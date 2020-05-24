Monday, May 25
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links. 8 a.m and 6 p.m.
Nefesh B’Nefesh VIRTUAL Aliyah Seminar: Dollars and Sense for Retirees and Empty Nesters
Considering Aliyah? Nefesh B’Nefesh is offering virtual informational sessions and personal meetings. At noon May 25: Aliyah Dollars and Sense for Retirees and Empty Nesters. At 2 p.m. May 25: Aliyah Dollars and Sense for Families. To register and see the full calendar visit www.nbn.org.il/events. For more information about Aliyah and Nefesh B’Nefesh, go to www.nbn.org.il, call 1-866-425-4924 or send a WhatsApp message to 551-800-5414.
University Heights to host virtual Memorial Day ceremony
The city will hold its traditional ceremony this year, but online. The virtual ceremony will be broadcast on the University Heights YouTube channel (youtube.com/channel/UCA82j5L_CkQxK9cXP_qrXvw) at 1 p.m. May 25. The ceremony also will be shown on the city hall Facebook page (facebook.com/UniversityHeightsCityHall).
Tuesday, May 26
jHUB StoryWalk at home
Sign up to receive a special package in the mail with all the materials and instructions for a fun “Sammy Spider's First Shavuot” StoryWalk. The StoryWalk can be done on a hike, in your neighborhood or even in your own house. Register by May 26 at eventbrite.com/e/jhub-storywalk-at-home-tickets-104092359048.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services.
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links. 7:15 am and 6 p,m.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Premier of Tikkun@Home
Experience the first ever Tikkun@Home where over 30 of our community rabbis, cantors, Jewish educators, college professors, lawyers and community leaders pre-recorded their presentations for you to enjoy and experience your own Tikkun Leil Shavuot at home. All of the videos will go live at 10 a.m. onto the Tikun@Home YouTube channel, cutt.ly/tikkun-at-home-youtube. (These videos will remain on the YouTube Channel for you to view before, during and long after Shavuot has ended,). Learn more and see our many sponsors on our Tikkun@Home website bnaijeshurun.org/tikkun_at_home.
Hebrew: Advanced Hebrew Literature (REMOTE)
Judith Shamir teaches Hebrew literature from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, from May 26 through June 30. The course engages advanced students in fictional novels and plays by leading Israeli authors and playwrights. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
Hebrew: Advanced Conversational Hebrew (REMOTE)
Rivka Taub teaches conversational Hebrew from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, from May 26 through June 30. The course allows students to reach their goal of communicating in Israel's native language as well as enjoy Hebrew literature, songs, drama and film, read Israeli newspapers and view Israeli television. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Torah Study with Susan Wyner
From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. join in for a close reading of the Torah as we make our way through our most central text. We are currently studying the book of Deuteronomy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Parshat Hashavua with Professor Doron Kalir, CSU
From noon to 1 p.m., discuss the weekly Torah portion from a liberal viewpoint. In particular, we will examine implications of the text for today's community and the meaning of Emunah (faith) in the 21st century. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Masorti Israel Tikkun
Masorti Israel is conducting a Tikkun at 1 p.m. May 26 (8 p.m. Israel Time) and running through the night. Information and registration can be found at www.masorti.org.il/tikunonline.
Examine Some Things Newish about Being Jewish hosted by NCJW/CLE
NCJW/CLE will host a Zoom webinar led by Cheryl Gordon from noon to 1:15 p.m. Topic: How to Argue Jewishly. In this session, we’ll talk about how to drive home a point without proving that the other person is wrong or making her feel stupid. We’ll learn how to put into action some techniques that can help us navigate and learn from each other. Visit us02web.zoom.us/j/84459642297.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Conversational Hebrew with Rabbi Josh Foster
From 2 to 3 p.m., join for Hebrew conversation and learning with Rabbi Josh. We will watch and practice through a variety of Hebrew video clips. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club Happy Hour
At 5 p.m. everyone is invited to discuss topics of current interest along with a little comedy on the side. The topic this week is Sports Update: Baseball and Football - New Rules. These discussions are open to everyone and drinks are optional. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Gramercy Book Club LIVE! on Zoom: American Dirt
Register for Gramercy Book Club’s LIVE! May book club discussion of “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins. The LIVE! Zoom discussion at 7 p.m. will be facilitated by Mónica Ayala-Martínez, director of the Latin American and Caribbean Studies concentration at Denison University. Registration for this free LIVE! book club discussion is on Eventbrite where you will receive login information and full instructions. eventbrite.com/e/gramercy-book-club-live-discussion-on-zoom-american-dirt-tickets-102190175566
JewishColumbus to host virtual community celebration
JewishColumbus’ board of trustees will host a virtual community celebration titled “One Community” from 8 to 8:30 p.m. May 26. The event will feature updates from JewishColumbus’ agencies, appearances by lay leaders and a video intended to inspire the community. Those interested can register for free at bit.ly/2yZsAfX. Contact Lisa Wein, JewishColumbus’ director of missions and events, at lisa@jewishcolumbus.org with questions.
Wednesday, May 27
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links. 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mishnah: The New Scripture with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
Most Jewish institutions and values, while based on the Bible, were created by the ancient rabbis. The Mishnah and its expansion into the full Talmud are the core texts for our Jewish foundations. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links. From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Hebrew: Intermediate Conversational (REMOTE)
Rivka Taub teaches Conversational Hebrew from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, from May 27 through July 1. The course allows students to reach their goal of communicating in Israel's native language as well as enjoy Hebrew literature, songs, drama and film, read Israeli newspapers and view Israeli television. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
Kent State Fashion Museum highlights Women After WW1: Change in Roles. Change in Clothes hosted by NCJW/CLE
Zoom webinar hosted by NCJW/CLE from 1 to 2 p.m. Sara Hume, Kent State Fashion Museum curator, will explore the changing roles for women during and immediately following World War I through a careful examination of how they dressed through images from the museum. The tremendous losses suffered because of the war and the ensuing influenza pandemic of 1918-19 resulted in dramatic changes in women’s lives resulting in a transformation in women’s clothing styles. wizevents.com/register/register_add.php?sessid=11564&id=7363.
