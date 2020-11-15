Monday, November 16
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: What’s NU? With Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria
10 to 11 a.m. Topical text study and discussion on the most relevant Jewish topics of the day. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Parshat Hashavua with Professor Doron Kalir, CSU
Noon to 1 p.m. We will discuss the weekly Torah portion from a liberal viewpoint. In particular, we will examine implications of the text for today's community and the meaning of Emunah (faith) in the 21st century. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
The Kimono and the Bustle: Fashion in Early Modern Tokyo and Paris
Among cultural historians, Fashion and Fashion Consciousness, "change for the sake of change," play key roles in defining and illustrating the general overall process of modernization at work. This presentation is designed to illustrate that Fashion and Fashion Consciousness did, in fact, infuse the modernization process in Japan. The defining terms may have differed, but the end result mirrored that of the European experience. Lee Makela, Associate Professor of East Asian History, Emeritus, at Cleveland State University. Noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 16. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/fashion-consciousness-paris-and-tokyo-remote.
Bexley Public Library: Kindergarten Super Stars
Children ages 4-6 are invited to join Bexley Public Library online, with pre-recorded videos and a live Zoom event, every Monday afternoon. Video will be available each Monday at 1 p.m. on Facebook. Zoom event will be held each Monday at 2 p.m. Stories and activities are designed to help build school and reading readiness. Register at bexley.libnet.info/events to reserve your packet of materials.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Connie Schultz and Sherrod Brown
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. for a conversation with Connie Schultz and Senator Sherrod Brown. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/schultzbrown.
Temple Emanu El: The Future of Cleveland
David Gilbert, president of Destination Cleveland and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, will discuss “The Pandemic Effect Now and the Future of Travel, Tourism and Major Events in Cleveland,” presented on Zoom by Temple Emanu El’s Brotherhood at 7 p.m. A Q&A session will follow the presentation. No pre-registration necessary. This event is free and open to the public. Contact Len Gold for Zoom login information at gonzo11@roadrunner.com.
SalonEra Episode 7: Folk Influences
7:30 p.m. SalonEra is an online early music variety show featuring a wide range of national and international artists in a combination of live performances, pre-recorded content, and intriguing dialogue moderated by Debra Nagy, artistic director of Les Délices. Three violinists – Gail Hernández Rosa, Edwin Huizinga, and David McCormick – keep one foot firmly in the Baroque world and the other just outside. They’ll share recent work spanning Celtic tunes, traditional music from Spain, and research focused on Black musicians at Thomas Jefferson’s Virginia’s Monticello. SalonEra is presented free with a suggested donation of $10/episode. For more info and to register to watch, visit SalonEra.org.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The Mystical Secrets of God, Life, the Soul and the Universe - Part 2 of Neffesh Ha-Chayyim with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
8 to 9 p.m. No prior knowledge of Kabbalah or of Neffesh Ha-Chayyim is necessary. Learn how we can achieve spiritual union with God and draw Divine light and energy into our souls and our world. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Columbus Jewish Film Festival: “The World Without You”
Screening window for “The World Without You” ends at 9 p.m. Nov. 16. Films are $12 per screening device, and tickets are available via the film festival website at cjfilmfest.org, or by calling 614-559-6258. For more information, visit the website or call film festival director Emily Schuss at 614-559-6205.
Beck Center for the Arts presents “Fully Committed”
Beck Center for the Arts announces its first virtual production, “Fully Committed,” a one-person comedy. The show runs from Nov. 13 to Nov. 29 and can be viewed on any device. Tickets are $20 for an individual viewer, $30 for two or more viewers or $40 for two or more viewers who would like to provide additional support. Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42252. For more information, visit beckcenter.org.
Tuesday, November 17
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Torah Study with Susan Wyner
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Join in for a close reading of the Torah as we make our way through our most central text. We are currently studying the book of Deuteronomy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
America & the Middle East After the Election: Looking Back, Looking Forward
Robert Siegel (former host of NPR’s “All Things Considered” for 30 years) hosts the monthly Global Connections: Navigating the New Abnormal leaders forum on Society, the Economy, Real Estate, Medicine, Technology & Science during the pandemic. November’s program: America & The Middle East After The Election with Thomas Friedman (NY Times), Ambassador Dennis Ross (Mideast envoy to five presidents) and Ghaith al-Omari (senior fellow, Washington Institute), marking the 25th anniversary of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s death. 4 to 5 p.m. Registration is free at globalconnections.splashthat.com.
“Challenges to the Establishment of a Jewish State”
The Posen Library of Jewish Culture and Civilization Series for the Laura and Alvin Siegal Lifelong Learning Program at Case Western Reserve University event from 4 to 5 p.m. will feature “The Posen Library of Jewish Culture and Civilization, Volume 9, Catastrophe and Rebirth, 1939–1973,” edited by Samuel D. Kassow and David G. Roskies which will be released in November 2020. This event will feature both volume editors. The establishment of a Jewish State presented growing challenges to the collectivist, statist, patriotic, Zionist narrative that dominated Israel's early years. Kassow and Roskies will examine Jewish writing during the Holocaust, the Renaissance of Jewish life in America after WWII and Jewish creativity behind the iron curtain in the Soviet Union before 1973 as they tie into the foundations and formation of the Jewish State of Israel. Register at posenlibrary.com/frontend/posen-library-events.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club Happy Hour
5 and 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to discuss topics of current interest along with a little comedy on the side. These discussions are open to everyone and drinks are optional. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information.
The Institute for the Science of Origins
The Origins Science Scholars Program is presented with The Institute for the Science of Origins every Tuesday through Nov. 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. This unique program allows members of the community to engage with leading scholars to investigate rapidly developing areas of origins science. Each evening begins with a presentation by a world-class researcher, followed by open discussion. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/origins.
Bexley Public Library: Understanding Extreme Weather & Climate Change
Ben Gelber, the NBC4 Emmy award-winning meteorologist, will speak in a Bexley Public Library virtual program about understanding extreme weather and climate change at 7 p.m. Nov. 17. For the Zoom link to “Understanding Extreme Weather & Climate Change,” visit bit.ly/35iRYeJ.
Cbus Libraries: Booksgiving 2020
The annual book drive to support Columbus Early Learning Centers will be virtual at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 with special guest, author Samuel Narh. With COVID straining resources, CELC is asking for help with their curriculum collection. Orders can be made online at Bookshop (which will support CELC, Cbs Libraries and independent bookstores) at bookshop.org/lists/booksgiving-2020. Visit cbuslibraries.com/2020/11/09/booksgiving-2020 for more information and to register for the virtual event.
Columbus Jewish Film Festival: “AES Short Film Competition”
Screening for “AES Short Film Competition” is at 7 p.m. Nov. 17. Films are $12 per screening device, and tickets are available via the film festival website at cjfilmfest.org, or by calling 614-559-6258. For more information, visit the website or call film festival director Emily Schuss at 614-559-6205.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Quartz Harris
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Quartez Harris, a poet, young adult author, and Cleveland public school teacher from Springfield, Ohio. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/harris.
NCJW/CLE: Lois Zaas Annual Memorial Advocacy Lecture: The Changing Face of Anti-Semitism with Deborah Lipstadt, International Expert
In a world where hate is a click away, how is anti-semitism spreading, who is listening and what can we do about it? Moderator: James Pasch, Regional Director, Anti-Defamation League. 7 p.m. Register at wizevents.com/register/register_add.php?sessid=11796&id=7547.
Beck Center for the Arts presents “Fully Committed”
Beck Center for the Arts announces its first virtual production, “Fully Committed,” a one-person comedy. The show runs from Nov. 13 to Nov. 29 and can be viewed on any device. Tickets are $20 for an individual viewer, $30 for two or more viewers or $40 for two or more viewers who would like to provide additional support. Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42252. For more information, visit beckcenter.org.
Wednesday, November 18
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah: Midweek Mishnah Class at 10 a.m.
Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class via Zoom. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. https://zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mishnah: The New Scripture with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Most Jewish institutions and values, while based on the Bible, were created by the ancient rabbis. The Mishnah and its expansion into the full Talmud are the core texts for our Jewish foundations. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Chair yoga virtual session
Deborah Forsblom will lead a Zoom Chair Yoga Class for those 50 and older from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Nov. 18, as part of Jewish Family Services of Columbus’ Urban Zen program. The virtual classes take place on the third Wednesday of every month. For the free program, participants must have a chair without wheels. There will be some standing exercises included as well. Registration is at jfscolumbus.org/virtualsenioractivities. For questions, call social worker Michele Bernstein at 614-559-0157.
