasts
Created to provide musical nourishment for Northeast Ohio community, Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra includes highlights from Orchestra recordings and past concerts – running from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday on the radio and online. In addition to weekday Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra broadcasts, WCLV will continue running Cleveland Orchestra concerts at 8 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays on the radio and online. Details of the existing broadcast schedule of previously recorded and on-demand concerts are available at ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra, wclv.ideastream.org/topics/lunchtime-with-the-cleveland-orchestra and ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra-broadcasts.
Cleveland Orchestra Musicians on Social Media
With Severance Hall dark during the COVID-19 crisis, many Cleveland Orchestra musicians are recording performances at their homes and posting them on the Orchestra’s social media channels (facebook.com/clevelandorchestra, twitter.com/CleveOrchestra, instagram.com/cleveorch and youtube.com/clevelandorchestra). In addition, the Orchestra has adapted its school-based Mindful Music Moments program to reach community members of all ages across all of its social media platforms and website. This daily online initiative combines classical music with mindfulness prompts in an attempt to help reduce stress and anxiety, providing an accessible tool to boost social and emotional well-being.
College Now of Greater Cleveland
Those with concerns about how the pandemic will impact student loans or college admission status can contact College Now of Greater Cleveland and schedule a free virtual counseling session. collegenowgc.org
Columbus Museum of Art online resources
Join the CMA online as they experiment with new ways of virtually gathering, cultivating creativity and play, and building community resilience and connection together. Visit columbusmuseum.org/stay-connected for more information.
Congregation Beth El Coffee with the Cantor
Coffee with the Cantor is at 11 a.m. Wednesdays in May. Take a mid-morning break to kibitz and learn a song for your soul; us02web.zoom.us/w/84107409322
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah to host college student meet-ups
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host opportunities for college students to meet through Zoom for a check-in and learning with the date and time to be determined.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah ongoing programs
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m. every Friday; zoom.us/j/955142707 or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707. Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland is at 4 p.m. every Wednesday; zoom.us/j/994856324, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. Children are invited to join for Virtual T.O.D.A (The Open Dor Academy, our Shabbat morning children’s program) on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. for 30 minutes of fun with Holly and Rabbi Brown; us04web.zoom.us/j/78073937917, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. Havdalah Fridays will be at 9:30 p.m. May 23 and 9:35 p.m. May 30; zoom.us/j/121196610 or by calling 1-646-558-8656 and entering Meeting ID:121 196 610. The Rebbe's Tisch is a new program at 9 p.m. Thursdays, and Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters; zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389. Midweek Mishnah classes continue virtually and are at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248; no Hebrew needed, all adult learners welcome.
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening services and programs through May 24
Sundays: 9 a.m. Morning Minyan; ZOOM Meeting ID: 777187544; 9 a.m .Religious School: Music with Linda ; ZOOM Meeting ID: 702798411 9:30 a.m.; Library with Cheryl , a special program designed for students in fourth through sixth grade each Sunday morning at 9:30 am.; Zoom Meeting ID: 94324581197; 10 a.m. Religious School: Boker Or Minyan Religious school students and friends get together from 10 to 10:30 a.m. every Sunday morning; ZOOM Meeting ID: 526281467; 11:30 a.m. Boker Tov ZOOM Join Rabbi Braver and Youth & Family Director Morgan Levin each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. for a special online program for our youngest members and their grown ups.; ZOOM Meeting ID: 526873863; At noon Religious School: Library with Cheryl Religious school librarian Cheryl Agranoff will share stories and more. All are welcome; ZOOM Meeting ID: 280108827; At 2 p.m. Sundays and Fridays Crafting with Morgan Levin, Youth and Family Director; ZOOM Meeting ID: 915042637; Evening Minyans are at 5:30 p.m. Sunday- Thursday; ZOOM Meeting ID: 74444213; Morning Minyans are at 7:30 a.m. Monday-Friday; ZOOM Meeting ID: 678807396. Crafting with Morgan is at 3 p.m. on Mondays; ZOOM Meeting ID: 915042637. Perek Yomi is on Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m. with Rabbi Skolnik; ZOOM Meeting ID: 999332791. Rabbis’ Study Circle with Rabbis Skolnik and Braver is on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.; ZOOM Meeting ID: 243651229. At 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays is Short Story Circle; ZOOM Meeting ID: 243651229. Rashi+ , reading and discussion of the classic commentary of Rashi (Rabbi Shlomo ben Yitzchak) and other medieval Torah commentators is at 8:30 a.m. on Thursdays; ZOOM Meeting ID: 479161707. How to Read the Jewish Bible Book Group are Fridays at 8:15 a.m.; ZOOM Meeting ID: 334951636. Welcoming Shabbat Mindfulness Practice are on Fridays at noon.; ZOOM Meeting ID: 94107344940. Kabbalat Shabbat Service are on Fridays at 6:30 p.m.; ZOOM Meeting ID: 416257518. Shabbat Warmup is on Saturdays at 9 a..m.; ZOOM Meeting ID: 628202612. Shabbat Morning Service is on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.; ZOOM Meeting ID: 628202612. Shabbat Clubhouse (Grades K-6) is on Saturdays at 11 a.m.; ZOOM Meeting ID: 72741365540.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning offers an array of remote courses and lectures that provide an opportunity for live exchange of ideas with expert faculty. case.edu/lifelonglearning
Daily Digital Inspiration
Rabbi Avi Goldstein of Beth Jacob Congregation in Columbus is offering a relevant and inspirational D'Var Torah every day that is no more than 3 minutes long in a WhatsApp group. To join, visit chat.whatsapp.com/Bj60wOyqqQA2lYv6MCFLuB.
