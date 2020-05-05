Wednesday, May 6
Solon Chamber of Commerce “Reopening Ohio”
Solon Chamber of Commerce will host a “ReOpening Ohio: Business Perspectives & PPE Sourcing” at 9 a.m. on Zoom. The meeting will discuss best practices from business experts including Hetal Patel of OrangeTheory Fitness and VIO Med Spa among others. RSVP at web.solonchamber.com/events.
JCC of Greater Columbus virtual class schedule
The following classes are happening May 6: 9 a.m. Boxing Hiit with Chelsea, a high intensity interval training using cardio, boxing moves and body weight exercises; noon senior fit with Beth on Zoom, designed to help your health by increasing flexibility, strength and muscle endurance through exercise; 1 p.m. gardening 101 with Shana and Nikki; 3 p.m. squats and tots with Lindsay, a workout for the whole family; 5 p.m. pilates with Megan, a class that strengthens the core, stretches the body and corrects posture. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc for more information.
Corporate College webinar: What can QI Macros do for me and my data process improvement projects?
Take an in-depth look into Lean Six Sigma and other process improvement efforts to maximize your knowledge of QI Macros for Excel. Presented by Jim Odom, MAS, LSMBB, ASQ Fellow, at 9 a.m. May 6. Visit tri-c.edu/corporatecollege/webinar-series.html.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mishnah: The New Scripture with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
Most Jewish institutions and values, while based on the Bible, were created by the ancient rabbis. The Mishnah and its expansion into the full Talmud are the core texts for our Jewish foundations. From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 6. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
AJC’s Advocacy Anywhere: Transatlantic Dialogues (Part 1): Rep. Ted Deutch and MEP Lukas Mandl
Relations between the United States and European Union have experienced unprecedented strain in recent years. Can the two powers overcome their differences on Iran, Russia, Israel, and other key issues? Join AJC to hear from leading voices on both sides of the Atlantic, with U.S. Congressman Ted Deutch, Chairman of the House Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and International Terrorism; and Lukas Mandl, Member of the European Parliament from Austria and Chair of Transatlantic Friends of Israel. Noon May 6; register at zoom.us/webinar/register/5815882923877/WN_U6Me8Cu0Qn6PL6KrkpdthA.
Corporate College webinar: Your Leadership Legacy
Learn how to uncover and define who you want to be in your role as a leader. Presented by Polly Tonti, BA, CPLP, at noon May 6. Visit tri-c.edu/corporatecollege/webinar-series.html.
AJC’s Advocacy Anywhere: The Significance of Sport in Diplomacy
Marty Conway, professor of Global Business of Sport at Georgetown University, and Trina Bolton, Program Officer in the U.S. Department of State’s Sports Diplomacy Division of the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, will lead a session on the influence of sports as a means to diplomacy. Join AJC at 6 p.m. May 6; register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qVl_yqwWTx-GMGRvai9lJg.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Shema & Tell
At 6:30 p.m. May 6, join a virtual goodnight in your pajamas! Say hello to friends and get ready for bedtime. Bring a special friend (teddy bear, doll, etc.) to share, hear a story, and say the Shema. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple hosts Let’s Talk Baseball with Les Levine
Les Levine, CJN columnist and prominent Cleveland sports talk show host, will talk baseball with Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple members during a special live Zoom event at 7:30 p.m. May 6. RSVP to Rebecca Egolf at Regolf@fairmounttemple.org by 3 p.m. May 6 to receive log-in information.
Thursday, May 7
Bake Challah with Ruchi Koval
Join Ruchi on Zoom as she bakes challah in her kitchen at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 7. Gather the ingredients and bake along with her in your home. For more information, contact Rcuhi@jfxcle.org.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Ethical & Ritual Issues Through the Lens of Conservative Jewish Law with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
Through the study of responsa (Jewish law papers) from the Law Committee of the Rabbinical Assembly, join B’Nai Jeshurun from noon to 1 p.m. May 7 to explore what Jewish tradition has to say about the most pressing and significant issues of our day. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning.
AJC’s Advocacy Anywhere: Facebook and Twitter: Combating Hate and Misinformation Online
Featuring Peter Stern, Director, Content Policy Stakeholder Engagement, Facebook; Lisa Roman, Public Policy and Corporate Philanthropy, Twitter; Moderated by Holly Huffnagle, AJC U.S. Director, Combating Antisemitism. Join AJC at 1 p.m. May 7; register at zoom.us/webinar/register/1515881803134/WN_jOXxJdrLT2-BBIq72HkzWQ.