FIDF WOMEN’S BRIGADE Livestream
Join FIDF’s National Women at 3 p.m. for a virtual event featuring Safra A. Catz, CEO of Oracle Corporation; Yasmin Lukatz, startup investor and philanthropist; and Lt. (Res.) Noam, paramedic in IDF Armored Corps. Register at fidf.org/covid19/engage/womens-event-registration.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: What to Read Live
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library on Facebook Live at 8 p.m. every Wednesday for live reading recommendations. Visit facebook.com/events/2945027638890283.
Young Adults with Epilepsy with Dr. Jessica Fesler and Dr. Vineet Punia
Join adult epileptologists Dr. Jessica Fesler and Dr. Vineet Punia from The Cleveland Clinic Epilepsy Center from 7 to 9 p.m. via Zoom. Connect with other young adults who understand epilepsy, learn proactive ways to better manage your seizures, and discover ways to empower your life. RSVP to Leigh Goldie at Leigh@empoweringepilepsy.org or 440-248-6158, and you will be sent a meeting registration link.
Young Leadership Division Business Networking Event – The Cleveland Food Industry: The Impact of COVID-19
Connect with like-minded young professionals from 8 to 9 p.m. for a timely discussion about the impact of COVID-19 on Cleveland's food industry. Plus, we'll discuss how the Federation is working to provide emergency food assistance to our most vulnerable populations. Register at eventbrite.com/e/yld-business-networking-cleveland-food-industry-the-impact-of-covid-19-registration-105261652436
Thursday, May 28
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links. 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Secrecy, Shame, and Scaffolds: Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter
Angela Fasick and Instructor of Lifelong Learning will lead a remote lecture on Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, May 28 through June 18. Member cost is $64 and nonmember cost is $79. For information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning or call 216-368-2091.
Holocaust & Humanity Center, JCRC host two-part digital series
Join at noon May 28 for a panel discussion with diverse community leaders about the ways the pandemic has stoked not only antisemitism, but other forms of xenophobia and impacted local communities. Learn ways to combat hate when you see it online and in your community. The Zoom webinar series is open and free to the public, but registration is required at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ueH434KlT0Cg-b-Rxya7Bw.
Family Shavuot Celebration: Meet Me at Mount Sinai
Join the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism for a Family Shavuot Celebration: Meet Me at Mount Sinai at 4 p.m. May 28. Visit uscj.org/connect/family-shavuot-celebration-meet-me-at-mount-sinai.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Family Shavuot & Tell with Julie Sukert and Dr. Rafi Simon
At 6:30 p.m. join for a virtual goodnight in your pajamas. Say hello to friends and get ready for bedtime. Bring a special friend (teddy bear, doll, etc.) to share, hear a story and say the Shema. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/snl for Zoom links and more information.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Shavuot Night Live
Join virtually for services and live Zoom sessions led by our clergy, educators, community teachers and professionals. The evening begins with a young family Shavuot program at 6:30 p.m. followed by live study sessions throughout the evening until the early hours of the morning. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/snl for a complete schedule of the evening, and more information.
Temple Emanu El Shavuot Yizkor Service
Begins at 7 p.m. via live stream and Zoom. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org to request the meeting ID and password.
Beth Tikvah's Virtual Torahthon
Join Beth Tikvah from 7:30 to 9 p.m. to celebrate the holiday of Shavuot and the giving of Torah. zoom.us/j/6148856286?pwd=cnpENW9HYXRVR3Z4STdreFBkMHIwUT09
Temple Emanu El’s Shavuot Yizkor Service
Begins at 7 p.m. May 28. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org or 216-454-1209 for information.
Rabbi Skoff's SPECIAL Annual Shavuot Study Session on Zoom
Rabbi Skoff will interview Middle East Scholar David Makovsky from 7:20 to 8 p.m. for a discussion on Peace Treaties, Wars and COVID-19: How Do Leaders Make Decisions. Rabbi Skoff will interview Udi Sportas, Park congregant and professional nurse, on how he experienced the Coronavirus in his own life from 8:20 to 9 p.m. for a discussion on Living With & Recovering From The Coronavirus. us02web.zoom.us/j/81974974229,
The Temple Tifereth Israel Erev Shavuot Study Session with Rabbi Klein
Join Rabbi Klein for an Erev Shavuot study session at 7:30 p.m. The Book of Psalms: Mirror of the Torah; email jmendelson@ttti.org for the Zoom link.
Rabbinical Assembly’s Live Tikkun
The first-ever live virtual Tikkun Leil Shavuot will be 9 p.m. May 28 to 9 a.m. May 29, broadcast live at www.tinyurl.com/RATikkun. View the full schedule for the event at rabbinicalassembly.org/story/schedule-tikkun-leil-shavuot and a list of synagogues and organizations that will be tuning in at rabbinicalassembly.org/taxonomy/term/5690.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Shavuot Festival Ma’ariv Serivce
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/snl for the Zoom and livestream links. Begins at 9:45 p.m.
Friday, May 29
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: 1st day Shavuot; Shabbat & Festival Service
Begins at 9 a.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-holidays-shavuot for the Zoom and livestream links.
Virtual Race for the Place to benefit The Gathering Place
A virtual Race for the Place is planned from May 29 through June 7. Join The Gathering Place at 9 a.m. June 7 on Facebook Live and Instagram Live. Start your team, register for someone else's team or make a donation at racefortheplace.com.
