Vote-by-mail and early in-person voting for the May 2 primary election will officially open April 4, but guidelines have changed.
Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Director Anthony Perlatti said in a March 27 news release from the all vote-by-mail ballot applications are due by 8:30 p.m. April 25, seven days before election day. The former deadline for the application was always the Saturday before election day. The postmark deadline for vote-by-mail ballots is the day before election day, May 1.
“I am encouraging individuals to send in their vote-by-mail ballot applications as soon as possible and to mail their voted ballots back to the Board of Elections promptly,” Perlatti said in the release.
There is also a new deadline for the return of mailed vote-by-mail ballots. Timely postmarked ballots must arrive to the board of elections on or before the fourth day after the election, on May 6, according to the release. The previous deadline was 10 days after the election. The deadline for hand-delivered vote-by-mail ballots is 7:30 p.m. on election day, May 2.
Vote-by-mail ballot applications are available online at 443vote.us, by calling 216-443-VOTE (8683) or at all public libraries.
Photo identification is also now required for early in-person voting. Acceptable forms of photo identification are an Ohio Driver’s License, a state ID, a military ID, a passport or a passport card. Photo identification is also required to cast a provisional ballot. Early in-person voting is located at the Board of Elections, 2925 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays from April 4 to April 21; from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 24, and from April 26 to April 28; from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. April 25; from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29; and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 30.
Voter registration deadline is 9 p.m. April 3. Voters may register, or update their name and address, at 443vote.us. Forms are also available on the Board of Election’s website and all public libraries.