Poetry Thursdays with Rabbi Klein
Join with others to enjoy great poems together with Rabbi Roger Klein of The Temple-Tifereth Israel from 4 to 5 p.m. May 7. Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. Email Jennifer Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up.
The Paul & Yetta Gluck School of Visual Arts at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is offering eight-week virtual classes
Curtis Smith will walk participants through an interactive online art class each week. Supplies for virtual courses will be delivered to each student the first week of class. In Artist Discovery! Classes for grades one through four are from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through June 25. Classes for grades five through eight are from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through June 25. In Watercolor Painting: Course for ages 14 and up from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through June 25. Classes cost $50 for JCC members and $67 for nonmembers. To register visit jccyoungstown.org.
JewishColumbus: 24/7 Mishegas: Coping with the kids during COVID-19
Join parent coach Rhonda Moskowitz to share frustrations, get tips to find breathing space, and most importantly know that you're not alone! 8 p.m. May 7. Visit jewishcolumbus.org for more information.
Cook Delicious Israeli Dinner
Join jHUB's Rabbi Chase and Cleveland Shlicha Li-or Gersht for their weekly cooking and Jewish learning sessions on Facebook Live on May 7. Follow jHUB on Facebook at facebook.com/jHUBCle to be notified about when they go live.
Friday, May 8
Corporate College webinar: What is Agile Project Management and how can we be more agile at work?
Discover how Agile may be the answer to empowering teams to get more work done - easier, faster and better. Presented by Andre Bryan, MBA, BBA, PMP, LSSBB, SCRUM, at 9 a.m. May 8. Visit tri-c.edu/corporatecollege/webinar-series.html.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The How & Why of Jewish Ritual With Cantor Aaron Shifman
From 10 to 11 a.m. May 8, join a discussion on kaddish, mikvah, tallit and tzizit, brit milah, Shabbat and havdallah to name a few using Medrashim and Talmudic resources. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Kinder Shabbat
Starting at 10:30 a.m. May 8, have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as we livestream Kinder Shabbat! Enjoy your favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy, too! You can also watch the livestream video at venue.streamspot.com/f590694a.
AJC’s Advocacy Anywhere: From Tragedy to Triumph
75 years ago, on May 8, 1945, the second world war in Europe ended.The joy was tempered by the knowledge that the greatest mass atrocity in human history had befallen the Jewish people. 1,102 days later, the greatest moment in modern Jewish history occurred with the rebirth of the State of Israel. AJC CEO David Harris will discuss the journey from the depths of despair to the joy of redemption. Join AJC at noon May 8; register at zoom.us/webinar/register/3215882640287/WN_-57OqElYQti7hxCpVhRLYA.
Corporate College webinar: How to Lead Virtually
In this chaotic virtual environment, understand how to connect and lead your team. Presented by Susan Aldrich, BA, RCC, DiSC, AL, at noon May 8. Visit tri-c.edu/corporatecollege/webinar-series.html.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Learn Torah Trope with Rabbi Josh Foster
Have you ever wanted to learn to chant from the Torah? Join from 2 to 3 p.m. May 8 as we learn the melodies of the cantillation notes so that you can take on this sacred role in our services. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Solon Chamber of Commerce’s New Reality Networking with Rock the House
Grab a snack or a cocktail and join the Solon Chamber of Commerce from 4 to 5 p.m. May 8 for a virtual-after hours, hosted by Rock the House! Enjoy polls, trivia and more. Register at web.solonchamber.com/events/NewReality%20Networking%20with%20Rock%20the%20House-6687/details.
The Temple Tifereth Israel - Kabbalat Shabbat Service
Stream this service every Friday in May beginning at 6 p.m. at ttti.org/live-streaming-home-page and choose the CHAPEL viewing portal.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Kabbalat Shabbat Together
Welcome in Shabbat with family, friends and everyone you’ve been missing at BJC at 6:45 p.m. May 8. Choose a short, pre-Shabbat activity that will kick off the evening. This will take place in breakout rooms and families can choose to attend different activities or stay together (each room will require a device that can access wifi.) Then, we’ll come together with songs led by some of our talented musicians as we light the candles for Shabbat and wish everyone a Shabbat Shalom.Pre-registration is required so you can choose your activity. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Saturday, May 9
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
From 9 to 10 a.m. May 9, gain fresh insights into the Torah. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
The Temple Tifereth Israel - Torah Study
Shabbat (Saturday) morning Torah study discussion led by Rabbi Klein beginning at 9:15 a.m. every Saturday in May. Visit ttti.org/live-streaming-home-page and choose the portal for the Hartzmark Room. To allow your participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, please respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Youth Service
At 11 a.m. May 9, Rabbi Josh will lead Bessie Hershey Religious School students and Day School families in a Shabbat morning service that will involve many prayers that your children are learning. All youth are welcome. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Fairmount Young Professionals present Havdallah & Trivia
Catch up with friends, enjoy a short Havdallah service by Rabbi Joshua Caruso and play trivia at 7 p.m. May 9. The event is free to attend, but due to security issues you must register at facebook.com/events/685147655363442.