Beth Tikvah Shavuot Morning Service & Yizkor
Join Rabbi Kellner and Rabbinic Intern Deborah Goldberg on Zoom at 9:30 a.m. at zoom.us/j/6148856286?pwd=cnpENW9HYXRVR3Z4STdreFBkMHIwUT09 or using the Meeting ID or call in numbers; Meeting ID: 614 885 6286; Password: Hope6121; DIAL IN: 1 312 626 6799.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Friday evening Service
Begins at 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
jHUB Celebrates Shabbat on Facebook Live - Shavuot Edition
Join Rabbi Melinda, Rabbi Chase, Danya, and Samia as we welcome Shabbat and lead the Shabbat blessings on Facebook live at 6 p.m. May 29 at facebook.com/jHUBCle. Visit hubcle.org/how-to-do-jew to find the Shabbat Blessings to follow along.
The Temple Tifereth Israel - Kabbalat Shabbat Service
Stream this service every Friday in May beginning at 6 p.m. at ttti.org/live-streaming-home-page and choose the CHAPEL viewing portal.
Youngstown JCC esports online tournament: Fortnite
Join the Youngstown JCC Esports Arena for online tournaments through the month of May. At 6:30 p.m. May 29: Fortnite on all gaming platforms; register by May 28. More info and register at jccyoungstown.org/esports.
Beyond the Book Jacket: Caroline Leavitt & Jenna Blum
Join Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. May 29 on Facebook Live at facebook.com/cuyahogalib for a conversation with authors Caroline Leavitt and Jenna Blum. Leavitt is a New York Times and USA Today best-selling author and her soon-to-be-released novel, “With or Without You,” is a story about twists of fate, the shifting terrains of love and coming into your own. New York Times best-selling author Jenna Blum's novel, “The Lost Family” paints a vivid portrait of marriage, family and the haunting grief of World War II in an emotionally charged tale that spans a generation.
MedWish International’s virtual race
MedWish International has announced plans for a virtual “race” May 29-31 to raise funds in support of the organization’s mission to bring critical medical supplies and equipment to those in need. The socially distanced fundraiser will honor the front-line workers serving amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Visit www.medwish.org/miles to register, join a team, set up a fundraiser or donate. For more information about MedWish’s COVID-19 Relief Efforts, visit www.medwish.org/COVID19.
Saturday, May 30
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: 2nd day Shavuot
Confirmation service begins at 9 am. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Yizkor expected to begin at 10:45 a.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-holidays-shavuot for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
From 9 to 10 a.m. gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
The Temple Tifereth Israel - Torah Study
Shabbat (Saturday) morning Torah study discussion led by Rabbi Klein beginning at 9:15 a.m. every Saturday in May. Visit ttti.org/live-streaming-home-page and choose the portal for the Hartzmark Room. To allow your participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, please respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi.
Youngstown JCC esports online tournament: Madden 20 on Xbox One
Join the Youngstown JCC Esports Arena for online tournaments through the month of May. At 2 p.m. May 31: Madden 20on Xbox One; register by May 30. More info and register at jccyoungstown.org/esports.
The Temple Tifereth Israel Adult Learning with Rabbi Cohen
Join Rabbi Cohen at 3:30 p.m. for an adult learning session on Jewish Time, Text, Memory, and Identity. Email jmendelson@ttti.org for the Zoom link.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
Begins at 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Nature Center at Shaker Lakes Annual Benefit
The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes’ Annual Benefit, Nature at Night, at 7:30 p.m. May 30 will transition to a virtual fundraising experience, consisting of solely online giving, a silent auction and highlighted with a live Zoom event for attendees to gather virtually and toast the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes. For more information visit shakerlakes.org.
Sunday, May 31
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links. 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Temple Emanu El’s "What the Temple Mount Floor Looked Like”
Learn about King Herod’s ornate opus sectile floors at 9:30 a.m. The presentation, "What the Temple Mount Floor Looked Like," features archaeologist Frankie Snyder. To join the conference, contact Len Gold gonzo11@roadrunner.com to request the meeting ID and password.
The Temple Tifereth Israel Adult Learning with Rabbi Klein
Join Rabbi Klein for an Adult Learning Series at 10:30 a.m. on Jewish Ethics: What to Do and Why to Do It. For the Zoom link, please email jmendelson@ttti.org.
Menorah Park’s Feed the Mind – Feed the Body
Celebrate Older Americans Month with Feed the Mind – Feed the Body Free Boxed Lunch and Activity Kit Pick-Up for Community Seniors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 31. To ensure safety and availability, registration is required. Call Deanna Snider at 216-831-6500, ext. 322
Monday, June 1
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links. 7:15 a.m and 6 p.m.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: What’s NU? With Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria
From 10 to 11 a.m. join Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria for a topical text study and discussion on the most relevant Jewish topics of the day. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
The Monday Buzz with Jewish Family Services (Columbus)
Handling Your Cash During Covid with Kyra Crook, Career and Financial Capability Consultant at 10 a.m. Kyra shares tips for budgeting, credit, and cleaning up your finances during COVID-19. To register, visit jfscolumbus.org/community/ and for questions email workshops@jfscolumbus.org.
