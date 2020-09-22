Wednesday, September 23
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visitbnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Solon Chamber 2.0: Maximizing Your Membership
Join the Solon Chamber of Commerce at 9 a.m. to learn how to put its resources to work for you. Register at solonincoc.wliinc35.com//events/Solon-Chamber-2-0-Maximizing-Your-Membership-6712/details.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - Midweek Mishnah Classes
Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class at 10 a.m.No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. https://zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mishnah: The New Scripture with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Most Jewish institutions and values, while based on the Bible, were created by the ancient rabbis. The Mishnah and its expansion into the full Talmud are the core texts for our Jewish foundations. Visitbnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly Teen Hangout
Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland/Rabbi Rachel, 4 to 4:30 p.m. https://zoom.us/j/994856324 Email Rabbi Rachel for the password for the Teen meetings. rbrown@shaareytikvah.org.
Medicaid Pre-Planning, Crisis Planning Webinar
Join Laurie Steiner, Esq. of Solomon, Steiner & Peck, Ltd and co-sponsor, Angela D. Young, B.S., C.E.A.L. of The McGregor Home, for a virtual seminar at 4:30 p.m. In this seminar, Laurie will cover Medicaid, and more specifically, Medicaid pre-planning, crisis planning, and law changes.To learn more about the seminar or RSVP, call Debbie DiPenti at 216-765-0123 or email ddipenti@ssandplaw.com. All seminar registrations must be submitted by noon Sept. 22.
NCJW/CLE Get Ready, Get Set, Vote! Inclusive Session for all Voters
Get Ready, Get Set, Vote! Doug Blecher, autism personal coach, will discuss the importance for all voters to exercise their right to vote AND how to assist in the process from 7 to 8 p.m. Register at https://www.wizevents.com/register/register_add.php?sessid=11757&id=7519
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Ariel Clayton Karas, violin & Marina Kerze, piano will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 23.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex: Online exclusive
The Cinematheque has multiple films available to stream from home. “Oliver Sacks: His Own Life” opens Sept. 23. “Critical Thinking,” is available until Sept. 24 at http://vimeo.com/ondemand/ciacriticalthinking; “Made in Bangladesh” is available until Sept. 24 at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/clevelandcmib; “Beau Travail” is available until Sept. 24 at https://watch.eventive.org/beautravail/play/5f482108ef8670008de48eb5; “The Hole” is available until Sept. 24 at http://bigworldpictures.vhx.tv/products/the-hole-the-cleveland-cinematheque; “From the Vine” is available from Sept. 24 at https://samuelgoldwynfilms.vhx.tv/checkout/from-the-vine-cleveland-cinematheque/purchase; “Meeting the Beatles in India,” is available until Oct. 1 at https://gathr.us/screening/31653?oid=1&affid=17&__ef_tid=232d586e560d47a78f3ee1cb1c689867&affname=Cleveland+Cinematheque; “#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump” is available until Oct. 1 at http://watch.eventive.org/unfit/play/5f514b1c4fc34a003022798f; “Sibyl,” “Buoyancy,” “African Violet,” and “Moroni for President” are available until Oct. 1 at https://www.cia.edu/cinematheque/film-schedule/2020/09. Prices vary. All purchases help support the Cinematheque. For more information, visit cia.edu/cinematheque/film-schedule.
Thursday, September 24
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visitbnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Beachwood Chamber of Commerce Toast and Talk
Beachwood Chamber of Commerce will host a Toast and Talk at 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on crisis communication with Stephanie York, vice president and in-house counsel at Hennes Communication. The event is free but registration is required at http://public.beachwood.org/events/details/toast-and-talk-crisis-communications-8372.
Creating a Dementia-Inclusive Cleveland Heights
Creating a dementia-inclusive community means creating a place everyone can live well and thrive. Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging will host a free webinar from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24. The event, jointly sponsored by Northeast Ohio Medical University and the Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program, will introduce a framework for creating a dementia-inclusive Cleveland Heights. Visit benrose.org/-/dementia-inclusive for more information and to register.
NCJW/CLE Brunch with Doug Katz
Doug Katz, local chef and restauranteur, will kick off a new series, “NCJW/CLE Traditions in the Kitchen – Virtual Version.” Doug will Zoom live from 10 to 11 a.m. with and demo his famous lemon pancakes. Doug is the owner of Zhug in Cleveland Heights; the fast-casual eatery Chutney B at Van Aken District, and Chimi, a South American “ghost kitchen,” at his commissary on Lee Road. Register at wizevents.com/register/register_add.php?sessid=11758&id=7520.
Balance the Pain, Get Back to Life Facebook Live Series
Dr. Joshua Goldner from the Spine & Orthopedic Institute is hosting a Facebook Live event from noon to 12:30 p.m. to talk about chronic pain management and available treatment options. He will also provide answers to commonly asked questions on this topic. Pain is a prevalent problem in the United States. According to the CDC, 50 million adults suffer from chronic pain. In the spirit of Pain Awareness Month, the St. Vincent Charity Center for Pain Management team is working to bring awareness to the topic and trying to point people to a potential solution. During the half-hour Facebook Live event, attendees can join the conversation and ask questions, comment, react or just follow along in real-time. Visit facebook.com/StVincentCMC.
The Gathering Place Young Adults Surviving Cancer (ages 18 to 40)
A virtual support group from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Contact Casey Durkin to register at 216-455-1523 or durkin@touchedbycancer.org.
NCJW/CLE Free Yoga From Home
Johanna Goldfarb, NCJW/CLE member and certified yoga instructor, leads us through mat and chair yoga poses to keep us calm and flexible. From 11 a.m. to noon via Facebook Live at (@ncjwcleveland) orhttps://www.facebook.com/NCJWCleveland/live/,. No RSVP needed.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex: Online exclusive
The Cinematheque has multiple films available to stream from home. “Critical Thinking,” is available until Sept. 24 at http://vimeo.com/ondemand/ciacriticalthinking; “Made in Bangladesh” is available until Sept. 24 at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/clevelandcmib; “Beau Travail” is available until Sept. 24 at https://watch.eventive.org/beautravail/play/5f482108ef8670008de48eb5; “The Hole” is available until Sept. 24 at http://bigworldpictures.vhx.tv/products/the-hole-the-cleveland-cinematheque; “From the Vine” is available from Sept. 24 at https://samuelgoldwynfilms.vhx.tv/checkout/from-the-vine-cleveland-cinematheque/purchase; “Meeting the Beatles in India,” is available until Oct. 1 at https://gathr.us/screening/31653?oid=1&affid=17&__ef_tid=232d586e560d47a78f3ee1cb1c689867&affname=Cleveland+Cinematheque; “#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump” is available until Oct. 1 at http://watch.eventive.org/unfit/play/5f514b1c4fc34a003022798f; “Sibyl,” “Buoyancy,” “African Violet,” and “Moroni for President” are available until Oct. 1 at https://www.cia.edu/cinematheque/film-schedule/2020/09. Prices vary. All purchases help support the Cinematheque. For more information, visit cia.edu/cinematheque/film-schedule.
Friday, September 25
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visitbnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Kinder Shabbat
10:30 a.m. Have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as we livestream Kinder Shabbat. Enjoy your favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy, too.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly Kabbalat Shabbat services
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat each Friday at 6 p.m. Join at https://zoom.us/j/955142707, or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707.
Flourish 2020
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library from 7 to 8 p.m. for a live cooking demo with Chef Rocco Whalen of Fahrenheit and an online silent auction! Proceeds from Flourish will support youth literacy programs at Cuyahoga County Public Library. Orders must be placed by Sept. 21; Flourish food kits and host kits will be available to pick up Sept. 24 or Sept. 25. Visit one.bidpal.net/flourish2020/welcome.
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “The Glass Menagerie”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. Tennessee Williams’ play, “The Glass Menagerie,” directed by Matthew Mazuroski will be available at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex: Online exclusive
The Cinematheque has multiple films available to stream from home. Opening Sept. 25: “Native Son,” “Myth of a Colorblind France,” “The Artist’s Wife” and “The Disrupted.” Available until Oct. 1: “Meeting the Beatles in India,” “#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump,” “Sibyl,” “Buoyancy,” “African Violet,” and “Moroni for President.” Prices vary. All purchases help support the Cinematheque. For more information, visit cia.edu/cinematheque/film-schedule.
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre to stream “The Dixie Swim Club”
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre will stream the archival video of its hit 2010 production of “The Dixie Swim Club” on Sept. 25, 26 and 27. Admission is 'pay-as-you-can' and viewers can watch at any time they choose throughout the weekend. The admission password for the stream can be purchased by PayPal or credit card at CVLT.org. A $10 minimum is suggested and greater amounts are encouraged, helping CVLT to meet mortgage and utility obligations while its usual slate of events remain canceled.
