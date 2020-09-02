Thursday, September 3
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. The morning service is at 7:15 a.m. and the evening service is at 6 p.m. Sept. 3. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
NCJW/CLE free yoga from home
Johanna Goldfarb, NCJW/CLE member and certified yoga instructor, leads us through mat and chair yoga poses to keep us calm and flexible. From 11 to 12 p.m. via Facebook Live at (@ncjwcleveland) or https://www.facebook.com/NCJWCleveland/live/,. No RSVP needed.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: A Kabbalistic Guide to Forgiving with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
Rabbi Stephen Weiss will hold a Elul discussion based on the book, The Palm Tree of Deborah at noon Sept. 3. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
The Jewish Sermon on the Mount
The Jewish Sermon on the Mount compares the universal ethics of Judaism and Christianity. The class will analyze "Judeo-Christian" ethics showing the similarities as well as differences between the two faiths. Was Jesus a universalist Jew? Find out in this in-depth discussion with instructor Todd Rosenberg. From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 3-24. Visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/jewish-sermon-mount.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Cooking with Murray
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will host Cooking with Murry Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The Shofar’s Call with Elise Braverman Plotkin
This class will study and discuss the shofar’s origin, meaning, and practice today. The class begins at 8 p.m. Sept. 3. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/event/high-holidays-prep-with-elise-braverman-plotkin.html to learn more.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly The Rebbe's Tisch
9 p.m. Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters. Special guests are featured each week. zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389
Friday, September 4
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. The morning service is at 7:15 a.m. and the evening service is at 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Kinder Shabbat
Have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as we livestream Kinder Shabbat at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy your favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy.
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex: Online exclusive! Available 9/4-24.
CRITICAL THINKING
USA, 2020, John Leguizamo
In this inspiring comedy-drama based on a true story, John Leguizamo (making his theatrical directorial debut) plays a Cuban-American teacher in Miami who leads a group of underprivileged Black and Latinx high school students to the U.S. National Chess Championship. Cleveland premiere. 117 min. Critical Thinking, a Cinematheque streaming exclusive, can be viewed online from 9/4 thru at least 9/24 via the link below. (Doing so supports the Cinematheque.) Screening fee is $6.99, and after opening the film, you have 48 hours to watch it. Film link: http://vimeo.com/ondemand/ciacriticalthinking
MADE IN BANGLADESH
France/Bangladesh/Denmark/Portugal, 2019, Rubaiyat Hossain
Norma Rae meets Satyajit Ray! A multiple award winner at numerous festivals, this humanistic movie focuses on a Bangladeshi textile worker who tries to organize a union at her RMG (Ready Made Garment) factory. “An urgent cry for workers' rights, and a vision of feminist solidarity in the face of overwhelming opposition.” –CinemaScope. Cleveland premiere. Bengali with subtitles. 95 min. Made in Bangladesh, a Cinematheque streaming exclusive, can be viewed online from 9/4 thru at least 9/24 via the link below. (Doing so supports the Cinematheque.) Screening fee is $10, and after opening the film, you have 48 hours to watch it. Film link: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/clevelandcmib
BEAU TRAVAIL
France, 1999, Claire Denis
Here’s a new 4K restoration of the film now widely regarded as Claire Denis’ masterpiece. Inspired by Melville’s Billy Budd and set among French Foreign Legionnaires in Djibouti, East Africa, the movie focuses on a drill sergeant (Denis Lavant) obsessed with a sterling young recruit (Grégoire Colin) he’s trying to destroy. Balletic and sensual, fraught with repressed desire and ruinous jealousy, the movie exposes military and masculine codes of honor and the legacy of colonialism to the harsh light of the scorching desert sun. The title translates as “good work.” Cleveland revival premiere. Subtitles. 90 min. Beau Travail, a Cinematheque streaming exclusive, can be viewed online from 9/4 thru at least 9/24 via the link below. (Doing so supports the Cinematheque.) Screening fee is $12, and after opening the film, you have 72 hours to watch it. Film link: https://watch.eventive.org/beautravail/play/5f482108ef8670008de48eb5
THE HOLE
DONG
Taiwan/France, 1998, Tsai Ming-liang
This apocalyptic masterpiece that was one of the most original films of the 1990s has a new relevance for our polarized, pandemic-paralyzed age. In an unnamed city emptied out by an epidemic and assailed by endless rain, a lonely young man living in a crumbling apartment building begins a tentative, initially adversarial relationship with the solitary woman below him through a hole in his floor/her ceiling. The movie's drab, damp atmosphere is buoyed by dry wit and colorful, tuneful, retro musical interludes. Cleveland revival premiere. Mandarin with subtitles. 95 min.The Hole, a Cinematheque streaming exclusive, can be viewed online from 9/4 thru at least 9/24 via the link below. (Doing so supports the Cinematheque.) Screening fee is $8, and after opening the film, you have 72 hours to watch it. Film link: http://bigworldpictures.vhx.tv/products/the-hole-the-cleveland-cinematheque
FROM THE VINE
Italy/Canada, 2019, Sean Cisterna
In this uplifting celebration of heritage and happiness, a beleaguered CEO (veteran character actor Joe Pantoliano) quits the corporate rat race and impulsively moves to his childhood hometown in Italy—where his grandfather’s neglected vineyard awaits. “Pantoliano gives a curious edge to the film, turning a stock hero into something a titch more complicated and compelling.” –Toronto Globe and Mail. Cleveland premiere. Some subtitles. 94 min. From the Vine, a Cinematheque streaming exclusive, can be viewed online from 9/4 thru at least 9/24 via the link below. (Doing so supports the Cinematheque.) Screening fee is $12, and after opening the film, you have 72 hours to watch it.
HOUSE OF CARDIN
USA/France, 2019, P. David Ebersole, Todd Hughes
The new documentary by the directors of Room 237 and Mansfield 66/67 takes an in-depth look at storied designer Pierre Cardin, now 98, and his decades-long impact on fashion and society. With Naomi Campbell, Sharon Stone, et al. Subtitles. 95 min. House of Cardin, a Cinematheque streaming exclusive, can be viewed online from 9/4 thru at least 9/17 via the link below. Enter the code “cleveland.” (Doing so supports the Cinematheque.) Screening fee (after entering the code) is $10, and after opening the film, you have 48 hours to watch it. Film link: www.altavod.com/content/house-of-cardin
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah - weekly Kabbalat Shabbat services
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat each Friday at 6 p.m. Join at zoom.us/j/955142707, or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707.
Saturday, September 5
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by the clergy. Shabbat morning: 9:00 am/Shabbat afternoon: 6:00 pm. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers at 9 a.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
‘Do the Mu!’ workshop
An at-home version of the Massillon Museum’s next “Do the Mu!” workshop will feature “Three-Panel Autobiographical Comic Strip and Comic Basics” with instructor Alex Strader. His virtual demonstration will be posted on facebook.com/MassillonMuseum, youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos and massillonmuseum.org at noon Sept. 5.
Sunday, September 6
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by the clergy. Morning service is at 8 a.m. and evening service is at 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
LaBlast with Robert via Facebook Live is at noon Sunday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Beth El congregation High Holiday study session
Join Rabbi Elyssa and reconnect with the meaning of the High Holy Days. She will lead a spiritual preparation for Yom Kippur at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 6. Register in advance to receive the reading assignments. To register, visit https://www.bethelakron.com/event/spiritual-preparation-for-rosh-hashana--yom-kippur.html
Circle Food Tour with Pastry Chef Kevin Shlappal of The Coffee House at University Circle
During the Circle Food Tour, each featured restaurant will create a food kit filled with the ingredients needed to follow the cooking demonstration recipe, plus special surprises for the kids at home. The kits can be purchased and picked up at the restaurant the week prior to the demonstration. An ingredients list will be provided the Friday prior to each demonstration if you prefer to buy your own. Pastry Chef Kevin Shlappal of The Coffee House at University Circle will lead a demonstration at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 on French Macarons. Visit universitycircle.org/circle-connects for information and to purchase meal kit.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Smith Taylor will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 6.