Sunday, May 10
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Unorthodox: The Real Scoop
At 7 p.m. May 10, Dr. Zalman Newfield joins via Zoom to talk about the Haredi community and the popular Netflix series. He will share his story, reflect on what the series got right and what it portrays wrong, and answer questions. Newfield is a professor of sociology at CUNY who focuses on people who leave the Hassidic and other Haredi communities. His new book is “Degrees of Separation: Identity Formation While Leaving Ultra-Orthodox Judaism.” Presented through the generosity of the Weingold Family. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
CPH Season Extras: Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin LIVE from Florence, Italy
A one-time-only live streamed musical broadcast event to benefit Cleveland Play House. Viewing cost is $50 per household. From 8 to 10 p.m. May 10. Register at clevelandplayhouse.com/calendar/2020/05/10/hershey-felder-as-irving-berlin-live.
Monday, May 11
Hidden Figures: A Lag B'Omer Celebration of Empowered Women
Join jHUB Young Adult Women from 7 to 8 pm. May 11 as we take a look at the Tunisian Jewish Community's celebration of Lag B'Omer, inspired by La Ghriba, a mysterious and empowered woman. We will explore her story and take a look at our own stories during this unprecedented time in history. Register at eventbrite.com/e/hidden-figures-a-lag-bomer-celebration-of-empowered-women-tickets-103873693012.
Tuesday, May 12
The Singer of Shanghai to be broadcast
Join the cast of “The Singer of Shanghai” on the Historical Theatre: Shanghai Jewish Refugees YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDrOKFv3eV9iYbKDbybcttw) at 11:30 a.m. May 12 to witness this story come to life. Written and produced by the graduate students in the Valparaiso University Arts and Entertainment Administration.
Wednesday, May 13
Book club discussion
The Gathering Place will host a book club discussion of “The Healing Power of Human Connection in the Sometimes Lonely World” by Vivek H. Murthy accessible through Zoom 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 13. Visit conta.cc/2XDvr8F to register.
Thursday, May 14
Israel Heroes – a Zoom Event
At 10 a.m. May 14, Tal Brody, Israel's Goodwill Ambassador, is headlining the first in a series of monthly Zoom events sharing stories of heroes of Israel, organized by the American Friends of Kaplan Medical Center. “Officer Netta” former operations officer from the IDF’s Elite Unit 669 responsible for international rescue mission, will relate stories of Unit 669. Also sharing their story is Niv and Sigal Nehemiah. The stories told in a personally revealing manner will allow American community members intrigued by Israel to get to know these heroes as real-life people. To hear these stories, please register for the Zoom conference by emailing info@afkmc.org. The Cleveland Jewish News is a media partner for the event.
Poetry Thursdays with Rabbi Klein
Join with others to enjoy great poems together with Rabbi Roger Klein of The Temple-Tifereth Israel from 4 to 5 p.m. May 14. Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. Email Jennifer Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up.
Cook Delicious Israeli Dinner
Join jHUB's Rabbi Chase and Cleveland Shlicha Li-or Gersht for their weekly cooking and Jewish learning sessions on Facebook Live on May 14. Follow jHUB on Facebook at facebook.com/jHUBCle to be notified about when they go live.
Friday, May 15
“Moses Jacob Ezekiel: Confederate, Expatriate, Jewish Sculptor Eastside Conversations”
Samantha Baskind, professor of art history at Cleveland State University, will lead a remote discussion on Sculptor Moses Jacob Ezekiel, the first Jewish American artist to earn international acclaim, from noon to 1 p.m. May 15. Cost is $5 for members, $10 for nonmembers. To register, visit bit.ly/2VH8Ref.
The Temple Tifereth Israel - Kabbalat Shabbat Service
Stream this service every Friday in May beginning at 6 p.m. at ttti.org/live-streaming-home-page and choose the CHAPEL viewing portal.
Youngstown JCC esports online tournament: NBA 2K20 on Xbox One
Join the Youngstown JCC Esports Arena for online tournaments through the month of May. At 6:30 p.m. May 15: NBA 2K20 on Xbox One; register by May 14. More info and register at jccyoungstown.org/esports.