Federation offering therapy during COVID-19 pandemic
In partnership with Jewish Family Services Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Access Jewish Cleveland Help Hotline is offering a therapist from JSFA to be available and on call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at accessjewishcleveland.org or 216-292-INFO (4636).
Fine Arts Association in Willoughby going Virtual for summer 2020 session
All Fine Arts Association summer 2020 camps, classes, and private music lessons will take place remotely. Summer 2020 registrations are open now. Learn more and register by visiting fineartsassociation.org or calling 440-951-7500, ext. 100.
Great Lakes Science Center releases virtual early childhood programming
The Great Lakes Science Center has released a series of free early childhood STEM programming videos catered to families with children ages 5 and younger on its website. The videos feature a book families can read along with followed by a related experiment they can complete at home with common household items. Visit greatscience.com/engage/early-childhood-resources to watch the videos.
Great Lakes Science Center virtual STEM summer camp options
Great Lakes Science Center’s Camp Curiosity program is offering new Camps@Home virtual STEM summer camp options this year. Every one of the previously scheduled summer day camps for kids in grades K-8 will have a corresponding home version. Visit greatscience.com/camps/summer-day-camps.
Hiram College Art and Design program’s Juried Student Art Show
Featuring the work of students from diverse art disciplines, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and video, the exhibition is open to the public and can be accessed through the College’s website at www.hiram.edu/artshow. Guests can also read the gallery director’s welcome, the juror’s statement, and sign the guest book.
InMotion offers virtual Parkinson’s assistance
InMotion, a Cleveland nonprofit that assists those with Parkinson’s disease, will continue its efforts through free virtual classes, support groups over teleconference calls and connecting with its clients and carepartners to guarantee they have access to proper care. Visit beinmotion.org.
JCC of Greater Columbus offers virtual personal training at home
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus is offering clients the ability to purchase virtual home workout sessions. One hour-long session is $60, one 45-minute session is $48 and one 30-minute session is $33. Three 30-minute home written workouts is $30, and there’s a special where four 30-minute virtual sessions is $99. Clients are required to have access to some equipment at home. If interested, contact JCC Fitness Director Carlie Synder at csnyder@columbusjcc.org.
Jewish Family Services in Columbus workshop series
Join Jewish Family Services in Columbus Mondays at 10 a.m. for its workshop series, “Monday Buzz with Jewish Family Services.” Workshops include: “Tips for taking care of you during the COVID-19 crisis” May 18; TBD, June 1; and “Speaking to be understood and listening to understand” on June 8.
Jewish Federations of North America provides daily content
The Jewish Federations of North America caters to the Jewish community with daily videos, resources, virtual meet-ups and nonprofit loans through its website at jewishtogether.org.
jHUB StoryWalk at home
Sign up to receive a special package in the mail with all the materials and instructions for a fun “Sammy Spider's First Shavuot” StoryWalk. The StoryWalk can be done on a hike, in your neighborhood or even in your own house. Register at eventbrite.com/e/jhub-storywalk-at-home-tickets-104092359048.
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is taking a tour of the world and all of its offerings to curate cultural connections aligned with the museum’s mission and values. Explore exhibits, art, film, literature, lectures and more through their weekly blog posts. You can also sign up to receive a weekly e-newsletter that brings the cultural content into your home. Visit maltzmuseum.org/connect to learn more.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland
Stay connected with The J’s online community by visiting their following Facebook Pages and Groups: Mandel JCC Facebook Page, Mandel JCC Fitness Group, Mandel JCC Family Place Group, Mandel JCC J-Day Camps Facebook Page and Camp Wise Facebook Page.