Monday, September 7
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by the clergy. Morning service is at 7:15 a.m. and evening service is at 6 p.m Sept. 7. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Tuesday, September 8
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by the clergy. Morning service is at 7:15 a.m. and evening service is at 6 p.m Sept. 8. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Pilates with Kyle via Facebook Live is at noon Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Temple Emanu El Talk Trope Tuesdays with Cantor Dave
1 p.m. Sept. 8. Review special melodies for the High Holy Day Torah Trope. No prior knowledge is required. Class place will follow student abilities. Email Cantor Dave Malecki to register and for Zoom link.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club Happy Hour
Join the Men’s Club of B’nai Jeshurun each week as we discuss different topics. Open to everyone. Begins at 5 p.m. Sept. 8. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
NCJW/CLE MENTAL HEALTH AND COPING DURING COVID-19: A CONVERSATION WITH DR. SUZANNE SCHNEPS
As COVID-19 continues on, we are all experiencing new stresses and worries. Dr. Suzanne Schneps, a renowned clinical psychologist, will take questions from the audience and give us tips and advice for how to manage anxiety and how to cope during this continued time of uncertainty. From 7 to 8 p.m via Zoom.
Registration Link: http://www.wizevents.com/register/7523, Zoom link provided upon registration
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The How & Why of Jewish Ritual With Cantor Aaron Shifman
We will be discussing kaddish, mikvah, tallit and tzizit, brit milah, Shabbat and havdallah to name a few using Medrashim and Talmudic resources at 6:15 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Wednesday, September 9
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by the clergy. Morning service is at 7:15 a.m. and evening service is at 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Beachwood Chamber of Commerce Chamber Luncheon
Luncheon topic is How Employee Benefits Have Evolved. Join Christine Young of Ernst & Young LLP and Marc Theodore and Kelly Rienzi of ThunderTech as we discuss how employee benefits have changed over the years, and especially this year. This event is free from noon to 1:15 p.m. but registration is required at https://beachwoodchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/8370
THE NCJW/CLE BIG READ
Join Judi Wolf and the author of The Bridge Ladies herself, Betsy Lerner! Betsy Lerner will join to tell us how and why she wrote this intimate and powerfully personal literary journey. The book teaches a little about bridge and a lot about life. Betsy's mother’s fifty-year-old bridge game, and the secrets it held, provides an unexpected way to cross the generational divide between the author and her mother. Read it and join us! Or find out about the book and why Betsy wrote it and read it later! Books available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, your local libraries. From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m via Zoom. Registration Link: http://www.wizevents.com/register/7506
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
The Nineteenth Amendment: 100 Years of Women in Politics (REMOTE)
The year 2020 celebrates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment and the story behind the struggle to extend voting rights is both intriguing and inspiring. The lecture will also highlight some of the events and leaders in the century of women in politics, including a look at women who have run for the presidency. At 7 p.m. with lecturer Robert Watson, historian, author, political commentator and professor at Lynn University. Register at case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/nineteenth-amendment-100-years-women-politics-remote.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Dive into the Mahzor with Rabbi Alan Lettofsky
What’s new and different about Mahzor Lev Shalem. The event begins at 7 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
“Getting the Most out of Family Tree Maker” A virtual presentation by Duff Wilson
The Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland will host a virtual presentation on Family Tree Maker 2019 and its features to help build a virtual family tree. The presentation is free and open to the public, but space is limited. To preregister, send an email message with your name, email address, and complete mailing address to rsvp@JGSCleveland.org. A link to the presentation will be sent on Sept. 9. Preregistration is required and must be requested by noon Sept. 9. If you experience any issue registering, email webmaster@jgscleveland.org.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Radio on the Lake Theatre will perform “Double Indemnity” at 8 p.m. Sept. 9.
Temple Emanu El High Holy Day webinar series
8:30 p.m. Family Activities/Resources for Parents of Preschool & School Aged Children via Zoom. Presented by Education Director Eileen Sadowsky & Early Childhood Education Director Katie Theobald. Contact Renee Higer at rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom links.
Thursday, September 10
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by the clergy. Morning service is at 7:15 a.m. and evening service is at 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
NCJW/CLE FREE YOGA FROM HOME
Johanna Goldfarb, NCJW/CLE member and certified yoga instructor, leads us through mat and chair yoga poses to keep us calm and flexible. From 11 to 12 p.m. via Facebook Live at (@ncjwcleveland) or https://www.facebook.com/NCJWCleveland/live/,. No RSVP needed.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: A Kabbalistic Guide to Forgiving with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
Our Elul discussions will be based on the book, The Palm Tree of Deborah. The class begins at noon. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Cooking with Murray
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will host Cooking with Murray at 7 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
NCJW/CLE LEARN HOW TO ENCOURAGE VOTING
Temple Emanu El and NCJW/CLE will host a webinar, Encourage Voting: Educate All Communities: What You Can Do to Support and Increase Voting in the 2020 Election. Notable panelists include retired Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Ron Adrine, addressing how to get people to the polls, the importance of vote by mail, early voting, and how each vote makes a difference; Cuyahoga County Board of Election Director Anthony Perlatti discussing all aspects of the voting process; and Common Cause Executive Director Catherine Turcer on ways to get engaged. From 7 to 8 p.m. Registration link is http://www.wizevents.com/register/7471. Zoom link provided upon registration.
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Sept. 10 workshop runs from 3 to 6 p.m.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Philip Metres
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 on Facebook Live for a virtual event with Philip Metres, whose fourth book of poems – “Shrapnel Maps” – was released earlier this year. He will be in conversation with Karen Long of the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/metres.
Encourage Voting: Educate All Communities, A Zoom Panel Discussion on Learning What You Can do to Support & Increase Voting in the 2020 Election
7 p.m. Event is co-sponsored by National Council of Jewish Women, Cleveland and Temple Emanu El. An expert panel will offer community leaders and concerned citizens the means to support and increase voting in November 2020. Please join us to learn how you and the community around you can work towards ensuring voter turnout. Information will be provided about voting options and issues. To register, go to www.ncjwcleveland.org/events
Israel Bonds Evening with Chef Michael Solomonov
Israel Bonds will host Chef Michael Solomonov as he prepares Israeli and Jewish dishes in the spirit of the upcoming Rosh Hashanah holiday. The event, which runs from 8 to 9 p.m. Sept. 10, will be emceed by Michal Divon. Register for the event at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eh8ml865a76e36c4&oseq=&c=&ch=
Friday, September 11
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and Kabbalat Shabbat services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by the clergy. Morning service is at 7:15 a.m. and evening service is at 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Kinder Shabbat
Have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as we livestream Kinder Shabbat at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11. Enjoy your favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/449040288470529/ for the livestream.
LEARN THINGS NEWISH ABOUT BEING JEWISH WITH CHERYL GORDON
The Tzava’a—A Priceless Gift Which Costs Nothing. Many educated Jews don’t know a thing about the magnificent Jewish custom of writing an ethical will. The tzava’a is a compelling Jewish tradition which encourages us to write a final letter to our loved ones instructing them in family history, values and ethical behavior. Preparing a tzava’a helps us to define ourselves-- to take time to think about what is truly important to us and what lasting messages we want to convey to people we care about. You will learn how to write an Ethical Will. From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. via Zoom RSVP at http://www.wizevents.com/register/7494. Zoom link provided upon registration
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Inclusion Shabbat
Rabbi Josh Foster and Heidi Solomon will lead this 30 minute service at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 where we will use a special, colorful siddur with shortened prayers. Everyone is encouraged to participate, at their own level; there are parts in Hebrew and in English. This service allows everyone to enjoy the warmth of Shabbat. Open to the entire community, the service is geared toward those who are mentally and physically otherabled (and their families). Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning: Jewish Life in Austria After the Holocaust: An End to Remembrance or a Challenge for the Future?
From noon to 1 p.m. Hannah Lessing, Secretary of the National Fund of the Republic of Austria for Victims of National Socialism. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/lectures/jewish-life-austria-after-holocaust-end-remembrance-or-challenge-future-remote.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Woman Suffrage: Human Rights
The Jewish Secular Community will host M. Susan Murname whose topic is: "Woman Suffrage: Human Rights," at 7 p.m. Sept. 11on Zoom. Visit jewishsecularcommunity.org and click “Holiday and Events,” or contact 440-349-1330, pegfishman@gmail.com.
Saturday, September 12
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Shabbat Services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Shabbat morning: 9:00 am/Shabbat afternoon: 6:00 pm. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Starbucks, Bread & Torah Online
Gain fresh insights into the Torah, and study with great teachers. Begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 12. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
The Gathering Place Support for a Child or Teen with Cancer Including Siblings and Parents
From 10 to 11 a.m. on GoToMeeting. Contact Casey Durkin to register at 215-455-1523 or durkin@touchedbycancer.org.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Selichot-with Cantor Aaron Shifman and special guest Neshama Carlebach.