Saturday, September 26
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9 a.m./Shabbat afternoon: 6 p.m. Visitbnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
9 to 10 a.m. Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers. Visitbnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Neue Auctions Fine Art & Antiques auction
Neue Auctions is back on the virtual block with a Fine Arts & Antiques auction planned for 10 a.m. Sept. 26. The online-only auction features a wide selection of traditional art and antiques, silver, fine jewelry, decorations and furnishings.Internet bidding will be provided by Liveauctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com. For more information, visit www.neueauctions.com.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “The Glass Menagerie”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. Tennessee Williams’ play, “The Glass Menagerie,” directed by Matthew Mazuroski will be available at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Worry Stone will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 26.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly Havdalah services
We will come together for Havdalah at 8:25 p.m. this week. Join at https://zoom.us/j/121196610, or by calling 1-646-558-8656 and entering Meeting ID:121 196 610.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex: Online exclusive
The Cinematheque has multiple films available to stream from home. “Meeting the Beatles in India,” “#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump,” “Sibyl,” “Buoyancy,” “African Violet,” and “Moroni for President” are available until Oct. 1 at https://www.cia.edu/cinematheque/film-schedule/2020/09. Prices vary. All purchases help support the Cinematheque. For more information, visit cia.edu/cinematheque/film-schedule.
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre to stream “The Dixie Swim Club”
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre will stream the archival video of its hit 2010 production of “The Dixie Swim Club” through Sept. 27. Admission is 'pay-as-you-can' and viewers can watch at any time they choose throughout the weekend. The admission password for the stream can be purchased by PayPal or credit card at CVLT.org. A $10 minimum is suggested and greater amounts are encouraged, helping CVLT to meet mortgage and utility obligations while its usual slate of events remain canceled.
Sunday, September 27
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
8 a.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visitbnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “The Glass Menagerie”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. Tennessee Williams’ play, “The Glass Menagerie,” directed by Matthew Mazuroski will be available at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex: Online exclusive
The Cinematheque has multiple films available to stream from home. “Meeting the Beatles in India,” “#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump,” “Sibyl,” “Buoyancy,” “African Violet,” and “Moroni for President” are available until Oct. 1 at https://www.cia.edu/cinematheque/film-schedule/2020/09. Prices vary. All purchases help support the Cinematheque.
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre to stream “The Dixie Swim Club”
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre will stream the archival video of its hit 2010 production of “The Dixie Swim Club” through Sept. 27. Admission is 'pay-as-you-can' and viewers can watch at any time they choose throughout the weekend. The admission password for the stream can be purchased by PayPal or credit card at CVLT.org. A $10 minimum is suggested and greater amounts are encouraged, helping CVLT to meet mortgage and utility obligations while its usual slate of events remain canceled.
Monday, September 28
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Jodi Picoult
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. when New York Times-bestselling author Jodi Picoult will discuss her brand new novel, “The Book of Two Ways.” Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/a-conversation-with-jodi-picoult-tickets-115760688335.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex: Online exclusive
The Cinematheque has multiple films available to stream from home. “Meeting the Beatles in India,” “#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump,” “Sibyl,” “Buoyancy,” “African Violet,” and “Moroni for President” are available until Oct. 1 at https://www.cia.edu/cinematheque/film-schedule/2020/09. Prices vary. All purchases help support the Cinematheque. For more information, visit cia.edu/cinematheque/film-schedule.
Tuesday, September 29
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visitbnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Case Western Reserve University - Siegal Lifelong Learning: The Many Stories of Modern Art
This six-session course will offer a chronological overview of key moments and themes in modern art through in-depth analyses of significant works in the collection of the Cleveland Museum of Art by artists such as Berthe Morisot, Wilfredo Lam, Jacob Lawrence, and Lee Krasner. Instructor: Cleveland Museum of Art Staff. From 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 29 through Nov. 3. case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/art-music-theater/many-stories-modern-art-remote
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Torah Study with Susan Wyner
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Join in for a close reading of the Torah as we make our way through our most central text. We are currently studying the book of Deuteronomy. Visitbnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club Happy Hour
5 to 6 p.m. Join the Men’s Club of B’nai Jeshurun each week as we discuss different topics. Open to everyone. Visitbnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex: Online exclusive
The Cinematheque has multiple films available to stream from home. “Meeting the Beatles in India,” “#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump,” “Sibyl,” “Buoyancy,” “African Violet,” and “Moroni for President” are available until Oct. 1 at https://www.cia.edu/cinematheque/film-schedule/2020/09. Prices vary. All purchases help support the Cinematheque. For more information, visit cia.edu/cinematheque/film-schedule.
Wednesday, September 30
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visitbnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - Midweek Mishnah Classes
Join Rabbi Roland for an educational Midweek Mishnah Class at 10 a.m. No Hebrew needed. All adult learners are welcome. https://zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Mishnah: The New Scripture with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Most Jewish institutions and values, while based on the Bible, were created by the ancient rabbis. The Mishnah and its expansion into the full Talmud are the core texts for our Jewish foundations. Visitbnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
NCJW/CLE Learn the Power of Forgiveness with Mary Bornstein
Current research on forgiveness, a process that takes concentration and work, indicates that people who forgive have fewer physical symptoms, fewer chronic conditions, and better mental health. Mary Bornstein is a 35-year veteran in mental health and oncology social work. She was formerly director of Mt. Sinai Medical Center’s Social Work, Home Health Care and Geriatric Departments, has worked with support groups at The Gathering Place and is a Reiki Master. From 11 a.m. to noon. Register at wizevents.com/register/register_add.php?sessid=11759&id=7521.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly Teen Hangout
Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland/Rabbi Rachel at 4 p.m. https://zoom.us/j/994856324. Email Rabbi Rachel for the passwords for the Teen meetings. rbrown@shaareytikvah.org.
Open Parent Education Network (OPEN-Bees)
Exceptional children include those with giftedness, dyslexia, other learning disabilities or a comorbidity. Families of exceptional children often find it challenging to navigate through school and extracurricular activities. OPEN-Bees offers support, information and a positive teamwork approach. Join OPEN-Bees with Brenda Louisin of Lousin Child Advocacy LLC and learn how to improve your skills in understanding the importance of using a Prior Written Notice (PR-01). From 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30. Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81066464400?pwd=VCtraFFRQ2VaYWRaVmI2M0NlUHh5UT09.
Shaker Library Yiddish book discussion: “The Leavers” by Lisa Ko
7 p.m. Sept. 30. A young boy must learn to adapt when he is adopted by a white couple after his mother abandons him while his mother must come to terms with the mistakes of her past. Set in New York City and China and told from two perspectives, this story highlights issues of migration, adoption, belonging, and the need to chart one’s own destiny. Call the Shaker Library at 216-991-2030 to register.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. OPUS 216 will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 30.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex: Online exclusive
The Cinematheque has multiple films available to stream from home. “Meeting the Beatles in India,” “#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump,” “Sibyl,” “Buoyancy,” “African Violet,” and “Moroni for President” are available until Oct. 1 at https://www.cia.edu/cinematheque/film-schedule/2020/09. Prices vary. All purchases help support the Cinematheque. For more information, visit cia.edu/cinematheque/film-schedule.
Thursday, October 1
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visitbnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex: Online exclusive
The Cinematheque has multiple films available to stream from home. “Meeting the Beatles in India,” “#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump,” “Sibyl,” “Buoyancy,” “African Violet,” and “Moroni for President” are available until Oct. 1 at https://www.cia.edu/cinematheque/film-schedule/2020/09. Prices vary. All purchases help support the Cinematheque. For more information, visit cia.edu/cinematheque/film-schedule.
Drexel Gala @ Home
The Drexel Theatre in Bexley will host its annual gala virtually this year Oct. 1, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Drexel Gala @ Home, from 6 to 9 p.m., will feature exclusive interviews produced by Magnolia Pictures for the film “John Lewis: Good Trouble” including conversations with John Lewis, Oprah Winfrey and some of the original Freedom Riders, according to the theater’s website. It will also include an interview with Jon Sherman, writer and director of “They/Them/Us,” which recently finished filming in Columbus, including at the Drexel Theatre. Additionally, the gala registration includes interviews with Raamala Mohamed, writer for “Little Fires Everywhere,” and Sarah Thompson, writer on “Scandal,” “How to Get Away with Murder” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” and a Drexel Gala @ Home playlist and Drexel Theatre branded face masks. The gala will help offset lost revenue due to the theater’s closure since the pandemic hit Ohio in March. Tickets start at $65. Registration ends Sept. 25. To register, visit drexel.net/gala.
Friday, October 2
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Visitbnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Kinder Shabbat
10:30 a.m. Have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as we livestream Kinder Shabbat. Enjoy your favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy, too.
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “The Glass Menagerie”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. Tennessee Williams’ play, “The Glass Menagerie,” directed by Matthew Mazuroski will be available at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
Saturday, October 3
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “The Glass Menagerie”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. Tennessee Williams’ play, “The Glass Menagerie,” directed by Matthew Mazuroski will be available at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
7th annual Cleveland Young Professionals Week
Engage! Cleveland will present a virtual Young Professionals Week from Oct. 3-11. YP Week events take place every morning, afternoon, evening and even over the weekend. Morning events focus on fitness/wellness, afternoons spotlight prominent Cleveland leaders and evenings provide networking and social events to experience unique Greater Cleveland businesses. Visit engagecleveland.org/ypweek2020.
Sunday, October 4
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “The Glass Menagerie”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. Tennessee Williams’ play, “The Glass Menagerie,” directed by Matthew Mazuroski will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
7th annual Cleveland Young Professionals Week
Engage! Cleveland will present a virtual Young Professionals Week through Oct. 11. YP Week events take place every morning, afternoon, evening and even over the weekend. Morning events focus on fitness/wellness, afternoons spotlight prominent Cleveland leaders and evenings provide networking and social events to experience unique Greater Cleveland businesses. Visit engagecleveland.org/ypweek2020.