Cleveland Cavaliers 2020 NBA Draft night virtual party
Fans are invited to join a live virtual pre-Draft party presented by Rocket Mortgage from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18. Fans can watch the hour-long show on Cavs.com, the Cavs App, Facebook (facebook.com/Cavs) and YouTube (youtube.com/channel/UCOdS-I1sYkKWhtTjMUWP_TA). Cavs Fox Sports Ohio TV play-by-play announcer John Michael and Cavs Legend Mark Price will host the program. Special guests include Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Cavs 2019 first-round draft pick Darius Garland, former Cleveland Browns player Joe Thomas, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, UFC Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler.
'Gala of Hopes and Dreams: Taste of Israel'
The Israel Tennis & Education Centers is hosting a virtual 'Gala of Hopes and Dreams: Taste of Israel' on at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18. The evening will benefit the COVID-19 Children's Emergency Relief Fund which benefits over five thousand families in need. To register, visit www.itecgala.com.
Columbus Jewish Film Festival: “Breaking Bread”
Screening window for “Breaking Bread” begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 and ends at 7 p.m. Nov. 19, presented in partnership with Congregation Beth Tikvah. A Q&A with director Beth Hawk is at 7 p.m. Nov 19. Films are $12 per screening device, and tickets are available via the film festival website at cjfilmfest.org, or by calling 614-559-6258. For more information, visit the website or call film festival director Emily Schuss at 614-559-6205.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Sisterhood Book Club Discussion
7:30 p.m. Our book this month is "All the Rivers: A Novel" by Dorit Rabinyan." All are welcome to join in the third Wednesday of each month for a book discussion. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
The free streaming series featuring the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra includes performances at 8 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday through Dec. 20. On Nov. 18, Austin Walkin’ Cane will perform. Visit case.edu/maltzcenter/livestreamedatsilverhall.
Beck Center for the Arts presents “Fully Committed”
Beck Center for the Arts announces its first virtual production, “Fully Committed,” a one-person comedy. The show runs from Nov. 13 to Nov. 29 and can be viewed on any device. Tickets are $20 for an individual viewer, $30 for two or more viewers or $40 for two or more viewers who would like to provide additional support. Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42252. For more information, visit beckcenter.org.
Thursday, November 19
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The Most Interesting Synagogues in the World with Rabbi Josh Foster
10 to 11 a.m. While we wait for an end to the pandemic and travel to resume, join Rabbi Foster for a virtual exploration of some of the most interesting synagogues in the world and the communities they serve. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
NCJW/CLE: Free yoga from home with Johanna
10 to 11 a.m. Johanna Goldfarb, NCJW/CLE member and certified yoga instructor, leads us through mat and chair yoga poses to keep us calm and flexible. Via Facebook Live at facebook.com/NCJWCleveland/live/, no RSVP needed.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Ethical & Ritual Issues Through the Lens of Conservative Jewish Law with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
Noon to 1 p.m. Through the study of responsa (Jewish law papers) from the Law Committee of the Rabbinical Assembly, we will explore what Jewish tradition has to say about the most pressing and significant issues of our day. Class is always lively, filled with text study and discussion. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
FIDF Engage presents: Stories behind the headlines
1 p.m. Nov. 19. Ambassador David Friedman, United States Ambassador to Israel, will discuss Stories from the Secret UAE Peace Treaty Negotiations. Visit fidf.org/covid19/engage.
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Nov. 19 workshop runs from 3 to 6 p.m.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Cooking with Murray
7 to 8 p.m. Our cooks are Tova Cohen and Murray Berkowitz. Our Zoom master is Chad Cohen. watch video demonstrations and see past recipes on our YouTube channel at youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQ5q49m5k6iN3qYap8Uc-J1r22kgQcr9I. Visit bnaijeshurun.org for Zoom links and more information.
Cleveland Play House presents “Theatre Thursday”
7 p.m. “Healing and Dealing with CPH CARE.” Theatre Thursday is LIVE interactive virtual program focusing on CPH's core values of artistry, community, and life-long learning, presented on the third Thursday of each month, hosted by CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley and CPH Artistic Directing Fellow Stori Ayers. Theatre Thursday is a monthly interactive virtual event which will allow audiences to experience the artistry of CPH, connect directly with the makers of our work, and converse with staff and other audience members about the impact of our artistic work in our beloved community. Theatre Thursday is for CPH fans and anyone interested in learning more about the work of America's first regional theatre - onstage, backstage, in the classroom and in the community. Registration for Theatre Thursday is required in advance. Viewing access is "Pay What You Can," starting at $5. All events are live streamed via ZOOM and can be viewed on a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. For more information about Theatre Thursday, visit www.clevelandplayhouse.com/theatre-thursday.
Columbus Jewish Film Festival: “Breaking Bread”
Screening window for “Breaking Bread” ends at 7 p.m. Nov. 19, presented in partnership with Congregation Beth Tikvah. A Q&A with director Beth Hawk is at 7 p.m. Nov 19. Films are $12 per screening device, and tickets are available via the film festival website at cjfilmfest.org, or by calling 614-559-6258. For more information, visit the website or call film festival director Emily Schuss at 614-559-6205.
The City on the Hill: The Influence of Henry George on Tom L. Johnson and Other Mayors
Alexandra W. Lough, Author. 7 p.m. This free lecture is part of the Cleveland Civics History Series offered by Case Western Reserve University's Siegal Lifelong Learning and co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland and the Cleveland History Center. For information, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/cleveland-civics-history-series.
The William N. Skirball Writers Center Stage Virtual Series: Susan Choi
Susan Choi is the author of five novels, including The Foreign Student, for which she won the Asian-American Literary Award for fiction; American Woman, which was a finalist for the 2004 Pulitzer Prize; A Person of Interest, which was a finalist for the 2009 PEN/Faulkner Award; and, My Education, for which she received a 2014 Lammy Award. Choi’s fifth novel, Trust Exercise, won the 2019 National Book Award for Fiction. A recipient of fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Guggenheim Foundation, she teaches fiction writing at Yale University. Starts at 7 p.m. Register at cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx.
“Tuning In”: Cornelius and Charnofsky
Violinist Emily Cornelius and Pianist Eric Charnofsky perform works by Beethoven, Mozart, and Stravinsky at 7 p.m. Nov. 19. Visit local4musicfund.org for more information.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The How & Why of Jewish Ritual with Cantor Aaron Shifman
8 to 9 p.m. We will be discussing kaddish, mikvah, tallit and tzizit, brit milah, Shabbat and havdallah to name a few using Medrashim and Talmudic resources. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah: The Rebbe's Tisch at 9 p.m.
Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters via Zoom. Special guests are featured each week. https://zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389
Beck Center for the Arts presents “Fully Committed”
Beck Center for the Arts announces its first virtual production, “Fully Committed,” a one-person comedy. The show runs from Nov. 13 to Nov. 29 and can be viewed on any device. Tickets are $20 for an individual viewer, $30 for two or more viewers or $40 for two or more viewers who would like to provide additional support. Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42252. For more information, visit beckcenter.org.
Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Ohio
Women’s Entrepreneurship Day (WED) Ohio, the global movement that celebrates, empowers and supports women in business, returns for the third year and will be held virtually Nov. 19. The theme is Resilient Leadership. Keynote speakers for the Ohio event include: Captain Courtney Schoch, Chris Kenny, and Jeni Britton Bauer. In addition there will be breakout sessions discussing: business design, creating balance, cognitive flexibility, side hustles, diversity and inclusion and the benefits of a multi-generational workforce. For more information, visit wedohio.org.
Friday, November 20
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Livestream Kinder Shabbat
10:30 a.m. Have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as we livestream Kinder Shabbat. Enjoy your favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy, too.
Siegal Lifelong Learning: Badges of Leadership: Instilling a Culture of Excellence
Noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 20. Shelley Zimmerman, retired police chief of San Diego, will discuss why public safety must be a shared responsibility. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/badges-leadership-instilling-culture-excellence-remote.
Friday Public Affairs Discussion Lunch: What's the Beef? The Controversy Over the Health Effects of Red Meat
12:30 p.m. With Hope Barkoukis, Ph.D., Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Professor in Wellness and Preventive Care and Chair, Department of Nutrition. For more information, visit fridaylunch.case.edu/newsletter.html. The Friday Public Affairs Discussion Lunch has been a Case Western Reserve University tradition since 1989.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah: Kabbalat Shabbat
4 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org
Temple Emanu El: Shabbat Sprouts: Tot Shabbat & Pizza Making
5:20 p.m. Nov. 20 via Zoom. Programs for “seedlings” ages 0-6 years and their families! Bring in Shabbat together with prayer, music, storytelling and Shabbat fun! To register for supplies to make pizzas together, email Carolyn Abrams at cabrams@teecleve.org.
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami Shabbat service
Join Rabbi Allison Vann, Music Director Deb Rogers, the congregation and members of the community for a virtual shabbat service Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. To participate, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86151636036.
