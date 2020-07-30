A virtual panel dialogue, “What’s at stake in the West Bank Annexation?” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6.
Panelists include David Bernstein, president and CEO of the Jewish Council of Public Affairs; Oren Gross, Irving Younger Professor of Law at the University of Minnesota; Jill Jacobs, executive director of T’ruah; and Hadar Susskind, president and CEO of Americans for Peace Now. Brian Amkraut, executive director of the Laura and Alvin Siegal Lifelong Learning Program at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, will serve as moderator.
To register, visit bit.ly/paneldialogue.