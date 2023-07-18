If you were to ask those closest to Michael K. Wager to describe the kind of man he was, you would get a different answer from everyone.
But the one thing they would all have in common is that Wager, a partner of Taft, Stettinius & Hollister in Cleveland, was a man like no other – a kind, passionate, funny, motivated and gracious husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Wager died at age 71 on July 8.
His wife of 26 years, Peggy Gries Wager, categorized their marriage as a quintessential “Jewish love story.” The pair met through the Wexner Heritage Program, a Columbus-based leadership initiative for Jewish volunteer leaders, in the early 1990s.
“A couple from Columbus fixed me up with Michael and our first date was at Shuhei on Chagrin Boulevard,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News. “A funny story about our first date – I said I need to know that you have no plans to ever run for political office. That lasted from about 1996 to 2014.”
A graduate of Beachwood High School, Wager completed his studies at American University in Washington, D.C., Columbia University in New York City and New York University, beginning his law career in New York. He later returned to Ohio, finishing his career as a partner at Taft. In 2014 and 2016, he was also a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives.
Wager also served as an advisor and director of several private and public companies.
Wager spent a lot of his time giving back to his community. His wife said that passion for others was derived from “a strong sense of justice.”
“For him, it was both broad and global, but he also wanted to help people who were having even the most basic problem,” she said. “Often they were legal problems. But, so many people turned to Michael for help. I didn’t even realize the scope at first. So many people have reached out to us since he passed. One law partner told me they called him ‘the demystifier.’ He had this incredible skill for taking complex problems, simplifying and showing them a path forward.”
His oldest daughter, Sarabeth Tukey of New York, told the CJN their home often played host to those he was helping whether that was family, friends or strangers simply because their father made their home feel like a safe space to heal.
“They felt our home was a place to stay, that it was safe and they could get help,” she said.
And that penchant for guidance, compassion and justice in his professional work carried over into his home life, his family told the CJN.
At his funeral, youngest daughter Carrie Wager of Santa Monica, Calif., said their dad “never had the professional role model” that she and her sisters had in him.
“A larger-than-life dreamer, so dedicated, detail-oriented and articulate,” she said. “A trusted adviser, a mentor with unquestioned integrity. I don’t know what I’ll do without my trusted adviser. He wasn’t always a phone call away because he never charged and frequently lost his phone, but he was always there to guide us.”
Susie Wager of Detroit, the third eldest daughter, told the CJN she felt like her father taught her how to work hard – pushing her to do the best she could in her studies and athletics.
“I learned most from observing him put everything into his work, to his garden in his backyard, to his beautifully set dinner tables for holidays, to his strong friendships with people from all stages of his life,” she said.
He also successfully got his second eldest daughter, Samantha Wager, to move back to Cleveland after growing up with her mother, his first wife, Patty Wager, in New York, something that she sees as a blessing now, she told the CJN. Both she and Sarabeth are from his first marriage, but all of the girls were raised to be very close.
“My husband and I have been here 10 years now,” she said. “My dad always said getting us to move here was his greatest accomplishment. We bought a house five minutes down the road. (Cleveland) has become our home – and it meant the world to him that he could do that.”
That passion for Cleveland was evident in his community involvement, serving as a past chair of the board of the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority, a member of the executive committee of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and a past chair of the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland. He also taught at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
“This is a life that feels unfinished,” Sarabeth Tukey said. “There was so much more for him to do. But even if he was 172, that might still feel the same. He always had things to do. He was this rare type of parent – we all sought his approval because his opinion mattered to us. When he spoke, people listened.”
Peggy Gries Wager said she believes her husband will be remembered for his big heart.
“He was the most generous, loyal man,” she said. “He was so proud of me, of all of us. He supported us and everyone he loved. Even people we don’t even know. Michael always had an answer for everything. So, this just leaves such a gaping hole. We’ll eventually figure it out, but it will never be as quickly and confidently as Michael. He was nothing short of a beautiful, loving, generous and kind spirit.”
Michael Wager is survived by his wife, Peggy Gries Wager; daughters, Sarabeth (Bradford) Tukey, Samantha Wager (David Schindelheim), Susan Wager and Carrie Wager; grandchildren, Elaine Tukey and Dylan Schindelheim; and step-mother, Sandra Wager (nee McKinney).
Donations in his memory can be sent to The Temple-Tifereth Israel or the Cleveland Clinic Leukemia Program. Gifts can be sent to Cleveland Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655, or made online at give.ccf.org. Include Michael K. Wager in the memo section on the check or in the “other” box online.