Saturday, May 16
The Temple Tifereth Israel - Torah Study
Shabbat (Saturday) morning Torah study discussion led by Rabbi Klein beginning at 9:15 a.m. every Saturday in May. Visit ttti.org/live-streaming-home-page and choose the portal for the Hartzmark Room. To allow your participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, please respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi.
Monday, May 18
Rocky River Chamber Music Society concert
The Rocky River Chamber Music Society will livestream its concert featuring saxophonist Steven Banks, clarinetist Afendi Yusuf and pianists Christine Fuoco and Anthony Fuoco at 7:30 p.m. May 18. Check the group’s Facebook, Twitter and website at rrcms.org for further information.
Tuesday, May 19
Hebrew: Advanced Conversational (REMOTE)
Leah Cooper teaches conversational Hebrew from 630 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays from May 19 through June 23. The course allows students to reach their goal of communicating in Israel's native language as well as enjoy Hebrew literature, songs, drama and film, read Israeli newspapers and view Israeli television. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
The Great Big Jewish Food Fest
The Great Big Jewish Food Fest seeks to celebrate the diversity of Jewish food, from its rich global history, its diversity of flavors and identities, its religious and cultural foundations, and its intersection with modernity. Festival programs will engage taste buds and hands, minds and hearts through shabbat gatherings, community-focused events, presentations by leading chefs, scholars, and thinkers, cooking workshops and demonstrations, and conversations. The 10-day runs from May 19 until the holiday of Shavuot on May 28. All events are free and open to the public thanks to generous funding from donors. For more information and to register for events, visit jewishfoodfest.org.
Wednesday, May 20
CWRU Siegal Lifelong Learning “The Roots of Jewish Humor”
Joshua Lambert, Academic Director at the Yiddish Book Center, will lead a remote discussion on the roots of Jewish humor from 7-8 p.m. May 20. The lecture is free for both nonmembers and members. For information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning or call 216-368-2091.
Thursday, May 21
Hebrew: Advanced Beginner Conversational (REMOTE)
Leah Cooper teaches conversational Hebrew from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, from May 21 through June 25. The course allows students to reach their goal of communicating in Israel's native language as well as enjoy Hebrew literature, songs, drama and film, read Israeli newspapers and view Israeli television. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning “How to Build a Pyramid: Analyzing the Great Pyramid Builders of Egypt”
Meghan Strong, adjunct assistant professor of Classics at CWRU and research associate at CMNH will lead a remote lecture on “How to Build a Pyramid: Analyzing the Great Pyramid Builders of Egypt.” 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 21-June 25. For information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning or call 216-368-2091.
Poetry Thursdays with Rabbi Klein
Join with others to enjoy great poems together with Rabbi Roger Klein of The Temple-Tifereth Israel from 4 to 5 p.m. May 21. Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. Email Jennifer Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up.
Friday, May 22
The Temple Tifereth Israel - Kabbalat Shabbat Service
Stream this service every Friday in May beginning at 6 p.m. at ttti.org/live-streaming-home-page and choose the CHAPEL viewing portal.
Saturday, May 23
The Temple Tifereth Israel - Torah Study
Shabbat (Saturday) morning Torah study discussion led by Rabbi Klein beginning at 9:15 a.m. every Saturday in May. Visit ttti.org/live-streaming-home-page and choose the portal for the Hartzmark Room. To allow your participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, please respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi.
Tuesday, May 26
Hebrew: Advanced Conversational Hebrew (REMOTE)
Rivka Taub teaches conversational Hebrew from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, from May 26 through June 30. The course allows students to reach their goal of communicating in Israel's native language as well as enjoy Hebrew literature, songs, drama and film, read Israeli newspapers and view Israeli television. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
Hebrew: Advanced Hebrew Literature (REMOTE)
Judith Shamir teaches Hebrew literature from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, from May 26 through June 30. The course engages advanced students in fictional novels and plays by leading Israeli authors and playwrights. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
JewishColumbus to host virtual community celebration
JewishColumbus’ board of trustees will host a virtual community celebration titled “One Community” from 8 to 8:30 p.m. May 26. The event will feature updates from JewishColumbus’ agencies, appearances by lay leaders and a video intended to inspire the community. Those interested can register for free at bit.ly/2yZsAfX. Contact Lisa Wein, JewishColumbus’ director of missions and events, at lisa@jewishcolumbus.org with questions.