This will be a virtual service that is free and open to the entire community. Neshama will join via pre-recording to share songs and reflections on renewal. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-holidays-selichot to learn more.
Awakenings: A Virtual Gala Benefiting Cleveland Public Theatre
A one-hour TV Special presented by WKYC Studios broadcasted at 7 p.m. on WKYC Channel 3 & WKYC’s website, followed by a Virtual After-Party.For 17 years, Cleveland Public Theatre’s annual fundraising extravaganza and “Party of the Year,” Pandemonium, transformed the CPT campus into a labyrinth of theatre, dance, visual art, and performance in every corner. This year we’ll share a new experience. For more information and to register visit https://www.cptonline.org/performances/seasons/2020-2021/awakenings-virtual-gala/?dm_i=4W7A,BPKM,25E92T,17TVL,1.
Sunday, September 13
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Morning service is at 8 a.m. and evening service is at 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
LaBlast with Robert via Facebook Live is at noon Sunday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
Webinar on Jewish Civil War soldiers from Ohio
The Shapell Manuscript Foundation – in partnership with the Columbus Jewish Historical Society – will present a webinar about Jewish Civil War soldiers at 3 p.m. Webinar panelists will explore the history and future of the Shapell Roster – the first-ever comprehensive data archive of Union and Confederate Jews – as well as soldiers and stories from Ohio. Registration for the webinar is free and open to the public, and available at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_77OgtJR6TBaz3f-fbTExUw.
“Go for Baroque!” A Worldwide Zoom Benefit for Apollo’s Fire
Apollo’s Fire launches the 2020-2021 season with a festive online event called “Go for Baroque! – A Worldwide Benefit for Apollo’s Fire” on Sunday, Sep. 13 at 3 p.m. From London to Paris and Montréal to Singapore, AF’s musicians will serenade patrons from their homes around the world in this 90-minute ZOOM Benefit and celebration hosted by Jeannette Sorrell. Reception” & Auction Browsing begins at 3 p.m. and the concert program is from 3:30 to 5 p.m.For additional information visit https://apollosfire.org/2020-worldwide-benefit/.
FIDF Virtual National Gala
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces will hold its 2020 National Gala virtually. The first-ever online FIDF National Gala, a coast-to-coast celebration, will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 13. The evening is themed “A Night of Heroes.” Register at fidf.org/events/2020-national-gala.
Temple Emanu El Women's Book Group
Women's Book Group will discuss “They May Not Mean To, But They Do,” by Cathleen Schine at 9 p.m. Contact Sue Maier suemaier365@gmail.com for Zoom login.
Mandel JCC Virtual 5K
The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood will host a virtual 5K from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17 to tie exercise with an opportunity to support the center’s operations. Athletes of any level or age can take part by running or walking 5 kilometers, submit their times to the J online and be entered into a free raffle, according to the J’s website. The distance can be completed at any time, anywhere, between the five days. All money raised will go toward the J’s sustainability relief fund. Registration is $25 for one individual and $45 for a family. All attendees will be able to fund raise. For more information, to register or donate, visit bit.ly/2FjexFs.
Shining Star CLE 2020
Shining Star CLE is a unique solo-singing competition giving Northeast Ohio high school students the chance to compete for college scholarships. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, watch as the Top 10 finalists put on the performance of their lifetimes live-streamed and open to the public at 7 p.m. Sept. 13. Visit shiningstarcle.org.
Monday, September 14
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Morning service is at 7:15 a.m. and evening service is at 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Case Western Reserve University - Siegal Lifelong Learning: Eight Accidental Presidents
This course will examine the presidencies of eight men who came to office without being elected to it and how each affected the country and the world. We will study the power and limits of the American presidency as they apply to our history in critical times. Instructor: Barbara Greenberg, Instructor of Lifelong Learning. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 through Nov. 9. case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/politics-contemporary-issues/eight-accidental-presidents-remote
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: What’s NU? With Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria
Topical text study and discussion on the most relevant Jewish topics of the day. Begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 14. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Lake County Retired Teachers Association's luncheon
The Lake county Tetired Teachers Association will host a virtual luncheon viz Zoom on Sept. 14. Newly retired teachers are encouraged to join the meeting by contacting Sherry Niederkorn at sherry.niederkorn23@gmail.com for an invitation. LCRTA members will receive their invitation via email and in the US Mail. Waiting room will open at 11:15 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. For more information on the organization, visit the website at https://lakecountyrta.weebly.com.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Parshat Hashavua with Professor Doron Kalir, CSU
We will discuss the weekly Torah portion from a liberal viewpoint. In particular, we will examine implications of the text for today's community and the meaning of Emunah (faith) in the 21st century. The class begins at noon Sept. 14. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Temple Emanu El Men’s Book Club
3 p.m. Men’s Book Group will discuss “The Map that Changed the World: William Smith and the Birth of Modern Geology,” by Simon Winchester. Contact Stan Levy at shakerstan@gmail.com for Zoom link. In October, the group will discuss “Becoming,” by Michele Obama.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Maimonides on Repentance with Rabbi Peter Haas
In “The Laws of Repentance”, Maimonides addresses the very nature of repentance as a physical, psychological and spiritual exercise that done with true intent nourishes the soul. The class begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 14Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Wendy Walker, Rachel Howzell Hall & Julie Clark
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 on Facebook Live for a virtual event with three authors. Wendy Walker is the best-selling author of “All Is Not Forgotten,” “Emma In the Night” and “The Night Before,” with rights sold in 23 foreign languages as well as options in film and television. Her next thriller, “Don’t Look for Me,” will be published in September. Rachel Howzell Hall is the author of the acclaimed Lou Norton series and the stand-alone thriller “They All Fall Down.” She is the co-author of “The Good Sister” with James Patterson, which appeared in the New York Times best-selling anthology “The Family Lawyer.” Her latest stand-alone thriller, “And Now She's Gone,” is due out in September. Novelist Julie Clark’s 2018 debut, “The Ones We Choose,” was published in 2018 and has been optioned for television by Lionsgate. “The Last Flight,” published in June, is a thrilling book about two women, two flights and one last chance to disappear. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/walker-hall-clark.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Mandel JCC Virtual 5K
The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood will host a virtual 5K through Sept. 17 to tie exercise with an opportunity to support the center’s operations. Athletes of any level or age can take part by running or walking 5 kilometers, submit their times to the J online and be entered into a free raffle, according to the J’s website. The distance can be completed at any time, anywhere, between the five days. All money raised will go toward the J’s sustainability relief fund. Registration is $25 for one individual and $45 for a family. All attendees will be able to fund raise. For more information, to register or donate, visit bit.ly/2FjexFs.
Tuesday, September 15
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Morning service is at 7:15 a.m. and evening service is at 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
HRCC Strategies for Promoting Collaboration in a Crisis
Presented by Professor Robert E. Chalfant, of HRCC Member Notre Dame College from 8 to 9 a.m. This presentation will discuss seven actionable steps you can take to foster collaboration and reduce business risks. Register at hrcc.org/events/strategies-for-promoting-collaboration-in-a-crisis.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Torah Study with Susan Wyner
Join in for a close reading of the Torah as we make our way through our most central text. We are currently studying the book of Deuteronomy. Class begins at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Pilates with Kyle via Facebook Live is at noon Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/columbusjcc.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Men’s Club Happy Hour
Join the Men’s Club of B’nai Jeshurun each week as we discuss different topics. Open to everyone. The event begins at 5 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_programming for Zoom links and more information.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: The How & Why of Jewish Ritual With Cantor Aaron Shifman
We will be discussing kaddish, mikvah, tallit and tzizit, brit milah, Shabbat and havdallah to name a few using Medrashim and Talmudic resources. The class begins at 6:15 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/virtual_learning to learn about all of B’nai Jeshurun’s virtual classes and links.
Gramercy Books owner Linda Kass launches ‘A Ritchie Boy’
Join Gramercy Books owner Linda Kass for the official book launch of her second novel, “A Ritchie Boy,” a compelling narrative inspired by true events. Kass will be in conversation with noted Ohio State University historian Dr. Robin Judd on Zoom Webinar. 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 15. Register at eventbrite.com/e/gramercy-books-owner-linda-kass-launches-a-ritchie-boy-tickets-101426722056.