Temple Emanu El Men's Book Group
The Men’s Group will discuss “Column of Fire” by Ken Follett via Zoom at 3 p.m. Contact Stan Levy shakerstan@gmail.com to request the meeting ID and password.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Storytime with Rafi
From 4 to 4:30 p.m. join B’nai Jeshurun’s Librarian Dr. Rafi Simon each week for story time. Stories will cover a wide range of Jewish themes. Geared for Pre-K through second grade students. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: A Night of Scattergories with ATID
At 7 p.m. ATID (B’nai Jeshurun’s 20s & 30s group) is playing games online again, but this time we’re taking on Scattergories. No experience is required, but you will need to be a fast thinker and know lots of words. Everyone must have a second device that can access wifi and also a pen and paper. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Neffesh Ha-Chayyim – The Mystical Secrets of God, Life, the Universe and Everything with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
This book by Rabbi Chaim of Volozhindelves deep into Kabbalah, Biblical texts and Rabbinic teachings to expound on the most fundamental questions of Jewish belief and practice. Among the topics we will explore are the nature of God, the relationship of God, the human soul and the universe, the power of prayer and mitzvot, the source of evil and suffering, the nature of repentance, achieving union with the Divine and bringing about redemption. “The Soul of Life: The Complete Neffesh Ha-Chayyim,” by Rabbi Chaimof Volozhin, translated by EliezerLipa(Leonard) Moskowitz, published by New DavarPublications, is the only translation that includes the full text, including kabbalistic sections. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Cello Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Cello Audition Intensive is June 1-5. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 18. Observers must register by May 28. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Bassoon Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Bassoon Audition Intensive is June 1-5. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 18. Observers must register by May 28. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Piano Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Piano Audition Intensive is June 1-5 for western hemisphere time zones. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 18. Observers must register by May 28. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Wednesday, June 3
Temple Emanu El Brotherhood’s sponsored “Lunch Bunch”
Enjoy conversation and comradery at Temple Emanu El Brotherhood’s sponsored “Lunch Bunch” at noon featuring a discussion about “Ruth: Backing Biblical Norms.” For Zoom link and materials, contact Larry Mattes larryj18@ma-marketing.net.
Judaism at Home
A five-part Jewish literacy series about how Judaism is observed at home, which is particularly relevant at this time, when the only place Judaism can thrive is at home. This offering will touch on many areas, ranging from the things we do upon waking, to how we eat our meals, elements of prayer, and the basics of Shabbat. The content will include practical guidance, in the style of DIY, as well as deeper insights about why we do what we do. Class begins on Wednesday, June 3 at 7 p.m. Class will last for five Wednesdays. Visit chabadofcleveland.com/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/4728088/jewish/JLI-Courses.htm for more information.
Beyond the Book Jacket: Elliot Ackerman
Join Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. June 3 for a conversation with Elliot Ackerman, the widely acclaimed author of “Red Dress in Black and White,” a stirring, timely new novel that unfolds over the course of a single day in Istanbul and follows the story of an American woman attempting to leave behind her life in Turkey – and to leave without her husband. RSVP to the Facebook Live event at facebook.com/events/710532903085187.
Viola Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Viola Audition Intensive is June 3-5. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 20. Observers must register by June 1. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Thursday, June 4
Hebrew: Advanced Conversational (REMOTE)
Judith Shamir teaches conversational Hebrew from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, from June 4 through July 9. The course allows students to reach their goal of communicating in Israel's native language as well as enjoy Hebrew Literature, songs, drama and film, read Israeli newspapers and view Israeli television. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
Hebrew: Advanced Beginner Classical (REMOTE)
Holly Litwin teaches beginner classical Hebrew from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, from June 4 through July 9. The course exposes students to the sights and sounds of the original Hebrew letters as they appear in the Bible. Students will have multiple opportunities to absorb the content using various activities, games, and manipulatives. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
Women IN Philanthropy’s Panel Discussion with the Writers and Producers of Crip Camp
Join a lively panel discussion from 7 to 8 p.m. with the documentary’s writers, directors, and producers about the movie, the American Disabilities Act, and how our Cleveland Jewish community is helping to continue this important work. Register at: eventbrite.com/e/film-panel-discussion-with-the-writers-and-producers-of-crip-camp-registration-105024808028
Hebrew: Intermediate Conversational (REMOTE)
Rivka Taub teaches conversational Hebrew from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, from June 4 through July 9. The course allows students to reach their goal of communicating in Israel's native language as well as enjoy Hebrew Literature, songs, drama and film, read Israeli newspapers and view Israeli television. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
Friday, June 5
Oboe Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Oboe Audition Intensive is June 5-7. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 22. Observers must register by June 3. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Virtual Summer Celebration in Song with Jewish Musician Dan Nichols
Jewish musician Dan Bichols will virtually join Temple Israel for its Friday night Summer Celebration in Song at 6 p.m. June 5 via Zoom and Facebook Live. For the Zoom link, visit templeisrael.org. The temple’s Facebook can be found at facebook.com/pg/templeisraelcolumbus.
Saturday, June 6
32nd Annual Run/Walk for Hunger
The virtual race will benefit the Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland. Visit give.hungernetwork.org/event/32nd-annual-run-walk-for-hunger/e268720.
Sunday, June 7
Virtual Race for the Place to benefit The Gathering Place
For the safety of participants and the community and in light of the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, the Board of Directors for The Gathering Place has made the decision to hold a virtual Race for the Place from May 29 through June 7. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Race for the Place and they plan to make it a special celebration. Join The Gathering Place at 9 a.m. June 7 on Facebook Live and Instagram Live. Start your team, register for someone else's team or make a donation at racefortheplace.com.
Speak Life Resiliency Run
The virtual race will benefit the Coleman Professional Services & PHS SMART Lab. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/speaklife.asp.
Monday, June 8
The Monday Buzz with Jewish Family Services (Columbus)
Speaking to be Understood & Listening to Understand with Cassandra Steward, Career Consultant at 8 a.m. on Zoom. Good communication is a key ingredient in parenting. Whether you are parenting or work with parents, you will take away some practical tips for people to practice with their children and co-parents. To register, visit jfscolumbus.org/community and for questions email workshops@jfscolumbus.org.
Jews and Revolutions
The link between Jews and revolution is often taken for granted, yet in practice has been far more tumultuous. This course will explore the ways that revolutionary thinkers understood Jews and Jewish identity, and the assumptions that underlay their approaches. From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, June 8-29. case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jews-and-revolutions-remote
Piano Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Piano Audition Intensive is June 8-12 for eastern hemisphere time zones. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 25. Observers must register by June 4. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Tuesday, June 9
Hebrew: Introduction to Conversational (REMOTE)
Leah Cooper teaches For True Beginners: Conversational Hebrew from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, from June 9 through July 14. The course allows students to reach their goal of communicating in Israel's native language as well as enjoy Hebrew literature, songs, drama and film, read Israeli newspapers and view Israeli television. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
Beyond the Book Jacket: Kimmery Martin
Join Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. June 9 for a conversation with Kimmery Martin. Her latest book, “The Antidote for Everything,” is a whip-smart and timely novel in which two doctors travel a surprising path when they must choose between treating their patients and keeping their jobs. The New York Times writes that "Martin leverages her own background as a doctor to great effect throughout.” RSVP to the Facebook Live event at facebook.com/events/2602111096741581.