Monday, October 5
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
7th annual Cleveland Young Professionals Week
Engage! Cleveland will present a virtual Young Professionals Week through Oct. 11. YP Week events take place every morning, afternoon, evening and even over the weekend. Morning events focus on fitness/wellness, afternoons spotlight prominent Cleveland leaders and evenings provide networking and social events to experience unique Greater Cleveland businesses. Visit engagecleveland.org/ypweek2020.
Tuesday, October 6
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Oct. 6 workshop runs from 2 to 5 p.m.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning: The American Jewish Community in the Age of the Coronavirus: Four Questions to Consider
Join Steven Windmueller for a look at American Jewish behavior in reaction to our country in crisis. Windmueller will discuss Jewish response to the COVID-19 pandemic; Israel's role in the pandemic; Israel's relationship with and the reshaping of the diaspora; Anti-Semitism during the age of Coronavirus; and a history of Jewish political behavior during a crisis and how that history may affect the 2020 election. From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 6 through 27. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/american-jewish-community-age-coronavirus-four-questions-consider-remote.
7th annual Cleveland Young Professionals Week
Engage! Cleveland will present a virtual Young Professionals Week through Oct. 11. YP Week events take place every morning, afternoon, evening and even over the weekend. Morning events focus on fitness/wellness, afternoons spotlight prominent Cleveland leaders and evenings provide networking and social events to experience unique Greater Cleveland businesses. Visit engagecleveland.org/ypweek2020.
Wednesday, October 7
Deconstructing the Rockefeller Myth: A Cleveland Perspective
John Grabowski, Krieger Mueller Associate Professor of Applied History, CWRU. 7 p.m. This free lecture is part of the Cleveland Civics History Series offered by Case Western Reserve University's Siegal Lifelong Learning and co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland and the Cleveland History Center. For information, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/cleveland-civics-history-series.
AJC: Audacious Ambition. Honoring CEO David Harris
A virtual event to honor AJC CEO David Harris’ 30 years at the organization will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7. For more information, contact Joseph Dokum at dokumj@ajc.org or visit AJC.org/AudaciousAmbition.
12th Annual (VIRTUAL) Taste of Slavic Village
From 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $75 and will grant access to exclusive Slavic Village video content from local organizations, individuals and more. An exclusive Slavic Village gift box will be delivered to your house filled with food and more. To learn more visit: https://one.bidpal.net/virtualtaste/welcome
7th annual Cleveland Young Professionals Week
Engage! Cleveland will present a virtual Young Professionals Week through Oct. 11. YP Week events take place every morning, afternoon, evening and even over the weekend. Morning events focus on fitness/wellness, afternoons spotlight prominent Cleveland leaders and evenings provide networking and social events to experience unique Greater Cleveland businesses. Visit engagecleveland.org/ypweek2020.
Thursday, October 8
7th annual Cleveland Young Professionals Week
Engage! Cleveland will present a virtual Young Professionals Week through Oct. 11. YP Week events take place every morning, afternoon, evening and even over the weekend. Morning events focus on fitness/wellness, afternoons spotlight prominent Cleveland leaders and evenings provide networking and social events to experience unique Greater Cleveland businesses. Visit engagecleveland.org/ypweek2020.
Friday, October 9
7th annual Cleveland Young Professionals Week
Engage! Cleveland will present a virtual Young Professionals Week through Oct. 11. YP Week events take place every morning, afternoon, evening and even over the weekend. Morning events focus on fitness/wellness, afternoons spotlight prominent Cleveland leaders and evenings provide networking and social events to experience unique Greater Cleveland businesses. Visit engagecleveland.org/ypweek2020.
Saturday, October 10
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
CLUEbaret: A Comedic Musical Cabaret Saturday
7:30 p.m. The cast of CPH's box-office hit “Clue: A New Comedy” reunites in a hilarious musical broadcast to perform their favorite showtunes from Broadway musicals. All proceeds will benefit Cleveland Play House artistic and educational programs. Registration for CLUEbaret is required in advance. Viewing access is $25 price per household. The event will be broadcast online and can be viewed on a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. For more information about CLUEbaret, visit www.clevelandplayhouse.com/cluebaret.
7th annual Cleveland Young Professionals Week
Engage! Cleveland will present a virtual Young Professionals Week through Oct. 11. YP Week events take place every morning, afternoon, evening and even over the weekend. Morning events focus on fitness/wellness, afternoons spotlight prominent Cleveland leaders and evenings provide networking and social events to experience unique Greater Cleveland businesses. Visit engagecleveland.org/ypweek2020.
Sunday, October 11
7th annual Cleveland Young Professionals Week
Engage! Cleveland will present a virtual Young Professionals Week through Oct. 11. YP Week events take place every morning, afternoon, evening and even over the weekend. Morning events focus on fitness/wellness, afternoons spotlight prominent Cleveland leaders and evenings provide networking and social events to experience unique Greater Cleveland businesses. Visit engagecleveland.org/ypweek2020.
Monday, October 12
Maintaining Healthy Relationships: Our New Normal
Presented by Kim Harris, RN of OhioHealth’s Wellness on Wheels. As our world changes, so does the way we manage our relationships. Kim Harris joins Jewish Family Services in Columbus from 10 to 11 a.m. to teach how to improve and maintain our relationships with ourselves, our partners, and our families. Topics covered will include self care, addressing changes in relationship dynamics, and establishing new routines for you and your loved ones. Register at jfscolumbus.org/community.
Lake Erie Ink: NaPoWriMo
From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 12 through Nov. 16, for grades 6+. Write a novel in a month. Register at lakeerieink.org/evening-ink-2020.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Lake Erie Ink: Comic Jam Sesh
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 12 through Nov. 16, for grades 6+. Create zany stories and collaborative comics. Register at lakeerieink.org/evening-ink-2020.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Tuesday, October 13
Lake Erie Ink: Comedic Writing
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 13 through Nov. 17, for grades 6+. Explore and create humorous works of fiction. Register at lakeerieink.org/evening-ink-2020.
Lake Erie Ink: In Other Worlds
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 13 through Nov. 17, for grades 6+. Write sci-fi and fantasy stories. Register at lakeerieink.org/evening-ink-2020.
Wednesday, October 14
Lake Erie Ink: Art School
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 14 through Nov. 18, for grades 6+. Learn the ins and outs of illustration. Register at lakeerieink.org/evening-ink-2020.
Thursday, October 15
“Between the World Wars: Great Creativity and Growing Crisis”
4 to 5 p.m. Join a conversation with Todd Endelman, Zvi Gitelman, and Deborah Dash Moore to celebrate the publication of “Crisis and Creativity between World Wars, 1918–1939” edited by Todd M. Endelman and Zvi Gitelman, Volume 8 of The Posen Library of Jewish Culture and Civilization. They will be introduced by Jeffrey Veidlinger, Director of the Frankel Center of Judaic Studies. This compilation of Jewish primary sources produced between the world wars examines what was simultaneously a tense and innovative period in modern Jewish history. During these decades, Jews vigorously fought over religion, politics, migration, and their relation to the state and to one another. Todd Endelman and Zvi Gitelman’s selections capture the variety, breadth, and depth of Jewish creativity and true courage in those tempestuous years. The texts, translated from many languages, span a wide range of politics, culture, literature, and art. Join Todd Endelman and Zvi Gitelman in a fascinating discussion of the volume and enjoy a sample of its riches. Register at posenlibrary.com/frontend/posen-library-events.
Cleveland Play House presents “Theatre Thursday”
7 p.m. “Ohio Votes.” Theatre Thursday is a new LIVE interactive virtual program focusing on CPH's core values of artistry, community, and life-long learning, presented on the third Thursday of each month, hosted by CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley and CPH Artistic Directing Fellow Stori Ayers. Theatre Thursday is a monthly interactive virtual event which will allow audiences to experience the artistry of CPH, connect directly with the makers of our work, and converse with staff and other audience members about the impact of our artistic work in our beloved community. Theatre Thursday is for CPH fans and anyone interested in learning more about the work of America's first regional theatre – onstage, backstage, in the classroom and in the community. Registration for Theatre Thursday is required in advance. Viewing access is "Pay What You Can," starting at $5. All events are live streamed via ZOOM and can be viewed on a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. For more information about Theatre Thursday, visit www.clevelandplayhouse.com/theatre-thursday.
The Cleveland Orchestra fall 2020 program update "IN FOCUS" digital concert series
The Cleveland Orchestra: IN FOCUS is a new, original series of digital concerts performed at Severance Hall that music-lovers around the world will have the ability to stream on-demand across a variety of platforms, including through their smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, Xbox, and by visiting the Orchestra’s new Adella website or by downloading the Adella app. On Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The Cleveland Orchestra: IN FOCUS will present its premiere concert through the Adella video streaming service. Future performances throughout the 2020-21 Severance Hall season will be recorded live at Severance Hall and made available for viewing at later dates to subscribers, donors, and membership holders. Visit clevelandorchestra.com for more information.