Online book club with Maureen Corrigan
Our fall Benefactors and Subscribers are invited to join an online book club with Maureen Corrigan, book critic for NPR’s Fresh Air and the author of the literary memoir Leave Me Alone, I’m Reading: Finding and Losing Myself in Books. She investigated “the Great American Novel we all think we’ve read, but really haven’t” in her book So We Read On: How the Great Gatsby Came to Be and Why It Endures. An associate editor of and contributor to Mystery and Suspense Writers, Corrigan won the 1999 Edgar Award for Criticism and served as a juror for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. Starts at 7 p.m. Register at https://www.cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx
Israel Bonds: Selichot from the Kotel
Israel Bonds will host a virtual Selichot with greetings by Finance Minister Israel Katz and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. Shuli Natan will perform “Jerusalem of Gold” followed by an interview with Feut Ifat Uziel, daughter of Dr. Izik Ifat, famed paratrooper to be among the first to reach the Kotel during the Six-Day War. The event will begin at 8 p.m. Sept. 15. To register visit, https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eh91bde6b5e6cbbf&oseq=&c=&ch=.
Mandel JCC Virtual 5K
The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood will host a virtual 5K through Sept. 17 to tie exercise with an opportunity to support the center’s operations. Athletes of any level or age can take part by running or walking 5 kilometers, submit their times to the J online and be entered into a free raffle, according to the J’s website. The distance can be completed at any time, anywhere, between the five days. All money raised will go toward the J’s sustainability relief fund. Registration is $25 for one individual and $45 for a family. All attendees will be able to fund raise. For more information, to register or donate, visit bit.ly/2FjexFs.
Wednesday, September 16
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Morning service is at 7:15 a.m. and evening service is at 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with John Scalzi & Terry Virts
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 on Facebook Live for a conversation with former International Space Station Commander and Air Force Colonel Terry Virts and Hugo Award-winning author John Scalzi. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/scalzi-virts.
Temple Emanu El High Holy Day webinar series
7 p.m. Music of the High Holy Days via Zoom. Presented by Cantor David Malecki & Incoming Rabbinical Student Julia Ullman. Contact Renee Higer at rhiger@teecleve.org for Zoom links.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Piano Cleveland will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 16.
Mandel JCC Virtual 5K
The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood will host a virtual 5K through Sept. 17 to tie exercise with an opportunity to support the center’s operations. Athletes of any level or age can take part by running or walking 5 kilometers, submit their times to the J online and be entered into a free raffle, according to the J’s website. The distance can be completed at any time, anywhere, between the five days. All money raised will go toward the J’s sustainability relief fund. Registration is $25 for one individual and $45 for a family. All attendees will be able to fund raise. For more information, to register or donate, visit bit.ly/2FjexFs.
Thursday, September 17
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Morning service is at 7:15 a.m. and evening service is at 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Case Western Reserve University - Siegal Lifelong Learning: Fairy Tales: The Power of the Story
From Grimm to Disney, ancient myths to Perrault, what are fairy tales and why are they important in our lives? Why are folktales different in each culture? What makes a legend? We will discuss these questions and so much more, including a whole cache of unknown tales discovered by accident recently in a German municipal town archive. Instructor: Paula Kalamaras, Instructor of Lifelong Learning. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, SEpt. 17 through Nov. 5. case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/literature-writing/fairy-tales-power-story-remote
NCJW/CLE FREE YOGA FROM HOME
Johanna Goldfarb, NCJW/CLE member and certified yoga instructor, leads us through mat and chair yoga poses to keep us calm and flexible. From 11 to 12 p.m. via Facebook Live at (@ncjwcleveland) or https://www.facebook.com/NCJWCleveland/live/,. No RSVP needed.
Beachwood Chamber of Commerce Women's Connection
The topic is Returning to Health and Happiness from 11:45 to 1 p.m. Join us as we discuss how to get back to a place of health and happiness with Brittany K. Kahle, DC and Dr. Evgenia Tararova, PT, DPT, CERT, DN, RYT. This event is free but registration is required at http://public.beachwood.org/events/details/women-s-connection-returning-to-health-and-happiness-8371.
The William N. Skirball Writers Center Stage Virtual Series: Madeline Miller
With vivid characters, mesmerizing language and page-turning suspense, Madeline Miller’s Circe is an epic celebration of indomitable female strength in a man’s world. Now in development as an HBO Max series, the novel won the Indies Choice Best Adult Fiction of the Year Award and was shortlisted for the 2019 Women’s Prize for Fiction. Miller has taught and tutored Latin, Greek and Shakespeare to high school students for more than 15 years. Her first novel, The Song of Achilles, won the 2012 Orange Prize for Fiction. Begins at 7 p.m. Register at https://www.cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx.
Mandel JCC Virtual 5K
The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood will host a virtual 5K through Sept. 17 to tie exercise with an opportunity to support the center’s operations. Athletes of any level or age can take part by running or walking 5 kilometers, submit their times to the J online and be entered into a free raffle, according to the J’s website. The distance can be completed at any time, anywhere, between the five days. All money raised will go toward the J’s sustainability relief fund. Registration is $25 for one individual and $45 for a family. All attendees will be able to fund raise. For more information, to register or donate, visit bit.ly/2FjexFs.
Friday, September 18
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, daily morning and evening services
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Morning service is at 7:15 a.m. and evening service is at 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation: Virtual Kinder Shabbat
Have fun with us on Facebook (Mishpachot - B'nai Jeshurun Young Families) as we livestream Kinder Shabbat at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11. Enjoy your favorite songs with Mr. Chuck and prayers with the clergy. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/449040288470529/ for the livestream.
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Saturday, September 19
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Sunday, September 20
Circle Food Tour with Chef Doug Katz of Provenance
During the Circle Food Tour, each featured restaurant will create a food kit filled with the ingredients needed to follow the cooking demonstration recipe, plus special surprises for the kids at home. The kits can be purchased and picked up at the restaurant the week prior to the demonstration. An ingredients list will be provided the Friday prior to each demonstration if you prefer to buy your own. Chef Doug Katz of Provenance will lead a demonstration at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 on grilled Peruvian chicken aji sauce, cucumber, green onion; basmati rice annatto, sofrito, lentils; and Mexican spiced brownie. Visit universitycircle.org/circle-connects for information and to purchase meal kit.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Christopher Paolini
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 for a conversation with Christopher Paolini, moderated by John Scalzi. This is a ticketed virtual event. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/paolini.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Diana Chittester will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 20.
Monday, September 21
The Gathering Place Meditation for Individuals and Families Coping with Cancer
From 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. on GoToMeeting. Presenter is Eileen Coan, MS, MLS. Call 216-595-9546 to register.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Robert P. Madison & Carlo Wolff
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Robert P. Madison and Carlo Wolff. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/madison.
Tuesday, September 22
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning: Trauma, Ethics, and Witness in Women's Holocaust Diaries
Recounting a range of gendered experiences - including sexual barter and the dissolution of familial ties - Renata Laqueur's diary is a compelling account of the dehumanization enforced by the Nazis in Bergen-Belsen. From 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 22 through Oct. 13. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/trauma-ethics-and-witness-womens-holocaust-diaries-remote
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Sept. 22 workshop runs from 6 to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, September 23
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Ariel Clayton Karas, violin & Marina Kerze, piano will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 23.
Thursday, September 24
Beachwood Chamber of Commerce Toast and Talk
The topic is Crisis Communications. Join us from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. as we hear from Stephanie York, Vice President and In-House Counsel at Hennes Communications.
This event is free, but registration is required at http://public.beachwood.org/events/details/toast-and-talk-crisis-communications-8372.
The Gathering Place Young Adults Surviving Cancer (ages 18 to 40)
A virtual support group from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Contact Casey Durkin to register at 216-455-1523 or durkin@touchedbycancer.org.
NCJW/CLE FREE YOGA FROM HOME
Johanna Goldfarb, NCJW/CLE member and certified yoga instructor, leads us through mat and chair yoga poses to keep us calm and flexible. From 11 to 12 p.m. via Facebook Live at (@ncjwcleveland) or https://www.facebook.com/NCJWCleveland/live/,. No RSVP needed.
Friday, September 25
Columbus JCC Senior Fitness
Senior Fitness via Zoom at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register at zoom.us/j/97315537859.
Columbus JCC virtual fitness
Fitness Class with Chelsea is at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit youtube.com/user/ColumbusJCC.
Flourish 2020
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library from 7 to 8 p.m. for a live cooking demo with Chef Rocco Whalen of Fahrenheit and an online silent auction! Proceeds from Flourish will support youth literacy programs at Cuyahoga County Public Library. Orders must be placed by Sept. 21; Flourish food kits and host kits will be available to pick up Sept. 24 or Sept. 25. Visit one.bidpal.net/flourish2020/welcome.