Michael Sachs Trumpet Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Michael Sachs Trumpet Audition Intensive is May 26-30. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 11. Observers must register by May 21. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Wednesday, May 27
Hebrew: Intermediate Conversational (REMOTE)
Rivka Taub teaches Conversational Hebrew from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, from May 27 through July 1. The course allows students to reach their goal of communicating in Israel's native language as well as enjoy Hebrew literature, songs, drama and film, read Israeli newspapers and view Israeli television. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
Thursday, May 28
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning Secrecy, Shame, and Scaffolds: Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter
Angela Fasick and Instructor of Lifelong Learning will lead a remote lecture on Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter. Thursdays, May 28-June 18 from 10 - 11:30 a.m. Member cost is $64 and nonmember cost is $79. For information visit case.edu/lifelonglearning or call 216-368-2091.
Friday, May 29
Virtual Race for the Place to benefit The Gathering Place
For the safety of participants and the community and in light of the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, the Board of Directors for The Gathering Place has made the decision to hold a virtual Race for the Place from May 29 through June 7. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Race for the Place and they plan to make it a special celebration. Join The Gathering Place at 9 a.m. June 7 on Facebook Live and Instagram Live. Start your team, register for someone else's team or make a donation at racefortheplace.com.
The Temple Tifereth Israel - Kabbalat Shabbat Service
Stream this service every Friday in May beginning at 6 p.m. at ttti.org/live-streaming-home-page and choose the CHAPEL viewing portal.
Youngstown JCC esports online tournament: Fortnite
Join the Youngstown JCC Esports Arena for online tournaments through the month of May. At 6:30 p.m. May 29: Fortnite on all gaming platforms; register by May 28. More info and register at jccyoungstown.org/esports.
Saturday, May 30
The Temple Tifereth Israel - Torah Study
Shabbat (Saturday) morning Torah study discussion led by Rabbi Klein beginning at 9:15 a.m. every Saturday in May. Visit ttti.org/live-streaming-home-page and choose the portal for the Hartzmark Room. To allow your participation, Rabbi Klein will be asking for questions and comments. During the first half of the session, please respond to Cyndi Wilson at cwilson@ttti.org. Following a short break at the halfway point, Rabbi Klein will address comments and answer questions that he will get from Cyndi.
Sunday, May 31
Youngstown JCC esports online tournament: Madden 20 on Xbox One
Join the Youngstown JCC Esports Arena for online tournaments through the month of May. At 2 p.m. May 31: Madden 20on Xbox One; register by May 30. More info and register at jccyoungstown.org/esports.
Monday, June 1
Cello Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Cello Audition Intensive is June 1-5. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 18. Observers must register by May 28. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Bassoon Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Bassoon Audition Intensive is June 1-5. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 18. Observers must register by May 28. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Piano Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Piano Audition Intensive is June 1-5 for western hemisphere time zones. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 18. Observers must register by May 28. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Wednesday, June 3
Viola Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Viola Audition Intensive is June 3-5. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 20. Observers must register by June 1. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Thursday, June 4
Hebrew: Advanced Conversational (REMOTE)
Judith Shamir teaches conversational Hebrew from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, from June 4 through July 9. The course allows students to reach their goal of communicating in Israel's native language as well as enjoy Hebrew Literature, songs, drama and film, read Israeli newspapers and view Israeli television. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
Hebrew: Advanced Beginner Classical (REMOTE)
Holly Litwin teaches beginner classical Hebrew from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, from June 4 through July 9. The course exposes students to the sights and sounds of the original Hebrew letters as they appear in the Bible. Students will have multiple opportunities to absorb the content using various activities, games, and manipulatives. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
Hebrew: Intermediate Conversational (REMOTE)
Rivka Taub teaches conversational Hebrew from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, from June 4 through July 9. The course allows students to reach their goal of communicating in Israel's native language as well as enjoy Hebrew Literature, songs, drama and film, read Israeli newspapers and view Israeli television. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
Friday, June 5
Oboe Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Oboe Audition Intensive is June 5-7. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 22. Observers must register by June 3. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Sunday, June 7
Virtual Race for the Place to benefit The Gathering Place
For the safety of participants and the community and in light of the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, the Board of Directors for The Gathering Place has made the decision to hold a virtual Race for the Place from May 29 through June 7. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Race for the Place and they plan to make it a special celebration. Join The Gathering Place at 9 a.m. June 7 on Facebook Live and Instagram Live. Start your team, register for someone else's team or make a donation at racefortheplace.com.
Monday, June 8
Piano Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Piano Audition Intensive is June 8-12 for eastern hemisphere time zones. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 25. Observers must register by June 4. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Tuesday, June 9
Hebrew: Introduction to Conversational (REMOTE)
Leah Cooper teaches For True Beginners: Conversational Hebrew from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, from June 9 through July 14. The allows students to reach their goal of communicating in Israel's native language as well as enjoy Hebrew literature, songs, drama and film, read Israeli newspapers and view Israeli television. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses for more information and to register.