Wednesday, June 10
Classical Guitar Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Classical Guitar Intensive is June 10-12. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 27. Observers must register by June 8. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Cleveland State University Alumni College @ Home: A tea leaf reading of the 2020 election
Even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep much of the country under lockdown, campaigning for the 2020 election has already begun. Join Edward Horowitz, associate professor in the School of Communication, in a special Zoom presentation about the campaign at 7 p.m. Register at csualumni.com/events-travel/events/alumni-college-at-home-horowitz.
Friday, June 12
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Virtual Canine Shabbat
At 6:15 p.m. welcome in Shabbat and bring your four-legged friend too. We’ll join together through Zoom as we share, sing and celebrate with our dogs. Every dog will receive the “Barking Blessing” and we will also light the candles and say the kiddush. Those without dogs can join, and all pets are welcome. Send a photo of your dog (or pet) to Shani Kadis (shanikadis@bnaijeshurun.org) by June 5. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Saturday, June 13
Purple Stride Cleveland
Virtual race will benefit The Walk To End Pancreatic Cancer. Visit secure.pancan.org/site/TR?fr_id=1958&pg=entry.
Sunday, June 14
Transplant House of Cleveland Cares
The virtual race will benefit The Transplant House of Cleveland. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/transplanthouse.asp.
AJC Virtual Global Forum 2020, June 14-18
AJC will be hosting its global forum virtually, the same week the forum was scheduled for Berlin, June 14-18. Visit ajc.org/virtualglobalforum2020 to sign up to receive an update when registration opens for the various sessions.
Temple Emanu El Women’s Book Group
Women’s Book Group will discuss “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens at 7 p.m. The event may be on Zoom or in person. Contact Sue Maier suemaier365@gmail.com for details.
Monday, June 15
Violin Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Violation Audition Intensive is June 15-19. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by June 1. Observers must register by June 11. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Tuesday, June 16
LIVE on Zoom: An Evening with Connie Schultz
At 7 p.m., join Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Connie Schultz, in conversation with WOSU’s Ann Fisher, as she launches her debut novel, “The Daughters of Erietown,” a powerful story about hidden desires, long-held secrets, and the sacrifices people make for family and for their dreams. Tickets at $35 are available on Eventbrite, eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-pulitzer-prize-winning-journalist-connie-schultz-tickets-94906703505
Adaptive Jewish Thinking: Ancient and Modern Models
From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, June 16 through July 7, Rabbi Rachel Sabath Beit-Halachmi will focus on significant texts and Jewish thinkers in times of crises. What principles guided their thinking? From Moses to the Rabbis of the Talmud, to Theodore Herzl to Henrietta Szold, the course will focus on a study of primary texts and the core principles of four thinkers as they confronted major crises. case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/adaptive-jewish-thinking-ancient-and-modern-models
Friday, June 19
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning “How Can You Say That? - An Arts Critic Talks About Criticism” - Eastside Conversations
Steven Litt, art and architecture critic of the Plain Dealer since 1991, will discuss the history, theory, and practice of visual arts criticism, and the role of a critic at a metropolitan daily newspaper, at noon June 19. In addition, Litt will share some favorite stories from the trenches, reporting on local, national and global visual arts. For more information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/monthly-lecture-series/eastside-conversations.
Saturday, June 20
Sherwin Williams Where Will Color Take You?
The virtual race will benefit Youth Challenge. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/sherwinwilliams.asp.
Sunday, June 21
Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio’s 18th Annual Walk, Rock & Run
Virtual race will benefit The Diversity Center. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/diversity.asp.
Monday, June 22
Core Elements in Singing
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. Core Elements in Singing is June 22-26. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by June 8. Observers must register by June 18. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Wednesday, June 24
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning - Jewish Lives: Irving Berlin: New York Genius
The Jewish Lives series, published by Yale University Press, explores the stories of historical and present-day influential individuals whose Jewish experiences shaped their contributions to culture, science, and politics. Local professors lead these book discussions. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, June 24 through July 8. For more information, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jewish-lives-irving-berlin-new-york-genius.
Saturday, June 27
Baseball Heritage Museum 5K
Virtual race will benefit The Baseball Heritage Museum. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/baseballheritage.asp.
Sunday, June 28
Achievement Centers for Children: A Most Excellent Race
For the past 30 years, A Most Excellent Race has offered its participants a chance to run 10k or 5k or walk 5k or 1 mile to benefit Camp Cheerful and the Achievement Centers for Children. This year the race is going virtual and can be run anytime between now and June 28. Register at www.AchievementCenters.org/race.
Tuesday, June 30
An Umbrella Full of Holes: A History of Jewish Humor
From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, June 30 through July 21. Why are the Jews so funny? What is unique about Jewish humor? Why are so many comedians, satirical novelists, and film directors Jewish? In this short course, we will seek to answer these questions by tracing the history of Jewish humor from the nineteenth century to the present, following the migration of Jewish humor across the European continent to America (and Israel), where the Jewish funnyman and funnywoman have transformed the cultural landscape. We will also look at how the Jews have used laughter as both a coping mechanism and an instrument of self-defense against pogroms, forced migrations, and even the Holocaust. Taught by Avinoam J. Patt, Ph.D, Doris and Simon Konover Chair of Judaic Studies; Director, Center for Judaic Studies and Contemporary Jewish Life at the University of Connecticut. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/umbrella-full-holes-history-jewish-humor-remote.