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “Elegies: A Song Cycle”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. William Finn’s “Elegies: A Song Cycle,” directed by Dr. Maria Fenty Denison, with music direction by Amanda Beagle, will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
CVLT to stream the coming-out comedy "Matt's First (Real) Thanksgiving"
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre will stream archival video of “Matt’s First (Real) Thanksgiving” Nov. 20-22. Admission is “pay as you can,” and viewers can watch at any time they choose throughout the weekend. The admission password for this one-weekend stream can be purchased by PayPal or credit card at CVLT.org. A $10 minimum is suggested but greater amounts are highly encouraged, helping CVLT to meet mortgage, utility, and other obligations during the difficult suspension of all in-person programming.
Beck Center for the Arts presents “Fully Committed”
Beck Center for the Arts announces its first virtual production, “Fully Committed,” a one-person comedy. The show runs from Nov. 13 to Nov. 29 and can be viewed on any device. Tickets are $20 for an individual viewer, $30 for two or more viewers or $40 for two or more viewers who would like to provide additional support. Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42252. For more information, visit beckcenter.org.
Saturday, November 21
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
9 to 10 a.m. Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers! Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah: Shabbat Services
9:30 a.m. In person (preregistration required) and livestreamed. Shaareytikvah.org
Park Synagogue virtual services
10:10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link.
jHUB Cooking Together: Jewish Cooking from Around the World!
10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 21. jHUB Kids and Families will be learning to make delicious Jewish foods from around the world and learning their connection to Thanksgiving. Register at eventbrite.com/e/cooking-together-jewish-cooking-from-around-the-world-tickets-126963393929.
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “Elegies: A Song Cycle”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. William Finn’s “Elegies: A Song Cycle,” directed by Dr. Maria Fenty Denison, with music direction by Amanda Beagle, will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah: Havdalah
5:40 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org
Notre Dame College Band Showcase Performance
7 p.m. Nov. 21. Livestreamed on Notre Dame College Performing Arts Facebook page (facebook.com/NDCPerformingArts) and NDCPerforms YouTube (youtube.com/channel/UCO9yEcwWI0pwx0cQHwg2rOA/videos).
Cleveland Classical Guitar Society: Raphaël Feuillâtre in Concert
7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cleveland Classical Guitar Society presents the return of Raphaël Feuillâtre after his Cleveland debut in October 2019. This exclusive online concert will feature Feuillâtre performing from his home in France. For more information and to register, visit cleguitar.org/event/feuillatre-online.
JCC virtual book fair events
More than 100 Jewish Community Centers, including the Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus, have partnered to put on a virtual book fair this fall. The Book Festival of the MJCCA and the National JCC Literary Consortium’s “In Your Living Room” will bring renowned authors into homes virtually, with a variety of opportunities to tune in through Dec. 2. Upcoming events and guests include actor and author Rachel Bloom on Nov. 21, and chef and author Ina Garten on Dec. 2. Registration and confirmation is through partner agency, the Marcus JCC of Atlanta, however, ticket purchases benefit the Columbus JCC and allows its continued programming with nationally renowned authors, according to an email from the Columbus JCC. To view the schedule and purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3ibmAld. For more information, contact Cheryl Dritz, bookfair coordinator at the Columbus JCC, at cdritz@columbusjcc.org or 614-559-6238.
CVLT to stream the coming-out comedy "Matt's First (Real) Thanksgiving"
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre will stream archival video of “Matt’s First (Real) Thanksgiving” through Nov. 22. Admission is “pay as you can,” and viewers can watch at any time they choose throughout the weekend. The admission password for this one-weekend stream can be purchased by PayPal or credit card at CVLT.org. A $10 minimum is suggested but greater amounts are highly encouraged, helping CVLT to meet mortgage, utility, and other obligations during the difficult suspension of all in-person programming.
Beck Center for the Arts presents “Fully Committed”
Beck Center for the Arts announces its first virtual production, “Fully Committed,” a one-person comedy. The show runs from Nov. 13 to Nov. 29 and can be viewed on any device. Tickets are $20 for an individual viewer, $30 for two or more viewers or $40 for two or more viewers who would like to provide additional support. Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42252. For more information, visit beckcenter.org.
Sunday, November 22
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
8 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland: Community Forums on Important Issues that Affect our Lives
Community Forum/discussion sponsored by Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland, Sunday mornings via Zoom, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Each week, a different topic with distinguished speakers from all walks of life. The topic for Nov. 22 is “Racism, Health Care Inequities, and the Future.” Visit uucleveland.org/events/racism-health-care-inequities-and-the-future.
Temple Emanu El: Limmud Toronto: An Exclusive Festival of Jewish Learning
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join our northern neighbors for a day of pluralistic, diverse Jewish learning, including a session on the China and greater Asia Jewish communities led by Julia Ullman. Visit limmud.ca for more information on the full lineup of speakers, developing schedule and ticket registration. Email Julia Ullman juliaeullman@gmail.com with questions.
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “Elegies: A Song Cycle”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. William Finn’s “Elegies: A Song Cycle,” directed by Dr. Maria Fenty Denison, with music direction by Amanda Beagle, will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
The free streaming series featuring the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra includes performances at 8 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday through Dec. 20. On Nov. 22, Hollin Kings will perform. Visit case.edu/maltzcenter/livestreamedatsilverhall.
CVLT to stream the coming-out comedy "Matt's First (Real) Thanksgiving"
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre will stream archival video of “Matt’s First (Real) Thanksgiving” through Nov. 22. Admission is “pay as you can,” and viewers can watch at any time they choose throughout the weekend. The admission password for this one-weekend stream can be purchased by PayPal or credit card at CVLT.org. A $10 minimum is suggested but greater amounts are highly encouraged, helping CVLT to meet mortgage, utility, and other obligations during the difficult suspension of all in-person programming.
Beck Center for the Arts presents “Fully Committed”
Beck Center for the Arts announces its first virtual production, “Fully Committed,” a one-person comedy. The show runs from Nov. 13 to Nov. 29 and can be viewed on any device. Tickets are $20 for an individual viewer, $30 for two or more viewers or $40 for two or more viewers who would like to provide additional support. Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42252. For more information, visit beckcenter.org.
Monday, November 23
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: What’s NU? With Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria
10 to 11 a.m. Topical text study and discussion on the most relevant Jewish topics of the day. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Parshat Hashavua with Professor Doron Kalir, CSU
Noon to 1 p.m. We will discuss the weekly Torah portion from a liberal viewpoint. In particular, we will examine implications of the text for today's community and the meaning of Emunah (faith) in the 21st century. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
JFS to host virtual movie club
Jewish Family Services of Columbus will host a free Zoom Movie Club meeting at 2 p.m. Nov. 23, as part of its virtual socialization program for those 55 and older. Prior to the discussion group, attendees are asked to watch “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, on Netflix. During the meeting, the group will discuss the film. The group typically meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, but this month is meeting earlier due to Thanksgiving. Having access to Netflix, Amazon Prime or being willing to rent the movie from the library is needed to be a part of this group. Registration is at jfscolumbus.org/virtualsenioractivities. For questions, call Michele Bernstein at 614-559-0157 or Lydia Daniels at 614-815-0183.
Online book club with Maureen Corrigan
Our fall Benefactors and Subscribers are invited to join an online book club with Maureen Corrigan, book critic for NPR’s Fresh Air and the author of the literary memoir Leave Me Alone, I’m Reading: Finding and Losing Myself in Books. She investigated “the Great American Novel we all think we’ve read, but really haven’t” in her book So We Read On: How the Great Gatsby Came to Be and Why It Endures. An associate editor of and contributor to Mystery and Suspense Writers, Corrigan won the 1999 Edgar Award for Criticism and served as a juror for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. Starts at 7 p.m. Register at cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: arts of thanksgiving – a virtual celebration
7:30 p.m. The arts of thanksgiving brings together performing artists from a variety of faiths and cultural backgrounds, expressing the beautiful diversity of our city through music, art and dance and this year it will be virtual. The evening will feature pre-recorded performances and will include messages from clergy and organizational leaders across Cleveland. This is a free virtual celebration for all ages and will be enjoyed by everyone. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/artsofthanksgiving to learn more and register.
Beck Center for the Arts presents “Fully Committed”
Beck Center for the Arts announces its first virtual production, “Fully Committed,” a one-person comedy. The show runs from Nov. 13 to Nov. 29 and can be viewed on any device. Tickets are $20 for an individual viewer, $30 for two or more viewers or $40 for two or more viewers who would like to provide additional support. Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42252. For more information, visit beckcenter.org.
Tuesday, November 24
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link.
Wednesday, November 25
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah: Midweek Mishnah Class at 10 a.m.
Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class via Zoom. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. https://zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248.