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “The Glass Menagerie”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. Tennessee Williams’ play, “The Glass Menagerie,” directed by Matthew Mazuroski will be available at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
Saturday, September 26
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. Worry Stone will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 26.
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “The Glass Menagerie”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. Tennessee Williams’ play, “The Glass Menagerie,” directed by Matthew Mazuroski will be available at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
Sunday, September 27
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “The Glass Menagerie”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. Tennessee Williams’ play, “The Glass Menagerie,” directed by Matthew Mazuroski will be available at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
Monday, September 28
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Jodi Picoult
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. when New York Times-bestselling author Jodi Picoult will discuss her brand new novel, “The Book of Two Ways.” Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/a-conversation-with-jodi-picoult-tickets-115760688335.
Tuesday, September 29
Case Western Reserve University - Siegal Lifelong Learning: The Many Stories of Modern Art
This six-session course will offer a chronological overview of key moments and themes in modern art through in-depth analyses of significant works in the collection of the Cleveland Museum of Art by artists such as Berthe Morisot, Wilfredo Lam, Jacob Lawrence, and Lee Krasner. Instructor: Cleveland Museum of Art Staff. From 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, SEpt. 29 through Nov. 3. case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/art-music-theater/many-stories-modern-art-remote
Wednesday, September 30
Shaker Library Yiddish book discussion: “The Leavers” by Lisa Ko
7 p.m. Sept. 30. A young boy must learn to adapt when he is adopted by a white couple after his mother abandons him while his mother must come to terms with the mistakes of her past. Set in New York City and China and told from two perspectives, this story highlights issues of migration, adoption, belonging, and the need to chart one’s own destiny. Call the Shaker Library at 216-991-2030 to register.
CWRU’s Maltz Performing Arts Center “LIVE! (streamed) @ Silver Hall”
Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University will host a free streaming concert series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30. Performances will be done on stage and broadcasted live to viewers at home. To see the lineup or stream a performance, visit case.edu/maltzcenter. OPUS 216 will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 30.
Friday, October 2
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “The Glass Menagerie”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. Tennessee Williams’ play, “The Glass Menagerie,” directed by Matthew Mazuroski will be available at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
Saturday, October 3
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “The Glass Menagerie”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. Tennessee Williams’ play, “The Glass Menagerie,” directed by Matthew Mazuroski will be available at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
Sunday, October 4
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “The Glass Menagerie”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. Tennessee Williams’ play, “The Glass Menagerie,” directed by Matthew Mazuroski will be available at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
Monday, October 5
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Tuesday, October 6
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Oct. 6 workshop runs from 2 to 5 p.m.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning: The American Jewish Community in the Age of the Coronavirus: Four Questions to Consider
Join Steven Windmueller for a look at American Jewish behavior in reaction to our country in crisis. Windmueller will discuss Jewish response to the COVID-19 pandemic; Israel's role in the pandemic; Israel's relationship with and the reshaping of the diaspora; Anti-Semitism during the age of Coronavirus; and a history of Jewish political behavior during a crisis and how that history may affect the 2020 election. From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 6 through 27. For more information and to register, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/courses-subject/jewish-studies/american-jewish-community-age-coronavirus-four-questions-consider-remote.
Saturday, October 10
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Monday, October 12
Lake Erie Ink: NaPoWriMo
From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 12 through Nov. 16, for grades 6+. Write a novel in a month. Register at lakeerieink.org/evening-ink-2020.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Lake Erie Ink: Comic Jam Sesh
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 12 through Nov. 16, for grades 6+. Create zany stories and collaborative comics. Register at lakeerieink.org/evening-ink-2020.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Tuesday, October 13
Lake Erie Ink: Comedic Writing
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 13 through Nov. 17, for grades 6+. Explore and create humorous works of fiction. Register at lakeerieink.org/evening-ink-2020.
Lake Erie Ink: In Other Worlds
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 13 through Nov. 17, for grades 6+. Write sci-fi and fantasy stories. Register at lakeerieink.org/evening-ink-2020.
Wednesday, October 14
Lake Erie Ink: Art School
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 14 through Nov. 18, for grades 6+. Learn the ins and outs of illustration. Register at lakeerieink.org/evening-ink-2020.
Thursday, October 15
The William N. Skirball Writers Center Stage Virtual Series: Josh Malerman
Before he became an acclaimed novelist, Josh Malerman toured the country as the singer/songwriter of the rock band The High Strung. He wrote rough drafts for many of his novels while on tour – but never shopped any of them. It wasn’t until a friend sent some of his writing to contacts in the book business that Malerman became a published author. He is best known for the post-apocalyptic novel Bird Box, which was adapted into a feature film starring Sandra Bullock. Malerman’s other novels include the horror-western Unbury Carol and the dystopian thriller Inspection. Starts at 7 p.m. Register at https://www.cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx.
Saturday, October 17
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Sunday, October 18
National Kidney Foundation: Virtual Patient Symposium
The Virtual Patient Symposium will kick-off Sunday, October 18th at 1:00pm and go until 3:00pm via ZOOM. Once folks register for the program it will lead them to Zoom registration giving them access to the virtual event. Additional information can be found on the event website https://www.kidney.org/VirtualPatientSymposium or the attached event press release.
Monday, October 19
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Wednesday, October 21
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Oct. 21 workshop runs from 5 to 8 p.m.
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Maggie Smith & Dave Lucas
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 on Facebook Live for a conversation with Maggie Smith and Dave Lucas. Smith is the award-winning writer of the viral poem “Good Bones” and the author of Keep Moving, which celebrates the beauty and strength on the other side of loss. Lucas is poet laureate for the state of Ohio and a full-time lecturer in Case Western Reserve’s Department of English. He is known for his difficult and highly stylized modern poetry and is recognized as one of the most influential poets of the 21st century. Visit beyondbookjackets.com/smith-lucas.
Thursday, October 22
Cuyahoga County Public Library: Beyond The Book Jacket with Dr. Michael Roizen
Join the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 on Facebook Live when Cleveland Clinic Chief Wellness Officer and author Dr. Michael Roizen will discuss his cookbook/strategic eating plan – the sequel to the wildly popular “What to Eat When.” Visit beyondbookjackets.com/roizen.
Saturday, October 24
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Monday, October 26
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Saturday, October 31
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Monday, November 2
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Tuesday, November 3
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Nov. 3 workshop runs from 5 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, November 7
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Monday, November 9
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Friday, November 13
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “Elegies: A Song Cycle”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. William Finn’s “Elegies: A Song Cycle,” directed by Dr. Maria Fenty Denison, with music direction by Amanda Beagle, will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
Saturday, November 14
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “Elegies: A Song Cycle”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. William Finn’s “Elegies: A Song Cycle,” directed by Dr. Maria Fenty Denison, with music direction by Amanda Beagle, will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
Sunday, November 15
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “Elegies: A Song Cycle”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. William Finn’s “Elegies: A Song Cycle,” directed by Dr. Maria Fenty Denison, with music direction by Amanda Beagle, will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
Thursday, November 19
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Nov. 19 workshop runs from 3 to 6 p.m.
The William N. Skirball Writers Center Stage Virtual Series: Susan Choi
Susan Choi is the author of five novels, including The Foreign Student, for which she won the Asian-American Literary Award for fiction; American Woman, which was a finalist for the 2004 Pulitzer Prize; A Person of Interest, which was a finalist for the 2009 PEN/Faulkner Award; and, My Education, for which she received a 2014 Lammy Award. Choi’s fifth novel, Trust Exercise, won the 2019 National Book Award for Fiction. A recipient of fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Guggenheim Foundation, she teaches fiction writing at Yale University. Starts at 7 p.m. Register at cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx.