The William N. Skirball Writers Center Stage Virtual Series: Josh Malerman
Before he became an acclaimed novelist, Josh Malerman toured the country as the singer/songwriter of the rock band The High Strung. He wrote rough drafts for many of his novels while on tour – but never shopped any of them. It wasn’t until a friend sent some of his writing to contacts in the book business that Malerman became a published author. He is best known for the post-apocalyptic novel Bird Box, which was adapted into a feature film starring Sandra Bullock. Malerman’s other novels include the horror-western Unbury Carol and the dystopian thriller Inspection. Starts at 7 p.m. Register at https://www.cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning: Reassessing a "Great American Icon": The Antisemitism of Henry Ford
Bruce Ogron, Attorney and Instructor of Lifelong Learning. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 15 through Nov. 5. To register and for more information, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/reassessing-great-american-icon-antisemitism-henry-ford-remote.
Saturday, October 17
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Cleveland Classical Guitar Society: Bokyung Byun in Concert
7:30 to 8:30 p.m. This online concert marks the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society debut performance of Bokyung Byun, who will perform for CCGS patrons from her home in California. Visit cleguitar.org/event/byun-online for more information and to RSVP.
Sunday, October 18
National Kidney Foundation: Virtual Patient Symposium
The Virtual Patient Symposium is 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 18 via Zoom. Visit kidney.org/VirtualPatientSymposium.
Cuyahoga Community College’s Virtual Autumn Blaze 5K
Dash through the fall colors while doing some good this October during the virtual Autumn Blaze 5K by Cuyahoga Community College. Proceeds from the virtual race benefit Greater Cleveland Community Shares, the United Negro College Fund and United Way of Greater Cleveland. Tri-C launched the event in 2015 as part of its annual giving campaign to benefit the community. The virtual format of Tri-C’s sixth annual Autumn Blaze 5K allows runners or walkers to complete the race on their own at any location at any time over an eight-day period — Oct. 18 through Oct. 25. Finishers can submit their time to compete for medals by age group. To bring racers together, participants also can share photos on social media using #AutumnBlaze5K. Online registration is available at tri-c.edu/autumnblaze5k. Registration is $25 for community members or $20 for Tri-C students. All preregistered runners and walkers will receive a cooling face mask with the Autumn Blaze logo. Previously, the race has taken place at Western Campus. The event shifted to a virtual format this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Monday, October 19
How to Have Respectful Disagreements with People (even when they’re totally wrong)
Presented by Josh Lorch, LISW of Jewish Family Services. We live in a time and place that can feel very divided and we regularly come into contact with someone whose views are opposed to our own. How do we make our space a place where people can disagree and still get along? And how do we incorporate that process into the world around us? Join Josh from 10 to 11 a.m. for a discussion about respectful communication (and especially respectful disagreements) in these challenging times. Register at jfscolumbus.org/community.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Cuyahoga Community College’s Virtual Autumn Blaze 5K
Dash through the fall colors while doing some good this October during the virtual Autumn Blaze 5K by Cuyahoga Community College. Proceeds from the virtual race benefit Greater Cleveland Community Shares, the United Negro College Fund and United Way of Greater Cleveland. Tri-C launched the event in 2015 as part of its annual giving campaign to benefit the community. The virtual format of Tri-C’s sixth annual Autumn Blaze 5K allows runners or walkers to complete the race on their own at any location at any time over an eight-day period — Oct. 18 through Oct. 25. Finishers can submit their time to compete for medals by age group. To bring racers together, participants also can share photos on social media using #AutumnBlaze5K. Online registration is available at tri-c.edu/autumnblaze5k. Registration is $25 for community members or $20 for Tri-C students. All preregistered runners and walkers will receive a cooling face mask with the Autumn Blaze logo. Previously, the race has taken place at Western Campus. The event shifted to a virtual format this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Tuesday, October 20
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning: Text Me: Ancient Jewish Wisdom Meets Contemporary Technology
Jeffrey Schein, Director of Text Me and Amphibious Jewish projects; Senior Education Consultant of Mordecai Kaplan Center for Jewish Peoplehood. From 8 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 20 through Nov. 17. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/text-me-ancient-jewish-wisdom-meets-contemporary-technology-remote.
Cuyahoga Community College’s Virtual Autumn Blaze 5K
Dash through the fall colors while doing some good this October during the virtual Autumn Blaze 5K by Cuyahoga Community College. Proceeds from the virtual race benefit Greater Cleveland Community Shares, the United Negro College Fund and United Way of Greater Cleveland. Tri-C launched the event in 2015 as part of its annual giving campaign to benefit the community. The virtual format of Tri-C’s sixth annual Autumn Blaze 5K allows runners or walkers to complete the race on their own at any location at any time over an eight-day period — Oct. 18 through Oct. 25. Finishers can submit their time to compete for medals by age group. To bring racers together, participants also can share photos on social media using #AutumnBlaze5K. Online registration is available at tri-c.edu/autumnblaze5k. Registration is $25 for community members or $20 for Tri-C students. All preregistered runners and walkers will receive a cooling face mask with the Autumn Blaze logo. Previously, the race has taken place at Western Campus. The event shifted to a virtual format this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Wednesday, October 21
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning: Do Jews Write the Songs That Make the Whole World Sing?
Sarah Sager, Cantor Laureate, Fairmount Temple. From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 21 through Nov. 11. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/do-jews-write-songs-make-whole-world-sing-remote.
“Critical Years at the End of the Twentieth Century: 1973, 1977, 1989, and 1993”
The Posen Library of Jewish Culture and Civilization Series for the Laura and Alvin Siegal Lifelong Learning Program at Case Western Reserve University event from 4 to 5 p.m. will focus on The “Posen Library of Jewish Culture and Civilization Volume 10, Late Twentieth Century, 1973–2005,” edited by Deborah Dash Moore and Nurith Gertz, and will feature Deborah Dash Moore. The end of the 20th century hosted quite a few critical historical events which will be examined during this lecture. These events include the rise of feminism, the emergence of Holocaust consciousness and its permutations, Jewish Nobel prize winners for literature, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the election of Menachem Begin, and the creation of the Oslo Accords. Register at posenlibrary.com/frontend/posen-library-events.
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Oct. 21 workshop runs from 5 to 8 p.m.
Fostering Economic Equity: Fixing the Racial Imbalance in Consumer Finance
HFLA of Northeast Ohio is hosting a virtual community conversation to discuss the racially biased systemic inequities in consumer finance, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21. The panel discussion will be moderated by The City Club of Cleveland CEO Dan Moulthrop. Prior to the panel discussion, Senior VP, West Territory Exec. of PNC Michael Taylor, will be awarded HFLA's Planting Seeds Award. Michael will share PNC's vision of Community Development Banking. Our knowledgeable panelists include: Nick Bourke, The Pew Charitable Trusts; Sarah Chenven, Credit Builders Alliance; Mark L. Joseph, PhD, National Initiative on Mixed-Income Communities; Danielle Sydnor, Cleveland NAACP , We Win Strategies Group. For more information on guest registration or sponsorship, visit interestfree.org/events/fostering-economic-equity.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Maggie Smith & Dave Lucas
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Maggie Smith and Dave Lucas. Smith is the award-winning writer of the viral poem “Good Bones” and the author of Keep Moving, which celebrates the beauty and strength on the other side of loss. Lucas is poet laureate for the state of Ohio and a full-time lecturer in Case Western Reserve’s Department of English. He is known for his difficult and highly stylized modern poetry and is recognized as one of the most influential poets of the 21st century. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/smith-lucas.
The Mike White Years by the Journalists Who Covered Him
Brent Larkin, Plain Dealer; Tom Beres, WKYC-TV (retired); and Leon Bibb, WKYC-TV, WEWS-TV. 7 p.m. This free lecture is part of the Cleveland Civics History Series offered by Case Western Reserve University's Siegal Lifelong Learning and co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland and the Cleveland History Center. For information, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/cleveland-civics-history-series.
Cuyahoga Community College’s Virtual Autumn Blaze 5K
Dash through the fall colors while doing some good this October during the virtual Autumn Blaze 5K by Cuyahoga Community College. Proceeds from the virtual race benefit Greater Cleveland Community Shares, the United Negro College Fund and United Way of Greater Cleveland. Tri-C launched the event in 2015 as part of its annual giving campaign to benefit the community. The virtual format of Tri-C’s sixth annual Autumn Blaze 5K allows runners or walkers to complete the race on their own at any location at any time over an eight-day period — Oct. 18 through Oct. 25. Finishers can submit their time to compete for medals by age group. To bring racers together, participants also can share photos on social media using #AutumnBlaze5K. Online registration is available at tri-c.edu/autumnblaze5k. Registration is $25 for community members or $20 for Tri-C students. All preregistered runners and walkers will receive a cooling face mask with the Autumn Blaze logo. Previously, the race has taken place at Western Campus. The event shifted to a virtual format this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Thursday, October 22
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Dr. Michael Roizen
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 on Facebook Live when Cleveland Clinic Chief Wellness Officer and author Dr. Michael Roizen will discuss his cookbook/strategic eating plan – the sequel to the wildly popular “What to Eat When.” Visit beyondbookjackets.com/roizen.