Beck Center for the Arts presents “Fully Committed”
Beck Center for the Arts announces its first virtual production, “Fully Committed,” a one-person comedy. The show runs from Nov. 13 to Nov. 29 and can be viewed on any device. Tickets are $20 for an individual viewer, $30 for two or more viewers or $40 for two or more viewers who would like to provide additional support. Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42252. For more information, visit beckcenter.org.
Thursday, November 26
Park Synagogue virtual services
8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link.
NCJW/CLE: Free yoga from home with Johanna
10 to 11 a.m. Johanna Goldfarb, NCJW/CLE member and certified yoga instructor, leads us through mat and chair yoga poses to keep us calm and flexible. Via Facebook Live at facebook.com/NCJWCleveland/live/, no RSVP needed.
Friday, November 27
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah: Kabbalat Shabbat
4 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami Shabbat service
Join Rabbi Allison Vann, Music Director Deb Rogers, the congregation and members of the community for a virtual shabbat service Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. To participate, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86151636036.
Thanksgiving Songs of Gratitude (Fundraiser) Live on FB
7 p.m. Nov. 27, hosted by Bill Cohen Sings on Facebook Live (facebook.com/events/3395069667251937). As an alternative to the Black Friday buying frenzy, Bill will remind us of all the gifts we have been given: nature, friends, freedom, families, pets, music, art, emotions, and more. This is a fundraiser for International Medical Alliance of Tennessee, a team of all-volunteer doctors and nurses providing free medical care to impoverished villagers along the Haiti/Dominican border. Bill’s wife, Randi, volunteers with them annually as their interpreter. To donate, visit www.IMAmedical.com/donate.html.
Beck Center for the Arts presents “Fully Committed”
Beck Center for the Arts announces its first virtual production, “Fully Committed,” a one-person comedy. The show runs from Nov. 13 to Nov. 29 and can be viewed on any device. Tickets are $20 for an individual viewer, $30 for two or more viewers or $40 for two or more viewers who would like to provide additional support. Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42252. For more information, visit beckcenter.org.
Saturday, November 28
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah: Shabbat Services
9:30 a.m. In person (preregistration required) and livestreamed. Shaareytikvah.org
Park Synagogue virtual services
10:10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah: Havdalah
5:40 p.m. on Zoom. shaareytikvah.org
Beck Center for the Arts presents “Fully Committed”
Beck Center for the Arts announces its first virtual production, “Fully Committed,” a one-person comedy. The show runs from Nov. 13 to Nov. 29 and can be viewed on any device. Tickets are $20 for an individual viewer, $30 for two or more viewers or $40 for two or more viewers who would like to provide additional support. Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42252. For more information, visit beckcenter.org.
Sunday, November 29
Park Synagogue virtual services
8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
The free streaming series featuring the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra includes performances at 8 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday through Dec. 20. On Nov. 29, Piano Cleveland presents: Daniel Shapiro. Visit case.edu/maltzcenter/livestreamedatsilverhall.
Beck Center for the Arts presents “Fully Committed”
Beck Center for the Arts announces its first virtual production, “Fully Committed,” a one-person comedy. The show runs from Nov. 13 to Nov. 29 and can be viewed on any device. Tickets are $20 for an individual viewer, $30 for two or more viewers or $40 for two or more viewers who would like to provide additional support. Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42252. For more information, visit beckcenter.org.
Monday, November 30
Park Synagogue virtual services
7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Park Synagogue services are available via Zoom. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom link.
The European Roots of American Art
This course focuses on the study of select American artists in Europe from the colonial period to the post-1945 era. These artists were offered exposure to the great ateliers, museums, and frescoes overseas. A few of these artists in the twentieth century remained in the US for their professional training, yet they absorbed European sources. The influence of European art enriched the development of American art from its early years to its celebrated position in the post-World War II world. We will better understand the ever-expanding question of what comprises American art. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Nov. 30 through Dec. 21. case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/art-music-theater/european-roots-american-art-remote
Bexley Public Library: Kindergarten Super Stars
Children ages 4-6 are invited to join Bexley Public Library online, with pre-recorded videos and a live Zoom event, every Monday afternoon. Video will be available each Monday at 1 p.m. on Facebook. Zoom event will be held each Monday at 2 p.m. Stories and activities are designed to help build school and reading readiness. Register at bexley.libnet.info/events to reserve your packet of materials.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Craig Wright
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. for a conversation with Craig Wright, a Yale professor who brings his famed Genius Course to the reader as he profiles brilliant individuals including Leonardo DaVinci, Mozart, Shakespeare, Vincent van Gogh, Harriet Tubman, Kanye West, Andy Warhol, Lady Gaga, Toni Morrison and Elon Musk, to reveal the 14 hidden habits of genius: work ethic, resilience, originality, childlike imagination, insatiable curiosity, passion, creative maladjustment, rebelliousness, cross-border thinking, contrarian action, preparation, obsession, relaxation, and concentration. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/wright.
jHUB Book Club
7 to 8 p.m. on Zoom. Join jHUB Young Professionals (ages 22-40ish) for a monthly book club where we will discuss books about Jewish themes, identity and experiences. For November we will be reading "Naamah: A Novel" by Sarah Blake. Register at eventbrite.com/e/jhub-book-club-november-tickets-127022290089.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
SalonEra Episode 8: Unwritten Traditions
7:30 p.m. SalonEra is an online early music variety show featuring a wide range of national and international artists in a combination of live performances, pre-recorded content, and intriguing dialogue moderated by Debra Nagy, artistic director of Les Délices. Masters of improvisation Robert Mealy, Shira Kammen, Priscilla Herreid, and Mark Edwards talk about their work and inspiration in reconstructing lost musical traditions from Medieval to Baroque. SalonEra is presented free with a suggested donation of $10/episode. For more info and to register to watch, visit SalonEra.org
Tuesday, December 1
FIDF Engage presents: Stories behind the headlines
1 p.m. Dec. 1. Col. Yuval Moshe, Chief of the IDF Engineering Corps, Southern Command, will discuss Unearthing Terror’s Tunnels. Visit fidf.org/covid19/engage.
“Unprecedented": Epidemics and American Identity
“These are unprecedented times.” This has become a common phrase used to describe the COVID-19 crisis, but is our experience truly unprecedented? In this course, we will examine three of the most devastating epidemics in American history: Yellow Fever in the 1790s, Spanish Flu in 1918, and HIV/AIDS in the 1980s. Using historical accounts as well as various imaginative representations, we will consider the social, medical, and governmental responses to the outbreaks and the subsequent effects on “American” identity. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 1-22. case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/history-and-culture/unprecedented-epidemics-and-american-identity-remote
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Dec. 1 workshop runs from 2 to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, December 2
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
The free streaming series featuring the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra includes performances at 8 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday through Dec. 20. On Dec. 2, Rachel Brown & the Beatnik Playboys will perform. Visit case.edu/maltzcenter/livestreamedatsilverhall.
JCC virtual book fair events
More than 100 Jewish Community Centers, including the Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus, have partnered to put on a virtual book fair this fall. The Book Festival of the MJCCA and the National JCC Literary Consortium’s “In Your Living Room” will bring renowned authors into homes virtually, with a variety of opportunities to tune in through Dec. 2. Upcoming events and guests include chef and author Ina Garten on Dec. 2. Registration and confirmation is through partner agency, the Marcus JCC of Atlanta, however, ticket purchases benefit the Columbus JCC and allows its continued programming with nationally renowned authors, according to an email from the Columbus JCC. To view the schedule and purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3ibmAld. For more information, contact Cheryl Dritz, bookfair coordinator at the Columbus JCC, at cdritz@columbusjcc.org or 614-559-6238.
Thursday, December 3
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Peter Cozzens
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. for a conversation with historian Peter Cozzens, who will discuss his book, "Tecumseh and the Prophet: The Shawnee Brothers Who Defied a Nation." Visit beyondbookjackets.com/cozzens.
Temple Emanu El: The Colors of Jews: Being a Minority in a Minority
7 p.m. via Zoom. Presented by Tiffany Harris, Chief Program Officer of Moishe House. Moderated by Rabbi Yael Dadoun of The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Perspective by Temple Emanu El Member Dr. Rabbi Peter Haas. Co-Sponsored by Temple Emanu El and The Temple-Tifereth Israel. No pre-registration necessary. Contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom login.
Women and Philanthropy: The Monied Women of Cleveland and their Impact
Einav Rabinovitch-Fox, Visiting Assistant Professor, Dept. of History, CWRU. 7 p.m. This free lecture is part of the Cleveland Civics History Series offered by Case Western Reserve University's Siegal Lifelong Learning and co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland and the Cleveland History Center. For information, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/cleveland-civics-history-series.