Friday, November 20
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “Elegies: A Song Cycle”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. William Finn’s “Elegies: A Song Cycle,” directed by Dr. Maria Fenty Denison, with music direction by Amanda Beagle, will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
Saturday, November 21
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “Elegies: A Song Cycle”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. William Finn’s “Elegies: A Song Cycle,” directed by Dr. Maria Fenty Denison, with music direction by Amanda Beagle, will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
Sunday, November 22
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “Elegies: A Song Cycle”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. William Finn’s “Elegies: A Song Cycle,” directed by Dr. Maria Fenty Denison, with music direction by Amanda Beagle, will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
Monday, November 23
Online book club with Maureen Corrigan
Our fall Benefactors and Subscribers are invited to join an online book club with Maureen Corrigan, book critic for NPR’s Fresh Air and the author of the literary memoir Leave Me Alone, I’m Reading: Finding and Losing Myself in Books. She investigated “the Great American Novel we all think we’ve read, but really haven’t” in her book So We Read On: How the Great Gatsby Came to Be and Why It Endures. An associate editor of and contributor to Mystery and Suspense Writers, Corrigan won the 1999 Edgar Award for Criticism and served as a juror for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. Starts at 7 p.m. Register at cuyahogalibrary.org/Events/Writers-Center-Stage.aspx
Monday, November 30
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Tuesday, December 1
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Dec. 1 workshop runs from 2 to 5 p.m.
Friday, December 4
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: “Chillin’ in a Winter Wonderland: An Evening of Seasonal Jazz and Pop Tunes”
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall term events will be virtual. “Chillin’ in a Winter Wonderland: An Evening of Seasonal Jazz and Pop Tunes,” a cabaret style event showcasing students in the Musical Theatre program will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
Saturday, December 5
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Sunday, December 6
YSU Department of Theatre and Dance virtual performance: Ten-Minute Plays project
Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance Ten-Minute PLays will open at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6. The event is organized by Matthew Mazuroski, showcases student directors and actors in workshop productions. The directors will explore the foundations of storytelling and develop their skills in working with actors on these exciting and innovative scripts. The free event will be available at showtix4u.com/events/YoungstownStateUniversity.
Monday, December 7
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Saturday, December 12
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Monday, December 14
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Wednesday, December 16
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ambassador training workshops
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will offering virtual ambassador training workshops that are free and open to the public through Dec. 16. These educational workshops are open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to support survivors of rape and sexual abuse, and become more involved in creating societal change. Each workshop includes the same content. For questions, contact Nicolle Huffman at nicolleh@clevelandrcc.org. The Dec. 16 workshop runs from 5 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, December 19
Abrepaso Flamenco: Technique Toolbox
Open level class. Great for varying levels of experience. Participants will work on various aspects of technique and musicality each class, including: posturas, brazeo (armwork), zapateado (footwork), turns, raveling/marking steps, and more. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. Limit 10 students in-person. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Cuadro Class
For all levels of dancers and musicians. In this class, students learn and develop improvisation skills in tangos and bulerias, tools to be able to react to musicians and/or dancers, understanding the structures of verses, and basic musical terminology to communicate between dancer and accompanist. The class will be over Zoom and in-person at Wilhelm Dance, 19555 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Masks are required for in-person classes, which are limited to 10 students. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 19. No classes Nov. 21 or 28. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Monday, December 21
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Fundamentals
Learn the basics of flamenco technique, and get a taste of several different rhythms/styles in flamenco during Abrepaso Flamenco’s virtual fundamentals class. This class is designed for students with little to no flamenco experience. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 14 to Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Abrepaso Flamenco: Flamenco Studies Zoom
This session will look at flamenco through the lens of the great artists that have shaped the form. Along with historical context and biographical info, we’ll listen and watch videos, emphasizing tools to more deeply appreciate and understand the endless array of YouTube sources at our disposal. The virtual class will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 21. No classes Nov. 16 or 23. To register for the class, visit https://www.abrepaso.org/calendar/classes.
Ongoing programs
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Shabbat (Friday) Evening Service
Every Shabbat (Friday) evening, Fairmount Temple offers a Shabbat service led by our clergy at 6:15 p.m. that you can stream at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple - Wednesday Morning Torah Study
Every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., Morning Torah Study will be held via Zoom conferencing. To be added to the group list and receive the information on Zoom for the Wednesday Morning Torah Study, please contact Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org.
Beth Jacob Congregation shifts minyamin, classes to digital platform
Beth Jacob Congregation is offering virtual services and classes. They daven Shachris on Sundays at 8:30; Monday, Thursday and Friday at 6:45; and Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/daily-tefillah. Amud Yomi is 6:15 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Daf Yomi is at 6 a.m.; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan. Lox & Learn is at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday; beth-jacob.whereby.com/rgoldsteinclasses. Kinyan Mesechta is at 9:20 p.m. Mondays and 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; followed by Maariv; beth-jacob.whereby.com/dafyomi/kinyan.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
B’nai Jeshurun services are available via Zoom, live stream or dial in and are being led by our clergy. Daily services, Monday through Friday; morning minyan, 7:15 a.m.; evening minyan, 6 p.m. Shabbat Services, Saturday; Shabbat morning, 9 a.m.; Shabbat afternoon, 6 pm. Daily services, Sunday; morning minyan, 8 a.m.; evening minyan: 6 p.m. Visit https://www.bnaijeshurun.org/pray-with-us-shabbat for the Zoom and livestream links.
Chabad of Cleveland
Use this Zoom link for all events: https://zoom.us/j/7262247760?status=success
Chassidus Chaburah: Freshen up your morning with a daily dose of Chassidus. Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.
Talmud with Machshava: Every Sunday, Halacha and Chassidus, 11:30 am, with Rabbi Chaikin
Women’s Tanya: Every Tuesday at 11 a.m., take a tour through the most spiritual realms, collecting some relevant keepsakes along the way with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760.
Women’s Chassidus Insights into the weekly Torah Portion: Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. with Rabbi Chaikin
The Sichos Project with Rabbi Gancz: Every Wednesday at 8 p.m. Join the discussion using this link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/524211947
Men’s Timely Tanya: Every Thursday at 8 p.m., study selections from the Tanya to help bolster your faith and get you through these trying days with Rabbi Shmuli Friedman; zoom.us/j/7262247760
Erev Shabbos Avos - 12 minutes of Ethics: From 5 to 5:15 p.m. listen to others share their favorite Pirkei Avot messages. If you would like to share your own, contact Rabbi Shmuli via their website (chabadofcleveland.com/tools/feedback.htm) to get a spot in the rotation. Join the discussion using this link: http://zoom.us/j/4876378020
The Kollel
Contemporary Issues with Rabbi Fried: (For Men and Women on Sundays from 11 a.m. to noon) Rabbi Fried with explore why we're here, where we're heading and how we're getting there. We will keep in mind that we travel step by step in order to get there in 120 years! Check with info@thekollel.org for schedule changes. https://zoom.us/j/715158425
Leap of Trust: Discovering faith and living with trust in G-d with Rabbi Yaakov Kirschbaum
(For men and women on Sundays from 8-9 p.m.) To join online, click the link and your computer/phone will take care of the rest! https://zoom.us/j/91056933101. Check with info@thekollel.org for any schedule changes.
The Mitzvah in the Parsha: ZOOM: Join Mrs. Chaya Morris on Mondays from 5-6 p.m. as we explore weekly parsha and mitzvot that tie to the weekly portion. https://zoom.us/j/94541740851
Parsha Brew: (For Men & Women, Tuesdays from 8:40-9:40am): Rabbi Morris offers an overview and an in-depth analysis of the weekly Torah portion. Start your Tuesday with a mug of coffee and a cupful of Torah brew. https://zoom.us/j/98190279352
Women of the Bible with Mrs. Nechama Fried: ZOOM: Wednesdays from 7-8pm, share Torah with other women in an open and insightful setting. https://zoom.us/j/96026013550
Chavrusah Learning Program: Chavrusah Learning Program is offering a class every Wednesday from 8-9 p.m. that consists of a night of dynamic one-on-one learning and facilitated group discussions. For more information or for technical questions, call 512-758-2144 or email info@TheKollel.org. Use bit.ly/learn_face2face to sign in.
The Book of Genesis: ZOOM: (For Men & Women from Thursdays from 8:45-9:45am): Rabbi Zuckerman offers an in-depth textual exploration of the Book of Genesis. https://zoom.us/j/930007718
The Siddur: ZOOM: Thursdays from 8-9pm, join Rabbi Greenspan as he explores the parameters of Rabbinic authority. https://zoom.us/j/308005366
Cinematheque’s Virtual Multiplex
Cinematheque at the Cleveland Institute of Art is offering a virtual multiplex for theatrical screenings at home. Visit cia.edu/cinematheque.
City Club of Cleveland offering recordings of past virtual forums
The City Club of Cleveland has a backlog of virtual and in-person forums at cityclub.org. All forums are available in video as well as podcast form. To view archives of past forums, visit cityclub.org/archives.