Saturday, July 4
Smiles for Sophie 13th Annual Birthday Bash and Dash
Virtual race will benefit Smiles for Sophie Forever, a foundation confronting pediatric brain cancer. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/sophie.asp.
Thursday, July 9
LIVE! on Zoom: An Evening with Hidden Valley Road author Robert Kolker
Join bestselling and award-winning author Robert Kolker, in conversation with journalist Joselin Linder (“The Family Gene”), about his No. 1 New York Times bestselling book and Oprah’s Book Club pick, “Hidden Valley Road,” the heartrending story of a midcentury American family with 12 children, six of them diagnosed with schizophrenia, that became science's great hope in the quest to understand the disease. Registrants will receive login information and full instructions through Eventbrite. General admission is $5; General admission plus a copy of “Hidden Valley Road” is $35. Register at eventbrite.com/e/live-on-zoom-an-evening-with-hidden-valley-road-author-robert-kolker-tickets-105860082356.
Wednesday, July 15
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning - Jewish Lives: Solomon: The Lure of Wisdom
The Jewish Lives series, published by Yale University Press, explores the stories of historical and present-day influential individuals whose Jewish experiences shaped their contributions to culture, science, and politics. Local professors lead these book discussions. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, July 5 through July 29. For more information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jewish-lives-solomon-lure-wisdom
Friday, July 31
Race to Empower
Virtual race will benefit UCP of Greater Cleveland. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/empower.asp.
Saturday, August 1
Outrun Ovarian Cancer (OROC)
Virtual race will benefit Outrun Ovarian Cancer. Visit hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/oroc.asp.
Wednesday, August 5
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning - Jewish Lives: David The Divided Heart
The Jewish Lives series , published by Yale University Press, explores the stories of historical and present-day influential individuals whose Jewish experiences shaped their contributions to culture, science, and politics. Local professors lead these book discussions. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 5 through Aug. 19. For more information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jewish-lives-david-divided-heart.
Saturday, August 15
8th Annual Run for Recovery
Virtual run will benefit Recovery Resources. Visit recres.org/RunforRecovery.
Gift of Life Walk & Run
Virtual run will benefit Lifebanc. Visit give.lifebanc.org/event/2020-gift-of-life-walk-and-run/e274793.
Ongoing programs
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Shabbat (Friday) Evening Service
Every Shabbat (Friday) evening, Fairmount Temple offers a Shabbat service led by our clergy at 6:15 p.m. that you can stream at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Wednesday Morning Torah Study
Every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., Morning Torah Study will be held via Zoom conferencing. To be added to the group list and receive the information on Zoom for the Wednesday Morning Torah Study, please contact Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org.
Beth Jacob Congregation shifts minyamin, classes to digital platform
Beth Jacob Congregation is offering virtual services and classes. They daven Shachris on Sundays at 8:30; Monday, Thursday and Friday at 6:45; and Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/daily-tefillah. Amud Yomi is 6:15 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Daf Yomi is at 6 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan. Lox & Learn is at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Kinyan Mesechta is at 9:20 p.m. Mondays and 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; followed by Maariv; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Daily services, Monday through Friday; morning minyan, 7:15 a.m.; evening minyan, 6 p.m. Shabbat Services, Saturday; Shabbat morning, 9 a.m.; Shabbat afternoon, 6 pm. Daily services, Sunday; morning minyan, 8 a.m.; evening minyan: 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Chabad of Cleveland
Use this Zoom link for all events: https://zoom.us/j/7262247760?status=success
Chassidus Chaburah: Freshen up your morning with a daily dose of Chassidus. Sunday through Friday 7:30 to 8:10 a.m.
Stories from the Soul: Every Sunday afternoon, grab a coffee and join Rabbi Shmuli Friedman for these stories from 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.
Women’s Tanya: Every Tuesday at 11 a.m., take a tour through the most spiritual realms, collecting some relevant keepsakes along the way with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760.
Women’s Chassidus Insights into the weekly Torah Portion: Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. with Rabbi Chaikin
The Sichos Project with Rabbi Gancz: Every Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Timely Tanya: Every Thursday at 8 p.m., study selections from the Tanya to help bolster your faith and get you through these trying days with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760
Erev Shabbos Avos - 12 minutes of Ethics: From 5 to 5:15 p.m. listen to others share their favorite Pirkei Avot messages. If you would like to share your own, contact Rabbi Shmuli via their website (chabadofcleveland.com/tools/feedback.htm) to get a spot in the rotation.
Chavrusah Learning Program
Chavrusah Learning Program is offering a class every Wednesday from 8-9 p.m. that consists of a night of dynamic one-on-one learning and facilitated group discussions. For more information or for technical questions, call 512-758-2144 or email info@TheKollel.org. Use bit.ly/learn_face2face to sign in.
CIFF44 opening night film “Military Wives” now available
“Military Wives,” which was originally slated to be the CIFF44 Opening Night film, is available for streaming through the Cleveland Cinemas Virtual Screening Room. Visit clevelandcinemas.com.
City Club of Cleveland offering recordings of past virtual forums
The City Club of Cleveland has a backlog of virtual and in-person forums at cityclub.org. All forums are available in video as well as podcast form. To view archives of past forums, visit cityclub.org/archives.
Cleveland Cinemas’ virtual screening room
Cleveland Cinemas opened its virtual screening room to the public where people can watch a range of films for a fee. Visit clevelandcinemas.com. Opening May 29: “Papicha.” Opening June 5: “2040”
Cleveland City Dance offering free dance classes
Cleveland City Dance is living streaming dance classes so dancers can continue to grow in their art. Find a schedule of free classes at clevelandcitydance.com/virtualclasses.html.