Heart of a Champion virtual wine and food fundraiser
Heart of a Champion, a virtual event to benefit the Ohio Regional Training Center and MCORE Foundation, is planned from 8 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 via Zoom. Event proceeds support the MCORE Foundation to enable discounted or free preventative heart screenings in underserved areas to identify heart abnormalities that could cause sudden cardiac arrest, and the Ohio RTC to support world class Olympic wrestling hopefuls train and achieve their Olympic dreams, according to a news release. The one-hour program will feature The Ohio State University head wrestling coach, Tom Ryan, who lost his son, Teague, to sudden cardiac arrest at age 5. Tickets are $150 each and include a proprietary bottle of AXR red wine (valued at $65) and a link for the online event, according to the release. Participants will pour their wine as Jean Hoefliger, head winemaker and partner of AXR winery, hosts the virtual wine tasting. The event will also feature a virtual silent auction with rare Napa Valley wines and experiences. The deadline for ticket purchases is Nov. 2 to ensure each participant has their wine prior to the event. Visit ohioheartofchampion.com to register.
JFSA Cleveland’s 145th annual meeting
JFSA Cleveland will host its 145th annual meeting virtually from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. This year it will spotlight essential and frontline staff who have gone above and beyond to meet the challenges facing the community. Guest speaker will be Dr. Book Watts of MetroHealth. RSVP by Nov. 25 at jfsa-cleveland.org.
Friday, December 4
Friday Public Affairs Discussion Lunch: The Economics of Sports After (?) COVID-19
12:30 p.m. With Jonathan Ernest, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Economics. For more information, visit fridaylunch.case.edu/newsletter.html. The Friday Public Affairs Discussion Lunch has been a Case Western Reserve University tradition since 1989.
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “Chillin’ in a Winter Wonderland: An Evening of Seasonal Jazz and Pop Tunes”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. “Chillin’ in a Winter Wonderland: An Evening of Seasonal Jazz and Pop Tunes,” a cabaret style event showcasing students in the Musical Theatre program will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
Saturday, December 5
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visithttps://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway
Playhouse Square is participating in a streaming concert series, Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway, featuring critically acclaimed actress and singer Vanessa Williams at 8 p.m. Dec. 5. Livestream events are on sale now at playhousesquare.org for $30. All purchases include an additional 72 hours of on-demand viewing of the livestream, available beginning one hour after each live broadcast ends. Proceeds from sales of the livestreams will support Playhouse Square.
Sunday, December 6
Coffee & Conversation with Cleveland Author Debbi Perkul
Coffee & Conversation: An interview with Debbi Perkul, author of “Winds Over Jerusalem.” From 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 6. columbus@hadassah.org.
UNIFIED: Virtual Concert to Benefit an Ultra-rare Jewish Genetic Disorder
Noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 6. UNIFIED is a virtual benefit concert featuring popular Jewish musical performers hosted by the Familial Dysautonomia Foundation. The event is spearheaded by Daniel L, father of the newest baby known to be born with familial dysautonomia (“FD”), an ultra-rare Jewish genetic disorder. Musicians include Nissim Black, Schlock Rock (Lenny Solomon), Portnoy Brothers, Zusha, Pey Dalid and a special appearance by Baruch Levine. Emcee is Eli Libowicz. Registration is free; donations encouraged. For information and to register, visit famdys.org/unified.
Fairmount Center for the Arts: “Nutcracker at Home”
Fairmount Center for the Arts will present “Nutcracker at Home,” a safe and magical way to celebrate and connect this holiday season, from 3 to 4 p.m. Dec. 6. This event is free to the public but donations are strongly encouraged. “Nutcracker at Home” is a live-streamed event that includes dance, music, and fun. Fairmount faculty and dancers will perform scenes from “The Nutcracker” and professional musicians will lead a family sing-along. The link to the live performance will be posted at www.fairmountcenter.org starting Dec. 1.
Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers Virtual Awards Ceremony
The Cleveland Jewish News 2020 18 Difference Makers virtual awards ceremony will be broadcast via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6. Registration is FREE, but required to gain access to the virtual awards ceremony. Please note: This is traditionally a ticketed event. In lieu of requiring ticket purchases, the Cleveland Jewish News is asking for your support of local Jewish journalism with the purchase of an optional $36 ticket for this unique virtual event during the pandemic, which includes a one year print and e-edition subscription to the Cleveland Jewish News ($63.95 value). Visit cjn.org/18dm to meet this year’s honorees and to register.
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: Ten-Minute Plays project
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance Ten-Minute PLays will open at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6. The event is organized by Matthew Mazuroski, showcases student directors and actors in workshop productions. The directors will explore the foundations of storytelling and develop their skills in working with actors on these exciting and innovative scripts. The free event will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity.
Monday, December 7
Bexley Public Library: Kindergarten Super Stars
Children ages 4-6 are invited to join Bexley Public Library online, with pre-recorded videos and a live Zoom event, every Monday afternoon. Video will be available each Monday at 1 p.m. on Facebook. Zoom event will be held each Monday at 2 p.m. Stories and activities are designed to help build school and reading readiness. Register at bexley.libnet.info/events to reserve your packet of materials.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Hannah Mary McKinnon
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Hannah Mary McKinnon, author of “Sister Dear.” Visit beyondbookjackets.com/mckinnon.
Global Response to the Holocaust with Irene Shaland
In last part of the three-part series, “Global Response to the Holocaust Series,” writer and educator Irene Shaland will discuss “The Islands and the Boot: Cuba, Calabria/Italy, Malta, Corsica” at 7 p.m. Dec. 7. Visit http://www.maltzmuseum.org/event/global-response-to-the-holocaust-with-irene-shaland-the-ring-of-fire-austria-germany-hungary-soviet-union/ to register for the free online discussion.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Tuesday, December 8
FIDF Engage presents: Stories behind the headlines
1 p.m. Dec. 8. Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus will discuss Fighting Media Bias against Israel. Visit fidf.org/covid19/engage.
Wednesday, December 9
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
The free streaming series featuring the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra includes performances at 8 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday through Dec. 20. On Dec. 9, Madeline Finn will perform. Visit case.edu/maltzcenter/livestreamedatsilverhall.
Thursday, December 10
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Stuart Turton
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. for a conversation with Stuart Turton, author of the bestselling The “7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle,” winner of the Costa Best First Novel Award. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/turton.
Friday, December 11
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote lecture: Art and Epidemics
1 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Linda M. Sandhaus, M.D., Docent, Cleveland Museum of Art. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/art-and-epidemics-remote.
Notre Dame College Choir Holiday Performance
7 p.m. Dec. 11. Livestreamed on Notre Dame College Performing Arts Facebook page (facebook.com/NDCPerformingArts) and NDCPerforms YouTube (youtube.com/channel/UCO9yEcwWI0pwx0cQHwg2rOA/videos).
Saturday, December 12
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Fairmount Center for the Arts presents virtual “Pull Back the Curtain” speaker series with Steven Litt
Fairmount Center for the Arts presents a virtual program in their “Pull Back the Curtain” speaker series at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 with Steven Litt, art and architecture critic for The Plain Dealer. For questions and to make a reservation for this program, call 440-338-3171, email info@fairmountcenter.org or visit fairmountcenter.org/special-events. The “Pull Back the Curtain” speakers series is free, thanks to the generous support of Toby and Melanie Maloney, the Figgie Foundation and the Ohio Arts Council.
Sunday, December 13
Virtual tour of Israel’s olive oil production
NAAMAT USA – Cleveland Council will hold a virtual tour of Israel’s olive oil production 2 p.m. Dec. 13. On the tour, participants will learn how olive oil connects what happened thousands of years ago to the celebration of Chanukah today. Israeli tour guide Gadi Ben-Dov will lead the tour. Proceeds will support NA’AMAT’s day care centers. After the tour, there will be a Chanukah menorah lighting for all. To register, visitnaamat.org or email Marci Curtis at mcurtis@naamat.org.
Light the Menorah and chat with Hadassah friends
Celebrate Hanukkah on Zoom with Columbus Hadassah. From 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13. columbus@hadassah.org
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
The free streaming series featuring the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra includes performances at 8 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday through Dec. 20. On Dec. 13, Worry Stone will perform. Visit case.edu/maltzcenter/livestreamedatsilverhall.
Monday, December 14
Bexley Public Library: Kindergarten Super Stars
Children ages 4-6 are invited to join Bexley Public Library online, with pre-recorded videos and a live Zoom event, every Monday afternoon. Video will be available each Monday at 1 p.m. on Facebook. Zoom event will be held each Monday at 2 p.m. Stories and activities are designed to help build school and reading readiness. Register at bexley.libnet.info/events to reserve your packet of materials.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Wednesday, December 16
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Dec. 16 workshop runs from 5 to 8 p.m.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
The free streaming series featuring the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra includes performances at 8 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday through Dec. 20. On Dec. 16, Hey Mavis will perform. Visit case.edu/maltzcenter/livestreamedatsilverhall.