Cuyahoga Community College’s Virtual Autumn Blaze 5K
Dash through the fall colors while doing some good this October during the virtual Autumn Blaze 5K by Cuyahoga Community College. Proceeds from the virtual race benefit Greater Cleveland Community Shares, the United Negro College Fund and United Way of Greater Cleveland. Tri-C launched the event in 2015 as part of its annual giving campaign to benefit the community. The virtual format of Tri-C’s sixth annual Autumn Blaze 5K allows runners or walkers to complete the race on their own at any location at any time over an eight-day period — Oct. 18 through Oct. 25. Finishers can submit their time to compete for medals by age group. To bring racers together, participants also can share photos on social media using #AutumnBlaze5K. Online registration is available at tri-c.edu/autumnblaze5k. Registration is $25 for community members or $20 for Tri-C students. All preregistered runners and walkers will receive a cooling face mask with the Autumn Blaze logo. Previously, the race has taken place at Western Campus. The event shifted to a virtual format this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Saturday, October 24
Lake Erie Ink: Stories of Suspense
Make Lake Erie Ink your first stop for Halloween and write a spooky story at this all ages workshop featuring guest writer D.M. Pulley. Before becoming a full-time writer, D.M. Pulley worked as a professional engineer, rehabbing historic structures and conducting forensic investigations of building failures. Pulley’s structural survey of a vacant building in Cleveland inspired her debut novel, “The Dead Key,” the winner of the 2014 Amazon Breakthrough Novel Award. The disappearance of a family member formed the basis for her second historical mystery, “The Buried Book.” Pulley’s third novel, “The Unclaimed Victim,” delves into the dark history behind Cleveland’s Torso Killer. She lives in northeast Ohio with her husband and two children. From 10:30 a.m. to noon. For more information and to register, visit lakeerieink.org/stories-of-suspense.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Cuyahoga Community College’s Virtual Autumn Blaze 5K
Dash through the fall colors while doing some good this October during the virtual Autumn Blaze 5K by Cuyahoga Community College. Proceeds from the virtual race benefit Greater Cleveland Community Shares, the United Negro College Fund and United Way of Greater Cleveland. Tri-C launched the event in 2015 as part of its annual giving campaign to benefit the community. The virtual format of Tri-C’s sixth annual Autumn Blaze 5K allows runners or walkers to complete the race on their own at any location at any time over an eight-day period — Oct. 18 through Oct. 25. Finishers can submit their time to compete for medals by age group. To bring racers together, participants also can share photos on social media using #AutumnBlaze5K. Online registration is available at tri-c.edu/autumnblaze5k. Registration is $25 for community members or $20 for Tri-C students. All preregistered runners and walkers will receive a cooling face mask with the Autumn Blaze logo. Previously, the race has taken place at Western Campus. The event shifted to a virtual format this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sunday, October 25
Cuyahoga Community College’s Virtual Autumn Blaze 5K
Dash through the fall colors while doing some good this October during the virtual Autumn Blaze 5K by Cuyahoga Community College. Proceeds from the virtual race benefit Greater Cleveland Community Shares, the United Negro College Fund and United Way of Greater Cleveland. Tri-C launched the event in 2015 as part of its annual giving campaign to benefit the community. The virtual format of Tri-C’s sixth annual Autumn Blaze 5K allows runners or walkers to complete the race on their own at any location at any time over an eight-day period — Oct. 18 through Oct. 25. Finishers can submit their time to compete for medals by age group. To bring racers together, participants also can share photos on social media using #AutumnBlaze5K. Online registration is available at tri-c.edu/autumnblaze5k. Registration is $25 for community members or $20 for Tri-C students. All preregistered runners and walkers will receive a cooling face mask with the Autumn Blaze logo. Previously, the race has taken place at Western Campus. The event shifted to a virtual format this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Monday, October 26
Talking Through Mental Health and the Refugee Experience
Presented by Kathryn Nydegger and Frehiwot Fitamo of Jewish Family Services. While serving refugees in the New Country, New Job program, Kat and Freh see firsthand how the refugee experience impacts the mental health of their clients. Join Jewish Family Services in Columbus from 10 to 11 a.m. as Kat and Freh discuss their observations, mental health systems across the globe, and the stigma surrounding mental health and accessing services in refugee communities. Utilizing their skills as certified Mental Health First Aiders, they will provide concrete steps and resources for supporting refugees who are in need of mental health support. Register at jfscolumbus.org/community.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Wednesday, October 28
“Voices of Jewish Women”
The Posen Library of Jewish Culture and Civilization Series for the Laura and Alvin Siegal Lifelong Learning Program at Case Western Reserve University event from 4 to 5 p.m. will focus on “The Posen Library of Jewish Culture and Civilization, Volume 6: Confronting Modernity, 1750–1880,” edited by Elisheva Carlebach and will feature Elisheva Carlebach. Learn about a momentous period in Jewish women’s history (1750 – 1880), a time “in which every aspect of Jewish life underwent the most profound changes to have occurred since antiquity.” Representing a tumultuous era of changing borders, demographic shifts, and significant Jewish migration, this discussion will explore how Jewish women responded to the challenges with a range of responses to modernization, from welcoming to resistant. By defining Jewish cultural production inclusively, Carlebach illuminates heretofore neglected voices and Jewish choices. Register at posenlibrary.com/frontend/posen-library-events.
Thursday, October 29
Columbus Jewish News 18 Difference Makers Virtual Awards Ceremony
The Columbus Jewish News presents the second annual 18 Difference Makers Awards Ceremony, where we will recognize the contributions made by our honorees. Registration is free but required to access the virtual awards ceremony at 6 p.m. Oct. 29. Visit columbusjewishnews.com/differencemakers to meet this year’s honorees and to register.
Saturday, October 31
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Monday, November 2
The ABCs of Medication Assisted Treatment
Presented by Mike Gersz, MSEd., LPCC-S, LICDC-CS – Director of Outpatient Services at Maryhaven. 10 to 11 a.m. Education will be provided on the diagnostic criteria of Opioid Use Disorder. Training participants will learn about basic concepts involving the application of medication-assisted treatment and education will be provided on the different types of FDA-approved medication. Participants will examine their own biases towards these treatment approaches and data will be provided highlighting the benefits of MAT and MAT outcomes. Register at jfscolumbus.org/community.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Tuesday, November 3
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Nov. 3 workshop runs from 5 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, November 7
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Sunday, November 8
ORT Ohio to honor Heroes at 49th Annual ORT Virtual Brunch
ORT America-Ohio Region’s 49th Annual Brunch will be virtual, at 10 a.m. Nov. 8, honoring ORT’s heroes, our teachers, along with our community’s heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Virtual Brunch, the Ohio Region will also present a special video tour of the Kfar Silver Youth Village in Israel, and stream the live dedication of the Science Center funded by donors of the Ohio Region. For information about the 49th Annual ORT Brunch, contact Ohio Region Associate Director, Alyssa Giterman, 216-464-3022, AGiterman@ortamerica.org.
90 Years of Saving Lives in Israel: A virtual celebration of lifesaving work of Magen David Adom
Join Jason Alexander, Howie Mandel and other guests and performers from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. for a night to remember – and an opportunity to save lives in Israel. By supporting Magen David Adom, you can make a difference for the people of Israel, especially now, as they face the dual threats of coronavirus and attacks from terrorist groups. No organization in Israel saves more lives. So join us at “90 Years of Saving Lives in Israel” to celebrate Israel’s lifesavers and help save lives in Israel. Register at secure.afmda.org/site/SPageNavigator/Events/Virtual_Celebration_Home.html.
Monday, November 9
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Tuesday, November 10
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning: Iconic American Jewish Leaders
Brian Amkraut, Executive Director, Siegal Lifelong Learning, CWRU. From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 10 through Dec. 1. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/iconic-american-jewish-leaders-remote.
Wednesday, November 11
“Secularism and Religious Tradition”
The Posen Library of Jewish Culture and Civilization Series for the Laura and Alvin Siegal Lifelong Learning Program at Case Western Reserve University event from 4 to 5 p.m. will feature “The Posen Library of Jewish Culture and Civilization, Volume 8: Crisis and Creativity between World Wars, 1918–1939,” edited by Todd M. Endelman and Zvi Gitelman, and will feature both volume editors. One conspicuous feature of the Jewish cultural and political landscape in the 1920s and 1930s was the robust health of Jewish movements that were avowedly secular in their outlook. The most prominent were Bundism, Labor Zionism, and Yiddishism. Professors Gitelman and Endelman will discuss how these secular movements confronted Jewish civilization's religious heritage. Register at posenlibrary.com/frontend/posen-library-events.