Cleveland Institute of Music opening virtual showcase
The Cleveland Institute of Music is releasing an online showcase of student and faculty talent consisting of video recordings of its most iconic ensemble, opera and solo performances on its Facebook page. Visit facebook.com/ClevelandInstituteofMusic.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live at facebook.com/ClevelandMetroparksZoo at 11 a.m. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live at facebook.com/ClevelandMetroparks at 1 p.m.
The Cleveland Museum of Art online resources
Explore the wealth of digital resources CMA has to offer by visiting clevelandart.org/home-where-art-stay-connected.
The Cleveland Orchestra, WCLV Classical 104.9 ideastream weekday broadcasts
Created to provide musical nourishment for Northeast Ohio community, Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra includes highlights from Orchestra recordings and past concerts – running from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday on the radio and online. In addition to weekday Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra broadcasts, WCLV will continue running Cleveland Orchestra concerts at 8 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays on the radio and online. Details of the existing broadcast schedule of previously recorded and on-demand concerts are available at ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra, wclv.ideastream.org/topics/lunchtime-with-the-cleveland-orchestra and ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra-broadcasts.
Cleveland Orchestra Musicians on Social Media
With Severance Hall dark during the COVID-19 crisis, many Cleveland Orchestra musicians are recording performances at their homes and posting them on the Orchestra’s social media channels (facebook.com/clevelandorchestra, twitter.com/CleveOrchestra, instagram.com/cleveorch and youtube.com/clevelandorchestra). In addition, the Orchestra has adapted its school-based Mindful Music Moments program to reach community members of all ages across all of its social media platforms and website. This daily online initiative combines classical music with mindfulness prompts in an attempt to help reduce stress and anxiety, providing an accessible tool to boost social and emotional well-being.
College Now of Greater Cleveland
Those with concerns about how the pandemic will impact student loans or college admission status can contact College Now of Greater Cleveland and schedule a free virtual counseling session. collegenowgc.org
Columbus Museum of Art online resources
Join the CMA online as they experiment with new ways of virtually gathering, cultivating creativity and play, and building community resilience and connection together. Visit columbusmuseum.org/stay-connected for more information.
Congregation Beth El Coffee with the Cantor
Coffee with the Cantor is at 11 a.m. Wednesdays in May. Take a mid-morning break to kibitz and learn a song for your soul; us02web.zoom.us/w/84107409322
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah to host college student meet-ups
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host opportunities for college students to meet through Zoom for a check-in and learning with the date and time to be determined.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah ongoing programs
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m. every Friday; zoom.us/j/955142707 or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707. Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland is at 4 p.m. every Wednesday; zoom.us/j/994856324, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. Children are invited to join for Virtual T.O.D.A (The Open Dor Academy, our Shabbat morning children’s program) on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. for 30 minutes of fun with Holly and Rabbi Brown; us04web.zoom.us/j/78073937917, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. Havdalah Fridays will be at 9:30 p.m. May 23 and 9:35 p.m. May 30; zoom.us/j/121196610 or by calling 1-646-558-8656 and entering Meeting ID:121 196 610. The Rebbe's Tisch is a new program at 9 p.m. Thursdays, and Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters; zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389. Midweek Mishnah classes continue virtually and are at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248; no Hebrew needed, all adult learners welcome.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning offers an array of remote courses and lectures that provide an opportunity for live exchange of ideas with expert faculty. case.edu/lifelonglearning
Daily Digital Inspiration
Rabbi Avi Goldstein of Beth Jacob Congregation in Columbus is offering a relevant and inspirational D'Var Torah every day that is no more than 3 minutes long in a WhatsApp group. To join, visit chat.whatsapp.com/Bj60wOyqqQA2lYv6MCFLuB.
Federation offering therapy during COVID-19 pandemic
In partnership with Jewish Family Services Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Access Jewish Cleveland Help Hotline is offering a therapist from JSFA to be available and on call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at accessjewishcleveland.org or 216-292-INFO (4636).
Fine Arts Association in Willoughby going virtual for summer 2020 session
All Fine Arts Association summer 2020 camps, classes, and private music lessons will take place remotely. Summer 2020 registrations are open now. Learn more and register by visiting fineartsassociation.org or calling 440-951-7500, ext. 100.
Great Lakes Science Center releases virtual early childhood programming
The Great Lakes Science Center has released a series of free early childhood STEM programming videos catered to families with children ages 5 and younger on its website. The videos feature a book families can read along with followed by a related experiment they can complete at home with common household items. Visit greatscience.com/engage/early-childhood-resources to watch the videos.
Great Lakes Science Center virtual STEM summer camp options
Great Lakes Science Center’s Camp Curiosity program is offering new Camps@Home virtual STEM summer camp options this year. Every one of the previously scheduled summer day camps for kids in grades K-8 will have a corresponding home version. Visit greatscience.com/camps/summer-day-camps.
Hiram College Art and Design program’s Juried Student Art Show
Featuring the work of students from diverse art disciplines, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and video, the exhibition is open to the public and can be accessed through the College’s website at www.hiram.edu/artshow. Guests can also read the gallery director’s welcome, the juror’s statement, and sign the guest book.
InMotion offers virtual Parkinson’s assistance
InMotion, a Cleveland nonprofit that assists those with Parkinson’s disease, will continue its efforts through free virtual classes, support groups over teleconference calls and connecting with its clients and carepartners to guarantee they have access to proper care. Visit beinmotion.org.
JCC of Greater Columbus offers virtual personal training at home
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus is offering clients the ability to purchase virtual home workout sessions. One hour-long session is $60, one 45-minute session is $48 and one 30-minute session is $33. Three 30-minute home written workouts is $30, and there’s a special where four 30-minute virtual sessions is $99. Clients are required to have access to some equipment at home. If interested, contact JCC Fitness Director Carlie Synder at csnyder@columbusjcc.org.
Jewish Family Services in Columbus workshop series
Join Jewish Family Services in Columbus Mondays at 10 a.m. for its workshop series, “Monday Buzz with Jewish Family Services.” Workshops include: TBD, June 1; and “Speaking to be understood and listening to understand” on June 8.