Thursday, December 17
The Cleveland Play House Presents “Theatre Thursday”
7 p.m. “Holiday Movie Night” Theatre Thursday is a LIVE interactive virtual program focusing on CPH's core values of artistry, community, and life-long learning, presented on the third Thursday of each month, hosted by CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley and CPH Artistic Directing Fellow Stori Ayers. Theatre Thursday is a monthly interactive virtual event which will allow audiences to experience the artistry of CPH, connect directly with the makers of our work, and converse with staff and other audience members about the impact of our artistic work in our beloved community. Theatre Thursday is for CPH fans and anyone interested in learning more about the work of America's first regional theatre - onstage, backstage, in the classroom and in the community. Registration for Theatre Thursday is required in advance. Viewing access is "Pay What You Can," starting at $5. All events are live streamed via ZOOM and can be viewed on a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. For more information about Theatre Thursday, visit www.clevelandplayhouse.com/theatre-thursday.
Friday, December 18
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote lecture: Celebrating Beethoven
Noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 18. Don Rosenberg, Editor of EMAg, The Magazine of Early Music America, and former music critic of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/celebrating-beethoven-remote.
Saturday, December 19
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
CAPA presents “The Hip Hop Nutcracker”
CAPA presents “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music, is available to stream at 7 p.m. Dec. 19. The live capture, filmed as a part of a partnership with PBS, will allow recurring and new patrons to experience this beloved holiday tradition at home as theatres across the country remain closed. Virtual tickets to this online concert are $25 and $55 and can be purchased at stellartickets.com/events/hhn-and-capa/hip-hop-nutcracker-columbus.
Sunday, December 20
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
The free streaming series featuring the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra includes performances at 8 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday through Dec. 20. On Dec. 20, Chardon Polka Band will perform. Visit case.edu/maltzcenter/livestreamedatsilverhall.
Monday, December 21
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Tuesday, December 22
FIDF Engage presents: Stories behind the headlines
1 p.m. Dec. 22. Maj. Gen. (Res.) Nadav Padan, Former Head of IDF Central Command, will discuss Cyber Warfare: A New Dimension in Modern War. Visit fidf.org/covid19/engage.
Wednesday, December 23
Jim Brickman: Comfort and Joy at Home
Grammy-nominated songwriter, piano sensation and Shaker Heights native Jim Brickman continues his annual Christmas tradition this holiday season with the Comfort & Joy at Home 2020 Virtual Tour. A Portion of each ticket purchased to this LIVE event will benefit Columbus’ historic Southern Theatre. Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home as Brickman blends yuletide memories and holiday carols with his own songs such as “The Gift,” “Sending You a Little Christmas,” “Angel Eyes,” and “If You Believe.” Various package levels are available, including the option to interact live with Brickman in the ‘Zoom Room!’ Buy tickets at jimbrickman.com/columbus.
Tuesday, December 29
FIDF Engage presents: Stories behind the headlines
1 p.m. Dec. 29. Speaker TBD, will discuss The Northern Border: Exposed. Visit fidf.org/covid19/engage.
Tuesday, January 5
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote course: Charting a New Course with Business Model You: A One-Page Method for Reinventing Your Career
Designed for participants ages 50+ but open to anyone, this program will provide a structured process and framework by which they can define, analyze, and reinvent their careers. 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 5 through 26. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/charting-new-course-business-model-you-one-page-method-reinventing-your-career-remote
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote course: Homer’s Iliad
Join us for a close, guided reading of Homer’s great epic poem the “Iliad.” Participants will have the opportunity to engage in analysis and discussion of various aspects of the poem, including style, historical context, and the poem’s significance within the literary canon. Janice Vitullo, Instructor of Lifelong Learning. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 5 through Feb. 23. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/literature-writing/homers-iliad-remote.
Siegal Lifelong Learning remote course: Bring on the Girls! Girl Groups from 1925-1965
Senior Scholars Intersession. The Boswell Sisters, the Andrews Sisters, the McGuire Sisters, the Shirelles, the Shangri-las, the Blossoms, the Marvelettes, the Ronettes, the Supremes. The early to mid-20th century saw the flowering of a musical phenomenon – ensembles of three to five female vocalists, moving, singing and even dressing alike. This course explores the sounds, sights, and social contexts of girl groups, from their early roots in Jazz Age New Orleans to their zenith in ’60s Motown. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 5 through 26. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/art-music-theater/senior-scholars-intersession-bring-girls-girl-groups-1925-1965-remote.
Wednesday, January 27
The New Albany Lecture Series: Civil Discourse and Debate
5:45 p.m. Featuring David Axelrod, director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN senior political commentator; Chris Christie, 55th governor of the state of New Jersey; and Colleen Marshall, anchor at NBC4 and host of “NBC4’s The Spectrum.” Visit newalbanyfoundation.org/programs/the-new-albany-lecture-series.
Monday, February 22
The New Albany Lecture Series: Health
5:45 p.m. Featuring Dan Buettner, explorer and writer for National Geographic. Visit newalbanyfoundation.org/programs/the-new-albany-lecture-series.
Tuesday, May 4
The New Albany Lecture Series: Mental Health
5:45 p.m. Featuring Margaret Trudeau, bestselling author and mental health advocate. Visit newalbanyfoundation.org/programs/the-new-albany-lecture-series.
Ongoing programs
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Shabbat (Friday) Evening Service
Every Shabbat (Friday) evening, Fairmount Temple offers a Shabbat service led by our clergy at 6:15 p.m. that you can stream at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Wednesday Morning Torah Study
Every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., Morning Torah Study will be held via Zoom conferencing. To be added to the group list and receive the information on Zoom for the Wednesday Morning Torah Study, please contact Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org.
Beth Jacob Congregation shifts minyamin, classes to digital platform
Beth Jacob Congregation is offering virtual services and classes. They daven Shachris on Sundays at 8:30; Monday, Thursday and Friday at 6:45; and Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 a.m.;beth-jacob.whereby.com/daily-tefillah. Amud Yomi is 6:15 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Daf Yomi is at 6 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan. Lox & Learn is at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Kinyan Mesechta is at 9:20 p.m. Mondays and 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; followed by Maariv; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Daily services, Monday through Friday; morning minyan, 7:15 a.m.; evening minyan, 6 p.m. Shabbat Services, Saturday; Shabbat morning, 9 a.m.; Shabbat afternoon, 6 pm. Daily services, Sunday; morning minyan, 8 a.m.; evening minyan: 6 p.m. Visit bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Chabad of Cleveland
Use this Zoom link for all events: https://zoom.us/j/7262247760?status=success
Chassidus Chaburah: Freshen up your morning with a daily dose of Chassidus. Monday through Friday 8 a.m.
Talmud with Machshava: Every Sunday, Halacha and Chassidus, 11:30 a.m., with Rabbi Chaikin
Women’s Tanya: Every Tuesday at 11 a.m., take a tour through the most spiritual realms, collecting some relevant keepsakes along the way with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760.
Women’s Chassidus Insights into the weekly Torah Portion: Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. with Rabbi Chaikin
The Sichos Project with Rabbi Gancz: Every Wednesday at 8 p.m. Join the discussion using this link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/524211947
Men’s Timely Tanya: Every Thursday at 8 p.m., study selections from the Tanya to help bolster your faith and get you through these trying days with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760
Erev Shabbos Avos - 12 minutes of Ethics: From 5 to 5:15 p.m. listen to others share their favorite Pirkei Avot messages. If you would like to share your own, contact Rabbi Shmuli via their website (chabadofcleveland.com/tools/feedback.htm) to get a spot in the rotation. Join the discussion using this link: http://zoom.us/j/4876378020
The Kollel
Contemporary Issues with Rabbi Fried: (For Men and Women on Sundays from 11 a.m. to noon) Rabbi Fried will explore why we're here, where we're heading and how we're getting there. We will keep in mind that we travel step by step in order to get there in 120 years! Check with info@thekollel.org for schedule changes. https://zoom.us/j/715158425
Leap of Trust: Discovering faith and living with trust in G-d with Rabbi Yaakov Kirschbaum
(For men and women on Sundays from 8-9 p.m.) To join online, click the link and your computer/phone will take care of the rest! https://zoom.us/j/91056933101. Check with info@thekollel.org for any schedule changes.