Friday, November 13
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “Elegies: A Song Cycle”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. William Finn’s “Elegies: A Song Cycle,” directed by Dr. Maria Fenty Denison, with music direction by Amanda Beagle, will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
Saturday, November 14
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “Elegies: A Song Cycle”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. William Finn’s “Elegies: A Song Cycle,” directed by Dr. Maria Fenty Denison, with music direction by Amanda Beagle, will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
Sunday, November 15
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “Elegies: A Song Cycle”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. William Finn’s “Elegies: A Song Cycle,” directed by Dr. Maria Fenty Denison, with music direction by Amanda Beagle, will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
Tuesday, November 17
“Challenges to the Establishment of a Jewish State”
The Posen Library of Jewish Culture and Civilization Series for the Laura and Alvin Siegal Lifelong Learning Program at Case Western Reserve University event from 4 to 5 p.m. will feature “The Posen Library of Jewish Culture and Civilization, Volume 9, Catastrophe and Rebirth, 1939–1973,” edited by Samuel D. Kassow and David G. Roskies which will be released in November 2020. This event will feature both volume editors. The establishment of a Jewish State presented growing challenges to the collectivist, statist, patriotic, Zionist narrative that dominated Israel's early years. Kassow and Roskies will examine Jewish writing during the Holocaust, the Renaissance of Jewish life in America after WWII and Jewish creativity behind the iron curtain in the Soviet Union before 1973 as they tie into the foundations and formation of the Jewish State of Israel. Register at posenlibrary.com/frontend/posen-library-events.
Thursday, November 19
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Nov. 19 workshop runs from 3 to 6 p.m.
Cleveland Play House presents “Theatre Thursday”
7 p.m. “Healing and Dealing with CPH CARE.” Theatre Thursday is LIVE interactive virtual program focusing on CPH's core values of artistry, community, and life-long learning, presented on the third Thursday of each month, hosted by CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley and CPH Artistic Directing Fellow Stori Ayers. Theatre Thursday is a monthly interactive virtual event which will allow audiences to experience the artistry of CPH, connect directly with the makers of our work, and converse with staff and other audience members about the impact of our artistic work in our beloved community. Theatre Thursday is for CPH fans and anyone interested in learning more about the work of America's first regional theatre - onstage, backstage, in the classroom and in the community. Registration for Theatre Thursday is required in advance. Viewing access is "Pay What You Can," starting at $5. All events are live streamed via ZOOM and can be viewed on a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. For more information about Theatre Thursday, visit www.clevelandplayhouse.com/theatre-thursday.
The City on the Hill: The Influence of Henry George on Tom L. Johnson and Other Mayors
Alexandra W. Lough, Author. 7 p.m. This free lecture is part of the Cleveland Civics History Series offered by Case Western Reserve University's Siegal Lifelong Learning and co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland and the Cleveland History Center. For information, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/cleveland-civics-history-series.
The William N. Skirball Writers Center Stage Virtual Series: Susan Choi
Susan Choi is the author of five novels, including The Foreign Student, for which she won the Asian-American Literary Award for fiction; American Woman, which was a finalist for the 2004 Pulitzer Prize; A Person of Interest, which was a finalist for the 2009 PEN/Faulkner Award; and, My Education, for which she received a 2014 Lammy Award. Choi’s fifth novel, Trust Exercise, won the 2019 National Book Award for Fiction. A recipient of fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Guggenheim Foundation, she teaches fiction writing at Yale University. Starts at 7 p.m. Register at cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx.
Friday, November 20
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “Elegies: A Song Cycle”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. William Finn’s “Elegies: A Song Cycle,” directed by Dr. Maria Fenty Denison, with music direction by Amanda Beagle, will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
Saturday, November 21
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “Elegies: A Song Cycle”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. William Finn’s “Elegies: A Song Cycle,” directed by Dr. Maria Fenty Denison, with music direction by Amanda Beagle, will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
Cleveland Classical Guitar Society: Raphaël Feuillâtre in Concert
7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cleveland Classical Guitar Society presents the return of Raphaël Feuillâtre after his Cleveland debut in October 2019. This exclusive online concert will feature Feuillâtre performing from his home in France. For more information and to register, visit cleguitar.org/event/feuillatre-online.
Sunday, November 22
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “Elegies: A Song Cycle”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. William Finn’s “Elegies: A Song Cycle,” directed by Dr. Maria Fenty Denison, with music direction by Amanda Beagle, will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
Monday, November 23
Online book club with Maureen Corrigan
Our fall Benefactors and Subscribers are invited to join an online book club with Maureen Corrigan, book critic for NPR’s Fresh Air and the author of the literary memoir Leave Me Alone, I’m Reading: Finding and Losing Myself in Books. She investigated “the Great American Novel we all think we’ve read, but really haven’t” in her book So We Read On: How the Great Gatsby Came to Be and Why It Endures. An associate editor of and contributor to Mystery and Suspense Writers, Corrigan won the 1999 Edgar Award for Criticism and served as a juror for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. Starts at 7 p.m. Register at cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx
Monday, November 30
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Tuesday, December 1
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Dec. 1 workshop runs from 2 to 5 p.m.
Thursday, December 3
Women and Philanthropy: The Monied Women of Cleveland and their Impact
Einav Rabinovitch-Fox, Visiting Assistant Professor, Dept. of History, CWRU. 7 p.m. This free lecture is part of the Cleveland Civics History Series offered by Case Western Reserve University's Siegal Lifelong Learning and co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland and the Cleveland History Center. For information, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/cleveland-civics-history-series.
Friday, December 4
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “Chillin’ in a Winter Wonderland: An Evening of Seasonal Jazz and Pop Tunes”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. “Chillin’ in a Winter Wonderland: An Evening of Seasonal Jazz and Pop Tunes,” a cabaret style event showcasing students in the Musical Theatre program will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
Saturday, December 5
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Sunday, December 6
Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers Virtual Awards Ceremony
The Cleveland Jewish News 2020 18 Difference Makers virtual awards ceremony will be broadcast via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6. Registration is FREE, but required to gain access to the virtual awards ceremony. Please note: This is traditionally a ticketed event. In lieu of requiring ticket purchases, the Cleveland Jewish News is asking for your support of local Jewish journalism with the purchase of an optional $36 ticket for this unique virtual event during the pandemic, which includes a one year print and e-edition subscription to the Cleveland Jewish News ($63.95 value). Visit cjn.org/18dm to meet this year’s honorees and to register.
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: Ten-Minute Plays project
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance Ten-Minute PLays will open at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6. The event is organized by Matthew Mazuroski, showcases student directors and actors in workshop productions. The directors will explore the foundations of storytelling and develop their skills in working with actors on these exciting and innovative scripts. The free event will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity.
Monday, December 7
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Saturday, December 12
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Monday, December 14
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Wednesday, December 16
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Dec. 16 workshop runs from 5 to 8 p.m.
Thursday, December 17
The Cleveland Play House Presents “Theatre Thursday”
7 p.m. “Holiday Movie Night” Theatre Thursday is a LIVE interactive virtual program focusing on CPH's core values of artistry, community, and life-long learning, presented on the third Thursday of each month, hosted by CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley and CPH Artistic Directing Fellow Stori Ayers. Theatre Thursday is a monthly interactive virtual event which will allow audiences to experience the artistry of CPH, connect directly with the makers of our work, and converse with staff and other audience members about the impact of our artistic work in our beloved community. Theatre Thursday is for CPH fans and anyone interested in learning more about the work of America's first regional theatre - onstage, backstage, in the classroom and in the community. Registration for Theatre Thursday is required in advance. Viewing access is "Pay What You Can," starting at $5. All events are live streamed via ZOOM and can be viewed on a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. For more information about Theatre Thursday, visit www.clevelandplayhouse.com/theatre-thursday.
Saturday, December 19
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Monday, December 21
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Wednesday, December 23
Jim Brickman: Comfort and Joy at Home
Grammy-nominated songwriter, piano sensation and Shaker Heights native Jim Brickman continues his annual Christmas tradition this holiday season with the Comfort & Joy at Home 2020 Virtual Tour. A Portion of each ticket purchased to this LIVE event will benefit Columbus’ historic Southern Theatre. Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home as Brickman blends yuletide memories and holiday carols with his own his songs such as “The Gift,” “Sending You a Little Christmas,” “Angel Eyes,” and “If You Believe.” Various package levels are available, including the option to interact live with Brickman in the ‘Zoom Room!’ Buy tickets at https://www.jimbrickman.com/columbus.
Ongoing programs
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Shabbat (Friday) Evening Service
Every Shabbat (Friday) evening, Fairmount Temple offers a Shabbat service led by our clergy at 6:15 p.m. that you can stream at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Wednesday Morning Torah Study
Every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., Morning Torah Study will be held via Zoom conferencing. To be added to the group list and receive the information on Zoom for the Wednesday Morning Torah Study, please contact Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org.
Beth Jacob Congregation shifts minyamin, classes to digital platform
Beth Jacob Congregation is offering virtual services and classes. They daven Shachris on Sundays at 8:30; Monday, Thursday and Friday at 6:45; and Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 a.m.;beth-jacob.whereby.com/daily-tefillah. Amud Yomi is 6:15 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Daf Yomi is at 6 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan. Lox & Learn is at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Kinyan Mesechta is at 9:20 p.m. Mondays and 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; followed by Maariv; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Daily services, Monday through Friday; morning minyan, 7:15 a.m.; evening minyan, 6 p.m. Shabbat Services, Saturday; Shabbat morning, 9 a.m.; Shabbat afternoon, 6 pm. Daily services, Sunday; morning minyan, 8 a.m.; evening minyan: 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Chabad of Cleveland
Use this Zoom link for all events: https://zoom.us/j/7262247760?status=success
Chassidus Chaburah: Freshen up your morning with a daily dose of Chassidus. Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.
Talmud with Machshava: Every Sunday, Halacha and Chassidus, 11:30 am, with Rabbi Chaikin
Women’s Tanya: Every Tuesday at 11 a.m., take a tour through the most spiritual realms, collecting some relevant keepsakes along the way with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760.