Cleveland Cinemas’ virtual screening room
Cleveland Cinemas opened its virtual screening room to the public where people can watch a range of films for a fee. Visit clevelandcinemas.com.
Cleveland City Dance offering virtual dance classes
Cleveland City Dance is living streaming dance classes so dancers can continue to grow in their art. Find a schedule of classes at clevelandcitydance.com/virtualclasses.html.
Cleveland Institute of Art online exhibits
“TITLE TBD” (titletbd.show) highlights urgent concerns of institutional and historical oppression, conflict transformation and peer support mechanisms; the show also is open to the public in the Reinberger Gallery by appointment only. “Doing A Gender” (doingagender.com) features work by four students that explores societal gender roles and was put together through CIA’s Creativity Works program. “Handled With Care” (handledwithcareshow.com) features work from 25 students who were in CIA’s Artist as Producer class, and the varied work revolves around a theme of love. “HOMEPAGE” ( homepage-exhibition.myportfolio.com/work) features work from students in CIA’s Advanced Video & Digital Cinema Projects class and focuses on social distancing.
Cleveland Institute of Music opening virtual showcase
The Cleveland Institute of Music is releasing an online showcase of student and faculty talent consisting of video recordings of its most iconic ensemble, opera and solo performances on its Facebook page. Visit facebook.com/ClevelandInstituteofMusic.
The Cleveland Museum of Art online resources
Explore the wealth of digital resources CMA has to offer by visiting clevelandart.org/home-where-art-stay-connected.
The Cleveland Orchestra, WCLV Classical 104.9 ideastream weekday broadcasts
Created to provide musical nourishment for Northeast Ohio community, Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra includes highlights from Orchestra recordings and past concerts – running from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday on the radio and online. In addition to weekday Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra broadcasts, WCLV will continue running Cleveland Orchestra concerts at 8 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays on the radio and online. Details of the existing broadcast schedule of previously recorded and on-demand concerts are available at ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra, wclv.ideastream.org/topics/lunchtime-with-the-cleveland-orchestra and ideastream.org/wclv/cleveland-orchestra-broadcasts.
Cleveland Orchestra Musicians on social media
With Severance Hall dark during the COVID-19 crisis, many Cleveland Orchestra musicians are recording performances at their homes and posting them on the Orchestra’s social media channels (facebook.com/clevelandorchestra, twitter.com/CleveOrchestra, instagram.com/cleveorch and youtube.com/clevelandorchestra). In addition, the Orchestra has adapted its school-based Mindful Music Moments program to reach community members of all ages across all of its social media platforms and website. This daily online initiative combines classical music with mindfulness prompts in an attempt to help reduce stress and anxiety, providing an accessible tool to boost social and emotional well-being.
College Now of Greater Cleveland
Those with concerns about how the pandemic will impact student loans or college admission status can contact College Now of Greater Cleveland and schedule a free virtual counseling session. collegenowgc.org
Columbus Museum of Art online resources
Join the CMA online as they experiment with new ways of virtually gathering, cultivating creativity and play, and building community resilience and connection together. Visit columbusmuseum.org/stay-connected for more information.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah to host college student meet-ups
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host opportunities for college students to meet through Zoom for a check-in and learning with the date and time to be determined.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah ongoing programs
Rabbi Roland will lead a virtual Kabbalat Shabbat at 6 p.m. every Friday; zoom.us/j/955142707 or call in to 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 955 142 707. Teen Hangout with Rabbi Roland is at 4 p.m. every Wednesday; zoom.us/j/994856324, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. Children are invited to join for Virtual T.O.D.A (The Open Dor Academy, our Shabbat morning children’s program) on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. for 30 minutes of fun with Holly and Rabbi Brown; us04web.zoom.us/j/78073937917, email rbrown@shaareytikvah.org for passwords to join the meetings. The Rebbe's Tisch is a new program at 9 p.m. Thursdays, and Rabbi Roland will teach a song, tell a story, and share a bit of Torah from our Hasidic Masters; zoom.us/j/98342740389 or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 983 4274 0389. Midweek Mishnah classes continue virtually and are at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; zoom.us/j/695805248, or call 1-646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 695 805 248; no Hebrew needed, all adult learners welcome.
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning
CWRU-Siegal Lifelong Learning offers an array of remote courses and lectures that provide an opportunity for live exchange of ideas with expert faculty. case.edu/lifelonglearning
Daily Digital Inspiration
Rabbi Avi Goldstein of Beth Jacob Congregation in Columbus is offering a relevant and inspirational D'Var Torah every day that is no more than 3 minutes long in a WhatsApp group. To join, visit chat.whatsapp.com/Bj60wOyqqQA2lYv6MCFLuB.
Delicious Israel Virtual Israeli Food Tours
Delicious Israel offers virtual Israeli food tours, virtual Israeli cooking classes, and virtual Israeli wine or whisky tastings. For more information, visit deliciousisrael.com/virtual-tours.
Federation offering therapy during COVID-19 pandemic
In partnership with Jewish Family Services Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Access Jewish Cleveland Help Hotline is offering a therapist from JSFA to be available and on call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at accessjewishcleveland.org or 216-292-INFO (4636).
Fine Arts Association in Willoughby going Virtual for summer 2020 session
All Fine Arts Association summer 2020 camps, classes, and private music lessons will take place remotely. Summer 2020 registrations are open now. Learn more and register by visiting fineartsassociation.org or calling 440-951-7500, ext. 100.
The Gathering Place Exercise Classes for Those Currently Coping with Cancer
Through Sept. 29. Mondays from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays 6:30 to 7 p.m., via GoToMeeting; Instructor: Michael Ciccarello, GFI, PT. Tuesdays from 12:30 to 1 p.m., via Zoom; Instructor: Stephen Cerne, BS, NSCA-CPT,ACSM/ACS-CET. Advanced registration required at 216-595-9546.
Great Lakes Science Center releases virtual early childhood programming
The Great Lakes Science Center has released a series of free early childhood STEM programming videos catered to families with children ages 5 and younger on its website. The videos feature a book families can read along with followed by a related experiment they can complete at home with common household items. Visit greatscience.com/engage/early-childhood-resources to watch the videos.
Hiram College Art and Design program’s Juried Student Art Show
Featuring the work of students from diverse art disciplines, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and video, the exhibition is open to the public and can be accessed through the College’s website at www.hiram.edu/artshow. Guests can also read the gallery director’s welcome, the juror’s statement, and sign the guest book.
InMotion offers virtual Parkinson’s assistance
InMotion, a Cleveland nonprofit that assists those with Parkinson’s disease, will continue its efforts through free virtual classes, support groups over teleconference calls and connecting with its clients and carepartners to guarantee they have access to proper care. Visit beinmotion.org.
JCC of Greater Columbus offers virtual personal training at home
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus is offering clients the ability to purchase virtual home workout sessions. One hour-long session is $60, one 45-minute session is $48 and one 30-minute session is $33. Three 30-minute home written workouts is $30, and there’s a special where four 30-minute virtual sessions is $99. Clients are required to have access to some equipment at home. If interested, contact JCC Fitness Director Carlie Synder at csnyder@columbusjcc.org.
Jewish Family Services COVID-19 Support Group
If you would like to connect with others in the community, get some new ideas for building resilience, and talk through concerns related to COVID-19, join this virtual support group. We will share experiences, challenges, and coping tools in a safe, welcoming, and confidential space facilitated by two Jewish Family Services clinicians. This group meets every Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. It’s open registration so participants don’t have to commit to attending every Wednesday. Register at bit.ly/JFSGroup
Jewish Federations of North America provides daily content
The Jewish Federations of North America caters to the Jewish community with daily videos, resources, virtual meet-ups and nonprofit loans through its website at jewishtogether.org.
jHUB Tie Dye at Your House
Sign up for a jHUB tie dye project brought to your house! Schedule a socially distant one-on-one program with Danya who will bring all the materials to make a special jHUB tie dye shirt connected to the value of Hiddur Mitzvah, the beautification of a mitzvah (commandment).After you sign up, a calendar link will be sent to you to pick a day and time that works for your family's schedule. Sign up at eventbrite.com/e/jhub-tie-dye-at-your-house-tickets-108258070804.