The Mitzvah in the Parsha: ZOOM: Join Mrs. Chaya Morris on Mondays from 5-6 p.m. as we explore weekly parsha and mitzvot that tie to the weekly portion. https://zoom.us/j/94541740851
Parsha Brew: (For Men & Women, Tuesdays from 8:40-9:40 a.m.): Rabbi Morris offers an overview and an in-depth analysis of the weekly Torah portion. Start your Tuesday with a mug of coffee and a cupful of Torah brew. https://zoom.us/j/98190279352
Women of the Bible with Mrs. Nechama Fried: ZOOM: Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m., share Torah with other women in an open and insightful setting. https://zoom.us/j/96026013550
Chavrusah Learning Program: Chavrusah Learning Program is offering a class every Wednesday from 8-9 p.m. that consists of a night of dynamic one-on-one learning and facilitated group discussions. For more information or for technical questions, call 512-758-2144 or email info@TheKollel.org. Use bit.ly/learn_face2face to sign in.
The Book of Genesis: ZOOM: (For Men & Women from Thursdays from 8:45-9:45 a.m.): Rabbi Zuckerman offers an in-depth textual exploration of the Book of Genesis. https://zoom.us/j/930007718
The Siddur: ZOOM: Thursdays from 8-9 p.m, join Rabbi Greenspan as he explores the parameters of Rabbinic authority. https://zoom.us/j/308005366
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Cinematheque at the Cleveland Institute of Art is offering a virtual multiplex for theatrical screenings at home. Opening Nov. 11: “Free Time.” Opening Nov. 12: “Viva Kid Flicks.” Opening Nov. 13: “Queen of Hearts: Audrey Flack,” “Action USA,” “Divine Love,” “Monsoon,” “Smooth Talk” and “Francisca.”
City Club of Cleveland offering recordings of past virtual forums
The City Club of Cleveland has a backlog of virtual and in-person forums at cityclub.org. All forums are available in video as well as podcast form. To view archives of past forums, visitcityclub.org/archives.
Cleveland Cinemas’ virtual screening room
Cleveland Cinemas opened its virtual screening room to the public where people can watch a range of films for a fee. Visit clevelandcinemas.com.
Cleveland City Dance offering virtual dance classes
Cleveland City Dance is living streaming dance classes so dancers can continue to grow in their art. Find a schedule of classes at clevelandcitydance.com/virtualclasses.html.
Cleveland Institute of Art online exhibits
“TITLE TBD” (titletbd.show) highlights urgent concerns of institutional and historical oppression, conflict transformation and peer support mechanisms; the show also is open to the public in the Reinberger Gallery by appointment only. “Doing A Gender” (doingagender.com) features work by four students that explores societal gender roles and was put together through CIA’s Creativity Works program. “Handled With Care” (handledwithcareshow.com) features work from 25 students who were in CIA’s Artist as Producer class, and the varied work revolves around a theme of love. “HOMEPAGE” ( homepage-exhibition.myportfolio.com/work) features work from students in CIA’s Advanced Video & Digital Cinema Projects class and focuses on social distancing.
Cleveland Institute of Music opening virtual showcase
The Cleveland Institute of Music is releasing an online showcase of student and faculty talent consisting of video recordings of its most iconic ensemble, opera and solo performances on its Facebook page. Visit facebook.com/ClevelandInstituteofMusic.
Cleveland Museum of Art online resources
Explore the wealth of digital resources CMA has to offer by visiting clevelandart.org/home-where-art-stay-connected.
Cleveland Museum of Art virtual studio programs for children
Explore a diverse range of topics and materials under the guidance of experienced teaching artists while connecting with the CMA’s collection in new ways. Provide your kids the opportunity to practice their critical- and creative-thinking skills in a collaborative virtual environment. Visit clevelandart.org/events/other/virtual-studio-programs-children.
Cleveland Museum of Art virtual studio programs for teens and adults
Explore a diverse range of topics and materials under the guidance of experienced teaching artists while connecting with the CMA’s collection in new ways. Visit clevelandart.org/events/other/virtual-studio-programs-teens-and-adults.
The Cleveland Orchestra, WCLV Classical 104.9 ideastream weekday broadcasts
Created to provide musical nourishment for Northeast Ohio community, Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra includes highlights from Orchestra recordings and past concerts – running from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday on the radio and online. In addition to weekday Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra broadcasts, WCLV will continue running Cleveland Orchestra concerts at 8 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays on the radio and online. Details of the existing broadcast schedule of previously recorded and on-demand concerts are available at ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra,wclv.ideastream.org/topics/lunchtime-with-the-cleveland-orchestra and ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra-broadcasts.
Cleveland Orchestra Musicians on social media
With Severance Hall dark during the COVID-19 crisis, many Cleveland Orchestra musicians are recording performances at their homes and posting them on the Orchestra’s social media channels (facebook.com/clevelandorchestra, twitter.com/CleveOrchestra, instagram.com/cleveorch and youtube.com/clevelandorchestra). In addition, the Orchestra has adapted its school-based Mindful Music Moments program to reach community members of all ages across all of its social media platforms and website. This daily online initiative combines classical music with mindfulness prompts in an attempt to help reduce stress and anxiety, providing an accessible tool to boost social and emotional well-being.
College Now of Greater Cleveland
Those with concerns about how the pandemic will impact student loans or college admission status can contact College Now of Greater Cleveland and schedule a free virtual counseling session. collegenowgc.org
Columbus Museum of Art online resources
Join the CMA online as they experiment with new ways of virtually gathering, cultivating creativity and play, and building community resilience and connection together. Visit columbusmuseum.org/stay-connected for more information.
Columbus Symphony Kids Korner
Take a virtual tour of the Ohio Theatre; play games and take quizzes about music, instruments and composers; and download coloring pages. Kids can explore with Bee-thoven at csokidskorner.com.
Columbus Symphony Symphonic Teens
Take a virtual tour of the Ohio Theatre; play games and take quizzes about music, instruments and composers; and connect with Columbus Symphony musicians through video lessons, audition tips and “Ask a Musician.” Teens can explore at symphonicteens.com.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah to host college student meet-ups
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host opportunities for college students to meet through Zoom for a check-in and learning with the date and time to be determined.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah ongoing programs
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m. every Friday; zoom.us/j/955142707 or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707. Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland is at 4 p.m. every Wednesday; zoom.us/j/994856324, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. Children are invited to join for Virtual T.O.D.A (The Open Dor Academy, our Shabbat morning children’s program) on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. for 30 minutes of fun with Holly and Rabbi Brown; us04web.zoom.us/j/78073937917, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. The Rebbe's Tisch is a new program at 9 p.m. Thursdays, and Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters; zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389. Midweek Mishnah classes continue virtually and are at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248; no Hebrew needed, all adult learners welcome.
COSI Connects
COSI Connects launches audiences of all ages into a universe of science through online videos, activities, plus a free mobile app that enables science exploration even when offline. COSI Connects is helping to bridge the digital divide, promote digital literacy, and address critical science education needs simultaneously. Visit cosi.org/connects for videos, activities and downloads.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning offers an array of remote courses and lectures that provide an opportunity for live exchange of ideas with expert faculty. case.edu/lifelonglearning
Daily Digital Inspiration
Rabbi Avi Goldstein of Beth Jacob Congregation in Columbus is offering a relevant and inspirational D'Var Torah every day that is no more than 3 minutes long in a WhatsApp group. To join, visitchat.whatsapp.com/Bj60wOyqqQA2lYv6MCFLuB.
Delicious Israel Virtual Israeli Food Tours
Delicious Israel offers virtual Israeli food tours, virtual Israeli cooking classes, and virtual Israeli wine or whisky tastings. For more information, visit deliciousisrael.com/virtual-tours.
Drawing With Mr. J
Drawing with Mr. J is a video series from WOSU Classroom that helps kids in grades K–5 learn social and emotional skills through brief and engaging drawing challenges. All you need is something to draw with and something to draw on. Each video comes complete with a standards-aligned companion guide containing activities and resources for educators and parents. The videos can be worked into a variety of lesson plans, be used as a morning warm-up or a way to check-in with students after lunch or other transition times. New episodes are released monthly. Visit wosu.org/classroom/drawing-with-mr-j.
Federation offering therapy during COVID-19 pandemic
In partnership with Jewish Family Services Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Access Jewish Cleveland Help Hotline is offering a therapist from JSFA to be available and on call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at accessjewishcleveland.org or 216-292-INFO (4636).
Great Lakes Science Center releases virtual early childhood programming
The Great Lakes Science Center has released a series of free early childhood STEM programming videos catered to families with children ages 5 and younger on its website. The videos feature a book families can read along with followed by a related experiment they can complete at home with common household items. Visit greatscience.com/engage/early-childhood-resources to watch the videos.
Hiram College Art and Design program’s Juried Student Art Show
Featuring the work of students from diverse art disciplines, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and video, the exhibition is open to the public and can be accessed through the College’s website at www.hiram.edu/artshow. Guests can also read the gallery director’s welcome, the juror’s statement, and sign the guest book.