Wednesday, June 10
Classical Guitar Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Classical Guitar Intensive is June 10-12. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by May 27. Observers must register by June 8. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Monday, June 15
Violin Audition Intensive
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. The Violation Audition Intensive is June 15-19. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by June 1. Observers must register by June 11. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Monday, June 22
Core Elements in Singing
The Cleveland Institute of Music has launched virtual summer intensives. These three- and five-day online courses focus on audition skills and fundamentals and feature master classes, demonstrations, discussions and private lessons curated to position registered students for the next step in their musical careers. Core Elements in Singing is June 22-26. Participants must submit application and audition recordings by June 8. Observers must register by June 18. Visit cim.edu/summer-intensives for details.
Ongoing programs
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Shabbat (Friday) Evening Service
Every Shabbat (Friday) evening, Fairmount Temple offers a Shabbat service led by our clergy at 6:15 p.m. that you can stream at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Wednesday Morning Torah Study
Every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., Morning Torah Study will be held via Zoom conferencing. To be added to the group list and receive the information on Zoom for the Wednesday Morning Torah Study, please contact Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org.
Beck Center for the Arts
Beck Center’s Education team has curated 18 classes, running April 27 to June 6 online. There are classes in each art form, from Kids-N-Tunes to ballet, cartooning, acting, and more. Each class is around 30-45 minutes each week and has several ways to engage, so the student can work on the course material when it works best for them. These classes will take place on platforms like Zoom and/or Google Classroom, and other already proven education resources. Classes are open to continuing students, and new students. Registration is available now through May 8. Visit beckcenter.org/education-programs.
Beth Jacob Congregation shifts minyamin, classes to digital platform
Beth Jacob Congregation is offering virtual services and classes. They daven Shachris on Sundays at 8:30; Monday, Thursday and Friday at 6:45; and Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/daily-tefillah. Amud Yomi is 6:15 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Daf Yomi is at 6 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan. Lox & Learn is at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Kinyan Mesechta is at 9:20 p.m. Mondays and 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; followed by Maariv; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Daily services, Monday through Friday; morning minyan, 7:15 a.m.; evening minyan, 6 p.m. Shabbat Services, Saturday; Shabbat morning, 9 a.m.; Shabbat afternoon, 6 pm. Daily services, Sunday; morning minyan, 8 a.m.; evening minyan: 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
City Club of Cleveland offering recordings of past virtual forums
The City Club of Cleveland has a backlog of virtual and in-person forums at cityclub.org. All forums are available in video as well as podcast form. To view archives of past forums, visit cityclub.org/archives.
Cleveland Cinemas’ virtual screening room
Cleveland Cinemas opened its virtual screening room to the public where people can watch a range of films for a fee. Visit clevelandcinemas.com.
Cleveland City Dance offering free dance classes
Cleveland City Dance is living streaming dance classes so dancers can continue to grow in their art. Find a schedule of free classes at clevelandcitydance.com/virtualclasses.html.
Cleveland Institute of Music opening virtual showcase
The Cleveland Institute of Music is releasing an online showcase of student and faculty talent consisting of video recordings of its most iconic ensemble, opera and solo performances on its Facebook page. Visit facebook.com/ClevelandInstituteofMusic.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace exploration
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom Monday to Friday at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live at facebook.com/ClevelandMetroparksZoo at 11 a.m. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals Monday to Friday accessible through Facebook Live at facebook.com/ClevelandMetroparks at 1 p.m.
The Cleveland Museum of Art online resources
Explore the wealth of digital resources CMA has to offer by visiting clevelandart.org/home-where-art-stay-connected.
Columbus Museum of Art online resources
Join the CMA online over the next few weeks as we experiment with new ways of virtually gathering, cultivating creativity and play, and building community resilience and connection together. Visit columbusmuseum.org/stay-connected/ for more information.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah to host college student meet-ups
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host opportunities for college students to meet through Zoom for a check-in and learning with the date and time to be determined.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah ongoing programs
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m. every Friday; zoom.us/j/955142707 or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707. Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland is at 4 p.m. every Wednesday; zoom.us/j/994856324, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. Children are invited to join for Virtual T.O.D.A (The Open Dor Academy, our Shabbat morning children’s program) on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. for 30 minutes of fun with Holly and Rabbi Brown; us04web.zoom.us/j/78073937917, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. Havdalah Fridays will be at 9:15 p.m. May 9, 9:30 p.m. May 16, 9:30 p.m. May 23 and 9:35 p.m. May 30; zoom.us/j/121196610 or by calling 1-646-558-8656 and entering Meeting ID:121 196 610. The Rebbe's Tisch is a new program at 9 p.m. Thursdays, and Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters; zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389. Midweek Mishnah classes continue virtually and are at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248; no Hebrew needed, all adult learners welcome.
