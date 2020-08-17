The city of Solon will hold a virtual town hall meeting to discuss its Solon Connects plan at 6 p.m. Aug. 20.
The plan aims to build stronger bike and pedestrian connections between existing civic, commercial and open space assets, creating equitable and safer transportation connections for residents, according to a news release from the city.
The Cuyahoga County Planning Commission will kick off the process and present all of the information gathered to date at the meeting, the release said.
There will be a short, moderated Q&A session after the presentation.
Residents can attend at youtube.com/user/solonohiogovchannel, or on the public access channel, Spectrum Channel 1020 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99.
“Through the Solon Connects plan, we are really striving to strengthen our sense of community and pride in our city through expanded walking, jogging and biking paths that help make Solon a well-connected city for all residents regardless of age or ability,” said Mayor Eddy Kraus in a news release. “The plan will strengthen city amenities and help make Solon an ideal place to call home, to visit and to conduct business. We are very excited about this opportunity, and I am looking forward to sharing more information with our residents about the plan and the progress made so far.”
Solon was awarded funding to help develop the Solon Connects plan through a competitive grant process from the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission, the release said. The plan is intended to guide leaders and inspire residents, business owners and other stakeholders to rethink pedestrian, bicycle and vehicular mobility in Solon. It will look at existing facilities and multimodal infrastructure both regionally and locally.
County Planning will use resident feedback to ensure the Solon Connects plan works to address the issues and opportunities identified by the public throughout the planning process, the release said.
For more information about the plan or to follow updates about additional phases of the planning process, visitcountyplanning.us/SolonConnects.