Women’s Chassidus Insights into the weekly Torah Portion: Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. with Rabbi Chaikin
The Sichos Project with Rabbi Gancz: Every Wednesday at 8 p.m. Join the discussion using this link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/524211947
Men’s Timely Tanya: Every Thursday at 8 p.m., study selections from the Tanya to help bolster your faith and get you through these trying days with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760
Erev Shabbos Avos - 12 minutes of Ethics: From 5 to 5:15 p.m. listen to others share their favorite Pirkei Avot messages. If you would like to share your own, contact Rabbi Shmuli via their website (chabadofcleveland.com/tools/feedback.htm) to get a spot in the rotation. Join the discussion using this link: http://zoom.us/j/4876378020
The Kollel
Contemporary Issues with Rabbi Fried: (For Men and Women on Sundays from 11 a.m. to noon) Rabbi Fried with explore why we're here, where we're heading and how we're getting there. We will keep in mind that we travel step by step in order to get there in 120 years! Check with info@thekollel.org for schedule changes. https://zoom.us/j/715158425
Leap of Trust: Discovering faith and living with trust in G-d with Rabbi Yaakov Kirschbaum
(For men and women on Sundays from 8-9 p.m.) To join online, click the link and your computer/phone will take care of the rest! https://zoom.us/j/91056933101. Check with info@thekollel.org for any schedule changes.
The Mitzvah in the Parsha: ZOOM: Join Mrs. Chaya Morris on Mondays from 5-6 p.m. as we explore weekly parsha and mitzvot that tie to the weekly portion. https://zoom.us/j/94541740851
Parsha Brew: (For Men & Women, Tuesdays from 8:40-9:40am): Rabbi Morris offers an overview and an in-depth analysis of the weekly Torah portion. Start your Tuesday with a mug of coffee and a cupful of Torah brew. https://zoom.us/j/98190279352
Women of the Bible with Mrs. Nechama Fried: ZOOM: Wednesdays from 7-8pm, share Torah with other women in an open and insightful setting. https://zoom.us/j/96026013550
Chavrusah Learning Program: Chavrusah Learning Program is offering a class every Wednesday from 8-9 p.m. that consists of a night of dynamic one-on-one learning and facilitated group discussions. For more information or for technical questions, call 512-758-2144 or email info@TheKollel.org. Use bit.ly/learn_face2face to sign in.
The Book of Genesis: ZOOM: (For Men & Women from Thursdays from 8:45-9:45am): Rabbi Zuckerman offers an in-depth textual exploration of the Book of Genesis. https://zoom.us/j/930007718
The Siddur: ZOOM: Thursdays from 8-9pm, join Rabbi Greenspan as he explores the parameters of Rabbinic authority. https://zoom.us/j/308005366
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Cinematheque at the Cleveland Institute of Art is offering a virtual multiplex for theatrical screenings at home. Visit cia.edu/cinematheque.
City Club of Cleveland offering recordings of past virtual forums
The City Club of Cleveland has a backlog of virtual and in-person forums at cityclub.org. All forums are available in video as well as podcast form. To view archives of past forums, visitcityclub.org/archives.
Cleveland Cinemas’ virtual screening room
Cleveland Cinemas opened its virtual screening room to the public where people can watch a range of films for a fee. Visitclevelandcinemas.com.
Cleveland City Dance offering virtual dance classes
Cleveland City Dance is living streaming dance classes so dancers can continue to grow in their art. Find a schedule of classes at clevelandcitydance.com/virtualclasses.html.
Cleveland Institute of Art online exhibits
“TITLE TBD” (titletbd.show) highlights urgent concerns of institutional and historical oppression, conflict transformation and peer support mechanisms; the show also is open to the public in the Reinberger Gallery by appointment only. “Doing A Gender” (doingagender.com) features work by four students that explores societal gender roles and was put together through CIA’s Creativity Works program. “Handled With Care” (handledwithcareshow.com) features work from 25 students who were in CIA’s Artist as Producer class, and the varied work revolves around a theme of love. “HOMEPAGE” ( homepage-exhibition.myportfolio.com/work) features work from students in CIA’s Advanced Video & Digital Cinema Projects class and focuses on social distancing.
Cleveland Institute of Music opening virtual showcase
The Cleveland Institute of Music is releasing an online showcase of student and faculty talent consisting of video recordings of its most iconic ensemble, opera and solo performances on its Facebook page. Visitfacebook.com/ClevelandInstituteofMusic.
The Cleveland Museum of Art online resources
Explore the wealth of digital resources CMA has to offer by visiting clevelandart.org/home-where-art-stay-connected.
The Cleveland Orchestra, WCLV Classical 104.9 ideastream weekday broadcasts
Created to provide musical nourishment for Northeast Ohio community, Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra includes highlights from Orchestra recordings and past concerts – running from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday on the radio and online. In addition to weekday Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra broadcasts, WCLV will continue running Cleveland Orchestra concerts at 8 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays on the radio and online. Details of the existing broadcast schedule of previously recorded and on-demand concerts are available at ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra,wclv.ideastream.org/topics/lunchtime-with-the-cleveland-orchestra andideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra-broadcasts.
Cleveland Orchestra Musicians on social media
With Severance Hall dark during the COVID-19 crisis, many Cleveland Orchestra musicians are recording performances at their homes and posting them on the Orchestra’s social media channels (facebook.com/clevelandorchestra, twitter.com/CleveOrchestra, instagram.com/cleveorch and youtube.com/clevelandorchestra). In addition, the Orchestra has adapted its school-based Mindful Music Moments program to reach community members of all ages across all of its social media platforms and website. This daily online initiative combines classical music with mindfulness prompts in an attempt to help reduce stress and anxiety, providing an accessible tool to boost social and emotional well-being.
College Now of Greater Cleveland
Those with concerns about how the pandemic will impact student loans or college admission status can contact College Now of Greater Cleveland and schedule a free virtual counseling session. collegenowgc.org
Columbus Museum of Art online resources
Join the CMA online as they experiment with new ways of virtually gathering, cultivating creativity and play, and building community resilience and connection together. Visitcolumbusmuseum.org/stay-connected for more information.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah to host college student meet-ups
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host opportunities for college students to meet through Zoom for a check-in and learning with the date and time to be determined.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah ongoing programs
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m. every Friday; zoom.us/j/955142707 or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707. Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland is at 4 p.m. every Wednesday; zoom.us/j/994856324, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. Children are invited to join for Virtual T.O.D.A (The Open Dor Academy, our Shabbat morning children’s program) on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. for 30 minutes of fun with Holly and Rabbi Brown; us04web.zoom.us/j/78073937917, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. The Rebbe's Tisch is a new program at 9 p.m. Thursdays, and Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters; zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389. Midweek Mishnah classes continue virtually and are at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248; no Hebrew needed, all adult learners welcome.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning offers an array of remote courses and lectures that provide an opportunity for live exchange of ideas with expert faculty. case.edu/lifelonglearning
Daily Digital Inspiration
Rabbi Avi Goldstein of Beth Jacob Congregation in Columbus is offering a relevant and inspirational D'Var Torah every day that is no more than 3 minutes long in a WhatsApp group. To join, visitchat.whatsapp.com/Bj60wOyqqQA2lYv6MCFLuB.
Delicious Israel Virtual Israeli Food Tours
Delicious Israel offers virtual Israeli food tours, virtual Israeli cooking classes, and virtual Israeli wine or whisky tastings. For more information, visit deliciousisrael.com/virtual-tours.
Federation offering therapy during COVID-19 pandemic
In partnership with Jewish Family Services Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Access Jewish Cleveland Help Hotline is offering a therapist from JSFA to be available and on call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at accessjewishcleveland.org or 216-292-INFO (4636).
The Gathering Place Exercise Classes for Those Currently Coping with Cancer
Through Sept. 29. Mondays from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays 6:30 to 7 p.m., via GoToMeeting; Instructor: Michael Ciccarello, GFI, PT. Tuesdays from 12:30 to 1 p.m., via Zoom; Instructor: Stephen Cerne, BS, NSCA-CPT,ACSM/ACS-CET. Advanced registration required at 216-595-9546.
Great Lakes Science Center releases virtual early childhood programming
The Great Lakes Science Center has released a series of free early childhood STEM programming videos catered to families with children ages 5 and younger on its website. The videos feature a book families can read along with followed by a related experiment they can complete at home with common household items. Visit greatscience.com/engage/early-childhood-resources to watch the videos.
Hiram College Art and Design program’s Juried Student Art Show
Featuring the work of students from diverse art disciplines, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and video, the exhibition is open to the public and can be accessed through the College’s website at www.hiram.edu/artshow. Guests can also read the gallery director’s welcome, the juror’s statement, and sign the guest book.
InMotion offers virtual Parkinson’s assistance
InMotion, a Cleveland nonprofit that assists those with Parkinson’s disease, will continue its efforts through free virtual classes, support groups over teleconference calls and connecting with its clients and carepartners to guarantee they have access to proper care. Visitbeinmotion.org.