Congregation Tifereth Israel morning, evening services
Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus morning and evening services will be accessible through Zoom. Visit bit.ly/2JUsIQc.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning offers an array of remote courses and lectures that provide an opportunity for live exchange of ideas with expert faculty. case.edu/lifelonglearning
Daily Digital Inspiration
Rabbi Avi Goldstein of Beth Jacob Congregation in Columbus is offering a relevant and inspirational D'Var Torah every day that is no more than 3 minutes long in a WhatsApp group. To join, visit chat.whatsapp.com/Bj60wOyqqQA2lYv6MCFLuB.
Federation offering therapy during COVID-19 pandemic
In partnership with Jewish Family Services Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Access Jewish Cleveland Help Hotline is offering a therapist from JSFA to be available and on call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at accessjewishcleveland.org or 216-292-INFO (4636).
Great Lakes Science Center releases virtual early childhood programming
The Great Lakes Science Center has released a series of free early childhood STEM programming videos catered to families with children ages 5 and younger on its website. The videos feature a book families can read along with followed by a related experiment they can complete at home with common household items. Visit greatscience.com/engage/early-childhood-resources to watch the videos.
Great Lakes Science Center virtual STEM summer camp options
Great Lakes Science Center’s Camp Curiosity program is offering new Camps@Home virtual STEM summer camp options this year. Every one of the previously scheduled summer day camps for kids in grades K-8 will have a corresponding home version. Visit greatscience.com/camps/summer-day-camps.
Hiram College Art and Design program’s Juried Student Art Show
Featuring the work of students from diverse art disciplines, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and video, the exhibition is open to the public and can be accessed through the College’s website at www.hiram.edu/artshow. Guests can also read the gallery director’s welcome, the juror’s statement, and sign the guest book.
InMotion offers virtual Parkinson’s assistance
InMotion, a Cleveland nonprofit that assists those with Parkinson’s disease, will continue its efforts through free virtual classes, support groups over teleconference calls and connecting with its clients and carepartners to guarantee they have access to proper care. Visit beinmotion.org.
JCC of Greater Columbus offers virtual personal training at home
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus is offering clients the ability to purchase virtual home workout sessions. One hour-long session is $60, one 45-minute session is $48 and one 30-minute session is $33. Three 30-minute home written workouts is $30, and there’s a special where four 30-minute virtual sessions is $99. Clients are required to have access to some equipment at home. If interested, contact JCC Fitness Director Carlie Synder at csnyder@columbusjcc.org.
Jewish Federations of North America provides daily content
The Jewish Federations of North America caters to the Jewish community with daily videos, resources, virtual meet-ups and nonprofit loans through its website at jewishtogether.org.
jHUB StoryWalk at home
Sign up to receive a special package in the mail with all the materials and instructions for a fun “Sammy Spider's First Shavuot” StoryWalk. The StoryWalk can be done on a hike, in your neighborhood or even in your own house. Register at eventbrite.com/e/jhub-storywalk-at-home-tickets-104092359048.
Kosher Fitness Workout with Rabbi Michael Ungar
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Rabbi Michael Ungar will lead a workout at 10 a.m. every day except Saturday. Request to join the Facebook Group page of “Kosher-Fitness” to participate.
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is taking a tour of the world and all of its offerings to curate cultural connections aligned with the museum’s mission and values. Explore exhibits, art, film, literature, lectures and more through their weekly blog posts. You can also sign up to receive a weekly e-newsletter that brings the cultural content into your home. Visit maltzmuseum.org/connect to learn more.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland
Stay connected with The J’s online community by visiting their following Facebook Pages and Groups: Mandel JCC Facebook Page, Mandel JCC Fitness Group, Mandel JCC Family Place Group, Mandel JCC J-Day Camps Facebook Page and Camp Wise Facebook Page.
NCJW/CLE ask Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe
National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe will be answering questions when it comes to thrifting and what her and her staff have been up to. Questions can be sent to her at thriftiqueshowroom@gmail.com and will be answered at facebook.com/ThriftiqueShowroom/.
NovaCare Rehabilitation offering telerehab program
NovaCare Rehabilitation is offering physical and occupational therapy through its new telerehab program. Telerehab lets patients connect with one of NovaCare’s licensed therapists through web-based technology that is HIPAA compliant. Visit novacare.com/coronavirus-covid-19/.