NCJW/CLE ask Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe
National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe will be answering questions when it comes to thrifting and what her and her staff have been up to. Questions can be sent to her at thriftiqueshowroom@gmail.com and will be answered at facebook.com/ThriftiqueShowroom/.
The Park Synagogue Services
All Shabbat, as well as morning and evening minyans will now be conducted virtually through Zoom until further notice. Visit www.parksynagogue.org for more information.
PJ Library offers interactive virtual content
The PJ Library features virtual activities and live content available for children and at facebook.com/PJLibrary.
Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools online database
The Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools has various webinars and videos available featuring advice on how Jewish day schools can navigate through this period of online learning. Visit prizmah.org/gatherings to learn more.
Ramah offering programs to view at home
Ramah’s Ba-Bayit is a compilation of programs from Ramah camps and Israel programs. Interested individuals can access these videos from Zoom and Facebook Live to view at home. For more information, visit campramah.org/ramah-ba-bayit.
Solon Center for the Arts
Take virtual arts classes at discounted rates. Visit solonarts.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx.
Solon Chamber offering various resources through pandemic
Solon Chamber of Commerce will be offering a number of resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find information and resources at solonchamber.com. In partnership with the city of Solon and the Solon Senior Center, the chamber compiled a list of Solon restaurants open for delivery and take-out to help support local businesses. For the full list, visit solonchamber.com/stay-safe--shop-local.html.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Coffee with Rabbi Vann
Get your day started with Rabbi Vann on Tuesdays from 8:30-9 a.m. Log in to Zoom with your coffee or tea and your breakfast to connect with each other and catch up with Rabbi Vann. Visit zoom.us/s/335898534.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Coffee with Rabbi Shana
Get your day started with Rabbi Shana on Thursdays from 8:30-9 a.m. Log in to Zoom with your coffee or tea and your breakfast to connect with each other and catch up with Rabbi Shana. Visit zoom.us/j/97976447041.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Storytime with Rabbi Shana
Every Friday at 5 p.m. Adults and kids are invited to get comfortable in your favorite chair or find your special spot on the floor and join Rabbi Shana for a story to welcome Shabbat. Visit zoom.us/s/718705451
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Our Tent Café and T’filah
Every Sunday at 10 a.m., bring your bagel and cream cheese and favorite drink and catch up with friends Then join Rabbi Shana and Deb Rogers at 10:30 for T’filah. Visit zoom.us/j/96635845936
Talespinner Children’s Theatre provides online content
Talespinner Children’s Theatre, a theater company based in Cleveland, has posted videos made by its educational staff to its YouTube channel and Facebook page for families and children to learn theater games, activities and crafts while at home. Visit youtube.com/channel/UCpmh1tWSlKfkinTWqUxksOQ and facebook.com/TCT4kids.
Thrive at Work offering free resources for remote work shift
Thrive at Work, a workplace consulting practice based in Cleveland, released a remote work toolkit and virtual community to help organizations and businesses tackle remote work, leadership, communication and juggling work and kids at home. The free resources include a virtual community for leaders; virtual office hours at 1 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; leadership coaching; and articles and guides to jumpstart remote work. All of the Thrive at Work resources can be accessed at thriveatworkteam.com/thrive-remotely.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue hosting podcast
Congregation Torat Emet’s Rabbi Ari Neuman is hosting a podcast, “The Characters You Do Not Know,” at anchor.fm/ari-neuman. He will cover the stores of minor characters in Tanach. The podcast is also available on Spotify, which is linked on the podcast’s homepage. Congregation Torat Emet is in Bexley.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue service times and classes
Shacharit 8:25 a.m. Sunday and 7:25 a.m. Monday-Friday. Mincha/Maariv: 6:50 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6:55 p.m. Friday (following Pre-Shabbat Ruach at 6:25 p.m.). The Book of Hoshaya with Rabbi Neuman: Sunday morning, 9 a.m. Contemporary Halacha: Understanding the Hallel Debate : Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. Insights from the Weekly Parsha with Rabbi Zack: Monday and Wednesday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mesillat Yesharim: The Path of the Just with Rabbi Neuman: Tuesday and Thursday 12:30-1:30 p.m.
YMCA offering free classes, childcare for medical personnel, nursing home employees
The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is offering free, on-demand exercise videos for YMCA members and nonmembers accessible on its website at clevelandymca.org. The YMCA is also offering childcare for medical personnel, first responders, nursing home/assisted living employees and children services employees. Additional info can be found at bit.ly/2QJ5ZdO or the YMCA Payment Registrar Office by calling 216-263-6860.