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is taking a tour of the world and all of its offerings to curate cultural connections aligned with the museum’s mission and values. Explore exhibits, art, film, literature, lectures and more through their weekly blog posts. You can also sign up to receive a weekly e-newsletter that brings the cultural content into your home. Visit maltzmuseum.org/connect to learn more.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland
Stay connected with The J’s online community by visiting their following Facebook Pages and Groups: Mandel JCC Facebook Page, Mandel JCC Fitness Group, Mandel JCC Family Place Group, Mandel JCC J-Day Camps Facebook Page and Camp Wise Facebook Page.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland New School Days at The J Program
Designed to help kindergarten to sixth grade students navigate distance learning, the program is weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The J’s professional staff will guide children on the path to success for their distance learning experience, and oversee students to ensure they are on task and connected to their school’s distance learning sessions and academic curriculum. Beyond this guiding supervision, School Days at The J offers structured activities, outdoor recreation, science, art and math electives, as well as vital peer social connections. Register at mandeljcc.org/schooldays.
Mandel JCC of Cleveland: Summer With The J
The Mandel JCC is offering virtual programs to entertain, educate and inspire your children this summer. Led by your favorite teachers and camp counselors, there is something for everyone. We have provided a variety of scheduling options to help you make the most of your summer. Visit mandeljcc.org/summer.
Nature Center at Shaker Lakes Transitions to Virtual Summer Outdoor Adventure Camp
Amid continued concerns of COVID-19, the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes’ popular summer Outdoor Adventure Camp will transition to a virtual at-home camp experience. For more information, frequently asked questions, and to register children grades preK-9 for virtual Outdoor Adventure Camps, visit shakerlakes.org/camp.
NCJW/CLE ask Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe
National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland Thriftique Showroom Manager Abbe will be answering questions when it comes to thrifting and what her and her staff have been up to. Questions can be sent to her at thriftiqueshowroom@gmail.com and will be answered at facebook.com/ThriftiqueShowroom/.
The Park Synagogue Services
All Shabbat, as well as morning and evening minyans will now be conducted virtually through Zoom until further notice. Visit parksynagogue.org for more information.
PJ Library offers interactive virtual content
The PJ Library features virtual activities and live content available for children and at facebook.com/PJLibrary.
Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools online database
The Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools has various webinars and videos available featuring advice on how Jewish day schools can navigate through this period of online learning. Visit prizmah.org/gatherings to learn more.
Ramah offering programs to view at home
Ramah’s Ba-Bayit is a compilation of programs from Ramah camps and Israel programs. Interested individuals can access these videos from Zoom and Facebook Live to view at home. For more information, visit campramah.org/ramah-ba-bayit.
Shaw JCC of Akron Hosts All-Day Distance Learning Program
The Shaw JCC of Akron is offering a "Distance Learning Program," which will provide teacher support, as well as a safe environment, for children to attend their school’s virtual classes and complete their educational requirements. This program will start on your child's first day of school and will run 5 days a week. Please contact Lyndsey Kirk to discuss details specific to your child's school. Visit our website at https://bit.ly/31IXMLn and call (330) 835-0064 or email lkirk@shawjcc.org.
Shaw JCC of Akron Hosting Ongoing Virtual Fitness Classes
The Shaw JCC of Akron is offering virtual classes in conjunction with in-person classes. Currently, the JCC is offering the following classes virtually, with a membership: Kettlebell, Zumba, Yoga, WERQ, Spinning and Turbokick. Starting is early October, the Shaw JCC will expand their virtual fitness offerings to include hundreds of virtual classes weekly.
Solon Center for the Arts
Take virtual arts classes at discounted rates. Visit solonarts.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx.
Solon Chamber offering various resources through pandemic
Solon Chamber of Commerce will be offering a number of resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find information and resources at solonchamber.com. In partnership with the city of Solon and the Solon Senior Center, the chamber compiled a list of Solon restaurants open for delivery and take-out to help support local businesses. For the full list, visit solonchamber.com/stay-safe--shop-local.html.
Stories and Yoga with jHUB
Check out our interactive videos with easy to follow yoga stretches and stories for children. Learn about the Jewish value of Shimirat Ha’adamah (Protecting the Earth) while Danya reads "The Earth Book" by Todd Parr at youtu.be/U4UAWTeuVYY. Learn about the Jewish value of Hakarat HaTov (Recognizing the Good) while Danya reads "The Little, Little House" by Jessica Souhami at youtu.be/m5PKjvDq3WM.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Coffee with Rabbi Vann
Get your day started with Rabbi Vann on Tuesdays from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Log in to Zoom with your coffee or tea and your breakfast to connect with each other and catch up with Rabbi Vann. https://www.suburbantemple.org/event/VannCoffee2020
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Coffee with Rabbi Shana
Get your day started with Rabbi Shana on Thursdays from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Log in to Zoom with your coffee or tea and your breakfast to connect with each other and catch up with Rabbi Shana. https://www.suburbantemple.org/event/NyerCoffee2020
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Shabbat services
Rabbi Vann and Music Director Deb Rogers provide members with a beautiful service each Friday evening. Connect via Zoom or the Temple's Facebook page. suburbantemple.org/event/ShabbatOnline2020 or facebook.com/suburbantemple.
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Storytime with Rabbi Shana
Every Friday at 5 p.m. Adults and kids are invited to get comfortable in your favorite chair or find your special spot on the floor and join Rabbi Shana for a story to welcome Shabbat. https://www.suburbantemple.org/event/StoryTime2020
Suburban Temple Kol Ami - Our Tent Café and T’filah
Every Sunday at 10 a.m., bring your bagel and cream cheese and favorite drink and catch up with friends Then join Rabbi Shana and Deb Rogers at 10:30 for T’filah. Visit zoom.us/j/96635845936
Talespinner Children’s Theatre provides online content
Talespinner Children’s Theatre, a theater company based in Cleveland, has posted videos made by its educational staff to its YouTube channel and Facebook page for families and children to learn theater games, activities and crafts while at home. Visit youtube.com/channel/UCpmh1tWSlKfkinTWqUxksOQ and facebook.com/TCT4kids.
The Temple Tifereth Israel
Join with others to enjoy great poems together with Rabbi Roger Klein. Every Thursday afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m., Rabbi Klein will lead a Zoom discussion featuring the poetry he loves and invites you to bring some of the poems you love. Please email Jennifer Mendelson at jmendelson@ttti.org to sign up. No need to commit to every Thursday, but it is useful to know how many are interested in the adventures in poetry.
Thrive at Work offering free resources for remote work shift
Thrive at Work, a workplace consulting practice based in Cleveland, released a remote work toolkit and virtual community to help organizations and businesses tackle remote work, leadership, communication and juggling work and kids at home. The free resources include a virtual community for leaders; virtual office hours at 1 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; leadership coaching; and articles and guides to jumpstart remote work. All of the Thrive at Work resources can be accessed at thriveatworkteam.com/thrive-remotely.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue hosting podcast
Congregation Torat Emet’s Rabbi Ari Neuman is hosting a podcast, “The Characters You Do Not Know,” at anchor.fm/ari-neuman. He will cover the stores of minor characters in Tanach. The podcast is also available on Spotify, which is linked on the podcast’s homepage. Congregation Torat Emet is in Bexley.
Torat Emet Main Street Synagogue service times and classes
Shacharit 8:25 a.m. Sunday and 7:25 a.m. Monday-Friday. Mincha/Maariv: 6:50 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6:55 p.m. Friday (following Pre-Shabbat Ruach at 6:25 p.m.). The Book of Amos with Rabbi Neuman: restarting Aug. 16, Sunday morning, 9 a.m. Contemporary Halacha: Restarting Aug. 11, Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. Insights from the Weekly Parsha with Rabbi Zack: Monday and Wednesday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mesillat Yesharim: The Path of the Just with Rabbi Neuman: Tuesday and Thursday 12:30-1:30 p.m. Visit toratemet.org.
Tri-C tuition assistance program
The college will cover Cuyahoga County residents’ tuition costs for one year of a Tri-C credit program or for the duration of a noncredit program. You can start or continue your education – or gain the skills you need to rejoin the workforce quickly – without incurring tuition expenses. Approximately 90% of tri-c's classes are offered in an online format. For more information visit tri-c.edu/paying-for-college/financial-aid-and-scholarships/full-tuition-assistance-program.html.
YMCA offering free classes, childcare for medical personnel, nursing home employees
The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is offering free, on-demand exercise videos for YMCA members and nonmembers accessible on its website at clevelandymca.org. The YMCA is also offering childcare for medical personnel, first responders, nursing home/assisted living employees and children services employees. Additional info can be found at bit.ly/2QJ5ZdO or the YMCA Payment Registrar Office by calling 216-263-6860.