JCC of Greater Columbus offers virtual personal training at home
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus is offering clients the ability to purchase virtual home workout sessions. One hour-long session is $60, one 45-minute session is $48 and one 30-minute session is $33. Three 30-minute home written workouts is $30, and there’s a special where four 30-minute virtual sessions is $99. Clients are required to have access to some equipment at home. If interested, contact JCC Fitness Director Carlie Synder at csnyder@columbusjcc.org.
Jewish Family Services COVID-19 Support Group
If you would like to connect with others in the community, get some new ideas for building resilience, and talk through concerns related to COVID-19, join this virtual support group. We will share experiences, challenges, and coping tools in a safe, welcoming, and confidential space facilitated by two Jewish Family Services clinicians. This group meets every Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. It’s open registration so participants don’t have to commit to attending every Wednesday. Register at bit.ly/JFSGroup
Jewish Federations of North America provides daily content
The Jewish Federations of North America caters to the Jewish community with daily videos, resources, virtual meet-ups and nonprofit loans through its website at jewishtogether.org.
jHUB Tie Dye at Your House
Sign up for a jHUB tie dye project brought to your house! Schedule a socially distant one-on-one program with Danya who will bring all the materials to make a special jHUB tie dye shirt connected to the value of Hiddur Mitzvah, the beautification of a mitzvah (commandment).After you sign up, a calendar link will be sent to you to pick a day and time that works for your family's schedule. Sign up at eventbrite.com/e/jhub-tie-dye-at-your-house-tickets-108258070804.
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is taking a tour of the world and all of its offerings to curate cultural connections aligned with the museum’s mission and values. Explore exhibits, art, film, literature, lectures and more through their weekly blog posts. You can also sign up to receive a weekly e-newsletter that brings the cultural content into your home. Visit maltzmuseum.org/connect to learn more.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland
Stay connected with The J’s online community by visiting their following Facebook Pages and Groups: Mandel JCC Facebook Page, Mandel JCC Fitness Group, Mandel JCC Family Place Group, Mandel JCC J-Day Camps Facebook Page and Camp Wise Facebook Page.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland New School Days at The J Program
Designed to help kindergarten to sixth grade students navigate distance learning, the program is weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The J’s professional staff will guide children on the path to success for their distance learning experience, and oversee students to ensure they are on task and connected to their school’s distance learning sessions and academic curriculum. Beyond this guiding supervision, School Days at The J offers structured activities, outdoor recreation, science, art and math electives, as well as vital peer social connections. Register at mandeljcc.org/schooldays.
NCJW/CLE ask Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe
National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe will be answering questions when it comes to thrifting and what her and her staff have been up to. Questions can be sent to her at thriftiqueshowroom@gmail.com and will be answered atfacebook.com/ThriftiqueShowroom/.
The Park Preschool Virtual Program
Park Preschool offers the opportunity to connect with our creative teachers for a fun social and safe learning experience. For more information visit parksynagogue.org/park-preschool
The Park Synagogue Services
All Shabbat, as well as morning and evening minyans will now be conducted virtually through Zoom until further notice. Visit parksynagogue.org for more information.
PJ Library offers interactive virtual content
The PJ Library features virtual activities and live content available for children and at facebook.com/PJLibrary.
Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools online database
The Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools has various webinars and videos available featuring advice on how Jewish day schools can navigate through this period of online learning. Visitprizmah.org/gatherings to learn more.
Ramah offering programs to view at home
Ramah’s Ba-Bayit is a compilation of programs from Ramah camps and Israel programs. Interested individuals can access these videos from Zoom and Facebook Live to view at home. For more information, visit campramah.org/ramah-ba-bayit.
Shaker Arts Council Fall Zoom Art Classes and Webinars
Shaker Arts Council (SHAC) announces a Fall series of community virtual art classes and webinars. SHAC is presenting these classes Sept. 20 through Nov. 4 as part of Stay-in-Place Productions, the arts council’s response to COVID -19. There are classes for every age and cover many artistic genres including painting, drawing, theater arts, graphic novels, mixed media, paper-mache, poetry, and photography. All are offered within an affordable price range. There are four free webinars; one featuring a Zentangle demonstration, a webinar on meditation, an introduction to voiceover and a presentation by Peter Lawson Jones offering tips on building your acting career. For specific dates, times and to register visit: www.shakerartscouncil.org.
Shaw JCC of Akron Hosts All-Day Distance Learning Program
The Shaw JCC of Akron is offering a "Distance Learning Program," which will provide teacher support, as well as a safe environment, for children to attend their school’s virtual classes and complete their educational requirements. This program will start on your child's first day of school and will run 5 days a week. Please contact Lyndsey Kirk to discuss details specific to your child's school. Visit our website at https://bit.ly/31IXMLn and call (330) 835-0064 or email lkirk@shawjcc.org.
Shaw JCC of Akron Hosting Ongoing Virtual Fitness Classes
The Shaw JCC of Akron is offering virtual classes in conjunction with in-person classes. Currently, the JCC is offering the following classes virtually, with a membership: Kettlebell, Zumba, Yoga, WERQ, Spinning and Turbokick. Starting is early October, the Shaw JCC will expand their virtual fitness offerings to include hundreds of virtual classes weekly.
Solon Center for the Arts
Take virtual arts classes at discounted rates. Visit solonarts.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx.
Solon Chamber offering various resources through pandemic
Solon Chamber of Commerce will be offering a number of resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find information and resources at solonchamber.com. In partnership with the city of Solon and the Solon Senior Center, the chamber compiled a list of Solon restaurants open for delivery and take-out to help support local businesses. For the full list, visitsolonchamber.com/stay-safe--shop-local.html.
Stories and Yoga with jHUB
Check out our interactive videos with easy to follow yoga stretches and stories for children. Learn about the Jewish value of Shimirat Ha’adamah (Protecting the Earth) while Danya reads "The Earth Book" by Todd Parr at youtu.be/U4UAWTeuVYY. Learn about the Jewish value of Hakarat HaTov (Recognizing the Good) while Danya reads "The Little, Little House" by Jessica Souhami at youtu.be/m5PKjvDq3WM.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Shabbat services
Rabbi Vann and Music Director Deb Rogers provide members with a beautiful service each Friday evening. Connect via Zoom or the Temple's Facebook page. suburbantemple.org/event/ShabbatOnline2020 or facebook.com/suburbantemple.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Storytime with Rabbi Shana
Every Friday at 5 p.m. Adults and kids are invited to get comfortable in your favorite chair or find your special spot on the floor and join Rabbi Shana for a story to welcome Shabbat. https://www.suburbantemple.org/event/StoryTime2020
Talespinner Children’s Theatre provides online content
Talespinner Children’s Theatre, a theater company based in Cleveland, has posted videos made by its educational staff to its YouTube channel and Facebook page for families and children to learn theater games, activities and crafts while at home. Visityoutube.com/channel/UCpmh1tWSlKfkinTWqUxksOQ and facebook.com/TCT4kids.
The Temple Tifereth Israel
Join with others to enjoy great poems together with Rabbi Roger Klein. Every Thursday afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m., Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. Please email Jennifer Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up. No need to commit to every Thursday, but it is useful to know how many are interested in the adventures in poetry.
Thrive at Work offering free resources for remote work shift
Thrive at Work, a workplace consulting practice based in Cleveland, released a remote work toolkit and virtual community to help organizations and businesses tackle remote work, leadership, communication and juggling work and kids at home. The free resources include a virtual community for leaders; virtual office hours at 1 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; leadership coaching; and articles and guides to jumpstart remote work. All of the Thrive at Work resources can be accessed at thriveatworkteam.com/thrive-remotely.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue hosting podcast
Congregation Torat Emet’s Rabbi Ari Neuman is hosting a podcast, “The Characters You Do Not Know,” atanchor.fm/ari-neuman. He will cover the stores of minor characters in Tanach. The podcast is also available on Spotify, which is linked on the podcast’s homepage. Congregation Torat Emet is in Bexley.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue service times and classes
Shacharit8:25 a.m. Sunday and7:25 a.m. Monday-Friday. Mincha/Maariv: 6:50 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and6:55 p.m. Friday (following Pre-Shabbat Ruach at 6:25 p.m.). The Book of Amos with Rabbi Neuman: restarting Aug. 16, Sunday morning, 9 a.m.Contemporary Halacha: Restarting Aug. 11, Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m.Insights from the Weekly Parsha with Rabbi Zack: Monday and Wednesday 12:30-1:30 p.m.Mesillat Yesharim: The Path of the Just with Rabbi Neuman: Tuesday and Thursday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Visit toratemet.org.
Tri-C tuition assistance program
The college will cover Cuyahoga County residents’ tuition costs for one year of a Tri-C credit program or for the duration of a noncredit program. You can start or continue your education – or gain the skills you need to rejoin the workforce quickly – without incurring tuition expenses. Approximately 90% of tri-c's classes are offered in an online format. For more information visit tri-c.edu/paying-for-college/financial-aid-and-scholarships/full-tuition-assistance-program.html.
YMCA offering free classes, childcare for medical personnel, nursing home employees
The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is offering free, on-demand exercise videos for YMCA members and nonmembers accessible on its website at clevelandymca.org. The YMCA is also offering childcare for medical personnel, first responders, nursing home/assisted living employees and children services employees. Additional info can be found at bit.ly/2QJ5ZdO or the YMCA Payment Registrar Office by calling 216-263-6860.