InMotion offers virtual Parkinson’s assistance
InMotion, a Cleveland nonprofit that assists those with Parkinson’s disease, will continue its efforts through free virtual classes, support groups over teleconference calls and connecting with its clients and carepartners to guarantee they have access to proper care. Visitbeinmotion.org.
JCC of Greater Columbus offers virtual personal training at home
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus is offering clients the ability to purchase virtual home workout sessions. One hour-long session is $60, one 45-minute session is $48 and one 30-minute session is $33. Three 30-minute home written workouts is $30, and there’s a special where four 30-minute virtual sessions is $99. Clients are required to have access to some equipment at home. If interested, contact JCC Fitness Director Carlie Synder at csnyder@columbusjcc.org.
Jewish Federations of North America provides daily content
The Jewish Federations of North America caters to the Jewish community with daily videos, resources, virtual meet-ups and nonprofit loans through its website at jewishtogether.org.
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is taking a tour of the world and all of its offerings to curate cultural connections aligned with the museum’s mission and values. Explore exhibits, art, film, literature, lectures and more through their weekly blog posts. You can also sign up to receive a weekly e-newsletter that brings the cultural content into your home. Visit maltzmuseum.org/connect to learn more.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland
Stay connected with The J’s online community by visiting their following Facebook Pages and Groups: Mandel JCC Facebook Page, Mandel JCC Fitness Group, Mandel JCC Family Place Group, Mandel JCC J-Day Camps Facebook Page and Camp Wise Facebook Page.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland New School Days at The J Program
Designed to help kindergarten to sixth grade students navigate distance learning, the program is weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The J’s professional staff will guide children on the path to success for their distance learning experience, and oversee students to ensure they are on task and connected to their school’s distance learning sessions and academic curriculum. Beyond this guiding supervision, School Days at The J offers structured activities, outdoor recreation, science, art and math electives, as well as vital peer social connections. Register at mandeljcc.org/schooldays.
Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust
The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is launching new virtual field trips for school groups in November, as well as new and engaging lesson plans, professional development workshops, and an oral histories podcast. The Museum’s Education Department will be providing the following resources and opportunities, which can be accessed online at mjhnyc.org/education: Narrated Field Trips (“Meeting Hate with Humanity: Life During the Holocaust” and “Love Thy Neighbor: Immigration and the U.S. Experience”); Interactive Tours with Museum Educators; Holocaust Curriculum with Interactive Lessons; Professional Development for Teachers; Those Who Were There: Voices from the Holocaust.
NCJW/CLE ask Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe
National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe will be answering questions when it comes to thrifting and what her and her staff have been up to. Questions can be sent to her at thriftiqueshowroom@gmail.com and will be answered atfacebook.com/ThriftiqueShowroom/.
North Coast Harbor virtual run for Downtown Cleveland Recovery Response Fund
The 3rd Annual North Coast Harbor 15k, 10k & 5k run goes virtual for 2020, with the goal to raise money for the Downtown Cleveland Recovery Response Fund. Runners can run anytime, anywhere now through Oct. 31. For more information and to register, visit northcoastharbor.org/events/event/north-coast-harbor-15k-10k-5k-run.
The Park Preschool Virtual Program
Park Preschool offers the opportunity to connect with our creative teachers for a fun social and safe learning experience. For more information visit parksynagogue.org/park-preschool
The Park Synagogue Services
All Shabbat, as well as morning and evening minyans will now be conducted virtually through Zoom until further notice. Visit parksynagogue.org for more information.
PJ Library offers interactive virtual content
The PJ Library features virtual activities and live content available for children and at facebook.com/PJLibrary.
Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools online database
The Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools has various webinars and videos available featuring advice on how Jewish day schools can navigate through this period of online learning. Visitprizmah.org/gatherings to learn more.
Shaw JCC of Akron Hosts All-Day Distance Learning Program
The Shaw JCC of Akron is offering a "Distance Learning Program," which will provide teacher support, as well as a safe environment, for children to attend their school’s virtual classes and complete their educational requirements. This program will start on your child's first day of school and will run 5 days a week. Please contact Lyndsey Kirk to discuss details specific to your child's school. Visit our website at https://bit.ly/31IXMLn and call (330) 835-0064 or email lkirk@shawjcc.org.
Shaw JCC of Akron Hosting Ongoing Virtual Fitness Classes
The Shaw JCC of Akron is offering virtual classes in conjunction with in-person classes. Currently, the JCC is offering the following classes virtually, with a membership: Kettlebell, Zumba, Yoga, WERQ, Spinning and Turbokick. Starting in early October, the Shaw JCC will expand their virtual fitness offerings to include hundreds of virtual classes weekly.
Solon Center for the Arts
Take virtual arts classes at discounted rates. Visit solonarts.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx.
Solon Chamber offering various resources through pandemic
Solon Chamber of Commerce will be offering a number of resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find information and resources at solonchamber.com. In partnership with the city of Solon and the Solon Senior Center, the chamber compiled a list of Solon restaurants open for delivery and take-out to help support local businesses. For the full list, visitsolonchamber.com/stay-safe--shop-local.html.
Stories and Yoga with jHUB
Check out our interactive videos with easy to follow yoga stretches and stories for children. Learn about the Jewish value of Shimirat Ha’adamah (Protecting the Earth) while Danya reads "The Earth Book" by Todd Parr at youtu.be/U4UAWTeuVYY. Learn about the Jewish value of Hakarat HaTov (Recognizing the Good) while Danya reads "The Little, Little House" by Jessica Souhami at youtu.be/m5PKjvDq3WM.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Shabbat services
Rabbi Vann and Music Director Deb Rogers provide members with a beautiful service each Friday evening. Connect via Zoom or the Temple's Facebook page. suburbantemple.org/event/ShabbatOnline2020 or facebook.com/suburbantemple.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Storytime with Rabbi Shana
Every Friday at 5 p.m. Adults and kids are invited to get comfortable in your favorite chair or find your special spot on the floor and join Rabbi Shana for a story to welcome Shabbat. https://www.suburbantemple.org/event/StoryTime2020
Talespinner Children’s Theatre provides online content
Talespinner Children’s Theatre, a theater company based in Cleveland, has posted videos made by its educational staff to its YouTube channel and Facebook page for families and children to learn theater games, activities and crafts while at home. Visit youtube.com/channel/UCpmh1tWSlKfkinTWqUxksOQ and facebook.com/TCT4kids.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel
Join with others to enjoy great poems together with Rabbi Roger Klein. Every Thursday afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m., Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. Please email Jennifer Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up. No need to commit to every Thursday, but it is useful to know how many are interested in the adventures in poetry.
Thrive at Work offering free resources for remote work shift
Thrive at Work, a workplace consulting practice based in Cleveland, released a remote work toolkit and virtual community to help organizations and businesses tackle remote work, leadership, communication and juggling work and kids at home. The free resources include a virtual community for leaders; virtual office hours at 1 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; leadership coaching; and articles and guides to jumpstart remote work. All of the Thrive at Work resources can be accessed at thriveatworkteam.com/thrive-remotely.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue hosting podcast
Congregation Torat Emet’s Rabbi Ari Neuman is hosting a podcast, “The Characters You Do Not Know,” at anchor.fm/ari-neuman. He will cover the stores of minor characters in Tanach. The podcast is also available on Spotify, which is linked on the podcast’s homepage. Congregation Torat Emet is in Bexley.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue service times and classes
Shacharit 8:25 a.m. Sunday and 7:25 a.m. Monday-Friday. Mincha/Maariv: 6:50 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and6:55 p.m. Friday (following Pre-Shabbat Ruach at 6:25 p.m.). The Book of Amos with Rabbi Neuman: Sunday morning, 9 a.m. Contemporary Halacha: Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. Insights from the Weekly Parsha with Rabbi Zack: Monday and Wednesday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mesillat Yesharim: The Path of the Just with Rabbi Neuman: Tuesday and Thursday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Visit toratemet.org.
Tri-C tuition assistance program
The college will cover Cuyahoga County residents’ tuition costs for one year of a Tri-C credit program or for the duration of a noncredit program. You can start or continue your education – or gain the skills you need to rejoin the workforce quickly – without incurring tuition expenses. Approximately 90% of tri-c's classes are offered in an online format. For more information visit tri-c.edu/paying-for-college/financial-aid-and-scholarships/full-tuition-assistance-program.html.
YMCA of Greater Cleveland launches six-week, community-wide health living challenge
The YMCA of Greater Cleveland has launched a free, six-week community-wide healthy living program called the STRONG Challenge. Individuals and families can participate from anywhere in weekly programs and activities together with family, friends and community members. The challenge will feature activities and interactive events with a different theme each week. YMCAs across the country will participate, so thousands of people will be taking the STRONG Challenge and connecting through a shared Facebook group. The challenge began Oct. 19. Registration is at ClevelandYMCA/STRONG.