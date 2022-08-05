More than 600 people celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the The Barnard Family Homestead, Vitamix Museum and Event Center on July 14 at 8615 Usher Road in Olmsted Township.
The opening of the museums and the event center aim to commemorate the history and heritage of the Vitamix’s founding family, the Barnards, and the more than 100 years of the company.
The museum includes a walk through the original corporate building, which dates back to 1948, as well as four galleries that display the company’s roots, commitment to health, product and marketing innovation and a look into the future, according to a news release.
The homestead is only accessible to the Barnard family and Vitamix employees on a regular basis, but will be open to the public periodically. The space houses family artifacts and exhibits to tell the family’s story over the years.
The event center, which has a capacity of over 90 people, was built in the company’s historic log cabin – the first addition to the corporate headquarters in 1950. It features an atrium with overhanging glass and is currently available for internal events only.
Matt Barnard and Amber Burrahm were also honored for their contributions to the museum. At the event, there were also tours of the new spaces as well as employee recognition awards.