Jewish Federations of North America provides daily content
The Jewish Federations of North America caters to the Jewish community with daily videos, resources, virtual meet-ups and nonprofit loans through its website at jewishtogether.org.
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is taking a tour of the world and all of its offerings to curate cultural connections aligned with the museum’s mission and values. Explore exhibits, art, film, literature, lectures and more through their weekly blog posts. You can also sign up to receive a weekly e-newsletter that brings the cultural content into your home. Visit maltzmuseum.org/connect to learn more.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland
Stay connected with The J’s online community by visiting their following Facebook Pages and Groups: Mandel JCC Facebook Page, Mandel JCC Fitness Group, Mandel JCC Family Place Group, Mandel JCC J-Day Camps Facebook Page and Camp Wise Facebook Page.
NCJW/CLE ask Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe
National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe will be answering questions when it comes to thrifting and what her and her staff have been up to. Questions can be sent to her at thriftiqueshowroom@gmail.com and will be answered at facebook.com/ThriftiqueShowroom/.
The Park Synagogue Services
All Shabbat, as well as morning and evening minyans will now be conducted virtually through Zoom until further notice. Visit www.parksynagogue.org for more information.
PJ Library offers interactive virtual content
The PJ Library features virtual activities and live content available for children and at facebook.com/PJLibrary.
Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools online database
The Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools has various webinars and videos available featuring advice on how Jewish day schools can navigate through this period of online learning. Visit prizmah.org/gatherings to learn more.
Ramah offering programs to view at home
Ramah’s Ba-Bayit is a compilation of programs from Ramah camps and Israel programs. Interested individuals can access these videos from Zoom and Facebook Live to view at home. For more information, visit campramah.org/ramah-ba-bayit.
Solon Center for the Arts
Take virtual arts classes at discounted rates. Visit solonarts.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx.
Solon Chamber offering various resources through pandemic
Solon Chamber of Commerce will be offering a number of resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find information and resources at solonchamber.com. In partnership with the city of Solon and the Solon Senior Center, the chamber compiled a list of Solon restaurants open for delivery and take-out to help support local businesses. For the full list, visit solonchamber.com/stay-safe--shop-local.html.
Stories and Yoga with jHUB
Check out our interactive videos with easy to follow yoga stretches and stories for children. Learn about the Jewish value of Shimirat Ha’adamah (Protecting the Earth) while Danya reads "The Earth Book" by Todd Parr at youtu.be/U4UAWTeuVYY. Learn about the Jewish value of Hakarat HaTov (Recognizing the Good) while Danya reads "The Little, Little House" by Jessica Souhami at youtu.be/m5PKjvDq3WM.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Coffee with Rabbi Vann
Get your day started with Rabbi Vann on Tuesdays from 8:30-9 a.m. Log in to Zoom with your coffee or tea and your breakfast to connect with each other and catch up with Rabbi Vann. Visit zoom.us/s/335898534.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Coffee with Rabbi Shana
Get your day started with Rabbi Shana on Thursdays from 8:30-9 a.m. Log in to Zoom with your coffee or tea and your breakfast to connect with each other and catch up with Rabbi Shana. Visit zoom.us/j/97976447041.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Storytime with Rabbi Shana
Every Friday at 5 p.m. Adults and kids are invited to get comfortable in your favorite chair or find your special spot on the floor and join Rabbi Shana for a story to welcome Shabbat. Visit zoom.us/s/718705451
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Our Tent Café and T’filah
Every Sunday at 10 a.m., bring your bagel and cream cheese and favorite drink and catch up with friends Then join Rabbi Shana and Deb Rogers at 10:30 for T’filah. Visit zoom.us/j/96635845936
Talespinner Children’s Theatre provides online content
Talespinner Children’s Theatre, a theater company based in Cleveland, has posted videos made by its educational staff to its YouTube channel and Facebook page for families and children to learn theater games, activities and crafts while at home. Visit youtube.com/channel/UCpmh1tWSlKfkinTWqUxksOQ and facebook.com/TCT4kids.
Thrive at Work offering free resources for remote work shift
Thrive at Work, a workplace consulting practice based in Cleveland, released a remote work toolkit and virtual community to help organizations and businesses tackle remote work, leadership, communication and juggling work and kids at home. The free resources include a virtual community for leaders; virtual office hours at 1 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; leadership coaching; and articles and guides to jumpstart remote work. All of the Thrive at Work resources can be accessed at thriveatworkteam.com/thrive-remotely.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue hosting podcast
Congregation Torat Emet’s Rabbi Ari Neuman is hosting a podcast, “The Characters You Do Not Know,” at anchor.fm/ari-neuman. He will cover the stores of minor characters in Tanach. The podcast is also available on Spotify, which is linked on the podcast’s homepage. Congregation Torat Emet is in Bexley.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue service times and classes
Shacharit 8:25 a.m. Sunday and 7:25 a.m. Monday-Friday. Mincha/Maariv: 6:50 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6:55 p.m. Friday (following Pre-Shabbat Ruach at 6:25 p.m.). The Book of Hoshaya with Rabbi Neuman: Sunday morning, 9 a.m. Contemporary Halacha: Understanding the Hallel Debate : Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. Insights from the Weekly Parsha with Rabbi Zack: Monday and Wednesday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mesillat Yesharim: The Path of the Just with Rabbi Neuman: Tuesday and Thursday 12:30-1:30 p.m.
YMCA offering free classes, childcare for medical personnel, nursing home employees
The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is offering free, on-demand exercise videos for YMCA members and nonmembers accessible on its website at clevelandymca.org. The YMCA is also offering childcare for medical personnel, first responders, nursing home/assisted living employees and children services employees. Additional info can be found at bit.ly/2QJ5ZdO or the YMCA Payment Registrar Office by calling 216-263-6860.