The Park Synagogue Services
All Shabbat, as well as morning and evening minyans will now be conducted virtually through Zoom until further notice. Visit www.parksynagogue.org for more information.
PJ Library offers interactive virtual content
The PJ Library features virtual activities and live content available for children and at facebook.com/PJLibrary.
Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools online database
The Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools has various webinars and videos available featuring advice on how Jewish day schools can navigate through this period of online learning. Visit prizmah.org/gatherings to learn more.
Ramah offering programs to view at home
Ramah’s Ba-Bayit is a compilation of programs from Ramah camps and Israel programs. Interested individuals can access these videos from Zoom and Facebook Live to view at home. For more information, visit campramah.org/ramah-ba-bayit.
Solon Chamber offering various resources through pandemic
Solon Chamber of Commerce will be offering a number of resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find information and resources at solonchamber.com. In partnership with the city of Solon and the Solon Senior Center, the chamber compiled a list of Solon restaurants open for delivery and take-out to help support local businesses. For the full list, visit solonchamber.com/stay-safe--shop-local.html.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Coffee with Rabbi Vann
Get your day started with Rabbi Vann on Tuesdays from 8:30-9 a.m. Log in to Zoom with your coffee or tea and your breakfast to connect with each other and catch up with Rabbi Vann. Visit zoom.us/s/335898534.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Coffee with Rabbi Shana
Get your day started with Rabbi Shana on Thursdays from 8:30-9 a.m. Log in to Zoom with your coffee or tea and your breakfast to connect with each other and catch up with Rabbi Shana. Visit zoom.us/j/97976447041.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Storytime with Rabbi Shana
Every Friday at 5 p.m. Adults and kids are invited to get comfortable in your favorite chair or find your special spot on the floor and join Rabbi Shana for a story to welcome Shabbat. Visit zoom.us/s/718705451
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Our Tent Café and T’filah
Every Sunday at 10 a.m., bring your bagel and cream cheese and favorite drink and catch up with friends Then join Rabbi Shana and Deb Rogers at 10:30 for T’filah. Visit zoom.us/j/96635845936
Talespinner Children’s Theatre provides online content
Talespinner Children’s Theatre, a theater company based in Cleveland, has posted videos made by its educational staff to its YouTube channel and Facebook page for families and children to learn theater games, activities and crafts while at home. Visit youtube.com/channel/UCpmh1tWSlKfkinTWqUxksOQ and facebook.com/TCT4kids.
Thrive at Work offering free resources for remote work shift
Thrive at Work, a workplace consulting practice based in Cleveland, released a remote work toolkit and virtual community to help organizations and businesses tackle remote work, leadership, communication and juggling work and kids at home. The free resources include a virtual community for leaders; virtual office hours at 1 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; leadership coaching; and articles and guides to jumpstart remote work. All of the Thrive at Work resources can be accessed at thriveatworkteam.com/thrive-remotely.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue hosting podcast
Congregation Torat Emet’s Rabbi Ari Neuman is hosting a podcast, “The Characters You Do Not Know,” at anchor.fm/ari-neuman. He will cover the stores of minor characters in Tanach. The podcast is also available on Spotify, which is linked on the podcast’s homepage. Congregation Torat Emet is in Bexley.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue service times and classes
Shacharit 8:25 a.m. Sunday and 7:25 a.m. Monday-Friday. Mincha/Maariv: 6:40 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6:45 p.m. Friday (following Pre-Shabbat Ruach at 6:25 p.m.). The Book of Hoshaya with Rabbi Neuman: Sunday morning, 9 a.m. Contemporary Halacha: Understanding the Hallel Debate : Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. Insights from the Weekly Parsha with Rabbi Zack: Monday and Wednesday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mesillat Yesharim: The Path of the Just with Rabbi Neuman: Tuesday and Thursday 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Weiss and Tor Orthodontics offering virtual appointments to patients
Weiss and Tor Orthodontics in Orange and Middleburg Heights are offering virtual appointments to their patients through FaceTime and Google Duo. If you are a patient and are interested in a virtual appointment, reach out via email to shira.z.tor@gmail.com and include your name and what phone number you’d like to use for the appointment.
YMCA offering free classes, childcare for medical personnel, nursing home employees
The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is offering free, on-demand exercise videos for YMCA members and non-members accessible on its website at clevelandymca.org. The YMCA is also offering childcare for medical personnel, first responders, nursing home/assisted living employees and children services employees. Additional info can be found at bit.ly/2QJ5ZdO or the YMCA Payment Registrar Office by calling 216-263-6860.